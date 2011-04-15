Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Lysergic Acid Diethylamide’

There”s a great passage in the recent Chuck Klosterman book “Eating the Dinosaur” about the movie “Vertigo.” In arguing why the movie is so compelling to viewers, he states, “Some might argue that Novak becomes interesting because the watcher can project whatever he desires onto her form, but that’s not really what happens; what happens is that she becomes interesting simply because it’s interesting not to know things.” The emphasis is his, and I think it applies to my reaction to tonight”s episode of “Fringe.” To think about “Lysergic Acid Diethylamide” is to think about the ways in which the show can move forward, both in this season and beyond.
FOX has teased tonight”s episode throughout the past week quite heavily, but I managed to stay away from all of the hype. Part of that was simply life being incredibly busy for me, but part of it also stemmed from consciously staying away from links, tweets, embedded clips, and the other assortment of promotional material that the network probably would have loved me to indulge in. But had I observed (as it were) any of those things, I probably wouldn”t have had the jaw-dropping moment tonight of seeing what I thought was going to be a mash-up of “The Matrix” and “Inception” suddenly turn into a land of Richard Linklater-esque rotoscoped animation.
It”s a moment, and creative choice, that I imagine will divide viewers of the show. Was it a clever way of telling story through a specific POV, or simply a stunt that detracted more than added to the search for Olivia”s consciousness? Here”s where the downside of Kloserman”s assumptions come into practical play: while not knowing a damn thing about this episode made me curious about what I wasn”t seeing, it now leaves me to come up with coherent thoughts in the immediate aftermath. In trying to decide on whether or not it worked as an artistic choice, it”s probably helpful to take a step back and look at what “Fringe” tries to accomplish as a whole and what certain shows in the medium are currently trying to attempt within its all-too-recently stringent parameters.
“Fringe” started off the way many shows on network television are “supposed to work”: there was talk of a Pattern, and something involving a bald dude who dug spicy foods, but by and large it was a procedural with crazy scientific experiments layered atop of it. And it was fine, but mundane. Some of the cases of the week ultimately weren”t any more outlandish or supernatural than a typical episode of “CSI.” But the show eventually got bolder with its storytelling choices, getting more expansive with the introduction of its parallel world storyline. While expanding, it also managed to sharpen its emotional focus around its core characters, tying them to the central mysteries in satisfying ways that made big ideas instictively relatable.
All good stuff, yes? But like some other like-minded television compatriots, “Fringe” decided not only to test the limits of how much continuity an audience could handle, but also test of the limits of what an episode of television can do. I am not as big a fan of “Community” as some of my HitFix brethren, but that doesn”t stop me from admiring the way they refuse to adhere to the supposedly rigid ways in which half-hour comedies are supposed to work. “Community” isn”t a half-hour comedy, it”s a half-hour program that is often quite funny but can also be serious while still be successful at producing a quality program. I could list a dozen other shows currently and consciously pushing the envelop of what a network wants or an audience expects within previously well-defined genres of television, but this a review of tonight”s “Fringe,” so let”s get back to its relation to those seeking to break ground.
The ways in which “Fringe” has sought to break ground lies more in its attitude than its execution, which could be why the animated sequences were interesting if not always dramatically compelling. The show works best when it treats the science as window dressing to some simple, emotional, often optimistic/romantic way in which people related to one another. Aside from the floating letters indicating locations (wholly absent this week, if I”m not mistaken), the show doesn”t often present its actions in a way that call attention to the artifice of producing an hour of fictional entertainment. That”s not to say that it isn”t shot and performed wonderfully, but it usually seeks to let the viewer get lost in its world rather than call attention to it.
That latter technique has a lot of benefits, but I”m not sure it suits the types of tales that “Fringe” wants to tell. As such, it was hard to figure how much I was enjoying the story within Olivia”s animated consciousness, and how much I was enjoying the visual bravado onscreen. They were compellingly drawn and often incredibly cinematic, and yet often took me out of the world I wanted to lose myself within. As unironically emotional as “Fringe” strives to be, I did enjoy the way in which Peter finally learned to recognize the “real” Olivia, as well as the way the device allowed Walter to make his peace with his absent-but-still-lingering partner, William. I just wonder how much the animation helped or hurt those particular moments.*
* And here”s the part where I state that my Klosterman-esque love of surprise means that I don”t know if there were practical reasons that Leonard Nimoy couldn”t perform for the cameras for any variety of reasons. And HERE”S where I say that things off-camera don”t ultimately matter, and all I can do is judge what was onscreen this week.
