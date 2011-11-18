Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Wallflower’

I”m going to keep this one relatively short, “Fringe” fans. By now, you know how I feel about this season of the show. Very little about those feelings have changed, because very little of the season itself has changed. The producers have gone in a direction they think benefits the show. Many of you agree. Many of you, like me, disagree. This level of disagreement used to provoke passionate anger from yours truly. But here, at the end of all episodes in 2011, I”m just sadly resigned. I stared at most of tonight”s episode, “Wallflower,” without taking my usually furious notes. Why? Because I”m watching a program that”s not just engaging me at the moment.
It”s a curious time for passion in the television landscape. Earlier in the week, “Community” got left off the NBC midseason line-up, and people went collectively ballistic. I”m not on the same wavelength as many fans (including my colleagues at HitFix) are with that show, but I”ve always admired the passion that people put into that show and the zealousness with which they defend it. I can”t say I”m jealous of that passion, because I have it for other shows. We all don”t have to be equally passionate about everything. But here”s the thing: “Fringe” used to be one of those shows that I had “Community”-levels of passion for. Passion is important when it comes to following a television show for years. And the show has slowly drained that passion for me this Fall.
Here”s the thing: as long as we”re in this new world that was created in the wake of Peter”s disappearance, “Fringe” will never be a show I love. It will be an intellectual experiment to witness, not a dramatic experience in which to lose myself. Curiously, the show keeps making these arguments for me inside its own episodes. Last week, Olivia served as an occasional mouthpiece for how this new world order has robbed the show of the familiarity between its characters. This week, Eugene Bryant”s medical condition served as an apt metaphor for the problems plaguing the show. He notes to Olivia that being unseen is tantamount to not existing. That existential crisis permeates every pore of “Fringe” at this point: it”s not that I can”t see the show, but I”m having a damn hard time figuring out what I”m looking at. And because of that, the show I used to love, that I used to passionately extol/defend, has ceased to exist. It”s as invisible as Eugene.
I could semi-tolerate this in the early episodes, when I felt like “Fringe” had to untangle itself from a narrative misstep at the end of last season. “Chuck” did similar work this year in wiggling out of the problematic Morgan storyline, but “Fringe” hasn”t fixed the problem but rather doubled down on its desire to stay in this new reality. When Peter haunted both Walter and Olivia, there was at least some narrative urgency to the matter. But Peter”s return has accomplished little except prolonging either 1) the inevitable return to the old world order, or 2) a stay in a narrative that is telling us the first three seasons were just one long way to get Peter Bishop into a machine so the REAL show could begin. I”m unsure why I”m supposed to care that a newly invented Olivia/Nina backstory came to a “shocking” conclusion at the end of tonight, because there”s barely any context for such a twist. Moreover, said twist exists in a world where there”s absolutely no desire on anyone”s part to fix what”s wrong with this reality. Even Peter is convinced he”s in the wrong universe at this point. Instead of trying to right a cosmic wrong, he spends his days hunting for reading glasses so a Lincoln Lee I hardly recognize will look cute on a date with an Olivia I barely know.
This is something I”m supposed to be passionate about?
I don”t give a damn about chromatophores. They are fun things to read about on Wikipedia but not something upon which to hang an episode of television. In the middle two seasons of “Fringe,” such scientific quirks were the window dressing upon a solid character piece. This season”s “One Night in October” and “And Those We Left Behind” were semi-successful episodes that worked based solely on people introduced to us for the first time. The scientific mumbo-jumbo faded to the background in the face of strong, believable motivations for its supporting characters. It”s not a good thing that John McClennan and The Greens have resonated more strongly than our core cast of regulars. It”s simply impossible for me to sympathize with Olivia”s feelings of displacement when she walks right by Peter on her way to get some 3 am waffles with her new partner. I know why she”s displaced. We all do. The show ostensibly is carrying this out for a long period of time in order to provide catharsis at the end. But all it”s actually doing is delaying the inevitable, wasting time, testing patience, and draining passion.
And absolutely none of this is fun to type out. None of it makes me happy. The show”s quality doesn”t make me happy. Its poor ratings don”t make me happy. The accusations that I want this show to fail don”t make me happy. If you love “Fringe” as presently constituted, I applaud you. That”s meant earnestly, not condescendingly. I”m not here to tell you what”s “right” or “wrong” here. If you love it, more power to you. All I can do is give you my honest opinion with as much explanation as possible. I feel like I”ve done that faithfully through all my years here writing about “Fringe” here at HitFix. And I can honestly say that despite all this, I”ll be back in 2012, hoping my passion for this show returns in the new year. I”m not confident this will be the case. But I”m trying to be optimistic all the same.
Other observations about tonight”s Fall finale…
*** Since some of you will want to theorize: I”ll wager Olivia”s migraines are connected to Nina”s invasion of her home, and we”ll learn there was a noble aspect to that attack that will become clear later.
*** When we first got a glimpse of Eugene”s laboratory, with all the neatly organized trinkets, my first thought was, “Uh oh, apparently WALL-E is going to be this week”s big bad.”
*** Walter believes leprechauns are possible. I look forward to Brittany S. Pierce from “Glee” joining the “Fringe” team in 2012.
What did you think about the “Fringe” Fall finale? Are you coming back for 2012, or have you given up on the show”s new world order? Is Peter”s role believable, given the current landscape, or far too limited for your liking? Are you rooting for this reality to stick? Do you want the old one to return? Is a fusion of the two even possible, or would that confuse things even further? Sound off below!
Agreed, there’s not a lot to critique, as it’s literally not the same show, save for one character. However, I’ve (sadly) accepted that this is what the show is for now, and it was one of the better episodes of the season thus far.
Yea, I don’t really understand how anyone can say this is the show they know and love. It just doesn’t make any sense. They aren’t the characters we’ve gotten to know. They’re just characters that need to be inevitably erased so the ones we know can come back. But it’s been way too long, and the show will be over quite soon, let’s be honest.
