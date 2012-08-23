Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday – Can Boogie survive?

I don’t know about y’all, but I haven’t been all that impressed by the intelligence of the hamsters on “Big Brother” this season.
One way or the other, Thursday’s (August 23) episode will make the end of one of the dumbest Head of Household reigns in recent memory. It wasn’t that Dim-Bulb Pretty Boy Shane did the wrong thing with his nominations. When the opportunity to get rid of Mike Boogie and 21st Century William Katt Frank presents itself, you have to take it. But watching Shane justify his picks on Wednesday’s episode was comically awkward, as he threw Britney under the bus and Britney tacitly threw Dan under the bus and Dan sat in stoic silence throwing himself under the bus. The lone beneficiary of all of the bus-throwing on Wednesday was Ian, whose status as undercover-weasel remains safe.
But how long would Anemic Harry Potter Ian be able to keep that secret? Would Boogie be able to convince enough people to vote Jenn out to survive another week? And how many combined sentient statements would Shane and Ashley — Seriously, how have those two not hooked up yet? — be able to make in an hour?
9:01 p.m. ET. Bare Shoulders!
9:02 p.m. OOH! Tonight’s a double-eviction episode. It’s that old “Big Brother” standby where they send somebody home and then do a week of “Big Brother” challenges in one episode. That’s one of my favorite episodes each year, because it really screws with the slower hamsters.
9:04 p.m. Before getting to the fast-paced insanity, we have to flash back to the moments after Shane named Jenn as his replacement nominee for Frank.
9:04 p.m. Boogie is pissed. Jenn is pissed. “Usually I lean back. I like to chill,” Jenn says, but now she volunteers to fight. For Frank, things are bittersweet. He’s relieved to be safe, but he doesn’t want his shobromance with Boogie to end. “This is not going to be an easy decision,” Ian tells Frank and Boogie. “You’re kidding, right Ian?” Boogie says. His eyes are practically popping out of his head. “I can’t blow my cover here,” says Ian, who’s a less believable secret agent than Cody Banks.
9:07 p.m. Oh Dan. Lose the jaunty hat. Lose it now.
9:07 p.m. There’s great tension in the House. Boogie’s mad at Dan. Boogie’s mad at Shane. “Stuff your sorries in a sack,” Frank says. “You’re just Dan’s bitch,” Boogie tells Shane. “Dan likes to play silent, but the guy’s really just Satan,” Boogie tells us. In the living room, Boogie keeps trying to stir things up with Dan, who’s pretending to read quietly. “Everyone knows I’m never gonna crack under pressure. Bullying doesn’t work on me,” Dan reassures us. He hopes Ian appreciates what he’s doing for him. Boogie’s giving Dan so much credit. “The only thing I’ll ask of Dan is don’t do wrong by Ian,” Boogie says. Oh, Boogie.
9:10 p.m. “I’m pissed off. I’m gonna raise hell,” Jenn says. Ummm… Why? You haven’t done a damn thing all season. Why are you being hostile about being put up as a pawn? Maybe if you’d played the game in any notable way previously, maybe you wouldn’t have been an easy pawn. Jenn just goes around telling everybody what a huge mistake Shane is. Seriously, Jenn. You’re nobody. “This tattooed rocker is over-reacting,” Ian observes.
9:12 p.m. Julie Chen tells the hamsters about the double-eviction and reveals that the second evictee is the first member of the Jury.
9:13 p.m. The nominees make their speeches. Jenn babbles and says she doesn’t want pity. Ugh. Boogie thanks his business partner Lonnie Moore and gives a shout-out to his son. He decides to speak directly to Joe, telling him that he needs his vote and reminds him, I guess, of his wife and kids. Of course, he doesn’t know Ian is stabbing him in the back. “Let’s go New England Patriots,” Boogie concludes.
9:15 p.m. Ashley votes to evict Jenn. Because she has no clue what’s going on. Britney votes to evict Mike Boogie. Joe votes to evict Mike Boogie. Frank wants the broshomance to continue and votes to evict Jenn. Dan votes to evict Mike Boogie. Ian votes to evict Mike Boogie. And that’s all. Danielle adds another vote against Mike Boogie.
9:17 p.m. Julie reveals the vote. Mike Boogie has been evicted. Ian tells him that he may see things he doesn’t like, but he respects him. Oh, Ian. If you’re gonna be evil, be EVIL. “Ian is not to be trusted,” Boogie tells Frank.
