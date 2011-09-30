Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘One Night in October’

Can you pinpoint the moment your life changed? Can you narrow it down to a single day, after which things that could have gone one way went inextricably the other? It”s something many of us think about in retrospective. Me? I think about how not traveling from Boston to New York City back in 2003 meant I probably wouldn”t have ever met the person to whom I am now married. There”s no way to predict what would have happened had I not taken the Greyhound bus that night, but it”s still fascinating to think about the road not taken all the same. “One Night in October,” tonight”s often stunning episode of “Fringe,” shows what happens when the road not taken intertwines with the one you”re on. And what follows is the show at its empathetic best.
Indeed, having the forensic psychologist brought in to solve the serial killings of his version “Over There” use “empathy” as his primary tool makes sense. That”s the same tool employed by “Fringe” itself. Other sci-fi shows might have come up with this plot, only to have Over Here John McClellan join forces with his darker half once on ambered land. It”s a testament to the open heart of this show that not only did Over Here John seek to heal the nightmare version of himself, but that his attempts to do so didn”t make me wretch from soupy melodrama. Nothing about this should have worked, and yet most of it worked like gangbusters.
Immediately after last week”s season premiere aired, I started to think about the narrative possibilities inherent with the ability to cross over between worlds more easily. What could the show do with that? How could it affect weekly cases? Luckily, it seems as if the writers of the show wanted to explore that as quickly as possible, and came out of the gate with a strong case that sheds lights on the major theme of this season: co-existence. That both sides have a truce doesn”t mean that both sides have trust. Where “empathy” becomes so important is bridging the gap between truth and trust, forming the type of bridge that The Doomsday Machine building physically represents. Both Fringe divisions have information on the other side. But what they lack is understanding. That difference is crucial, vital, and at the heart of this season.
Now, we still have The Peter Problem on our hands here. Broyles” speech about certain people leaving imprints on our soul marked the type of anvilicious dialogue that brought “Neither Here Nor There” down. We get it, “Fringe”: Marjory”s influence on John mirrors the influence Peter had on Olivia, Walter, and countless others. That Peter”s sacrifice led to the two worlds being able to interact more is a positive from a practicality side. But it”s still a problem the show still has to solve, when it could simply be enjoying the almost limitless possibilities that the show”s new structure allows.
After all, in looking at The Tale of Two Johns, we see how two different reactions to a single event at age ten changed the lives of each man forever. Neither can undo that decision, but Over Here John manages to make Over There John literally see and feel what he missed. But that doesn”t literally change reality: it just gives Over There John a sense of peace before putting a bullet in his brain. We”re talking about levels of understanding and empathy, not rewriting a timeline. It”s one thing to remove Marjory from Over Here John”s memory. It”s another thing to remove Peter Bishop from reality.
The seismic changes that Peter”s disappearance caused are written into a brand new timeline, one in which Fauxlivia never had a child, Colonel Broyles never died, and Olivia Dunham didn”t merely wound her stepfather but straight up killed him. When Peter returns, will those actions be undone? Should they be undone? Will these characters incorporate the memories of the old timeline, but still live in the new one? There”s speculative sci-fi that allows for the examination of human morality in ways normal drama cannot. That was half of “One Night in October,” and it was fantastically brilliant. There”s also speculative sci-fi that sometimes is better left discussed in a dorm room at 3 a.m. after ingesting some happy pills from Walter Bishop”s stash. I”m worried all the Peter Bishop stuff is falling into the latter category.
That”s sad on multiple levels. First of all, this should have been a pantheon episode of “Fringe.” And for those that don”t mind the Peter Bishop storyline, it probably was akin to “White Tulip” for you. So not getting to fully fall in love with this episode bummed me out. But it”s also sad that the show has such a strong, clear, simple through line for this season (empathy triumphing over science through the forced interaction of these two universes) that is unnecessarily complicated by Peter”s removal. That narrative step opens up a lot of theoretical possibilities, but Lord does it also apply a ton of practical pressures.* That”s what I meant above about the different levels of speculative sci-fi. It”s not necessarily that one is better than the other, but sometimes not all of them are fit for every medium. And solving the Peter problem may be too complicated by half to pull off when all is said and done.
* Here”s the point where I lay down my weekly caveat: I”m rooting for this Peter problem to work out, and am actively hoping that the resolution to this makes all my worrying seem silly. I also hope they resolve this storyline quickly, as I fear this is the final season and would like to see the return of the characters I”ve loved for three seasons return as soon as possible for the final stretch of the run.
Until we see how Peter”s storyline plays out, everything I say about the show might as well have an asterisk like the one deployed in the previous paragraph. If Peter Bishop were lost and gone forever, “One Night in October” would be the gauntlet thrown down in the new world order of “Fringe.” On many levels, I”m glad he”s not gone forever. But I”m still not convinced he had to disappear in the first place. Still, compared with last week”s subpar premiere, “October” shows there”s still plenty of strength left in this show. Much of tonight”s episode featured “Fringe” at its best. Hopefully, when Peter returns, the show will be at full strength again as well. Much like Over There John needed to see Marjory in order to fully understand, I need to see Peter again to reach a full understanding of where this is all going. Let”s hope I don”t want to put a bullet in my own brain when that happens.
