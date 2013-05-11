Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Kristen Wiig and Vampire Weekend

There”s no way to write about the history of “Saturday Night Live” without including Kristen Wiig. Her overall place in that story is for individuals to decide, but to remove her from the conversation betrays a fundamental misreading of her overall importance to the history of the show. From 2005-2012, she quickly rose from “solid ensemble performer” to “the absolutely go to person week in and week out”. For her last few years, she was the center of the program, carrying the biggest workload and often getting the biggest laughs. The sheer number of characters that she created, the professionalism and integrity that she brought to each show, and the way she helped the show survive the loss of such female “SNL” standouts such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph cannot be overstated.
And yet her returning tonight might still be a disaster of epic proportions.
Let”s be clear: I don”t wish for a disaster. I go into every episode hoping that it will be the best episode of the season. But there are two factors at play here that have me worried. The first is timing: Wiig”s goodbye at the end of last season was the highlight of that season, a perfect send-off for an all-time great cast member. But that was only a year ago, during which we”ve already seen her in a backstage skit already this season. It”s really hard to make this feel like a comeback when she”s hardly been away. (The same went for Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island, who came back after retiring their “Digital Short” segments in order to promote their latest single.) The second is more an “SNL” problem than a Wiig problem: sometimes, when celebrating its past, it ignores its present. So more than likely, we”ll see a retread of Wiig”s past recurring characters with little in the way of original comedic premises. The occasional trip down nostalgia lane is fine. But when Justin Timberlake hosted this year, everything save that God-awful Caligula sketch was a reskin of an older sketch or the reintroduction of tried-and-true favorite.
But hey, many will be happy to see Target Lady, or Garth and Kat, or Two A-Holes. I”m not against seeing these characters again in principle, since you don”t bring back someone with Wiig”s back catalog of characters and not bring them out. What I do object to is doing a “Mad Libs” with those sketches, bringing them out to simply remind people of what they once enjoyed. Placing old characters in current contexts keeps them fresh. Simply trotting out the old numbers without changing the tune keeps them (and the show) mired in the past. Let”s see which road “SNL” takes tonight, as Wiig and musical guest Vampire Weekend seek to entertain us on this, the second-to-last show of the season.
Follow along starting at 11:30 pm EST, when I'll be liveblogging the show as per usual.
Benghazi Hearings: In an effort to get media attention on the ongoing investigation into the attack on the consulate last September, Darrell Issa calls Jodi Arias as a witness. I”m not sure which part of this confuses the crowd more: the Benghazi trial or Arias herself. And just before the sketch even has a chance to start, it”s over. Totally baffling. That has no energy, no rhythm, and didn”t have anything to say about Benghazi or Arias. Unbelievable. [Grade: D]
Monologue: “Even though I left the show eleven months and thirty days ago, it still feels like a year,” says Wiig, getting the obvious out of the way. She busts into a cover of “I”m So Excited”, which is Monologue Staple #1. Then she does the backstage tour, which is Monologue Staple #2. Then we get celebrity cameos in the form of Jonah Hill and Maya Rudolph, which is Monologue Staple #3. After that, the obligatory Lorne Michaels cameo, ie, Monologue Staple #4. Then we get a pre-taped Gilly appearance, and now my will to live is waning. The stuff about her being rusty is funny, but the visual of the entire cast as background dancers to The Kristen Wiig Show feels like an omen for the rest of the show. [Grade: B-]
Mother”s Day Flowers: Wiig and McKinnon never had much time to interact, as the latter”s time only overlapped with the former”s, and this pre-taped bit makes me think that”s something of a tragedy. Not only is McKinnon”s mom spot-on with her passive-aggressive behavior, but her over-the-top role allows Wiig to be more naturalistic. Given that Wiig often was the maelstrom of most sketches, it”s great to see her in this light. We know she has this in her (see “Bridesmaids”), but it”s rarely on display on “SNL”. I think it”s OK to breathe now. [Grade: A-]
