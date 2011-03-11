Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Os’

Season 3 of “Fringe” has featured many things: ups, downs, twists, turns, frustrations, and revelations. What it”s managed to avoid up until this point is a “placeholder.” But unfortunately, that”s what “Os” was, an episode that set the groundwork for events to come but featured very little in the way of major narrative progression. Maybe if the episode had been called “Ring My Bell,” we”d have a disco-infused title that got to the heart of what this episode was truly building towards. Instead, what transpired was a perfectly acceptable hour of television with a slam-bang cliffhanger meant to disguise the fact that almost nothing happened.
[Full recap of Friday’s (March 11) “Fringe” after the break…]
Now, does every hour need to move the story forward to succeed? Of course not. What transpired was a Season 1-esque mystery that eventually tied into the uber-plot of the season, but mainly focused on establishing the emotional places of its main characters in anticipation of the final push this season. (And I say season, not series, out of optimism borne of eyes wide open at the current television landscape and with eyes wide shut, resisting the idea that we”re in the final leg of this fantastic show.) There are times and places for episodes designed to catch the show”s breath, but I just figured “Subject 13” did the heavy lifting in this regard.
After all, nothing truly progressed in that hour other than our increased understanding of the events that led to present day events. But it nevertheless recontextualized the modern day in a way that deepened our understanding of certain motivations. “Os” simply reaffirmed what we learned in “6B”: Olivia/Peter are now a couple, and Walter wants to contact William Bell via soul magnets in order to solve the impending multiverse crisis. Insomuch as the actions of Alan Ruck”s aeronautics engineer gave both Walter and Peter insights into their lingering issues, the case of the week connected with the show”s overall story. But given how much more effectively the show”s connected the dots in the past, this week”s outing felt a bit weak.
If anything, this week”s mystery seemed to be trying to do something I wasn”t sure the show would try to do anymore: connect its singular freak-of-the-week plots with the overall effects of Walter rescuing Peter. Even if this week never uttered the phrase, “The Pattern,” “Os” gives a hint as to what the show could have done from the outset: explain the unexplainable through the prism that the very rules of nature are fluid in light of the contact between the two universes. That has absolutely nothing to do with the science in the early Pattern episodes, but I can see plenty of people either retconning all those episodes in their mind or just rolling tonight”s episode into the long-unmentioned but potentially still prevalent Pattern.
If you want to do so, great. I won”t, but that doesn”t mean one side is wrong. That type of analysis boils down to semantics, and a certain perspective through which to watch the show that looks at the trees, not the forest. There”s a part of me that hears the phrase “soul magnets” and wants to throw up more than watching Cameron Frye pick at the bone marrow of an autopsied body. But “Fringe” nails, as it so often does, the emotional core behind the silly sci-fi concept. To me, the ludicrous nature of a “soul magnet” is mitigated by Walter”s desire to reconnect with an old friend in order to solve a problem of not simply science but confidence. If the power of love (Huey Lewis or not) can potentially power a doomsday device, then you either get fully on board the show”s emotional train or just get off entirely.
Plus, this storyline yielded a cliffhanger that could produce one of the more bizarre hours ever seen: Anna Torv channeling Leonard Nimoy. I know the showrunners like to claim they”ve known about large chunks of the story since Season 1, but I really want to ask them if they had prospective actresses for the role of Olivia Dunham read sides from old “Star Trek” episodes. Even if we only spend one hour with Dunham-as-Bell (can we call her/him Oliviam?), I”m ready to both rock AND roll with that, thankee kindly. We”ve seen how well Torv can do when asked to do more than she did at the outset of the show. Her wicked sense of humor as Fauxlivia was a total shock, and I can”t wait to see her let loose next week.
But the excitement of future events doesn”t change the fact that this week”s episode left me a little cold. Well, not cold, just…bored. And that”s a strange feeling for “Fringe” to produce. Even when I felt it was getting too on-the-nose with the “which Olivia Peter chooses will determine which universe survives” business, I was still engaged with the episode, even if I vehemently resisted parts of it. That any episode with Alan Ruck and Jorge Garcia (stoner-rific in the episode”s early moments) could be so bland seems like a pop culture crime. Ruck in some ways paralleled Lance Reddick this week: both are actors that can do so much more than “Fringe” asks them to do that it”s a wonder that either actor is necessary. Granted, I”m all for steady work for both men, but take a look at Ruck”s performance in last season”s “Justified” for an example of how to fully exploit the man”s talents.
