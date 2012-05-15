Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Props’/ ‘Nationals’

There”s a shot halfway through the second hour of tonight”s two-episode “Glee” gauntlet in which the camera zooms in tight around Finn Hudson”s face. He and the rest of New Directions have just finished their set at Nationals, ending in a lengthy performance of Meatloaf”s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”. His face is triumphant, but more importantly, his brow is sweaty. For the first time I can remember in the show, performing seemed like actual hard work. It”s an easy thing to forget in “Glee,” a program in which flawless numbers seem to fall out of the sky only to disappear into the ether.
Now, was that sweat earned? Well, no. Of course not. Nor was New Directions” win at Nationals, a win three years in the making only because it made sense for the show to break its story that way. What should have been a cathartic moment years in the making turned oddly anticlimactic, but this really shouldn”t be surprising. Plenty of shows have plenty of Achilles heels. “Glee” has Achilles ankles, knees, shoulders, and ears atop said heels, to be sure. But one of its most glaring, inexplicable shortcomings lies in its treatment of the judges at the ostensibly important competitions towards which New Directions spends up to three hours rehearsing for.* Even if the show treated these competitions as anything more than narrative signposts, it wouldn”t matter: The clowns that render judgment upon these poor show choirs essentially reduce the entire endeavor to a farce.
* Artie”s line in Chicago slayed me, in which he complained about them working hard for the equivalent of 180 minutes. This would have been the most ridiculous line of the night, had Will not uttered this gem just moments before: “I don”t want everything we worked for to collapse because of one bad burrito.” This show, you guys.
Somehow, having Lindsey Lohan, Perez Hilton, and Rex Lee”s local government official was the most legitimate panel thus far on the show. Think about THAT for a moment. The fate of these kids lies in the hands of people who function as jesters more than judges. This means that the show has an out should New Directions lose, but also delegitimizes tonight”s win as well. There”s plenty of discussion about the dissonance in “Smash” between what people see inside the show and what those at home see. Tonight, I would offer that Vocal Adrenaline fairly clearly won Nationals. Granted, we only saw two groups perform substantially in tonight”s Nationals competition. But of the two we saw, Vocal Adrenaline simply had the better performance. But the story of “Glee” needed New Directions to win, and thus the decision went that way. In that respect, it really doesn”t matter that the judges are stooges: What really matters is the whims of those in the writer”s room.
That”s too bad, but the show really wrote itself into a corner by this point in the run. So much had gone wrong for so long, and so many stakes were wrapped up in an “all or nothing” attempt to win Nationals, that having New Directions lose would have sent everyone involved into a Jonestown-esque pact. “Glee” has been fairly good, all things said, about painting a portrait of a town in which not everyone achieves their dream. But other than Rachel not winning Individual MVP, everyone won tonight. New Directions won Nationals. Will won Teacher of the Year.** Rachel is probably going to get into NYADA after what”s tantamount to stalking Carmen Tibideaux. Puck gets another shot to graduate. Emma won in her battle against virginity. The final song was “We Are The Champions,” for crying out loud. And yet, I double dog dare you to tell me the name of the Irish kid who is now a champion. Yup. Thought so.
** Do I have to point out that McKinley High”s Teacher of the Year is a Spanish teacher than didn”t know Spanish, and had to switch departments?
The lack of attention to non-primary players was the thrust of the first hour, in which Tina turned into this week”s mouthpiece for Ryan Murphy. If you paid attention to the “Previously On” this week, you heard an extremely long account of how much the show has forgotten about Tina. It”s accurate, but hardly counts as something actually planned by the writing staff. Tina rages against her second-class citizenship on the show, angers Mike, and then takes a total dive into the mall pool while fight texting with Mike. (Quinn was right: walking while texting IS dangerous!) What followed was a body-switching act of television that, incredibly, didn”t fall apart upon execution. I”m not sure it was actually good, but it was fairly amazing to see all the actors commit so heavily to the concept. It seemed like great fun for them, and that energy rubbed off. Since actors like Darren Criss usually have “Please Help” tattoo”ed on their eyelids, it was a nice change of pace.
