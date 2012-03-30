Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Nothing as It Seems’

The first fifteen minutes of “Fringe” sent me on a rollercoaster of emotions. On one hand, I couldn”t believe they were finally going to tell a “Lost” Sideways tale in this fourth season. Given the conceit of this year, it”s hard to believe it”s taken them this long. But while I was semi-intrigued about how that type of story might play out, the show seemed to be restaging one of the first season”s least exciting episodes. However, most of my worries washed away when the show unleashed its best scene of the season: Walter giving Peter all the gifts he bought for his thought-dead son. I don”t like the overall structure of this season, but Lord in heaven that was a simple, powerful, evocative moment.
After that? Well, things settled into pretty much a middle-of-the-road rhythm, quality-wise. And that”s a shame. Given the ending of last week”s episode, “Nothing As It Seems” could have been a nice place for the show to put aside cases for a week and take stock of the fact that Olivia Dunham”s mind has been overtaken by memories of another life. It just seems like the type of thing that might make people stop and smell the roses, right? “Fringe” is heavy-handed when it comes to its emotional beats, but it uually strikes them fairly well regardless. The gift scene I just mentioned worked like gangbusters because it felt like the Walter/Peter relationship we all once knew, and could be again. John Noble”s tear-filled eyes after Peter hugged Walter damn near killed me, and it was fantastic to once again feel so much for characters that have largely been strangers all season.
There also is something inherently interesting about Olivia”s choice to casually and calmly give up one set of memories for another as if it”s no big deal. It”s a massively huge deal, one that incurs dozens of medical tests for the FBI to determine if she”s still field-ready. But above and beyond the practical logistics of those issues, there exists a potent topic: What happens when we give up everything we know for someone we love? That seems insane even if there aren”t hybrid flying porcupine man beasts soaring through the cityscape looking for medical waste bags full of vacuumed human fat. I”m sure we can all relate either first- or second-hand to people worried about the sudden change that comes over someone newly in the throes of love. I”m not exactly a fan of turning Lincoln Lee into this show”s version of “Smallville””s perpetually put-upon Chloe Sullivan. But I”m intrigued by the notion that in every possible reality he”s Charlie Brown, and a relationship with Olivia Dunham is the football the universe keeps pulling out from under him. (In another reality, he totally made her a mixtape that he subsequently threw in the trash upon seeing her smooching Peter. Also, ASTRID IS RIGHT THERE AND SHE”S AWESOME. SMOOCH HER, LINCOLN.)
That”s all pretty potent stuff, even if it has the built-in ceiling of success I”ve described all season. Too bad a lot of this material got pushed to the way side for a mystery that 1) wasn”t terribly mysterious, and 2) potentially opens up a huge new mythology inside a reality I”m not sure will continue. The notion of a doomsday cult led by David Robert Jones is perhaps just this reality”s version of the ZFT. But man, it”s a little late in the overall game to introduce a brand-new threat that can be summed up with “We Bought a Freaky Zoo.” Lions, tigers, bears, huge spiders, eels, snakes, and flying porcupines…oh my! My eyes have glazed over this season each time the new-and-improved shapeshifters have reared their mercury-filled heads, but this new twist on Jones” overall plans truly seems like overkill. Were this a one-off, self-continued mystery of the week, it wouldn”t matter. But that large freighter seems to portend that this story has legs. Big, hairy, freakish legs.
In short: tonight featured some good emotional beats with some lackluster storytelling structure. That”s still better than most episodes this season, which didn”t really excel in either field. Watching Olivia and Peter outsmart nerdy, narcissistic bookstore owner Ed was plenty fun. But watching them try to emotionally navigate a new world order (their relationship) inside a new world order (the post-Peter erasure timeline) without knowing if the old world order would ever return? That had the real legs in this episode. There was nothing monstrous about that. It was very human, and it was very welcome.
