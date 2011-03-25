Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Bloodline’

Reading the buzz on Twitter this week, I kept seeing the phrase “game-changer” being tossed about like so many numbers in Alterna-Astrid”s head. I”m always leery of that phrase, since it”s used so often that it”s essentially devoid of meaning at this point. It”s the critical equivalent of the Red Queen repeatedly screaming “Off with their heads!” in “Alice in Wonderland”: after a while, it”s simply sound and fury signifying nothing. An episode like “Through the Looking Glass” in “Lost” managed to be the best of both worlds: a Lewis Carroll-inspired episode that managed to TRULY be a game changer. But most of the time, the hype surrounding a game-changing episode is simply that: hype.
Now, “Bloodline” is an excellent episode of “Fringe,” don”t get me wrong. It”s just not a game-changer. It”s a table-setter. It”s a remarkably efficient and entertaining table-setter, but it”s an episode in which the long-abandoned Over There/Earth-2 got some plot momentum to match the actions over here. There are many that seem to be over Over There, feeling that it served its purpose in the early part of this season and need not take up so much valuable screen time as the show hurtles towards what is finally, officially, a SEASON finale and not a SERIES finale. But time spent Over There really is as valuable as any time spent in more familiar territory in our particular parking spot in the multiverse.
We”ve only seen events Over There in fleeting glimpses lately: through a soft spot in an apartment building in “6B,” or in flashbacks in “Subject 13.” But we really haven”t seen much since “Immortality,” the episode that introduced Fauxlivia”s pregnancy. “Fringe” need not revert to the back-and-forth nature of narrative focus as it did the last time we saw everyone”s favorite cabbie Henry, but in order to build towards a climax in which both universes are in equal peril, then it”s important to actually make us care about both worlds. With “Bloodline,” the show sought to 1) solidify the fact that Walternate is one scary dude, and 2) plant seeds of doubt in Lincoln and Charlie about the true nature of the supposed “threat” coming from the other side.
If you are a “Lost” fan, you probably had a LOT of déjà vu tonight. Playing the role of smiling manipulator Ben Linus? Walternate. Playing the role of distressed pregnant Sun-Hwa Kwon? Fauxlivia. There wasn”t a Juliet Burke in sight per se, though I guess you could assign that role to Brandon. (Aaand my Juliet crush just went down 47%. Dammit.) The precise reason for keeping the yet unnamed child is still in the dark, but nevertheless Walternate got around his phobia about experimenting on children by bringing to term a child who by all rights had little reason to expect to live.
Whether “viral propagation eclampsia” is an effect of Walter”s crossing over or just a phenomenon inherent to Over There before 1985, one thing IS clear: Do Not Trust Walternate. Much like Mr. Linus, he mixes in truths with lies so efficiently that it”s essentially impossible to distinguish fact from fiction. My limited understanding of his overall plan is this: in 1985, Olivia Dunham crossed over and unwittingly alerted Walternate to the existence of the other universe. However, she ALSO planted a seed in Walter”s mind that if THAT Olivia had a connection with Peter, so would the Olivia in his world. When he crossed over to get Peter in Season 2, his main purpose was simply to lure Olivia over. When the opportunity arose, he switched Olivias in order to 1) harvest Olivia”s brain to enable people to cross over, and 2) get Fauxlivia preggers, counting on her doppelganger”s attraction to his son kicking in once she infiltrated our universe.
Whew. I need a drink.
This relies on a LOT of things going right, but at some point you either nitpick “what if”s in these types of master plans in fictional narratives or you just run with it. My problems with these plots usually don”t derive from over-complexity so much as incoherent/dissonant pieces fitting together. Nothing about Walternate”s plan seems inconsistent: the more we learn about it, the more it seems to fit. What that blood sample has to do with the Doomsday Device is still unclear, but what IS clear is that Walternate”s overall goals are coming to fruition. But what is ALSO clear is that the best laid plans of alterna-mice and men oft go awry, and in the figure of Henry, attempts to manufacture fate are thwarted.
What transpired tonight ended the way that Walternate wanted, but while he may have won this particular battle, he might have started to lose the overall war. He might have counted on a Fringe-related investigation that would have turned up nothing until Fauxlivia”s birth (inside what looked to be an abandoned government medical facility, dedicated to combating typhoid fever), but had to improvise once Lincoln and Charlie met up with Henry. Walternate might have gotten the blood sample he wanted, but he got doubt planted into two of his most powerful Fringe agents as well.