In terms of scope, it certainly offered the show a much wider palette than it ever could have afforded doing live-action. Watching Walter fall to his “death” from a zeppelin thanks to a murderous Mr. X might have been a budget buster in real life, and the way in which the camera itself seemed livelier, emboldened by the sense of play the world offered, certainly was a wonder to behold. But did it NEED to be there? Could a non-animated trip inside the world of Olivia”s mind have achieved the same emotional goals? I don”t want to be a Debbie Downer and criticize a show for taking such a storytelling risk, but I do think there”s a definite chance they could have kept everything live-action and managed to make it even more special by reducing the distance between the medium in which the story was being told and the story itself. I can easily see that the animation got in the way for some people, separating them from the “Fringe” that they love.
That”s not to say I really have a definitive opinion here at this moment in time one way or the other. (I have extremely strong opinions, just on both sides concurrently right now. Come to me in a week, and maybe I”ll have figured it out.) What I won”t need that much time to figure out is that while I liked the payoff of Peter”s earlier inability to realize Fauxlivia”s true identity, I”m not sure I bought the psychological reasoning behind Olivia”s dangerous mindworld. According to William, Olivia has never felt safe in her entire life, and therefore let her worst fears take over her the moment she slipped out of her own mind into the ether. That…doesn”t sound like the Olivia of the past three years in “Fringe.” She”s not perfect by any stretch, and has had her share of doubts. But insinuating that “fear” is her baseline response seems like a way to undercut the heroine of the show, and ended this mini-soul magnet arc on a slightly sour tone.
If this arc sought to put Olivia on the proper path forward, it also sought to assuage Walter”s season-long fears that without William he wouldn”t be able to avoid the seemingly inevitably apocalypse for one of the universes. While Walter”s constant crises of confidence have been annoying at worst, overly repetitive at best, at least the show aimed him towards a proper headspace just before the final crisis truly escalates. The same goes for Broyles, who finally confronted the site of his doppelganger”s dead body thanks to the mishandling of some LSD. “Fringe” has done slight better by Lance Reddick this year when compared with the first two seasons, but his performance tonight proves just how underused this actor truly is. Props as well to Jasika Nicole as well, who rarely gets that much one-on-one time with Reddick and took advantage of it tonight.
So we”re left with our three main characters in clearer headspaces than before we ever heard the fateful words “soul magnets.” Peter has a clarity through making up for the misrecognition earlier in the season with Fauxlivia. Walter has a clarity through realizing that his moral compass will guide him going forward, even in William”s absence. Olivia has a clarity that not only does she not fear what is to come, but also that she somehow knows the identity of the man who may kill her. I”m honestly not sure what to make of Mr. X at this point, since I think we have our freaking hands full with doomsday devices, The First People, Observers, and so forth. Maybe Mr. X is a way for the show to set up its fourth season arc a little early, laying in groundwork so it feels organic once the show pushes forward into next year. We”ll just have to way and see. Luckily, with three more episodes to go, and no more hiatuses in sight, we won”t have to wait much longer.
*** For an episode with serious, heady ideas, it also managed to be one of the funniest episodes of the show I can remember. Astrid calling Walter “Wally,” a tripping Peter confiding that he thinks Broyles is an Observer…just a lot of really good laughs that felt organic and helped to lighten what could have been a ponderous, slow episode.
*** I damn near fell off my chair when Walter openly referred to Agent Scott. Just feels like one of those plots “Fringe” would rather forget about.
*** Anyone else waiting for William Bell to say the word “constant” at any point in referring to Olivia”s consciousness?
*** I honestly thought Peter was going to visit Rotoscoped Olivia in the tulip field. I still think that would have been a better choice, even if I understand the reasoning for what the show did choose.