This is a giant mess, a huge giant mess. They reset this season so not to payoff last season, yet they cannot figure out what out of the history they want to use and what not to use. This is supposed to be Peters season yet seven episodes have gone and 33% roughly of the season is gone and yet we have hardly had any Peter! Did they lie about this being a Peter season? of course they did! Can they play this out in a better way with Peter in every scene from now till the end of the season? no of course not, he is a B plot character and always has been and they have insulted us long enough by lying that things will be better. What a bunch of narcassitic idiots Wyman and Pinkner are, they are also cowards that refuse to answer questions about their shows future and when pressed past the buck onto the actors. I have lost all respect for them and for Fringe as a show, I hope their ratings pick up for whatever fans still love this show, but with each week it is becoming obvious that Ryan and myself are not the only ones who are feeling unsatisfied as the ratings continue to decline and fans are leaving. This is on Whyman and Pinkner, they want to be dishonest and tell crappy stories and screw with fans investment by resetting everything then they deserver to have fans call them out on their deception and subtifuge and leave. Get it together or I see the show finishing sooner then the end of season 4. Or maybe just burned off in the summer or saturdays.
Recognition is crucial to existence.
A huge, huge statement. It impacts our understanding for our social lives and the way we view a television program, its message and its character. A huge, huge statement.
Hello, ignorant and pathetically resigned reviewer.. Have a little faith and a little patience. Olivia is the SAME olivia that Peter loved. The only thing different is her memories. And the Nina thing? Well clearly Nina messed with her memories, making it seem as though she lived with Nina, since Nina now knows “Olive” is important. Okay, the theory sounds hair-brained. But we have never really fully understood Nina, except that in the beginning Olivia was skeptical of her and she gave Walter the creeps. While all of you whine about how Fringe is doing the wrong thing (this is not the FIRST dismissal of fringe I’ve read today) I believe they have a larger connection scheme in mind.. Eventually Olivia will remember Peter and what they had, eventually Walter will too… There will be something that connects it all damnnit! Here I was thinking “television is so much better than movies.. people are allowed to get attached to incredibly INTRICATE and complex plots and follow them for a long time.. I do feel like whatever Fringe event is happening does ECHO what is happening with the characters, so, I give Ryan (todays reviewer) props for highlighting the Eugene theme… Other thoughts: What role will Brittany Pierce play? Is there a “home” for Peter to get to, or like me, do you beileve he is already home, but Walter needs to find out why they don’t remember him.. Why did Peter switch from being passionate about that to being resigned, so much like the viewers and reviewers? I believe those who stop watching will really be missing out.. Finally, will there be a season five? I’ve heard some scuffle about how it might not be returning and that has me worried. But I think FOX learned from the mistake they made with Dollhouse and Sarah Chronicles and will keep this one going…
No, no they will not continue since syndication has been reached. Fox has no financial gain in keeping this show, niether does the WB. Also Fringe is not like NBC where shows like community and Chuck get extra seasons because everything else is failing on their network. Fox has a stronger network and can easily dump Fringe and will do so at the end of this season.
Oh and the part about having faith? ever seen Lost? they paid of the characters but the mythology was a joke. Here the characters are unkmown to us and the mythology is a mess. There is no way they are going to be able to pay this off, they will reset everything to a final timeline when they realise they are going to be cancelled and have everyone happy and not explain anything and will be half assed.
What on earth do you mean about Dollhouse and Sarah Connor Chronicles?
Sarah Connor Chronicles had a decent but uninspiring run, with its second season declining steadily in viewership until it was unsurprisingly cancelled. Dollhouse was given a second season despite very low ratings, and returned with even WORSE ratings.
Perhaps the shows were creatively strong enough that their cancellation was unfortunate, but in what way was cancelling either of them a mistake that Fox would regret?
I agree – these are “our” characters – there is nowhere for Peter to get back to. He ‘never existed’ and a timeline reset isn’t going to help here. He bled through to this reality because it’s where his home is. In every sense. There is a purpose to having Olivia and Lincoln connect with each other that integrates with Fringe’s overall themes. It irritates me when all people can see is ‘shipping and start whining about here we go again. In this current reality, Olivia has no reason to feel anything for Peter but there has always been a possibility for a connection between a version of Olivia and a version of Lincoln. It’s logical, dammit. I feel bad for Lincoln given the inevitable that Olivia and Peter will at some point recognise each other again, but not that bad.
We’re *never* going back, people. Just let it go, buckle up and enjoy traveling with Fringe in the time we have left. It really helps to feel connected with the show if you watch Olivia having a terrible migraine in the knowledge that she is Ourlivia.
And I don’t think I’ll take the wager – I think the guy giving her injection saying “She’s going to have a massive headache when she wakes up” (paraphrasing) made it pretty crystal clear the drug was the source of her migraine.
Last week i wrote a defense for why this season had worked for me. A large part was based on being able to reset some of the over the top stuff from last season, as well as the crazy corner they were backing themselves into.
My support for this season was that maybe they could get peter to a more authentic relationship, one that felt real in season two but totally hollow all of last season. I was happy that this season allowed us to back away from the stupid olivia/feuxlivia love triangle.
So then in this episode they start a lincoln olivia thing…and here we go again. Like you said they seem to be doubling down on this universe… And it seems there is going to be another detour to a reconcilliation.
Although i gotta say the previews for 2012 does seem a little more promising.
Get peter and olivia back to a more authentic relationship…
I thought thats what they were starting last week, but this week they avoided each other altogether not to mention walter and peter. Why have him move into the house if they didnt take that any further? This week was very dissapointing as even the case wasnt all that interesting.
I will agree that this season is more tame, but I’m still enjoying it. The next episode was supposed to the mid-season finale, but because of baseball, we have to wait till January.
