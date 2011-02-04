Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Concentrate and Ask Again’

Back before I started writing about television, I wrote about music. I didn”t do this in a professional capacity, but did it all the same. Chalk it up to a combination of artistic expression and complete lack of girlfriend. I won”t say that thiswriting was particularly good, but it was about something that mattered to me, and allowed me to get a lot of things off my chest that may have stayed dormant otherwise. Figuring out why “Blood on the Tracks” seemed to be an autobiography I happened not to personally write just seemed like a good way to spend a Wednesday night back then.
High in my CD rotation at the time, and still in high rotation in my iTunes collection, were the albums of Radiohead. I bring this up not because I”m not-so-subtly auditioning for a music column here on HitFix, but because Radiohead was on my mind a lot during tonight”s episode. I couldn”t help but think of the parallels between one of my favorite bands and one of my favorite shows. Both started off fairly prosaically: I think “Creep” fairs far better in hindsight than The Pattern, but neither exactly set the world on fire. By their third album “OK Computer”, Radiohead was operating at peak creative efficiency, as was “Fringe” at the outside of the third season. As of tonight, I wonder if “Fringe” is in its “In Rainbows” phase.
Let me explain.
“OK Computer” was a concept album, an impossibly beautiful but at times impossibly dense record about the fears of the impending 21st century and what the world would be like in a post Y2K-age. It”s very easy to intuit how the album FEELS, but incredibly difficult to explain its MEANING in a simplified way. Radiohead went even deeper into the murky musical/lyrical waters with follow-up albums such as “Kid A” and “Amnesiac.” After that, “Hail to the Thief” marked a semi-return to somewhat earlier recordings until the band landed on “In Rainbows,” an album that has both sonic intimacy (far from the space-operatic grandeur of “Computer”) and, perhaps more startlingly, simple, direct lyrics. Not only does the listener have to intuit what Thom Yorke is singing about: he simply tells you. In a song like “Climbing Up the Walls,” Yorke wails through the muffled walls of an elevator sitting in the bottom of a dormant volcano. Flashforwa to “Faust Arp” and he”s right next to you, whispering in your ear. Same singer, totally different approach, totally different audience experience.
“Concentrate and Ask Again” feels like the “Fringe” equivalent of a “In Rainbows” B-side: it has the trademarks of what a “Fringe” episode should have, and has always had, but reduces them to terms so prosaic that analysis in some ways is impossible. It”s hard to review this episode so much as report on it. Everything you need to know about the plot, character motivations, and even overarching mythology was spelled out in simple, declarative sentences posing as dialogue. What I can”t decide in the immediate aftermath of the episode is the same thing I can”t decide about “In Rainbows”: I don”t know whether to applaud its direct approach or long for the obfuscated approach of times perhaps past.
It”s not like “Fringe” has been an impossible impenetrable conundrum in the way that a show like “Lost” or even to some extent “Battlestar: Galactica” was. When friends use to ask me about what those shows were about, they would leave horrifically confused while I was still in mid-explanation five minutes later. But “Fringe” only took seven words to explain: “Two worlds. One door. WHO YA GOT?” Simple. Direct. I loved it. Those seven words hint at tons of possibility while also giving a specific, easily understood hook to the show to draw in new viewers. That formation got complicated as we spent time Over There, mostly because the answer to the question in my formulation suddenly wasn”t so easy. But the question itself didn”t change: it simply shifted, with no mouthpiece necessary to manipulate mercury to do so.
After tonight, I have to reconfigure the equation, based on the information that part-time bowling alley employee, part-time author Sam Weiss gave to Nina Sharp at the end of the episode. The new configuration? “Two Olivias. One Peter. WHO”S HE GOT?” Still simple as a concept, although insanely more reductive through that change. The standard line about this season of the show (pushed by people including yours truly) is that “Fringe” has succeeded creatively because it let its freak flag fly. And any episode in which a chemical agent delivered by a Tim Burton Raggedy Ann doll melts the bones of its victims is pretty freaky, no doubt. But in making the show so clearly, literally, and unambiguously about a choice between which version of Olivia Dunham that Peter prefers, it risks losing the universe-expanding ideas in favor of a prism that might be more relatable to some viewers, but far less interesting to others as well.
