Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 5 Results – Down to the Final 4

Your guess is as good as mine here.
After a Wednesday night of mixed-bag performances from the Top 5, I really can’t make a prediction that I feel comfortable with.
Phillip Phillips has been the presumptive favorite for months, but will a poor second performance and Ryan Seacrest’s reveal of his girlfriend take a bite out of his voting totals?
Will Jessica Sanchez be punished for botching Tina Turner? Will Hollie Cavanagh’s growth be ignored after a pair of solid, but unremarkable performances?
We’ll see! I’m using a picture of Jessica not because I’m assuming she’s safe, but because it’s a pretty picture.
Click through to find out if I’m going to need to pick a new pic…
8:00 p.m. ET. I’m in the Central Time Zone tonight, which is weird, because my computer still tells me it’s in Pacific and my recap will still give times in Eastern. Why would you care? Dunno. Just sharing…
8:02 p.m. Jennifer Lopez is shiny.
8:03 p.m. Coldplay will be here. And because “Idol” needs to kill time, they’re going to perform twice. And Carrie Underwood will also be in the house.
8:04 p.m. We’re going one-by-one tonight, starting with Joshua Ledet. After last night’s judicial hyperbole — J-Lo called Joshua one of the best singers of the past 50 years — I’m assuming he’s OK, but who knows? Jimmy Iovine thought Joshua’s performances from last night will be tough to beat. Jimmy even calls Joshua’s “To Love Somebody” the season’s best performance. More hyperbole! Jimmy compares Joshua’s degree of difficulty to Randy Jackson winning the Kentucky Derby as a jockey. Joshua tells Ryan that he wants to make music with a message.
8:07 p.m. After the vote — no totals announced tonight — Joshua is safe. That’s good.
8:10 p.m. Tonight’s Ford Commercial, set to “Dream Life,” gets the contestants away from the Fox Lot and kinda has a fairy tale theme. Why does Joshua have an eye-patch? That’s all I’m getting out of this video. Eye-Patch
8:13 p.m. Coldplay. “Paradise.” No eye-patch.
8:20 p.m. Oh right. “American Idol.” Hollie and Phil-Phil. Jimmy thought this was a critical week for Hollie, saying that she pulled off “River Deep, Mountain High.” He only calls her “Bleeding Love” “competent,” however, He questions Hollie’s lack of magic, but also says that she’s safe for the week. Jimmy tells us, once again, about Phil-Phil’s problematic health. But Jimmy also felt like Phil-Phil had two bland performances last night and that he should be in the Bottom Two.
8:24 p.m. Hollie is in the Bottom Two. Phil-Phil is safe. Wow. He’s just unbeatable. He keeps trying to find new ways to mess with us, testing viewers and daring them to reject him. So far so good.
8:28 p.m. Carrie Underwood’s up now. She’s in full-on Robo-Carrie mode. And some of this sounds kinda flat. I’m… less-than-enthused. The judges give her a standing ovation. Carrie graciously thanks Ryan for having her back.
8:37 p.m. The pacing of this episode is insanely off. Did they forget to figure out a strategy to create suspense? Skylar Laine and Jessica Sanchez are up now. Jimmy calls Skylar a fighter but he thankfully points out that Skylar didn’t have a clue what “Fortunate Son” was about. He also didn’t love Skylar’s Dusty Springfield performance. Interesting. Jimmy loved Jessica’s sleepy “You Are So Beautiful.” However, he called Jessica’s violation of “Proud Mary” “a travesty.” Jimmy also hated Jessica’s too-short skirt. He’s totally right, at least about the performance. J-Lo says that show business has a different standard from Middle America, while Randy calls the outfit “a little over-the-top.”
8:42 p.m. Jessica is safe. And I don’t need to change the picture with this recap. I’m happy about that.
8:43 p.m. So presumably it has to be Hollie going home, right? I mean… unless it isn’t.