You know, they could have done this whole Peter-less thing by keeping him trapped in the alt-universe throughout the early season three, just to see how over here manages without him and how Peter doesn’t necessarily belong over there and still keep the characters we all know and love without going through the troubles we are currently going through. Thoughts?
But then WE wouldn’t experience the absence of Olivia and Walter. I’m willing to give the writers a chance that this is what they are trying to do. I admit that it’s going on too long, and it had better end soon.
Maryedith – Feeling the absence of Olivia and Walter? No problem, just air episodes of Fringe from Over There with Peter trying to fit in – boom, there it is: the absence of Olivia and Walter. Feeling the absence of Peter? Air the episodes of Fringe Over Here with Olivia and Walter adjusting to life without Peter and there you go. Just keep this story for the entire third season until Peter joins both universes with a bridge and you’ll have an awkward reunion/meeting amongst everybody!
I think this was the worst episode in the history of the show.
“1) the inevitable return to the old world order, or 2) a stay in a narrative that is telling us the first three seasons were just one long way to get Peter Bishop into a machine so the REAL show could begin.”
1) Why does Peter or the show NEED (only for emphasis not for yelling or sarcasm) to return to the old world? Why is it impossible to care for these characters?
2) Why is anyone of the ‘verses the REAL verse (emphasizing the lack of an apostrophe on the second verse)?
I get what you’re point is, but for me, the reason I NEED to return to the old world is that those are the characters that I have invested 3 seasons worth of episodes in, and it is that investment that means the red/blue worlds are the ‘real’ ones, not this amber universe that has facsimiles of the characters I love.
in fact, thinking about it, this is just another verse, however I care about the original reality, with a red head Olivia who had baby Henry, where Peter and Olivia are together, where Blue-Charlie died but Red-Charlie lives with a bug infestation in his skin etc.
If I came to Fringe at the start of season 4 then these would be characters I care about but for me, much of my enjoyment came from watching the characters I know, with the odd case of the week really impressing me, without that connection, Fringe does not grab my attention, and the fact that the showrunners have decided to spend 7 eps (so far) either starting the show from scratch or treading water until we get the 3 ep arc of peter returning to ‘his’ world is wearing away at the goodwill I have for the show
It’s so funny; but this new universe is what has made me a Fringe fan. Before, I barely watched it because I felt the way the characters interacted was predictable. This new world is much more engaging for me and has lured me into the Fringeverse.
Willing to give this week the benefit of the doubt, as this wasn’t the showrunners wanted to end this half of the year on (baseball screwed over fox’s timetable). If the first episode of 2011 doesn’t have some serious narrative momentum, this show is gonna just slip deeper into DVR purgatory.
It is never really fair to pick on a show that attempts to do more than any procedural or brainless repetitive comedy would but it has to be said that Fringe has run out of creative steam and are also stuggling to come to terms with some of the short comings with previous stories and character arcs. Peter is a prime example of how badly they have patterned his character, they are trying to create an arc for him but they are 7 episodes in and cannot find a way to do that because this is the first time that they have attempted to think of his character and they must realise they have no clue how to write for him. During the shows history he has been a fixer, smart guy, action hero, investigator, profiler, carer…but none of these have been drawn out like Walter and Olivia’s characteristics have and now trying to build a season on an under developed character means the episodes leading up to his arc come across as lame and crap and shit. Fringe are paying a huge price for not thinking about where the story goes in the big picture and only constructing story and characters just for seasonal arcs. It means none of it holds up together and this is a problem in general with Network TV. I know Ryan gives crap about Chuck, but he understands that Chuck is a series made up of 1 and a half seasons of buildup and basically 3 seasons that really contained 5 series because of how many times they could be cancelled and that they are living on a budget of a 22 minute cable comedy like louie that is already cheap compared to other cable comedies…and yet at least they try and give fans some respect.
This is all to say that Fringe is finally being found out as a series that does not respect fans, they do not respect some of the actors on it and they do not repsect themselves because they are putting out this trite crap that is just make up as you go along mediocreness stench all over it. Shame to be honest, Joshua Jackson is a great actor and they have wasted him and have not known how to use him.
You are so wrong. Walter and Peter are the characters that have the backstory, and the scenes, and the storylines, Olivia has only a few facts that determine who she is. You have seen both Peters parents, you know everything about his past, and he has a private life on Fringe, just like Walter. Season 1 and mostly 2 and largely second half 3 were about the Bishop Boys, Walter AND Peter, with Olivia at their sevice.
Olivia is just the FBI agent, and until nearly season 3 the most boring character according to a lot of people (Not me), and it still makes me sick thinking of the crap Anna got, only because Olivia Dunham was a not written character.
This season has been set up for Peter/Josh Jackson to be central from episode 3.10, at the expense of Olivia.
If Jackson would have been a good actor, they would have changed Peter, but now they asked Anna Torv and John Noble to do the work for him.
They could have put Peter in a middle universe with the Observers, with Olivia and Walter missing him as the adult version, since this is how they promoted it. Instead he gets to do the same routine, and everything around him has to show the change, it is reacting not acting what he does.
John Noble has his Walter, lucky man, best written character, Walternate is 1-dimensional despite all the backstory, and this Walter is mannerism and a phobia.
As it is Anna Torv, so unfairly treated in the beginning, is by far the best actor on Fringe.
She has created another version of Olivia from virtually nothing and is truly awesome.
It is thank to Anna Torvs great acting that Olivia Dunham, on paper a FBI agent, with a few facts about her past is this amazing character.