THE CALIFORNIANS: ALL CAPS BECAUSE THERE IS NO GOD. My theory: “SNL” gives the audience $10 during the commercial break in order to laugh at this exercise in anti-comedy. I just don”t get it. Never will. “SNL” is probably trolling us, but that still means we are wasting valuable time watching the cast enjoy the series” longest-running inside joke. [Grade: D-]
Aw Nuts! Mom”s A Ghost: The good: Cecily Strong”s Disney Channel acting. The bad: we”re still making “The Ring” jokes? Production wise, this was on point. But I kept trying to figure out, “Why?” As in, why do this sketch? Yes, “to be funny” is the answer. But this is a sketch that literally could have aired at any time in the past decade and been as topical. If the Bengazi sketch is all we”re going to have in order to locate this show at a particular place in cultural/pop culture history, why bother having a weekly live show? There”s no reason the show can”t have a “timeless” sketch. But this is both of a general time (ie, the post “iCarly” era of Disney Channel) while not really beholden to anything specifically. So great: Wiig walks on the ceiling like a spider. But will anyone remember this in 48 hours? [Grade: C]
The Lawrence Welk Show: Let”s head back to the good ol” days with the return of Eunice Maharelle. I could be mistaken, but I think this is Jason Sudeikis” first appearance all night. He”s not really the song-and-dance guy, with Taran Killam often taking the reigns here if the male host can”t warble. At some point, “SNL” just decided Eunice is a straight-up perv as opposed to being simply weird. Which is…a choice? The “Welk” sketch is like “The Californians”, in that both are 1) really, really long and 2) have patterns that let you know exactly how far you have to go. In this case, you know you”ll get verse after verse until Eunice goes on a mile-a-minute rant, after which she”ll pop bubbles with her tiny hands. This is the “Mad Libs” approach I feared, but pretty much expected, from this episode. [Grade: C]
Vampire Weekend gives us a break by appearing to perform “Diane Young”. And for a moment, I worry that I just took a buncha drugs, since the vocals slow down/speed up live during the performance in a way that had me seriously worried for a moment or three. All I know is the saxophonist in the top hat is my new spirit animal. That dude”s alright. The song itself is too precious and self-conscious by half. But that”s kind of Vampire Weekend”s thing, no? So in that respect, it”s a great song for them. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: I love Bobby Moynihan, but Lord almighty Anthony Crispino is just about the worst. The only thing they have added to this one-note character is an increasingly high-pitched yelp in between his malapropisms and Seth Meyers” corrections. Afterwards, as expected, Garth and Kat make their return to the “Update” desk to share their new tunes for Mother”s Day. This type around, not only does Wiig follow along to Fred Armisen”s lyrics, but his prose as well. That”s enough of a twist to make this feel like more than a carbon copy of the old iterations for me. Even in its hey day, this was a hit-or-miss segment (by design), and I don”t think tonight”s version ever hit truly inspired heights. I don”t think this has anything to do with rust so much as the improvisatory nature of the interaction. [Grade: C+]
Target Lady: You know that friend from high school? You know, the one that comes back home and pretends that his or her current life doesn”t exist, and only wants to pretend like high school is still happening? That”s what this show feels like right now. You can”t tell me that the only thing Kristen Wiig and “SNL” can do are the same darn things they”ve always done. I”m reading many people on Twitter saying what”s happening tonight is an episode-long piece of performance art. But outside of “The Californians”, which feels intentionally antagonistic at this point, I wouldn”t say that “SNL” is trying to consciously burn down the Kristen Wiig era of the show. It simply doesn”t have any other gear at this point. And that”s just sad. [Grade: D+]