Some more thoughts about tonight”s episode:
*** Here”s hoping Lincoln Lee stays with the Fringe time on both sides when things get course-corrected. Seth Gabel is fun to watch in both worlds, and I look forward to Walter calling him the names of various ex-Presidents going forth. Ad yet, poor Lincoln: Olivia won”t consider him date-worthy in either universe. Sadness.
*** John McLennan”s excitement to join up with Olivia reminded me a lot of Juliet Burke joining up with Mittelos Biosciences back in “Lost.” There was a mixture of eagerness and real darkness to both decisions.
*** I could watch Anna Torv play Fauxlivia 24 hours a day. She carries that version in a confident, playful, sarcastic way, yet still conveys moments of real emotion. Watching the two Olivias play off each other could have seemed gimmicky, but is working well so far.
*** It”s good to know that erasing Peter didn”t erase Olivia”s photographic memory. Having her instinctively remember the numbers in the picture of John”s dad was subtle and in-character. Fauxlivia couldn”t help but be a little jealous at the big brain on her doppelganger.
*** Nice shout-out to those old Memorex ads, with Walter Bishop seeking to drown out his potential dementia via Mozart. (Me? I go for some Silversun Pickups these days.)
If you think interdepartmental office politics are tough, try interdimensional office politics. Everything seems tense but working between the two sides now, but we all know that won”t last long.
*** Over There Charlie married Bug Lady! All together now: awwwww.
*** I don”t watch “Dexter,” but I imagine a lot of you who do saw traces of that show in the McLennan storyline tonight. I”ll leave it to you to tease out similarities/differences there.
*** Anvilicious Moment of the Week: Olivia: “He’s not even my type!” Astrid: “Did you ever think your type doesn’t exist?” CLANG!
What did you think of “One Night in October”? A step up from the premiere, or a continuation of what”s already awesome in your eyes? Does the prospect of the new intercutting between the worlds excite you? How many episodes without Peter will you be able to stand before your patience will wear thin? Sound off below!
To be honest, last week I thought you were being overly negative, particularly on your podcast. But you said you’d seen two episodes and now having seen this one I understand your reaction more. It was dull as dishwater, and the implication was we were supposed to be wowed by two characters in the same scene played by the same person – something that hasn’t been novel on tv since the mid 60s.
It wasn’t horrible but I generally agree with your more negative take now when I hadn’t before. Hopefully if Prime Suspect gets cancelled, as seems likely, Kirk Avacedo can make a number of appearances on Fringe again and that will help a little.
I am with you Ryan…they need to solve the Peter problem and badly. I mean Astrid’s line to Olivia…maybe your type does not exist! that was some lazy ass writing, really lazy. The whole theme is phoned in…we get it! if someone is taken away from you then you are different…peter is taken away and so we are different..wow! how lame is fringe going to go. You do bring up a good point, fringe only did the peter created a bridge so that the storytelling could be easier and the same for season 2 the only reason he went over there was so they could expand their universe and increase their storytelling possiblities. But at the same it really does go a long way to demonstrate just how bad the reveal of where peter has gone will be. Peter is a plot device, they use him to get from a to b and then they abandon him and so the show does not really care about him at all, I think when Josh Jackson fans get that…the ratings will hopefully tank. What a crap, crap, crap show…just too bad they are now in a phoning it in stage…they have so many stories to resolve they never will solve them. Fox is never going to renew them…good ridence!
I really believe that you didn’t get it. That was not “lazy ass” [sic] writing. Perhaps it was just too subtle for you. And this (S4) is, if anything, the opposite of S2. You’re not “with” Ryan – you seem to have totally missed his point, along with those of the episode, as well!
Yeah Fringe just has the whole Peter thing hanging over it right now and it effects the viewing experience.
Even as you are thinking ‘this is a really cool weekly case’ the other part of your brain is saying ‘I would be enjoying this much better if the real versions of Peter/Olivia/Walter were here’
I`m a huge fan of the show but this storyline is a disaster. If they don`t resolve it in the next two episodes and bring back real characters, I`ll stop watching. I don`t care for these fake versions and that frsutrates me because I like Lincoln and Anna Torv is fantastic as two Olivias. Yet the show doesn`t feel right. Sense of fun is gone and the bond are gone.
Wow…well I enjoyed this episode. I thought it was actually a really good one that incorporated many of the strengths of Fringe. It had Marionette like qualities and Torv did a fantastic job. Yes…I don’t know how the whole Peter thing will play out, but I guess, I’m just not too worried.
I’m with you. I really enjoyed this episode, especially after what I considered a mediocre premiere. I also think Torv is doing a fantastic job.