Walter has history, yes that is true…but Peter is just an extension of that history. Everything regarding Walter and his choices that he made have been from his perspective not Peters perspective. I mean what did Peter think and feel about being stolen…never got to know because they skipped over it..how did he feel about meeting his real mother after all this time…did not spend more than 5 minutes with them in a 2 hour finale….what did he feel to finally be home…never knew because they spend 5 minutes with him looking at his universe and deciding with no dialogue that he has to return instead of reconciling his life….when Olivia came back did he get to emotionally freak out that he was duped..nope they made it all olivia…he is back now and he has to accept that he is a stranger while they lock him up and keep him as a prisinor…is he not upset that he is all alone in this universe? why not address that issue?
They have screwed up time and time and time and time again with the Peter character…they should have released Joshua Jackson to work on something that actually respects him. This show is going to be cancelled and it is their fault for this, maybe if Joshua Jackson had an uncle who owns a network like Anna Torv then he would get more screen time…stupid idiots.
You are right, AMRIT. The way they’ve constantly mistreated Peter and worse, Joshua Jackson, is absolutely disgraceful. They’ve made very clear, who counts for them and who doesn’t. Giving so much preference to a secondary character, trampling all over the character this season was supposed to be about, gives me an idea on how trustworthy they are. They can’t blame the current ratings on anything or anyone else but themselves.
This season has perpetually bored me. I’m just not feeling what they’re trying to accomplish, especially with so many fringe events of the week episodes. It’s like they’re more concerned with making something worth debating than something worth watching. None of these characters are capable of eliciting any real emotion from me because these characters, as currently constituted, are not why I watch this show. What’s amazing is, last season’s finale actually foreshadowed this problem. I didn’t like it because it was a glimpse into a future that we knew wasn’t going to happen, and it all just felt very manipulative. I can understand wanting to show us the stakes, but we already knew the stakes–a multi-universal apocalypse. It didn’t work as a season finale, and it gave the writers a chance to recognize the flaw in that kind of storytelling–but instead they’ve gone pedal to the metal.
The other big thing bothering me–the two universes are merged and you only take advantage of that once? What? I’m sure we’re gonna get more of the other universe in 2012, but still–all these damn episodes and we barely get to see the fun-loving Fringe Division and its diabolical leader Walternate? At this point, the only reason I’m still watching is to see how this all ends in the spring. ‘Cause this show and its crapping ratings? Ain’t coming back for more.
I will go on record as a Fringe apologist. I disagree with most of what Ryan says above and while I do see how the show as-is could leave some viewers behind (not intellectually, just as an entertainment) I feel fortunate to not get that feeling myself.
Having said that, I completely agree with Rock (and have said many times this season) that the alter-verse is being criminally underused so far. I don’t think many would disagree that the best episode this season so far is was “One Night in October”, an episode that featured prominently the alter-verse and took place almost entirely there.
I think this does, however point to the issue of Peter being absent for far too long. It makes some sense that they would stay away from the alter-verse until Peter was back and established in this new-verse. All the more reason to have brought him back much sooner.
I still have faith they can pull this all together but it does seem a bit like they have been treading water in between fantastic episodes.
I’m going to have to disagree strongly. The fact that Fringe is able to take these huge, bold risks really says something about the writers and producers. I agree that I really want the old dynamic back, but I commend the writers for coming up with something as wild and inventive as this. I have faith that we’ll get our Olivia and Walter & co soon, but tonight’s episode was very strong and the twist was very intriguing. Fringe truly raises the bar for television standards and I hope the ratings will better reflect the brilliance of the show.
Wild and inventive? you mean scrapping everything before this season just so they can avoid paying anything off? then yeah you are right.
Look I will give the people who buy this season this:
If the writers knew that season 2 was basically Walters season and season 3 was Olivias and they wanted to give their third and final lead the fourth season then yes this would be worth it. This would be worth it because his character has been given a lot of crap storylines and his character is ill defined at best. This would be great if it had shown everything from Peters POV, if he was in the first episode and he was experienceing what we experienced, if he had to learn to love the new universe like us then fine that would be engaging and compelling viewing…but we are 7 episodes in and all we have is crap…crap piled onto crap onto crap and no sign of a Peter arc…so what is the point of all of this? They have just wasted a good oppotunity to explain themeselves and explain why they reset everything and they have squandered it and sqaundered any faith a lot of fans would have in this feeble show.
I agree that this wasn’t exactly one of the best episodes of this season thus far but as loyal fans, you could at least show some patience. I’m sure when the show resumes back on January, the writers will begin to restore the original timeline. And judging by the promo’s for the first episode back, we are gonna be in for one epic journey.
I’d also like to add that this episode wasn’t meant to be the original fall finale but due to the baseball a few weeks ago, the scheduling got screwed up. Just judging by the promo for the first Jan episode, people would be raving on about an incredible episode instead of angrily lashing out the finale we’ve had to witness this week.
I understand where a lot of people are coming from in terms of an emotional disconnect with this season, and have often felt it myself. But at the same time, I admire what the writers are trying to accomplish.
For me, the series became one to get wildly passionate about as soon as they revealed Peter had been stolen from the other universe. That’s what the whole series has been about, right? Peter being taken by Walter, the observer saving him from drowning, then the war between universes. Revealing Peter’s true identity is what kickstarted everything that played out so compellingly in season 3 and the back half of season 2.
So for me, it made perfect dramatic (structural) and emotional sense for the observers to orchestrate events to wipe Peter from the timeline at the end of last season. Peter is not only the glue that once tied these characters together, but he is also the glue that ties the whole series (story) together.
Some have made comments about how the producers don’t know what they’re doing, or that they are struggling with the current story arc. I disagree. I feel that what I’m seeing is an expertly calculated plan. As I said, it makes perfect dramatic and emotional sense to eliminate Peter from the timeline. Whether this plan has made for as riveting viewing as we’re used to, that’s another story… At times yeah, it’s come across pretty flat, but my confidence in where this is all going has not been dissuaded yet.
