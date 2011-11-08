Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘The First Time’

Watching “Glee” on a weekly basis is like playing a high-stakes poker game in a Vegas casino. The show is the house, and the house almost always wins. “Winning” in this case means that the show takes not only your chips, but also your heart and soul as well. But every once in a while, the player beats the house, and their efforts are rewarded. After one of the worst episodes in the show”s history, “Glee” bounced back something fierce with “The First Time,” an episode that should have gone completely off the rails but managed to stay on the tracks and build confidence throughout the hour.
Look: it wasn”t perfect. No episode of “Glee” ever was nor ever will be. You could pick nits in nearly every scene. But the episodes of the show make you stop looking at the flaws and appreciate the emotional responses it can elicit when everything aligns correctly. No more ginger supremacists, leprechauns, or student/teacher trysts. (Unless you count that awful number inside Dalton Academy which, like the second season of “Friday Night Lights,” we”ll all agree never happened.) Instead, we got two things that generally make for a stellar episode of “Glee”: thematic resonance between various storylines, and musical performances that actually comment upon those resonances. This sounds like an easy thing to do. The sum total of “Glee” to date suggests the opposite. So let”s celebrate when it gets things right.
When “Glee” fails to work, it”s generally because characters are not acting like actual human beings would act. Either they are detached from the human race itself, or from any semblance of how that character once behaved. Look at Finn: we”ve seen about a dozen variations on his character over the show”s three seasons. Those dozen variations don”t add up to a complex whole so much as twelve separate entities. Like so many other denizens of Lima, he”s whatever the show needs him to be that week in order to get from Point A to Point B. When the show DOES work, however, its characters are frustrating in ways that are relatable. Their flaws are our flaws. And tonight”s thematic flaw: a lack of belief in oneself.
Through that prism, a lot of characters tonight do a lot of stupid things. But the show recognizes them as stupid, and that makes all the difference. In guiding the major players through their preconceived/misconceived notions, “The First Time” is less about two couples having sex for the first time and more about self-acceptance. That”s a totally cheesy thing to structure an episode of television around, but as I”ve said many times in these reviews: I like cheesy “Glee” when it”s earned. It makes me gloss over questions like, “Wait, they are doing ‘West Side Story” already? And even the girls that left New Directions are in it, and also counseling Rachel on the side? Also, that Irish dude is in it?” I simply give up asking, because the answers to those questions aren”t terribly important if I”m welling up watching the show. Having Rory as a Shark is something I won”t lose sleep over. Puck banging Shelby? That might require some warm milk.
I put a lot of the success of tonight”s episode on director Bradley Beucker, who not only lucked out with a script featuring no Sue and almost no Will, but also brought some extremely interesting camerawork, editorial choices, and character direction that heightened connections that another episode might have failed to make. Without Beucker”s input, I might not have seen how Artie and Beiste”s storylines directly connect to Rachel/Finn and Kurt/Blaine. The temptation to put “SEX” on the front burners and make Artie and Beiste fill-ins might have been too tempting for another director. Instead, losing one”s virginity gets subsumed into larger issues of identity, inadequacy, and the universal desire to simply achieve comfort within one”s own skin. If that leads to sharing that skin with someone else, great. If not, that”s OK too.
Cross-cutting these storylines with performances from “West Side Story” only drove these thematic connections further. Every one of the major players had a connection to the musical, and “The First Time”. Playing “A Boy Like That” over Blaine”s coffee date with Dalton Academy lothario Sebastian Smyth should not have worked. And yet, the melodrama of the song mirrored the melodrama in coffee shop, giving both elements added power than they would have had as stand-alone scenes. Performances like this week”s “Uptown Girl” and last week”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)” stop the show dead in its tracks. But Buecker and credited writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa found a way to incorporate the musical into the episode, rather than stopping the episode for periodic numbers. Successful episodes of “Glee” usually find a way to do this. It”s difficult work, but it”s work that the show created for itself by the very nature of its dramatic conceit. I will celebrate it when it works, but never excuse it when it doesn”t.