I agree with a lot of what this review stated, but I also think you’re reaching too much on too many things. Everyone is going to have their own ideas about where things should go and how things should be resolved, but I think part of the enjoyment is just letting it play out as the writers see it (without being overly critical). I was completely underwhelmed by the premiere, but I thought this epiosde stepped it up. The interaction between universes and the 2 Olivias was very interesting, especially when the obvious timeline differences cropped up (Colonel Broyles being alive, no Fauxlivia baby, Frank still around, etc.). The potential dual universe storylines could make this a great season, regardless of the Peter story. I don’t feel any sense of urgency on the Peter storyline because I think this episode proved they could do a lot without him, or even much of Walter for that matter. While Peter’s absence is always in the back of my mind, I have to say I didn’t focus on it at all unless there was an obvious reference (which clearly there were a few). For me personally, I try not to over analyze it and just enjoy what they give us. I was seriously impressed with Season 3, so I’m just trusting the writers to put together another stellar season, even if some episodes are weak. (Hey, they can’t all be the best episodes!)
I agree, this was a really good episode. As soon as Broyles pulled out the “Other Side” case file, I was all in. I love the idea of showing these two sides slowly having to learn to coexist, and even work together. Can’t wait until we get Walter and Walternate together to solve a problem.
I don’t see, though, why all this has to happen without Peter. Right now, his absence just seems more of a distraction then anything; I can’t stop thinking about how NONE of the things that have happened over the course of the show to lead us to where we are now would have happened without Peter. I’m not as pessimistic as some about this storyline, and “Fringe” has earned a great deal of trust from me, but I’m not sold either. Yet.
This is indeed the thing that keeps bugging me. How could all of those events have transpired if Peter was removed from the timeline? Like, how did they got the doomsday-machine to work? This is the one question I have no idea how (well) they are going to answer. Nonetheless, I really loved this episode. Great guest star, and the emotions portrayed in this episode were amazing.
I also have some issues with some of the more obvious thematic dialogue, but a lot of that is just due to the fact that it’s on network TV. Fox probably still thinks they can bring in new viewers (how I wish it were that easy) and are trying a little too hard to tell us how important Peter was if we didn’t already know. I loved the episode, and seeing that alternate Broyles is alive now was pretty cool. On another note: was Olivia’s step-father always dead? Because I remember she shot him as a kid but then they implied he was still out there I thought. So it’s possible that without Peter there was some sort of confrontation. Very interesting stuff.
1) Astrid needs her own storylines
2) Battlestar + Dollhouse + Buffy= great episode
John Pyper-Feguson was really compelling
The way the memory link-up was shot and executed as a sci fi concept was visually interesting
integrate the memories made the serial killer regret all his killings-Angel’s gtpsy curse anyone
Also just when you think it is a stand alone we see the ramifications of the memory link up where what the woman had done for him he remembers but has forgotten the actual woman herself. For me this was similar to when Xander turned feral and started eating people. The ramifications were felt later in the series. While JPF won’t be seen again most likely his story broach an important character moment between the two Olivias about the horrible stepfather and reminded everyone of the indelible mark of Peter.
All around good story telling. Now hopefully they can do some good serialized storytelling because frankly what I saw last year stunk.
Ryan your interdimensional office politics leads me to ask you if you saw the most recent episode of Community yet. It has a good sense of interdimensional politics.
Ryan they will resolve the Peter question soon (according showrunner interviews). This actually has me worried because last season three part finale fell flat on its face. They might need to draw it out more to get the full impact of Peter’s loss for the story of Fringe, the characters and the scientific implications (as well as I guess the religious ones-> tell me more about The Observers).
The old Maxell commercial, not Memorex: [www.youtube.com]
Walter needed a scarf flapping ala the Red Baron, but really, that was a great nod to an iconic ad
Ryan, you said, “It just gives Over There John a sense of peace before putting a bullet in his brain.” Nobody experiencing a sense of peace would put a bullet in their brain. What he experienced was a wave of horror in the realization of what he had done, and how utterly unnecessary it was in light of the knowledge he had gained from his alternate self about the love that could have been his.
I also think you need to get off Peter’s jock for a minute so you can enjoy this season of Fringe. He’s the most normal (i.e. BORING) and normalizing of all the characters on the show, and I think it’s great to see at least a handful of episodes without him. I’m especially happy about Astrid (SO HOT) being given a little bit more significance, and I like Lincoln Lee. I have a feeling because of the new intro that Peter’s moved to some sort of ethereal plane, so that may lead to a later investigation of such phenomena. That could be very interesting and would successfully reward the choice to erase him.
I don’t know why you repeatedly complain about the heavy-handed script-writing this season, either. It’s nothing new for Fringe; you’re probably just noticing it more than usual. Almost every episode of Fringe I can remember had some kind of blatant comment which bluntly put the message of the entire episode right out there for viewers to digest. Most of the time, those quotes, for me, are “AHA! ZING!” moments, but I think they’re not for you in these episodes simply because you don’t like that Peter’s gone. If you really don’t like them, I suggest you ignore them and just chalk them up to the writers attempting to simplify certain aspects of the show and make the message more obvious so they can gain new viewers. God knows that, until now, Fringe really only appealed to a certain class of nerds.
On the issue of Olivia killing her stepfather…I noticed that immediately as a difference due to Peter being gone. In the original timeline, Walter confronted him and gave him an ultimatum during the Cortexiphan trials. Obviously, with Peter gone, things went differently. Although, that brings to mind even more questions about what inspired the other side to attack if it wasn’t Walter taking Peter and whether or not Olivia still has her abilities from Cortexiphan, among other issues. I’m WAY more concerned with how the writers are going to address those issues than how they’ll bring back Peter.