*** Two words: ZOMBIE DOCTORS! I”m sure “The Walking Dead” fans that watch “Fringe” enjoyed that rooftop scene, complete with over-the-top kill via ventilation fan.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did the animation help or hinder your enjoyment of it? Was Bell”s return a joy to watch, or just a distraction from the impending war between universes? What do you think of Mr. X”s introduction to the mythology? Sound off below!
The animation saved the episode for me. Up till then it was so Inception-like I was getting embarrassed on their behalf.
The little girl playing little Olivia reminded me of an American version of the girl who played little Amelia Pond in the last season of Dr Who. In a good way, both kids were very good.
No need to, its not as if inception was particularly inventive – totally derivative (assuming you’ve read or seen any scifi during the last 50 years)
FYI: I think the zombie doctors were Brandon from universe 2.
Excellent catch. I totally agree!
I am still kind of split on the animation, though I agree that it certainly made it feel less inception-y.
I am pretty sure that the only real reason for the animation was Leonard Nimoy. I am not entirely sure why he won’t appear in front of a camera, but it seems he is going to be doing voice work now. He is already set to be provide voice for the next Transformers film.
The acting was a little obfuscated by the animation, but what other show would have the balls to even consider doing it at all? Can’t think of one. I hope the live-action footage is a DVD extra, though. With such great performances & actors on the roster, I couldn’t help but feel their absence on-screen.
Darn that’s some good acid. I wonder if Mr. X was inspired by the threat of cancellation by FOX? Kind of a silly name, but nowhere near the awkward “Soul Magnets” plot point :)
FarScape. Would & did.
Olddarth
So would Supernatural I believe.
I’ll throw in another vote for the tulip field. Seemed like a slam dunk to me.
I’m baffled by the Mr. X thing. Huh???
Broyles on LSD holding Astrid’s hand was some of the funniest crap ever.
The only problem with going to the tulip field would be for the show to admit that Peter and Olivia do remember their time together as kids, but have just been ignoring those memories. As far as we know, Peter doesn’t remember going there, so why would he know to go there now?
Reid: Yup, that’s why they didn’t. I was sort of hoping this animated world would have unlocked that, but I’m fine that they didn’t. It might have seemed a bit farfetched.
Wow, acid that kicks in after 2 minutes! Can i please get some of that??
“The same goes for Broyles, who finally confronted the site of his doppelgangerâ€™s dead body thanks to the mishandling of some LSD. ” Someone explain this did I miss something important in a previous episode?
He’s referring to the episode earlier this season (i think the one where Olivia came back) where Broyles from ‘Over There’ ended up ‘Over Here’ and decapitated in the process and our Broyles saw the body. At least I’m pretty sure thats what he is talking about.
I kind of agree with you that “nsinuating that ‘fear’ is her baseline response seems like a way to undercut the heroine of the show.” However, twith the introduction of Fauxlivia in comparison, there seemed to have been a lot implying that Olivia’s colder personality was flawed and due to her neuroses and past abuse, which I wasn’t buying either. I like Olivia the way she is!
Jesus, if I were Olivia I’d. E scared all the time too. She knows exactly what is out there, and that it’s worse than most people know.
The difference is that Olivia is usually able to control her fear and be a hero. I would be curled up in a ball under my bed.
That episode was incredible wrapped in awesome sauce.
agreed!!
For all those people who said it was like inception….Fringe did entering the subconscious stuff in season 1 before inception was every made! So more like inception ripped off fringe!
This type of subconscious exploration has been done previously — Star Trek:Deep Space Nine and Earth:Final Conflict come to mind and I’m sure there have been others.
@TG
Yeah but kid always think the first thing they’ve seen is the beginning of the universe ;)
It was almost inaudible, but Astrid called Walter “Wally” after he called her “Astro.”
I quite liked the episode. Two notes: 1) I don’t like how much of a mammy figure Astrid is– and this episode really put her in that role and kept her there. I enjoyed the unemotional, non-caretaker Astrid from the other side and I miss seeing her in that way. 2) the difference in style is the difference between a realistic style and a presentational style. A “realistic” style does not call attention to itself, while a presentational style does.