It”s a great example of what I talked about last week: the show allows certain characters to be mouthpieces for an all-powerful Fate controlling events, only to have their part of the mutliverse laugh and throw them a curveball. Last week, it was the ringing of church bells throwing a scare into William “Soul Magnet” Bell, and this week it was an ordinary cab driver touched by an extraordinary woman from another universe that scared Walternate. It”s one thing to try and create an equation that predicts the precise train a certain person is one. It”s quite another to try and predict future history without accounting for the infinite variables presented by singular human beings. (Just ask Hari Seldon, of Isaac Asimov”s “Foundation” series.)
That Lincoln and Charlie now see a glimmer of new light, however faint, shows that plans made by Walternate, William Bell, or even The First People falls short when choice enters the picture. Predicting wide-scale actions is one thing: I”ve been in enough crowded subway stations to know that most people will try and pack on once the too-small train arrives. But I can”t predict which person might give up their slot to someone else, sacrificing making a connecting train down the line in order that an elderly passenger might get their spot. The same holds true for these great minds trying to mold the future: no matter how brilliant they are, they still can”t see what they can”t possibly know.
What don”t they know? How a single person will react in a single moment: out of compassion, out of desperation, out of love, out of hate. By kicking off the process by which Fauxlivia and his grandson would survive a seeming death sentence, Walternate forced Lincoln Lee to own up to his latent feelings for Fauxlivia. And in the world of “Fringe,” there”s nothing more powerful than love. It”s a sentiment that some fans still might find hard to swallow, but it played like gangbusters tonight as Lincoln held Fauxlivia in his arms, both of them expecting her to die at any moment during childbirth. It played infinitely better than Sam Weiss” expository speech about how Peter Bishop would soon be holding the mother of all rose ceremonies inside the Doomsday Device, that”s for darn sure.
Other thoughts about tonight”s episode…
*** I”m looking forward to learning the name of Fauxlivia”s son. Might I suggest “the wee baby Seamus”? Oh wait, I think “Archer” already took that one.
*** Laugh of the night: the way in which Astrid absorbed the news about Fauxlivia”s pregnancy. “Oh, I see.” 1% horror, 99& internal recalculation. Just perfect.
*** News and notables from Over There: Opus isn”t a penguin, he”s a peahen. Also, Francis Ford Coppola directed “Taxi Driver,” not Martin Scorsese. Feel free to drop other things you noticed in the comments below!
*** Nice to see Charlie went out with Mona, aka “Bug Girl.” And the fact that I”m actually happy about that shows how well-developed Over There has been, and why I”m always happy to revisit that place.
*** While the show tends to do gross-out visuals over genuine jolts, the cut from Fauxlivia”s materials on VPE to the intruders in her house was really effective.
*** Sonograms over there seem far more advanced, and yet far creepier, than the ones over here.
*** I wouldn”t be a bit surprised to learn later that Marilyn colluded with Walternate tonight, though out of a desire to not replicate what happened with Rachel rather than any truly evil motivation on her end. Just a lot of weirdness going on with her tonight.
With that, “Fringe” will be off the air until mid-April, which leaves us plenty of time to talk about tonight”s episode. What”s Walternate”s ultimate endgame? Are you rooting for anyone Over There or just hoping that “Fringe” gets through this particular plot as fast as possible? What role will Lincoln/Charlie play in the season”s final weeks? And does knowledge that “Fringe” will definitely have a fourth season change how you view the current arc? Sound off below!
Really enjoyed the episode, especially the developments of Lee and Charlie.
Is there really any evidence that Walternate planned the pregnancy? I mean first, it takes quite a bit of foreknowledge for him to be able to predict they’d jump in the sack, let alone get pregnant. It also seemed in “Immortality” that Brandon was the one who realized she was pregnant and hatched the plan. Also, I’m not entirely convinced he’s aware 1985 Olivia is Olivia. All he had was what she looked like in 1985 and her first name. Anyways, this requires an absurd level of planning and foreknowledge. I think it’s more likely he just sent her to keep tabs and he’s now ad-libbing.
This my entire paragraph about how it’s possible to not buy any. Which I understand. But after that final image, one must take everything Walternate says to Lincoln with a silo of salt, no?
I think Walternate is just taking advantage of a new development. (the pregnancy). There hasn’t been any firm evidence that he intended it to happen. Even Fauxlivia was surprised, and she was the one who initiated sex with peter.
