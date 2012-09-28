Recap: ‘Fringe’ Premiere – ‘Transilience Thought Unifier Model-11’

It”s only fitting that Yaz”s “Only You” closes out the final season premiere of “Fringe”. Written by Vince Clarke, who many will know from his work in Depeche Mode and Erasure, “Only You” is a synthesizer-based ballad. In other words, it creates beauty from inside the cold confines of technology. That”s always been the greatest strength of “Fringe” as well. It has taken the sometimes-cold world of science fiction and imbued the genre with enough heart and emotion to fill a half-dozen other television programs. Even if the fourth season never quite generated those some emotional highs as previous years, it has still aimed to tell very personal stories within a vast universe. This makes tonight”s episode, “Transilience Thought Unifier Model-11”, so perplexing.
Before you jump to the comments and chew me out, let me explain. I”m not convinced tonight”s episode is bad by any stretch (especially since this season”s narrative gamble needs to play out in full before final judgment is rendered), but it certainly demands some adjustments from the viewer. Even with Season Four”s “Letter Of Transit” serving as out introduction to the “Fringe” future world of 2036, it”s still difficult to properly process everything that”s going on through a first pass. What makes this difficult? Glad you asked!
The first reason is purely practical. We all know how low-rated the show has been over the years, and getting a fifth (albeit truncated) season is nothing short of a minor miracle. FOX clearly loves this show. FOX apparently didn”t know how to market this show. And so that put the producers of the show in the curious spot of having to essentially skip to the end of the long-ranging narrative it”s had in mind for some time. There are about a dozen times in “Transilience” in which I felt like the show was reminding me of events that happened during a season that somehow never aired. There”s probably a season”s worth of stories to be told from the end of the fourth season through the events depicted in “Transit”, but all “Fringe” can do is shove those episodes into brief bursts of exposition. We get one, fragmented flashback to the day Olivia and Peter lost their child during the initial Observer invasion, but everything else is told from one person to another in 2036.
The second reason gets to the most perplexing part of this episode, which ostensibly kicks off a season-long insurrection story in which our heroes make a stand against The Observers after spending over two decades in amber. A paragraph ago, I alluded to this being the final chapter in the show”s planned saga. But it feels like an odd final chapter, one that doesn”t quite align with those that have come before it. Even when the fourth season threatened to go off the rails, it still told the same types of small, character-based stories that it always had. I didn”t buy those stories by and large due to the reality reboot, but they felt like intentional variations on pre-existing themes. Where “Fringe” has always excelled is in making the true adversary internal as opposed to external. People often fight against their own worse impulses on this show, placing the drama squarely upon the choices they make. Those self-contained conflicts often spill out and affect others around them, but always have a personal point of origin.
But in 2036, “Fringe” has replaced the internal with the external, turning the show away from a series-long examination of empathy into a more rote “us versus them” battle that doesn”t feel particularly inevitable within the larger text of the show. The previous war between two universes felt larger than the battle currently being waged in this fifth season, but it also felt far more intimate. “Fringe” challenged us in the third season to view the “other” world as equally viable as the one it originally established. And it completely succeeded in doing so! The actual plot mechanics of the Doomsday Device fall apart upon any close examination, but that doesn”t matter: We felt for both sides, didn”t want either to win OR lose, and thus focused on the moral quandaries presented by Walter Bishop”s all-too-human original sin. Crossing over to save a version of Peter Bishop started this story. Did anyone see it ending with an invasion by a future race of humans that destroyed their version of Earth?
“But,” some might say, “If we could predict that, that would be a terrible narrative!” With this, I completely agree. But I would also say that there are plenty of stories that take twists that are unexpected at the time, but make sense upon further analysis or further unspooling. So I”m perplexed that showrunnerJoel Wyman (working without Jeff Pinkner for the first time this season) views this as the logical, inevitable end of his five-year story. But I”m also willing to ride it out and see if in fact jumping ahead and fighting The Observers actually ties a bow around the show”s story as a whole. If erasing Peter from history was designed to grease the wheels for this invasion, then Season 4″s plot mechanics make sense. That doesn”t make that season retroactively solid in my mind. But it helps explain the decision to rewrite everyone”s realty (and thus everyone”s character) in some way. I hadn”t been able to come up with a single decent explanation for why they did it. Now? I might have one.
But even if this season is designed to tie that metaphorical bow, tonight”s premiere still managed to serve as a fairly excellent place for someone to just randomly jump into the story. Would you get more out of every interaction having watched the first four seasons? Absolutely. But so freakin” much is skipped (especially in regards to that imaginary season between four and five detailed above) from a narrative point of view that a “Fringe” newbie would be quite often as lost as a veteran. We lose out on a lot of emotionally powerful scenes in favor of didactic dialogue. But that loss translates into easier accessibility and the ability to almost treat this season as a stand-alone sci-fi miniseries adventure.
Everything one needs to understand the basics about the Observer-invaded world is present and accounted for in “Transilience”. “Fringe” is always and ever excellent at world creation, and this dystopic 2036 is no exception. The carbon-monoxide farms, the egg sticks, the “Blade Runner”-esque black markets in which “amber gypsies” carve out loved ones in exchange for highly-coveted walnuts…these are all rich, vibrant, immediate details that sell the reality of the world in a few quick brush strokes. This show”s budget may have shrunk, but it rarely looks that way onscreen. “Fringe” has always been smart about its production design, and much of “Transilience” takes place within spare, degraded spaces. The wide shots help sell the overall atmosphere, an atmosphere being polluted to serve The Observers” tastes…or rather, their lungs.
