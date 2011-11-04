Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Novation’

We learned last week that The Observers are probably St. Louis Cardinals fans. How else to explain the machinations that led to the delay of this week”s “Fringe”? Maybe the return of Peter Bishop to the show prompted them to realize that they needed to interfere more, not less, with the course of human history. Who knows? In any case, we”re back tonight with “Novation,” an episode that re-inserted Peter Bishop into the mix but didn”t really solve any of the problems that his absence created. If that sentence makes your blood boil, don”t bother to read on. I promise I won”t take it personally. For the rest of you? Let”s continue.
It”s only fitting that the title of the episode comes from the legal system. Novation refers to the replacement of one obligation with a new one, or replacing a party involved in said obligation with a new member. Given the shapeshifting nature of tonight”s plot, the title is clearly meant to be ironic. But the tortured definition offers a few sentences ago speaks volumes about the insane narrative weight under which the show is currently operating. If the title of the episode meant to evoke the ways in which the new breed of shapeshifters can weave their way even more insidiously into our world, it also evoked the reality that Peter”s presence only leads to a new set of conundrums to replace the old ones.
On one level, Peter”s return is incredibly welcome. He”s the only character that exists as last we knew him. What a relief to have a character onscreen who shares the same history as we do on this side of the small screen. However, his displacement amongst those that no longer remember him only serves to emphasize how frustrating it is to still be spending time with people that are essentially strangers to us. There”s a difference between saying “John Noble and Blair Brown knocked their scene out of the park when discussing what happened 25 years ago on Reiden Lake” and “Walter and Nina”s scene knocked me off my feet.” I can still have appreciation for the work done onscreen, but still fail to emotionally connect with the scene I am watching. The time to admire the specifics of an episode comes in the post-show analysis, not during an in-show viewing. “Fringe” used to be a show in which I could lose myself on a weekly basis. Now, it”s a show I stare at from a distance. And that”s a shame.
That Olivia, Walter, Broyles, and everyone else didn”t instantly recall dueling histories upon Peter”s return is probably “right,” but it”s also “right” in this elaborately constructed storyline that didn”t need its presence in order to tell this series” fourth and possibly final season. A season in which two universes try to live together in harmony while a new, more advanced form of shapeshifter threatens to unravel that fragile peace sounds like a kick-ass season of television to me. Now, shapeshifting in and of itself isn”t my favorite device. See Buffy the Vampire Slayer”s seventh season of an example of why this can be a great way to make smart characters look consistently stupid. But given the paranoia between the two worlds, not being able to trust any one with whom you come into contact feels like an appropriate way to cause conflict. It also helps establish a mystery around the person/persons behind this new breed. The new and improved magic typewriter at the end of the hour suggests Walternate”s hand in these proceedings. But it suggests it SO CLEARLY that it”s probably a fake-out. Maybe. Perhaps. Don”t quote me on this, is all I”m sayin”.
Everything on this particular level of “Fringe” works for me, mostly because it feels like the show it used to be. Now, shows can and should evolve over time. But they should do so in ways that still feel connected to the show”s past. “Breaking Bad” and “Weeds” have both evolved from their beginnings (to varying degrees of success), but still feel like they still inhabit the same universe from which events initially started. This season of “Fringe” doesn”t feel like that, primarily because the characters, the real connective tissue of any long-form narrative, don”t feel like they have evolved so much as been replaced. Walter”s 25-year old grief from watching Peter drown feels real to him, but feels artificial to me. They feel artificial not because the emotions in and of themselves feel disingenuous but the entire situation that forces Walter to act this way feel disingenuous. It all makes sense on an intellectual level, but there”s a difference between something making sense on paper and something making sense when actually deployed onscreen.
And this worry isn”t going to go away anytime soon. We spent four weeks with Peter haunting people, both literally and figuratively. Now he”s back, but nothing has fundamentally changed. We”re long past the point at which his absence could inform character. Then again, seeing Walter more agoraphobic and Olivia more closed off was something I”m not convinced we ever needed to see in the first place. The show did such a great job building those three up over its first three seasons that the removal of one from the equation could easily evoke scenes of what might be. To have them literally played out for us feels didactic at best, and overkill at worst. Are we supposed to root for Olivia to remember Peter? I imagine so. Then why have her tentatively ask Lincoln out on a date? If these are the “wrong” versions of these people, why should I care if Olivia”s unlucky in love? It”s as much a piece of trivia as the number of seasons of “The West Wing” over there, when we get right down to brass tacks.