That being said, I don”t want to simply slam the show for laying all of its cards on the table.* Given that Season 4 is anything but a definite thing at this point, the show could be laying elements on the table in anticipation of a run of episodes that will conclude not simply the season, but the series as well. And after countless hours spent wringing my hands over what felt like intentional stalling or misdirection over at “Lost,” it seems a bit hypocritical to deride a show for giving answers to central mysteries in a fairly timely manner. But there is “giving answers” and there is “holding the audience”s hand,” and “Fringe” has never been a show to truly do the latter. Yet, tonight, I felt like the show treated me like Olivia treated an increasingly ill Simon Phillips inside the art museum.
* There is of course the chance that Sam is lying to Nina, which renders all of this moot, but I won”t judge either the validity of that theory nor call such a blatant misdirection as “cheap” until we see how this all plays out.
It”s all about the way in which the show tows that line between “showing” and “telling” that will determine if this new revelation is successful or not. The nature/nurture element inherent in the two Olivias leads to some potentially interesting comparisons, to be sure. But the differences between the two become less interesting when Olivia CONSTANTLY and OVERTLY explains what they are. Not only is she imparting information that”s already been established on a textual and subtextual level, it simply weakens her character to go from the ass-kicking woman seen in Season 2 and the early part of Season 3 to be completely crippled by the fact that Peter might prefer a “better” version of herself. The old Olivia would have heeded Simon”s warning that, “No one should know what someone else is thinking.” But this version reads his short note detailing Peter”s feelings anyways.
This could of course be a simple detour on the road for Olivia, a necessary crisis of faith that most major characters need over the course of a show in order to stave off staleness. It”s not like her emotional responses are completely off-base: they are just leaving both Olivia and Anna Torv herself a little adrift here in the early goings of the Friday night installments of the show. It”s one thing for the show to have an emotional core: that”s always been one of my favorite aspects of the show, and one I would prefer to have accentuated over something like The Doomsday Device. But once you introduce a Doomsday Device into the equation, the answer to the mystery should probably be more than the title of a Beatles song. (“All You Need Is Love,” “She Loves You,” “You”re Gonna Lose That Girl” could all apply.)
Or we could come full circle and take it back to Radiohead. Upon finding out he wasn”t from our world, back in the “OK Computer” days Peter turned into a bit of a “Subterranean Homesick Alien,” one “Let Down” by Walter and Olivia upon finding out he was just “The Tourist” in what he thought was his home. Fast forward to the “In Rainbows” time, in which Olivia, still reeling from her encounters with the “Bodysnatchers,” finds a “House of Cards” tumbling around her, while the show itself has striven to show a “Jigsaw Falling Into Place.” A sample lyric from that song: “Jigsaw falling into place/There is nothing to explain.” That”s somewhat my feeling on tonight”s episode, in which there”s little to explain or rather requires explanation. It”s not that the episode was necessarily executed poorly, just that everything executed was on a surface level. That which was introduced tonight was done so without any mystery left by hour”s end, and many things once in the shadows have now been brought conclusively to light.
The question in the end is this: does filling in the jigsaw puzzle this much take away from the mystery and excitement of not truly understanding the big picture? Does going from a semi-certain but still vague sense of overall momentum to fully explained statements of purpose enable the viewer to fully engage with future proceedings, or cause them to take a less active approach towards the show going forth? I am not comfortably answering these questions either way at this point, but these were questions that ran through my mind throughout this episode.
But enough about my mind: what about yours? Is it reeling after the revelations tonight, or left cold by the series of explanations laid out? Does Sam”s explanation of the Doomsday Device ring true, or sound false? What do you make of “Fringe” turning into “A Tale of Two Olivias”? Sound off below!
Radiohead is the best band ever. Thanks for the great comparison!
Radiohead is terrible. They are the musical equivalent of TV’s Lost. Neither one is even remotely good — but they are trendy to like, so people talk themselves into liking them.
When the psychic handed Olivia the piece of paper I did not her to look. Now that I think about it makes more sense that she looked with the way she has been behaving. If she put less pressure on herself and told herself that she doesn’t need to measure up to the other Olivia then she might find the easy going attitude she wants. Maybe the next time Peter is hiding something from her she will choose not to look showing how the respect she has for herself has grown.
This episode mashed together two elements from two Whedon shows. The psychic who nearly goes crazy from hearing voices (Earshot) and the turning of bone to dust is the same result that the devices that the hands of blue carry around with them have.
You are far more polite than me about the Peter’s Choice part of the plot. I found all the overt relationship talk (including weirdly forced girl talk between Nina and Olivia) out of place and when they capped it at the end with this choice of love Peter had to make it was just outright silly. I regret to say that as I’ve loved this show ever since part way into season 2 but man this was embarrassingly cheesy.