(Let”s not argue about how The Observers escaped an over-polluted world only to then mess up Earth”s atmosphere in an earlier point in history. Nor shall we discuss the multiverse implications of their invasion: Did they only invade this universe? Could they attack Fauxlivia and Lincoln mid-makeout even if they wanted to? Oh look, blood vessels have burst in my eye. So very Walter of me.)
But again, it”s not about the production design, or the high concepts, or the “us versus them” plot of the final season. People sticking with the show at this point are sticking with it for the characters. This brings me to the last, and perhaps MOST perplexing problem of the entire episode. It”s a problem that I imagine was very hard for many of you to swallow. That problem? The revelation that Olivia and Peter actually separated after Etta”s disappearance. Sure, this helps explain why Olivia wasn”t there when Etta rescued the others in “Transit”. But does this revelation track with what we know about this pair? Do we believe that after years of slowly falling in love, only to have Fauxlivia interfere and produce the wrong child in the wrong universe, only to have their eventual reunion ripped apart by The Observers” rebooting of reality, only to have Peter fight his way back into existence because of the power of that love, only to have Olivia slowly realize her life as she knew it was not her life…after all that, would the loss of Henrietta really be something that would drive them apart?
How you answer that question informs how much you enjoyed tonight”s episode, I”d wager. It most likely didn”t make or break that enjoyment, but I know it certainly put a damper on mine. Let”s put aside the very true psychological grounding that goes into that narrative decision. I”m not saying that Etta”s disappearance wouldn”t be traumatic. But I am saying that “Fringe” has established this pair as two people actually equipped to deal with it in a way that wouldn”t dissolve their relationship. Instead, the world goes to hell, Olivia goes to work in New York, and Peter stays behind in Boston. (I”m guessing he joined Walter and Astrid post-2015 when Olivia disappeared.) “Fringe” has Peter apologize to Olivia, even though Olivia essentially gave up on her only daughter. She did so for the greater good, and I understand that”s the reason. But it”s hard to grasp all the nuances of these critical choices when the entire saga is depicted in a short scene that featured that worst dialogue of the entire episode. “We lost our child,” Olivia tells Peter, “And in the grief, we weren’t able to, or were incapable of, being what we needed for each other.” I”m not sure why an actress as talented as Anna Torv was forced to say those lines, but there you have it.
While that dialogue was poor, the Windmark/Walter interrogation scenes were strong. I mentioned “Blade Runner” earlier, but “The Matrix” also cast a heavy shadow over tonight”s proceedings as well. Substitute Agent Smith for Windmark and Morpheus for Walter and you have the same beats, the same psychological torture, and the same feeling that our hero might actually lose this battle of wills. But this battle primarily serves to provide an obstacle for the remainder of the season. Before ambering himself, Walter worked with September to scramble the components for a device to help defeat The Observers in his brain. The title of the episode refers to the device Olivia went to retrieve before encapsulating herself in amber. But Windmark did such a number on Walter”s brain that the elder Bishop no longer has September”s information in his cranium.
Defeated and depressed, he listens to the aforementioned “Only You” in a desperate attempt to locate the missing memories. What he sees instead is a single dandelion growing from the concrete. Windmark had assured Walter that there was no hope for him, that, “Nothing grows on scorched earth.” But “Fringe” is far too optimistic and humane for such a viewpoint. While Walter doesn”t find what he”s looking for inside his mind, he does see something that hints as potential promise and progress. That long, twelve-episode road towards a better tomorrow may not take the form many of us anticipated. But despite my many misgivings about tonight”s hour, there are still reasons to think that perhaps the road just might yield more pleasant surprises down the final line for “Fringe”.
What did you think of the premiere? Is jumping ahead to 2036 a smart move or a self-inflicted wound? Does the show still feel like “Fringe” to you? Sound off below!
I didn’t like it! I had waited, and looked forward to it, and then I didn’t like it. I hope it somehow pays off, but tonight was very unsatisfying for me. I’ve watched EVERY episode, probably two times, some more. I really, really like the show. But even armed with all that background information it was hard to follow and didn’t seem to really pick up where we left off. Kind of felt like a new show. I’m sure others will disagree, lol, and that’s perfectly fine. This is just how I felt, and I thank you for asking us.
after all that, would the loss of Henrietta really be something that would drive them apart?
Absolutely. Your question tells me you’ve likely never experienced true life shattering trauma. If so, you’re lucky. But yes, that exact type of thing happens all the time. In TV tropes, pain brings people closer. In real life, that sometimes happens but the opposite happens too. While I thought Josh’s acting flattened that exposition scene (he’s just no match for Torv and Noble, chops wise), that line made absolute sense. And it’s in keeping with what makes fringe work, even with all the narrative short hand. It’s about real people. That was a real line
Why dont you take your josh Jackson hate and shove it you jerk.
I will agree partially, but the dialogue he had to work with was terrible.
You’re missing his point. Yes, most times, a trauma like that drives people apart instead of together. But sometimes it doesn’t, and those two characters have been through so much and the show has gone through such lengths to tell us that their love is stronger than anything that it doesn’t make sense that it would break THEM apart.
Why don’t you go ask your friends who have children all of the different possibilities that might happen to them and their marriage if they lost a child to death, kidnapping, etc, and one of the pair blamed solely themself for what happened.
I just don’t understand how you could be so dense in even having to ask that question. Just because you’ve never experienced it, you can’t understand or empathize with how SHATTERING something like that could be?
C’mon Ryan. And THAT is where your problem with this episode is?
