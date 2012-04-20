Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Letters of Transit’

FOX has been pushing tonight”s episode “Letters of Transit” as “yet another mind-blowing nineteenth episode” over the past seven days. I didn”t quite know what the heck they were talking about, until realizing that “Lysergic Acid Diethelamide” and “Brown Betty” also aired in this slot. (Complicating my research: “Brown Betty” was actually the twentieth episode of that season, due to FOX randomly airing an episode intended for Season One in the middle of that year. Ah, the good old days.) While the previous two seasons featured stylistically adventurous episodes in this particular slot, both also fit into the overall story arc of that season. “Letters of Transit” intentionally disorients the viewer from the first second, slowly revealing its context over the course of the house. “Transit” is a pretty sweet episode of “The Twilight Zone.” But was it a good episode of “Fringe”?
Within the current context of the show, I”d give a hesitant “yes” after viewing this episode twice. I”m sure many of you will be going back to watch this a second time, to see if the episode gives away the game in plain sight from minute one. I”m glad FOX offered this episode up ahead of time to critics, since it”s one I had to sleep on for a night before returning to it this afternoon. And sure enough, what seems like a fake-out actually reveals the show”s hidden secret: Etta, walking up to a swanky bar, hands perched in her pocket just like her mother once did. The reveal of Etta as “Henrietta,” the daughter of Olivia and Peter, is the climactic moment of the show, but it”s worth talking about at the outset since that, more than anything, provides context for the episode.
The trouble is, of course, establishing context in the world of “Fringe” at the moment. I battled reconciling what I thought I knew about Colonel Broyles from the old timeline with the events of “The Consultant,” unable to assume any existing backstory previously established might still hold true. Many of you correctly pointed out that pre-existing conditions (medically and narratively speaking) must have carried over in order to make Jones” manipulation of Broyles makes sense. But “Transit” takes that disorientation to the max, hurtling us 25 years into the future and trying to make sense of a world we don”t recognize and people we have never met.
Following Etta retroactively makes the episode a stronger endeavor, pushing it past one of its most obvious pop-culture antecedents (the first and second season finales of “Dollhouse”) and giving the show a reason to follow this particular Fringe agent. Fringe Division, just as the world as a whole, has changed radically in the future. We learn during the opening crawl that the Observers actually stopped observing and starting despotically ruling over people. In the process, we stop past a few more cultural landmarks as Agent Simon Foster speaks of the purge (hi, “Lost”) that followed the arrival, along with the underground resistance that built up around the legend of someone who might stop them (hello, Series 3 of the Russell T. Davies “Doctor Who”) after they travelled through time to plunder the resources of a non-poisoned Earth (oh who the hell invited you, “Terra Nova”) and forcing humans to police themselves (whaddup, third season of the “Battlestar: Galactica” reboot).
It”s all interesting stuff, and it”s textured, and it”s unsurprising: As many problems as I”ve had with the show this season, I”ve never doubted for a second that the writers of it know how to create worlds from scratch that have their own unique histories, sociologies, and rules. It”s weird to say this about the nineteenth episode of a show”s fourth season, but “Letters of Transit” wouldn”t be the worst way to introduce a newbie to the show. Sure, long-time fans would get more out of Old Man Broyles picking up a piece of licorice left behind by Walter Bishop. But “Transit” was about myth-making, about the power of stories, about the way in which believe in them can forge inner strength that surprises people. It helps when one of the people who want to believe happens to be the offspring that might be the key to defeating the Observers.
Your interpretations may vary, and I”m certainly not saying I”m 100% right by any chance, but here”s what I took away from this episode: At some point after The Fringe Purge (the “Frurge”?), Walter and the rest of the Fringe team modified the tech of the Doomsday Device in order to somehow undo the influx of non-scientific Observers from coming to the past. These weren”t nice, curious, detached Observers: These were the menial workers, the laborers, the politicians, the ones that learned of the time-space technology and decided to jump ship. Rather than fight the Observers who could brainwash or even brainfry them, many humans join up with the winning side. One of those people? Mr. X, who eventually put a bullet in September (as seen in “Back Where You”ve Never Been”) and, ostensibly, Olivia. Why else would Henrietta be wearing that particular necklace?