Music aside, the dramatic aspects of the show held up their end of the bargain this week. Each of the four main arcs were thematically related, but all had their unique flavors to them. Artie proudly declares that he”s found his calling as a director, but his bold proclamations are a bluff for being scared out of his wits. Beiste wants to date Ohio State recruiter Cooter Menkins, but has issues dating back to “Never Been Kissed” about her own ability to be loved. Rachel/Finn are dealing with the ticking time bomb that is graduation, but also the rest of their lives. Blaine/Kurt are trying to spice up their relationship, but afraid of both their partner”s limitations and their own. Even if these arcs don”t reflect every aspect of what we”ve seen from these characters, they represented the truest aspects of these people.
Note I didn”t say “best” aspects. Beiste uses food and odd medical quirks to keep Cooter at bay. Artie”s direction to Rachel and Blaine consists of telling them to lose their viriginity. Those two characters then clumsily attempt to fulfill this advice: Rachel manipulates Finn”s loins, Blaine manipulates Kurt through Sebastian and manipulates himself through alcohol. Against every fact in the world, Finn thinks he”s got a shot at being the next quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes! These are flawed people doing occasional horrible things…but they all come out realizing how horrible they have been, and in those moments of emotional nudity, find someone there willing to love them all the same. Artie gets flowers from a cast/crew that admired his leadership. Beiste gets a date to Opening Night. And two sets of couples become lovers by recognizing kinship in spirit, intercut with Tony and Maria”s marriage. That marriage is itself symbolic: they are married in the eyes of no one but each other. But that”s more than enough for them. And it”s more than enough for these characters, for now.
Probably the clearest lesson of the episode comes from Dave Karofsky, who has a short but meaningful scene with Kurt inside “Scandals,” a nearby gay bar. The bar itself is much less wild than either Blaine or Kurt imagine it to be, and Karofsky”s low-key presence in there represents a refutation of expected drama. Everyone in tonight”s episode fears the unknown, and then are pleasantly surprised by what actually unfolds. Karofsky talks of baby steps: he”s at a new school now in order to dodge any rumors about his sexuality, but he”s also going to Scandals because he feels welcome there. He isn”t whole by any means, and his life”s problems haven”t been solved, but he”s made progress. And as momentous as the end of the episode might be for Kurt/Blaine and Rachel/Finn, they will all wake up the following morning realizing that life goes on. What they did didn”t solve anything. But if they are lucky, it prepared them to be better equipped to confront whatever life throws their way next.
And if we the viewers are lucky, “The First Time” helped “Glee” figure out how to save the show from itself.
What did you think of “The First Time”? A return to form, or just another misfire? How do you think the show handled the two couples contemplating their first sexual encounter? Are you upset the musical is already over, or was that enough time spent on it? Sound off below!
Before leading off your story with a poker analogy, maybe you should have considered the fact that poker is not played against the house — it’s played against other players, just like you. The house only profits off the game by taking a percentage of each hand, known as a rake. You should try playing some time, it’s far more entertaining than watching Glee.
I am hoping the writers will be willing to continue exploring Dave’s story, as well as his chemistry with Kurt. They have come a very long way from screaming in each other’s face to having a low key, pleasant and even playful conversation. Eventually, I think Dave is going to have to come back to McKinley and find a way to rebuild the bridges he tried to burn. Dodging rumors will only last so long in their town. Not to mention the way his presence and words affected Kurt, who went from sunken and unsure to fierce and forward. That’s the Kurt I remember and it’s awesome to see that Dave inspires that kind of reaction in Kurt. Kurtofsky has dramatic, comedic and romantic potential only compounded by the actors’ effortless chemistry.
No thanks – I never want to see Kurt with Karofsky, who looked like his Dad (including age wise). Loved the rest of the episode and all the songs.