It’s gonna be like Season 4 all over again. I can see it coming from a million miles away. You’re going to ignore all of the wonderful work done by these actors and the fantastic stories being told, just like you did last year when you REFUSED TO JUST ACCEPT the mechanics of how everything HAD to change if Peter Bishop never existed.
You’re like George Costanza. You had this show last year that came into it’s own in story and acting, the best it was from all points, but because it wasn’t exactly the way YOU thought it should be (is ANY show every going to be that way?), you spent the whole year bitching about it.
Don’t do it again.
And seriously… go ask your married friends of all of the possibilities that could destroy their marriage if one of their kids died or was snatched-away, never to return.
Because from what it sounded like, Peter didn’t leave Olivia. He simply couldn’t leave Boston because he was SEARCHING FOR HIS DAUGHTER. Olivia thought the best way to get Etta back was to get rid of The Observers altogether.
This kind of thing happens. One parent moves on. Another can’t.
Sounds like you still have some moving-on to do.
Intellectual Ninja – I’m just gonna quickly pop in to note that there’s a fine line between disagreeing with analysis and interpretation and… um… being an ass. With much of this comment, you’re on the wrong side of that line.
-Daniel
Dan… you’re right. I was harsh. And an ass.
Ryan’s reviews last year ignored anything and everything good about Season 4 and focused solely on his inability to accept the show had to change if Peter never existed.
It was excruciating for many of us who felt that he, much like me here, was being, well, an ass. And I know… I know… we don’t have to read it… the choice is ultimately ours not to read it. And some of us did stop. I did. Mostly. I’d check in, but not comment. At some point last season, well, let’s just say, much like Season 2 of this show, there was an Us and a Them, and Ryan was very much the persistent voice for Them. I liken Them to the crowd who didn’t pay really good attention to BSG’s entire run (episodes like Home, Part 2 come to mind), thus their unjustified rage at its ending providing final proof for that show’s universe having an interested divine power. Yeah, there were definite lines drawn in the sand.
But I digress. I hold-out hope it’s different this year.
Ryan, I’ll chalk-up your lack of understanding about how losing a child could destroy two people up to naiveté, and won’t compare this season of reviews to last, because it is a fresh start all around.
Dan, I respectively have to disagree with your jumping in here. It’s your job and your right to hire whomever you want to write these reviews. And Ninja’s comments were harsh but they’re not surprising either. You can’t bring a reviewer that has become so completely disenchanted with a cult property like “Fringe,” and not expect there to be backlash.
If Ryan’s voice is the one you want representing Hitfix, that’s fine but he needs to think and edit himself more thoroughly before he posts. His biggest beef with the episode revolves around a plot of a couple separating after losing a child. That’s a touchy subject to say the least, never mind that it’s being imbedded within the universe of cult show like this one. Personally I think this is kind of Ryan’s shtick, being the Skip Bayless of your site. I don’t really think Ryan actually believes in his critique, rather he just takes the most outlandish viewpoint possible in order to drum up conversation. To each his own, this is your place and you can run it however you want.
I think it’s beyond laughable for you to jump in and protect a writer ( a grown adult) from criticism that is clearly warranted. Ninja’s comment had no foul language and no personal insults. It was a strong and vehement disagreement with not only Ryan’s take on this episode but his entire last season of the show. If Ryan McGee wants to play the role of provocateur then he has to be able to take the barbs that come with it. If he’s not able to do that then both you and he are in the wrong business.
Sorry Dan, I think you’re on the wrong side of the line on this one. And if this is how the last season of Fringe is going to be covered here then it looks like I will be reading elsewhere again.
Ryan should stop reviewing this show. For real.
DWexley – I think there’s a difference between disagreement — even PASSIONATE disagreement — and calling names. If Ryan is playing the role of provocateur, he’s attempting to provoke debate and disagreement. I stepped in ONLY on the name-calling and personal hostility in Intellectual Ninja’s comment, not at ALL on the passionate level of his disagreement.
If you disagree with Ryan’s take on the episode — of which the stuff about Peter and Olivia’s estrangement is really only a tiny sliver — discuss it. But I’m reasonably certain that Ryan believes every word that he writes. He just happens to have a different opinion from yours, one that doesn’t threaten your opinion in any way and doesn’t, in any way, threaten your ability to discuss the show. It should, in fact, incite discussion. It just seems to me like that discussion could take place with civility. It’s not like I BANNED Intellectual Ninja. I suggested there was a line. So I feel OK about my two-sentence interjection.
-Daniel
Ha, ha… we ‘them’ are the people who don’t ‘pay really good attention’ to things? I had to laugh that that ridiculous comment.
Since I’m one of those who agree with much of what Ryan writes about ‘Fringe’ (what a terrible decision the writers made in S4 vis-à-vis Peter – from which they have yet to recover), I’ll have to reclassify ‘us’ (à la INTELLECTUAL NINJA) as discerning viewers with an eye for lazy or inane plotting and stilted dialogue – and ‘them’ as uncritical fanboys.
I, personally, would enjoy Ryan’s Parks and Recreation reviews. “THIS EPISODE SUCKED BECAUSE MARK BRENDANAWICZ WASN’T IN IT!! AGAIN!!! WHERE IS HE?”
I appreciate that DWex…
… and I looked over what I said, as far as name-calling Dan, and I gotta say, while I agree with you that I was being an ass, I don’t see the name-calling.
I said he was being dense (whereas maybe naive would’ve been better.
I said he was like George Costanza, with, I guess, beyond you “meh” feelings towards Seinfeld, the actual reality of what George was in that Universe, I thought was pretty spot-on with that comparison.
