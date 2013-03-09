Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Justin Timberlake

It”s time for Justin Timberlake to enter a special place in the “Saturday Night Live” pantheon tonight, as tonight”s hosting gig allows him membership in the Five-Timers Club. Given a certain photo that a certain member of that club tweeted this week, let”s just assume that there will be many existing members of this exclusive organization on hand tonight to mark the event. (Then again, maybe that picture simply depicts a table read for “The Ghosts Of ‘N Sync Past”.)
There are two likely scenarios tonight. One is that we”ll get a great episode that will ultimately rank high in the season-long rankings. Timberlake always brings his A-game to the show, and the writers/performers in return respond to the level that he brings. The other scenario, which is semi-unlikely but absolutely possible, is that the show will pull several muscles while patting itself on the back, relying on pure nostalgia to simply coast through an episode based on recognition of past achievements rather than offering up anything new, fresh, or interesting. A simply mediocre or instantly forgettable episode doesn”t seem in the cards. And hey, if for some reason the writers couldn”t come up with enough good ideas for this show, Timberlake can simply play the full version of his single “Suit & Tie”, which clocks in at roughly 23 minutes.
Let”s do this as we usually do it around here, and that”s to conduct a live blog in which I grade every sketch, a small number of you vociferously express your disbelief that I enjoy things you don”t (or vice versa), and then we all go to sleep realizing that Timberlake probably did more things today than most of us will do this calendar year. We good? Good. See you at 11:30 pm EST when we”ll get this ball rolling.
Memorial Service For Hugo Chavez: Timberlake doesn”t even wait for the monologue to show up, appearing here as Elton John performing at Chavez”s funeral. “Candle In The Wind” gets another workout, this time breaking down the highlights of Chavez”s more outlandish public appearances. Timberlake doesn”t sound much like John, but he obviously has charisma to spare in the role. “SNL” had to do something about Chavez” passing, and considering how bad most of their politically-themed cold opens have been, this represents a major upgrade, even if it was more bizarre than biting. [Grade: B]
Monologue: You”re not gonna believe this, but Timberlake is dressed like one of the Rat Pack. I KNOW, RIGHT? Timberlake thanks me for overinflating the hype about this show, which is awfully nice of him. Timberlake then visits the Five-Timers Club, which looks exactly as it does when Tom Hanks first visited it. For some reason, Paul Simon, fresh off his unexpected journey with the rest of the Hobbits, seems unclear that the sketch has started. Steve Martin is unimpressed that Timberlake can”t play the banjo. Chevy Chase appears, and let”s all hope he doesn”t think he”s still on “Community”. While there”s star power to spare, this is dragging beyond belief. Everyone”s mugging to get their fifteen minutes of fame, but this is only a 90-minute episode, guys. This isn”t a monologue, this is a filibuster. I enjoy current cast members fighting to the death for the enjoyment of Tom Hanks as much as the next “SNL” recapper, but I worry that those cast members will metaphorically fighting for it soon enough. [Grade: B-]
It”s A Date: Oh good, the nostalgia parade is in full swing, with the “D%ck In A Box” guys making their first in-sketch appearance. And also along for the ride, the “Wild And Crazy Guys” are back as well. (Dan Aykroyd, in those pants, is making an excellent case against high-definition. MY EYES.) Bill Hader saying “rail on your butt” might be my new spirit animal, however. So that”s a plus. Even though it”s the least showy part of the sketch, Bobby Moynihan somehow gets the most laughs with his incredulous response to everything going on around him. Vanessa Bayer also gets high marks for her giddiness throughout the sketch as well. This was bloated as as hell, but enjoyable all the same. We”re 25 minutes into the show, and have only had three segments. Just saying. [Grade: B+]
Veganville: Yup, it”s going to be one of those “remember that stuff you liked, well, here”s more” nights. Which is fine, except…it”s all so darn safe, no? There”s literally nothing surprising about this sketch at this point, which turns everything into Timberlake”s execution. That he makes it all look so easy shouldn”t be a negative, but there”s a “Mad Libs” quality to this series of sketches that makes them amiable but unnecessary. Timberlake can do so much more than the five sketches that he repeats in each hosting gig. If this were all he could do, then whatever. But I know he can do this. I want to see what else is his arsenal. At least the “Harlem Shake” joke will help future generations accurately date this sketch within an hour of when it originally aired. [Grade: B-]
NuvaBling: Vanessa Bayer strikes again with her facial expression upon inserting the titular product. But most of all, I love the fact that the four newest female cast members get a crack at having the spotlight all to themselves. (The fact that Nasim Pedrad is nowhere to be found is slightly worrisome, but more on that later in the recap.) Earlier today, I was watching some old Timberlake-hosting “SNL” eps, and I remembered just how much fun it was to watch Amy Poehler, Mya Rudolph, and other female cast members take over and blow the doors off the place. This cast isn”t on that level by a long shot yet. But there”s a lot of potential here, and I hope the show nurtures it. [Grade: B+]