A few bullets about tonight”s episode:
*** “Baconberry cupcake frosting” made me inner six year old drool something fierce.
*** “What could he say? It was the 70″s!” You heard it here first: Walter was the walrus. Goo goo, g”joob. (And before you comment: yes, I know that song was written in the 1960s. It”s just a joke.)
*** The way in which the episode used the camera to trick the audience into misunderstanding how the initial heist worked was pretty great. “Fringe” has learned how to use the camera in deceptive ways, and while a little of this goes a lot way, so far they haven”t gone Tarantino on us just yet.
*** Loved every time that Nina did a mental fist pump at realizing Peter”s romantic choice could be saving her life. Let”s just hope she doesn”t start sending tons of candles and Portishead records over to their place.
*** Anyone else look for Jason Street during the wheelchair game?
*** Walter accidentally reenacting those crazy YouTube videos featuring mints in soda bottles had me thinking that a “Fringe”-related Mentos commercial might make me the happiest boy in the world. Just imagine Walter popping through an intergenerational portal, looking back a Walter, and popping a huge smile with Mentos in one hand and a very sick Peter in the other.
All in all, there was little to loathe, but little to love. The end promises great things to come, but I think history will look at “Os” as the bland meat between two meaty pieces of episodic bread. (Can you tell why I don”t cover “Top Chef” for HitFix?) Or, I”ll eat crow and realize that this episode laid the groundwork for some truly great stuff down the road. It”s not like that”s never happened before.
What did you think of “Os”? A great follow-up to last episode”s flashback, or a pale comparison? Are they characters getting lost in all this talk of soul magnets and doomsday devices? And will Oliviam be a stroke of genius or the show jumping the multidimensional shark? Sound off below!
“Anyone else look for Jason Street during the wheelchair game?”
My thought exactly!!!
yup, me too … and Herc!
I thought of that as well. But I just watched the whole series of Friday Night Lights over the past week.
FBIHOP, me too! And yeah, me three. Jason, Herc, and the multi-amputee who managed to out-play and out-drink everybody else.
It was an average procedural episode. For FRINGE, it was sub-par. The only thing this episode has going for it was the ending, with Olivia being channeled by Bell. I’m excited for Oliviam, and hoping that this begins a hotstreak of episodes to build momentum for the finale.
Watch your mouth, I love this show! It’s already been moved to Friday night… usually the butcher block for primetime shows. Now, it’s getting bad reviews…. at least it’s still on…. it seems like every time I find a show I like, it gets axed. So, YOU LEAVE FRINGE ALONE! (I’m not psycho, just a loyal fan) :)
I have absolutely no problem with a stand-alone episode every once in a while and I actually quite enjoyed this one. Love the directing, especially te scene in the beginning where the guys are walking on the floor but it’s shot as if they’re walking on the ceiling. The twist at the end was just awesome too.
I just want to say Osmium is nowhere near the heaviest element. It is however the densest in its elemental form.
I kind of enjoyed the investigation into what could cause weightlessness on earth, even without the sense of danger the baddie usually causes. Also interesting is the way this episode clarified how Bell and Walter worked together. I always kind of thought Walter was the genius and William stole his ideas away and used them for commercial gain, building Massive Dynamic in the process.
I didn’t like the episode. It was kind of boring, didn’t bring anything new and every time Walter talked about “soul magnets” I started rolling my eyes.
I didn’t like the “choose the Olivia, save the world”, nor the “love can open portals to the other universe” but this is just to much for a show I want to take seriously.
I don’t mind standalone episodes (the ones that don’t move the mythology forward) as long as they’re interesting and character grounded. This one just didn’t do it for me.
Some of us have already started calling her Bellivia.
Was it in ‘Over There Part 2’ episode that William Bell served Olivia tea and then rang a bell? Was he creating his Soul Magnets then or am I mis-remembering?
I believe it was in the S1 finale “There’s More Than One of Everything” in the alternate Twin Towers.
I thought she said something like – I don’t want your tea; I want answers – in that episode. I’m so confused! Trying to find a video of the scene on Youtube, but so far my searches have been fruitless.
It was actually in the season 2 episode “Momentum Deferred.” Walter was trying to replicate the conditions of a previous experiment in which a woman Rebecca could see shapeshifters via some LSD cocktail. He rang a bell to help her complete her awakening but it actually sent Olivia back into her lost memory of her trip to the other side.
We got to see the conversation between Bell and Olive in intermittent time slips, but he did indeed offer her tea and he woke her up from her trip by ringing a ships bell. Having remembered that episode I thought this standalone was actually pretty awesome.
I loved it.
It was plain FUN! Anyone remember fun?