On the plus side, this was one of the best directed episodes, well edited, good camera angles, all that kind of stuff which DOES matter. And the mind reader character and actor were very good, I hope to see them again.
But holy strawberryflavoreddeath, for a while I thought I was watching a CW relationship show.
I don’t believe Sam Weiss’ assessment of the situation is the end of the story. I suspect the real solution to the problem transcends this simple reduction: say, there is only one Olivia left to choose at the end – one that is made up of merged personalities of both Olivias. Also… remember… “Don’t trust Sam Weiss.” :-)
Them merging would be way stupid. There’s no reason for it. Olivia is looking at Fauxlivia with rose tinted glasses and Peter is just being a little dense still (“You look good in a dress.” And in a suit, and all the damn time you idiot.). And lets not forget Peter would kill Fuaxlivia if Olivia was hurt. I’d rather trust direct statements like that than vague assessments from 4th tier characters with dubious motives.
Me either. I always keep that in the back of my mind. I think William Bell left that message for our people.
I read this reveal slightly differently in that Sam said the Doomsday Machine could be the end or the beginning. How Peter vibrates affects the Machine, so it may not be an either/or choice. Oloivia and Fauxlivia may (due to their interaction with PB) become more alike in their respective unis and Peter may vibrate at an intermediate wavelength and bring the two in phase where they don’t destroy each other.
But then what do you do next season?
That’s actually a good idea. Peter changing them both a little. Still silly how that ties directly into saving the universes(s), but I bet something like that happens.
Ryan, I agree, In Rainbows took a more direct approach (especially in comparison to albums like Kid A and Amnesiac), but for me that wasn’t so much a factor in my love for it as much as how it was simply beautiful music that resonated emotionally. I’m not saying Fringe comes close to achieving the same catharsis as listening to a new Radiohead album for the first time, but I do think this season does the same thing in that it is just more absorbing entertainment than in the past where I would hope each week wasnt a procedural wash.
I really enjoyed your review Ryan;ah the music and the melodrama. Radiohead is one of my favorite bands too. You brought up some major points. This episode left me staggering. You are right information was given, but on a superficial level, which makes me scratch my head even more. My friends always suspected the Sam Weiss was more than just a handy man’s version of Dr. Phil, especially since he “helped” Nina with her arm. As author of “The First Peoples” book, is he friend or foe to our universal friends? Now that we KNOW the choice of Olivias carries the weight of the universes and not so much our idea of the super-romantic-power couple,how do we deal with that? Fauxlivia has slept with Peter and therefore has possessed him in a way that Olivia cannot compete with. And there is the added speculation that Fauxlivia might be preggers (Walternate a grandfather?YIKES!)-which is more of a possibility now that Sam has let the cat out of the bag. Will Peter choose the murdering but sexy-(mama) Fauxlivia over the cortexiphanic newly-self-loathing Olivia? Gee, hardly a choice isn’t it, especially IF if a Alternate-Bishop baby is involved? Having been a hard core Fringe fan since the beginning, I vowed to stick with show no matter what-even if Peter chooses the universe that is not mine.
“Over there” when Olivia was posing as Fauxlivia, she made a shot that her partner said only she could have made. In ‘Concentrate and Ask Again’, when asked if she was a good shot she said “I’m okay”. But when she took out the suicide bomber, she was dead on, making the shot just exactly as the other agent told her how. Olivia knows more about Fauxlivia than the other way around as a result of what happened to her. Maybe there’s more to her now than there used to be. Could be a game changer.
Yes, interesting. Also, Olivia injected herself with a rose colored liquid from an IV bag she THOUGHT was Walternate’s version of Cortexiphan, before she got into the tank and crossed back over to our side. The colored liquid in those IV bags looks very much like the O. Dunham B-Lymphocyte MEMORY cocktail that Walternate had his lab goons inject Olivia with, to implant false memories and induce the Fauxlivia personality so they could experiment on her without resistance. What if what Olivia injected into herself was the Fauxlivia cocktail and NOT Walternate’s cortexiphan.