8:45 p.m. I’m still reflecting on J-Lo’s theory that Hollywood has different standards when it comes to way-too-tight skirts on 16-year-old girls. Is she saying that Hollywood is wrong? That Middle America is wrong? And surely “American Idol” is a show that’s all about Middle America, right?
8:47 p.m. More Coldplay. Who was the last “Idol” performance show guest who got an encore? Anybody?
8:51 p.m. Well done, Apple’s Father.
8:54 p.m. Randy is sad every Thursday and says this is the best Top 5 they’ve ever had on the show. J-Lo heard from people that they loved Wednesday’s show and she says that the Top 3 deserves to be there. I have no idea what Steven Tyler says. Something about understanding or experience or feeling or something.
8:55 p.m. There we are. There were 60 million votes cast last night. Skylar Laine is going home. Hollie is safe. J-Lo makes a “sad” face. I’m slightly surprised by this. Not hugely surprised, because we’re past the point at which being shocked by Hollie’s fan support has any purpose. I can say with certainty that Hollie is improving every week and that she deserves absolute credit and support for that improvement. I’m just surprised that the country block couldn’t carry Skylar into the finale.
8:57 p.m. I honestly think that Skylar is better than Lauren Alaina from last season and better than many of the country singers who have had long “Idol” runs and post-“Idol” success and I believe she could be successful with the proper handling. “Fortunate Son” was a huge blunder last night and it was Jimmy’s fault, so his criticizing her for not understanding the lyrics is pretty dumb.
What’d you think of Thursday’s results?
Daniel,
At this point, I think that P2 would have to take an actual dump on the stage , threaten to the lives of J-Lo’s twins , and then scream obscenities at Ryan Seacrest and Nigel Lythgoe in order to lose this competition. This makes me sad… I’m going to get off the internet and finish studying for my econ final tomorrow.
I have never laughed so much in a good while…classic comment
Personally I love P2 and have bought almost all of his performances. He had technical differences on the 2nd performance as well
Hollies 15 minutes were up three weeks ago
Last night she killed it though IMO
I think unfortunately Skyler is going home.
Skylar and Hollie?! Seriously? I give up. Let’s just hand PhilPhil the title now, if they don’t punish him for THAT, there’s no stopping him.
After being in the bottom 3/2 for 5 of the last 6 weeks, there’s no way we’re about to throw Skylar overboard in favor of Hollie…right?
I know how you feel. Do we seriously need another Lee Dewyz, Kris Allen, Tylor Hicks as the AI?
Skylar and Hollie are so clearly the weakest 2. The Top 3 is miles ahead.
Really am I the only one who doesn’t like Skylar?
Not my favorite either. I fast forward thru her performances on my dvr
Am I really the only one who doesn’t like Skylar?
I’m glad Jimmy mentioned Skylar’s disconnect on “Fortunate Son” – I hate hearing that song at 4th of July fireworks shows like it’s a YayAmerica! song – but as her mentor, it might have been helpful for him to make sure she understood the song. I think, of anyone, she probably could have gotten the anger across.
Heather – He *gave* her the song. That’s even worse. He plucked a song out of nowhere that she was NEVER going to be able to personally connect with and then he complained tonight that she didn’t connect. Very odd.
-Daniel
Oh, yes. Now I see that Daniel said the same thing. I like Jimmy, but yeah, pretty dumb.
Holly has to have set some sort of record for being in the bottom.
Was she in the bottom more times than Haley from last season? I haven’t been watching regularly.
Haley really wasn’t in the bottem 3 nearly as much a holly has been. It just seems like it because at one point last year she was in the bottem 3 three times in a row, but once she got to the top 8 she started to soar and you rarely ever saw her there. Holly on the other hand has been in the bottem almost every single week sense the top 10 except for one I think and now where at the top 4. Do the math.
I couldn’t watch the show live but thanks to your update I no longer need to worry about Jessica . Her song choices were not to my liking.