Here’s my prediction: Where are actually in a third(and fourth) universe that was created by the observers when they deleted Peter from earth 1/earth 2’s timeline. New universes (including the ones we already know of) are created every time the observers try to course-correct by making paradoxes. As to how this would play out dramatically, I don’t know…
I think they simply ran out of story after the 8 episode arc at the beginning of season 3. That storyline should have lasted the entire season but it was abbreviated and now they seem not sure what to do next.
Yup, the unification of both dimensions at the end of season 3 was a way to wrap up the entire storyline, an unexpected season 4 pick-up has given us dull stories with almost no direction.
I loved the way season 3 ended, and would have been happy with that, and I’m sticking with season 4 no matter what, I just wish there was a definite plot to get my teeth into.
Anyone know what the observers are really up to?
I’m pretty sure they always wanted to end season 3 with the end of both universes/doomsday machine conflict that we saw, and they must have had that in mind when bringing that 8 episode arc to a close. First third of the season, have Olivia in the other universe… middle of the season, have her adjust to being back (Peter love triangle bla bla bla… and then the last third of the season be ramping up toward a ‘final battle’ type scenario between the two universes.
I think they had some issues spacing the entire story out to fill 22 episodes, yeah, but the structure of it was fairly solid. I do think they had some minor issues dramatizing the ‘the final battle.’ Particularly, I think spending the finale in the future instead of showing a confrontation between the characters we spent all season with was a mistake, and there was a lot of filler leading up to it. But a lot of it was pretty interesting filler (depending on where people fall on animated soul-magnates and pregnant Bolivia and whatnot).
Ryan, you’re reading this show totally wrong because you’re blinded by your dislike of the episodes. You’re convinced that there’s something wrong with this reality and that Olivia feels displaced because of it, and that’s not true. The only character who’s displaced is Peter. In this reality/timeline/dimension, Olivia belongs with Lincoln. Peter just has to find his way back to his place in the correct reality (which is interesting, considering he found his place in the world in a reality that wasn’t his originally).
It’s possible Fox asked for more case of the week shows and that’s why things are happening the way they are.
This is starting to remind me of Star Trek – The original series, season 3 – Cheaply made & poorly written.
Peters Brain anyone?
I do feel for this Olivia, from the beginning this Olivia showed all the emotions that made me care for her. Even more in episode 4.02.
Only one problem: the scene they gave the guestactor about his abuse, should have been given to Olivia, she has never gotten a scene like that, so that is the problem.
This episode was more Ugene mirror Olivia, but why not Olivia going through those emotions herself?
I did not expect Nina and Olivia to be nice , but they could at least given us 1 episode that would have the two of them talk about Olivia’s childhood, past.
So the message is; Once abused, always abused, once a victim, always a victim?
According to J. Wyman on twitter this abuse by Nina is to challenge the strong Olivia.
The showrunners seem to think that the stepfather is the bad guy, well beating someone is abuse, drugging someone is abuse, same duference. She killed the stepfather here, I now expect her to kill Walter and most of all Nina, the ultimate abuser.
Beautiful performnace by the amazing Anna Torv, she really makes this or any other Olivia without much of a backstory, brilliant.
I struggle to care for these characters because whatever happens, I can see them being erased by the mid point of the season and then the 1st half of season 4 will have been for nought. Its not that these characters are badly written, but the uncertainty about whether this new status quo is permanent or temporary is bothering me.
At least when we had the alternating eps in red and blue ‘verses we had an emotional connection with olivia over there and alt-liv over here to sustain us while we came to care for the others. I think they are trying to do something similar with Peter being in this new reality, but the fact he was absent for some eps, and then basically on his own in the B story for this ep means doesn’t allow me to start caring. (Last weeks ep was the exception)
I do not think Peter is in a different timeline. I think the Observers tried so hard to change the one he was in but Peter still lingered despite their efforts. It made sense that Peter would try to get through to Walter as he made appearances on the TV, the machines in the lab ect. However showing up in Olivia’s dreams gave me the impression that she still has memories of him just does not realize she does. Peter was too strong to eliminate by the Observers and the writers of the show. They made Peter linger even in the minds of the characters who are not supposed to remember Peter. The writers messed up and they need to fix this mess they created.
Yeah, you’re right, it wouldn’t make a great deal of sense to have memories and images of Peter linger if it were in fact another universe. I just think if this is the last season, a revelation that the observers created the multiple universes through timeline manipulation would be a good thing to factor into the series’ endgame. And I don’t see any way to return to the status quo (AltBroyles being dead, Bolivia’s baby, etc.) without the amber timeline being another universe entirely.
Do we need to return to that status quo? In the Fringe universe(s), is it possible for a paradox to create two divergent timelines that exist simultaneously? If so, what drew Peter to the amber timeline? If not, what brought him back to the old timeline? So long as the show continues to engage me in such questions, my passion for it will be maintained.
Was this a good episode? No. Does any series ever could through a season without a lessor episode? No.
As for Fringe not respecting the fans? Seriously.
A Fringe season is a marathon instead of a string of loosely connected 22 episode sprints.
I’m still perplexed in a TV landscape where everyone complains about cookie cutter plots that here comes a show that is willing to take risks and it gets trashed for it.
Before the story plays out.
Most of the critique is based on a presumption that may be turn out to be false. That these S4 characters will be erased. If that was true it would have happened upon Peter’s return. Time to readjust preconceptions.
For myself, I do care about the characters in this timeline.
“Even Peter is convinced he’s in the wrong universe at this point. Instead of trying to right a cosmic wrong, he spends his days hunting for reading glasses so a Lincoln Lee I hardly recognize will look cute on a date with an Olivia I barely know.”
And this is ladies and gentlemen the crux of the problem. The producers promised this would be Peter’s season, but this is what they’ve done with Peter, make him a matchmaker for Lincoln and Olivia.