No thanks to Kurt and Karofsky, who looked old enough to be his Dad tonight. Enjoyed the rest of the episode especially the West Side Story songs and the return of the Warblers
I agree that Dave’s story rang truest tonight, and that “baby steps” are something I would have liked Glee to address with the other couples, before leaving nearly no lead characters as virgins. Hopefully we get to see more of his steady transformation in the future.
I’m hoping that Dave’s storyline is continued to. I think your analysis of Dave is spot on. We’ll see what happens in the future!
You’re spot on with the Dave analysis and I hope that the writers explore his character further. This was a step in the right direction, but it wasn’t enough. Looking forward to more Dave! He’s by far one of the most interesting characters on Glee.
I guess, I’ll be in the minority here, but I am so glad we learned Karosfky trasferred. I hope he stays wherever he is and never come back. His story is not one I am interested in.
I was upset that Kurt slept with Blaine after being pressured the entire episode. I felt like he was just doing it to keep Blaine, keep him away from Sebastian etc. Finchel was sweet. The love scenes were a sad attempt at trying to be beautiful and ended up looking awkward and forced. Dave’s appearance was a highlight for me. Him and Kurt really have amazing chemistry. I’m hoping Dave comes back as a friend or maybe even a love interest in the future.
I have to say that Blaine seriously ticked me off. Despite this, I have to say I disagree with you. Given that Kurt showed somewhat of an interest in having sex with Blaine, he probably realized that waiting wasn’t changing anything.
I never. Never want to see Dave and Kurt as lovers. Ever. Friends maybe, but never lovers.
I’m hoping that RIB+ won’t mess up the potential that they’ve introduced through Dave’s slow self-acceptance. I want to hear his story, I want to see him come back to McKinley – I want this more than anything because he was once a scared little boy and now he’s a little braver, and maybe that courage will inspire people everywhere like Dave to take their own baby steps to self-acceptance.
The air is buzzing with what’s left unsaid whenever Kurt and Dave have a scene together. That calls for amazing chemistry between both actors and characters, but is also proof of wonderfully understaded acting. It’s just. so. good. When a two-minute scene in an hourlong episodes wich focuses on everything but said scene catches the media’s eye like this one has, the writers need to realize what amazing potential they have on their hands. A lot of people identify with and love Dave. We’d like to see his story be told.
There are a lot of loose ends with the Kurt/Dave story line. What happened after prom? What about the promise of PFLAG and Kurt’s ambition to make a difference at McKinley. And where is that cake topper? We’re not done, not my a long shot. I’m excited to see if the writers rise to the occasion. This could make for fantastic television.
Dave’s scene was the best scene in the episode. So worth the wait. I hope to see plenty more Dave, Dave/Kurt scenes in the future. It’d be silly not to use the chemistry Chris and Max have. It blows me away every time
The Karofsky/Kurt scene was by far my favourite of the whole episode. It was sincere and heartfelt and showed just how much both characters have grow. Kurt, with his confidence around Karofsky and Karofsky with his utterly breathtaking smile and ease. I would hate for this to be the last we see of Karofsky. There is so much natural chemistry between these to actors it’s amazing to watch.
I loved the way they brought back Dave. He just strolled into shot with a mild snark about Blaine and stole the show in a 2-3 minute scene with Kurt. Max and Chris have fantastic chemistry together, and their expressions and body language filled in so much of the silence between them. I really hope we get to see more interaction between them.
I loved seeing Dave Karofsky again! I missed him sooooo much! Max Adler and Chris Colfer have this incredible natural chemistry with each other. Their scenes are always so interesting and memorable. I really hope with all my heart that we get to see Dave again soon!!
It was a lot of fun to watch Blaine try to rape his boyfriend in a car and then use having ONE BEER as an excuse for his douchey behavior. Oh wait, no, it wasn’t.
Blaine was an absolute jerk, yes. But that was in no way attemped rape, I’m sorry. Do you really think either Chris or Darren would have been down for that? And then Chris to go on and say the episode made him love Kurt/Blaine more?