Brent, Ryan has to be balanced in his views and objective too. The fact is as mo Ryan said in their last podcast fans really want (some fans) a Peter storyline. The fringe show runners have just not done that and with this latest development Peter has never been more of a plot device. Fine you are happy that they have got rid of Peter, do not complain if the people who like Peter abandon the show and ratings dive…fair enough?
You should read Brent’s post again. What he is pointing out that Peter’s absence is being used by some as a catch all for any and all of the show’s flaws. Flaws that existed the beginning of the series, with or without Peter.
Bringing Peter back will not change the show’s modus operandi in laying out how the case of the week ties into the overall mythology. Those pointed lines of dialogue have always existed. Been there since the beginning. Will be there till the end.
In regards to what fans want the true aim for a writer is not to give the audience something they want. But something better. And, ‘One Night In October,’ delivered that in spades.
To keep it from being in the top ten of all time Fringe episodes, which I certainly feel it is, simply because one story element was not present is unfair. A story should be judged on its own merits. And this episode had a great story.
As to your ratings prediction, a straw man argument. They could just as easily go down with Peter in the mix.
That is my definition of fair enough.
Re graf 1: Agreed. That wasn’t peace, that was remorse. (And re graf 2 of Ryan’s review, it’s “retch,” not “wretch.”)
@OLDDARTH
Fringe is at a point where CHUCK was at the beggining of season 3, fans want one thing and the show is delivering another and that is dividing the fan base.
My point is that Peter like Sarah Walker is/was a plot device and fans did not like Sarah being used as a character with no agency in order to drive a poor and incoherant story, simply put fans did not get what they wanted in Chuck and the ratings went from a 3.0 to a 1.6 in a season.
So by me saying that if the ratings tumble again due to poor storytelling by the Fringe people…Brentshould not complain.
You like the story, that is fair enough, I hear your podcast and your group do not have much love for Peter and that is all good, no problem with that, free speech and all. But there are Pacey/Josh Jackson fans out there who want him back and they want a story for his character that the show has never delivered (the season 2 finale was a farce and an absolute disgrace to his character) and the show has to play the game and cater for them or just as with Chuck they will simply flip the channel and the ratings will tank even more.
As I said Ryan has every right to point that out and be worried. This has to go right, Peter has to have a huge part of this season or they will never see a season 5, I do not think they will see one anyway based on Kevin Reilly’s comments.
As to the dialogue…thank god we have breaking bad and mad men and we had the wire. Those shows put Fringe to disgrace, they know how to tell a proper story and use proper dialogue and more times then not give character arcs that mean something even if we have to wait years to get them. Fringe…they throw a hundred ideas at a story and abandon most of them before the seasons out and create more questions then answers, that is not great story telling that is making up your show as you go along and hoping your audience is stupid enough not to notice. LAME.
To those who say it was “remorse”, not “peace”: why can it be both? He saw he had a choice, and took it. That broke the cycle. He didn’t pull the trigger with a smile on his face, and he did regret everything he did…but I’d argue he always regretted killing those people in the aftermath, but couldn’t stop himself from getting another fix. Therefore, my use of the word “peace.”
Fringe down to a 1.2! Woo Hoo! Yes! Oh that hits he spot! Awesome! Go on Fringe people keep bs ing your fans! Next week <1.0. Right on! Goodbye! See you never you poor crappy show!
Ryan – I certainly saw both of the same aspects in those final moments for John too. He saw the light but realized he had been in, and caused, so much darkness that he was too tainted, and it was too late, for him to step out of it into the light. He saw only one solution. Which definitely can be summed up in the word you chose.
Amrit – first up – thanks for listening to the podcast. Hope you enjoy them. Secondly, I quite like Peter but am fully behind the show runners in whichever direction they decide to take the show. Their track record speaks for itself.
As does the track record for the show runners for Chuck.
General thoughts: Fans were divided over different issues last season and look how it turned out. IMO, the best season of the series to date. Fans caring and being split about story items is not just a sign of ill. It is also a mark of investment. A good thing.
If we get episodes like this one in Peter’s absence from the Fringe gurus, then keep bringing them on. And by the look of next week’s the Fringe show runners sure seem to be keeping their track record at the same high level.
I thought the Astrid match making scene with Olivia was fine and funny too. And insightful into Olivia’s mind set. Astrid’s last line was very tongue in cheek wink to the fans. If it was anvilicious – great word by the way – it was a wacky foam one for me.
John Ferguson made a great guest star turn and as a, still, fan of Dexter the undertones between the two characters were definitely noticeable. Good call on that Ryan.
My favorite moment from the episode is the scene where John McClennan is discussing Marjorie with Olivia. His explanation of his realization of what Marjorie had done for him strikes me as foreshadowing for further down in the season when Olivia begins to comprehend and/or regain her knowledge of what Peter did for her.
I was pretty engaged emotionally for a guest star, further evidence of John Ferguson’s excellent performance. I imagine quite easily being a puddle when the great cast from Fringe ie Olivia, Walter, et al have their moments of realization.
And Olivia owning Fauxlivia over the tractor licence plate? Can I have a Hell Yeah!