Unfortunately, the body swapping soon yielded to a series of lectures about knowing your place in this world. It was odd, didactic, tone deaf…in other words was totally “Glee”! Tina”s berating of those who felt costume committee was beneath them got a lecture on putting in the work in order to shine. It”s an odd speech not only because it sounds like a veiled threat from the show”s creator to his young cast, but also because New Directions has never put in the work over the past three years in order to achieve the things they have. Tina notes that Rachel is constantly working to perfect her craft, and in this case the show makes a good point. But while it”s impressive that the cast of “Glee” can perform so many numbers over the course of a year, it”s downright insane that New Directions only hones its performing acts days in advance of the competition.
It”s also insane that “Glee” tried to re-introduce Beiste”s domestic abuse storyline into this initial hour. But it”s still preferable than never, ever returning to it again. The show time and again shows that it doesn”t understand that sensitive topics need room to breathe (and probably shouldn”t involve jokes about William “The Refrigerator” Perry). I maintain my anger about this storyline”s introduction in the first place, but having it solved via Puck”s own struggles was about as good a way for the show to extricate itself from this mess as possible. It”s still conceivable that Cooter will turn into a Carver-esque serial killer in Season 4, hunting down victims in both Lima and New York City. But I”ll be damned if I wasn”t a little moved by Puck/Beiste”s duet in the auditorium all the same. I don”t buy for a second that Puck would choose to sing Taylor Swift”s “Mean”. However, I completely bought that he tied into the emotion of it, and Mark Salling/Dot Jones harmonize surprisingly well. For all the obvious, anvilicious moments in tonight”s two hours, I didn”t see this one coming. I never anticipated how well it would work. It was the type of surprising moment “Glee” is somehow still capable of pulling off.
Still, too many moments were too predictable tonight, and more importantly, the show didn”t earn them. I wouldn”t mind seeing a show in which Sue Sylvester isn”t in charge of the Cheerios, where New Directions isn”t now beloved by even hatahs such as Rick The Stick, where Will realizes that he”s five seconds away from a restraining order at any given moment. Rather than being a show in which good sits along the bad, everything came up roses for everyone tonight. It makes sense on paper. But it simply never achieved flight onscreen.
One final thought: as I alluded to earlier, “Glee” is going into a fourth season in which time is split between the two towns. Little is known about how this will break down at this point, but…is staying in Lima even worth it at this point? The problem with installing that trophy in the rehearsal room is that the ostensible goal of the show has been achieved. But there”s a world to explore in New York. I”m not interested in putting people like Jenna Ushkowitz out of work, especially since the first hour tonight heavily suggested she could be a lead in Lima next year. But when you”ve achieved everything, shouldn”t the curtain close?
What did you think of tonight”s two-episode “Glee”? Did the results at Nationals surprise you? Did New Directions earn it? Given those results, does splitting time in Season 4 make sense? Sound off below!
Rory. Dare accepted.
I only knew his name because I made a mental “Rory, like Doctor Who” note back in February.
I snorted milk out of my nose trying to remember the name of the Irish champion and realising I couldn’t.
It saddens me that I spent 90 minutes watching two episodes of a TV show I don’t care about any more just so I had context for you ripping it apart.
Imagine if I used my power for good!
My first guess was Rocky, until I realized that no Irish dude would be called Rocky. Oh well, at least I was close.
I actually liked the body-swap portion of episode 1. Tina speaking up, not just for herself, but also everyone else who isn’t Miss Rachel Berry, was very on point.
And then Glee went back to being Glee. Bleh. Of course New Directions wins, of course Will gets Teacher of the Year, and of course (presumably) Rachel gets into NYADA or gets into something bigger in NY.
And I’m probably in the minority but I actually think Jenna Ushkowitz sounds better than Lea Michele. LM’s voice is so high-pitched and sounds too flighty. Though JU’s voice is high-pitched when she’s talking, her singing voice was a little lower and more grounded. We rarely get to hear JU sing but hearing her and LM sing opposite each other, I definitely preferred JU’s voice.
I think JU’s voice got quite a bit of production assistance, based off her work from other episodes (dare I say, seasons at this point). She is an alto, however, and some just prefer the lower register.
@Cassie Even Jenna Ushkowitz would laugh if she heard you say that. Lea Michelle does have more of a Broadway voice than pop, maybe that’s what you are reacting to. But it’s definitely not “flighty.”
I fail to understand how Nationals seemed like a prime opportunity to “showcase” to Finn’s over-exposed limited range and no Kurt or Blaine solos, let alone Mercedes or Artie? Ugh, Ryan Murphy. Why… it’s ridiculous.