Now, all of this opens up about 200 more questions, none of which I”m particularly prepared to answer even after watching this through a second time. The issue surrounding Olivia”s potentially fatal fate has never been one the show has consistently followed. It first arose exactly one season ago, in which Olivia saw Mr. X inside of the animated world in “Lysergic” before appearing again in “Back Where.” The idea that Olivia was always going to die in every possible future always seemed a bit of a hollow threat, in that…well, we”re all gonna die, right? (If Dick Clark can die, we”re all eventually going to the grave.) I assume September implied that she would be murdered in every timeline despite his every effort, which obviously gives the story some more juice.
But we”ve seen “Fringe” kill Olivia before, in a timeline altered thanks to Peter”s actions. The future in “The Day We Died” never happened, replaced by one in which The Observers decided to have their way with cocktail waitresses. It”s unclear if the two universes co-exist, if the bridge still works, or what it means to other realities if The Observers took over this one. Moreover, WHY this one? It seems like a bad choice, since it”s the one in which the offspring of a cortexiphan-laced badass agent and a man who belongs to two worlds and combined them together with the power of his freakin” mind can roam around immune to their powers. It”s a bit like that famous line in “Casablanca”: “Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all theuniverses, she walks into mine.”
On top of that, we still don”t know why Walter, Astrid, and Peter ambered themselves three years in our future but 20 years in Henrietta”s past, or why Olivia wasn”t part of that scenario. Old Nina Sharp talks of a great sacrifice when Walter, Olivia, and Peter saved the world once upon a time. And there”s the bizarre moment where we realize William Freakin” Bell is encased in amber as well. Why is he alive, and what awful thing (hinted at by Walter) did he do to Olivia THIS time? This sets up a narrative structure that actually ruined a bit of the fourth season of “Lost” for me, one in which we have knowledge of a future event that those in the narrative present do not. We could, of course, just stick in 2036 for the remainder of the season/show. (I don”t know what”s ahead, and I”d appreciate comments keeping things spoiler-free without a massive warning.) But assuming we go back to the present-day, we”ll be waiting and watching for signs hinted at in tonight”s episode. This technique can lead to a lot of tension, but it can also turn into a scavenger hunt of sorts. I prefer a story, like tonight, in which the end isn”t pre-determined. And perhaps it”s not in this case, despite what we saw this evening. Maybe this is another potential future that will be undone. Maybe Olivia”s not actually dead but hiding. Maybe Princess Olivia is in another castle. Who can say?
In any case, we may have lost Baby Henry Over There, but we”ve gained Baby Henrietta Over Here. But we”ve also ostensibly gained her quite a ways in the future from the narrative present: The invasion starts in three years” time from now, assuming the normal “Fringe” timeline more or less coincides with ours. But Simon”s speech to Henrietta suggests the Observers were around in the public consciousness long before The Frurge, which means we may start seeing Observers try to pull the ol” “we come in peace, check it out, we can make this state senator cluck like a chicken, isn”t that great, hahaha, OK, we”re just melt all of your brains now KTHXBAI” trick. And why not? “Fringe” already opted for the lazy environmental pollution excuse to send The Observers back. Why not go full “V” in getting humans to accept The Observers?
With this episode, “Fringe” is continuing to confound what it”s trying to do this season. But that”s not a slam on the show: It”s a cautious curiosity to see what, if anything, this season has been building towards. Showing an episode like “Letters” certainly hints that we”re never going back to the original timeline. I mean, why should there be a SECOND alternate future that will be wiped out from existence, right? Right? (Quick, someone tell me I”m right.) It”s a bold hour, and a well-executed self-contained story. That”s why I opened by calling it a successful episode of “The Twilight Zone”: it quickly sketches in an entire world and populates it with intriguing ideas. The true test of the episode will lie in how well it meshes with everything around it. Was this a one-shot comic approach to the “Fringe” world, or something greater? We”ll see in the next three episodes.
What did you think of tonight"s episode? Did you pick up on Etta"s true identity? Did seeing Desmond Hume in Fringe Division blow your nerd mind wide open? Do you hope they stay in this future or are you anxious to get back to the present?
As is often the case, you need to pay attention, and even then it can be a difficult to follow the show’s story. I know we’ll be back to real time next week (thank you previews), so I guess will have to wait to see what this trip to the future was in aid of.
More questions and less answers = Lost. Man this show sucks and has jumped the shark.
I should have specified that previews=spoilers. Sigh.
Or deleted this. And to think, I was on your side all season.