Some other thoughts about tonight”s episode:
“Battlestar: Galactica” fans must have been happy to see Alessandro Juliani (Felix Gaeta) in the show”s closing moments. Maybe there are twelve models of advanced humanoid creatures in Jones” ultimate plans?
The scene between Olivia and the FBI psychiatrist felt designed for someone who randomly decided to tune into “Fringe” for the first time tonight.
In addition to restaging “The Transformation,” everything about Lincoln”s infection felt like he was playing the role of Charlie in “Unleashed.”
In addition to his great present scene, Walter got in some good lines throughout the hour. (“I know what you’re thinking…wouldn’t it be easier to just eat people?”) He”s also vastly amused by the word “boob.” But really, who isn”t?
“I hadn”t realized how much I had longed for family.” Preach, Walter. Preach. I”ve been waiting for my “Fringe” family to come back all season. We”re getting there. But we have some work to do yet.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did the revisiting of the Season One storyline work for you, or did it feel like the show running out of ideas? Did the emotional beats work for you tonight, or is it too little too late? Are you worried about the introduction of this new cult, or will it breathe life into the show? Sound off below!
I completely agree. I just did not care about the stupid Van Helsing reject porcupine things, but I nearly cried when Walter pulled out that box of presents. I could have used at least one entire caseless episode to deal with the emotional stuff, instead of just a couple of quick scenes.
Walter and the gifts was overly sentimental,
and I always wonder why the Bihop Boys keep getting those scenes, or better all the Bishops seem to get them.
Olivia Dunham is not allowed to even have 1 scene to talk about the death of her mother.
And has to give up her surrogate mother.
Worst. episode. ever.
Maybe its just me, but I watch Fringe for the freaky “creature feature of the week” stuff that nobody else seems to do quite as well. And if the show’s writers end up completely ditching this storyline and never revisiting the little ship of horrors, I’m fine with that too.
Cute Walter-related moments aside, the scene with Olivia and the FBI shrink was just about as much of this show’s “emotional exploration” as I care to watch. At this point, investing yourself further into the relationships between these characters seems kind of like a purely academic exercise, especially given the show’s demonstrated willingness to play fast and loose with timelines and alternate realities.
I’ll put it another way. I’d be very surprised if we ever get to see Olivia and Peter settle down together. Not that their relationship will necessarily implode in fantastic fashion, but rather that they will likely remain in this weird “work husband/work wife” holding pattern until the end of the series. After all, conventional wisdom tells us that you only get your “happily ever after” at the end of the story.
Not as bad as last week but the whole neo noah’s arc thing was really weird. Hope they can pull it off.
Ryan, yes it was call to see Mr. Gaeta, and then I wanted to yell, “No, Mr. Gaeta, don’t do it!”
As for the shrink scene, I kept waiting for Olivia to say her *other* shrink says this is all just a dream but eventually I’d … awake.
I hardly remember the original episode except for the guy with the porcupine quills (cuz that’s an image that’ll stick with ya, um, no pun intended).
One thing that bothers me about Olivia losing her current memories: Why the frell doesn’t she just get the records of this timeline and restudy them? She has total recall. She doesn’t seem to losing her recent memories, only her older memories. But she still retains her knowledge of the English language, how to see and hear and navigate in the world with her senses, the earliest knowledge she would gain as a baby and toddler–unless that fundamental knowledge is being replaced by the skills she learned from the original timeline (which would be identical).
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. I can’t help but think if TPTB were determined to do this plot arc, it would have been a much better season dramawise if TPTB had Peter confirm this is his universe by the Winter hiatus–just like in Season 3 that had Olivia finally return Over Here by that same time instead of stretching out the deception way too long. It’s a classic case of TPTB overlooking the individual episode trees for the season-long forest.