Ryan spent the whole last season blasting the forest for a change he refused to accept and move on from, a change that HAD to happen after the season 3 finale, otherwise undoing everything that was sacrificed… and he missed the wonderment of the trees.
You’re right, I was an ass. It happens. But I disagree on any name-calling charge. In fact, I tried to make sure I didn’t cross THAT particular line. Incredulous at his inability to understand the key thing of which he was critical, yes. Yes I was, and it brought-out ass-like tendencies.
But like I said… I am going to hope this year isn’t like last year.
I don’t think most of us mind criticism of shows we like, or love. But the season 4 reviews went beyond thoughtful criticism into whining and complaining.
And no one wants that. :-)
Some thoughtful criticism:
Also… I read Ryan’s other reviews. I follow him to other places. I follow his blog, which is one of the best (BoobTubeDude!).
He can be just as thoughtful a critic as his friend Noel Murray is with Fringe.
So, my beef isn’t with Ryan personally. To take criticism of TV shows personally… would be weird.
It was just really poor criticism. They wound-up all being the same. He’d start off with a paragraph or two complaining about why he hated the changes in season four. And then sometimes, the whole review would become that. Ignoring anything else that would’ve happened in the episode. The wonderful performances by Torv, Jackson, Noble, Reddick, and the rest. The twists and turns of a story that was kind of like Memento, but not in reverse.
So because I knew McGee was capable of much more thoughtful criticism, we ALL did, it was rough. A rough TV season.
Whenever there is a critic who hates a show I like, I stop reading his or her reviews. I don’t keep coming back and yelling at him or her like a spoiled child who can’t get the exact reviewed up I want. There are many Fringe reviewers who will never say a negative thing about the show, go find them-you’ll be happier for it.
I agree with Lisa – if his reviews bother you that much, do yourself (and us) the favor of not reading/commenting. Some of us enjoy reading reviews for varying opinions, not just a reiteration of our own feelings. He makes valid points, he’s not just spewing hate or irrational love like you all do in your comments. Be civil.
Dan, civility works both ways and for his part Ninja seems pretty rational in his comments since your interjection. For the record you were the only person in this post accusing people of acting like an “ass.”
Ryan asked the question is it really possible that the super-couple of Peter/Olivia could be split up by losing their child? He clarified in the comments section that the idea within the show loses its heft by “showing not telling,” I can understand that argument while also interpreting it to be a misguided one. I don’t pretend to know Ryan personally but
the fact that he’s asking this question leads me to believe that he doesn’t have/had kids or experienced that kind of loss personally.
This show resonates with me because I have a young child right now and I’m the same age of the characters on the show. Maybe that’s my bias and that’s probably why my view of Fringe has grown increasingly divergent from the one on this blog. It’s an emotional attachment not an intellectual one. I understood the “passion,” that Ninja was using in his comments and I understood the angle Ryan was taking. I just fundamentally view the show differently now and will be tuning these reviews out.
McKlowry,
I must be reading an entirely different set of comments because I’m missing the irrational spewing of “hate,” directed at the reviewer. McGee opened the door to a discussion of a very sensitive topic and he got a passionate rebuttal. No name calling, just a strong line of questioning.
Lisa do we really need to start calling each other “spoiled children?” That doesn’t seem very civil, I think I’ll take your advice and head to another outlet.
Sigh. Lisa and your comments, McK tell me you didn’t actually read anything I wrote, or what DWex wrote.
It’s not about reading criticism of a show we like. I said it WASN’T about that. It’s about the complete lack of actual, thoughtful criticism Ryan’s reviews contained last year, and looked like it creeped back this year.
I read reviews of reviewers I like who hate shows or films I like all the time. Even the guy I trust most, Drew, will love or hate a film a hate or love. It happens. But I can appreciate THOUGHTFUL criticism. And Ryan is usually thoughtful. He was NOT with Fringe last year.
Again… I said all this, only to have you to come in with this tired mess.
NINJA (and DWEXLEY), Don’t you get it? This isn’t about ‘the loss of a child’ discussion anymore. There are a bunch of us here who DON’T agree with your assessment of Ryan – specifically, such comments as these:
“…but because it wasn’t exactly the way YOU thought it should be (is ANY show every going to be that way?), you spent the whole year bitching about it. Don’t do it again.”
and
“It’s about the complete lack of actual, thoughtful criticism Ryan’s reviews contained last year, and looked like it creeped back this year.”
Sorry, man, but get over yourself. I (and it appears others as well) agree with (or just enjoy reading) much of Ryan’s criticisms – and don’t agree with your opinion of his interpretation and writings about the show.
I’m with Ninja here. Ryan admittedley disliked Season 4 so much that he even said he wouldn’t be reviewing Fringe Season 5. So, I was really surprised to see him still at at, and came here hoping for a more positive review only to be disappointed.
Let me reiterate that I did not like Season 4 much either. However, at some point I decided to stop whining and take the show for what it was.
I really liked Season5E1, and am determined to enjoy the final season of Fringe. I personally think that Ryan is incapable of objectively reviewing Fringe anymore, and I won’t be checking back this season to read his downer reviews.
On thing to maybe help you move on?
Think of Fringe as four shows. It’s been reset THREE TIMES by huge, universe-altering changes.
Season 1 was the Science Fiction Procedural. A CSI-Bones-like show for the Sci-Fi crowd.