@Arthur: You’re an idiot. Fringe has been answering questions, far more than Lost ever did, all along. So what if it creates new questions? Fringe does require you to use your brain a bit, so why not try that?
Besides, as long as the show’s still on there had better be new questions/developments. Otherwise, why continue?
Will it answer everything/wrap all the loose ends up in a satisfying way? Hard to say. With only three episodes left this season (and possible the entire series) it may be tough. Getting a fifth season will probably help.
If you think Fringe sucks so bad, why keep watching?
@Guy Smiley
You, Whyman and Pinkner are idiots. Resetting the timeline has done nothing but put added pressure on themselves. If answers are coming they are lame ones. This season was supposed to be Peter heavy, he has missed almost half the season. Peter has tried everything to go home yet we saw him field with the machine for two minutes and that was it. Where did Peter disappear too? What else did he see in the machine? Etc, etc, etc. The character arcshave been awful this season just awful. Walterhas been up and down like a yo yo. David Robert Jones is a MacGuffin now like Peter, we get one episode Lincoln and then he disappears. This is just an disgraceful season of television. you are eighth I should and will quit Fringe. I will watch Mad Men, Justified, Homeland, breaking Bad, etc. At least they give a shit about their characters.
I caught on 2 Etta being Peter and Olivia’s daughter from the beginning. She looks like Olivia. It seemed right.
Yes, I was very surprised to see that Ryan didn’t realize thy from the very beginning. They wrote telegraphing it quite obviously, from Etta’s looks, mannerisms, and the intensity with which she spoke of the need to get the original team out of the amber. If the end reveal was supposed to be a surprise, they needed to be a lot more subtle,
Overall, I found the episode vaguely interesting, but have no idea how or if it connects to the current narrative. At this point, after a season which has spent too much time away from the characters I used to know and love, I just found it frustrating. Enough with the diversions!
I wonder how many people have been convicted innocently on witness account:
She does not look like Olivia at all, only blonde, hair parted in the middle.
She watched the tapes and copied what Anna Torv dies as Olivia, so no own input, just copy.
I know Anna Torv did a lot with the girk who played Olivia in Subject 13,
But I doubt that after insulting Anna with not even given her 1 scene in the most hyped episode , they dared asking her to help here.
I thought at first she might have been olivias niece
Thanks for not hating on this one, Ryan. As I was watching I thought ‘that HitFix’ reviewer’s gonna have an aneurysm watching this one! Glad to be proven wrong. Great review, awesome episode!
-anon.Z.moose
Dude, you’re seriously unhinged.
Are we watching the same show? Anna Torv has been given great story arcs for the entirety of this show. And if anyone has been relegated to the sidelines it’s Peter. As for your comments about promoting the show and how she is treated by show runners, I don’t think they add anything or are necessary for this discussion. Talk about the show.
It’s funny to see, how angry you get at your own strawmen.
I enjoy reading your weekly rants. On all the Fringe recap sites. It takes dedication to say the same things, week after week, with a bit more added at the end. “4.17, 18, and 19” is burned into my brain.
Wow. Every week a crazy Olivia rant. It’s really… Interesting.
Torv has had more screentime than anyone else this season. This was a great episode and an important one.
well that was a useless episode…
Agree! They started a story and then bleh! What was the point?
how was it useless? I don’t think you are paying attention
it was essential in establishing the direction of the show. It’s pretty clear there’s gonna be a 5th season now – and this is what it’s gonna be focused on. The rest of season 4 will now be spent getting up to this point at the start of this episode.. so no it wasn’t useless.
This was a useless episode? They said the same thing about brown Betty and LSD.
Jeff, it may or may not have been “pointless.” How do you know? Supposedly, the plan for this episode was to set things up for next season (which may or may not happen, of course). The rumors are that it’s coming back, in which case wait and see.
If the show doesn’t return, it’s possible that there will still be hints, or maybe an Observer explanation, as to what it all means. I have a feeling this is a possible future caused, and/or perhaps avoided, depending on what happens with RDJ’s master plan.
They wouldn’t just stick this “random” episode in for no reason at all. It did feel like it should’ve been part one of a two-parter, but maybe we’ll get just that next season. Either way, it was a lot of fun! Regardless, I’m sure we haven’t heard the last of this one.
The Broyle that was manipulated was in the other universe, wasn’t he?
