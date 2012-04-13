Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘The Consultant’

As we approach the end of this season of “Fringe”, it”s time for the show to start showing its hand about what it”s been up to all season. What seemed at first like a temporary detour has instead been a season-long journey inside this alternate reality. “The Consultant” aimed to shed light on what”s been happening all season, but the Jones plot has always felt tacked onto the mystery of Peter”s disappearance than directly related to it. Now, that”s not necessarily a knock on the show: I would rather have things come together organically (and often messily) than be beholden to an overly rigidly structure from the outset. Still, even if I don”t care much about another threat of the two universes collapsing upon each other, the smaller moments in tonight”s episode often worked like gangbusters.
Having Jones conduct experiments in “retuning” part of one universe to affect the other isn”t a bad idea around which to build an episode. And it allowed the show to do something it hasn”t done nearly enough this season: take advantage of the bridge between the worlds in order to have close collaboration between both sides. That collaboration leads to the aforementioned revelation that Jones wants to essentially obliterate reality. At last we know why he”s gone through all the trouble of emotionally blackmailing Colonel Broyles, stealing the amphilicite, looking at pictures of hot women in a wallet left in a cab*, and so on. Well, we sort of know. The problem is this: complete and utter obliteration isn”t exactly an interesting endgoal, no matter what show in what reality. Were this his plan in Season One, I”d be scoffing all the same. The best villains allow us to empathize with their emotional journeys, even if we”re appalled at the methods by which they seek to achieve them. (See Linus, Benjamin.) There might a perfectly reasonable psychological justification for Jones” actions. But there”s a difference in providing a reason that”s intellectually satisfying versus one that”s emotionally resonant.
Earlier in the season, I posited that Colonel Broyles was actually a shapeshifter. I did so for two reasons. The first? It would be a nice way to sidestep the paradox of the old Colonel Broyles dying while saving Olivia Dunham. The second? In no way could I see how any version of Broyles in any reality could be a traitor. A lot of that has to do with my love of Lance Reddick, who has been criminally underused on the show for so long that it”s actually astonishing when he gets good material. Even though he brought his A game tonight, I wouldn”t say his storyline was particularly well-written. GOOD GOD, the exchanges with his son Christopher were mawkish and manipulative throughout. Changing reality has allowed the “Fringe” writers to explore certain sides of their existing characters. But in this case, it allowed them to invent a whole new backstory for Broyles” son that intentionally obfuscated Colonel Broyles” motivations this season. Without any knowledge of Christopher”s illness, there was no way to guess what his father has been up to.* Sure, putting that into play would have given up the game almost instantaneously, but it also would have been a more honest narrative approach.
* A few of you in the comments have noted that The Candyman storyline in Season 3 left Christopher with various ailments, and assume this was cured by Jones’ meds in this hour. I didn’t assume the meds in this episode were connected, as the conversation with Broyles and Walter heavily hinted that Christopher would die without the medicine. But it’s certainly possible he’d simply regress to his previous status without them, and that is what Broyles feared. Fair point. Still a mawkish storyline, but this makes more sense even if a single mention of the Candyman tonight would have cleared this all up.
But while all this big picture stuff stumbled somewhat, there were loads of grace notes, pathos, and downright funny material for Walter and Fauxlivia throughout the hour. We”re past the point now where we have to try and figure out how these two versions of these people interact. After a season in this new reality, we have enough of a bearing to make their interactions feel appropriate while also be surprising. Before Walter heads over to be the titular “consultant,” he warmly notes how Peter and Olivia are acting around one another. Walter calls Peter his “son” to Astrid, and while we”ve seen him acknowledge that this version of Peter is as close as he”ll get to the real thing, I honestly thought the show was planting a subtle clue that Walter had “returned” to his reality before Peter disappeared.
