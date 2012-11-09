Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Through the Looking Glass and What Walter Found There ‘

There”s a tendency to overanalyze episodes of television shows as they approach their announced end dates. This is a relatively recent phenomenon, and it”s one that”s coincided with the rise of online analysis of shows on a weekly basis. Even when a show like “M*A*S*H” ended, there simply weren”t the forums available for widespread, multidirectional analysis, no matter how many fans watched that finale. So on one level, it”s unfair to judge tonight”s episode of “Fringe” based on the fact that only seven more will ever air. On the other hand, “Through the Looking Glass and What Walter Found There” would be a middling episode of “Fringe” at best were it not placed at this time in the show”s run. As is? It”s a borderline travesty.
I almost used the word “disaster” there, but that”s too strong by half. I”m not mad at this episode. But I was almost uniformly bored by it. Establishing the premise of the episode, which entailed a pocket universe inside which Walter placed the unnamed boy from season 1″s episode “Inner Child” as part of his anti-Observer agenda, took up nearly two-thirds of the proceedings. Having a slow episode inside a final season is fine, particularly if that show uses the slowed-down pace to do some serious character work before the final few legs of the journey. In fact, after the cataclysmic events of “The Bullet That Saved The World”, we had just such an episode. Not much forward plot momentum happened in “An Origin Story”, leaving time for the ache of Etta”s death to settle over things. When something did finally happen, it felt seismic: Peter putting Observer tech into his body came as a shock, and promised to push the show into its final phase.
By contrast, “Through The Looking Glass and What Walter Found There” felt less like a pause and more like a stall. With only a handful of episodes left, it”s simply astounding that the show felt the need to pad out its season by presenting a leg of its season-long scavenger hunt that unfolded at the approximate speed of continental drift. Sure, the MC Escher-esque construction of the pocket universe was neat, and did lead to some interesting visual moments. (I particularly dug the faux end of the hallway, and the vertiginous chase once The Observes popped over.) But those moments served themselves and themselves only. It didn”t really teach us much about these characters, offered little in the way of tension, and mainly served as a walking tour of a place Walter Bishop visited twenty-five years ago as part of a plan I barely have any interest in following anymore.
At the outset of the season, I wrote that the “gotta collect ’em all” aspect laid out there might be a fine way to construct the final season. But that optimism was based on each piece of the puzzle aligning with a specific part of the characters” journey. I”m not suggesting that this episode”s refusal to deal with the fallout from Peter”s decision to plug into this show”s version of The Matrix until its final five minutes was the sole reason this episode failed to excite. But without that last-minute fallout, everything that happened before it lacked context. Walter excavated a tape by himself because the plot needed him to do so. He left of his own accord because the plot needed him to do so. He let a poor man die inside the pocket universe because the plot needed him to do so. Walter”s final speech tried to retroactively justify his actions. Instead, it served as exposition because the actions he took were unintelligible without it. When the show has to explain why a character does something, that”s usually the sign of poor writing, plan and simple.
Similarly, aside from a bittersweet moment early on in which Peter and Olivia watch a hologram voicemail from Etta, little they do throughout the hour served any particular purpose for their characters. Nothing carried the weight of what they had been through. After Etta all but said, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you”re my only hope,” the pair floated through the episode, carried through by little besides creaking plot mechanisms that had them following in Walter”s footsteps for the majority of the hour. Had all this led to some major revelation regarding Walter and September”s Master Plan To Beat The Observers®, at least we would feel as if some forward momentum had been achieved on the season-long narrative front. Instead, we only got more mysteries. We”re still no closer to learning who Donald is, what the boy”s role in the Master Plan is, or why any of this is matters in the long run. Having this scavenger hunt support the final arc of “Fringe” is fine. Having it bear this much of the overall structure is highly problematic.
What”s good about tonight”s episode only happens in the final five minutes. In those three hundred seconds, Peter starts unlocking perks on his Observer skill tree*, Windmark gets his best Emperor Palpatine smile on, Etta”s face starts to get appear on the sides of skyscrapers, and most importantly, Peter and Walter have a major powwow about the nature of hubris in the Bishop bloodline. Again: it”s unfortunate to have the episode”s themes highlighted, underlined, and then affixed with the Christmas light effects that certain companies use in their holiday-themed Power Point presentations. But when you have John Noble delivering these words, they inevitably carry more weight.