TRUTH!!!!!
In the pilot, I seem to remember Emma drawing a heart around Will’s picture in the yearbook where it read “Teacher of the Year”. So what’s the big deal of him winning it again?
I agree w/ it being anticlimatic.. and after seeing Vocal Adrenaline perform and the faces of the New Direction kids, I thought for sure that Vocal Adrenaline had won. If the writers wanted the New Directions to win them why not give the better songs and choreograpy to them and not Vocal Adrenaline?
anticlimaCtic ;)
One of the *many* things that baffles me about Glee is that it can’t seem to decide if it is a drama or a comedy. I mean, there is such thing as a dramedy, but Glee’s brand of comedy is soooo absurdist and their drama soooo heavy handed and self righteous that it clashes. Badly.
Some issues are treated with the seriousness they deserve-domestic abuse and bullying come to mind- while others are used as jokes. Tonight a teacher at the end had a throw away like about her addiction to pain pills. I guess I was supposed to laugh? Is addiction and the fact that people for everyday from overdoses something funny? Seems weird coming from a show and people like Ryan Murphy that feels it’s theor responsobility to educate me on the seriousness of domestic violence and texting while driving.
Just kind of a clashing inconsistency in the way Glee handles their storytelling that has been bugging me. I don’t understand why I’m still watching this show. Maybe i’m like the above poster who watches it soley so they can read Ryan’s reviews. Ha.
I had no problem with New Directions winning. They clearly show cased more voices. While Rachel had a solo and a big part in another song we also heard Finn, Puck, Quinn, Mercedes Santana Tina, Brittany Blaine , Kurt.
ANd while Jenna cansing and did a decent job tonight she still needs work acting wise. Tina has no personalty, poor Lea had to make it up to play Tina. So there is nothing interesting to make her a lead in Lima.
But that’s the thing about every Regionals/Sectionals/Nationals episode. New Directions always has multiple singers because they’re part of the show’s cast. Every time the other choirs perform, it’s always either one person singing solo because that actor is a guest star with lines, so the rest of the choir has to sing backup, or there are no solos whatsoever if a particular choir has no guest actor in it. It’s very clearly limited to that set-up because of SAG rules, which unintentionally breaks the fourth wall and pulls the viewer out of the experience.
I disagree with you that Vocal Adrenaline was better. Maybe its just because I hate the song Starshpis with every single fiber of my being. I also thought Its All Comming Back to Me was one of the best songs Lea Michele and the show has ever done.
I thought New Directions was clearly better than Vocal Adrenaline, but it’s a matter of opinion. AV Club agrees with ND winning BTW. What was great about VA’s performance was that we got to see them do more than one song and it was miles and miles better than the lame routine they performed at last year’s Nationals. Still, nowhere near the level of Bohemian Rhapsody. Maybe if they had done Boogie Shoes they would have had a chance.
Regarding the question of “shouldn’t the curtain close now that the team has won?”, I don’t agree. I think there are tons of stories you can tell with a winning team, especially a winning team that has lost most of the people that made it winners (of the vocalists featured at Nationals, only Blaine and Tina will be back next year, and they had only small harmonizing parts).
And letting going of the “glee club is miserably unpopular” construct would be one of the best things that could happen to the show. It hasn’t made sense in years, and drags down any drama the show wants to make out of the characters’ social status, because it feels profoundly artificial.
Even thoug the plots and scripts are usually between bad and mediocre i have stuck with the show, mainly because i like the music numbers and some jokes/crazyness makes me laugh,
and i think these final 2 eps were among the better of the season. the final presentation, i think work enough to give all major players participation and Leah M’s Celine Dion was commendable (i mean, it wasnt as good as the original, but few in the entire world could match the original).
I was actually expecting to be really dissapointed, based on how bad some eps this season have been, but i wasnt. It wasnt great, but they were good enough, imho.
“The problem with installing that trophy in the rehearsal room is that the ostensible goal of the show has been achieved. But there’s a world to explore in New York. I’m not interested in putting people like Jenna Ushkowitz out of work, especially since the first hour tonight heavily suggested she could be a lead in Lima next year. But when you’ve achieved everything, shouldn’t the curtain close?”
Man, FNL sucked after Dillon won in season 1. Can’t believe that crap lasted 4 more years.