9:18 p.m. Boogie exits Tebowing. Mike Boogie is realizing that Ian was his Judas. He’s almost showing humility. “If he did me wrong, it’s just going to reflect on him,” Boogie says. “Them flip-flopping jokers duped us,” Frank says. Britney gets a “call” in the Diary Room from Janelle. It’s pretty funny. I like Britney. “I wasn’t the one who ratted you out,” Dan says. Ian outs the Quack Pack and his role in orchestrating his demise. “I learned from one of the best and that is why you’re sitting with Julie right now,” Ian says. Boogie doffs his cap graciously.
9:25 p.m. Head of Household time!
9:25 p.m. The game is “Before or After.” Ashley goes out first . Joe, Jenn and Dan go out in a rush. Frank is out next, making a last-second swap to a wrong answer. Britney’s out next, leaving only Quack Packers Danielle and Ian remaining. Ian, twitching and biting his fingernails like a deranged lunatic wins Head of Household.
9:32 p.m. We see Ian making a last-second deal with Joe who is, of course, willing to do absolutely anything.
9:33 p.m. “I hate to do this…” Ian says, putting Frank and Ashley up, apologizing over and over again. Ouch. Geez, Ashley. Maybe if you’d made out with Ian instead of Frank, this wouldn’t be happening…
9:38 p.m. Power of Veto time!
9:38 p.m. It’s called “Somewhere Over the Veto” and it’s pretty much everybody against Frank, isn’t it? It’s something about collecting clovers from pots of Chuck E. Cheese gold. The crowd is very vocal as Frank takes a lead and… to the surprise of nobody, he takes the Power of Veto. “You have just a few minutes to decide if you’re going to use it,” Julie Chen observes. The crowd laughs.
9:45 p.m. Frank reminds people that his top target remains Dan. Lots of deep-breathing.
9:46 p.m. Ian can’t stop pacing. He’s absolutely bonkers.
9:47 p.m. “I wish I two of these jokers,” Frank says, using the PoV on himself. “Pop a squat, man,” Ian tells Joe.
9:47 p.m. Gracious! CBS loves the “Full week of ‘Big Brother’ in one episode” because it’s pretty much all commercials.
9:51 p.m. Ashley and Joe get to plead their cases. “I think you guys know it’s been a rough game… The house is pretty separated,” Ashley says, complaining that she’s been underestimated. “Obviously I’m not articulate,” Ashley says. The audience laughs. Ashley can’t get out her speech. She just can’t get the words out. It’s kinda sad, really. Much more sad than funny. Joe pantomimes something. Britney’s amused. Ashley’s entirely unamused.
9:53 p.m. Jenn votes to evict Ashley. Shane votes to evict Ashley. Britney votes to evict Ashley. Frank votes to evict “The Terrible Chef Joe.” Danielle votes to evict Ashley. That’s it for Ashley. “Fireworks in the air,” Dan says, before voting to evict Ashley.
9:54 p.m. I can’t believe that I actually feel bad about this. Ashley is evict. Ian apologizes to her. Ian is going to spend the next three weeks apologizing to people non-stop. “See you guys in Jury,” Ashley says. What happens to Ashley’s stuff since she didn’t have time to pack a bag?
9:56 p.m. “I can’t believe you’re here! I love your side-pony,” Ashley tells Julie Chen. Lots of deep-breathing back in the house.
9:57 p.m. “I made the house very mad,” Ashley says. She admits she’s been considered a floater. She always felt expendable. And then she aligned with Frank and Ian and Boogie, which wasn’t the right idea. “Ashley, I hope your back feels better,” says Julie, who really has nothing she wants to discuss with Ashley.
9:59 p.m. Nobody’s caught their breath back in the house. So much panting!
What’d you think of the double-eviction episode? Are you sad Boogie’s gone? Are you glad Ashley’s gone?
I am so pissed off and disappointed. I thought maybe Boogie could have pulled it off if Ian had been smart enough not to blow his cover before he left and if Chef Boyardee had voted the rigth way. It wasn’t met to be.
I’m a Boogie fan. This is the first year I’ve seen him play and I think he played smart and with class. I guess he’s lost his edge to get played by some young kid so I guess he’s not the player he used to be.
I hope Frank can hold it together and win HOH again. I really don’t see how he can survive much longer. No one is on his side and it sounded like he’s having a bit of a tantrum.
I guess Ian blowing his cover is a moot point now. There’s no one left that cares he switched sides.
I’ve been enjoying the season but this is by far the most disappointing outcome for me. I’m holding out for Team Frank but it’s going to take some kind of miracle for him to get to the end.