Former Massive Dynamic scientist Malcolm Truss, who inadvertently supplies the shapeshifters with the formula they need to better blend into our world, quotes William Bell at one point tonight. “Some things are not ours to tamper with. Some things are God’s,” Bell told Truss, just before shutting down his experiments in cellular replication. The writers of “Fringe” might have set out to change the landscape by removing Peter from reality, but in actuality, they have tampered with the elements that made the show so strong for so long. Is creating this new reality something only God should have done? Of course not. (Although given FOX”s coffers, they might have Him on retainer as creative consultant.) But instead of honing their focus heading into what might be the show”s final stretch, they have expanded things beyond their reach. Spending all this time trying to solve a problem like Peter (which is INFINITELY more difficult that solving a problem like Maria, as we”ve seen) while ALSO setting up a major conflict for the season has left the show suffering in the one place from which it always derived strengths: its core characters.
Given the comments over the past few weeks, I am far from alone in thinking this, but there are just as many who vehemently disagree with this assessment. And that”s great. It”s not my job to convince you of something you don”t believe. I”m here to fully express my view, and do so in a manner that leaves as little doubt as possible to the reasons behind it. As far as I”m concerned, I”m glad I got Peter back tonight. I”m still waiting for Olivia and Walter to return. I haven”t seen them since Peter disappeared from reality at the end of Season 3. They are shapeshifters of a different sort: an emotionally different entity inhabiting a body that looks familiar but is fundamentally different. The show novated its characters when it launched a Peter-less world, and I want it to break that contract as quickly as possible and give me back the characters I loved. Only then will the show I once loved also return.
What did you make of Peter”s return? Did his appearance mark a turning point in the season, or did they simply lock him away too much to matter? Did the typewriter signal a return to Walternate”s evil plans, or did its return seem designed to fake people out? Sound off below!
You delineated my thoughts exactly, and much more coherently than I would have. (Which I suppose is why you’re the professional critic and I work in a registrar’s office.) But yes, the producers changed the very foundation of Fringe at the end of Season 3, so Season 4 feels out of place. It’s sort of like the company that runs the Santa Monica Pier suddenly took out the ferris wheel and all of the other rides and put in a grocery store. And, y’know, grocery stores are great, but I *really liked* the ferris wheel.
I agree with you 100%. These are not the characters I grew to know and enjoy watching and exploring the past 3 seasons. Peter is the only real character in this season so far. My problems with tonight’s episode however go a step further. Just the fact we’re having to sit through another killer shapeshifters and typewriters storyline smacks of lazy writing. We’ve already gone through and solved those mysteries. Why are we doing it again? Peter has to fix things and needs Walter’s help, didnt we do that already?
I agree completely. It was wonderful to see Peter again, but everything else about the show remains frustrating. These aren’t the characters I love, and this isn’t the show I used to care about. I keep hoping that show will come back, but unfortunately, I don’t think it will.
I understand the doubts you have raised about the direction the show has taken, but allow me to point out another view of the matter.
To begin with, I think Walter’s character, brilliant as it is, was exhausted in terms of growth. This was reflected in many a review stating that Walter’s carping on and on about his selfishness was becoming tiresome. This “reset” allows him to have a regrowth of sorts, which will perhaps take him to different places.
As for Olivia, I completely disagree she is more closed off. She did appear so in the first episode, but the following episodes have shown a more confident and even more relaxed Olivia – and she didn’t ask Lincoln out on a date, she was trying to raise his spirits for not catching the shapeshifter that killed his partner! She grew up unaffraid of her stepfather, in a loving environment. We don’t see her second guessing herself as much, and we’ve seen her being available emotionally. But she does have that void none the less.
And then there’s Peter (and us, the viewers). There’s still the connection with the audience, that comes from knowing what those of the amber universe don’t know. Of seeing the feelings those characters have, which still come from the same place (so we do understand them), and from hoping that the connection with the blue universe will be reformed, somehow. Don’t write off Fringe just yet. I think this is going to be one great ride.
I think that the charicters reaction to Peter are totally consistent with a time and alternate universe paradox is entirely consistant. The Observer was to not rescue Peter in the first place and then he was supposed to erase him from time itself. He willfully failed to do so in both respects. As such tis is the universe and timeline that was meant to be. Peter’s reappearance brings the the past three years into conflict with the world as it was meant to be creating an existential response to that paradox.
I am an avid fan of Fringe and will never stop watching until this show dies. I do have to agree with you that I’m failing to see the big picture here. I don’t know where this storyline is going. All I have right now is faith that it will lead somewhere great (judging from the show’s track record). The plot each week is brilliant enough to keep me interested and the superb acting on this show helps tremendously (an enormous part coming from John Noble who should seriously get more nominations).