Then, everyone we followed realized that there were two worlds, changing the the whole scope and landscape of the show into…
Season 2 & 3 was the Science Fiction Thriller. A race-against-time. The Fringe team Over Here, over-matched, under-staffed up against the full might Over There.
Then, of course, we had another reset, a new beginning. Peter Bishop sacrificed his life so that two worlds could live. In doing so, he was erased from existence, meaning…
Season 4 was the Science Fiction Mystery. Everyone had to put the pieces together. Peter came back, but as it should be, no one knew who he was. Olivia, because of the time-and-universe altering abilities of Cortexephan, was able to reaccess he original memories.
The mystery solved, we moved into the last rest.
Now the show is Science Fiction Distopic Future & Fight Against Invasion.
It’s four different shows. Sometimes the people have had to change. Sometimes they don’t. No matter what, this remains one of the best, most original shows we’ve seen.
Too many reboots. If the writing staff was more competent the show would still be in the Over Here / Over There thread, which was its best.
Really? Because a story like that, stretched beyond the 2 seasons might’ve been watered-down and not nearly as great.
Think of How I Met Your Mother. Like Alan and Dan have said, they should’ve adapted to the reality that we just need to meet the damn mother already, and CHANGE the show.
I’d rather have 2 GREAT seasons of Over Here/There then 5 mediocre seasons where the story is spread thin.
I’m not saying to stretch out what was aired, that absolutely would have been bad. No, they should have continued that thread.
Though I don’t disagree with most of your criticism, I enjoyed the episode and am psyched for what’s to come. But not to beat a dead horse (I see you’re already getting comments on this)…nothing is worse than losing a child. It can destroy anything and it is completely believable and in character for this to be the straw the broke the camel’s back.
But really glad you’re reviewing this season honestly.
And as I stressed in the review: the idea of losing a child is nothing I take lightly. The idea of _these two_ splitting over it only seems slightly suspect, especially since we only learn about it through exposition. Had we seen it play out, I would have made a judgment based on that depiction. Unfortunately, I can only work with what the show provides.
I’m pretty certain we’ll get the flackback scenes and see Olivia and Peter’s split. We got flashes of some back story in ths ep so I’m sure there’s more to come.
So great to have the show back. Strong opener
You’re right, we have no idea (despite glimpses) how they lost Etta and what came after. I just disagree with the idea that they were particularly strong enough to deal with this because it’s one of the worst things a couple could go through. I was not trying to imply that you didn’t understand that (I think those comments are out of line). So as I said, at this point it doesn’t seem out of character, especially given family history. What I’m having a harder time understanding in that scene was Olivia’s motivation/POV. She didn’t seem angry and was trying to make him feel better? I’ll chalk it up to an amber hangover for now.
The problem is Peter didn’t sell it. If it was more believable we might not question it.
I have loved Fringe from day 1, and I enjoyed tonight’s episode, but it felt more like some kind of spinoff series. I remember reading that they had 7 seasons planned, so Ryan is spot-on that they skipped ahead (would love to know what we missed). This did feel weird, but I think I would enjoy any story with these characters and would certainly give them the benefit of the doubt this year.
Do you hope, or think, we’ll get glimpses in Lost-style flash-backs of what those two months in 2015 were like after Peter and Olivia had Etta stolen from them?
On reason why this doesn’t feel weird to me is because I loved season 3 of BSG.
We skipped ahead one full year there, and not a full year where mostly everyone important was frozen in time, but where stuff HAPPENED.
I think we can agree, the time between 2012 and 2015 is mostly inconsequential. With the sealing of the bridge, Fringe events would’ve quieted down, letting Peter, Olivia, Etta, Walter, et al live uneventfully for those three years.
But much like we NEEDED to see what happened in that 1 lost year on New Caprica, or at least, needed to see where it went wrong for our favorite characters, we NEED to see what happened in those two months.
We need our Dance.
We need to know what happened to September (killed, hiding, in Observer-Jail?)
We need to know if The Observers stole Etta, or if she was simply lost in the confusion.
We need to know how Belly came back from the Other Side to help them try and fight The Observers, and if The Observers in the other universe (are their alternate Observers, or by the 2600’s, did both Earths merge?) have also taken over Over There.
Things we don’t need to know because we should already be able to understand: grief tearing apart Peter and Olivia. I’m not saying it’s not important, but we very much can understand how it happened. So it is not a question that remains a mystery.
Yeah, it really did feel like some kind of spin-off, didn’t it? I think I’ll also be able to enjoy it more if I think of it like that.
I like your review.. Not too harsh. I love what Intellectual Ninja said about it. Yes, it’s trouble adjusting, and I feel like I CAN tell there’s a diff in budget- it’s less dazzling, but that could just be the feeling they are trying to portray- beauty within the impoverished, confined space. However, I wasn’t that big of a fan of the episode last season where they showed them being retrieved from the amber.. Strangely, I liked the whole season 4 sci fi mystery. I loved Season 1 too… But this whole doom thing, well they just seem so outnumbered, so terribly lost, without ANY resources! And yes, we don’t have enough information about how they got there, and while some writers are good at implanting you in the middle of a story without any beginning, I don’t think I would put JJAbrams in that category because he takes too many creative liberties for the average viewer…(in a good way in my eyes, but you cant do it all.) I’m reminded of Dollhouse- they were able to keep things colorful AND do the apocalyptic doom thing. Still, I’m hopeful once both Walters and William Bell and the leader of fringe division shiny baldheaded brighteyed guy.. WHy cant I recall his name right now? And Fauxlivia.. Once all those pieces are united, it should be great… It’s just taking some getting used to. There’s no music! the air is dirty! Etc. Whoever (Intellectual Ninja?) said Josh’s chops weren’t up to Torvs and Noble is right.. SO.. What do we think of Henrietta? Comments? I can see how she resembles her mom and dad but is that enough? I dunno if she’s compelling enough.