Pretty sure at this point Frank’s days are numbered. It’s possible he goes on a HOH and POV run, but everyone in the house is going to be after him, because he’s winning if he makes it to the end.
Brittney already predicted a long time ago that Frank was going to win—and I tend to agree, reluctantly—Look at his behavior when he wins the POV’s. He won’t have it any other way. He keeps saying they made the move too early. Well Frank when would be the right time? The final 2? That’s what you want. Ian actally did the smartest thing he could do (in my oppinion) by putting Frank on the block immediately after Shane. Frank has to go, but I know he won’t—he’s going to be final 2 at least!
You seem to have a lot of issues with Frank and Boogie.
Brit predicted Frank would win and he probably would if he got to the finals. But much has happened since she said that and now Frank doesn’t have a single allie (sp?) in the house. He can’t win back to back HOH challenges so unless there is a big change he’s probably going to be gone soon.
Mulder…You’re right, I can’t stand either one of them. They are so cocky, rude—and in Boogie’s case selfish.
They probably would make perfect characters for the movie “Bullies II”! Look at the treatment they gave Dan. Even on the show, I think it was Brittney—though I am not 10% on that—said they were bullies. Why do you condone that behavior? You may not have liked Jeff last season, but at least he treated (most) everybody with respect. As for Shane being “Dan’s Bitch”, well Frank was definately Boogie’s Bitch. So no, I don’t like Boogie, or Frank.
I still don’t get your ‘selfish’ comments about Boogie.
He went in to the house with a good chance of winning $100,000 as a coach. When the game reset he went from a good shot at $100,000 to almost zero chance of winning $500,000. He knew he wasn’t going to last till the end so why not make some money at least? Everyone else had a chance to win money too. He didn’t take away anybody else’s opportunity to win money.
Consider also the opportunity costs of being in the house and away from his business with nothing to show for it. At least he left the house with $16,000. That’s something.
Mulder…We’ve had this conversation many times, but you don’t understand me, or just plain don’t buy it—which is fine.
OK so try this one: How about the last H-O-H he “played” that Frank wasn’t able to play. Instead of going for power or safety he went for $; Basically screwing his “partner” in the game Frank. If that’s not selfishness then I would really like to know your definition of selfish. You should also scroll down and read Kelsey’s post.
Oh, I guess I should tell you guys now that I don’t really watch any of the “Survivor” Franchises so most of those references are lost on me.
Interesting.
But didn’t you say in a past talkback that Boogie was no longer Frank’s coach and that they should not be playing like they were before the reset? So when Boogie plays to win money instead of HOH he is now selfish? He should have been looking after the player he was coaching even though he is no longer a coach?
Seems like you’re contradicting yourself.
But whatever. You don’t like Boogie and I do. It’s a moot point now anyway.
No, it was not a contradiction, I tried to explain myself to you and you were not understanding so I had to change my tactics.
You keep bringing up losing wages from work. Well, why didn’t he think about that before signing up for BB?
Again, if that is not selfish, what is YOUR definition?
Even if there WAS some weird alliance there between him & Frank, he didn’t help Frank’s team by just going for the $ there during that last H–O–H, when he knew full well Frank couldn’t play. How would you have felt if your player/ex-coach, whatever you are did that to you? You wouldn’t feel betrayed some how? Somehow I really doubt it. That’s all I am saying. But my logic doesn’t always make sense to people, so whatever.
The sad thing is, that none of the live show was a surprise to anyone in the house.
– Boogie knew he was going home, they had even held a going-away party in his honor the night before, and he talked with Frank and Ian about what kind of exit speech he’d make. (The only surprise was the vote total, Boogie thought he’d get Ian’s vote, of course.)
– The group was told that there would be a double eviction, and they were told that the HOH game was going to be before/after (the Quack Pack spent some time reviewing the order of events up in the HOH room).
Back in the olden days, it was a surprise to everyone when they had a double eviction.
As for Ashley’s stuff, the HGs pack it up for her and put it in the storage room for the staff to get. You notice that when the HGs get voted out, they only take a single duffel bag – the rest of their stuff is packed up in the storage room to collect later.
It’s basically like the merge happening in Survivor, everyone knows its happening at some point.
The only way for the producers to keep it secret, is if they didn’t tell them they had to wear gym clothes to the live eviction, then they could really have a surprise HOH and POV in the same night.
Daniel,
Can you remember a more incoherent nomination speech than Shane’s last week?