Acupuncture Clinic: Oh whew, an original concept! I didn”t know that was allowed tonight. Sadly, this concept revolves around the copious gushing of blood. So, I”m a touch woozy. Still, you have to give props to all involved for somehow keeping their calm, even if this is prop blood. Aidy Bryant in particular is great here, especially when trying to cover for outside noises giving the game away. (“I think it”s cool street talk. Like, ‘Yo, whassup, blood?””) I”m not sure I ever needed to see a man drink his own blood, even if it”s just syrup. And now the sketch is winding down OH NO HIS BACK JUST EXPLODED. Look, the gross-out is the point here. And even though I probably won”t eat again for a week, I have to give props to the sketch for taking its concept to the absolute limit. And if I slam the show all night for being nostalgic, I should reward it for being original. [Grade: B]
Vampire Weekend returns to perform “New Song #2”. Man, it doesn”t sound anything like Blur”s “Song 2”. (Jokes!) There”s a heavy Elvis Costello influence here in the form of the organ riff, although little of Costello”s punk aesthetic. Whereas “Diane Young” felt as self-conscious as most of tonight”s episode, there”s something more inviting about this track, even if its horn section threatens to over-twee the universe itself. But I”ll take this song over the former every day of the week. [Grade: B+]
Cougars And Sixth Graders: That”s not the name of the sketch. But that”s the premise. That”s too bad, since the idea of more sketches involving Tim Robinson and Bobby Moynihan sounds PHENOMENAL to me. These two nail this part of the sketch. I just don”t know if I enjoy them in situations in which the potential of statutory rape is in play. Is this a science fiction concept? Is that why this is OK? Every adult in this universe is OK with this arrangement, including the women, the waiter, and the fathers of these sixth graders. On one level, it”s silly to get upset about this. But when you can clearly feel the crowd working through the same types of issues, it”s a comedy problem, even if it”s not an overtly moral one. [Grade: C-]
Classy Sexy Elegnance: “You played Coach on ‘Coach”!” OK, that”s funny. Not that the crowd seems to realize this, as there are crickets, and I mean crickets, during this final sketch. Did the audience leave after the last sketch? In any case, this isn”t a weird 12:55 am sketch, just the best of the worst sketch left that also fit into a three-minute time slot. The idea of “Real Housewives” recording a record probably has some legs, but by making these women generic, there was no punch to anything they said. I love me a good Craig T. Nelson joke, but it wasn”t enough to make this sketch actually good. [Grade: C+]
Best Sketch: “Mother’s Day Flowers”
Worst Sketch: Take Your Pick (I’d say “The Californians”, but that would only make their hate grow stronger.)
The Takeaway: Just a bad show all around. Lazy, self-indulgent, and self-congratulatory most of the time, and crude/callous the rest of it. I’d have to look at my grades for the year, but that certainly feels like the worst episode of the year.
Next week: Ben Affleck joins the Five-Timers Club. Argo Stefon Yourself!
What did you think of tonight’s episode? As bad as described above, or was Wiig’s return a triumph? Did the cougar sketch sit as oddly with you as it did with me? Did the acupuncture sketch simply go too far for your tastes? Sound off below!
how is this a recap when the show hasn’t even started yet?
Because it’s a live blog and they post the page a little before the show starts. Didn’t you ask this question last week? Isn’t it kind of self-explanatory.
Congrats, you interpreted this as literally as possible. Do you need Ryan to explain it more clearly than he does? I don’t think that’s possible.
how is a live blog a recap? how does advertising a live blog as a recap make it a recap?
Uh, I think he’s recapping each sketch as it happens. Particularly with a show as predictably bland as last night’s, do you really need to spend an hour or two after the show to think about the dreck you just watched? Only reason I watched it all the way through is I was hoping for a return of the A-holes with Wiig and Sudekis. That would have at least felt somewhat fresh given that they hadn’t done it during the last few year’s of Wiig’s time on the show.
Because it’s a live recap
The cold open needed Nancy Grace. That’s the best way to accent the ludicrousness of a story like Jodi Arias.
If that’s all we see of Gilly, then I’ll be fine. But oh, God, not more Californians!
Why in the world would they bring back the Californians? It’s SO bad.
At least Kristen, Bill, and Fred found the californians funny, that’s three more than the number who found the cold open funny
Sometimes I think I’m the only one that loves The Californians–except for the cast and the producers and the writers, and, well pretty much everyone that doesn’t read or write this blog.
So, am I the only one noticing that the recurring sketches seem to be mocking themselves?