Could’ve been… I think RDJ’s collapsing the universes (we’ll see what happens in three weeks) made all of this possible and we’re seeing elements of both Earths here. Hence, the lack of coffee and the Fringe Division logo from E2.
Alright I like the ideas of this episode I thought is was insanly interesting. But I hated how there was nothing from previous episodes to lead up to this. Honestly this could have been a good piolet for season 5 or even season finale
This episode was intended as a set-up for season 5… Now, we’ll work our way “back,” so to speak in the final three episodes of this season. I think we’ll get season 5, but if we don’t then what this episode means may not be quite as clear.
For me, the most intriguing element of an episode that had many of them (the newfound malevolence of the Observers, the reveal of Henrietta as Peter and Olivia’s daughter, etc.) was one that we have heard discussed many times before, but seen only in the briefest flashes until now.
That element was Walter – specifically, the cold, calculating, relentlessly driven Walter for whom the ends always justified the means, the man who “our” Walter feared becoming so much that he was willing to remove part of his brain to avert it. Granted, we’ve seen flashes of what that Walter was and could have ultimately become, through his distorted mirror image in Walternate (Version: Seasons 2 and 3). But setting up the transition by giving us the most childlike version of Walter we have ever seen – all sweets and flights of fancy with only the briefest hint of scientific proficiency (fixing Nina’s arm) – was an effective contrast with just how ruthless and dangerous a man with all of Walter’s brilliance and none of his hard-earned moral scruples could be. For all Walter hinted about how terrible the consequences could have been if he had allowed himself to remain whole and unchecked, I have to admit that I never really took him all that seriously – until now. In just a few brief scenes, during which he admittedly didn’t do anything too drastic or unforgivable (say what you will about collapsing Massive Dynamic with antimatter and severing the hand of an ambered William Bell), I thought John Noble did an excellent job of conveying that this was a man to be reckoned with. This was a man to be feared, both by the Observers and anyone foolish enough to get in his way. And without Olivia, this is a man that the newly-reconstituted Fringe Division might not be able to control.
As we all know, a fifth season of this show (13 episode swan song or not) is far from a given. But I think tonight provided a basic template for what that fifth season could look like: the Fringe team either fighting the Observers in the future or seeking to prevent their takeover from happening in the present (with September as a possible renegade). In either scenario, of course, the Observers would be the primary antagonists – an interesting way to pay off the mythology that they’ve cultivated throughout the show. However, I could very envision a scenario where the ultimate “antagonist” that our characters might have to confront in either situation would be Walter Bishop himself – specifically the version of Walter Bishop we saw tonight, who would, in the words of T.S. Eliot (echoed by Walternate), be willing to” risk going too far to find out how just how far [he] can go”.
The writers of Fringe have proven, occasionally in an overly saccharine manner, that ‘A love that is strong enough will overcome every obstacle, even if it has to bend the laws of nature’. But they’ve also proven that they’re willing to go to incredibly dark places to illustrate that concept. Most of the villains this show has given us has stretched the boundaries of science in the name of some greater purpose, be it love or some twisted pursuit of it. But ultimately, to my mind, there is no greater embodiment of being willing to go too far for love than Walter Bishop – which could make him the greatest hero and the greatest villain of the show all at once. It seems only fitting that in trying to stop the final threat of the observers, Peter, Olivia, and the others might have to unleash this new/old Walter, then find a way to bring him back before he can cross the point of no return, taking everything and everyone he loves with him.
Of course, this is all rampant speculation. But if by some far-fetched chance it comes to pass, I can tell you this much: that is a final season that I would pay to see :)
Jared, you totally nailed the whole business about Walter in the head!! This version of the complete Walter was hinted at in the S2 episode where Thomas Newton (?) reconnected Walter’s missing brain parts to Walter. I was a little confused, though: in aforementioned S2 episode, Walter’s brain parts were implanted in other people. In this new timeline, were they not so, since they are now found at Massive Dynamic?
Yes! This! All of this!
@Jared–You completely understand this series’ nuances and should be recapping this show on another site! Thank You for your astute observations & insightful speculation re: *The Walter Factor*’s presence within–and potential effect on–the Fringeverse mythology and endgame.
@Alex c–Correct: In this new timeline, the pieces of Walter’s brain remained at Massive Dynamic and were not transferred to the 3 patients’ brains by William Bell as referenced in “Grey Matters” (S2, Ep10).