* That one”s for you, Three People Reading This Who Also Have Played “The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim”.
Peter”s sin in inserting Observer tech into his brain is the same as the sin that pushed Walter Bishop Over There in 1985 to retrieve Walternate”s son. Both men thought that had to fix things alone, and that no one could aid them in their pursuit. Walter eventually lost his wife to suicide due to this decision (at least in the original timeline), and now it”s possible Peter will lose Olivia long before he loses himself. She”s the sensible one at this point, but she”s also far from the show”s focus at this current stage of the game. I”m hoping that”s by design. But it”s still curious to have all the focus be on Peter when Olivia lost just as much as he did. (And don”t get me started about him leaving her in the pocket universe alone. UGH.)
But again, we”re at the point in the story in which Peter has to massively, massively screw up in order to achieve redemption by the end. She has to either save him or at least redeem him before he makes a sacrifice that ultimately defeats The Observers. To be honest, at this point, I quite honestly don”t see how he makes it through the show alive, or at least in the same plane of reality as Olivia and Walter. In contrast to Harry Potter, Peter Bishop is The Boy That Shouldn”t Have Lived. Don”t get me wrong: I”m glad he did. That assignation speaks more to his part in reality versus the moral choices he has made after being saved. But let”s look at the facts here. He had to be removed from reality in order to save two universes. Now, instead of bridging the gap between two worlds, he”s now bridging the gap between two iterations of humanity. He”s always been at the edge of two touching Venn diagrams, simultaneously belonging to both circles yet neither. Now, he has to be the one to not only break the connection between The Observers and 2036, but also break the cycle of hubris that has infected his lineage.
This is all strong, fascinating stuff. Unfortunately, it only made up 10% of tonight”s hour. The rest was immediately forgettable, mere cogs in a machine operating at a frequency I can barely hear. Defeating The Observers is a distant secondary concern for me compared with the resolutions of the journeys that Olivia and The Bishop Boys started five seasons ago. Despite every misgiving I”ve had about the show since Peter stepped into the Doomsday Device, I still want to see how things ends for these characters. I don”t give a flying fig about Donald, Tape 8, or any other such nonsense. Show us these three making decisions that define who they are, make those choices surprising yet true to their natures, and let the chips fall where they may. In January, this show will be ambered forever. There are only seven episodes left. The time for stalling is over. The time to push through to the end is now.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Do you agree that it was too slow for this stage of the game, or did the pace suit you fine? Did the decision to not follow up on Peter”s new biological status feel like a smart move? Does the scavenger hunt still hold you interest? Sound off below!
I’m at the point where I seriously wished that Fringe ended with Season 3. With this episode, I agree that the pocket-universe diversion was interesting, although it was executed badly (which is a Fringe staple these days). I was cautiously excited when Wyman said the final season would not have standalone episodes and would be serialized, however I was not expecting slow, painful filler episodes with a laughable collect-the-tapes plot for the final season. The problem, in my opinion, was the show peaked too early (season 3’s end) and the writers just couldn’t find a groove after they backed themselves in that corner. I’m skeptical that they actually thought the show would be renewed, because it surely looks like they wrote it towards an ending back then.
After season 3 they just stopped writing for Olivia, she has been reduced to Paceys little woman ,
and he treats her like that, the entire Olivia-Peter thing has been so badly written for Olivia, she basically has gotten 3 lines in 50% over the past 32 episodes (S3 included)
_ I need you Peter
-I worry for ( you ) Peter
-I love you Peter (that was according to Wyman Olivias arc to say that in S3 and 4 and now it seems in 5 as well
That is what you get when the Pacey fans are constantly drooling over Wyman,
Poor Anna Torv, awesome actress but what a lousy writing she gets.
Why have they never done anything with Olivia Dunhams backstory?
At the end of the series Anna can say that her best writing was in the Over There episodes, as Brainwashed Olivia and AltLivia with 1 or 2 exceptions,
Over There being the best part of Fringe.
This episode was Wyman and co writing for His Noble, and being clever
And clearly Jackson and Noble only care for their characters and each other and Walter and Peter, with the result that Anna Torvs Olivia has been sacrificed for them in S1 and S2 and S4 and now again in the final season.
I noticed at Comic Con that Anna Torv had not much to say about her character, was more interested in the story.
I can see why.
