Recap: ‘Once Upon A Time’ delivers justice to the evil queen – or does it?

So, after waiting all summer for “Once Upon A Time” to return to the air, fans of the show were rubbing their hands together in glee at what seemed like an inevitable plot payoff on tonight’s season premiere. When we left the show, the curse over Storybrooke had been lifted, and all our fairy tale favorites were no longer blinded to their true selves — or evil queen Regina (Lana Parrilla)’s role in that unpleasantness. So yeah, she’s gonna get her what for and how, right? Well, kind of.
Things certainly seem to be headed toward a magnificent payoff right at the jump. After a brief encounter back in fairy tale land in which Prince Phillip rouses Princess Aurora from her 28 year nap, we head back to modern times as Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) and Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), along with the rest of the townspeople, hug and delight in realizing who everyone really is. It’s sort of like the ending of “The Wizard of Oz,” but a little more poignant, if that’s possible. When Goodwin as Snow recognizes her pal Emma (Jennifer Morrison) is really the baby she shoved into an empty, magical wardrobe 28 years earlier, her expression — joy, sorrow for all that’s been lost, amazement — reminds you just how fabulous an actress she can be.
Of course, leave it to Grumpy (Lee Arenberg) to cut through all the cuddly garbage and get to the point. If the curse is broken, why are they still stuck in Maine? With modern plumbing and no corsets? Honestly, I think Regina did them a solid in that respect, but he has a point. The Blue Fairy (Keegan Tracy) explains that there’s got to be some magic floating around, but in the modern world it’s weird and doesn’t work right, which is true of most technology, though you don’t see anyone tossing out their iPhones because of it.
As usual, we flop back and forth between the two storylines, though I have to say I’d be fine with this episode focusing solely on Regina’s comeuppance. While Aurora and Phillip’s story just reminds me of how often Disney princesses get to nap, it’s a delight to discover that Phillip’s loyal henchman is actually Mulan, a discovery that gets Aurora’s knickers in a twist. I half expect Aurora to stomp off in a huff because her beloved has been palsy-walsy with a hot chick while she’s been sleeping, but the appearance of a wraith, or soul sucker, pretty much puts any petty grievances on the back burner.
It turns out Phillip is marked by a medallion that looks kind of like something from the DHARMA Initiative on “Lost” (nice callback), which makes him a wraith magnet. Despite Mulan and Aurora’s best efforts to save Phillip from the wraith, he gets soul sucked and Mulan takes a moment to fill in Aurora on all she’s missed. While she was sleeping, Regina placed her curse on the people of their little corner of the world — but somehow, one safe haven remained (which is why we haven’t seen Mulan and Aurora eating at the diner in Storybrooke). No one knows why, but I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough.
Back in Storybrooke, the townspeople stop hugging long enough to start looking for Regina, a charge that’s led by Dr. Whale… whose fairy tale persona is still a big question mark. But he’s really, really pissed at Regina, so he must have had it good back in fairy tale land. He’s all for killing the evil queen, but Emma, being all reluctantly goody-goody, has to spoil everyone’s fun by bursting in on the growling lynch mob to point out she’s the sheriff, blah blah blah. Of course, Snow and Prince Charming back her up, even after Regina threatens to transform into the evil queen and zap them all — only to realize her magic is on the fritz. Why? No idea. The magic-in-modern times bit seems to be a bit confused and random, sort of like cable service. But it’s still a great, funny moment, and I would have liked to see more of these humbling events for Regina. But alas, her comeuppance is brief — and limited.
Meanwhile, Gold/Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle) is sorting out that his beloved Belle (Emilie de Ravin) has been stuck in an asylum for the last 28 years and is suitably enraged at Regina. Of course, that’s a little ironic given that he held Belle captive himself back in the day, but no matter. He wants to kill Regina, but Belle makes him promise not to do any such thing — a deal he accepts a little too easily. Belle should have known that Gold had already figured out a loophole. He had no intention of wringing Regina’s neck himself, after all — but, being the Dark Lord, he can always call on some monster to do the dirty work. And thus, the wraith gets a pretty major workout this episode. For such a major element of the episode, the wraith is pretty unimpressive, and more importantly, was there a shortage of spooky, Halloween-type monsters to draw on? I felt like I was watching outtakes from one of the “Harry Potter” movies.
In the midst of all this excitement, the relentlessly propulsive plot pauses for a minute to allow Snow to ask Emma why she doesn’t want to connect — and for Emma to admit that, even though it’s wonderful to realize her parents are heroic storybook characters, for 28 years she’s been left with the same traumas that affect any kid that’s been left behind. It’s an interesting theme that we can only hope will be revisited, but, alas, like everything else in this whiz bang episode, it’s over almost as soon as its begun.
Locked in the town jail for her own protection, Regina is given a few moments to pout and glower, but it doesn’t take long for her to be rescued, again. While most of the time it feels as if the show is carefully balanced, and repetitive elements are meant to reinforce themes and purposefully echo, in the premiere it feels as if everyone in the writers’ room was itching to get to the beach and just cut and pasted the work they’d already done so they wouldn’t get stuck in traffic on PCH.