Justin Timberlake introduces himself as musical guest. Dude”s got pull, what can we say? Let”s talk about “Suit & Tie”, people. Can we all admit that it”s really fun to watch him perform it, but you”re more likely than not to turn the dial if it came on the radio? It”s all perfectly fine, but has all of the edges from “FutureSex/LoveSounds” shaved off in favor of an attempt to sound like classic soul. But there”s not much soul here, just a series of vaguely interconnected segments that are better as parts rather than the whole. I loved Timberlake”s first two solo efforts. And I don”t think my attitudes towards “Suit & Tie” have anything to do with suddenly turning on Timberlake as an artist so much as really not connecting with this song on any level. It happens. If you like it, or love it, that”s awesome. Wish I were there with you. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: I half-joked on Twitter a little while ago that after the first three segments clocked in at over 25 minutes, “Update” might get the axe altogether. But thankfully, Lorne Michaels saw fit to keep it in the show anyways. Making what I think is his first “Update” appearance all year is Stefon. “This job writing for ‘Smash” is killing me!” he says, in what might be the line of the year. I don”t know how long Bill Hader has held onto his “Donald Duck waking up from a Vietnam nightmare” impression, but boy he deployed it at the correct time. You can tell the show is pressed for time, in that it only has one guest on “Update”. However, it”s the right guest. I keep wondering when Stefon will start having diminishing returns. But it hasn”t quite happened yet. [Grade: A-]
The Tales of Sober Caligula: Oooh boy. As happy as I am to see the cast onstage and know with 100% certainty that they weren”t fired in favor of Steve Martin cameos, I”m not sure this is the sketch I want them all in. (Aidy Bryant gets big laughs for a single “Noooo!” at this point, which bodes well for her future on the show.) The premise is semi-OK in theory, but doesn”t really go anywhere, and ends before it really starts. After getting an “A” side of super-long comedic sketch tracks, are we headed into the equivalent of a series of two-minute singles on the second side of the record? [Grade: C]
Maine Justice: Holy crap, of all the sketches I ever expected to see reoccur, THIS would not have been on my Top 10. Heck, my Top 100. Now that we all know the premise of the sketch, it”s much easier to enjoy the dissonance between the title of the sketch and the proceedings therein. Andy Samberg appears again as the straight man in this sketch, and unfortunately, he”s the worst part of it. Every time he has to say a line, the energy in the room plummets through the floor. To be fair, being the straight man has never been Samberg”s strong suit, so it”s bizarre that the show didn”t leave him back in “It”s A Date” and let bygones be bygones. This sketch isn”t about jokes so much as attitude, and that attitude is amusing enough to periodically return so far as I”m concerned. [Grade: B]
The Three Amigos introduce Timberlake, who performs “Mirrors” this time around. Also along for the ride? About a dozen backing tracks of his lead vocal. (Seriously, I know he”s singing live, but that”s some serious sweetening during the chorus.) Remove the horn section, and you have what amounts to a good ‘N Sync song. That”s not a slam. Go on: say you hate “Bye Bye Bye”. I won”t believe you, but go ahead. There”s nothing wrong with writing a good pop song. But for Timberlake”s return to the music scene after a decade away from it, he needed stronger material than this to make the comeback actually mean something. He”ll sell out every seat on his next tour, but when people plan out their bathroom breaks, they will time them to when he performs material from his new album. [Grade: B]
She”s Got a D&ck: Let”s just pretend this never happened and be happier human beings. [Grade: D-]
Moët And Chandon: Wow, another sketch I thought would never happen again. Last time, it was crystals. This time, it”s inexpensive alcohol. (Hey, when you graduate “magnum cum loudly”, there”s only one sparkling wine to drink.) I understand why people look at this sketch in dumbfounded horror. But the idea of mole people being involved in the sordid past of one of these poor ladies somehow makes me laugh. I”m not proud of this, but there you go. Having Timberlake”s drugged-out actor call it “Monica and Chandler Champagne” just makes it all better. I”m guessing I”ll hate the next time “SNL” breaks this sketch out, but I”m guessing we”ll see it in the 12:55 am slot again before the season is over. [Grade: B+]
Best Sketch: Weekend Update
Worst Sketch: That Thing We All Agreed That We”d Never Discuss Again
Final Thoughts: The show took a long time to get truly going, with that monologue threatening at times to eat the entire show whole before it even started. Honoring the show”s past is different from living in it, and that Five-Timer”s Club erred on the wrong side too often. After that, the show balanced enough of what people wanted to see while trying out some new materials and also giving life to certain sketches I thought for sure were one-off oddities. Was this Timberlake”s best show overall? It”s hard to say. At this point, we”re not surprised when he excels, but that”s not his fault. There were very few pure misses this week, but also very few classics. A solid show overall this week, but it also feels like we”ll be cherrypicking highlights rather than just pointing to the episode as a whole in terms of praising it later on.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did the early parade of stars help or hurt your enjoyment? Did any of the recurring sketches surprise you by returning? And how would you feel about Timberlake returning enough times to overtake Alec Baldwin”s hosting record? Sound off below!