First if all – no, you are not the only one. I commented on that when she brought back Gilly that last time (I think it was on the AVClub). Anyway, everyone needs to chill and realize when they bring these “favorites” back, that they know they will get the press for them AND it is fun for them as well –
Second – m name name is Jonathan too. So, whatever on that, I guess.
I thought the Ghost Mom commercial was at least partially parodying the movie Mama. (That said, I’ve never seen The Ring.) When viewed as some sort of Mama parody, it… still wasn’t funny.
ICAM about Eunice — at first the character was just weird/unsettling and random (and even less pretty), and especially tonight they boiled her down to pervy.
I think the Benghazi cold open may have been the worst sketch I have ever seen on Saturday Night Live.
Never forget Mr. Produce.
Never forget the Tom Green experiment either. That was the worst from start to finish.
Never seen The Ring but loved that Disney Channel show ad. Absolutely hate The Californians and hope all we see of Gilly is what was in the opening. Never been a fan of the Lawrence Welk skit and now dreading the horrible Garth & Kath in the news (I really hope they don’t bring that back). Fingers crossed for Target lady though!
This show is torture! Wow! It just keeps getting worse and worse. They might be lucky the season ends next week. Hopefully the writers will use the summer to come up with some new ideas.
Did you see the guy in just his underwear in the Oh Nuts Mom’s a Ghost sketch? When the kids were going to the door I thought I saw something weird and backed it up and watched in slow motion and sure enough for no reason there is a guy against the wall in just underwear. Go back and watch it.
Thank God – I thought I was the only one who saw that!
LOL totally saw it! Only googled this to see if anyone else saw it as well. Creepy.
I saw it. That’s why I found this site to see if anyone else saw it. Is he one of the actors?
I thought it was a reference to the “Three Men and a Baby” ghost / urban legend. Google it, you youngsters.
Acupuncture sketch reminds me of Dan Ackroyd’s Julia Child skit years ago. It was bad then! This was just unneccessary!
Hands up if you only came here to see Ryan’s inevitable meltdown over yet another Californians sketch.
But it’s for good reason…what is the point of this? I’m almost thinking reviving ‘Secret Word’ would have been a better alternative, and I say this while holding a gun to my temple.
Bribbi, ‘The Californians’ is a sketch that is so dumb that I laugh despite myself. They absolutely need to stop beating this very, very dead horse, no matter how much fun they themselves seem to get from doing it. But I do kind of enjoy Ryan’s angry comments about the sketch. His anguish sustains me.
I agree that a lot of the tired dumb Kristin Wigg sketches that keep coming back are terrible and unfunny, but for some reason I apparently have a weak spot for Garth and Kat. I think it’s hilarious every time.
“Argo Stefon Yourself.” Better than any line on tonight’s SNL.
Don’t forget that Stefon’s SNL debut was in a sketch as Ben Affleck’s brother.
I thought the “Ghost Mom” skit was hilarious.
I did too. I’m not sure I get Ryan’s problem with it. So it doesn’t scream “2013”. Does that matter if it’s a good concept and the character is in Kristen’s wheelhouse?
In general the show was pretty bad, though.
I also loved the ghost skit, I thought pretty much all the jokes landed. I loved the juxtaposition between the scary face and the mom face. I too don’t understand why every single thing has to be current and topical. The Californians maybe not be the sharpest comedic writing, but I’ve always found it really fun to watch because they obviously find it really fun to screw around during those skits. I can’t help but laugh at Eunice, I think that character could do anything and I’d laugh. I also love the concept behind the Kat and Garth skit, how could you not? If you ever tried doing that exercise, it’s extremely hilarious. Although, I will say… I think Armisen has found his soul mate in Vanessa Bayer with the childhood best friend characters.
The acupuncture sketch was original? Really? Have you never seen that old Aykroyd sketch they bring out for every anniversary show where he cuts himself and blood keeps pouring out?
Original in that it wasn’t a recurring sketch that once featured Kristen Wiig. That’s all. The idea of “blood spurting everywhere” isn’t original in the least.
So you say before the episode that you’re expecting it to be terrible – which is a bizarrely negative position to take – and then write a terrible review to justify what you expected it to be. Congratulations. I’m sure you’re a lot of fun at parties.