In the meantime the happy lovebirds hog all the screentime and storylines, because the producers think that bringing Peter back is good enough and they can now forget him and go back to the important things with an easy conscience. Important seems to be that epic love story between the newbie and Olivia. Not Peter’s return and not how Walter is dealing with it. Why was it necessary for them to lie about this being Peter’s season?
I couldn’t believe they served us this drivel, but there is the bright side, I don’t care there is a 2-month hiatus. I need it to recover from this terrible episode.
Sadly, I couldn’t agree more. When I watch Fringe these days, my predominant feeling is that I miss Fringe. They basically killed of 2/3 of the main cast. The ironic thing is that Fringe could have had a really kick-ass season this year. Remember how the two universes are now connected and have to work together to survive? Exploring that would have been so much more awesome than this.
Really. I was expecting and hoping to see this first part of the season be things like Olivia and Fauxlivia working cases together regularly. And unusual switchups like Our Olivia being saved by Alt-Lincoln.
The Lincoln they’ve been subjecting us to puts me to sleep.
This episode is a mess on all fronts. The writing, what there was of it, was amateurish– extensive exposition in lieu of action (it’s called “show, not tell); nonsensical attempts at science (hint: octopus chromatophore are complex cells, requiring specialized muscle and neural physiology, not something that can be added to humans by taking a bath); melodramatic, cliched speechifying by bad dude of the week.
The fundamentals of logic are way off. A cop would discharge his weapon without seeing someone, just ’cause he was spooked? Um, no. Lincoln hasn’t slept since arriving in the Fringe division? Hello, insanity and death. (The longest documented period anyone has stayed awake is 11 days.) That Olivia doesn’t notice that she’s being gassed and shot up? Any injection that goes into muscle is going to cause obvious bruising and pain. Or Peter can guess someone’s eye prescription, buy a pair off-the-rack, and then think it’s a good idea to offer his supposed fashion expertise to someone he barely knows? (This, from a guy who apparently thinks wearing a peacoat everyday is the height of style.)
All of it just makes for sloppy, bad bad episodes that will cause this season to be Fringe’s last. Sad, because the show has such potential.
Bleck. A freak of the week, 30 seconds of Peter, a minute of Walter ( not actually doin much, “shine a light on the guy “? c’mon) and a big Ninas still A jerk bomb. At least there was an Alcatraz teaser.
I like this season, season three was such a mess. I hated last season so much that I almost quit watching. I think their just trying to climb out of the hole they dug for themselves last season with that whole baby thing, yuk.
You guys are all being mean! I mean the reason Joshua Jackson had not been in half of Season 3 and most of season 4 is because he is a budget cut casualty. The show probably can only afford 2 main actors to appear in every episode and those 2 are olivia and walter..Shame since one of them sucks big time.
Oh and with less than 3 million viewers and the key demo falling fast…lets hope these episodes get burnt off quickly on saturdays…then this torture can be over for everyone, especially Josh Jackson who is stuck in a show and a role not worthy of his talents.
In that case they should have had it be Olivia and Peter only. I like Walter, I like John Noble’s performance but it is also very repetitive. The Overthere episodes early last season were a nice break from him and we could have used another one.
Funny. My problem with this season is not the new universe and the characters but the story. It became a procedural instead of focusing on the main arc. I don’t give a s… for the FoTW. That’s why I hated last week episode – it seemed to be a huge part of the mythology at the beginning and at the end it was just a stupid FoTW.
Fringe was at its best when it focused on story and not on characters.
I hope Peter isnt Erased again they just need to reboot the timeline… Again and fix Peter…
Perfectly said. It’s a bait-and-switch now, do we give up originalOliva and OriginalWalter for dead? The prods promised us the first three seasons were real and did happen, so either they are lying and this is the new order (and no, I will not buckle up and enjoy it, it’s a bunch of pale imitation people I could not care less about) or this is an experiment on the part of the writers who enjoyed the altuniverse and want to make an altimeverse. Well, they’ve had their fun, and I haven’t had any, this season, except for the few scenes Peter has had–he’s authentic, and Josh gives life to a dull universe.
–Totally not interested in Lincoln, or Olivia dating him, the glasses thing was pervy. This episode was a mess, cliche’d and enervated. I was an intense fan of the show from the very beginning, and this is a heartbreaking comedown after three years of watching. I hope Pinkner and Wyman get it together and return our original characters and relationships (and no triangle with Lincoln), and before the last two episodes of the year, which are undoubtedly the last two of the series. It’s a shame that they have taken such a brilliant property and driven it into the ground; ego is a curious drug.
I’m with you Ryan, if Olivia or Walter has flashes of their memories of Peter, I’d be okay. That this whole reality is a mistake, that Peter may (will?) never connect to this Olivia and Walter, is now leaving me cold. I still enjoyed the story of the week, and little things like Walter believing there may be leprechauns. I’ll still watch, but think they took a terrific show and have watered it down so it has little flavor left
One word comes to mind after reading yet another complacent “recap” and the corresponding comments: Melodramatic.
To a certain extent, I can’t blame you for doing you’re job. You’re probably contractually obligated to write about each episode of “Fringe,” though you probably shouldn’t be responding if you’re experiencing the exact same “emotional” disconnect with the show week after week.
That being said, after seven recaps I’d really hope to get a little more analysis of what’s actually happening on screen and a lot less of how the reviewer is doing with the show emotionally. I like my tv criticism to be passionate, but having to read these reviews is like listening to a guy wax philosophical about his college ex-girlfriend.
Despite your insistence and the knee-jerk nature of post episode commentators, there are actual plot and character developments taking place this season. They may not be playing out in a traditional manner but they are there. I’m enjoying them and I’m actually looking forward to whatever change this new “amber-verse” brings to about.
I used come here to read an insightful look into a show that I really enjoy. Now with throw away lines like, “Since some of you will want to theorize…” it’s clear that this is just a place for your own personal catharsis with the show (or something else entirely).
