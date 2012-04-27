Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Worlds Apart’

“Fringe” fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing tonight wasn”t the antepenultimate episode of the series. Instead, “Worlds Apart” served as a stepping stone to the two-part season finale, which will appease both those that simply want more “Fringe” and those who hope the final season can correct some of the missteps from this year. While last week”s “Letters of Transit” felt like a show confident in its ability to pay off the speculative fiction inherent in its premise way down the line, “Worlds” felt like a show starting to tie off some loose ends before heading into the sunset. That”s not me assigning any particular psychology into the writers” room, but it”s striking to see how different both episodes seemed to approach the long-term stability of the show”s future.
While “Letters” was a pretty great hour of tantalizing future details, it also established some narrative encumbrances that the show”s present now has the responsibility of paying off. I worried a bit about this last week, when “Letters” hinted at things both explicitly and implicitly that had yet to unfold in the show”s here and now. Some questions that arose last week: Why was William Bell in amber? What horrible thing did he do to Olivia, and what did it have to do (if anything) with the bullet around Henrietta”s neck? Where was Lincoln? Were there one or two universes in play in an Observer-controlled future? When the audience has more information than the characters, there”s a dramatic tension at play that can make the march towards the inevitable almost unbearable. But it can also turn into the equivalent of long-form “Where”s Waldo?”, with viewers checking off boxes on their bingo cards as the pieces start to fall into place.
This isn”t a slam against “Fringe” specifically, but any television show that deploys this structure. Such a technique tends to work better in film, where the time spent inside the world is brief compared to that on the small screen. (I”m thinking of films like “The Usual Suspects” in this regard.) I wanted to simply enjoy the rather lovely final act in which the two sides realized they were going to miss each other a surprising amount after the bridge between the worlds was closing. Instead, I (and I”m sure many others) started immediately linking this event to the events from last week in my brain. So rather than being in the emotional present, I was in the narrative past. Well, the future that was told in the past. Know what? I need a drink.
So why were the two sides closing down the bridge? Well, it seems that David Robert Jones has been collecting cortexiphan subjects from Jacksonville over the past few decades in order to assemble an army akin to the good ol” ZFT from Season One. People such as Nick Lane have been trained to psychically connect with their double Over There, with the ensuing vibrations between each forming a third reality “note” in which Jones can eventually rule. How? Those vibrations cause earthquakes, and Jones has sent each of the 27 to various parts of the world in a strategic manner to make the interdimensional Jenga game collapse as quickly as possible so he might rule in the ensuing rubble. Once again, Jones outsmarts everyone (along with Lane, who fools everyone into thinking he”s helping them) throughout the hour and both Fringe divisions are left with no choice but to sever the connection between the worlds, and thus the connection between the cortexiphan patients and their doubles.
While the actors sold the hell out of their goodbyes to one another (how many people had to act against THEMSELVES???), “Fringe” actually didn”t do a particularly good job of selling the relationship between these two versions of these two universes this season. As such, tonight”s script had to pack a lot of emotional material between various parties in order to make the ending more effective. We spent loooong stretches this season away from Over There, and while we”re at the point now Over Here where we have spent enough time in this new reality to start having some memories of our own, there have been precious and few episodes in which the two really worked together towards a common goal. The second episode of the season, “One Night in October,” hinted at the rich story potential offered by the bridge. While the rebooted Jones storyline has involved both worlds, we haven”t seen enough Walter/Walternate scenes (for example) to truly make tonight”s sacrifice carry the weight it could have.
It”s a testament to these actors that those final ten minutes or so worked as well as they did. Had FOX not announced a fifth season before tonight”s episode, I am sure people would have lost their damn minds as the two sides parted from one another. Lord knows the writers saddle Lincoln Lee with the most anvilicious dialogue on television, but I”ll be damned if I didn”t cackle at watching Anna Torv”s Fauxlivia blush as red as her hair upon learning Lincoln was joining her side. Seeing Alterna-Astrid meekly wave goodbye to her counterpart should not have worked, given how badly the show botched the supposedly Astrid-centric episode “Making Angels.” And yet? Jasika Nicole kinda broke my heart a little in that moment. The alternate universe has been an absolute staple of this show since roughly the latter half of its first season, and its citizenry a part of the show since the end of the second year. Seeing it (potentially) leave the show permanently is painful, even if the way in which it disappeared left something to be desired.
I don”t know what the next two episodes will hold, nor what their connections to events in “Letters of Transit” will be. I don”t really care to speculate, for reasons made clear in this review already. But I do hope the show connects up with the future before long, if it does plan on going there again. In the show”s present, there”s only one way things can end. But in the future? Anything”s possible. And for a show with an imagination as wide as “Fringe,” that”s a good thing indeed.