My point is, perhaps it’s not the worst idea to give the viewers a glimpse of what is to come. Plot movement on the “Peter storyline” at the moment seem to be moving at a glacial speed. If only the writers from the Vampire Diaries could meet up with the Fringe writers (if you watch TVD you’ll know that the speed of plot development on that show could beat a bullet train)!!! :D
In Fringe I trust :)
1) Thee is too much telling and not enough showing in this episode. There as enough back story crammed into the dialogue tonight to fuel a half season’s worth of episodes.
1a) I understand that some of it would be boring exposition to watch and not pertinent to the current crisis but some of it would be really interesting like watching Nina and little Olivia interact a bit to show us some character development in Nina but also to get us to care for these new characters and establish the tensions or lack thereof in this present space-time.
2) Joshua Jackson is too note in this episode. He was too sunny in his return. He was supposed to be in torment, in a para-dimension, in pain. He should have imbued his performance with darkness to show us that he was somewhere that was terrifying to him like we saw with Walter and Olivia and their sense of loss and pain in this universe and the hole that people had created for them. To me it seemed like Jackson’s performance indicated that he was coming back from an extended vacation.
2a) The question Olivia asks Peter, what do you want, is very crucial to where the show goes from here and whether Peter becomes more of a person and not just a device. He has been such a cog in the machine of this show for so long that I don’t know what his struggle are as a person, what makes him unique besides the specialness endowed upon him by Walter’s actions and the Observers. What does he want? What are his struggles? What is his pain?
2b) Dawn was also a device on Buffy. But she grounded Buffy she made Buffy think of the human cost of her actions. Dawn was a also a regular teenager who didn’t want the pain of real life intruding on her childhood and her family. She like the others on the show was struggling to have a normal life and find their own happiness. Some times she found it with Tara and Willow at others with getting involved in magical work and also making her own friends. She was real and had her own desires which made her real. There were real stakes for Dawn and because of Dawn and part of this came from Michelle Trachtenberg’s performance. She could show you Dawn’s fear and anger but also her happiness and joy. I get none of this from Jackson’s performance.
3) There was far too much exposition in tonight’s episode. Lincoln Lee as the window into the show for all the supposedly new viewers was a bit much for me.
4) I like the new shape shifters. I like how they are complicating the playing field/fieldwork. I liked how Agent Lee was trusting but Lance Reddick as Broyles gave off a vibe in his performance which suggested he thinks Peter might be the one behind all this. Since Peter is able to reveal so much about them the doubt about his involvement in the scheme is further extended by the writing so there was a good connection there to put Peter’s character in a gray area.
4a) Do I believe that Peter is behind the scheme know. I think I agree with Ryan’s inkling that it might be too simple for Walternate to be behind the new shape shifters. Bell is the name evoked by Truss. Truss’ comment suggests that Bell is a humble man but that just might be a ruse as he worked for Massive Dynamic and worked with Walter as well. I don’t think Bell is dead.
4b) While we are on this note of predictions. Who didn’t see it coming that the officer that Olivia talked to on the roof top and then radioed in his injury to colleagues was going to turn out to be the shape shifter and that they would be too late to figure out the deception? I did like that it was the same shape shifter who was waking up the steps along a giant dome in the final scene of a previous episode. It shows the connective tissue among episodes. I just how the show doesn’t lose the ability to tell stand alone stories or not get bogged down in explaining the details and answers of their mysteries. I hope they focus on complications, trouble and pain for their characters.
5) Finally, I have to say I actually don’t want the old Fringe to return. David Simon has said that television shows teach you how to watch them. This show also comments on how to think about the perception of personalities of people and how it can be malleable given differences in the experience of profound life events. I want to invest in these characters. Investing in news version of people and understanding that they exist in their own right is part of what Fringe tries to teach us about humanity and accepting change. Fringe also comments on and uses television’s open flexible structure of development, not knowing what exactly what the middle of a story is going to be, to great affect on the shows positive development this season.
@Tausif, I disagree with you about Peter being too sunny in this episode. We don’t know exactly where or when he’s been since he disappeared. Maybe he was hanging around in an alternate Carribean, maybe he experienced nothing between vanishing and returning as a blue cloud/reflection. In fact, I liked the way he seemingly took it all in stride. The years of crazy shit he’s put up with, I don’t want to see Peter mope around, not understanding why they don’t recognize him, etc.
I have been watching the behind the scenes stuff from Fringe and they said that he was in a para-dimension and trapped. It was horrible for him not to be able to communicate with Olivia and Walter and tell them how to fix “the problem”. I buy that he would be happy to see them and glad because of it. However, I also feel that it should be mixed with other emotions given the strangeness of his paranormal existence.
“If that sentence makes your blood boil, don’t bother to read on. I promise I won’t take it personally. For the rest of you? Let’s continue.”
This is a very weird rhetorical move you are making here.