Just because you see a train wreck about to occur and then witness it occurring, doesn’t mean you wished it to happen.
Mark, what I think Ryan was saying was that his worst fears were confirmed. I think we’ve all felt that way at some time about something.
You gave the acupuncture sketch a B (second best grade of the night) for being original? That was terrible. The whole show was awful … Wiig wasn’t funny a year ago, and she isn’t funny now. It is strange, because I thought she was great in Bridesmaids. The period of SNL where she was the lead may be the lowest point in SNL history.
Actually, SNL’s low point was the 1980-81 season, produced by Jean Doumanian. The original cast was replaced with a who’s who of no one in particular, except for a young man named Eddie Murphy. Oh, and Gilbert Gottfreid (who has the all-time best quote about SNL: “a bad restaurant in a good location”)
Agree that the show is no worse without Wiig. I found less than a quarter of her characters funny. This is, without a doubt in my mind, the worst episode of the season. However, that says more about the lack-luster writing and new “talent” than Wiig herself.
Best part of the entire show before I gave up was the complete lack of excitement from the crowd for Gilly showing up. Fred Armisen got a bigger ovation.
It was frustrating to watch this. I like Wiig. I like the cast. But almost nothing worked tonight.
The pedophile sketch was obscene and disturbing beyond words! There is no humor in adults attempting to seduce minors (as we are talking about primary school children here). It doesn’t matter that the predators were female, it is WRONG. If the sketch contained even a shred of humor I might not be compelled to post this response, but the fact that the “humor” itself was ENTIRELY derived from the blatant predatory and pedophilic content is beyond disgusting and outrageous. Contemptible.
I love reading this recap, but I think it’s a bit unfair that you criticize the Mad-Libs-like quality of the recurring sketches yet do nothing but praise Stefon, a character/sketch as Mad Libs as it gets. Not to mention offensive to midgets! I love Stefon as much as the next guy, but come on, fair is fair.
I love Wiig (and I loved when she was on the show)…but this episode was a disaster. And it didn’t seem like audience was feeling it too.
“Wiig’s …an all-time great cast member.”
No.
Not.
This is why this generation (and the preceding one too) have such are so baffled and things seem to “sit oddly” with them.
You are told what to think. And you do so. Wiig was never an “all-time great” no matter what you were told to expect and then accept.
Thank you for telling us not to believe what we’re told.
Kristen Wiig is someone who all the critics agree is an all-time great castmember….despite the fact that they think that every single one of her recurring characters is awful.
Despite the haters, Kristen Wiig is IMO the best cast member in the history of SNL. However, this show was meh for the most part, worse than that a lot of the time. The Mother’s Day sketch with Wiig and Kate McKinnon, however, was side-splitting.
Better than Will Ferrell? Phil Hartman? Mike Myers?
I’m sorry but no. Just no.
“Bane here, greetings Mr. McGee. The Californians WILL continue to air, WILL continue to grow stronger by your hate of it, WILL continue, bit by bit, destroy your will to live until … you learn to adore it, laugh with it, love it, long for it. Only then will you have my permission to die.”
–THE CALIFORNIANS KNIGHT RISES
Seriously, certainly not funnily, given last night’s ep, one of things about Wiig’s run is that the ’00s was also a decade of SNL where far too often the show acted as if merely making a reference to something famous or familiar made something funny–and overwhelming proved that was not the case, no matter how many times they kept doing it.
That said, last night’s ep also seemed designed to torment poor Ryan personally. Aside from “The Californians” and the various retreads of familiar characters, the few original skits (at least original for Wiig) still were not in Ryan’s … (wait for it) … wheelhouse.
The Disney skit was amusing, especially if you’re familiar with or seen trailers for J-Horror, but Ryan couldn’t get past it referencing so old a source for humor. Not sure why, considering the show often have historical skits. Oh and speaking of horror, the horror of spurting blood for someone who is self-avowed squeamish and not a fan of horror or gore, aw man, Ryan, I feel for you having to endure the accupuncture skit–especially when the guy’s back blew up.