I have always enjoyed Justin when he has hosted, but I’m sorry, his song, Suit and Tie is complete trash. This will be a huge step down musically compared to last week which had Macklemore. I do expect some real funny skits tonight though. I am hoping him and Andy Samberg do something great. They always make hilarious skits.
Still on Macklemores payroll I see….
Macklemore is ok, but in no way is he a step above Justin Timberlake.
Shut up Macklemore.
Good to see ebay star Nelson posting here as well. Makes sense u like a white guy nursery rhyming about a thrift shop.
Timberlake hit another homer with this episode. Funny, cool and he can sing.
Ryan called it: “Suit & Tie” is better to *watch* Timberlake (and the Ole Tyme Big Band Art Deco Broadway Band) perform than to hear him sing it.
It doesn’t hurt that Timberlake looks like a young Kevin Spacey, Hugh Jackman and smattering of James McAvoy (young Professor X in X-MEN: FIRST CLASS), so he has slick charisma that made most the skits easy to watch (except the Caligula one and he almost pulls off the rom-com parody, with a note-perfect spoof of rom-com trailers, too bad the trailer went unimaginatively for its punchline).
The cold opening was at least a D and let’s just run the same old skits with Justin
???? I thought the cold opening was funny. Did you know that Hugo Chavez died this week?
I’m loving it so far. But when did Dan Ackroyd become Mr. Belding?
I loved the episode. It’s nice to have someone who actually seems comfortable up there hosting. I thought the monologue was great, i loved seeing all the old hosts and cast members. Moet & chandon made me laugh more than any other sketch tonight especially when Justin called it monica and chandler. Sometimes the dumbest things are the funniest. As whole this was an awful season(except Seth Mcfarlane) so its almost a relief to have Justin host because i was ready to give up on it.
Face is still hurting from laughing at “Donald Duck waking up from a Vietnam Nightmare.”
I’m glad you’re not just discounting nostalgia and being cynical about it is an easy tact to take. Nostalgia has it’s place and might mar a person’s first impression of SNL, but for most it has its place.
I liked the opening a bit more than you, but really enjoyed “It’s a Date.” Removing the nostalgia, I thought the lines delivered by Moynihan, Elliot, and Hader were darn funny standing alone. But yeah, I think the monologue had an idea, but went about eight minutes too long.
Uh, I think you mean Vanessa Bayer and not Abby Elliot, GCO211. Sadly though, you bring up a solid point about the current women cast members – it’s not that any of them are bad, but it’s also obvious none of them stand out like in the Shannon/Gasteyer/Oteri and Fey/Poehler/Rudolph/Wigg days.
To be fair, when you have as many strikeouts as this season has, sometimes you just need to bunt.
I really liked the monologue. It was long, but it all worked. Except for maybe Chevy Chase trying to look pretentious, he just looked old. Liked Veganville too, but I haven’t seen the previous one(s?) presumably due to copyright/netflix.
Maine Justice F+
It needs to end, please just end!
Since when do Mainers speak with Southern accents? Too confusing to be any good.
Since when do sharks move around on land? Or talk!? Too confusing, don’t get it.
The premise described the last time was that this town in Maine is filled with New Orleans residents displaced from Katrina
Tony, I think that was an alligator and not a shark. Also I agree with Ryan that Samberg was totally out of place in this sketch. Where was Jay Pharoah all night? (you didn’t even mention his absence, Ryan) JP could have filled this role instead of handing it off to one of the alums.
Sadly, this show went exactly how I knew it would go (although I didn’t know going in he was about to join the 5-timers club), with JT reprising many of his old classic sketches. Frankly I’m a little surprised he hasn’t gotten sick of doing them over and over.
Oliver, you’re dumb. Tony gets that.