I always kept watching for Anna Torv who is awesome and has created a great Olivia Dunham from so little
, but what they are doing to Olivia Dunham now, it is getting very painful, how many lined did she get this episode?
And how often can Peter lie to her and treat her like dirt?
(Peter fans will excuse him for his past, well in that case Olivia should have flipped and killed the Bishops by now)
The sad part will be that
the arrogant egocentric Bishop Boys will have to be saved by Olivia Dunham, only it looks like this time Olivia is not even allowed to be kick-ass anymore,
she will be Elisabeth Bishop and has to forgive Peter and care for Walter and Peter.
Can someone tell me why?
All the Bishops did was ruin Olivias life.
And I am angry about always the father having the big loss, Peter centre as if he suffers more than Olivia,
Olivia with her life from hell, sidelined, mothers do not have feelings.
So we will end Fringe with a female lead character that has never had a storyline about her childhood, parents and past,
that has to take care of one of the men ,Walter that has abused her with cortexaphan that ruined her life,
and that has to say I love you and I need you to a guy Peter that lies to her and treats her like dirt,
Olivia Dunham such a beautiful rounded character in the pilot, happy, sad, crying, angry,
in come the Bishop Boys,
and slowly they sucked the life out of her.
I think they chose satisfy the lowest possible number of fans.
@Anna are you sure you’re watching the same show as the rest of us? This is getting ridiculous.
I agree with Anna. Olivia has been reduced to a shadow of her former self. In previous seasons she was the leader. Now she is the folllwer. Where is the vibrant, confidant woman from seasons past?
I agree with Anna too. Olivia Dunham has been reduced to a background character this season. She’s barely getting any screentime or lines and when she does, she seems to be fretting over her relationship with Peter 90% of the time.
Another week where I find myself echoing Ryan’s sentiments. I’m disappointed in the lack of story development this week and by the Matrix-ish concept used. While I appreciate the performances by the actors, I found this episode dragging terribly. Also, if it was 5 days in the pocket universe and 20 years for Walter, why didn’t more time advance for Astrid and the Observer brigade while the rest were tracking down the boy? Time seemed to move at exactly the same pace on both sides. I hope next week’s episode finds the show back on track.
You’d think in an episode where the time was said to be different that Astrid would have been there for awhile. I noticed this as well.
Totally agree Ryan! They should be going for Broke right now but it is becoming increasingly obvious that their budget has been slashed to near nothing and the lack of time is hindering them in developing a proper season. Fox probably got this season for free from Warner Brothers….I just wish they saved it for mid season and gaver the writers time to do better, horrible, just horrible…sad really.
I’m not so sure we can blame lack of budget or time for these issues.
At least we now know that those symbols shown before each commercial break correspond to a door in the pocket universe. I did not find this episode unnecessary or boring. As a matter of fact, it answered questions that have long been simmering on FRINGE. Take a step back and watch the episode again and you will see exactly how this excellent show has to end, especially what the Observer said to Peter just before Peter snapped his neck. I think that little boy that Walter left in the pocket universe turned out to be September. Think about it.
I’ve thought about it. I don’t get the closed loop implied in the plot. So Peter goes back to witness the moment he dies…but doesn’t…which causes him to live, which he wouldn’t have unless his future self had intervened?
I’m not saying you’re wrong. But this points out where relying on time-travel paradoxes can get shows into extremely muddled waters extremely fast.
What is there to say? Nothing happened! At first I thought, okay a Walter episode, he deserves some attention. What a waste! They couldn’t give Noble 5 seconds during the action to demonstrate the fear he spoke of later in the episode?
I do not hate this episode, but it was beyond lazy.
I have to agree on the filler aspect. At the very least this is the 2nd filler episode. The first was episode 3, which they referred to in the recap for some reason. I did appreciate the Escher design, but much like Episode 3, there was a lot of time spent on what will likely be of little consequence. The rock was important. The rest of those characters, not so much.
And while I get that Walter’s had some personality changes, I don’t get how he can possibly argue that that’s why the guy is dead. He’s dead, because Observers got in and killed him. Walter couldn’t have known that would happen.
Unlike you, however, I don’t have a problem with most of Season 4. If you watch the entire season a 2nd time, it mostly works. Bu the final hour kills it. It’s almost like they filmed the finale before they’d written the flash forward episode. Bell’s motivation was purely selfish, which if it remains that is a huge plot hole and a wasted opportunity.
