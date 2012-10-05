Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘In Absentia’

A funny thing happened on the way to the “Fringe” forum: the show turned in one of its strongest episodes in recent memory.
Last week, I worried about the way the show was exchanging its internal focus for an external one. “Fight The Future” just doesn”t have quite the same personal ring as “Fight For Loved Ones”, which was the show”s previous standard MO. But if last week”s premiere saw our heroes lost in the shuffle of a new world order and an avalanche of exposition, “In Absentia” brought things down to a far more human-scaled affair. When “Fringe” gets small, the rewards are often big.
By “going small”, I mean “Fringe” made an overt attempt this week to focus on its central characters rather than grand ideas. Certainly the two should work in concert with one another. But whereas Olivia, Astrid, Etta, and The Bishop Boys felt like cogs in a machine last week, here they stood firmly in the foreground. It helped that the episode had a solid structure in place for these characters to flourish. (It probably also helped that the show”s tiny budget forced them to make a semi-bottle episode this time around.) With Walter”s mind wiped at the hands of Windmark”s mental torture, he proposes returning to his old lab after Olivia mentions that Walter always kept meticulous notes on…well, everything. Unfortunately, Harvard University is now Observer-occupied territory. What ensues is an achingly simple yet very effective series of obstacles for our protagonists to overcome in the service of a clearly defined goal.
But we shouldn”t mistake “simplicity” for “artlessness”. Indeed, the uncomplicated structure of the episode provided a clarity to every action, and also allowed our gang to interact with loyalist guard Gayle Manfretti for an extended period of time. By removing the need to constantly explain overcomplicated plot mechanisms, the episode allowed space for us to finally let these characters reveal themselves through word and deed inside of 2036. Some have complained thus far about Georgina Haig”s performance as Etta, but that hasn”t bothered me to date. I seem to remember similar complaints leveled at Anna Torv at the show”s outset (including plenty from yours truly), and that seemed to work out OK for everyone involved. In both cases, the show made the conscious decision to present two women who, at the start of their journey on the show, wear poker faces out of self-preservation. Tonight, with the future world”s narrative pace finally slowed down, we got to see Etta”s mask come off for the first time.
Etta”s torture-prone side emerged while interrogating Gayle, and watching her use Observer-based tech to age him in order to get information was fairly harrowing. I”m not sure if it”s a “surprise” to see this side of Etta, in that we”ve only been around her for two episodes. But “In Absentia” did a good job of quickly sketching out how both the rebels and the loyalists each have had hands in contributing to their mutually assured destruction. The Observers” divide-and-conquer strategy has worked more effectively than their brain-scrambling abilities, since it relied on humans doing most of the work for them. (Think of it as the wikification of world domination.) While the beats involved with Gayle trying to con Olivia felt familiar, the ultimate reason for his duplicity–straight up cowardice versus moustache-twirling, Ben Linus-esque* trickery–felt fresh, and also felt “right” within the world of 2036. Gayle isn”t a bad man. He”s not enamored of The Observers. He”s simply a coward that can reach into his deep pockets of self-preservation to tell people what they want to hear so he can live as long as possible. (He also wants to feed the few remaining birds in Boston, apparently.)
With all that said, the constraints of the 13-episode season were felt within Etta”s episode-long arc. I already bought her as a bad-ass. I could definitely buy her as someone with barely-contained rage that could be unleashed at any given moment. But I didn”t buy the speed with which both Peter and Olivia could temper that rage to the point where she ultimately let Gayle go after he helped them infiltrate Harvard”s science department. “Fringe” has demonstrated time and again over the course of its run that it”s capable of crafting carefully developed changes within its characters over the course of weeks, if not entire seasons. Do I buy that someone could look at Olivia and suddenly feel hope about the future of humanity? Absolutely. Olivia Dunham has been the key to humanity”s future from Day One in this show, and it”s fitting that her return to sentience signals a sea change in humanity”s favor. But do I buy that exposure to Olivia”s optimism over the course of a day (or two, in the case of Etta) could counteract 25 years of hell on earth? That”s a slightly tougher pill to swallow, especially when the show hasn”t has much time to really explore the implications of Peter and Olivia finding their formerly lost child.