To me the animation did feel a little like “Leonard Nimoy didn’t want to get in front of cameras so we brought a microphone to his house.” But ultimately i probably could’ve forgiven it had this whole episode not been the conclusion of what was basically a 2.5 episode Over Here arc (the .5 being Walter’s part of Os plus its ending) that really didn’t push the characters forward enough to warrant a heavy dose of risky storytelling devices (Bellivia, animation). By the end of the episode, i wasn’t sitting there angry about the rotoscoping or Nimoy not being on screen, the thing that really had me puzzled was why they took so much time to advance the characters only slightly further ahead, something they could have probably done in ONE episode. Before all of this happened, Peter and Olivia were finally honest with each other and Peter was moving towards something regarding the shapeshifters he killed. So i don’t really see how much more headspace needed to be cleared for those two. It’s still Fringe and I love it, and honestly there’s a heavy precedent for this type of slow drawn-out (no pun intended) storytelling that happens prior to ambitious season finales (X-Files, Lost, etc.)
Doses of LSD are usually measured in mircro milligrams (micrograms). Walter had the team whip up 2000 milligrams (2000000 micrograms) of LSD; Enough to trip out 5000 people.
I think this type of episode works if it’s an exception rather than a rule. Community has done a few too many “experimental” episodes this season and the heart of the show gets a little lost.
I think the animation saved this episode, as the story was pretty weak. I for one am glad to see the bell/Olivia story line come to an end. I don’t think I could’ve handled another episode of torv channeling nimoy.
I think your comments about Olivia & fear are spot on. Not only does it undercut Olivia’s heroism, it seems severely in conflict with what we’ve seen before. Describing S1 Olivia as fearful does not compute. (And if O’s baseline is fear and fear is what triggers her abilities, why is she not blowing light bulbs and super-hearing and whatnot left and right? No, I don’t buy the love & fear combo nonsense.) Moreover, I would extend those concerns to the latter season 3 writing of Olivia’s psychology in general. For example, the depiction of Olivia’s memory makes less sense every time they bring it up.
In the end, I’m torn. On the one hand, this ep continued the long string of recent episodes in which Olivia is acted upon and/or depicted as fundamentally broken. OTOH, Olivia got a “Hero’s Mentor Speech” and that killer last line, so this ep may mark a turning point where the writers get back on track with Olivia as active protagonist.
I share Y4422’s concern about Astrid-as-Mammy. I was semi-conscious of it throughout the episode, but later when I read someone use the word “sass” to describe the “Wally” line, I literally flinched. But at least OLIVIA AND ASTRID FINALLY INTERACTED (and it wasn’t about Peter)!
Overall, I generally liked the ep on first viewing; we’ll see how it holds up on re-watch.
Heroism is not absence of fear – but being able to overcome that you are afraid.
fist of all, fringe did the whole dream entering thing long before inception came out, they did not imitate. cartoon thing was good, but i think it has to do something with leonard nimoy not being available, i was really looking forward to seeing him perform, and kudos to anna torv for a great year, she really deserves some kind of recognition.
“I honestly thought Peter was going to visit Rotoscoped Olivia in the tulip field. I still think that would have been a better choice, even if I understand the reasoning for what the show did choose.”
I know! Me too!
Olivia has always needed fear to see the “glimmer” so it is a relevant aspect of the character. In the coatextafan trials they used fear to induce her power and so on. I think your idea that fear undermines her heroism is rather absurd, fear is not a negative trait but can be manifested in negative ways. To live in fear is the perpetual state of most people, all of our actions are based upon it from the clothes we wear, the jobs we do and the lies we tell ourselves yet we still move forward in life just as Olivia conintues to choose to be a heroine in her life. This is the main difference between Fauxlivia on Olivia, Fauxlivia is comforatble in her skin and more relaxed. She is not in a defensive posture always and so on and what not…
Thank you, I’d been reading all these “the fear undercuts her character” comments with increasing impatience. As a person who recognizes the fear in her own psyche, and that in others, I know that being fearful doesn’t mean you’re not courageous, fierce, beautiful etc. Just that fear is something you work with, work through. To me it made perfect sense that Olivia had barriers in her mind made of fear, don’t we all? And she’s been through so much, the abuse, the experimentation, etc. When she stood up to fear, it lost its power, and she came back.