A few more observations about tonight”s episode…
I”ll confess I didn”t even think of “Peter disappearing from reality” as a possible side effect of shutting down the bridge, mostly because I think “Fringe” fans would storm the gates if that ever happened again. All that good will from the renewal? Gone in a heartbeat.
I really, really thought that “Lost” vet Kiele Michelle Sanchez played one of the cortexiphan patients in that initial sequence. But I”m guessing that wasn”t the case. Thank God. I didn”t want to eventually meet another cortexiphan patient whose power was always going to the bathroom.
I quite liked “Welcome To Westfield” this season, but forgot all about the “Noah”s ark” in that town until mentioned tonight. That makes Jones” seemingly suicidal plan make much more sense.
If “Fringe” never ever has another character talking about how “home is where the heart is,” I”ll be OK with that.
Even though this episode featured some outdoor locations, it was essentially a bottle episode. Ostensibly, this was done to save costs for the two-hour finale. But I don”t hold this episode”s low budget against it. Far from it. In fact, had the entire hour been the two sides working on the moral complexities inside the conference room inside the bridge, I would have enjoyed the hell out of that.
Once again: FAUXLIVIA BLUSHING. You guys!
What did you think of “Worlds Apart”? Was it a satisfying episode in and of itself, or just set up for the final two weeks? Do you want the fifth season to take place entirely in the future laid out in “Letters of Transit”? How do you feel about all of this destruction being causes by someone who died back in the original timeline? Sound off below!
Your right it sucked. All these scenes between the two universes would have had trouble being effective even if this show was 100% serialised this season. But because we have had nothing but procedurals and the MacGuffin that is Jones this season has failed and so has the show. I do not feel anything when the music is blasted up and there is nothing but exposition. Yet again network tv dramas show why they SUCK!
It’s good to see that Peter had nothing really do do this episode as per usual. What a joke!
Olivia has not even had a storyline since midseason 3, except falling for Peter and being dumped by Peter.
I am glad they finally remembered the Cortexiphan and ZFT and most of all.
that Olivia is the central figure,
Far too much writing for Walter, over the top sentimental scenes, if Noble is that good, he does not need that.
I love all the Olivia and Fauxlivia scenes, Anna Torv is brilliant, if she would only get 5% of the material Noble gets.
Olivia and Fauxlivia convo: to much to ask to let them talk about their childhood, so that we finally know a bit about father Dunham?
Astrid and Astro, great characters as well, at least Jasika got some scenes with the two, Lance Reddick only once.
My biggest problem with Fringe is that the only thing they write for is walter and Peter, and the only characters they really write for is Walter, and a second Peter.
Everyone else, including the lead character and lead actress, gets the crumbs.
But the entire prodiction team of Fringe has One mantra:
Emmy for Noble, and the rest has to suffer for that.
Seeing the other side disappear broke my heart. I really hope they come back. I’m going to miss them too! And not just for the graveyard of potentially fantastic episodes. Plus, what in the world will happen to David Robert Jones? He’s still out there. His menagerie of mutants still exist.
I still want to know how they activated the machine in the first place without Peter
Peter did activate it, and in so doing, eliminated himself from the timeline. How they remember it starting hasn’t been explained that I can recall.
Mark this as the second episode of the season I truly enjoyed (the first being 4.18). Can TPTB keep up their streak of awesome finales? We will see…
As I posted last week on a different site, the key to fighting the Observers’ future takeover is Henrietta Bishop. This was proven in tonight’s episode. The blue-verse Cortexiphan subjects linking with their respective red-verse non-Cortexiphan-dosed doubles created a new key vibration: “E”. Henrietta is/will be the offspring of a red-verse/blue-verse coupling and she vibrates at a “E”. Those who vibrate at an “E” cannot be mentally controlled by The Observers, as demonstrated by Henrietta in the “Letters of Transit” episode. This will be an advantage during the uprising in 2036.
David Robert Jones is simply a nut-job genius who wants to rule a new world. He doesn’t know that the Observers are coming, however, his “re-tuning” and new world plan is the genesis of creating The Observers: Observers are the descendants of the soon-to-be collapsed NEW world and–more specifically–Olivia & Henrietta. (This connection is hinted at in Season 1, Episode 15 “Inner Child”) The female bloodline is key in The Observers’ existence, which is why Henry Bishop could not exist.
Damn, I love this show.
Interesting thoughts. How do you explain the complete 180 turn from the Observers of the past 4 seasons to the ones in the future? It has always been ‘do not intervene’ and those that do get into trouble (September). What the hell changed that made them go against everything we’ve seen?
Even if you end up wrong, that’s some pretty impressive analysis. Makes a lot of sense. Well done.