(what follows is not a specific comment about your reviewing style but a set of criteria that helps me to understand whether I feel the review accurately discusses a television show in a way that is fair to the show and for critical discussion.)
For me any piece of criticism has its origin in making an argument and establishing a point of view and perspective on a subject. In this case it is a television episode. It is not enough to just make your point because it assumes that your point is being received in some sort of vacuum as opposed to entering into a communication among a critical community. If the piece is written with the intention that no one engage with the piece itself as a message then piece might as well not be written or released in a vacuum. Therefore for me argument matters.
The best pieces for me get me to think about a show in a way I have not thought about before. If it doesn’t do that then the piece needs to at least persuade me that the reviewer is watching the show and paying attention to the details of the show. If the reviewer has a preconceived notion about the show and then continues to push it focuses most of their review on their point of view rather than engaging with details of the piece the text becomes more polemical than persuasive or informative.
The best pieces get me to consider things I hadn’t been considering before and consider them in a way that makes me take them seriously. This is the value of a critical community discussing media online for me.
Taking something seriously does not mean I have to agree with it. Taking something seriously for me means understanding that person reviewing with the show has watched the show, engaged with its message and has paid enough attention to the details of the show to convince me we are talking about the same subject on not just the reviewers pre-conceived critical perspective, notions and musings. This will be directly evident in the way the reviewer talks about the details of the show.
A review fails for me when I notice critical points of contention in an episode that a reviewer does not address in any fashion because it does not interest them. These have to be a number of critical points or a few large critical points that the critic is missing to get me to believe that this critic is more concerned with his or her perspective than illuminating the product they are reviewing.
So for me it is unfair to tell people to stop reading as I believe all good critical pieces need to be properly and adequately persuasive to the bring the reader to at least understand the writer’s point of view to be considered for critical communication.
If you want people reading your reviews who are pre-disposed to your perspective why do you write reviews at all? How do persuasive elements fit into the development of your writing style and the development of your point of view in a written piece? What do you get out reviewing a show?
Why do you keep on coming to this site if you don’t like the reviews? It’s not like you don’t know the reviewer and his style. Each week you lecture the reviewer on something and it’s painful to have to read it every week.
Loved the episode because it felt like old Fringe to me, finally. I’ve not enjoyed this season so far, because to me the characters are too different from what we have known and the feel of the show is just not the same. Loved the fact that Peter has gone into survival mode once again, like he was in the pilot and season 1. He’s a conman and conmen don’t show emotions or vunerability, because they wouldn’t last, hence his confidence/cockiness. He was quick to work out things and put a plan into place to earn their trust. However, in the end it didn’t work, because they threw him back in the lockout.
This episode was just the start of Peter’s journey, that I hope we see in this season. I think Peter thought that he had Walter to help him in their last scene, but when he rejected him, Peter’s confidence/facade eroded in that moment. It was written on his face. Great scene.
Can’t wait to see where we go from here. Peter’s alone and doesn’t know what to do. These new shapeshifters are going to create so much trouble. This is getting good.
” Each week you lecture the reviewer on something and it’s painful to have to read it every week.” You don’t HAVE to read what he writes lol
@Leanne what Dexx said. Also for me when I see such a long comment on a blog post I usually ignore it.
*Unless I find what the person is saying engaging.
I don’t feel that I am lecturing Ryan. I feel that I am systematically responding to his written piece and what I think about the value of criticism.
Ryan McGee has personally taken part in some heady discussions on the state and value of criticism on his podcast. He has engaged in public critical discourses on the state of comedy with Myles McNutt. Based on this I see him as a person who is willing to engage in critical discussions on a deeper level which is important. He is not here to write about a show purely from a fan perspective.
One of the questions that Myles McNutt has asked readers of his The Office reviews on The AV Club is what do the people who read his pieces want out of reading about a show they have just watched or interested in reading about it.
More specifically Ryan McGee himself asked me what I get out of reading and commenting on online criticism in a response to a post I made on The Firewall and Iceberg podcast. He responded generally to a whole bunch of posts I have made here and elsewhere.
Therefore while critics are interested to understand what their readers want from their commentary I am also deeply interested in knowing what a reviewer gets from writing a piece of criticism in a public space for the interested masses to read. It was really weird to me that Ryan didn’t want certain people reading his post enough though the stated goal of entertainment industry websites is to garner as many hits as possible. For me that was a weird rhetorical move.
I am really interested in his response.
@Tausif – too funny that you of all people skip lengthy blog posts! The title of the episode is not the only irony…
@Sun I agree. But I try to at least read the first couple lines of each post to see if they are interesting and engaging. I don’t skip them as a whole.
However, I have to agree with Ryan in this sense that if reading this piece will only only make you angry don’t force yourself to read it won’t help the person who wrote it or the person who read it.