I think that they need to start giving other people their “other lives” back. Why just Olivia? And what’s up with her powers- or lack thereof? Lauren, I completely agree- they need to have one episode where they just go into the emotional side of things. No overblown, forced ”mystery”. Just Walter, Olivia, Peter, Lincoln, Astrid, and all the rest of the gang just work out problems! A few big questions I have are these-
1) If this is really Peter’s Olivia, what about everyone else? Will they get their memories back? Will everything return to “normal”? Well, normal IS a matter of degrees :)
2) Lincoln. What is his purpose? Did they just put him in the show to temporarily replace Peter? So they could have a guy to beat up on? Or does he have a bigger part to play in the world of Fringe?
3) I just started watching Fringe this season. I had questions when I first started. Very few have been answered. Is this going to be one of those shows that will never satsify? Or will the scriptwriters finally start to resolve those dilemmas they so cunningly devised?
I high doubt it. But in the meantime, we have this- a disjointed showthat struggles to balance between the action, the plot, and the characters. If any of these fail any more, the ratings will drop so low, they won’t renew and those questions will never be answered! So my hope is that they have something spectacular planned. Otherwise? Bye-bye Fringe!
Wasn’t that Bryan Cranston at the ending on the ship?
“Best scene of the season?” You’re a weepy little old lady, right?
So the FBI accepts Peter after 1 episode , although he claims to be from another timeline and is not an FBI agent, he even gets guns without the training,
but Olivia Dunham has to be tested and tested and tested…
And always handy to only give a few facts about Olivia, so that we (and she) know as little about her as possible, so Rachel now has a son as well, when did they decide that, as the photograph on the table of Olivia earlier this season only showed Ella and Rachel.
Olivia has not even once gotten a scene to talk about her mother, to much trouble to have her and Nina go through a photo album? Or have Olivia look at something from her mother???
I am always shocked at how Walter is being written as the warm, funny, sentimental guy, and nothing is done with the fact that he tested and drugged children, not even now with Olivia having her old memories back.
Walter keeps crying over his son, where he ruined the lives of children the same age.
Olivia and the two memories and then fading memories of the one , her dealing with the side effects,and we seeing oldblue Olivia at once, all credit to the brilliance of Anna Torv.
Olivia Dunham is such a great character, but I am getting very worried that she will turn out to be a creation of Bell, Walter, Massive Dynamics, with Nina in the know and Jones as well working with Bell.
Like the manboy in Wallflower, Olivia found as a baby, and since then used to being tested on by MD and Bell/Walter.
So where Bell and Nina pushed Olivia towards Broyles to protect, Jones can use her to attack??
And I expected so much more Over There this season, One Nght in October was such a great episode, but even with the bridge ( so that peter can cross as well) we had to wait 7 episodes to go back there.
Fauxlivia in action, we know that she is a great shooter, Olympic medal but she also was good at disguises, I wonder if they are going to do something with that.
Oh shut the hell up!!!!!! Olivia was part of the damn FBI for 3 damn years so shut up!!!!!
hello patty lol
Way back in season 2, it was revealed that William Bell surgically removed pieces of Walter’s brain that contained knowledge of how to cross between universes. Part of that knowledge was his memories of the Cortexiphan experiments, which were done to create humans that could see across dimensions. When those pieces of his brain, which had been preserved, were temporarily re-linked to him, he became a darker, more forceful personality – one you can believe would have experimented on children. But those parts are gone now, permanently, and that’s why you have a cuddly, somewhat befuddled Walter. In a moment of clarity, he chose to give up who he was because he knew it was necessary. This has some pretty interesting parallels to where Olivia’s going, incidentally.
I didn’t have issue to pick with Olivia’s choice to casually give up her memory because they made it pretty obvious that it was NOT her choice. She decided not to fight it anymore because she enjoyed being this Olivia in love, but last couple episodes showed that she was gradually loosing her memory no matter what, so I don’t think she had a say either way.
However, I did find it odd that Peter and the rest of them just accepted that fact so easily. especially after last couple episodes of wrestling with his conscience about it. surely he had more question to ask after Observer’s revelation.