Am I stupid to believe someway, somehow, Joshua can still win this? :/
debbie
i think holly deserves to be where she is,she really improved, and her voice is beautiful. ILOVED SKYLAR TOO, SHE’S SWEET, AND SHE’LL MAKE IT. To be honest I cant tolerate Jessica, she looked like a hooker, and she’s full of herself, Jacob, they need to call him the screamin demon, I cant imagine sitting for 2 hours at his concert listening to his screaming, WHERE’S THE EAR PLUGS, HE’S OVERATED BY THE JUDGES. Phillip what can I say the ladies like him, but he’s not the best. LOOK OUT HOLLY, THE JUDGES WILL BE OUT TO GET YOU FOR SURE, BLOW THEIR MINDS GIRL. bY THE WAY THE ONLY JUDGE WITH TALENT IS STEVEN TYLER, AND HALF THE TIME HE’S IN LA LA LAND.
Debbie has no idea what she’s talking about. Especially when it comes to the judges talent. Give me a break sweetheart…..
your sorry debbie but jessica will be the next american idol…you said you don’t like jessica scream while she singing hwo about juahua????? but i love skylar..
I’ve loved Hollie from the very beginning but even I think it might be time for her to go home. I think she is definitely not as good as Joshua or Jessica. While I prefer her over both Skylar and Phillip, I think that might be more about my dislike of Skylar’s country style and Phillip’s growling which is completely personal taste and not an actual judgement of quality.
Also Dan you are a hundred percent right about Skylar vs. Lauren Alaina. I never knew the country block even existed as a significant factor till last year. Has it had significant pull in previous seasons?
Nathan – From Josh Gracin to Bucky Covington to Aaron Kelly to Kellie Pickler to Kristy Lee Cook, the history of “Idol” is well populated by people who advanced further than logic or talent might have dictated. Of course, Kellie and Bucky have had solid country careers after their “Idol” runs, so the country voting block also buys albums, which is nice…
-Daniel
I don’t think anybody cares at this point what’s going on with american idol. All I know is they need to change something. Tweens and teens have way too much power. And here’s the kicker. Web sites like wtf, are going to save it they are the reason pp won. What a joke! All the way around this mess of a voting/elimination system.
Hey Vote for the worsters , if any of you are reading this, get a life losers, your NOT the reason pp is going to win. “Thank heaven for littlr girls” as Mauric Chivalet was sang.(I’m not sure I spelled his name right, but you get my drift)
Correction: I meant vftw web site, my bad!
America got it right, but Hollie should have gone home weeks ago. Nice voice but dull. Needs a good mentor and some experience. Reminds me of Debbie Boone. Just ok. Not an artist. Seems like a very nice girl though. Wish her the best.
Well..if America really got it right…Philip would be in the bottom because he was terrible last night. Hollie actually did a good job last night
Matter of taste I guess. Phil was off last might. No doubt, but what a unique singer. It’s refreshing to me.
Unique? Ever heard of this singer named…Dave Matthews? Phil Phillips is a poor mans version of Dave Matthews without the range or guitar skills.
JESSICA SANCHEZ BEST SINGER ON AI HISTORY YOU GUYS BLIND ????
Bullseye!
Favorites are eliminated one by one because it’s the fault of the arrangers. Contestants should sing the selected song note for note. Just forget if it’s karaoke style. It’s easier to judge and vote for a worthy candidate this way.
Uh! Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, might give you/her a run for your money. Please pay attention, there will be a quiz latter! Lol
I agree with all. Just give Phil the crown already. There is no beating the power of the hunky white boy playing guitar. Idol needs to change it’s elimination process. If not, this will never change.