However, if the anger or dissatisfaction with a review causes the reader to think and respond in an empassioned way that pushes a critical conversation forward then I feel that reading the piece is worth it.
Therefore I guess I should amend my statement to say if I find long posts boring I skip them.
Solid episode.
The new shape shifters are bad ass. It was great to see Peter displaying his smarts.
Loving the season and still fully in the show runners corner with the Season 4 storyline.
Really enjoying watching these new ‘old’ characters working towards recapturing what was lost. The new dynamic between the characters, especially Walter and Olivia, is a treat to see.
File under ‘O’ for Obvious but he makes repeating it a worthy exercise, John Noble is an acting treasure.
Olivia experiencing deja vu? Or a time slip?
Time line convergence coming up? hmmm….
Keep an eye out for bloody noses and/or headaches. ;)
While these reviews continue to be possibly more heavy handed than the dramatic narrative that they are critiquing, I can understand the point of view. Not being able to connect with characters so a story is a major problem, but I’m finding these “new” iterations of interesting.
They aren’t exactly the same core people that I grew to love from the pilot, but neither were the characters from “over there.” We had to get to know those characters quickly but it was time well spent and I grew to appreciate those versions greatly. Granted, I’m not really seeing the big picture in terms of where the story is going but that not knowing is also kind of exciting.
Peter’s attitude in the episode did seem a little oddly chipper but I really like the idea of the character literally becoming the “man who cannot exist.” Peter as a character has always been used as a pawn by others in a game he can’t fully see. It’s possible that by the observers meddling with time itself they have given “the boy” unintended power that will let him find his own path and identity while helping bring some lasting peace between the universes.
I look at the “reset” of the series and removal of Peter was the only way to give him the needed perspective to heal the wound between the worlds. Even with the bridge the animosity still exists.
Well said . . . thank you.
I truly hope that the producers don’t ignore a glaring truth that THEY themselves laid out: IN 1985 THE OBSERVER DISTRACTED “WALTERNATE” FROM SEEING THE CURE COMPOUND CHANGE COLOR SIGNIFYING THAT IT WAS THE CORRECT FORMULA. THE OBSERVER PREVENTED “WALTERNATE” FROM GIVING THAT CURE TO PETER. PETER WOULD HAVE LIVED. OUR WALTER WOULD HAVE SEEN THAT AND WOULD NOT HAVE TRAVELLED TO THE ALTERNATE UNIVERSE. POINT: *A WORLD WITH ALT. WORLD PETER BISHOP IS THE “CORRECT” WORLD–HIS EXISTENCE WAS NEVER A PARADOX–HIS RECENT DELETION WAS THE PARADOX.*
Thank you. This whole idea that the “correct” timeline is one in which both Peters die is ridiculous and completely contrary to what the show has actually shown us.
Write a comment…I have been impressed with the story arc of these last two episodes.
The starting point of season 4 was an exploration of what the worlds as well as these characters would be like without Peter. The writers had to establish this foundation in order to move on the rest of the narrative.
It’s still Olivia, but a colder, less confident Olivia. Without Peter’s influence in childhood, she killed her step father. As much as he deserved it, Professor Dumbledore would still say that her soul is damaged. She also has no one to fill the void with the loss of John. Walter’s guilt has changed from stealing another man’s child but saving that boy’s life, to being responsible for his death. Broyles is harsher, because without the family dynamic surrounding Walter he looks at him as an important, but unreliable resource. Astrid appears sharper because she has taken on much of the role Peter played. We had to go backwards to begin to move forwards.
I’m wondering if many of you have a bad case of Bad Robotitis, in which you can’t trust the payoff is worth the price of admission. Are you sitting outside the church with Ben, unable to move on?
These writers gave us Olivia standing in the World Trade Center. They had Bolivia walking around in Olivia’s life. They even gave us a Springsteen Station. I think I’m gonna trust them.
The Observers tried to correct their mistake (which was destroying two universes) by erasing Peter from existence. But we now find that long before Peter came back, there was already an effort to break the truce and continue hostilities. Therefore, the reason the Observers could not completely get rid of Peter was that he is central to correcting this new problem.
There were two key moments in this latest episode. First, was Olivia wondering why she dreamed of Peter. Second was the strange repeat of being handed the reports. Is this the first sign that Olivia’s ‘abilities’ are returning? Could Peter be a catalyst?
I see some great fun ahead. Peter is going to have to have a confrontation with the Observers. Can Olivia’s power bring back the original memories of Peter? Who is behind the shapeshifter attack (Walternate seems too obvious, so if the odds are higher than 15-1, I’m placing my bet on Elizabeth Bishop, although Colonel Broyles at 12-1 and Sam Weiss at 13-1, would be tempting as well).