That”s a complaint, but it”s a fairly minor one, since the arc of “Fringe” always bends towards optimism. We saw it at the end of last week, in which Walter noticed a dandelion growing from a crack in the street. The transformation of Etta and Gayle from de facto enemies into mutual citizens of the human race is another such example of hope taking root amidst scorched earth. Having Etta as a wild-card anti-hero would have been a temporary measure even if the show had decided to go down that route, to be sure. But what makes post-apocalyptic fiction so potent lies in the ease with which it demonstrates how people can revert to their basest instincts with shocking ease. Etta”s torture of Gayle is horrific, but we understand why she does it. Gayle”s decision to join The Observers comes from a place of weakness, but it”s all-too-relatable weakness. Genre fiction specializes in amping up moral quandaries through fantastical scenarios, and seeing such quandaries squashed within the course of an hour feels like a missed opportunity.
Instead of weeks of examining Etta”s moral compass, “Fringe” instead will present what appears to be a series of fetch quests for our protagonists in the form of a series of videotapes strewn throughout the city/county/country. Again, this is a simple construct around which to base a season, although the idea of a Season 5-long scavenger hunt feels less exciting than a self-contained mission over the course of an episode. But it”s all about the execution. To wit: the videogame “Shadow Of The Colossus” consists of nothing but a series of boss battles. It”s a simple premise, but unbelievably complex in execution. Each boss has its own rules, its own challenges, but also an increasingly complex emotional component to each stage. If “Fringe” can pull that off, then the “gotta collect ’em all!” structure is just a framework by which to put our heroes through an ever-increasingly dire gauntlet. And if solidifying that structure in place allows each episode to have breathing room for its characters to grow, change, and ultimately heal, then it”s a fine way to finish out the show”s run.
Above all, it was the character work that sold this episode for me. For the first time in seemingly forever, “Fringe” didn”t worry about which version of which character from which timeline in which universe was in play. Every show has cracks in its narrative veneer, but the good shows plaster over those with strong character work to create stakes that make quibbling with inconsistencies a non-starter. Too often, later-season episodes of “Fringe” have gotten in their own way by having its characters serve the story rather than the other way around. “In Absentia” solved that problem by simply putting these people in a room, giving them a specific problem, and then seeing who would do what in order to solve it. Those choices in turn informed, complicated, and ultimately illuminated character. And those characters felt very much like the ones that made so many fans care about this show in the first place.
A few stray thoughts:
· I”m curious what people think about the show slowly filling in the gaps concerning the day The Observes arrived on Earth in 2015. It”s clearly leading up to the question, “Who took Etta?”, but I wonder how many are trying to guess what happened and how many are annoyed by a perceived stalling tactic.
· Stephen King fans probably squealed in delight at hearing Manfretti reference Observer “Number 19”. That number is paramount in King”s “The Dark Tower” series.
· How long until someone notices Etta”s bullet?
· Oh hi, Simon”s Head. You appear to animated in The Observer”s version of Massive Dynamic. That”s not creepy at all.
· Speaking of Massive Dynamic: No Nina yet. And no Broyles. I”m getting a little antsy.
· The color yellow seems to be a dominant visual theme this season, used sparingly in striking contrast with the cold, grey, ashen world. It seems to represent “hope”, but it could also represent “Coldplay is the resistance”s favorite band”.
· Pre-mindwipe Walter would have just scooped Gayle”s eye out instead of using a pig instead, correct?
· Speaking of Walter, I”d like a flashback to the time he drew that dragon in the steam tunnels. That must have been some awesome LSD he took that day.
· Of COURSE Walter has the lights in his lab hooked up to a Clapper.
· One last Walter note: As much fun as “Yahtzee!” was, “Criterion Collection, forgive me!” had to be the line of the episode.
· “Angel” fans might have gotten some Season Four déjà vu from Gayle”s “no resistance would lead to a happier world” ethos.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? A step up from the premiere, or a step down? Does the prospect of season of videotape-collecting feel exciting or labored? And how did tonight”s episode affect your opinion of Etta? Sound off below!
Great episode. I said last week that I was confused by Etta’s lack of emotions. I figured it was not a fault of the actress, but what the character has been through all these years. I like how they are slowing filling us in on her backstory and just how hellish the world has become.
Loved the Lost references in this episode. Looking down into the hatch, skooting through the tunnel reminded me of the first episodes of Lost season 2. The video recording audio was distorted so that the music sounded like Indian music, kind of like the Dharma Initiative videos.
Henry Ian Cusick’s severed head was horrific. It seemed to blink at Etta as if it recognized her. Creepy!
The guy who played the Loyalist was also in Lost, played Radzinsky in S5 when the group time-travelled to the 70s Dharma Initiative. And of course, Henry Ian Cusick was also in Lost
We come for the recaps….we stay for the Crazy-Anna Troll!