Regardless, here”s a Walter who acts less like the recluse at the start of the season and more like the man with whom we spent three seasons. He is getting out of the office with regularity. He”s socially awkward but perfectly capable of interacting with strangers. His relationship with Fauxlivia has moved beyond fearing her “vagenda” and turned into a type of father/daughter relationship that he doesn”t even have with this Olivia. For her part, Anna Torv pretty much nailed every moment as Fauxlivia, from her jocular attitudes towards Walter at the outset to her broken, vulnerable, yet sweetly drunken self looking in vain for evidence to help locate the mole within the Department of Defense. Moments like this only work within context, and thanks to the time spent with characters over the long haul. If Captain Lee died in first half of this season, Fauxlivia”s reactions wouldn”t have registered nearly as powerfully as they did tonight. Too many moments early on referenced events that we never experiences, and thus registered as trivia instead of catharsis. But after a good chunk of time within this new timeline, there”s a history that we now can share with her.
Here”s a strange thing, though. Ostensibly, this entire season has been about Peter. It started with his disappearance, and followed through with his reintegration into a mysterious timeline, and ultimately seemed to settle upon him as the most important person in the universe. And yet, he”s been all but absent in the last two episodes. There may be good real-life reasons for such a lack of Peter, or it simply could have been a storytelling choice. In either case, it”s really, really weird to remove him from the equation at this late hour of the season/series. If the show hadn”t built up so much importance around him, the absence wouldn”t matter. I didn”t particularly miss him at any point, which has nothing to do with Joshua Jackson so much as the awesomeness of Torv and John Noble. (My Patronus is so gonna be a grinning Noble. I already know this.) But to remove him so much so late indicates as shift in overall priorities that makes a lot of the legwork earlier this year seem somewhat unnecessarily prolonged.
“Fringe” is in a weird situation right now for many reasons, and not all of them have to do with the reality that it might not get renewed for a fifth season. I am horrible at handicapping these things, but my guess is it will, with a reduced budget and episode order. The big picture plot stuff isn”t terrifically important and probably not worth as much episode time as given tonight. (I”m going to go out on a limb and suggest existence itself DOESN”T end in the season finale.) Rather, it”s got some tricky business to do with figuring out where it wants to go once this latest threat ends. “Fringe” might be saying that every version of reality features a psychopath who wants to end it all. That”s a fine in theory but sort of repetitious in practice. There”s been plenty of speculation in the comments this year (sprinkled in between the “Die in a fire, McGee!” missives that I cherish so much) about what will happen once the reality problem gets “solved.” Well, what if it never gets solved?
“Fringe” might envision a narrative worldview akin to the one in the strong “Community” episode “Remedial Chaos Theory”. In this scenario, each subsequent season from now on reveals character through a brand new prism of reality. I”m not sure that could work, but the fourth season is essentially already one roll of that mystical die played out over a large number of episodes. “Community” played out 3-minute versions of each reality within a single episode, which allowed them to get in and out of the concept quickly before moving on. “Fringe” does not have that luxury of spending so much time within each. It”s one thing to have the “darkest and most terrible timeline” be a stinger over the closing credits. It”s another to spend twenty episodes inside of that same reality. Getting out of a three-minute reality into the old one is easy. Getting out of a twenty-two episodes reality is incredibly difficult, both for those that have wondered why they watched a season-long detour and for those that grew to love the new iterations onscreen.
Some of you have suggested we”ll get “merged” versions of the characters inside of this current physical reality, except we”ve already seen with Olivia that it doesn”t work that way. She barely remembers anything from this new timeline at all at this point. But what about Colonel Broyles? He”s trapped in prison now. Does he regress to remembering that he was cut in half? Does physical energy regress along with memory? Will people start wanting the physical world to match their returned mental landscapes?