I like this season. It’s exciting!
Exciting but a 1.2 OLDDARTH. So the show is on a downward spiral in the ratings and nothing is going to stop that trend…what is the cause if not fans leaving for some reason outside of your line of thought that the season is already exciting? BRING BACK PETER!
Every show was down last night. And that drop would have occurred with or without Peter present. Watch the DVR+3 numbers. They will be the same as they have been historically.
As a Peter fan, his storyline this season really excites. His absence of presence is being shown as important in the Season 4 story lines. Imagine the leap Peter is going to take upon his return?
To quote Keanu Reeves from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure & the Matrix – ‘Whoa!’
Ryan: Thanks for explaining what you meant by “peace.” I’d still disagree, simply because I would have said it gave him the onus to try and find peace by putting a bullet in his brain instead of the way you phrased it.
Amrit: Do you really thing Breaking Bad has significantly better writing than Fringe? There’s several major aspects to consider; one is dialogue, but there’s also the story and character development. As for dialogue, I’d say both shows are pretty close. When it comes to the story, both are likewise fairly entrancing. But where Fringe REALLY excels is character development. The writers continue to show how all the characters influence each other, and the characters consistently learn and change over the course of the show. In Breaking Bad…Walter White is as unchanging a character as I’ve seen, Jesse is only now starting to develop, and almost all the other characters are completely one-dimensional. (Also, I’m not GLAD they wrote Peter out of the beginning of this season, just intrigued, and I enjoy the way they’ve handled it so far.)
As for the ratings…I think the biggest problem is the Friday night block Fringe has been put in. I know it wasn’t originally on Friday, but the move to the spot is traditionally a death knell. The writers have no control over that, and no degree of nitpicking us fans perform with their writing will fix the root cause of the problem. Remember, Fringe’s ratings were climbing before the move. But I couldn’t care less about ratings, because don’t impact whether or not I enjoy a show. I understand their impact on the sustainability of a show, but in the contemporary age of innumerable choice, I think networks should accept certain shows with lower ratings in bad time slots on the basis of their overall quality. For God’s sake, Fox cancelled FIREFLY after ONE season. Taking that into account, I count my blessings that Fringe made it this far and feel like we’re all living on borrowed time.
Oh, and Max? F@CK off, troll.
Fringe and Breaking Bad have the same level of writing! LOL, Breaking Bad is considered by critics and fans universally and as one of the best shows ever made along with Mad Men and The Wire. Every critic, every single one are probably laughing at Fringe fans who actually think
Fringe even comes close to touching those shows. Yes Walter White is an awful human being and Jesse Pinkman is fragile..but if you look and I mean really look closely to the character arcs you will see organic development. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul own the Emmy’s, oh man now I know you are a dedicated fan that is just going to excuse any story Fringe sell even if it is crap…good on you.
Any good character arc includes the straight line theory…that you can trace their actions based on other actions…try and do a straight line with Fringe…it cannot be done, lol….how poor, so very poor, lol.
Kitchen Nightmares kept its 1.6 from week to week….Fringe is losing ratings because it does suck, sadly…
@Brent
You F@ck off, I am allowed to be pleased with the Fringe ratings diving…free speech and all. They represent an audience who do not want to watch the show. Awesome!
Jonny: Breaking Bad has never won any major award for writing. All of its awards are for acting, directing, single episodes or the overall series itself. As for your “straight line theory,” Google it. The top result is your comment here, because it doesn’t exist. Good writing shows a balance between predictable and unpredictable, change and stasis. Fringe’s writers do an amazing job of making sure the characters’ behavior changes but also that those changes can be traced to prior events in the show and interactions with other characters. The writing in Breaking Bad consists of situation-predictable reaction-escalation-repeat.
Don’t get me wrong, Breaking Bad is one of my favorite shows, and I follow it religiously. The story progresses in a way that is as addictive as the meth in the show, and that’s the real strength of the writing. However, the dialogue is great at times and mediocre at times, and, like I said, there is almost no discernible character development. Name one major way Walter White has changed since the first season except becoming even more predictable. Jesse is really the only character that has gone through some major changes. In contrast, every character in Fringe has been noticeably changed by the others in the show.
The major difference between the quality of the two shows is in the acting and directing. Breaking Bad has it in spades; Fringe has it only inconsistently. Oh, and Kitchen Nightmares? That’s hardly a fair comparison, because the two shows don’t share any target demographic. If anything, Fox placing them back-to-back has hurt Fringe’s ratings in an already impossible-to-succeed timeslot.
If Fringe were to take a turn that I actually didn’t like, I would express my dissatisfaction. I have so far this season with Breaking Bad. I have also said that I’m disappointed with the direction The Big Bang Theory and Dexter have taken in their most recent seasons. All of those are among my favorite shows that I make a point to DVR and watch when I get a chance. I almost never drink the Kool-Aid on a show and I am willing to point out their flaws, as I have with Fringe’s acting and directing. The simple fact that I like a turn the story has taken, which you don’t like, doesn’t make me a dedicated fanatic; it makes us in disagreement. And your ad hominem attempt to dismiss my views simply on the basis of that disagreement constitutes a weak attempt to marginalize a viewpoint that is held by many who follow the show.