So you’re saying we have to get used to a NEW new Walter? All in one season? Great.
The ideas of the ep. was insanely interesting but if they actually gave something to lead up to this ep. It would have been so much better. With all honestly this would have been a good season finale, or pilot for season 5
I thought we were going to see a twist that the people we saw in the amber were Fauxlivia and Lincoln Lee from the other universe. I thought it would have been really great if the Fringe team of the future were fighting the aliens from “The X-Files” (hey, they said Fight The Future, not me)! But I would not find it interesting if this was the template for the next season, even if I did enjoy the episode. I’d like to see our characters and the world get a happy ending in the season to come!
I imagine that, rather than doing a jump to 2036, if they do get a 5th season, the focus will be on preventing the future from happening, rather than fighting a rebellion.
Awesome, riveting, breathtaking episode. FOX, you MUST RENEW FRINGE so this story can continue! (Do you suppose with the brain parts restored, Walter will fully remember Peter’s past?) What a great setup for seaon 5.
This episode was so random and confusing! I’m not saying it was bad, in fact, I enjoyed it a lot. However, the characterization of the Observers was such a departure from what had been established, it was unsettling. I don’t know where this could fit within the show, but I guess the next three episodes will make things clearer.
I loved Georgina Haig as Peter’s daughter. She had the right mixture of Peter and Olivia in both attitude and looks, so kudos to the casting and the actress for nailing her part.
It was obvious from the beginning, who Etta really was. Perhaps it was intentional to make us root for her in her quest and that’s exactly what I did. I think it also made the reunion between her and Peter much sweeter. That was an incredibly moving scene and one of the best this season.
Not sure the characterization of the Observers was a complete departure, Thom. September hinted that his thinking (and trying to be more of a good guy) was not in line with the Observers that were chasing him down a few weeks ago.
BTW when Peter pops up at the end is it because he was encased in the amber too? I guess maybe that should be obvious, but why else is he there in the final scene, especially without having aged?
Disagree, Thom… September, and the other “months” may be exactly what we’ve been told they are: scientists. These other Observers may have another agenda entirely, but there’s no reason to believe all Observers are like September, et al.
In fact, September has always seemed like the black sheep of the bunch… Even compared to the other scientists. He’s been acting against their wishes all along.
I’m sure we’ll get some hints of this in the remaining three eps. If not, let’s hope for season 5!
@Notsureigetitall: Yes, Peter was also encased in the amber. He’s the one that Desm, er, I mean “Simon” pushed out. The wand device was broken, no time to fix it, and he scarificied himself (for now) to get Peter out.
Looks like it was just Walter, Peter, Astrid, and Bell. No word on Lincoln or Olivia, but it’s clear that Bell did something horrible to Olivia to cause Walter to not want him out (apart from his hand).
My guess: Bell shoots Olivia to keep her from being captured and becoming a superweapon for the Observers? Of course, the other question is how/why is Bell alive in the first place? Hopefully, we’ll get an answer.
Incredible episode, thoroughly enjoyed John Noble and Henry Ian Cusick.
From the moment I saw Etta, I knew she was Olivia’s daughter. I kept hearing “Ella”, though, which is the name of Olivia’s niece, right? So I thought maybe Olivia named her child after Ella. The reveal that she is Henrietta was brilliant. What I liked most about this episode is that despite just meeting these characters (Etta and Simon), I felt attached to them by episode end.
I thought the episode looked beautiful and fresh and was every bit as exciting as the first episode taking place in the alternate universe. Fringe is really good at doing these types of episodes (Peter several years in the future, the LSD episode); I only wish this had come earlier in the season. I’m not sure how the rest of the season will conclude this 4th season story, let alone the series, in just 3 episodes, but it is episodes like this that make me hopeful that we get a 5th season.
I guess what I’m looking for in the final 3 episodes:
1. Proper conclusions for our universe characters
2. Proper conclusions for the alternate universe characters
3. A great showdown with David Robert Jones
4. A happy ending!
The fact that this show keeps you guessing is part of its charm. The fact that they manage to keep it together as a narrative is wonder…and intriguing. I tune in because it is not more of the same-old, same-old, and it keeps me guessing.
Ryan, credit where it’s due… I was expecting to see you slam Fringe once again, but you didn’t. I’m honestly glad you enjoyed “Letters of Transit.”