@Reed–Thanks. ;)
@Mesa–My theory is that the Observers we’ve known prior to the hostile taker are, as September has stated, scientists; but, the 2015 take-over Observers are bruts/regulators. Similar to the differences between the Chimpanzees and the Gorillas in the original “Planet of the Apes”. I think the “brut-Observers” over-powered the “scientist-Observers”, then inadvertently destroyed their own world and travelled back in time to 2015 to take-over ours.
But this is just a theory.
That sure is possible, I’m really hoping that they are two separate groups, because if not it seems like too big a change for the Observers we know. Especially due to the fact that they are from the future, so a big mentality change would not make too much sense.
Yes I agree amazing speculation. Reminds me of one of the Saws (film) where someone figured out the entire plot based on possible unintentional evidence and it seems like the writers just co-opted it for the ending.
I thought this was a good episode overall, but it seemed there was an obvious way to locate Jones which Peter, Walter, or Olivia inexplicably did not offer up.
In ‘Welcome to Westfield,’ Peter used specific geographic calculations to determine where they could take everyone to be safe when the town collapsed on itself. Wouldn’t they be able to do the same thing to determine where Jones’ “safe zone” was located?
The world’s haven’t collapsed yet. When they do, Peter and Walter will most likely ascertain the “safe zone” the same way they did in “Welcome to Westfield”.
Oh, I must have misremembered the timeline of that episode’s events. Thanks.
i’m pretty sure the other universe would come back in play sooner than later.
This episode had two things that for me makes Fringe:
Over There and Cortexiphan:
This season Over There I expected to be every other episode, great characters, and Over There had so much potential.
Cortexiphan: should have been a huge storyline the entire series with the set-up in season 1 with ZFT.
So the two best storylines wasted this season for the Peter storyline.
they should have had Olivia as the strongest the entire season, so people would know she still is important,
At least they remembered for teh last 3 episodes it seems.
Anna Torv showed once again what an amazing actress she is, Olivia and Altlivia having chemistry and interacting even without the big lines.
Anna is not afraid to play a character that is not easy to like, that for me makes a great actor.
John Noble on the other hand IS afraid not be liked, so Walternate was toned down quickly and Broken Walter was badly acted, and here he interacts as the lines already show him.
But as usual Noble gets all the praise , for what?
For sitting as two Walters side by side and have a sentimental tearjerker chat.
Half of that is already in the writing.
I loved the heck out of John Noble playing Walter and Walternate. He is such an extraordinary actor, that he should have all the Emmys and all the awards already. That was one of the best scenes of the season, one I’ve had to wait for for too long.
The rest was just okay. I don’t know why, but I’ve always found the cortexiphan subjects deeply disappointing, except for one or two exceptions and this time it wasn’t any different. I hope this is the last I see of them.
I liked the scene in the lab with alternate Nick and his cluelessness. He was appropriately alarmed at the whole thing and Walter, but he was still willing to help and save two universes. It didn’t work, but it was a nice try. Except for Anna Torv’s robotic delivery (what’s up with that?), when talking to Alternate Nick, that scene was one of my favorites of the episode.
I loved it. It was a very emotional episode for me. I saw it coming, but it was still sweet to see Lincoln choose to stay with Fauxlivia and Alt-Astrid’s cute wave ‘goodbye’ to Astrid said so much about the relationship between those two. What really had me tearing up were the two Walters finally reconciling and the two Olivia’s not necessarily becoming friends, but accepting that each has something the other respects and even desires (I even liked the story about the rainbows). I hope this is not the last time we as the audience see the others, but I kind of hope it is the last time the dopplegangers see each other.
As for DRJ’s mad plot to collapse the universes and create a brand new one…wow. Clever idea. I almost want to see what that would be like (almost), but am even more excited to see how our guys stop him. Last week’s episode featured characters that seemed to be part blue universe (Walter, Nina) and part red universe (Peter, Broyles, Henrietta), so does it mean DRJ partially succeeded? I’m guessing we will find out in the coming weeks.
So glad we got a renewal for season 5, but I can’t help watching these final episodes as if they were truly the final episodes of the series. Surely I would have been much sadder about this episode knowing we’d never see the other characters ever again.
Question:
Why didn’t they bring over the cortexiphan counterparts from Over There, so the link between them would be irrelevant, both end of it being in the same universe? Or they could have “retuned” them, like in 4×18, which would have severed the “magical rope” that they were using to pull the universes closer to each other?
If you can give me an answer, apart from “not enough time”, I would appreciate it.
Great episode btw.
It would be insane to infer that there was not enough time to collect the cortex-doubles from “Red-World”. Firstly because, in the other universe people have greater tracking systems, the show me cards, and we saw that the doubles are just going about their daily business. Second, the actual time to do something is rarely addressed, unless obviously impossible, if it is necessary to the story.