Max: I love freedom of speech. Of course you are allowed to say and be pleased by whatever you would like. I am also allowed to freely retort in kind. Reveling in the destruction of things that others love, when that failure plays no part in the success of yourself or anything you really care about, is extremely petty and small. If you don’t like Fringe, don’t watch it. But why would you waste your time writing slam comments about it on a forum dedicated to its fans? The only answer I can come up with is that you’re a loser with nothing meaningful in your life to boost your sense of self worth. Or, to summmarize, haters gonna hate.
Brent you are the loser for accepting such crap from an inept show. If you want to watch a show and only see the positives and lambast anyone who disagrees with you then that is your perogative! but do not crap on someone who calls out a show for doing something that will cause fans to leave and then not accept that they have left for any good reason.
@Brent I’m pretty sure Walter still took Peter but Peter died in the frozen lake. In the first episode of this season Walter said something like people die, sometimes they even die twice.
Although I don’t know how Walter would have lived so maybe he died some other way.
Dude, how is everyone ignoring the fact that Fauxbroyles was SLICED IN HALF BETWEEN TWO UNIVERSES? What the hell? Way to score on continuity
It’s a new world. Peter didn’t exist. Some things changed. Alt Broyles probably didn’t help Olivia cross over, so he didn’t die. Is it that hard to understand.
How are you ignoring the fact that this season exists in a new timeline?
“maybe your type does not exist in this universe”
“some people leave an indelible Mark on your soul”
Can the fringe people phone it in anymore? Clunky dialogue continues and the episodic themes are too transparent, we get it! Peter is gone and his loss is being felt. Marjorie = Peter! Got it! If one event went another way in a single moment of time then a persons whole life could change….got it! If Peter never existed then the whole fringe team would be different….my god are these fringe episodes pathetic and awful. Yikes. I look forward to see what Joshua Jackson does next season.
I understand that they didn’t make the choices that you wish they had regarding Peter, but to keep comparing the show to the imaginary version you wish they’d made isn’t really fair to the show or to your own experience of it. This is a show that seems determined to refract its main characters through all kinds of alternative permutations (ie, Olivia, Fauxlivia, Futurelivia, and now Peterless-livia) and I think there’s something pretty interesting in that. The tendency to write off half of these variations as “imaginary” seems to be missing the point; we’re getting a prism-like view of Olivia and Walter, and to a lesser extent Broyles, Astrid, Lincoln, etc. “Olivia” isn’t the single person we saw in Seasons 1-2; she’s the sum of all of these possibilities. That may deprive us of some of the traditional satisfactions of characterization, but goddamn if I want Fringe to be traditional.
Also, maybe it’s just me, but I don’t really miss Peter? (It doesn’t help that much of the indirectly Peter-referencing dialogue is absolutely cringeworthy.)
Yeah, I understand the complaints about it not being the “real” characters, but it really doesn’t bother me. I like seeing all of the various alternative versions. Both how they differ from one another and how they are the same.
I was not really sold on the premiere, but I really liked this episode. The “maybe your type just doesn’t exist” line was a bit on the nose, but didn’t make me cringe the way most of the dialogue regarding Peter has. If they’d left it at that one line for the episode, I’d have been fine with it, and they almost made it so I won’t complain too much.
The fact that they seem to be on track to resolving the Peter issue sooner rather than later pleases me, not because I’m upset that he’s gone, but they’ve been pretty hit or miss with the way that plot has been handled so far (Walter covering up all of the reflections in the office and playing loud music to drown it out? I’m amused. Pretty much everything else? Less so). I’ll be glad when we can move on and get more episodes like this one without an extraneous plot thread that, frankly, I’m mostly ambivalent about hanging over things.
Leaving aside the issue of Peter for a moment, this episode was classic Fringe. In terms of plot and timing, the script stood up there with some of the strongest of the series, and Brad Anderson (who directed, among other episodes, “Entrada” and “Immortality” from last season) brought a chilling atmosphere to most of his scenes, particularly the opener and the climax. Throw in the typically brilliant performances from Anna Torv and John Noble (plus a strong guest turn from John Pyper-Ferguson), and you’ve got an excellent hour of television.
No, it wasn’t perfect – I groaned along with most of you at the “Have you ever thought maybe your type doesn’t exist” line, which was too cute by half – but I had no problem with Broyles’s observation that certain people leave an indelible mark on your soul. Sure, it was direct, but Fringe has NEVER struck me as a show that been particularly subtle with its dialogue. The subtlety comes through the actors’ explorations of their characters, the moral light in which the producers cast those characters and their decisions, and the challenges the writers pose to the thematic concepts that tie this series together. There’s more than one kind of ‘good’ writing, and every line does not necessarily have to be triple-cloaked illumination of something going on behind the scenes (this is not Mad Men) or tie into the grand thesis of the series overall (this is not The Wire). This is a network show and needs to operate under network rules, which, as we can see from shows like ‘The Playboy Club’ and ‘Terra Nova’, can be pretty restrictive when it comes to executing ambitious concepts and themes (even a thematically complex show like Lost –to which Fringe is frequently compared – wasn’t exactly a pinnacle of complex dialogue). Mad Men and The Wire would never have made it onto a network in their current form, and if they had, they wouldn’t have lasted long. Expecting Fringe to reach the same complexity and transcendent heights as those other series is, while perhaps not unfair, a little unrealistic.