The LOST references made me nostalgic: the name Gayle and the character being tortured and set free, the hatch, a turntable and record playing 60’s music, sorry about Henry Ian Cusick’s body, but we got a glimpse of him anyway, The Dark Tower references, the play of good versus evil. I’m missing Fringe already knowing that it’s about to end.
And I’ll say it again, John Noble and Anna Torv should have fistfuls of acting honors.
Tonight’s episode helped me return to the original feelings I have for the core characters. However, that said, it makes Etta feel like an outsider taking precious screen time away from them. I hope the producers have a plan to make me like Etta, and sooner rather than later. Right now she still feels like a chilly annoyance that I must get used to.
Agree with you about Etta.
Very strong episode. The music really was terrific tonight too.
Olivia and Etta’s relationship is really fascinating. How I wish the show had more time to explore it.
Also Ryan the loyalist was lying about having a son. I don’t think you pointed that out in your review
Hi ML: My original post didn’t make this clear, you’re correct. That clarification was in my head but never made it into the review, which I have since fixed. Thanks!
That was a bit contrived I mean what the chances that they would down a random corridor on the way to the turn the power back on and happen to see Fosters head on a stick. Instead of sending Olivia and Peter they had to send Henryetta because if Peter and Olivia saw the his head it wouldnt have been as emotional (but the problem is we as viewers seen in what two or episodes not really enough time to get that attached to him) so it had no emotional impact on me (I suppose we were supposed to feel something but I didnt). It really destroys the shows sense of immersion when its so glaring obvious that the writers have simply scripted it in such a way.
This is the kind of episode that no other genre television show currently airing can pull off (only Alphas is occasionally sometimes in the ballpark). It was like a point-by-point rebuttal to something like Revolution, from the acting, to the complex portrayal of the “villain,” to the conflicted portrayal of releasing the prisoner – something that should seem like a “good” action to a modern television audience (nice parallel to the ambiguity of Shadow of the Colossus).
This season has done a nice job in two episodes of isolating a “primary” version of the characters far enough removed from the alternate timeline mess of last season that the storytelling already seems dramatically more focused. The show never stopped doing certain things well, but the over-reliance on strangely arbitrary plot machinations severely blunted the impact. I’m really looking forward to following the show again in this much less cluttered format.
I’m enjoying all the focus Etta is getting. I think Georgina Haig is doing a fantastic job and her character is fascinating, so I hope they keep focusing on her in the upcoming episodes. They have to justify why September was so adamant on Peter and Olivia having a kid!
I didn’t buy that Olivia was able to turn two people to her way of thinking, just by the power of her eyes. That was ridiculous. I don’t mind it if Olivia is the savior of the world this season, it would be about time, but I hope it requires effort than her being a special snowflake.
Otherwise, the episode was okay. It felt a bit like filler.
First Fringe episode I’ve truly enjoyed since Mid S4.
Poor Radzinsky. First he gets brainfried by time jumps, then a hot blonde zaps him into a senior citizen.
First Fringe episode I have enjoyed in a long time. Fringe is at its best when they focus on the characters. 2 more LOST similarities. When Walter opened the tunnel door and the shot was up them looking down, reminded me of Jack and Locke opening the hatch door. Also, looking at the film reminded me of the Darma films.
I heard somewhere (I think it was in an interview with Lance Reddick) that Broyles wouldn’t be appearing for a few episodes.
very good episode. enjoying the more straightforward story line. season four story was too confusing; I kept having to remind myself which version of the characters we were watching. plot sounds a little Harry Potter final book though; collect videotapes rather than horcruxes.
I had been so disillusioned by Fringe but found myself going ‘oh, that was actually enjoyable and I didn’t roll my eyes once.’ It also made me realize that Fringe really did not need to persist in it’s loyalty to the ‘case of the week’ concept as seen last season. Last night’s episode showed that a simple story fused with an emotional subplot works perfectly. Or maybe the emotional stuff was the plot and the trip to the science building was the subplot!? I felt uncomfortable to see Olivia looking like she didn’t know what she was doing as she is always the strong one but then, it made total sense. And her magic eyes made her morally ‘right’ in the end. I am frustrated however by two things; what the heck is going on with Peter and Olivia? They seem comfortable around one another, Peter held her hand momentarily at her bedside but considering an entire 2 seasons were arguably dedicated to their relationship, I would like more than just one scene to know what’s going on. Also, poor Joshua Jackson was given the exposition duty once again this week ‘It feels like it all happened just months ago, but it didn’t…’ etc. The second issue I had was that I don’t buy that everyone is so focused on the task at hand that it occupies 99% of the show that Peter, Olivia and Etta don’t have family scenes, questioning what happened all those years ago. This breaks the 4th wall because it’s essentially the show saying ‘we’ll get there in another episode and string you along’. That’s just not realistic. But then I hate to complain when really it is 1000 times better than last season’s joke of a show. I am thrilled they went this way, this season. I just need more character interaction on their relationships.