The whole paragraph about “none of this is fun to type out?” Wow. Just wow. Get over yourself please. “The accusations that I want this show to fail don’t make me happy.” Hello straw man argument!!! Who’s accusing you of doing this dude?
Congratulations again on not only “keeping it short,” but for reviewing yet another episode of “Fringe,” by saying as little as possible about the actual episode and making it all about you personally.
Unlike you hedging your bets with “Fringe” by staying “optimistic,” I won’t be coming back to Hitfix for my “Fringe” analysis. You writing style this season, not your take on the series, has lead me elsewhere on the web.
Hitfix critics like Alan Sepinwall, Dan Fienberg, Ryan McGee and Aol’s Mo Ryan believe that shows should not waste fans time (e.g. The Killing). The above critics believe (I think) that shows should not keep pulling the rug from underneathe the audience just so that they can take short cuts, they believe that they are writing for fans not their own amusement. I fully agree with Ryan that Fringe has broken a trust that it had with its audience…it pulled the rug from underneathe us because they were not smart enough to payoff the arcs. How can he trust them…how can he ask us to trust them..if there just going to waste our time he should say it. These critics care about our time as well as theirs and they are allowed to warn us if Fringe are going to screw us around. Fringe has screwed up…simple.
It is also Myles McNutt and a lot of other very credible and award winning critics other than Ryan who get that Fringe is on a lull and do not buy any of this new material.
Amrit,
I have no objection to Mr. McGee expressing his misgivings about a show that he no longer enjoys watching. What I do have an objection to is having to read over and over “recaps,” that bring nothing notably new to the discussion of a show that I do enjoy. I don’t find it remotely interesting or cathartic reading about how much “passion” or “emotional connection,” a reviewer isn’t getting out of a show. I especially don’t like it when the reviewer can’t even begin to expand on the reasons behind that lack of “passion.”
“It’s simply impossible for me to sympathize with Olivia’s feelings of displacement when she walks right by Peter on her way to get some 3 am waffles with her new partner.” It’s not impossible to relate to the character because she has a lot of the same character traits the original “Olive,” did. Ryan has chosen from the outset of this season (probably at the end of the season 3 finale) to view the entire premise of the show as “wrong.” He doesn’t like it, so nothing good could possibly come from it and thus he doesn’t have to lend any credence nor analysis to any of it. That is just pure laziness as critic.
Fringe in my estimation has been a show that has always asked it’s viewers to take big steps with them. They’ve approached very fundamental ideas about humanity and love and put them on a very grand stage and tested them. Even now I think the show is still trying to do that. I can find emotional resonance in this current “Olivia/Lincoln” storyline. I think it’s a romantic notion that these two have a place together somewhere in the multiverse. Even if it’s just a for few episodes this season, I’m glad to have met these versions of the characters because if nothing else it lets me see the roads not taken. More importantly it lets Peter see a world he was never a part of and has hopefully strengthened his resolve to find and stay in the one where he belongs.
Ya know what would be nice? If there was some sort of professional writer that was avid watcher of “Fringe,” that had the ability to take off his “fan” hat and bring some context and objectivity to these sort of questions about such a rich show. It clearly doesn’t exist here in the column space. And just because his dislike of “Fringe,” happens to overlap with other “very credible” critics doesn’t mean these “recaps,” have been well constructed or conveyed.
Also, Amrit, I’m glad you like the editorial voice here at Hitfix. I’m glad you feel the need to come to their defense and laud them with such noble praise. However I believe they write about TV because they like having the platform for their opinion. The more responses and views that they can get makes them more successful at their jobs. It’s very quaint that you think Ryan McGee is concerned for your valuable “time,” but it’s just flat out wrong.
I’ve read his stuff here, on his own blog, the AV Club and I’ve listened to him with Mo Ryan on their podcast. He’s got an opinion and he’s not afraid to use it, pure and simple.
Just as Ryan has every right to nobly “warn” us about how much passion Fringe will suck from our lives, as a consumer I get to tell him (as well as Hitfix) when I think his voice as a writer has lost my interest. I’ve done so. If he has a problem with it, I’m sure he’s capable of responding if he desires. Although given his own personal stance on subjectivity/objectivity in criticism, I think Ryan McGee feels like he owes very little explanation to anyone beyond his own gut-level emotional reactions.
The best series on tv work on multiple levels that help them achieve greatness. They work on present stories that are informed by the past material used and that lays the path for the future. The best series like Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The Wire are tighrly constructed works of art, everything they show/showed you mattered..even if the payoffs were seasons apart. For example on Mad Men in the first episode Peggy tried to take Don’s hand out of a misguided place…they paid that off in a fantastic episode the suitcase in the 4th seasons. Breaking Bad pays everything off for all seasons..so did the Wire.
Those kind of stories tell you that investing in something means it is worth while because these shows are smart enough to make everything count in fun and dynamic ways. I am glad that you can invest in the short term story arcs Fringe is working on, but by ripping out 3 years worth of material and throwing it away because it got too complicated for them because they were not smart enough to deal with most of it is very lazy and very frustrating and it tells the audience that we as a show cannot be trusted because when it comes to the crunch we do not have what it takes to construct a solid long term story and be able to pay it off.
Maybe Ryan and the other critics should cut it some slack…I mean every network tv show resets a lot of the time…Lost did it a ton of times…but this reset is insulting to fans who care about the whole and not simply the short term. Fringe is nothing but a procedural like NCIS and maybe that is what hurts most for everyone…it had a shot at being good but fell short and fell short in a very cowardly way and that makes it dissappointing for not just fringe but every show on network tv that tries but cannot compete with cable shows.
Now we’re bringing up BB,MM and the Wire? Please do me a favor and actually read my posts before you respond to them.