Jobin – Nope. That was some incoherent nonsense. And just “dumb” incoherent, as opposed to Ashley’s final speech in this episode, which felt like she might be having a neurological issue, which just made me sad…
-Daniel
I feel bad for her too.
Boogie and frank have been hypocrites this week and they think they can do stuff but when it happens to them, they get pissed off…. I’m glad boogie is gone and they called Willie a bully when they were even bigger bullies this week… I really didn’t like their actions this week and no boogie left with class but he was not classy this week… But you don’t have the live feeds it looks like so you don’t know mulderism… I loved Britney’s and Ian’s speech but more Britney’s speech… Love her…nit was so funny… But frank will have to win every HOH and POV he plays in to go to the end but the thing is he should have been gone already if they didn’t have the freaking reset button, he would have been gone… Just saying… He is lucky to be still be there and by watching the feeds, he has made me mad this week also
Kelsey, I agree with everything you said. I am kind of amazed that Shane is no longer the Veto King, like he was pre-reset. Now Frank is. What happened Shane? You were doing so well.
Who are people rooting for at this point?
Happy if they won:
1) Britney – Pulling the strings behind the scenes.
2) Frank – Though he needs to tone down the macho ranting.
3) Ian – As Daniel pointed out above, you lose points for apologizing for playing the game.
Meh if they won:
4) Danielle – Needs to start
5) Dan – Continually refers to his perceived greatness, but has made strategic blunders this season, and is either awful at challenges or is too much of a wuss to win them and get blood on his hands (I’ll go with the former)
Severely disappointed:
6) Shane – Just a complete wuss with zero backbone, might be good in challenges, but that doesn’t get you anywhere if you are dumb. No clue where he would be without Britney as a coach (as he proved this week).
7) Frank – Where did you think up that weird facial hair? Is that the only facial hair you can grow due to a kitchen fire accident years back?
8) Jenn – Grabbed the yelling for no reason baton from Frank. Just an awful player, at least Frank and Ashley know they have done nothing in this game and are floaters.
I’d be ecstatic if Frank won. It would be a miracle of biblical proportions. I’ve only seen the regular episodes so I don’t if he’s been a bully like was mentioned earlier. He was on a big rant at the end last night.
Ian would be my second choice. All he really did though was relay info and keep quiet about it. It’s not like he was a big mastermind.
Dan would be my third choice. I like the fact that he keeps his cool under pressure and generally he seems like a decent guy. I don’t dislike him but he’s won before. I don’t think he’s throwing challenges but that could be a strategy.
My last choice would be Britney. Does she deserve respect for how she’s been running the game behind the scenes? I suppose. I liked her when she was on 2 seasons ago but this season I really don’t like her at all. The way she handled the Willie affair really turned me off.
I will tear the BB house down if any of the others win.
Shane is a spineless dumbass who couldn’t string a sentence together to save his life. When they give him instructions to read they use a lot of pictures and one syllable words.
Danielle. What has she done? Won a few challenges. More than I can say for Jenn and Joe.
I thought Jenn getting all fired up was laughable. Where was all her fire 40 days ago? If your strategy is to fly under the radar then fine. But don’t try to impress anyone with your “raising hell” attitude.
Joe is so bloody annoying with his constant screaming in the DR. he seems like a turncoat rat bastard too. Absolutely useless.
With Frank it was more the taunting and the lame attacking Frank and Boogie resorted to when they got put up, and after the “found out” Dan was the supposed rat.
They boast about what great players they are, mock the other players when they aren’t put up because they clearly made a mistake because Frank/Boogie are great players, but then when someone comes after after them, they throw a temper tantrum.
It’s one thing to try to fight and convince people to keep yourself in the house, its another to throw a temper tantrum and make petty attacks on people.
Ian became a moot point because Frank/Boogie couldn’t flip Joe to their side, but had they? Then Ian would have been solely respondsible, and would have got much more “mastermind” cred.
Dan, I’m just tired of his inflated ego. What exactly has he done this season? He joined up with Britney/Shane because Shane kept winning challenges and all he had was Danielle because he picked a comically pathetic team to start off.
Britney does she not get points for flipping Ian to her side, and somehow controlling the dunce that is Shane? The degree of difficulty in “coaching/aligning” with Shane is pretty high.
What way did she handle the Willie thing that turned you off?
Frank has seemed pretty even tempered for the most part. I’ve only seen the edited scenes for the show so I’m not aware of how he is on the live feed (not available in Canada). After Hours is on one of our cable channels but I don’t have that much time to watch. He was on a tirade last night though. But he’s been a target since Day 1 so it must weigh on your nerves.