Hopefully Jay and Keenan came to get bombed at the after party tonight because they were not needed on this episode tonight.
For those of us spared the likes of Maine Justice before, can someone please explain the premise of this awful display of “entertainment?”
Maine Justice: the judge, bailiff, plaintiff, and everyone else in the courtroom are displaced victims from Louisiana who moved from New Orleans after hurricane Katrina and have made this area of Maine their home. The only one not in on this is the defendant…the defendant is confused and trying to figure out what in hell is going on.
It is not a funny skit. And this time around, they did NOTHING to explain what was happening. The last time it aired, they at least explained why all of the people continue to act as though they were still in Louisiana. Very poor skit…worst of the evening.
yup. they shoulda ended the show after weekend update.
Yes that would of been great
She’s got a d### would easily be NBC’S highest rated comedy.
I love Suit and Tie and Justin’s hair! Much improvement from Macklemore last week. The sketches this week look BRILLIANT from last week but then they were all Fs last week!
Suit & Tie sucks. And Macklemore is far more talented musically then Timberlake. As an actor though, Timberlake does have a good on screen persona. He can be quite funny. Putting down Macklemore shows your lack of intelligence. Macklemore is one of the best artists working today.
@Nelson: Macklemore is talented, but saying that he is more talented than Justin Timberlake is stretch. What is your basis?
Well yeah, Macklemore can certainly sing better than Timberlake, and his song structures are just so nuanced and elaborate, but I think Macklemore really shines when it comes to originality…..
.Justin is an entertainer–one of the few left! He can carry them all! Love Suit and Tie much much better than Macklemore!
Get a life. Macklemore destroys Justin Timberlake musically. You probably have heard 2 songs from Macklemore. You are narrow minded and a low life.
@Gigi: YEEEESSSSSSS!!!! I feel the same way. I’m not even a huge Timberlake fan, but he is clearly a real entertainer – the all around triple threat kind! Not many people can do what he does well!
The second that Microsoft ad stops, Macklemore’s 15 minutes are up.
Is there anyone who has heard more than two songs from Macklemore?
@Spin: Yep. “Thrift Shop”, “Same Love”, “Can’t Hold Us”, and “And We Danced”. I admit, I like Timberlake more, at least on the show, music-wise. He’s just so smooth.
Moët &Chandon was amazing. Those girls need to be on every show.
Monica &Chandler Wine was amazing. Those two girls should appear more often.
Chevy and Dan make me pine for the really good old days! Oh Rosanna Rosanna Danna where for art thou! SNL can never recapture their original greatness!
Honestly, Chevy looked like he didn’t even want to be there tonight, right down to him and JT exchanging handshakes during the closing credits.
Here’s my brain teaser from last night’s show–for all of the younger viewers, did you recognize that red thing Chevy was playing with during the Five Timers Club sketch? I believed they stopped making those things at least a decade ago.
What was the name of Justin’s second song?
Mirrors
Thanks.
Ryan, during the NuvaBling ad you said “The fact that Nasim Pedrad is nowhere to be found is slightly worrisome, but more on that later in the recap.” What were you going to say?
With the way Ryan graded the sketches there’s no telling where that story was going.
Ah, the perils of a liveblog. But what I would say is that if Pedrad couldn’t do that sketch because she was doing The Sketch That Shall Not Be Named instead, she drew a severely short straw. Pedrad is awesome, but has been largely lost this season. It’s unfortunate, but there it is.
I’m not a big fan of Suit and Tie at all, but it was a million times better than Makkelmore last week. I don’t even know how Thrift Shop is considered a good song. I bet the rest of his songs suck too.
You sir, are a clown. Macklemore is great. Thrift Shop is not even close to his best song, but it is very catch, and quite honestly relates to a lot of people. Suit and Tie is complete trash. Keep hating on Macklemore all you want. But the dude is great and original. His lyrics are very deep. He is an independent artist and has made it big. That is an awesome success story. Jealous haters are hilarious.
The start of the second line is “Nah, I’m just”, not “I’m so”. He’s making it clear the first line was a joke.
Weird place for an argument about Macklemore.
Nelson- Relax, I’m actually a big fan of Macklemore. I’ve had ‘The Heist’ looping on repeat for the last few weeks. I just find it entertaining to see you bashing people’s intelligence just because they don’t like the same songs that you do, so I figured I would post something that would rile you up.
Wow. Mac sucks even more than I thought
On the intro to the second song…am I the only one who heard Chevy say “Dustin” Timberlake?
“You’re not gonna believe this, but Timberlake is dressed like one of the Rat Pat.”