They referred to “The Recordist” since that’s where Donald was first mentioned. I’m kind of glad, since I would not have remembered it otherwise.
BTW Peter and Joh Jackosn fans:
Peter has always had far more storyline than Olivia Dunham and Altlivia combined,
S1 was Walter and Peter
S2 mostly Walter and Peter
S3 after Firefly all about Peter and the Machine and being God
S4 Peter being Jesus,
S5 again Walter and Peter.
Olivia has been central whan she ws OverThere and a few episodes spread over the entire 5 seasons so far,
Jackosn and Noble bot dislike the first half of season 3, with Anna Torv central,
And Jackosn went to the media to complain about that arc,
after that Olivia Dunham has been reduced to Paceys girl.
Anna Torvs favorute part of Fringe is Over There and AltLivia,
and we all know why by now I think.
The little boy was watched by September in ‘Inner Child’ as he was driven to his foster family, so he’s not September. And budgeting and FOX are not to blame for this, they went above and beyond to offer us this season.
Oh Thank You for pointing this out. I just can’t see why folks want to believe September is somehow the same person as this little fellow. I know this is a sci-fi show, but OUCH, my head. I’m really hoping the showrunners don’t try to open that can of worms.
1 of 3 Skyrim enthusiasts, checking in.
Dovahkiin!!!!
Got to thinking, maybe I’m the Dragonborn, and I just don’t know it yet
>But it’s still curious to have all the focus be on Peter when Olivia lost just as much as he did<
"Be a better man than your father" We're basically seeing Peter make the same mistakes as Walter.
I wouldn't say we haven't seen Olivia's grief either but I do agree that is weird not to have Olivia at the center of things.
But she did have a special relationship with the boy from S1 so maybe her story will be front in center these last few eps.
I'm enjoying this season overall. I think Fringe is still the best show on network tv.
Sandy, you might try watching The Good Wife or Homeland just to name a couple.
@Evelyn: Homeland is not network tv. And The Good Wife is not that good this season.
I really enjoy your reviews but the only thing i’m going to disagree with you is what you said about how the focus being more on Peter instead of Olivia. I’m actually really really happy that the show is finally focusing on Peter now which should have happened a long time ago! he’s been put on standby for too long even though he and Walter are the main part of the whole story of the show. The last minutes of the episode were the best. Peter getting his observer powers, Walter and Peter are back. He truly is his father’s son when dealing with loss.
This is the first time since probably season 3 that i really enjoyed
an episode, 504, 505, 506 have all been the best. because last season bored the hell out of me dealing with Olivia’s feelings instead of focusing on other points. It’s great to see the show giving time for other characters than her before it ends. I really hope Broyles and Astrid will play a bigger part too.
I agree completely.
must be me. I thought the pocket universe was pretty creepy.
This was easily one of the worst episodes of Fringe. It was mind numbingly boring. David Fury, yet again proves he simply cannot write for Fringe. And John Noble, what the hell? In the final scene, it took him an eternity to get two lines out of his mouth. Complete over indulgence and overacting on his part. This episode was horrendous.
I was not happy when I saw written by Fury at the beginning either.
Anyone wanting a different POV on this episode, and Fringe in particular, please go here:
[www.avclub.com]
A far more balanced, thoughtful, and considerate understanding of not only this episode, which was in no way as terrible as Ryan described, but of the show in general, since the beginning of season 4.
Let’s just call it a better alternative. :-)
Intellectual Ninja – I believe the phrasing you’re looking for is “a recap that I agree with more.”
-Daniel
@Dan: See Dan, the problem with TV critics it’s that they are too arrogant to see that just because a review is subjective, you can’t just write whatever the hell you want. If what a TV critic write is crap and someone points it out, he will say “Oh, you only say that because your opinion is not the same as mine”.
I know most TV critics around here are just some bloggers who were invited to write and receive a paycheck and are only familiar with “american pop culture” but they should give it a try a read a little bit about the philosophy of aesthetics (yeah and drop the Twilight and Hunger Games books). You can start by reading about Immanuel Kant’s aesthetics, he defends objectivism and says that “quality/beauty” is not in the eye of the beholder but in the object itself.