Anna Torv is brilliant, she can bring across every subtle emotion in every situation without the great writing and the extra aid John Noble gets all the time.
What she did in those emotional scenes, every time a different set of mixed emotions, extreme close-up, that was masterclass acting.
5.01 just proves Wyman going on only about Noble and how he needs to keep on writing for Noble, and as a result Anna Torv is stuck with the Peter and Olivia bad writing that has been there forever
Olivia Dunham was set up with so much potential, but still nothing done with her backstory, and it looks like we will never get that.
If Wyman think that only Noble needs his writing , he gets it wrong IMO, Noble should not need to have all those aids to get the attention,
why the trousers down? Why the cliche interrogation (jam on his face), and why the minihelmet?
Let Noble for once act without all that, like Anna Torv has been doing since the pilot, just the face and the brilliant acting.
G.Haig is more in the range of J.Jackson, I do not get that the same socalled critics who waited more than 2 years to give Anna her so well deserved praise, are giving her so much credit.
BTW the only thing Anna and Georgina have in common is being blond with hair parted in the middle,
everything else is different, face, eyes, mouth, form, different body built,
I wonder how many people have gone to prison thanks to witnesses bad viewing.
I’m so glad the Crazy Anna Torv Fan is back! Wouldn’t be a true Fringe season without this guy!
In their jump to the future – and it’s big ‘struggle’ – the writers seem to have forgotten how to build a character. A new character does not become beloved just because they are introduced as being the offspring of beloved characters.
The budget downgrade is noticeable, with the “V (2010)-like” green screens. It doesn’t bother me too much though, better than the alternative of not showing any background shots at all.
Isolating the characters in the future is a good way to clean up some of the continuity problems that have lingered since the end of season 3, or at least marginalize them.
The best version of the show would have probably never so firmly pushed the reset button (multiple times), but I appreciate the wholehearted embrace of the new paradigm, even if it feels that they’ve skipped a few steps along the way. This really feels like the end to seven seasons of Fringe, not five, or maybe a five season version of the show that never existed.
That said, they’ve done a pretty solid job of setting up the relationships in a relatively short amount of time, even if too large a part of it comes from exposition of variable quality. Hopefully the show can continue from this point with the kind of character stories it does best.
I hope that we’ve gained enough distance from the continuity mess of season four that the show can concentrate on telling cohesive stories without paradoxes undermining the story as it’s being told.
All very true. On the one hand, it is kind of frustrating that the show has once again asked us to ignore much of what has come before, but on the other hand, it has dropped us off at a far more interesting place than where it left us, so I’m in.
It gets a bit absurd at times, like when the reunion of Olivia, Peter and Henrietta is played as some big, emotional moment, even though we never knew they were separated in the first place (not to mention that we know next to nothing about Henrietta), but at its best, the show is good enough to kind of pull it off, so I’m gonna approach this season as a mini-series and try to enjoy it as best I can.
“…would the loss of Henrietta really be something that would drive them apart?”
The way I see it, they didn’t separate permanently. They had to deal with their emotions and for a while it meant being apart to regroup. It made sense to me that Olivia would go try and save the world despite having lost her daughter. She’s the kind of person who can’t sit around and mourn. She needs to be doing something productive. I don’t know what the timeline is but it seems like it was only something like a few months to a year that they lost Henrietta before they ambered themselves. I think given time they would’ve either found her and/or Peter and Olivia would’ve reconciled and figured things out. Even couples as close as Olivia and Peter have issues and losing your first child is a big deal. I don’t think they would’ve split because of it. They just might have had conflict resulting from it, which is to be expected.
Yes, the loss of a child can drive a couple apart, but Peter and Olivia? I’m sorry, I don’t buy it. They are not just like any other couple or at least that’s what they’ve been telling us season after season and not after what they’ve gone through together.
Then there is the rift between Walter and Peter and we’re back to the same tired dynamics of past seasons. It’s clear what the purpose is, to rebuild those relationships, because that’s the endless cycle Fringe is stuck in. They will end up in a good place mid-season, everyone loving each other, because their love is a force of nature. Except when it counts, like now.
Olivia was the one who in the beginning had the most influence on and care for Walter, only later that became Peter,
Olivia always had in influence on Walter when the times were tough.
Olivia trying to think of others when losing her daughter, is typical Olivia, others first,
where Peter is like Walter, Walter only cared for Peter, and for that used and abused children, including Olivia.
A propos Olivia being used and abused by most of all Walter and Bell, and all the torture etc, and most of all the horrible use of her end season 4,
not enough, she has ben turnded in a table when in amber, even then she is not safe for abusive men.
Why is Olivia caring for men, when being used by them all the time?
What? You’re scary.
I agree totally with Thom (and Ryan) here: Fringe isn’t some realistic psycho-drama. It has told us repeatedly that the love between Peter and Olivia is strong enough to literally heal Universes and defy the logic of time, so to have them just drift apart, off camera, no less, seems ridiculous to me.
I for one am loving this season of the show. Instead of a sci-fi show having to put off answers due to having to stay on the air, we get an alien invasion story that will wrap up in 12 episodes!
I could see Olivia and Peter separating over the loss of Etta. Olivia has always used her job to give her life structure and as a hero, she’d do what she could. Peter knows how hard it was to come to terms with Walter and didn’t want the same thing to happen with his daughter.