Completely agree. I don’t buy it that they are not having ANY family scenes (besides the dreams, I guess). Come on, something reminding the time before the purge to make us connect with them as this new family. I’m really missing that.
Looks like last week’s assumption that Etta was raised by Nina was a dead end.
Apparently, she had a dog, adoptive/foster parents, and an adoptive/foster sister. How Etta was raised and by whom, will be a crucial plot point…those pictures prove that. Best guess…September was somehow involved.
And how about kudos for Eric Lange. What an acting range. Plays the most foul character on Lost (c’mon, you hated Stu worse than Smokey, admit it). Plays this complex loyalist under dire circumstances and sells every minute. And he still has time to be quirky on the Disney channel.
We were never told who and how Olivia Dunham was raised, or who look after her when her mother died.
The Nina bit was with the other timeline, so not believable.
I hate the fact taht they have such a great character in Olivia Dunham, and never did anything with her backstory, as the female lead character.
With that all the actions and handling of Olivia were never realyy understood in teh beginning, only with hindsight people now know that being abused with cortexaphan and being abused by a lot of men, Bell, Walter , the stepfather,
made her who she is.
We saw that through Anna Torvs brilliant acting, she never got the credit.
We now have a cold and 1-dimensional G.Haig as Etta, but
Etta reminds of Olivia so with that she is excused.
I feel sorry for Anna Torv, she now has to see that writing for Etta is possible, something they refused to do for her when Fringe started.
And she has to play a 38 year old Olivia, with all the extra bagage of losing a child, does it brilliantly and thanks to her the Olivia/etta works.
But Olivia does not get a striped robe and a yellow cab and a soundtrack, so all that beautiful acting is only for those who who have eyes for it.
BTW: Noble and Jackson completely have forgotten that before teh ambering they were fighting the Observers and grieveing over a lost child, they act like they just had a party.
PS.
Why do you want to know about Etta, when the name of Olivias father is not even mentioned?
Now, this is how a review is done. Thanks for that. I didn’t feel as excited with this ep as I did with the season premiere. Maybe the whole Olivia and Peter as parents of a 25yo is disturbing me a little too much.
But it was a very good episode and I love that it went simple to let the characters develop. I agree with you that changing Etta that quickly was a little too forced but it might have to do with the 13 ep timeframe. I think they have a lot of big stuff planned and, sadly, they have to rush with this first arc.
I don’t believe though that they are truly going with the ‘colect them all’ strategy. Fringe is very good at leading us towards one path, making us believe this is where we’re going, only to throw us off and take us somewhere completely unexpected. I always mention Alt!Liv’s pregnancy when I say that. When everybody expected it happening so that Peter would be put in a position to chose between universes, it was something completely different. I believe that’s what they are trying to do now, maybe we will go track them, but it will probably happen in one ep or two, not the rest of the season.
I’ll be honest, I thought the war with the Observers was going to basically be a goofy fun bonus disc in the DVD set of this great series. But this story was as good as sic-fi gets. Any generation of Star Trek would have been proud of this episode.
I think either a time-jumping September, or William Bell, took little Etta that day right at the moment the Observers invaded.
Excellent episode and terrific commentary. I miss Angel.
(Why is there an asterisk next to Ben Linus’ name, and then no follow-up? Did I miss a paragraph?)
I was going to pull a Sepinwall there, but then scrapped the aside since it slowed down the review. I forgot to remove the asterisk. Will fix shortly!
Thank you McGee for simplifying Fringe for me :
“Olivia Dunham has been the key to humanity’s future from Day One in this show”. As an example, Olivia facilitates “The transformation of Etta and Gayle from de facto enemies into mutual citizens of the human race”. Humanity can endure many abusive acts done by human (e.g. Bell and Walter done to cortexiphan kids and Olivia.) at the same time capable of wondrous kindness, forgiveness and love. Just like Olivia always has done. To simplify, Olivia Dunham is a good representation of humanity.