And I think it was Ian that volunteered the info to Brit. She approached him some weeks ago for info before he flipped and his non-committal answers made him a target for a while. I think he saw the writing on the wall and decided to jump ship. So to me it’s all Ian’s doing.
What turned me off was the way she *didn’t* handle Willie. When he was going off she basically let him do it and didn’t try and calm him down. Then after the blow up with Frank she basically wrote him off completely and told her other players to stay away from him. That probably contributed to his altercation with Joe that got him booted off.
Dr. Will also made a comment about that – how she was a terrible coach for letting that happen.
From the edits it seemed like she tried to help him a bit but gave up. She should have sat him down in a room and told him to calm the F%^$ down. I think he could have been calmed down and brought back into the fold. She basically treated him like a leaper and cast him out.
Dan hasn’t impressed me with his gameplay but he makes some good speeches. He probably helped Danielle win her HOH with his encouragement. He ended up with a lame team and basically did what he had to to survive. His first player didn’t even have a chance to get started.
A few things. Firstly, re: Britney’s coaching. I don’t really see how you can blame Britney too much. Even Russell blamed Willie for being going behind Brit’s back and calling that player’s only meeting when she certainly had his back 100% before that, even so far as to be the only person to whom she told her theory. Willie was the one that started the rift between them.
As for HoH prowess, did you watch Dan’s original season Jobin? When Dan stopped throwing HoHs, he won every single one he was eligible for except 1, and won the veto the week he missed it. Also, he’s too wussy to win HoH? Really? That’s like saying you’re a wuss if you don’t smash you head into a brick wall. I mean yeah, sure, technically you’re pretty tough if you do that, but you’re also pretty stupid. And the same is true of winning HoH unless you absolutely have to. It’s not being wussy, it’s being smart… something a strategy game tends to reward.
Also, not ‘perceived’ greatness, actual defined greatness. I don’t know how anyone can make a coherent case that he’s not a top 5 all-time player with what he did in BB10. He did make a blunder with the Janelle vote, but whatever, Janelle is always live to get sweet, sweet producer intervention on her behalf, so he had to get her out at some point, and he easily circled the wagons this week and they got rid of Boogie. People make mistakes, what matters is how you overcome them. In the beginning of BB2, Will played horribly. His showmance with Shannon made him a huge target, Boogie and he completely mismanaged the first HoH that Boogie won, and he, Boogie and Shannon completely alienated the entire house to a Brenchel degree, but all of that is forgotten because from the day Shannon left until he won, he was the totally the maniacal, dominating, brilliant Evil Doctor we know and love.
As for Dan’s game not being impressive, I’d attribute it more to being effortless. Dan doesn’t really let you behind the curtain of what he’s doing, it’s not as flashy and exciting as Will or Boogie, it’s just so smooth, he’s never truly in trouble, primarily because of his personality and temperament. Scenes like Dan reading the book last night are perfect illustrations of why he does so well, his temper never boils over, he’s always calm, always in control, never flies off the handle. That doesn’t look as cool as making over the top insane mindf*cks (like Shelly last year jedi mind-tricking Kalia into nominating Lawon, or Boogie a couple weeks ago with Janelle), but it also gets results. And not in a right place, right time way like certain winners of these shows (*cough* Jordan *cough*), but in a way where he’s always in control without ever taking control (to quote arguably the best Survivor player of all time).
Oh, as for winners, I don’t really have too much of a preference as long as it’s someone interesting. To me, that includes Britney, Dan, Ian, Crazypants Danielle, or Frank. Jenn, Joe, or Shane would be the only ones where I’d be truly disappointed.
I can understand being completely frustrated by being a constant target like Frank has been, but if he starts going off on everyone about who they voted off, whos going to want to possibly work with him in the future?
No need to dramatically decrease your already slim chance by screaming about how its you against the rest of the house. I’m just going off of the regular show as well.
That is a pretty harsh view of Britney. She tried to coach him repeatedly prior to his blow up, and he blew her off, and made horrible decisons as HOH. First Wille approached Frank about working with him, then nominated Frank, then ranted and raved like a lunatic because Frank called him on that BS.
That caused Willie to be island from the rest of the house. Since Willie wasn’t listening to her Britney anyway, and had gone against her advice multiple times before, why would Britney continue to try to coach Willie? All it would have done was further put the target on the rest of her team, which it already had, as evidence by JoJo going home right after Willie had his fight.