Rat Pack. “The Rat Pat” is not a thing.
Nelson – Stop having tantrums over your precious Macklemore. Not everyone has to agree with you on your taste in music, so stop crying and lighten up!
Lol, I know, right?
Agreed. It is one thing to have a strong opinion and another to get defensive as if he is personally being attacked because someone has the nerve not to like Macklemore, or not to like him as much as someone else. Wow.
I liked Suit and Tie, and I was happy to see Jay-Z show up as well. Weekend Update was great, Stefon will never cease to crack me up. They honestly could have ended it after that and I would have been happy.
Stefon must be seeing the jokes the first time as he reads the cue cards the way he always cracks up.
In an interview I watched, Bill Hader said that the guy he co-writes “Stefon” with will often put things on the cue cards at the last minute, in inane effort to make him lose it on air. I think “Based on the novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire” was that moment last night! However, the way Hader plays “Stefon”, I think it looks like he’s constantly trying not to crack up. I think he’s more in-control of the character than it appears.
Hader may just be modest but he makes it seem like his cowriter John Mulaney does most of the writing for Stefon and that it’s agreed between them that the cards will change between dress rehearsal and the live show so that Hader is constantly being surprised. If you want to make yourself happy then google “John Mulaney” and “Law and Order” – he has a whole routine where he makes fun of the format of that show.
She’s got a d!ck was the only skit I laughed at this episode. The nostalgia was sad seeing how some of the people looked especially Paul Simon, Dan Akyroyd, Chevy Chase, and Candice Bergen.
WTF??? Is this Nelson guy Macklemore’s girlfriend or something?!!? He’s riding his manhood on every post. Consuming it too. How does Macklemore’s member taste Nelson???
Sure some of this might have been repeated, but this was a pretty great episode. The five timers club was nice to see everyone together…don’t really get how anyone who enjoys SNL and its history didn’t enjoy that sketch..
Bobo WTF??? Is this Nelson guy Macklemore’s girlfriend or something?!!? He’s riding his manhood on every post. Consuming it too. How does Macklemore’s member taste Nelson??? Does he make you hum thrift shop while devouring him?!???
Macklemore was great last week and his second single is actually better than Thrift Shop so I’d stop with the one hit wonder comments…
This was a funny episode. Not his best…but still better than every single other episode this season. You said you’d “get to Nasim not being in sketches” but never touched on it in your recap. Sup wit dat?
FREE NASIM!
This was honestly one of my favorites in awhile. The double slam of “Veggie Shake” being run and then the “NuvaBling” hitting seconds afterwards left tears in my eyes in sheer laughter. Bayer’s facial expressions are priceless, and the line about earrings was just perfect. Those two skits, plus the amazing Stefan appearance (“Donald Duck reliving his days in ‘nam” killed me!) just set this episode’s bar so high. The other sketches felt a bit weaker, but with the three I mentioned above, this episode was excellent.
Post a comment…
Can’t wait to hear the voicemails Chevy leaves for Lorne about how unhappy he was tonight.
“This isn’t a monologue, this is a filibuster.”
That could describe many of SNL’s skits over the last twenty years.
Reoccur is not a word. You were looking for “occur”.
I hate to agree with Nelson but Suit + Tie is a horrendous song
Poor Ryan, fortunately I don’t have HD tv. My eyes weren’t good enough to tell the difference. Hopefully HitFix Health Plan covers Vision–at least for the tv and movie critics.
What the episode lacked in pushing Timberlake to the edge, at least his high-energy, extensive live experience on the show (and in a youth musical group), gives him a very relaxed confident performance–ala Hugh Jackman hosting a live awards show. Speaking of Hugh, Justin looks like a younger Hugh Jackman, and Kevin Spacey and James McAvoy were locked into THE FLY’s teleporter and Timberlake was the resulting mixture.
Yes, Bobby Moynihan was great in IT’S A DATE (“Um, … should I have brought a buddy?”) and stole the scene in the dragging 5-Timers Club (“I JUST KILLED” “MY F-FRIEND!!!” “Loved ‘Drunk Uncle’.” “Thank you!”).
However I my disagree, Ryan, “Bye Bye Bye” can take a long walk on a short pier. I don’t care of it at all, or any of N’Stync-er N’Sync’s catalog–except for their last hit, “Pop”. Otherwise they were just a poor imitation of the real deal, Backstreet Boys! (“Backstreet’s Back”, “Larger Than Life”, “I Want It That Way”, etc.) BSB had more boy band pop rock in their pinky fingers than N’S whole band.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Oh, N’Sync’s ad for Chili’s was good.
[www.youtube.com]