I like the episode though, I enjoyed all the sideways story, it is very overdue. it is a bit odd they chose to retell this season 1 monster story because I remember this case had to do with John Scott’s bio-terrorist plot that Fringe made it clear was an early season misfire and quickly wrapped up. But i guess it was a memorable monster to revisit.
The Lincoln character is making watching this show more of a chore than it should be. His jealousy and anger is ridiculously overblown. So much focus on his sad, sad eyes is unwarranted, having in mind that there was no love affair between him and Olivia and that his previous behavior only hinted at the possibility of some attraction on his part and then nothing. It’s completely forced and unearned.
Two episodes have been dedicated to this ridiculous plot. Seth Gabel’s acting has wavered between stilted and over the top, which hasn’t helped matters any. And don’t let me get started with the absurdity of having him in charge, when he’s practically a newcomer. In the meantime, someone with real depth and authority is kept offscreen most of the time, Broyles.
Other than that, the porcupines and other hybrids don’t make much sense to me. I have no idea, how they could be of any use to DRJ, but, unlike with the subject above, I’m willing to have some patience, to see where this is going.
I agree that the hug was the highlight of the episode. Also, seeing Lt. Gaeta was a fantastic surprise.
Once again, Ryan has to crap all over Fringe…
Your buddy Noel Murray over at AV Club sure seems to have a better perspective on this show than you do. Or least he enjoys it more than you, Ryan. Why do you even bother reviewing it anymore? Plenty of other shows for you to choose from.
I agreed with you (for once) about last week’s lousy episode, but last night’s was just damned fun, the characters were a joy to watch (esp. Walter, as always), things seem to kicking into high gear for RDJ’s master plan, connecting the dots with “The Pattern”/ZFT from the first season, and c’mon… Giant flying porcupine men! What’s not to love about that?
This whole season has been incredibly uneven and disjointed in every aspects. The characters are going back and forth like yo yo’s..
Peter…She is my Olivia, she is not, this is not my home, it is.
Walter…I have to be an ass to Peter or whoever this stranger is…he is my son, no he is not I have to attack him because he attacks Olivia…now he is my son and I have to give him gifts.
Lincoln…I am in the worst Will They Wont They in television history where the sum total of my relationship with Olivia is a coffee late at night!!!!!! ooooohhhhh!
The story has been an abomination this season! This was supposed to be Peters season but the show has been stuck on a crappy formulaic case of the week instead of addressing the main narrative thrust!
Olivia has been awful this season as has Peter and Walter has just been incredibly obnoxious all season too.
They are now using old cases…that tells you that they have run out of material and they have run out badly. They just keep blasting the music over lazy plotting, planning and Plausibility and accept fans to accept that as good storytelling!
Are we supposed to root now for Olivia and Nina and Olivia and Peter or Peter and Walter because they throw in cheesy music over their scenes?
The writing should take care of that not unearned moments that are infuriating. This show is just so lazy compared to better plotted shows like Archer or Mad Men or Homeland or Breaking Bad or Justified or any other drama out there.
What a joke!
Although I think we all want to go back to the original TL to get answers about The First People, The Machine and the war between universes, I also believe that this TL allows us to revisit David Robert Jones and actually get answers about what his endgame was all along. We have to remember that we never knew what ZFT was after. Now we know. I appreciate that.
The final scene of the episode gave me the creeps. I enjoyed it a lot. If DRJ manages to get away with his plan, that could be one of the “possible futures” September was talking about. But, it also makes me wonder how much are they going to develop this storyline. If they planted it for a long run, it might mean that our original TL will not be restored. Or maybe the creatures will be unleashed, all hell breaks loose and the only way to save human kind is restoring our TL. That would be an awesome finale.
Did anyone else felt that they’re kinda getting ready to kill off Lincoln? I certainly thought he would die in this episode.
Peanut butter and bacon sandwiches are better on toast. Melts the peanut butter real nice.
I loved the hug scene,but that was all John Noble.He’s an amazing actor.