You’re opinion and Ryan’s overarching mantra for this season is the whole reason I’m done with these recaps. We’re seven episodes into a 22 episode season and “Fringe,” is being declared (by you) as a procedural akin to “NCIS.” You’re using phrases like “cannot be trusted,” and “cowardly,” for a work of art that hasn’t been completed yet.
That is melodramatic in my opinion, not too mention impatient. They’re working on a longer season format than all of the aforementioned shows, so they’re playing things out longer. I mean you just talked about a Mad Men story thread that took over 30 episodes to play out being brilliant, yet you’ve thrown in the towel after 7 episodes of “Fringe,” because you believe that they have erased the show’s entire history somehow (even though that’s clearly not the case if you’ve been paying attention).
You’re attitude and sentiments (as well as Ryan’s) about this season of “Fringe,” are ridiculously short-sighted in my opinion.
It is not just 7 out of 22 that is the problemit is that it could be viewed as 73 out of 88. The problem is the other timelines still exist and we would rather they reconcile those then just abandon them. As Ryan says either they do not reconcile them and we wasted our time because Peter could not get home to his proper time where he is a father and a son to a mother who will forever be heart broken or they ignore it all and move forward with characters we know nothing about. As I said homeland is suffering the same fate you keep changing what we know then we stop believing in the story. It is a fine line and I do not think fringe can pay it off to be honest. I mean they have already wasted 7 episodes in which Peter could have done loads of stuff, I mean a Peter who has to learn like us to deal with an alien environment is compelling viewing…because we can sympathise with him and understand his predicament…but anvil dialogue and on the nose motw is just pointless in the whole show.
Thank you for the review… and unfortunately I have to agree with every bit of it. This season, Fringe went wildly off the rails for me. When I first started watching Fringe, like so many of us, I got enthralled and heavily drawn into this series… saying to myself… “now that is damn good TV”. Not anymore. I liked the introduction of the alternate universe and how they were alike/yet different from ours, and how the change in events on that side changed how everyone looked and acted (Walternite for example). I would look forward to Friday evenings. Watching Fringe was like a cozy comfortable blanket to wrap myself in, and lose myself for an hour. I loved the camaraderie between Olivia, Peter and Walter… and Astrid. Now all that is gone into some big black hole in a 3rd universe or something (hmmm, which universe are we in again??). Peter is walking in and out of scenes stating in every episode that he’s in the wrong place, and is miserable for being there, and has to get home. Olivia has little compassion or care for this particular Peter character and couldn’t care if Peter was in her world or not. And finally Walter (who use to provide most of the comic relief in the previous seasons and episodes) is now this grumpy miserable stone cold guy who refuses to leave his lab, and wants no interaction with Peter. At this point I wouldn’t care if I missed any future episodes except for a curiosity of how the writers plan to fix this mess (if they do at all). It’s all like a bad soap opera where a person can miss a few episodes, then come back days or weeks later, and the same group of characters is still walking in and out of set pieces and nothing has changed. If they were going to put Peter into this particular universe (or wherever he is), they don’t need to dwell on it week after week after week. We all know already that Peter is in the wrong place. The show no longer evokes any emotion for me, and therefore I really don’t have a vested interest. I really, really miss the interactions of Peter, Olivia, Walter and Astrid. The comic relief from Walter that use to bring the occasional smile to my face is gone. Olivia has gone pretty well stone cold in her expressions and feelings to everyone. If they don’t get this series back on the rails soon, I could easily see this being it’s last season because it’s become to convoluted and lacks any character depth or emotion now. One glimmer of hope is when it picks up next year again. In the previews there were shots of the other parallel universe again. So it will be interesting to see if the Fringe writers attempt to fix this debacle they’ve written themselves into, and hopefully set us back on the proper set of rails again… otherwise I see little hope of the series continuing over the summer break.
I’m definitely watching in 2012. I feel like I know what is going on, and in watching the show clues supporting my personal theory just jump out at me all the time – and I never see them mentioned. I think it has made me like these past episodes better. I’m keeping quiet about what I see just in case I happen to be right because I don’t want to spoil January for people but I feel like I’m holding my breath until I turn purple! Aaarggghh!!!
I feel like the writers have resolved more plot then people realize in these episodes, it’s just well hidden. I think January is going to turn into WTF month for Fringe fans. Hopefully in a good way and maybe not so twisty as the whole ‘Peter disappears’ moment.
I’m definitely watching in 2012. I feel like I know what is going on, and in watching the show clues supporting my personal theory just jump out at me all the time – and I never see them mentioned. I think it has made me like these past episodes better. I’m keeping quiet about what I see just in case I happen to be right because I don’t want to spoil January for people but I feel like I’m holding my breath until I turn purple! Aaarggghh!!!
I feel like the writers have resolved more plot then people realize in these episodes, it’s just well hidden. I think January is going to turn into WTF month for Fringe fans. Hopefully in a good way and maybe not so twisty as the whole ‘Peter disappears’ moment.
Unfortunately, I completely agree with your review. I’m late to the comments, because I’ve been steadily losing interest in Fringe. It tends to build up on the DVR, and I’ve been watching several episodes in a row. I stopped watching fringe after several episodes the first season because I thought the monster of the week theme was a very poor shadow of what the X-files used to do brilliantly. I suspect part of this is the relative lack of humor on the show (Walter is great, but the entire Fringe cast can’t capture what Duchovny brought on a weekly basis). On the other hand, the mythology part of Fringe is much stronger than X- files, and when I had the sense it was picking up, I came back and really started enjoying the show again. This season, as your review and many posters have noted, the mythology is a complete mess, and we have the worst cases of monster of the week. This last episode was the probably the worst of the series for me. I’ll come back for new episodes, but at this point I can’t say I’ll be too disappointed if Fringe doesn’t come back for another season. As far as other shows? Chuck is still really good this season, and Community is worth every bit of passion the fans can muster.