These are all fun, but impractical, questions to ask. And I don”t even bother to ask them while watching Walter, in Fauxlivia”s robes, comforting the redhead as she seeks to drown her sorrows in a bottle of her ex”s Scotch. “Fringe” has always sought to tell big stories, but usually has grounded them in small character moments that make us root for them to survive whatever threat may come. Even if the big stuff still isn”t quite clicking, at least a lot more of the smaller things are at this point. And that”s more than I could have hoped for at the outset of this final fourth season run.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did the explanation for Broyles” betrayal make sense, or ring hollow? Is Jones” return this season working for you or feel like a pale retread? Do you need others to remember in the way Peter and Olivia do, or should they stay in the dark for as long as the show lasts? Sound off below!
We saw the alternate Broyles’ sick son last year, early in the season, so that wasn’t a complete unknown.
We knew he had been kidnapped, and was suffering trauma from that. Did we know he had a fatal illness as well?
He had magic old person disease or something.
Episode 7 of Season 3 (“The Abducted”) revealed that alt-Broyles’ son had been previously kidnapped by ‘The Candyman’, who would abduct children and drain the hormones out of their pituitary gland to create a serum that would help him recover his youth. Broyles’ son was recovered,, but he was rendered blind, frail, and afflicted with many ailments that would normally be seen only in elderly individuals. While Olivia (recovering from the brainwashing that had led her to believe she was Fauxlivia) was able to apprehend the Candyman, no cure for Christopher’s condition was ever mentioned. I would assume that under this ‘new’ timeline, Christopher suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Candyman, and it’s this condition that Jones is helping to cure in exchange for Broyles’ cooperation.
I’m going to amend the review slightly to incorporate this discussion, y’all. Thx!
I think it was also mentioned in the Candyman episode that Chris’s ailments would eventually prove fatal and that he wouldn’t live to adulthood. My impression was certainly that Jones’ medicine was curing Chris of the CandyMan side effects, but you’re right that the show did not explicitly confirm this.
Wasn’t there a whole episode about Broyles son and his illness last season. While it was still a bit manipulative, it wasn’t exactly pulled out of thin air.
Given how many events have changed since last season, we couldn’t rely on previous information. I mean, the old Colonel Broyles was DEAD. And now he’s not. I see your point, but it’s not like we could go off the old reality to draw conclusions in this case with the new one.
Yeah, that’s what I was thinking.
Its pretty hard to argue that the weird timeline thing hasn’t been a huge disaster. But, the first time we talk about Broyles son in this episode, Boryles is getting medicine for him from Jones. It doesn’t seem like a huge leap to say, “oh, that part of Broyles back-story is still true.” Its not inventing “a whole new backstory for Broyles’ son.” As stupid as the timeline thing is, it seems like a bit of a stretch to say “Broyles was DEAD, so they are ruining this story simply by referencing any details about his character from previous seasons.”
On the other hand, it still seemed like the show was saying “remember that Broyles has a sick son that nobody has mentioned for a season and a half. Pathos!” It did seem manipulative, it just didn’t strike me as a dishonest use of the alternate timeline (if that makes any sense).
Thought this ep assimilated the freak of the week with the big story arc perfectly. And the less time spent on the former, the better. Good point on Peter becoming less a factor, but as said, Noble and Torv are what stirs the drink. One thing that got interrupted with the reboot was Olivia becoming kind of superhuman. It was comforting to know we had her in the wings as an equalizer to the evil SS, Meana, and Jones. I’d like to get back to that. Think of our little band as D&D. Sort of. We have the warrior (Fauxliv), the wizrd (Walter), the soothsayer (Peter), and the sorcerer (Liv). I can see some impossible situation in the finale where something is activated in Liv to save the day. Who would benefit from collapsing both universes? A third (purple) universe? If the series had to end to produce this tremendous S4 finish, it will have been worth it.
Olivia a superhuman? when was that? The only thing she has is being abused with cortexiphan, only used once on her own to cross over, never anything else.
And the writers have made it clear that she is not able to do anything without Peter, and with what they made her since midseason 3, an insecure, dependent on Peter girl, I am secretely hoping that Jones is going to make her that savior, independent and strong.
Olivia used to be what Fauxlivia is, see pilot Olivia, I want to see that fighter Olivia back.