Well, cheer up, Ryan, only 2 more eps left this season of SNL. Next week is Ben Affleck (who can do comedy well) and Kanye West (ditto).
There’s got to be a story behind that Benghazi sketch. Killam’s character was misnamed on the on-screen graphics (compared to his nameplate), and Hader accidentally called Castro “Ramsay.” And then it ended. That’s two errors, and a sudden ending. Something went wrong.
Chris is spot on re: opening skit. You have to be a total recluse to realize that Castro is not Ramsey. Too much reading from cuecards written by shut-ins.
Mostly agree. It’s as if they just took the week off figuring they didn’t need to prep much because it’s good old Kristen, and how could it NOT be funny. Opening seemed like they missed some lines or cues. It made little sense. Even the name of the Rep. on the right didn’t match the name they called him. Nothing made sense. The monologue was so predictable and lame. Seth Meyers seemed under the weather and uninspired. And someone PLEASE tell him to stop the little commentary after the punch line, that’s incredibly annoying and ruins the joke. Musical guests are now just made in an SNL factory. They all have hipster doofus names and even worse songs. I get it, they’re nerds and they only the R.E.M. demographic knows who the freak they are, but that doesn’t make them cool. They stunk. You know what SNL should do, they should book some old time crooner like Manilow or Engelbert, that would be so uncool it would be incredibly cool. The only thing I disagree with is the Californians. Yeah, this episode’s episode stunk royally, but usually this is the funniest sketch of the night. I think you had to have lived in Southern Cal to “get it”, but they’re usually spot on the lifestyle. Overall, Wiig just ruined a great chance to make a memorable comeback, and have us miss her. And THIS is what we get for Sweeps?! Wow.
More–the best skit of the night was the pretaped Flowers commercial. That was very strong because for once Wiig wasn’t overacting. More on the Californians, again, this is actually one of my fave sketches, but Wiig got the accent all wrong. She was doing a bad, dated, Valley Girl, that NOT the accent the rest are doing.
I realize that SNL wants to push the boundaries on humor and that’s a good thing – I guess I’m still not ready tho to laugh about Benghazi -no matter what aspect of it – I agree with a review that cited ” lazy
Writing” – I felt like the sketches
Were almost phoned in, as has
Been most of the year – come on
Lauren – ride herd on your crew!
She is one of the least funniest cast members in the history of SNL. Her skits were pretty much automatic FFWDs in our house during her reign or error. So last night being awful should have surprised nobody.
Agreed, except for slam of Target Lady and “acceptance” of the really stupid cougars sketch. And the monologue was AWFUL, and why was she so uncomfortable and amateurish and weird? She did NOT look professional, the others were sooo much smoother than she. The guy in his skivvies was the best and most surprising thing! So sorry she didn’t bring her best characters, so sorry I had to see Maya Rudolph EVER AGAIN in my sorry life…and everyone knows Craig T. Nelson is married to Shelly Fabares, I mean come on!
Kristen Wiig actually only created one character. They just gave her several different names. I took the self-preservation route and worked on my “The Americans” catch-up since Wiig/Vampire Weekend was genetically engineered to make me not watch.
It wasn’t great, but I did appreciate that the female cast members were given a lot to do.
I was in the audience that night. 1 – They did not pay us $10 to watch the Californians but I wish they had. 2 – We were still there for the Classy Sexy Elegnance sketch. I will just say it was a great experience being in the studio despite the quality of the show.
I was in the audience for dress rehearsal and everyone was hysterically laughing at the cougars and six graders sketch. Which I assume is why it went to live so I’m surprised to hear the crickets on the live version. Also compared to the love show I felt a much more excited energy in dress. Amazing experience and kristen wiig seemed so sweet and humble . And I think she is hilarious, so people order her characters are SUPPOSED to be annoying? That’s what makes them funny!
The Californians is the funniest sketch of the past 5 years. If you don’t think it’s funny, you’ve never lived in L.A. And if you’ve never lived in L.A., you don’t really understand most of Fred Armisen’s humor, including everything from Portlandia, which might as well be about San Francisco.