I am just going to say it, I do not think Leonard Nimoy is a good actor. I don’t get why people wait with baited breath for his appearances…now that that is off my chest. Overall I liked the episode, the cartooning was a complete shock and I think it worked. I wish there was more explanation why it was like that though.
I thought it was clear after last season that Leonard Nimoy would do no more acting. At least on camera. He’s pretty damn old, you know!
I love this episode, expected the tulip field, but was really taken by the cartoon little girl Olivia. For some reason that felt like the film of Carl Sagan’s Contact, when Jodie Foster sees her father way out in the universe. So there you go.
I was sure that Olivia’s safe place was the tulip field and I think it would have worked. Peter was back in Jacksonville and maybe his instincts drove him to the field. Also, Olivia’s subconscious would have told her to go there and meet him…
What surprised me was how sexy Anna Torv was while in Bellivia’s skin, with the raising her eyebrow thing.
The animation felt a little weird at first, but afterwords I found myself being sucked in… And the characters finding clarity is important I thing, now that we’re in the home stretch for the war of the universes.
Overall I liked the animation, and since I’m not a TV critic, wasn’t burdened by debating the merits of the device while watching the story. To me it was a reflection of the deterioration her mind was experiencing due to Bell’s continued presence. Reading Ryan’s recap, makes sense that the real reason was Nimoy’s being unable/unwilling to be on camera. And I still think of Nimoy as Spock, always have, always will. Whether that’s a negative or positive is hard to say.
It was essentially a filler episode, as others have said, it didn’t move the story ahead that much, but it did give Walter the knowledge that Bell believes Walter has what it takes to make the right decisions, and allowed Peter to “save” Olivia. All shows have episodes like that, in fact many have some eps that are only filler, Supernatural comes to mind.
And the question I was left with at the end, is Bell really gone? He was still in Olivia’s mind, albeit surpressed at the end of the hour. I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up again, perhaps brought out under hypnosis, or popping up in another fashion.
Animated or not, shipper arc or not, Fringe is still the best written, best acted shown on television. For the 60 minutes when a Finge episode is airing, I find myself oblivious to everything else around me, not as an “Observer”, but as a participant. The show pulls me in like a vortex. In a world in which reality shows attract viewers by holding up bright, shiny objects, Fringe is a real diamond that one day I will sadly miss when its final episode runs. So to any of you who find fault with certain elements of the show, will you take time to comment on its replacement when the judges vote off the man who can whistle the National Anthem with his belly button?
Ryan, this is an excellent review. Extremely well-written. I appreciate the thought you put into this, especially the Klosterman tie-in.
Jumping the shark anyone?
The second Bell’s consciousness entered Olivia I gave up on Fringe. I was FURIOUS. But kept watching and this ep brought redemption, IMO.
“But insinuating that â€œfearâ€ is her baseline response seems like a way to undercut the heroine of the show, and ended this mini-soul magnet arc on a slightly sour tone.”
I don’t disagree with this 100%, HOWEVER let’s not forget that the ying/yang of fear is courage. What we are used to is a very courageous Olivia. With the absence of fear post-soulmagnets, how will our little girl grow up? Are we watching another superhero origin? A la Chuck?
I did love the rooftop zombie doctors. Good to know Olivia hasn’t forgotten that alternative Brandon is evil.
Oh, and also, let’s not forget that the rotoscope/Linklater shout out is also a recognition/tribute to Philip K Dick, the popular godfather of LSD influenced sci-fi.
While Olivia clearly exhibits a fair amount of courage in most instances, it is also very clear that she has always been very withdrawn, introspective and hesitant to open up. It’s not that she is afraid of physical threats, it’s that she is afraid of emotional threats. I think that resonates with what has been going on all season and is fairly consistent with the character we’ve known. What will be interesting to see if the Olivia going forward is notably different in terms of her emotional openness – perhaps more on par with Fauxlivia’s more open personality.
Also, I loved the joke from Peter about all the people wearing black/grey professional outfits looking like they raided Olivia’s closet.