I see the Kurtfosky fans have arrived here as well. I like Karofsky fine, I’m fine with him having another storyline. But they can keep him well away from Kurt romantically thank you. Not good.
Best scene of the episode for me was Dave and Kurt’s run in at the gay bar. These two have so much on screen chemistry. I hope they continue exploring Dave’s journey of finding acceptance and happiness, hopefully intertwined with a friendship (or more) with Kurt. It would definitely make for an interesting storyline.
loved no Sue hardly any Will. Sue is so overdone and overacted, and frankly is a digusting character. Happy to see her gone, wish it was forever.
The Karofsky scene was weird. We didn’t get to see his transformation so it was kind of like being hit over the head with a story I’d pretty much forgotten about. I guess that’s what happens when they accidentally give important messages to minor characters. It’d be nice to see a closeted jock character on another show…to be honest, I think they ruined it for Glee by making him such an unappealing character. Maybe the same guy can play him, it sounds like he’s done on Glee!
I hope we get to see many more baby steps from Karofsky in the future, and with Kurt! Their story’s always been so unpredictable. I have no idea whether the writers really plan to consider romance, but even friendship would be interesting and dynamic. No need for manufactured crises there: their history and the reactions of family and friends to their relationship, let alone Dave coming out, would create enough natural drama. Not to mention the fact that I think the characters and actors bounce of each other really well; they challenge each other. So. Hoping for baby steps. Lots of ’em. Showing kids it’s possible to turn your life around and come out on your own terms.
The best thing about the episode was the Dave and Kurt interaction. Loved seeing them so comfortable and friendly with each other, just one short year after their altercation in the locker room. The chemistry between Max Adler and Chris Colfer is obviously undeniable, since every single review I’ve read has had such a positive reaction to such an incredibly short scene. I sure hope we get to see much more Dave and Kurt scenes in the future.
The editing in this episode was very good (finally) and I liked that most of the songs were secondary to the plot. And they fitted well too.
But the episode felt very rushed and discursive in my opinion. The brought up topics would have made a bigger impact on audience if they were continued in next episode instead of being wrapped up by the end of this.
There was many great moments, but all of them belonged to minor characters: Tina, Mike, Beiste, Karofsky. Unsurprisingly, the main plot -Finchel and Klaine virginity- turned out to be pretty predictable and boring. What’s the point of adding some conflict to a couple if viewers already know that everything will be fine by the end of episode?
I really loved the Kurt/Karofsky scene tho. It’s nice to know that David has changed so much and that he finally feels accepted, but it upset me that we didn’t get to see it on screen. This character has a lot of potential and his storyline could be very inspirational. But the moment felt awfully like a ‘goodbye’. I really hope they will bring him back. The gay bar scene left me craving for more of him. And Max Adler is a great actor- why anyone would want such talent to leave the cast?
Dave’s return was the most poignant moment of the episode and the writers need to realize their wasting such an amazing potential. Bring him back full time.
I’m more excited to see how Dave’s story unfolds than I can express. I’ve been waiting so long for something good to happen in his life. Seeing him there, happy and content in his life, and comfortable talking to Kurt, lifted my spirits. I’m looking forward to more great episodes like this one!
Kurt and Dave: Chemistry and high quality acting combined. Who in their right mind wouldn’t want more?
A little off topic, but I just noticed the “About this Blog” has a really out-of-date shows list. “Lost,” “Dollhouse, “24,” and “Heroes”?!
My favorite scene was Dave’s, followed by when Beiste received her flowers. Dave was so refreshing and the otherwise uncomfortable bar sequence was touching in that moment. He was like Kurt’s rescuer, or at least, Kurt gained courage from Dave’s words. I hope that they can grow from this, together. Beiste’s scene just brought me to tears, she’s beautiful.
I’ll tell you one thing Ryan Murphy’s good at – thsoundtracks in clubs on his show’s are solid. It’s been downhill since Nip/Tuck and that’s about it.