David Robert Jones – I just had a wild theory formulated just now (assisted by reading others). DRJ never died and crossed over successfully because Peter didn’t exist. Just sayin’.
This is supposed to be peter’s season, 5 episodes gone and 25 % of the season gone and this season has had basically tiny amounts of actual Peter. The fringe people are full of it and are liars. They think the clunky dialogue and rubbish scripts are going to string us along and they will survive to a never gonna happen fifth season. They deserve the low ratings for their lack of integrity and honesty and principles. This is peter’s season yet he is not been in it so ar and I will bet my house that he will not take a central part in this season until halfway through the season…so Peter gets half a season…if that…great! Just cancel this drivel.
Oh and the fact that they are repeating themes from old seasons shows that they have run out of ideas. This whole reset…sacrificing peter’s character…was so that they could hit a giant reset button and pick and choose the best parts of the story they told. It undercuts any investment we had in the past, incredibly poor story telling and an insult to fans.
Actually they did this for Josh Jackson, the entire reset, so that he could be central. In season 3 from 3.10 is was already Peters season, it was Peter and the machine, the Olivia’s the hero, they then reduced Olivia to an insecure Petersgirl.
Jackson hated Olivia/Peter, he still said so in april, see EW.com interview and when he did the SAG thing with Noble.
On the other hand he makes it very clear that he actually only ones to work with Noble, so here we are another round of Walter and Peter, because there was not much left to do after the finale 3.22. Or did you want to see Olivia having babies staying at home, Walter grandpa and Peter the multi superhero?
I love the idea of the new timeline, but they should not have put the emphasis on lack of Peter but on the new timeline. So instead of giving us the 30 second Olivia/Nina in 4.04 and in 4.05 Olivia saying 3 lines, why not have several Olivia/Nina scenes so that we could see how that changed Olivia?
The writers did do it for Walter, this season alone John Noble has had far more scenes explaining who this Walter is then Anna Torv has had in 70+ episodes.
Correction 3.10 onwards was about Peter being the hero, his choices, Olivia was supposed to be the chosen one until Entrada, then she was reduced to Petersgirl.
But this reset has been done for Peter/Josh Jackson and with that they may have sacrified the rest of the cast, compared to Season 3 where Fauxlivia the spy and Anna Torv had to act as the odd one out, and the rest of the cast remained the same and in tact.
They could have done the reset like that, have Peter change and not knowing the other characters, they choose for the easiest way for Josh Jackson, because with Olivia behaving differently he only has to react, if Olivia would have known him and he not her, he would have to act.
Yeah Joshua Jackson said he agreed with all of this storyline and it was his idea…erm how about he is just protecting the show runners butts and being a professional. I mean seriously did you see the response he had when a fan asked if he did not mind being left out of half of season 3? it was one of sarcasm and frustration that he knows his character is irrelevant. I mean what actor would actively choose for his character to not appear for half seasons? none.
Oh and from 3.10 the whole story was about Peter and the machine, how much was he in post 3.10. Half the episodes? This show is about Olivia and Walter…I just wished they were so not obvious in showing that…at least give your third lead some respect…phillistines.
I agree with Walter grieving for Peter being artificial, very much so. The Peter box scene leaves me stone cold, The Walter/Peter scenes leave me cold, actually longer then this epi beacuse they have done dozens and dozens of them already, and a number of them are over the top acting. The writers want us to feel sorry from the beginning for walter for losing a son, while the same Walter abused and drugged children, in this timeline they were Subjects, so equal to rats to him.
I do not agree about Olivia being more closed off or you compare her to the insecure mass second part of season 3, I did not like what they did to Olivia there. I love this Olivia, just being guarded to strangers, but open to the ones she knows.
My shock moment was that for the very firt time ! we heard Olivia say in 3 sentences (well,well) what had happened to her after the death of her mother, after 70 episodes no less. Compare this to the overdose Walter about Peter and his wife and Peter about walter and his mother???
Why do the not give Olivia scenes that give her a chance to explain why this Olivia has the pain she has. Anna Torv is so amazingly brilliant that she is able to show it without any backstory, she is the one where every review should end with where is her Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, not Noble who has been given far to much backstory already and on top of that an overload of I am so sorry scenes, please pity me , why should I?
Walter is a child-abuser, but he gets all the scenes to explain himself , and with that the audience has to feel sorry for him. They do the opposite for Olivia, who has been abused on so many levels by her stepfather and Walter, but she gets no scene what so ever to talk about that, no instead she has to be the bitch to peter to protect poor Walter. I already felt this way in S1 when Olivia was given the 1 scene to confront walter, and he started crying and everyone was Poor Walter and hated Olivia. Pardon? Olivia is the victim here, in the real world Walter would be put in a dark hole to rot.