After confronting Gold, Emma and her parents realize Regina is in danger and go about saving her (again), this time from Gold’s wraith. Their plan for dealing with an enemy that can’t be killed (wraiths are already dead) is to grab Jefferson’s magic hat and let the thing get sucked into it. Of course, things don’t go as planned. No good deed goes unpunished, and while the wraith gets sucked in, it pulls in Emma along with it. Snow, unwilling to lose her daughter again, dives in and Prince Charming is left with Regina, who tries to kill him. Luckily, Henry stops in and, like Belle with Gold, makes her promise to be good. Pretty sure she’ll find the loophole before Henry gets out of the building.
So, after waiting all summer for Regina to be taken to task — as well as to see the cursed characters remember who they really are — it’s a shame that vulnerable moments aren’t much more than that — moments. But given how much plot gets churned through in this season opener, I’m hopeful the show’s producers have bigger, juicier plot lines in store. If not, I hope they had a good time at the beach.
What did you think of the season premiere? Were you disappointed that Regina returned to power so quickly? Are you excited to see Mulan?
I think somebody on this show must have been adopted at birth. The show uses the terminology correctly as used in the adoption community: Emma is usually referred to as Henry’s “birth mother,” not as his “real mother,” (the term others often use for the relationship), and Regina is also still his mother. If a mother can love two children, why can’t a child love two mothers? as we say.
But the person who is behind this obviously has issues and I don’t like them projecting those issues onto the entire adoptee community. Mary Margaret indicated in the first episode that Henry (who was adopted in a normal way) is dealing with the issues that “all adoptive children have.” Well, sorry, but I’m an adult adoptee and I never had those issues. Neither did my adoptive brother. We have both been reunited with birth relatives (my brother’s mother found him, and I put my name in the ISRR reunion registry just in case my mother wanted to find me). A co-worker/friend of mine also doesn’t have abandonment issues (she never found her birth parents and never looked). I know that plenty of people do have issues (Steve Jobs, notably), and I know that Emma’s circumstances would more likely lead to feelings of abandonment, but no, I don’t particularly want to see someone whine her way through dealing with her issues, especially not when the reason why she was “abandoned” was so clearly a good one and she certainly has no doubts about that now.
Hey Tracey
I get what you’re saying, and I’m impressed you never had issues with abandonment. I take issue with your last point, that someone who was abandoned for a good reason, and should not have doubts. My adopted daughter was placed for adoption by her birth mom, who also had a ‘good reason’, ie, she couldn’t provide for her, and no amount of love or trying could fix that. My daughter knows this, and she can intellectualize it to a point (she’s 16) but no amount of believing that will help her past the point that she suffered a loss, and she is grieving that. Grief is the issue, in fact.
Personally I liked how they flipped last years plot device of showing flashbacks in fairytale land for events in the real world and in this season (or at least this episode) the real world was a flash back to the events in fairytale land. A great suprise reveal in the last few minutes.
It’s an interesting, nearly daring revamp, though I can’t say I’m excited to return to more corseted adventures in Fairy Tale. The cold open was pretty fascinating, especially since we know the stranger will soon show up in Storybrooke now that the curse is broken. Also wanted more on the repercussions of the curse, especially Regina getting taken to task, but that will likely happen in upcoming episodes.
Stranger? I thought, given the sign on the wall which said HATTER, that this was Jefferson. Didn’t he escape through the hat? The question is who sent him the postcard.
There was a sign in the apartment that said Cleaners & Hatters, but that wasn’t the same actor that played Jefferson before. I think it’s Rumplestiltskin’s son Baelfire, but then, I thought August was going to be Baelfire, so what do I know?
So who is Dr Whale’s fairy tale character? I think cleary it’s somebody who does not look human (or at least like their Storybrooke selves) in their world, like Jiminy Cricket, which is why Charming didn’t recognize him. So here are some theories:
Peter Pan – This is my favorite theory. For one, Captain Hook’s coming, so we need a freakin’ Pan. His adult appearance in Storybrooke would be why Charming didn’t recognize him as he’d have been a child in fairy world. My guess is that we’ll find out about some deal he made with Regina that allowed him to stay a child their world, which is why he’s an adult now without magic (and seemingly bound to Regina even in Storybrooke).
Dr Victor Frankenstein – This is not my theory but one I’ve seen explored on other sites. There’s a lot that points to it and you can go check that out for yourself, but I don’t see how that character fits in this world as it’s not really a “fairy tale” and there’s no Disney tie-in. Seems like a pretty weak pay-off, too. And, like I said before, I think it’s someone who isn’t “human” in appearance.
Captain Ahab – Again with the vengeance thing, and of course the fact that he’s “Dr Whale.”
Monstro (whale) from Pinnochio – Because, umm… whale?
I’ve been assuming that he was the whale that swallowed up Geppetto and Pinocchio, but I don’t think that whale was much of a character.
I like the Peter Pan idea — though I have to wonder if Captain Ahab is too far outside the world of fairy tales. In any case, his extreme reaction to Regina (wanting to execute her on the spot) speaks to Peter Pan’s impulsiveness.
I will say there’s a very (very) tiny Disney tie-in for it to be Frankenstein — a la Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie.” But that’s pretty tenuous, admittedly!
He is a sleazebag in this world, so his Storybrooke persona can’t be that bad.