And Anna and John together for me should have been the central relationship, and with less or no Peter, a chance to do something with Lance, Jasika, Blair and Seth in turn, all better actors then Josh IMO.
They should have done more episodes Over There, I can watch Fauxlivia all the time, despite the fact that I love Our Olivia, although I dislike what they have done with and to her since midseason 3.
Fantastic Anna Torv, making me forget that the same actress plays both women, I only have that with Anna, so brilliant, the best actress, but will she get an Emmy?
Love the Walter and Fauxlivia scenes, wish they had done more with Olivia Walter when peter was away, that only got Subject9.
Anna Torv and John Noble have such great chemistry, what a shame they never had a chance to really have a realtionship on Fringe, as Olivia has been isolated so much.
Actually I think this season would have been a better one without Peter, the changes that would have brought and it would have given us more time Over There, now Peter was brought home at the expense of Olivia.
BTW. Josh Jackson was not much in 4.17 and 4.18 as he was doing a film, he will not be much in 4.19 because of that either.
But from the promo of 4.19 it seems that to compensate his absence Anna Torv, who is fully committed to Fringe, is now written out of 4.19, or is that to keep the suspense of Olivia’s fate by mr.X?
the problem with season 4, well my opinion at least, is that they prepared the end of season 3 to be a series finale, aka they started wrapping up a lot of loose threads, instead of rationing them out, or extraplating, so they wrapped up the interdimentaional war, so this season they had to do something new, using the threads that they hadn’t used up let, so they more or less had to start from scratch, but at the same time they were trying to continue off the back off all the mythology in season 1-3, so yes, the big stories aren’t as great this year, but the small stories are, and for me thats plenty good
If I could take the writers back the the beginning of season 4, I would have had them resolve the “what timeline is Peter in?” issue by the third episode and then start with action and adventure through the next 19 episodes. In Season 2 Episode 3 FRACTURE, Colonel Raymond Gordon (Stephen McHattie) tells Broyles that people are collecting data about our world, observing us and are going to use that info to eventually to destroy us. What if Mr. Jones is not the big bad, but the Observers are? What if they are tripping through time to get a universe/timeline to their liking? I just think we are being led down the garden path to Mr. Jones door, but he is not really in control.
fantastic ep. noble,torv and reddick nailed every single scene
Reading all the praise Anna Torv gets for Fauxlivia, very rightly so, it just proves that people react easily to a more open character.
Playing Olivia is far more difficult, especially the one she had to play after the pilot, but as people and critics did not like that character, they took it out on Anna.
I loved Olivia Dunham from the start, but I am certain that if Anna would have been allowed to play pilotOlivia or Fauxlivia, she would have gotten the recognition from the start.
Luckily for Anna , there was a season 3 to prove everyone wrong.
If John Noble would have had to play the broken Walter he did in the beginning of this season (who he hated playing, even though it was just a few scenens), would he have been so praised? Or Walternate?
No, John Noble gets all his praise because everyone loves Walter (well I did not actually in season 1), Walter with all the one-liners, the best stories and the huge backstory.
So not only because of her brilliant acting, but just as much for the way she handled everything she had to deal with (thanks no thanks to Jeff Pinkner,who did nothing, and just forced her to play that part) I really do hope a miracle will happen and Anna Torv will be at least nominated for an Emmy.
Altbroyles’s motivations were manipulative (but so was Walter’s sudden love for Fauxlivia), but “the father trying to save his son” theme has been a recurring one during the show’s run and it is the very foundation of Fringe. Lance Reddick and the child playing Chris sold this plot for me.
When Broyles said “I’m sorry” to Fauxlivia and Lincoln, there was so much emotion in his face — beautifully done.
The Consultant was my favorite episode of the season. I was completely mesmerized, frantically hitting the 30 second forward button on my DVR to get to the next scene.