I was hoping that the new timeline would mean new relationships, especially for Olivia, who was being isolated by Peter. We were promised more Astrdi/Olivia, well that was just 4.01, Walter/Olivia looks like to be just 4.04 and then we can hope for Olivia/Nina, could be interesting beacuse Anna Torv and Blair Brown have great chemistry and we finally would get some scenes with adult Olivia talking about how she deals with being abused.
If they are going to reduce Olivia/Anna to the gobetween between Walter and Peter again, I am out, I am really fed up with those B ishop boys scenes.
So Emmy for Anna Torv.
So you are complaining that there is not enough Olivia storyline? she has been in every episode of the series apart from one! Joshua Jackson has missed half the series! You feel that Olivia is just a by product of the Bishop Boys abuse…well what about Peter? Stolen from another universe, told that he will decide the fate of two universes and now no one even knows who he is and he has to be the one to suck it up and stay calm and try and help people who may end up just imprisoning him. Also if we want to talk about how Olivia never gets scenes to express her feelings how about Peter not even getting half and episode in the 2 episode finale in season 2 to try and reconcile with his real mom, he had what 3 scenes with her in total and decided that a mom who lost a child can lose him straight away after waiting over 20 years to see him? Yeah that is just crap storytelling. Or how about Olivia comes back from the other side and realises that Peter had a relationship with their Olivia and she gives him nothing but abuse for a ton of episodes while he sits there and suffers just as much. Peter gets the worse of it, more than Olivia and the situation with his mom was just…to lose a child is an incomprehendable thought and they brushed over it in 5 minutes, that is a travesty and real travesty. You probably realise why they never mentioned her again since, the abandoned her just so they did not have to face the fact that they royally screwed up.
I’ve found every season of Fringe required some time before it found itself. Hoping, and expecting, the same this year. That the new timeline (universe?) will pay off, giving the writers more room to operate than they would have had if they had simply continued the season three storyline.
”Fringe” used to be a show in which I could lose myself on a weekly basis. Now, it’s a show I stare at from a distance. And that’s a shame.”
Loved this quote. It’s how I feel right now and it disappoints me.
This is the best, most honest review of Fringe ‘Novation’ that I have read. Well done. Too many reviewers are trying to keep in the good graces of the show runners/fox/wb and giving season 4 eps A+ and 9/10 which is completely disingenuous. If you compare the first 5 episodes of season 3 to season 4, the latter is a major disappointment.
Based on that review, I love you and i’ll be back next week to check out your next one. You speak the truth and in an intelligent, articulated manner. But, I have to say I disagree about your view that Olivia was asking Lincoln out on a date. Aside from the fact that the writers can’t seem to convey what it is that they want people to understand about this new pairing, I gathered that she was sensing he was down because his entire motivation for being with Fringe division is to find the shapeshifter who killed his partner. So, she was trying to cheer him up. Or on some level she was trying to occupy herself with something instead of having to go home to a lonely apartment where she would have to deal with this Mystery Man issue. So she was either trying to cheer Lee up or distract herself from the Mystery man. If they are into each other could the writers just pay more time to it because it’s confusing the heck out of everyone.
Something I’d like to point out to the writers/show runners. I remember last year when everyone was up in arms about the baby and they quite rightly understood that it wasn’t that we truly hated the storyline, it was what the implications were to our favorite duo. Sometimes people can’t tell the difference from what they ‘hate’ as in find poorly written and what they ‘hate’ as in they are so invested in something that they don’t want a particular story from upsetting the status quo of their favorite story.
But the latter is NOT the case here and if I may be so bold as to tell them, please don’t think that we dislike the stories being told because it has changed things up in an entertaining way, frustrating us and therefore proving their point that we are invested. I simply can’t find much to like objectively as a viewer this season. Last season BOlivia’s infiltration was ‘frustrating’ but in that good way that I mentioned. I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen week in, week out. Now, I’m starting to flip channels. Nothing feels right. The way characters interact, the repeating of emotional scenes (Walter), the new in your face case of the week direction. What happened to the serialization? Peter returns and there isn’t one mention of the fact that he was cognisant of being invisible so to speak for the first 4 episodes. It was as though they spent 3/4 of the episode on the shapeshifter when they’ve built this first half of the season on ”where is peter bishop?”.
I don’t know. Even season 1 was better than this. Perhaps they painted themselves into a corner and then necessary budget cuts meant they couldn’t tell as grand a story that befits that cliff hanger. Regardless, if they don’t soon realize that they’ve taken a wrong turn in how they tell this story as opposed to the story itself then I may just zone out for the rest of the season. They have until episode 10 to get me to stay.