I think it’s going a bit far to suggest that he planned the pregnancy. Actually, given Olivia’s family history and her job, I would be very surprised if she wasn’t on birth control, so it’s probably a shock that she got pregnant at all. I do think, though, that Walternate knows things about the Doomsday Device and Peter’s connection to it that we don’t, and that he would use that information to manipulate events. Obviously the connection between Peter and Olivia would be a part of that.
The LOST flashback I experienced was preggers Claire running through the jungle and eventually having Aaron in a “game-changing” moment that ended up having the same type of emotional resonance that I felt with Bubbles, Fauxlivia and Lincoln. I was surprised at the level of investment I felt in the wee baby Seamus and his survival after moving through the pregnancy and the trials (VPE, speeding up the pregnancy) so quickly. Good plot and character development and also shows the importance of making “Over There” characters more than the baddies who we want to stop attacking “Over Here.”
Overall, I enjoy going “Over There” because the direction always differs and is off-putting for at least the first act and the attention to detail and world creation is impressive. I was pleased to see that there is now some doubt in their Fringe division and it isn’t going to be a seemingly one-sided battle to end the season.
I think your description of this being a table-setting episode was much more apt than “game-changing.” Just because the baby is born doesn’t change Walter’s game any more than continue the momentum of what he is already doing. If there was anything “game-changing” in the episode, it would be the doubt planted in Charlie and Lincoln’s minds, but I think that is a seed that will need time to grow. Good episode I think it moves some pieces into place and sets us up well for the final arc to end the season.
The West Wing is still on Over There! Or just started; Henry’s cab was advertising the new season.
in the season 2 final they had a poster for west wing season 11 at a buss stop.
My favorite Over There “Easter egg” if you will was the advertisement on the top of Henry’s cab – “The West Wing: Season 12”. Ode to Sorkin? I love it. :)
Oh, and love her or hate her, Fauxlivia was one bad ass pregnant chick. Her almost death had me in tears – something I never would have thought possible when her character was first introduced. Well done, Fringe. Well done.
Surprised myself as well, how emotional I got when I really thought Fauxlivia was going to die. I also don’t hate Lincoln anymore. For whatever reason I never trusted him. Too much cheer, covering up his evil plans. Maybe not.
Meg: Or, the way I was thinking about how this master plan coul possibly make sense….Walternate knows about the “prophecy,” and part of it is going into the machine willingly. Peter right now has NO intention of going in, but if he thought it would save the son he just found out about, then he would gladly trade his life for his new son.
Gotta love the parallels between generations of Bishops crossing over to protect sons in peril, no?
Anywho, not saying 100% this IS what’s happening, but it’s fun food for thought, no?
It did feel like Marilyn knew something. What you said made sense.
She was completely bizarre. I sort of like the fact that some characters only exist Over There – they feel like wild cards.
Who’s Henry? Are you talking about Bubs?
I think I like AlterNastrid better than Alterna-Astrid. :)
“What that blood sample has to do with the Doomsday Device is still unclear[…]”
Considering they included a scene of Walternate and NotBrandon musing about Peter being the necessary cog in the Machine, my guess is that they’re looking to test the viability of the baby as a replacement for Peter.
I don’t think Walternate accelerated her pregnancy to save her/the baby from VPE–as the OB/GYN says, VPE can’t be detected until the moment they’re doing the test, so Walternate wouldn’t know Fauxlia was a carrier.
Fauxlia’s medical history would be and file with Fringe division and in all likelihood be quite extensive and included family history as well. Therefore Walternate would very much so be aware of the VPE threat and act appropriately. But â€” Walter is also aware the world is heading on a collision course and that time is running out. Do not be surprised to see the baby is going to keep on aging rapidly in order to be able to be useful with the Machine.
As usual Ryan, insightful review.
My inclination is that Walternate originally hoped to persuade Peter to remain on his side. Failing that the baby is Fate’s answer to providing Walternate with an alternative energy source for the Machine over there.
The burning question for me at the end of this episode is, was only the pregnancy accelerated or will the baby continue to grow rapidly? Could there be an adult PeterSpawn ready to step into the Machine over there by this season’s finale?
Reading the paragraph you wrote with Walternate’s master plan, which had crossed my mind, too, I had literral flashbacks of 2 episodes this season, kind of opposite views of that kind of planning. The super-autist with the pen from Over There, whose plan was foiled by OurLivia, the variable, and the Watchers’ plan with Peter (Fatherhood isn’t easy). That’s two episodes chock full of domino effects.
