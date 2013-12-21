Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake

When you get a former member of the show to return as host on “Saturday Night Live,” what often unfolds is a trip down memory lane. That”s not necessarily a bad thing, and certainly can be part of what makes the show so great. The fact that “SNL” has thirty-eight past seasons of material to celebrate is something the show need not shy away from, and it”s an aspect of its existence that”s useful to deploy when the situation is right. Things get thornier when the show dips into the past at the expense of its present, which is why tonight”s episode (with host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Justin Timberlake) could either be a 2013 highlight or the smuggest episode the show has ever produced.
The Fallon/Timberlake friendship is well-documented, and both have played vital roles in the show”s recent past. I look at episodes like this as opportunities not to simply remind people of what was once great, but what is currently strong. That provides continuity in the show”s history, linking the past and present. Over in professional wrestling, an organization”s main stars can be used to elevate new talent. Said stars can also squash up-and-comers before they have a chance to flourish thanks to behind-the-scenes politicking. It”s probably weird to link “SNL” and the WWE, but the link is there all the same. “SNL” brought up six new featured players at the start of the season, and none of them have made much of a mark thus far. If Fallon and Timberlake use their talent and star wattage to help lift a few of them from obscurity tonight, then that helps “SNL” as a cultural entity. Even if they make the repertory players look good, that’s still something. If we just see Timberlake breaking something down to [Insert Newest Version]-Ville before he and Fallon interact with each other in a fake mirror, that only serves the two of them.
So it should be interesting to see which way things go tonight. My instincts say that Timberlake will be in a non-small number of sketches, the majority of the cast as a whole will get few lines, a slew of former cast members and other celebs will make appearances, and we”ll get a safe, crowd-pleasing installment. That”s not a horrible way to end the year, but it”s crushingly safe. But if you”re Lorne Michaels, and you have not one but both faces of NBC”s late-night line-up (which you control, along with “SNL” itself), why would you attempt to rock the boat? We”ll find out what happens at 11:30 pm EST, when the last live blog of the year commences. Refresh throughout the show for real-time analysis of each segment as it airs.
WrappingVille: Oh God. So it hath begun. This is pretty much every nightmare come true. The twist? One: Fallon is involved in the oversized outfit, and their “nemesis” is Timberlake”s mother. (Or, as some in the comments have suggested, a jab by Timberlake at an overzealous member of the crowd.) But really, the actual content doesn”t matter: it”s all about the Pavlovian response to the catchphrase. See Aidy Bryant”s fear at the oversized finger coming down to the boom box? That”s character work masking real actor fear. See Fallon and Timberlake entirely pleased with themselves? That’s catnip for some, comedic death for others. The wordplay on “deck sacker” is fairly clever, in the vein of “Sofa King”. But there’s little else here that doesn’t lean on existing sentiment rather than come up with anything new to say with this premise. Let”s hope this was Fallon/Timberlake/”SNL” getting this out of their system rather than a preview of things to come. [Grade: C+]
Monologue: Fallon has a lot to be thankful for: not just a new baby girl, but a new gig hosting “The Tonight Show”. He wants to sing with three of his friends: David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and Paul McCartney. It”s an excuse for him to play the guitar and do some of his impressions, but he”s really good at both, so why not? Once you heard “Paul McCartney,” you knew McCartney himself was in the building, given that he was here last year doing the show as well. The two sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and it”s as nice and earnest as you”d expect. The parade of guests continues, but the monologue is a good place for the host and guests to do whatever they like and not impact the rest of the show. (Still, if McCartney appears again tonight, would you be surprised?) [Grade: B]