Willie instead of continuing to play the game after Frank won HOH, he started a fight with the weak Joe (who nearly had a heartattack and/or puked on live TV from running a little bit last night).
There was no way ANYONE was going to control Willie. Britney’s only flaw was that she had no clue he was a Hantz. Dr Will saying Britney’s a terrible coach for that, is just a way for Dr Will to pump up his ego (by implying he could have controlled him), and to try to distract the fact that CBS producers should have NEVER let this nutcase on the show in the first place.
Dan’s coach-speak is grating, and really bland and really unimaginative. He PICKED that lame team though.
@Mike. Re: Dan – I was thinking that too but didn’t articulate it very well (pulled an Ashley?).
I said I wasn’t too impressed with him but actually I do appreciate his grace under pressure. He’s not showy but he gets results.
@Jobin. Agreed Frank isn’t doing himself any favours. I’m not making excuses for him but I suggest that constantly being a target and being cooped up in this house is really starting to get to him.
Mike,
I’m judging Dan on what he’s doing season, and this season he hasn’t done much. Sure he doesn’t start or engage in useless fights, but a lot of players won’t.
My thing with him being a wuss is more with him “giving up” in endurance challenges (like the one Danielle won) instead of just falling off because they can’t do it anymore they “give up” on purpose. It’s just macho BS, to try to act tough when you quit. Boogie pulled the same thing.
All in all, I just don’t buy the whole I’ll try later mantra to competitions. Why is it not okay for some floater like Jenn to do horrible in comps, and yet when Dan does it, its genius! If everyone knows his supposed game is “throwing comps till the end” then he’s not really fooling anyone either.
Also, his impressive run of winning comps at the end of BB10 wasn’t exactly against a murderers row of competitors (Jerry, Renny), and Memphis was winning just as many comps at the end too.
Not taking anything away from his ability to win that season, but I think his competition dominance is WAY overblown from the actual reality.
You overestimate people’s ability to avoid useless fights. Watching other people crash and burn around you is a great way to win.
I think the reason Dan hasn’t done much this season kind of shows why he’s such a good player (counter-intuitive, I know). In the case of someone like Boogie, he had to be making huge moves every week to keep himself alive, similarly to Chilltown in All-Stars. In the case of Dan, because of the way he plays, he managed to be just as dominant as Will/Boogie on his previous season while also managing to not get himself targeted this season. In theory, a player of Dan’s caliber should always be finding himself on the block, but yet he never ends up there because his game is perfectly conducive to all-star season success (unlike your Rob C, Richard Hatch, Cirie on Survivor or Nakomis, Will, Boogie, Janelle on BB) since he manages to do all this stuff without ever looking like the bad guy. Even if Frank wins HoH this week, it might be Ian/Shane on the block, and if not, he can probably find the votes to beat either of them.
As for comps, you don’t have to even try later. Dr. Will played in about 30 comps in his BB career, lost ’em all. The difference between Dan and Jenn is influence. How many HoH reigns has Dan had a major influence in the nominations? Most of them? How many has Jenn? 0.
It’s not about fooling people into thinking you’re weak in Dan’s case. It’s about not being the fall guy for the moves you make and letting other people take the blame.
To the question of Dan’s competition, sure, that’s a fair case to make, but you can only beat who you play. It’s not like you can say, well Dan beat bad competition, so he’s bad. You can just say it doesn’t prove he’s particularly good.
@Mulder. That’s definitely fair, and he did do some more impressive stuff the first time (the way he managed to turn a vote cast against the house in the first week into a show of trust and loyalty with Jesse and Keesha might be my fave of many that season), presumably because like Dr. Will, he too had a bad start and had to do damage control, whereas this time, he sort of expertly kept himself above the fray.
I love that you forgot to include Joe. =)
As far as Brittney handling Willie. She did what she could. She separated them, when she saw that he was going to continue terrorizing the house. Willie flatly stated that he wasn’t “going to go down like that”.
This floors Britney, and says “go down like what? With class?”
Willie says “No, I’m not going to go down with class!” That’s when Britney realizes that Willie is a grown-ass man, he can do what he wants, and ain’t nobody going to stop him. Which is what ultimately lead to his dishonorable eviction from the house.
SO I guess I don’t know what more anybody could have done. It reminded me a lot of the melt down last season when Chama (sp) had a melt down and threw the microphone in the pool and was also dishonorably evicted from the house. But she didn’t go as easily as Willie though.