So I’m thinking… if someone orchestrated the whole pregnancy, maybe it was the Watchers (who proved before they could predict the variables), and PJ (Peter Junior) is supposed to be a bridge between the 2 worlds, a reason to reconcile. Though it’s gonna be one hell of a custody arrangement.
Nice article. You wrote a very critical analysis of the episode and the show. Another interesting tidbit about “Over There”; Eric Stoltz starred in Back to the Future, not Michael J. Fox.
Eric Stoltz was actually hired to play Marty McFly. He was replaced by Fox after some filming had already taken place.
Why is no one talking about the Observer at the end who got a copy of the blood sample? Maybe there’s a chance that the sample of the Wee Baby Peterus is not actually his blood sample.
I think that was a bit of misdirection on behalf of the writers. Brandon was the one who received a copy of the blood sample, and then passed it on to Walternate. I admit that when they jump-cut to the Observer immediately after the handoff, I was convinced that he was the one behind Fauxlivia’s kidnapping, and that there was a whole new game being revealed. However, I think that the later scene between Brandon and Walternate established that they were the only recipients of the blood sample and the masterminds behind the events of this episode. The Observer was doing no more what he (usually) does: just watching and making his delightfully cryptic report to the rest of his merry band of interdimensional interlopers :)
“There wasnâ€™t a Juliet Burke in sight per se, though I guess you could assign that role to Brandon. (Aaand my Juliet crush just went down 47%. Dammit.) ”
As a side note, I have to admit that the female obstetrician did look a bit like Elizabeth Mitchell when she had her mask up. Obviously, it wasn’t her, but that might be a slightly more palatable idea for Ryan to wash down than equating Juliet with Brandon when it comes to making LOST parallels ;)
I think Walternate wanted to accelerate the pregnancy and tested the baby’s blood to see if the baby can operate the device since he is Peter’s offspring.
I enjoyed the episode because it makes the other universe more real to us each time we see the alternate characters and the subtle differences between the two worlds. However, I especially enjoyed the episode because Anna Torv’s Fauxlivia character is allowed to be a strong woman, much like Olivia was prior to season 3. And, on a side note, if I had known Fox was going to renew the show, I would have baked them a cake. (Hat tip to Walter).
I’m not sure if it’s been shown in a previous Over There episode, but Walternate had a picture of a gray-haired JFK on his desk.
I’m a bit worried that Bubbles will end up at the bottom of the Hudson River. Walternate will not want a common cabbie knowing such a huge secret as to the existence of another universe. I can’t wait to meet Bubbles over here. I hope we get to, eventually.
This was one of the best episodes this season. It did make me emotional to think that F-livia would die. However, we all know a diabolical twist is about to happen with the watchers. “It has started”.
If Walternate knows about Henry, shouldn’t we be worried about his welfare?
Very good episode, like has been mentioned I really cared whether Fauxlivia died, and felt for her as she held her son –that she hadn’t spent time thinking about being a mom as she had been so worried about whether she had the virus. And I’m back to thinking Walternate is pure evil, maybe he wasn’t once –during the flashback ep he seemed to have a soft side, but he has gone over to the dark side now. It was chilling to see him standing outside the room with the flowers getting the blood sample.
I have a feeling that Fauxlivia will throw a wrench into his plans somehow, with Lincoln and co helping her. Don’t think she’ll be okay with whatever plans Walternate has for the baby. I had the same thought, that perhaps it will keep growing too fast, but rather hope it remains a baby.
Was a nice tie in for Henry to deliver the baby of the Olivia he feels like he knows, but has never met.
Ryan – awesome REVIEW. No way what you do is a recap.
I like to think of Walter as an incredible opportunist, so I am dubious about the conspiracy with regards to Fauxlivia’s (I feel weird calling her that now, she feels like an entity in her own right, rather than a reaction) pregnancy. But I was snooty and dismissive of all the speculation that Faux was pregnant in the first place, so what do I know?
I was impressed by the tenderness of this episode – I find it touching that a show about such way out phenomena is so grounded about the connection between its characters. The birth scene, though truncated was so beautifully acted.
I love Lincoln Lee and Henry Higgins.
I also like how elements from the first season like the rapidly ageing man, and amber have return with resonance in the alt-universe. The planning and writing on this show are wonderfully deep.
And Ryan, your write-ups and Noel Murray’s on AVclub are the best. Thanks.
“However, she ALSO planted a seed in Walterâ€™s mind that if THAT Olivia had a connection with Peter, so would the Olivia in his world.”
I think that was in Walternate’s mind..
I think Henry might be the single nicest person in either universe.