Family Feud Celebrity Edition: Kenan Thompson”s Steve Harvey hosts an episode pitching CBS stars versus NBC stars. Sounds like “Celebrity Jeopardy” with a new skin, but since that sketch hasn”t aired in years, it”s fine. It”s also part of one of my favorite sketch subsets: “throw in a lot of impressions and let the actors shine”. One of those impressions happens to be Timberlake-As-Fallon, which means we”ve already gone through the looking glass before midnight. The last celebrity: Brooks Wheelan, playing himself. You see, it”s funny because he”s never on the show! (Excuse me while I hit my head on my desk a dozen times.) Timberlake and Fallon face off, and instantly break into laughter. The two are in their own little world, which looks like a lot of fun from way out here on the outside of said planet. Also, it”s not clear if “SNL” knows that Jim Parsons and Sheldon Cooper are different people. Which is…weird. Taran Killam”s Ashton Kutcher almost single-handedly saves this sketch, but it”s overlong and has a punch line that states “being Justin Timberlake” is the sexiest thing that one can do. I know I”m on an island here, and that”s fine. I understand why everyone else will have really enjoyed tonight”s two first sketches, and they aren”t wrong to do so by any stretch. But this is every fear I articulated at the outset, and the audience reaction probably means the worst is still to come. [Grade: C]
Let”s Do It In My Twin Bed: Lil” Baby Aidy in the HOUSE! Now this is more like it: the ladies of “SNL” get their own big-budget music video as women trying to get lucky while home for Christmas. Production values? Check. Nice design touches in the childhood rooms? Check. Solid musical hooks? Check. A whole thing with Lil” Baby Aidy”s mom and some dude named Jean who gave her a bad cough? Check. Pictures of everyone as seven-years old? You bet. Holy hell, this is great, and saves the show from the tailspin it”s been in so far. For the first time tonight, Fallon participates as part of the ensemble rather than dominating lead. Anything and everything the show can do to reinforce that the current crop of female performers can stand up to the best groups of the show”s history is a smart thing to do. In the premiere, the “Girls” parody did this. And now, at the end of this season”s half, we get another reminder of just how good these women are. [Grade: A]
The Barry Gibb Talk Show: Three live sketches, three Timberlake appearances. This one is the strangest, not because it”s not a popular sketches involving the two, but because Robin Gibb died in 2012. So I figured this sketch would have ended with his passing. I was wrong. We don”t have any featured players in this sketch, but we do have…Madonna? Madonna! That”s definitely Madonna. And she”s having a terrible time with her props, which makes for an awkward transition into taming Barry Gibb”s normally bombastic tendencies. But at least we get Killam”s Paul Ryan back again, a great impression that got sent to mothballs once Romney lost the presidential election. In the closing credits, Barry Gibb comes on to sing along with the guys. This must be an absolute blast to watch live. But it”s still odd to air after Robin Gibb”s actual death, and it”s another example of Fallon/Timberlake dominating to the point of making everyone else superfluous. When even Madonna doesn”t really register, that seems like a problem. [Grade: C]
Justin Timberlake takes the musical stage to perform “Only When I Walk Away.” He”s stolen Kanye West”s production team, which surround him in lasers and…big floating heads of Timberlake himself. Is he about to be banished to The Phantom Zone? I’m not sure. The visual spectacle is impressive, and the heavy guitar riff stands in sharp contrast to many songs off “The 20/20 Experience.” But this performance is about Timberlake-As-Icon, not Timberlake-As-Artist. Again, that”s his prerogative. But I think I would have enjoyed this equally well at “Lazer Timberlake” in the local planetarium. In trying to erase Studio 8H during the song, Timberlake primarily erased himself. That makes this the one time all night in the live environment that”s happened. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: To talk about her appointment to the U.S. delegation to the Olympics, Billie Jean King arrives to celebrate her upcoming trip in Sochi. Kate McKinnon-as-King sounds promising…but ends up being a rather limp segment full of Melissa Etheridge jokes. (Because, topicality.) Afterward, Fallon and Mayor Michael Bloomberg arrive to discuss their respective impending changes. “I”ll be fulfilling a life-long dream of drinking a small soda on a non-smoking beach!” declares the outgoing Mayor. As expected, Fallon is here to officially pass the baton to Seth Meyers. That was an overly busy yet surprisingly short “Update” that worked best as part of the Goodbye Seth tour that started three weeks ago rather than a solid fake news segment. [Grade: B-]
Waking Up With Kimye: I”m surprised and happy to have this sketch back so soon after its premiere a few weeks ago. Jay Pharaoah”s Kanye West has eighty percent enthusiasm mixed with twenty percent blind panic at the next thing that will come out of Kim Kardashian”s mouth, which is a great ratio for producing laughs. He loves her gingerbread house (“Kim flipped the script! Holiday bread became a building!”) but is mortified that she thinks his dad”s name is “Mr. Black Guy”. We get a “Bound 2” parody here, because of course we do. What we don”t get is either Fallon or Timberlake, which seems really bizarre. The only way to make the current cast shine tonight is…to remove them entirely. Good to know. [Grade: B]