I thought John Noble was amazing tonight. I’m really looking forward to the way his “evil” side clashes with his whimsical side this year. And to those who think we should see problems in the relationships of the “Fringe” team, weren’t they all worked out at the end of last season. An outside force was needed to cause trouble and we’ve got it!
The episode started off really strong with us getting a better look at the world of Letters of Transit. Just like with the introduction of the alternate universe, I like seeing the little details for the futuristic world (eggsticks!!)
My only real concern is the actress playing Etta. She doesn’t show any emotion. You’d think she’d break down and cry when reunited with her mom or have a painful expression on her face when she sees her tortured, bloodied grandfather. No, all she does is smile. Maybe there is a reason for this, such as the 20 years she spent looking for her parents and trying to save the world.
Other than that, I’m going to refrain from harshly criticizing the season opener for what I don’t understand yet. I think we’re supposed to feel a little disoriented. I believe the showrunners put a lot of thought into telling a cohesive story this season and I just want to enjoy these final 13 episodes.
Oh and I got chills seeing the same opening from Letters of Transit.
Yeah, that’s what I am asking everyone what do they think about Etta.. I’m undecided.. i think the lack of expression is sort of an attempt to show how she’s like her mom. Not that Torv doesnt show emotion of course she does, but she’s kind of restrained and strong, like a police officer type, etc.
As far as why fringe has a fifth season, it doesn’t hurt that Anna’s uncle and cousins OWN Fox!!!
They like this
Well this was disappointing. I thought McGee had quit after last season. I guess you found some non-issue to whine about in this episode and plot line.
Yeah, they don’t show Peter and Olivia’s breakup, because that would take time and since we only have 13 episodes. It’s a flashforward – they only need to show what’s important to understand what we are seeing. And I’m not sure why you would think that a couple breaking up after they lost their child is so surprising or unrealistic.
I’ve read lots of reviews (of other shows too) that disagree with me. And I didn’t think this episode was the best on TV or the best in the series. But you sure do like to put “Fringe” down no matter what it does. You have become one of the worst TV reviewers and Netflix has become one of the worst TV recaps site. Thank God there is still AVClub (I don’t watch any show you review there – staying away from Scandal) and reviewers like Zack Handlen, Noel Murray, Todd VanderWerff and others.
This is his job. Critiquing his reviews are not yours, just stop coming here. Admittedly I enjoy his reviews because I feel the same way about the show. The internet has many review sites, find another one.
I enjoyed this episode, it leads to a more promising season than last year’s travesty. But i agree with Ryan the Peter/Olivia dialogue was absolutely abismal- cringe inducing- no real person would ever utter such exposition. I say that because Fringe from seasons 1-3 was so strong when it came to dialogue and then it just died a death. I’m not sure if this is because some writers left the show but it’s obvious that the dialogue/teleplay is till no where near as good as it used to be. In fact, such exposition does the show a diservice because in that moment I felt the fourth wall was broken; like, oh here is the part where the actor recounts stuff for casual viewers. it reminds me of David Duchovny’s disdain for Scully’s exposition in the movie Fight The Future where she talks about being a doctor etc. When i see that scene, i cringe and agree with him. But anyway, good episode, makes me want to see more unlike last season where I just wanted to cry at how piss poor every episode was. Major kudos to Anna Torv and Jackson. I feel though, Anna Torv (for a theatre actress) has become very camera aware in the last two seasons, rather unlike her seasons 1-3 self when like a good theatre actress, she was so engaged in the character and the characters in her scene that she knocked her scenes out of the park. Most people won’t get that but I see it. She is probably bored by Olivia now.
I’ve noticed Torv being different this year, but I couldn’t put my finger on it. I’d say its more about the writing than her changing her acting.
At this point, I think that almost all Fringe viewers left are in for the duration. One or two episodes that we do not like or even a handful of scenes or plot twists that may not sit right will not turn anyone off enough to stop watching all together. Just 12 to go!
Therefore, I do not think there is any merit for Ryan to continue to recap each and every episode. He would be better off doing a monthly recap. In this way he would have a better sense of the big picture and would be less likely to center on a disturbing issue or two.
For example; he makes a big point that Olivia and Peter’s estrangement caused by the missing of their daughter, rings hollow to his sense of who these characters are. But he is going on just one brief scene worth of information.
Does anyone really believe that’s all we will get? I know season 5 is supposed to take place in 2036, but they obviously will be using a liberal dose of flashbacks. Perhaps having one or two more seasons would have flushed out the story more, but that does not mean that season 5 has to be a jumbled mess. They put that scene into episode 1 because it’s important. Almost everything from this point on is important.
The “Letters” to “Transilience” arc gives us the following questions that need to be answered:
• Why were Walter, Peter, & Bell together and what were they trying to do before they went into amber?
• Where is September? Is September alone among Observers in his attitude towards the invasion?
• Who raised Etta and why does she have such a strong positive mindset towards her parents (and are these two answers the same)?
• Why did Broyles cooperate with the Observers?
• Is “Over there” involved in anyway?
• How did Walter, Peter and Olivia become famous among the resistance?
Fringe has great producers and writers. They have gotten us to this final season. I trust that they will bring this home, at least as well as Joss Whedon brought home Dollhouse.
Once again, I believe that Ryan, and most of the current naysayers are suffering from PLTED; Post Lost “The End” Disorder. If you hated the final episode of Lost and you still can’t bring yourself to watch it again, then you probably hated season 4 of Fringe, and will have a rough time with these last 13 episodes. You just don’t trust that the result will come close to matching your expectations.