Ryan, I am beginning to suspect you are suffering a form of Post Lost OverAnalysis Syndrome Theorization – PLOST for short. ;D
Loved the show showed us how our universe is breaking via the Osmium and meteorite alloy defying the law of physics.
Fringe consistently does the best openings. And does them in so many ways. This time comedy and Walter bonging it up with Hurley was hilarious.
Fringe’s main strength is writing real character beats amidst all the freaky and fantastic stuff that goes down. Or in this case – UP!
I loved the Peter and Olivia scenes. How often do we complain about shows where the characters withhold info from one another, speak half truths, or get interrupted? Yet in Fringe the characters actually TALK to one another like in real life. Go figure.
The COTW was one of the more subtle ones in paralleling Walter and Peter’s relationship and the damage Walter caused saving Peter. We do not need to see Alan Ruck’s son because all the floaters represented his son.
It also nicely encapsulated what unnecessary damage can be wrought by with holding information from loved ones prompting Peter to reveal his clandestine shapeshifter work to Olivia.
Who wants to bet that the tea Bell served Olivia in Over There Part 2 was spiked with Soul Magnets?
And Bell using a bell to bring himself back – did the showrunners have that scenario in mind when they choose the character’s surname? Would not surprise me if they did.
A very FUN episode.
And Anna channeling Nimoy? Priceless.
TOTALLY looked for Jason Street! Glad it wasn’t just me!
Personally, I like the term “Willivia”.
Or Bellivia.
I agree that the episode wasnt the most exciting im terms of larger arc, but i think its good to have a breather once in a while and just enjoy a particular case being solved.
I think there were enough nuggets though to lay groundwork that im curious to see where it goes.
Is it me or does the peter/olivia chemistry feel a liitle rigid vs peter/faeuxlivia. I know thats blasphemy but just sayin…
I like the show assumed that Peter was going to start out. Not being honest with Olivia but he didn’t in the end that was good. I don’t like Walter always winning about things he thinks he thinks he can’t do. He’s been fine up until now . But now seems full of feeling sorry for me and I need my friend thither never really had before
The problem with fringe is the same problem I had with CHUCK. That is I get that olivia and chuck are their respective shows but the way the show runners treat the other lead characters particularly sarah and peter is just ridiculous. CHUCK used sarah as a plot device throughout the whole of season 3 just so they could get chuck to be a spy. Fringe has left out peter in half the episodes, they are using this romance with olivia to amp up the tension for end of the season and that is a shame, because if you want a romance to exist between two characters then you want better then what we are getting. I mean this episode was just a setup, they talked about getting closer the whole episode but we never saw them getting closer, they are only getting closer so it is harder for peter to make a decision when the time comes between our olivia and the other olivia who is pregnant. It is sad when a show just trashes a character to serve the plot for the lead character and it is why both CHUCK and fringe are bubble shows, fans are not willing (except hardcore ones) to commit to a show that does this to characters they like.
I’m not sure if I really liked this episode. I loved last week when Olivia and Peter finally got together, and I was looking forward to them being together. This episode of course made that turn around and now who knows. I work and subscribe to DISH Network and love that I get to watch Fringe in HD every week. DISH has the most HD in the industry and itâ€™s free for life. There is nothing better than being able to watch Fringe and all my other shows in a crystal clear picture.
What was that 70’s song in the background of the lab scene? It’s killing me. I can only find mention of strange brew/cream.
What was that 70’s song in the background of the lab scene? It’s killing me. I can only find mention of strange brew/cream which was in the first scene.
I am a little surprised people were not more put off by the end of the episode. To me, the biggest foible a sci-fi series has to avoid is silliness. A sci-fi series has to develop crazy plots and unusual characters and situations without making them so ridiculous that the show is just too unbelievable to enjoy.
X-Files managed to do this for most of its run, working in the occasional comic episode to release the tension. Last season’s dual-universe plotting in Fringe carried a lot of silliness risk and wound up avoiding it spectacularly.
Unfortunately, I don’t feel the same way this season. The whole “pick an Olivia, save a world” storyline is not working for me, with the most prominent stomach-turning moment until this week being the idea that the love of the elderly people in parallel universes could join the universes together.
Anna Torv trying to imitate Leonard Nimoy’s voice struck me as deeply, deeply silly. It pulled me completely out of the show, and all I could think was “That’s Anna Torv trying to sound like Leonard Nimoy -this is silly.” I’ll stick with the show, but I’m very pessimistic about how this is going to resolve itself without becoming unwatchable.
Sillier than Olivia being able to enter the consciousness of her “dead” fiancee/co-worker in Season 1 and having a piece of his consciousness stay in her mind for the rest of the Season?
It’s called BELLivia …