@Intellectual Ninja: we cannot expect too much from Hitfix’s reviews since the bloggers are not that good. They circlejerk around the shows that are popular and they like (doesn’t matter if it’s actually good or not) and when a good and creative show like Fringe takes a risk and goes against their narrow-minded conceptions, they hold a grudge to it. And now, every time the show is not perfect on a storytelling premise, as small as the mistake might be, McGee whines about it over and over again. No matter what the show does, not mater how good something they come up is, McGee can’t give up his huge “TV critic” ego and will always find something to whine about. He will be forever hung up on Fringe’s narrative decision in season 4 (like other Netflix reviewers, Dan and Sepinwall). I just hope that isn’t something they do on real life…
@HA
Dan’s comment to Intellectual Ninja was I assume in reference to him saying that the AV Club wrote something he liked. He was not defending Ryans review in any way or form, Dan did not say it was a good review or that Ryan was right…he just called out Intellectual Ninja for saying that the review is a better alternative and better thought out, etc because he agreed with the av clubs review being more favourable.
As for Ryan calling out Fringe on their shit? Why not? Being insulting to him and the fellow critics at Hitfix is not very constructive or nice.
When it comes to critics viewing a show you may find that most of them will inevitably pick character over plot. Fringe picked plot and that has turned a lot of people off the show because it confuses everything for them.
For example, at the end of the episode Walter went on and on about not wanting to be the man he was before…I suppose before Bell took out part of his brain because Walter was a D bag and that he did not want to become the man he was because Peter coming back in his life changed him….well if this was the Walter of seasons 1-3 talking then I would know what the heck he was talking about. The Walter of season 4 though? Walter spent all of season 4 giving Peter shit and then only at the end was nice to him, what Walters past was without Peter no one knows because unlike Olivia (as the episodes showed when he did not remember the kid)he has no memories of the life he had with Peter.
So the writers and the show have shot themselves in the foot because everything Walter says is limited to one season of character development because the stupid producers erased the previous 3 seasons because of the stupid dumb plot manouver that was aimed to shock and awe but just threw out all the characters agency.
Yikes and with that and other characters not being who they are it becomes tough to track exactly what these people want…it is all conviluted and brasen to be honest…hmmm…
Dan & Ha…
… I disagree with both of you.
Dan, even though he’s not very nice about it, Ha has a point amongst the vitriol.
Ryan isn’t subjective or objective here. It colors the reviews. Forest. Trees. But that’s an old argument. I just wanted to offer a review from someone I think has remained objective and fair.
Ha, I do disagree with the thrust of your issues.
Sepinwall and Feinberg did very well before ever joining HitFlix.
Drew was much more than just “Moriarty” from AintItCool. He’s a fantastic, thoughtful, thorough, and objective critic, and conveys very real understanding and empathy in his writing. You know… kind of like Ebert used to be able to do before he starting seeing the work of “right-wing, gun-loving, Obama-hating, nut-job extremists” in every other film he reviews.
And as I’ve said often, I’ve followed Ryan for awhile. I look at his blog, Boob Tube Dude, every day. He can be thoughtful and objective, funny and witty. His podcast with the luminous and wonderful (and a 100 other descriptors that barely do her justice) Mo Ryan is just as good as Firewall and Iceberg.
But something isn’t right here. And I don’t believe it is with SNL, either, where something else entirely sometimes derails his critical eye there.
You know… Noel doesn’t like every episode of Fringe, either. But when he doesn’t, his criticism is pointed and logical. I don’t think it’s too much to expect the same from all.
Then again, my objectivity could also be compromised, as well, looking at Ryan’s reviews on Fringe colored by all of the whining from last season. I try to remain introspective and critical of myself in that way, and it is possible.
But it all comes back to Forest and Trees. I think much is being missed, as it was last year, because a few branches on one tree in the forest seem to be missing.
And it’s just kinda sad.
But really, Ha… no need for the venom.
After all, this isn’t sports. ;-)
Ha – When you call TV critics arrogant and then demand we read Kant, it’s pretty much impossible for the conversation to go anywhere. And that’s… OK. Have a fine Saturday!
-Daniel
Hey Intellectual Ninja!
While I understand your passion and commiserate with your disappointment over the trajectory that Ryan McGee’s Fringe reviews have taken – for example, this was a pretty excellent episode IMHO – as I too listen to his podcasts with Mo Ryan and read most of his other reviews and enjoy them; it’s time you step away and look to other sources for Fringe reviews like the AV Club ones you have mentioned.