Here, here!
And I think it’s pretty obvious, at least I think we are meant to believe, that Nina found or rescued and raised Etta.
Remember, in this timeline, Nina raised Olivia and her sister as if they were her own daughters. I know Olivia can’t remember it, because she got her original memories back, but everyone else only remembers a world where both Peter’s died young, only to have one appear in the middle of a lake 25 years later.
On the flashback point, you are incorrect. Wyman said that there will most certainly not be a season with a heavy dose of flashback. The opposite, in fact. So, it looks like a couple of episodes full of exposition is on the cards.
I think Wyman confirmed there will be flashbacks. From what I gather episode 4 titled “The Bullet That Saved The World” is a very emotional one so I gather that will be when we’ll get the back story of what happen with P/O/E
Yeah but Nina is kinda slimy.. I’ve always felt she had a potential to be evil and Olivia was always suspicious of her in the original timeline! I don’t feel we’re supposed to give the second timeline much credence. It’s like an overlay… There was an image juxtaposed on the original but the original is still what counts. Or the combination of the two! that’s what reality- a combination- not one or the other anymore. While I know it was Nina from the other side that coerced Olivia when that villain (played by Jared Harris) worked with Nina to get her to display her cortexiphan emotion. BTW, does Liv still have any cortexiphan in her? I thought not but I liked the cortexiphan angle and it’s sad to see it gone. It seemed a part of her..
sorry didnt complete my nina thought- while I know it was NIna from the other side that hooked up with villain JAred Harris who was only the puppet for william bell masterminding– Still- the fact that she was capable of that. The original Nina has always seemed rather suspicious to me- in any timeline.
“The previous war between two universes felt larger than the battle currently being waged in this fifth season, but it also felt far more intimate”
This is why season 4 sucked and I knew they would never top the over here / there war. Wyman’s in love with love, the final season will be all cutesy “the little soul we put into the world” This doesn’t connect at all to anything, besides S4’s LoT.
Don’t think I could have handled another alternate universe or reality reboot. Was having trouble keeping up with the different versions of events/realities by mid-season four so will enjoy if this is a straightahead storyline for the final season.
S2: adjust Fringe team, remove FBI office
S3: visible alternate universe that we are at war with, add Lincoln
S4: “alternate timeline,” Peter missing, universes working together
S5: disjointed future.
They’ve rebooted the show every year.
I Kind of wish season 3 2026 had been given a couple of more episodes to explore that alternative future. I wonder if Peter was ever going to catch Walternate.
2026 was a hell of a lot more interesting than 2036. I want to go back to that future. “If what happened in Detroit means anything to you…”
I really wanted to like this episode, but it was more frustrating than enjoyable. It’s also frustrating how the characters on this show keep needlessly putting themselves into jeopardy. If Walter and the information locked away in his brain are the key to saving the world, why on earth would you let him wander around the city and risk being caught by the Observers? Just send an armed team to the little guy’s house to retrieve Olivia’s amber.
They dont have an armed team from what I understand. Also, I disagree with the person who said they reboot the show every year… I think this is the first time they REALLY rebooted it.
But I COMPLETELY agree it was frustrating how they kept putting themselves in such danger YES.. ALtho I understand how they dont really have any other choice they are in a new woRld where they arent supposed to exist. They woiulda been fine if that guy hadnt CALLED the observers on then. I wonder why henrietta couldnt get the amber(?) Maybe that woulda been worse. But Henrietta shoulda warned them they were in pHOTO books! And that ppl cooperated with the observers like THAT!
I really like “Fringe,” but I’m disappointed in the direction the show has chosen to go in this final season. When I saw the “Letters of Transit” episode, I thought it was a presentation of one possible future — a future that the characters in the present could take steps to avoid. In fact, I thought the major conflict of season 5 would be about how to stop this particular future from happening. Instead it looks like the whole season will be set in this future, and I have to say, I’m bummed about that. I don’t see how, in the midst of all the save-the-world-from-the-Observers action, the show is going to have time for the relationships and character development that hooked me on “Fringe” in the first place.
Also…no more alternate universe? Will we never see Fauxlivia or Lincoln Lee again?! Like many viewers, I grew to care about those characters just as much as the ones Over Here, and I’d hate to think they’ve just disappeared completely.
However, all that said, I really, really hope “Fringe” proves me wrong!
I’ve watched this show since the beginning and I still don’t get how all the myriad plot lines about The Other Side and Olivia’s superpowers and all the other wierd science has led to this Observer-controlled future story. The examinations of The Other Side, William Bell, the reality-reboot, while all interesting, doesn’t seem, to me anyway, to directly correlate to this final season storyline. Unless it was all so the Observers could remove Peter? But then that makes him some kind of Observer kryptonite and lessens the importance of everyone else…
F*ck it, I don’t know. At this point I view seasons 1-3 as one story, season 4 as a different story, and now season 5 as another different story, all connected but in the loosest possible sense…until someone can explain it all to me otherwise.
I’m with you, I can’t connect all these disparate stories at all. And am I the only one that is bothered by the show never getting back to the original timeline? If I am understanding this correctly, this future occurs from the altered Season 4 timeline, which means that all of Walter and Peter’s relationship development from the first three seasons is meaningless. I do not get that choice from the writers at all.
this would have been an absolutly perfect season 6, or a season 5 with a conintaion of season 4 and 3 (ie killed the reboot 2 episodes in, when they should have) but like all great fringe, I think its going to start slowish, and then roar to life, and be back in true true form