I am trying really hard to care for these new characters, but I can’t. This reboot feels cold and not as interesting as it should be. I’ve always felt that the mysteries were never the heart of the show, it’s always been the characters we grew to know, their struggles and their love, that was important. Now only Peter remains and I can only care about him. I’ve always loved the character, but now I’m also clinging to him for dear life, because god! is this new Walter dark and unfun! It’s not that I’m not sorry for him, but not even John Noble’s performance managed to make Walter’s tears pull at my heartstrings, he’s not the Walter I loved, he’s just a different incredibly selfish version.
And why should I care if new Olivia is in love with her new partner and she’s sad, when he rejects her? I can’t bring myself to feel interested in her love life. She and Walter are giving Peter grief, that’s all I care about. I understand why they are doing it, but I can’t bring myself to care about them.
I kept longing for the story to go back to that cell, I wanted to know about Peter, where he had been or focus a little on his inner thoughts, but alas, those short scenes had to do after his long absence.
Why is it that men think that when Olivia asks Lincoln for something to eat it has to be something else then caring for him , wanting be a platonic friend? Ridiculous.
Walter is indeed an incredibly selfish person full of selfpity in both timelines and the way the writers keep writing for him to make the viewer feel sorry for him is almost shocking.
I do not think it is just that you do not know this versions walter, you should considering they spent 5 episodes to tell you who is in this version, any actor can make a character out of that, I think John Noble should watch mannerism, his walters come from the outside, walternate is therefore so 1-dimensional despite his backstory.
Almost every episode for all seasons is about him, and his grief for his son, all the storylines are Walter/Peter and alls the big scenes are Walter/Peter and the amount of backstory, scenes to explain this Walter and circumctances is more in 5 episods then Olivia has ever had.
Actually Olivia has never had a chance as an adult to talk about her grief and trauma as a child in any timeline.
So Walter has lost a son, he was in his 40’s, but he abused and drugged children without caring for the effects, damaging them for life.
Olivia as a child lost both parents, abused by her stepfather and Bell and Walter, in this line killed her stepfather, and not one scenes about that, just two factual lines. It is getting more and more insulting to vicims of abuse and to the Lead of the show that we the viewer get spread across 70 episodes a couple of facts about Olivia;s background. W
hat Anna Torv does with Olivia, this and the other timeline with so little backstory is truly awesome.
Anna Torv was sidelined in S1 and most of S2 at the service of Walter and Peter Bishop, she got better material at the end of S2 and the first half of S3, with Bellivia and 3.18 and 3.21, the rest of S3 from 3.10 was about Walter and Peter again, and preparing this season for Peter , Peter as the hero.
If they want to get another season they should get back to Olivia central, explore her background, past, who is her father? (David Robert Jones?)What happened to her mother? What abuse triggered her to kill her stepfather?
What is the story with Nina, etc. Plent =y uncovered, instead we get for the 100 th time the Peter and the lake sory, the peter box, walter and Peter and the guilt and oh I am so to be pitied Walter.
If they reduce Olivia and Anna Torv again to the go-between between Walter and Peter, they will lose viewers.
Everyone agrees that Season 1-9 were the best episods of Fringe, Anna central, she draws the viewer in, she has the energy.
Season 3 episodes 1-9 I mean, and the couple I mentioned in the 2nd part.
The episodes where Olivia was sidelined did not go down so well.
So Pinkner and Wyman, you have a fantastic lead actress in Anna Torv, give her the material she deserves.
Ryan, in general, I enjoy your reviews and I’m glad the show is still being talked about. However, I really think your comments are becomining repetitive.
Perhaps focus on whatever is new to the episode, and then refer back to prior posts for World Without Peter complaints, as so:
“Please see posts dated {insert dates}, linked hereto and incorporated herein by reference.” :)
I love the idea of the new timeline, but for new relationships and storylines, not again the walter and Peter story, that has been recycled far to often.
We were supposed to get Olivia and Astrid working together, so that was 4.01, and now Lincoln has already taken that spot.
There is a bridge, two worlds connected, I loved the Olivia-Fauxlivia scenes in epi 4,01 and 4,02 was fantastic, amazing Anna Torv.
Olivia and Walter together, will now probably remain the one episode.
My problem is that world without Peter is how it has been promoted, but this is not a world without Peter, they never knew him, different timeline, different characters, different reactions etc. Every episode was written that we had to say o because of peter, while what they should have done was show us how everyone was in this timeline, without the peter reference. The idea of the waltervisions, the dreams were too much, as were all those scenes about Peter.
If they would have done just the blue light thing in 4.4 the return would have been more a surprise and we would have seen the characters in 4 episodes as they are in this timeline.
The standout episode was 4.02, besides the brilliant double act of Anna, this episodes was until the bit at the end without peterreference.