As for this all happened, I would surmise that this is the result of RDJ’s “collapsing” the two universes. This might explain the lack of drinkable coffee, for instance, and a number of other things.
Either we’ll see more about this possible future in season 5 (should it happen)… OR, I think it’ll be something we get more hints about in the final three episodes, but this possible, dystopian future is avoided when RDJ’s plans are (presumably) foiled in the finale.
I liked the episode, although ********spoiler alert******** I know we’re back to the present next week. The problem I have is that a TV show doesn’t have the comfort of knowing they have X episodes or years to tell their story. If this were a series of books the writers could lay out the past, present and future in any order they like and get the whole complexity across. But having a show like this not knowing when the end will come makes for disjointed storytelling.
That said, I too felt the emotional moment between Peter and Etta, I figured out early that she was their daughter, her extra interest in the “original team” clued me in. And I loved old Broyles, still at the desk, doing what he can for “the natives”. Anyway, enjoyed it, but just wish that for a show like this the network could say, you have X number of years/episodes to tell your story, go to it. Alas, that’s not the world we live in.
Well, it’s clear the writers either have no clue what they are doing or are trying to juggle too many ideas and executing poorly. I would not be sad if Fringe was cancelled, it’s a mess now.
Something no one has mentioned is that if Etta was four when the Fringe team got ambered she would have known Walter as well as Peter and Olivia. How come no teary “Hi Granddad!” scene?
Probably because that would have spoiled the reveal of her identity. Even though it was obvious, but I guess the writers thought it wasn’t.
It was clear to Etta & Simon, while greeting & speaking w/ Walter when he regained consciousness from the Amber state, that he was not himself mentally. They later saw that Walter could not remember Nina Sharp, let alone Etta. When his brain fragments were eventually absorbed, Walter looked at Etta and said, “You!”, then swiftly moved to practical matters at hand. She received recognition from her Grandfather then. There was no appropriate moment or time for Etta to get all, “Hi, Granddad!” and teary-eyed.
Loved this episode; all the more reason to root for the Fringe Division to succeed, this peek into the future certainly presented us with the reason why they must succeed: what a terrifying future. No coffee? Yikes.
Terrific acting again all around, with John Noble, as always simply stunning in his many characterizations of this complex character.
I like when they veer off into these wild futuristic episodes. The writers must have so much fun writing this stuff and especially writing dialogue for Walter. “LSD. I love LSD” and with that childlike happy face while saying it. Perfection.
I don’t agree that this pushed anything past Dollhouse’s Epitaph One.
To me this was a pathetic and shameless copy-cat case of that Dollhouse’s episode, but with a lot, a lot less connection to where the series actually is and what this season’s main theme was (if it had any).
I think I would be less frustrated if Dollhouse had aired a decade ago, since it would act as a homage or tribute or whatever. But for crying out loud, it was canceled a few years ago, while doing the exact same thing, with a season covering events leading up to a bleak future and a suspiciously similar plot. AND while Fringe was airing it’s 2nd (or 3rd) season on the SAME channel.
Now Fringe is in the same (albeit writing-wise way worse) situation of facing the axe, and pulls an “Epitaph One” to promise that they have plans for another season.
LOL. Since when is Dollhouse a reference for anyone or any TV show? That show was horrible.
Yes. It was. Much like Fringe has been this last season.
That was one of the most important episodes in the whole series, giving us a clear view of the real threat, a clear understanding of why Peter and Olivia are so important, and a clearer understanding of why the other Observers were so angry with the Observer who saved Peter.
I didn’t like the leap to the future in the finale of S3 but this one was very useful, and a great performance by Cusick – I hope they can return to this world and unamber him later.
Whatever the case, the last two episodes of been the best of an otherwise week season. We’re a loooong way from the best episodes (White Tulip and Do Shapeshifters Dream Electric Sheep). But, at least the show feels like it’s going somewhere again.
Personally, I think they missed a better motive for the Observers taking over. After all, there are at least two obvious crises that could force their hand. One is that Peter’s return is causing everything to revert. Two is that whatever Jones is doing is so awful that it requires drastic intervention. The Terra Nova reasoning was dumb and it diminishes the Observers, who have always been the best part of the show.
I liked the idea that the Observers are dispassionate guardians. It seems like a great characterization to walk away from just to do “another mind-blowing episode”. Mind you, I’m no fan of LSD or Brown Betty as episodes go.
Just seems a little weak.