The people that agree with Ryan’s reviews will stay here and post comments. Others have moved on and/or stop commenting like myself.
I still read his reviews from a critiquing perspective because I truly believe one learns a lot more from the ones that do not align with our reactions than the ones that do.
Embrace the Star Trek Vulcan concept of IDIC – Infinite Diversity In Infinite Combinations and use differences in opinion as an exploration tool to help strengthen your own thoughts, critiques, and arguments.
There are many other voices out there doing Fringe reviews – Ken Tucker does a wonderful job too. So do some of the fan sites. Marisa Hoffman over at GMMRTV is another one worth reading.
I, and I hope you will too, look forward to new shows in the future where common ground will be re-established between McGee and me – hmmm that sounds like the title to something – and we can have a positive exchange of ideas again.
Cheers to all!
Lou
Lou… I get what you’re saying.
But I wholly reject the notion of ceasing a disagreement because it may be disagreeable.
If all we do is either receive unceasing praise & agreement or only listen to those with whom we agree, well, we all know those people… they watch the former MCNBC or FOXNews.
I haven’t commented in a couple of Ryan’s reviews. This one I felt particularly galling, so I wanted to offer even those who may agree more with Ryan than I do an alternative view of the very same material.
I am always going to do my best to be polite in a disagreement.
Where we are going wrong as a society is too many of us have this idea that the very act of disagreement is impolite.
I reject that notion as ludicrous. :-)
Hey Ninja.
Fair enough.
Food for thought – the fly in your approach is that there are many Fringe reviews to pull from. Both pro and con.
If you really want to make your point then – again my personal opinion – the optimal path would be for you to provide your viewpoint based on what was presented in the episode addressing the issues that you do not agree with in this review – rather than pointing to another review.
By all means – keep fighting the fight – I appreciate and empathize with your passion.
Disagree. While we do think that the final moments of the episode (Peter’s fight, Walter’s train confession) are the best parts of the episode, the rest didn’t feel like a stall for us. Loved the trippy Escher-esque apartment, thought that the episode did a good job of compacting Walter’s disintegrating psyche into an episode (since they don’t have 22 episodes to play with) and made the end of episody pay-off stronger.
Our take: [wp.me]
the writing for Olivia is again bad this season, Olivia would have gone to the resistance to take Ettas place after the endscene of epi 5, and work on the plan,
Instead she has to be worried about Peter.
With the Walter losing his mind for the 100 time, and Peter going dark for 10th time,
why not write a decent arc for Olivia?
If Walter/Peter fans go on about Olivias arc is finished with the ending of S4, being Peters wife, pregnant, and
being switched on like a machine by Bell, and shot by Walter, and having to say the lines I am still the girl used by Bell and Walter
is growth? I call that character killing.
Olivia Dunham had so much potential, but John Noble did not want to play nasty Walter that abused children,
so Olivia was stuck with Peter, and
we saw the few cortexaphan children damaged for life having to say that they feel sorry for poor Walter.
Wyman has made it his mission to give Noble his Emmy, he said so himself,
Jackson is his favourute,
He never credited Anna Torv for her hard work, not even season 3, the only thing Pinkner and Wyman kept going on about was Bellivia, which she hated doing.
Anna Torv has to wait nearly 2 seasons to finally get decent material, and some credit.
The material went as soons as Josh went to the media, we all know that he has a special contract with WB, and his own publicist,
after that little spin in the media, the role of Olivia as the hero and Chosen One, was gone
as became the girlf of Peter,
Most notably her only storyline inseason 4, great acting from Anna , playing 2 Olivias at once, but all at the service of Jacksons storyline.
Josh became the savior, God in the machine and Jesus in one, on top of everything else.
The second part of S4 was going to be about Olivia, but Noble wanted his Emmy, and so Olivia and Anna again used for Noble , see how Olivia was used in the final 3 episodes, and for no reason was left out of 419.
Season 5 should have been about Olivia, with Olivia central ,
the last time she had an Pro Active story arc was the beginning of S3 (also the first)
I want Olivia to kick both arrogant egocentric Bishop Boys in the head, gets them sane, and leave them, and celebrate with a good brand of Scotch.
David Fury just announced that his last episode is 5,10. Wish it were sooner. He is the worst thing to happen to Fringe ever.