Put simply, without thinking about it too hard, the only reason I can think of is that it would not tie off loose ends as neatly as separating the two universes, when considering both the future that we saw an episode ago, and also the difficulty of effectively correlating both sides in a plot about observers taking over both worlds in only two episodes. In other words, they were lazy, and/or didn’t have the time to
back out of the corner they had put them selves in.
The show went a bit off track in my opinion… I actually liked the Peter out of existence twist, as it payed off in my opinion in the beginning of the series as Peter had to battle with people who he knew but didn’t know him to gain their trust and attempt to find out where he is, and were he needs to go. The isolation and suspense it brought was good. However, I think bringing in Robbie Jones was the worst thing they could have done. I found, watching this series, that Robbie evaded the rather efficient Fringe crew on pure contrived plot writing at times, as the likely-hood of some of his schemes working seemed rather silly. A prime example is the discussion of this reply, what happens if the cortex-doubles died in the earth quakes, what if they were transported to the other side, etc. They were not secured since Fringe got ahold of one of them, and anything could have happened. It reminded me a little of season one, where the Fringe team always came THIS CLOSE to gaining information, only for the bag guys to run away faster than any fringe agent, regardless of their placement, or take a conveniently placed hostage, or for a building to collapse conveniently shielding his escape. This sort of stuff really annoys me, and is one of the most annoying things about Fringe.
>IT’S REALLY EASY TO UNDERSTAND: “When the bad guys begin to run, shoot them in the legs. Don’t chase them needlessly, when they are in firing range, SHOOT THEM, YOU FUCKS!
>IT’S REALLY EASY TO UNDERSTAND: “When apprehending a bad guy, who is unaware of your presence, DON’T, and I mean DON’T, call their fucking name out before you are in arms reach of him. I mean how many times have they done that. “HEY YOU RANDOM BAD GUY, COMPLY WITH OUT RETARDED COMMAND NOW! OH SHIT, WHY DID HE RUN AWAY.
I think the series should have had Peter disappear and return as was, and the rest of the series building up the Observers taking over the world. I think that the plotline would have worked much better than having contrived Jones pop out of the wood work, become a billion times more competent at evading Fringe, and smarter, than he previously was.
Given a nice work up to the Observers plot, time to introduce their society, give plausible cause for their actions, tie of the “Red-World” properly, or include it into the Observers plot in a different than has been done, this series would have been a lot better, including the effect it will have on next season, which may be marred by poor choices this season.
@JiggyWithitBill (and everyone else who asked)–It does not matter WHERE the red-verse doubles are: they all still vibrate at a red-verse “G” and therefore can still be used to create a crack in the red-verse, it just won’t be a location-specific earthquake.
Also, re: FBI shouting the perp’s name–It is FBI procedure. If they don’t do this, the perp can walk on a technicality after being apprehended and processed.
I loved the episode, but as an Australian I found it quite bizarre that they used a mirror image of Sydney’s Circular Quay for the opening Sydney shot! If you look across the harbour at the city, the Sydney Opera House is on the left, not the right! It’s in the prime universe, so that isn’t the reason. It had no particular value, so ended up being jarring…
Why does every reviewer these days overuse the word ostensibly? Even when it doesn’t really fit? Do you guys have a secret quota to fill?
I loved the episode, I was totally into the moment when the two worlds were severed, and felt the loss due to the characters goodbye’s to themselves. Walternate sitting next to Walter, essentially finishing each other’s sentences about the potential danger to Peter and the nature of the universe? Wonderful. Anna Torv’s Olivia expressing admiration for each other? Awkward but sweet. Lincoln choosing to go with AltOlivia as Olivia was back with Peter? Someone taking a leap of faith. I think it worked fine, although I agree with you it could have been better if they hadn’t rebooted the whole timeline as they did.
I hope they don’t move next season 20 years in the future, for one, Olivia’s not in it, and from my point of view, its too far in the future, and its only one possibility. I want to see Olivia and Peter have Henrietta, not just catapult into her adult life. Unless Olivia’s not dead, just in amber somewhere and they rescue her. I think they will go somewhere else, either flip the timeline again, or move a bit into the future, Walternate’s comment about “the universe is change” seemed to be a cue for us viewers not to expect things to stay the same.
In an ideal situation, they’d reopen the bridge or another pathway between the universes, in fact that could be part of the plot of next season, finding a way to rebuild that and continue the healing that had begun with this bridge. Despite its flaws, I’m really happy it got renewed.
Having someone “push” a fed in the car park of a disused warehouse? Bit too X-Files for me. I think we might be headed for an X-Files-alike season finale pregnancy reveal. Which I can take, and will in fact be glad for, as long as Peter doesn’t do another Mulder disappearing act.
This was the best ep we’ve had in a long time but nowhere near the best ones.
Does anybody think we’ll see a blue intro next week on ‘Fringe’? Now that the other side’s closed off.