Now, the Peter issue. While I look forward to the moment when Peter actually returns to physical realm of the show, I have to say that I’m not at all worried or stressing about WHEN and HOW exactly he will return. Most importantly, I am not worried at all that his re-appearance will be so poorly handled as to ‘ruin’ the show, any more than I was worried about how his disappearance was handled. Around this time last year, everyone was all worked up into a frenzy about another game-changing development – the two Olivia’s switching universes. Admittedly, most of that frenzy was comprised of excitement rather than anxiety, but every single critic that I read in every review was HAMMERING on the idea that this new development was unsustainable. It COULD NOT last for the whole season – sooner or later, the writers would have to return Olivia and Fauxlivia to their proper places. However, they were mostly content to ride with the flow until it happened, rather than second-guessing it every step of the way.
Guess what? In episode 8, the writers resolved that plot thread – and they didn’t try to sweep it under the rug, but spent the rest of Season 3 dealing with the consequences of that decision. I believe that Season 4 will follow a similar arc – Peter will return before the midwinter break – sometime between episodes 6 and 9 – and the rest of the season (series?) will explore the consequences of what his disappearance and subsequent return means both for him and for the other characters. In this respect, Peter is not being used as a “plot device”, but as a driving spirit for the narrative – and yes, those are two different things. Could the writers explore the challenges of “co-existence” with Peter still in the picture? Of course they could have. But that doesn’t mean that everything that the show does for the rest of the season needs to be colored through those glasses. The potential that the Peter storyline might not be resolved satisfactorily does not inhibit the Fringe creative team from telling satisfying stories in the interm. And tonight, by my book at any rate, was pretty darn satisfying.
But Peter is being used as a plot device! the worst as I said before is the end of season 2! Fringe spent 2 seasons building upto the moment Peter found out he was not from our world and what that would mean to him and his relationships and what would happen if he went back. How we he acclimatise to his own world, how will he speak to a poor mother who had to suffer the loss of a child, how will his father who also suffered the same fate handle having finally, finally, finally after 20 years fighting to get his son back deal with Peter and talk to him and be with him. How will Peter deal with all of this. All these things were swept so hard under the rug that as a Peter fan that irks, and that irks badly. It was only when I realised that the purpose of sending Peter over there was to open a new world for storytelling for Olivia and Walter..they had no intention of reconciling Peters characters feelings at all and that is fundementally poor and inept writing. The fact that they have done it twice now! twice! They have built up a season 3 of Peter and the machine and they had no intention of exploring that at all, not at all…all they wanted was to open yet another world so they could sideline Peter again and tell more stories for the other cast. This is a major slap in the face for any fan who is invested in Peter’s story and the fact that some fans can say they are Peter fans and not be insulted means that they are not really his fans and are willing to put up with this bs. As for you saying Mad Men and the Wire writing or storytelling cannot be matched on Network TV…that is just crap….anything can be done if your willing to put at least some effort into it, the Fringe team have no investment in doing this at all. I mean come on…a loss of a child is something I would never wish on anyone and to sweep it under the carpet like that…ahhhhh!
Anyhoo hopefully when Fringe is cancelled and based on yesterdays ratings that will not be long from now they can release Josh Jackson to do something better with his time. I have a feeling he does not really care based on his interviews…he knows his character is there just to open plots and that is it.
Amrit, I don’t know where your info is from, but Josh Jackson does care about the show. He’s been nothing but supportive about this season and wants the producers to write the story they want to tell for season 4, even if that means leaving his character out for awhile. He’s stated that in numerous interviews, at comic con specifically. Josh has had nothing but praise for the writers, for doing what they did at the end of season 3 and then having a peterless season 4 for awhile.
Of course Joshua Jackson is going to say he is ok with it and be positive and all that…hollywood is a small place and you have to be professional. I mean if you look at Chuck, look how many times the show producers have to ship out Zach Levi especially in season 3 to calm fans down and be professional. Do you honestly think that Zach enjoys having to do this? yes he loves his fans and will do anything for them like Joshua Jackson but the sad thing is that showrunners and writers abuse this by making their actors have to explain poor story telling and poor story arcs. Have you ever seen Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, John Hamm, etc ever come out and apologise or try and calm their fans down over story arcs their character take? no of course not! because the story telling and the story arcs are awesome! Cranston and Paul do a podcast every week (or most weeks) to explain their characters and their motivations and how they see the role and so does Vince Gilligan, he is honest and has integrity to open up his line of thinking on how he does things. But ask the Fringe showrunners to do the same thing? they give random and generic answers that insult the smart fans they hope to stick around and watch their show. Actors should not have to calm fans down or appologise for the shows weaknessess, that shows just how weak and inept the show runners really are to be honest.
I liked the premiere more than you did Ryan, and like this one less than you did. I found it to explain itself too much–probably again for the newbies, finish in a predictable way, and the lines like “leaving indelible marks on the soul” jarring.