It’s remarkable just how much my opinion of Jessica has changed over the course of the show. I used to think she was amazing. Now I’m with Dan. She is the epitome of little girl playing dress up singing in the mirror. It’s really incredible. She cones off so immature and out of touch, that she makes fellow teens Skylark and Hollie appear to be in their late 20’s. I know, she’s 16. But it’s become insufferable. Not only does she have no emotional connection to anything she sings, she also comes off entirely bratty and entitled. I should have known it back when the 16 year old claimed to have worked her entire life for this. I know, I know. I’m being tough on a kid. But this is what AI has become on purpose over the years. It used to be the couple of teens each year were the exception. Now its the rule. With old hags like Elise seem as if they are on the wrong show. The Idol producers wanted this. They and the contestants are fully open to criticism.
Dude your right on, on most counts, but Jessica’s rendition of “you are so beautiful,” was so connected, I was almost in tears, she’s a remarkable talent, at just 16, she’ ll have a stellar carrrier. By-the-way, your “old hag” remark is a little harsh, but I get where your coming from. This show is not designed, for late 20 somethings. The X Factor, or The Voice, would have better suited, her age. In fact, she may have won on those show’s.
It’s Official: People who vote for American Idol are tone deaf and have no good taste in music.
Seriously? Eliminating Skylar, the best country singer and performer Idol has seen since Carrie Underwood, is sent home while the god-awful Phil Phillips stays on is absolutely pathetic. His vocals are AWFUL!!!! Heyjun (sp?) was garbage and his vocals wiped the floor with PP’s. PP can be seen at EVERY open mic night across the country: a decent guitar player with a shoddy voice doing an impression of their favorite singer. Just awful.
Hollie was good and has gotten better. I’m surprised she’s still around. Jessica is a typical American teenager: Wants to show you she’s a big girl grown-up, so she wears a very short dress and hooker heels. She didn’t sing well at all and the performance was forced.
If Joshua doesn’t win, I’m banning all performance shows for good. Joshua is a solid talent and deserves the win. The girls have good voices, but they are typical good voices. Nothing really new. Joshua sounds like a soul singer from the 60’s or 70’s and has such charisma when he sings. He’s a true talent.
Honostly I would love it of Josh or Jessica won. If both of them are in the Finale I would be so happy but that probebly won’t happen, Hollie will next casualty unless she has a big moment and Jessica does horrible. Not that it matters because the following week whichever out of those 2 didn’t go home will leaving Josh and Philip in the Finale and of course Philip will win because the cutest guy always wins. That’s just how it’s been for the last 4 years.
I don’t have anything against Phil Philips. He is not a BAD singer. I’m just tired of the same thing every year. I think I would even be happy with Hollie as the winner. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if that happened?
Last year I’ll admit though I didn’t mind because I actually liked Scotty.
I think the top 5’s second group of songs highlighted their youth and inexperience.
The area they all are going to eventually improve on is modulation.
Joshua and Skylar both tend to screech when they really bear down, plus Skylar suddenly seems to rush through the notes.
Philip’s take on “The Letter” was an example of why I think he’s going to be a roaring success someday. He took one of my favorite songs and did a Phil version that I liked just as well. I think when he starts doing original stuff he’s going to have it made. But currently he has problems when he tries to sing “pretty” and I think he knows it and that’s why he tailors his material to his instrument, and makes funny faces when he feels he’s being forced out of his “pocket”.
Jessica and Holly both fare better when they “bear down” than Joshua and Skylar, they don’t screech. But, Jessica tends to do things that musically don’t make sense to me. When she made a very pretty, great big, long, sustained note out of “need” in the line “You’re all I Need” I felt like it should have had a plaintive, aching sound. Instead she decided it was a great opportunity to show off her vocal power. Oh well.
On the other hand, Holly can sound a little strident in her delivery of the main song material, but when she goes for the big “moments” she actually brings out a very melodic, soulful tone in her voice.
I was surprised, tho, that Skylar’s fans did’t save her…
Dear John,
Ok! Now you can catch your breath!
Whew!! That was painful. Lmfao!!!!!!!!