And even if that wasn’t the fact-the initial dose of the Fauxlivia cocktail could have now been incorporated into Olivia’s physiology.So yeah, our Olivia may feel inferior to Fauxlivia because she thinks Fauxlivia is a BETTER version of herself, but she actually may have all the desirable qualities of Fauxlivia, and is of course completely unaware of it at this time. Maybe Olivia will go along just like a sleeper agent and then, BooM something will trigger a Fauxlivia reaction, like the precise aim for the guys throat and hitting it dead on. Slowly our Olivia will become a HYBRID of both Olivia and Fauxlivia-hopefully only the good qualities of Fauxlivia. Hey it’s Fringe, anything can happen.
Wait. Is this a review of Fringe or an article about Radiohead?
dude I know!!!! – I wish Alan Sepinwall reviewed fringe …
Isn’t there some kind of comment control in this site?
I think Simon read both Peter’s thoughts and Walter’s thoughts at the same time when Peter was commenting on how Olivia looked. Walter knows Peter is hiding things and perhaps a bit evil. I think Walter’s thoughts were that a). he didn’t want Peter outed and b). he doesn’t want Olivia to become involved with Peter it will ultimately hurt Olivia. I think Peter is being sincere in his thoughts about our Olivia but Simon told her otherwise because of Walter’s thoughts.
I also think that we will find out FauxOlivia is pregnant and thus it would make it easier to pick the other Olivia.
I really hated the dumbing down of Fringe I saw last night. And as a woman, the whole –which woman is more bewitching and save the world — just leaves me cold. If they are trying, as they might be, to attract adolescent boys, this is a way to do it. Although I can’t say it hadn’t crossed my mind that Fauxlivia would come into play again, or that Peter had feelings for her. Perhaps what I dislike is the laying it out so clearly, and making it only that.
Wow, two of my favorite things in the world combined in one review. Personally I have to say I’m not fond of the fact that Olivia has become yet another female character whose goal in the main plot is basically to be the love interest.
As for Radiohead, how are the In Rainbows lyrics “simple and direct”? Maybe a couple of them like Jigsaw Falling Into Place, but I don’t think anybody could even guess what songs like Reckoner, 15 Step, Weird Fishes, etc, are actually about. Musically I agree it’s more direct, but lyrically it’s just as cryptic as their previous albums.
I don’t want to oversimplify the male psyche here, but my response to Olivia’s problem tonight was “if you start sleeping with him, Fauxlivia will disappear from his thoughts.” And I think I’m right. Of course Peter still has feelings for her! They were in a relationship, which seemed fairly serious. They had good times. If Olivia entered into a relationship with Peter, it would either succeed or fail, but either way, she’d know. If she chooses not to do that, well, her choice, but no more whining about how Peter misses the woman he was sleeping next to for months. That is normal. It would be weirder and less sympathetic if he was able to immediately forget her and “switch” his affections. And more interestingly, to me, she sort of derides Simon for not being able to take a plunge, when she knows that doing so would be physically painful for him. He’s not just shy. But she is content to wrap herself up in misery about Peter and not move forward. I won’t say I don’t sympathize, but I do wish she’d kick her own butt like she kicks everyone else’s.
This sort of felt like a “bring in new folks” episode, with everything laid out. That’s fine, but I hope next week deals in a bit more nuance.
The episode reminded me of this cartoon:
So if Peter dies then both worlds survive. Or if they destroy the machine.
I did a marathon on this series – watching all 2.5 seasons over a few weeks. Now that I’m caught up I find the show slow and not very enjoyable.
It can’t, and dare I say won’t, be anything like that simple. That said, for me the attraction of the show has always been the freaky sci-fi elements, and everything else is a bonus. And there are lots of bonuses. Mind Reader Guy was cool sci-fi, even if it’s been done one billion times. And Anna in a dress was smokin’. And if the series does in here, I hope the other world wins, so to speak. For all his regret & good intentions, Walter screwed things up & should reap the whirlwind. Plus a happy ending just doesn’t fit Fringe.
Ugh. I’m with Chrissy…Olivia needs to quit whining. And, I can’t believe they played the “whichever Olivia he picks, their universe will survive.” Really? So, Woody Allen was right – the survival of our universe comes down to nooky.
Give the girl a break, you people. Come on. She’s been really hurt, romantically speaking, for the second time, and maybe this one is even harder for her. Her trust issues have worsened, and who can blame her? I think the Fauxlivia/Olivia has been handled well actually – P&O have entered kind of a grey zone where they find it hard to communicate. Peter is confused because in a certain way she’s in love with parts of both Olivias and Olivia doesn’t know who she’s dealing with any more. Not a conundrum you solve in 2 episodes.