Its a show all about Olivia now, something that started last season when they switched places. Peter, the supposed center, has been sidelined to the point where he doesn’t exist. And things go along pretty well in his absence. Its still a watchable show, but not anything like the Fringe I fell in love with.
The show was originally mostly about Olivia in season 1. Then it became more about Peter in season 2. Then it switched back again in season 3. I’d say that, in this season, it’s mostly about Peter again, even though he’s only had cameos. The entire point of this season is how he’s impacted the rest of the characters.
Peter is absolutely a plot device, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been particularly bothered by that.
This episode shows that the show can succeed even without him, and frankly I’m enjoying the return to the smaller stories that Fringe does so well. I love a good story arc, but I think it will be difficult to beat the Walternate/parallel universes arc in scope or quality.
Anyway, here are my (snarky) thoughts on the episode: Walter seems to be the only one receiving actual communication from Peter, but it seems Olivia is the one who’s really experiencing a void inside of herself, and can’t put a finger on why or what.
I’ve been doing snarky recaps of Fringe, and would love your thoughts:
[theoncominghope.blogspot.com]
Ryan, just seen BTS photos of episode 7 and Peter is not back full time yet. Rumour has it that he does not return until late September which I assume is episode 10-12. So the final season of this show and one of the three leads only gets 10 episodes or maybe 12 to create an important arc. An arc that they have never done with his character before…Fringe people are idiots, lol. They just have no clue, I suppose it does give Joshua Jackson enough time to look for a better role.
While last week, I did think the Peter reference are a bit much. this week I thought they were spot on. I liked the reference to some imprints never being removable; I liked it a lot. Indeed, I don’t think this episode really works without it. It would just be another idea, or feel good episode about empathy. The Peter connection gives it teeth. I would have much preferred if this weeks’ episode was the one where we learned of Peter’s lingering. I think that would have ben cleaner. So, for me, the over-the-head aspect was a problem last week, not this week.
Of course, now I know why I am single! It’s all a conspiracy! My true love really and truly and simply doesn’t exist, and I just need to undo that reality. No need for eHarmony or going on dates! I just need to reboot the timeline!
Any Observer sighting?
Hospital – end of the episode with Broyles and Olivia walking out (after visiting with Over Here John) – you can see him in the corridor.
Could someone refresh my memory as how alt Broyles died over there? Also, is it a certainty that Fauxlivia doesn’t have a baby or is that just an assumption that since Peter doesn’t exist neither can the baby? I was thinking that his spermatazoa may have left an indelible mark on her ovum. ;-) Also, another reader mentions that Frank is still around. Which character is Frank? Charlie over here died, but I thought something happened to Charlie over there also.
For some reason I thought the bridge that Peter created was “one way” and that Fauxlivia and Walternate were trapped over here. Last season wasn’t there some comment about passing back and forth too many times did strange things to people’s body except for Fauxlivia’s? Does the new timeline change this law of physics?
Will drop my two cents because I love this show so much!
Fringe is one of the few sci-fi shows I’ve ever watched (other than the first 4 seasons of Lost) and I’m so intrigued by the writers’ ability to create huge questions and then promptly and to my satisfaction answer them. Like everyone else, I to am anxious for the Peter situation to get solved, but I’m also excited b/c I know it’s gonna be a great twist!
I too love Fauxlivia!
“Kennedy!” had me giddy w/ laughter.
Stop being so negative and saying it’s going to get cancelled!
Ryan,
You stated: ‘ … when it could simply be enjoying the almost limitless possibilities that the show’s new structure allows …. ‘will those actions be undone? Should they be undone? Will these characters incorporate the memories of the old timeline, but still live in the new one? … There’s speculative sci-fi that allows for the examination of human morality in ways normal drama cannot.’
Considering this IS the structure of my own series (and has been since ’02), I can tell you it’s hella difficult to write (and keep coherent) but deeply rewarding in terms of a medium to explore – yes, morality, the-road-not-travelled, and the various examinations that result from having an ensemble cast (with two truly main characters of that group leading the charge in my case) living in one timeline with memories from others, and the chaos that descends when there’s interaction among them.
I’d caution the writers, however, to heed the lessons we all learnt from Carter and X-Files; don’t leave too many unresolved cool mysteries hanging out there because you just couldn’t figure out how to cohesively bring SO much together.
The heyday is what you’re seeing right now: the introduction of limitless possibility with lots of, ‘Oh, wow! Gee whiz!’ moments stemming from being absolutely liberated from following any conventional structure. But that freedom can be deadly at the wrap-up. I hope they’ve used their structure wisely — and haven’t gotten lost in the creative freedom. It’s so easy to do that (and I speak from experience).
Still, it’s quite a trip of which I’m admittedly fond. Maybe I’ll start watching ‘Fringe’ again — if I have the time. Heh!
So, people are digging this structure, huh? Good to know …. Just hope ‘Fringe’ knows how to solve this Rubik’s cube they’ve found. Juggling timey-wimey balls in the multiverse are enough to make any writer wonder if they’re -truly- up for this. (And, yep, again, I speak from experience). Just now climbing out of that very long rabbit-wormhole myself.
– A. Spratling; ‘Hunting Alice’ / The 8th Square Series