Fringe is a perfect example of the minefield that the reality of television serialization is. From the network’s point of view, the best balance are shows like CSI and Law and Order. With these shows there is care for the characters who are moved forward through the plotlines, but basically you can watch any episode out of order and still be interested. Then there’s the perfect storm of Lost, in which the early episodes and first season were so powerful, there was enough audience to ride the wave through 6 seasons.
I think that the overall criticism of this season, especially Ryan’s critiques, are about trust. Can the creative team responsible for the show, be trusted to bring the show to a point of satisfactory fruition? What is forgotten is that this is their baby, not ours. We are only along for the ride and the only choice we have is whether we continue to watch (maybe some of Ryan’s angst is that if he were simply a viewer, he might have ditched the show 4 or 5 episodes into season 4, but he can’t).
A good example of this for me is Hero’s. I mostly loved season 1, but did notice even then, that the episodes ran hot and cold. Then came the disaster of season 2, and the better but still uneven season 3. Finally, I lost all trust with Kring and stopped watching. I did watch the pilot for Touch, but saw some of the same old Kringisms, and easily decided against watching any more.
As I have said before, since much of the Fringe creative team also were involved with Lost, there is no way to avoid comparisons. I believe that the concept of ‘two world’s without Peter’ strikes a similar nerve to the flash sideways of season 6. What the heck are they doing? Where is this leading to? Who are these people?
As a person who was 100% satisfied with “The End”, I trust that given enough episodes, the Fringe people will conclude the show correctly. I second Ryan’s notion that Fringe will likely be given a abbreviated 5th season in order to resolve all loose ends (as Fox allowed Joss Whedon to conclude Dollhouse, albeit much quicker than he would have liked).
Jones is going to destroy the two worlds? WHY??? He does realize he is ON those worlds, doesn’t he? He wants to go out in a flash? If this is truly his plan, massive FAIL for the Fringe writers.
I don’t think this illness of Broyles son is tied to the story from last season. The timeline was rewritten, remember? Some things are the same, many not. I wasn’t surprised to find he had a good reason to go along with Jones, although like you I rather thought he’d turn out to be a shapeshifter.
I don’t want them to reset the realities again, I’m just getting used to, and fond of, the ones they’ve unveiled this year, enjoy the exchanges between the two Astrids, and as you mentioned, this version of Fauxlivia and Walter. Please don’t make me adjust to a third version. And I don’t want it to go backwards either, as then we go back to Fauxlivia having Peter’s child and being in love with him. I like her the way she is, now with the other Lincoln Lee at her side.
I think Jones plans to destroy the current reality, but he must have a plan for a new one, that will at least include him and his minions. Or at least the minions think so, as AltNina said -he’ll come back for me. She believes he’ll take her to whatever new world he creates.
I had the same thought about Peter disappearing. This show to me still seems all about Olivia, maybe that’s just do to Anna Torv’s compelling characterization of the various incarnations of Olivia and Altlivia. Peter has stayed the same, and while I’m glad he’s back “home”, it doesn’t seem there’s as much meat in the character to gnaw on.
And I don’t think Walter remembers the other past, am expecting him to, but from what he said this week, seems like he’s accepted Peter as his adult son, but doesn’t remember that he raised him.
I think you hit the nail on the head Ryan, when you said the story earlier in the season was unnecessarily prolonged. I agree.
About tonight’s episode, it was good and all but honestly, I hate, hate, hate being told what Peter and Olivia are doing without being SHOWN what they are doing. I want to see their moments together as a couple, colleagues, friends etc I almost feel jealous of characters talking about them and yet we the audience are not privy to those moments.
I miss seeing them work together. And no, 2 second grand romantic gestures don’t make up for the lack of scenes between them this season. Why have they been visually taken out of the equation? yes, everyone from Walter to September talks about the importance of their romance etc etc but could we just actually see them together for more than a few seconds?
Sigh, it sucks.
They got a bit sloppy in this episode. In the scene where Walter, Lincoln and Olivia 2 were walking on the pier you can see the mountains of Vancouver amid the clouds when they were shooting off to the side.