Now That”s What I Call Christmas: We get our second Impression-A-Palooza tonight, which features (among others) Noël Wells” Zooey Deschanel, Bobby Moynihan”s André Bocelli, and a half-dozen strong Fallon takes on everyone from Michael Bublé to Pitbull. Also, how did I not see Cecily Strong”s Alanis Morrisette coming? That seems ridiculously obvious in hindsight. Mostly though, I want McKinnon”s Shakira to sing every song ever, since those 11 seconds were my new everything. Nothing revolutionary here, just an easy fastball down the comedy middle that the show struck solidly. [Grade: B]
A Christmas Carol: See, Ebenezer Scrooge was gay, which is funny! Right? Wrong. This is so intellectual lazy, it’s not worth spending any energy discussing how ridiculous it was. Life’s too short for such offensive stupidity. [Grade: D-]
Baby, It”s Cold Outside: A sweet ballad between Fallon and Strong turns from “sexy time” to “oh boy, I really don”t want you to stay over now that we”ve had sex” time. Now this is more like it: a holiday-themed sketch with a devastatingly simple concept featuring almost-flawless execution. The pair have great chemistry, and deliver their respective parts with charm and skill. What makes this really work is not just the twist on the lyrics but a disarmingly sweet ending that turns the “love ’em and leave ’em” mood into one of quiet hopefulness in the face of fear. Plenty of sketches descend into logical anarchy, and that can be fine. But this featured the type of coherent three-minute plot often reserved for the adventurous digital shorts of the post-Lonely Island world. That….that was excellent, and so much of a turnaround from the previous sketch that I think I have whiplash. [Grade: A-]
Justin Timberlake returns to perform “Pair Of Wings,” an acoustic-based ballad that features far fewer lasers and far more string players. A hidden track as his second song? That”s a surprise. Whereas his first performance made Timberlake a faceless entity swallowed up my technology, this smartly puts the man and his music front and center. If most of “The 20/20 Experience” owed to 70″s dance, funk, and soul, “Pair Of Wings” sounds like the best of that decade”s singer-songwriter genre. A little James Taylor and a little Carole King can be heard in this simple, shimmering track. Just like the last sketch, this is a breath of fresh air given what”s come before. [Grade: B+]
Best Sketch: “Let’s Do It In My Twin Bed”, but man “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was thiiiis close
Worst Sketch: “A Christmas Carol”, and man nothing else was close
Biggest Surprise: Paul McCartney didn’t re-appear after the monologue
Biggest Non-Surprise: Half the cast didn’t need to be there, and not just the featured players but normally heavy hitters such as Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer
What did you think of the Fallon/Timberlake “SNL”? Too much of a good thing, or is there never enough? Did they serve the show, or did they swallow it whole? Looking back on the season so far, which episode do you think was top-to-bottom best? Sound off below!
In the cold opening, You mean NO ONE in the audience saw that coming?
I’m pretty sure the “Shut up Mom” was an ad-lib by Timberlake, in reference to the woman shrieking in the audience.
i agree that it was an ad lib, wonder if that overly zealous audience member got tossed?
” My instincts say that Timberlake will be in a non-small number of sketches, the majority of the cast as a whole will get few lines, a slew of former cast members and other celebs will make appearances, and we’ll get a safe, crowd-pleasing installment.”
Well, you’re three for four so far.
Sir Paul has a mullet!
And he looks like a woman. Someone please tell him to stop mainlining that estrogen.
If there is not a single mention of Degrassi, when Drake hosts SNL, I will be upset.
I agree with ya Tyler, yet prepare to be upset.
Wow seriously? Get over yourself man. I thought Family feud was great. You sound like you have something against both these dudes…
i think tonights show is GREAT these two guys have AMAZING chemistry family fued was so funny!
He didn’t say there was anything wrong with the show it was just predictable, and unbalanced. It also would have been nice to see JT do some new stuff if he was going to be so involved.
Timberlake’s impersonation of Fallon was about as bad as it can get. You would have no idea he was playing Fallon if they didn’t tell you. However, the addition of the SNL guy that nobody has seen was hilarious.
I LOVED the Family Feud skit! And JT always tries to impersonate JF when they are together! Is he as skilled at impersonations as JF…….absolutely not! Was it still hilarious? Definitely!
I think the big difference between this episode and last year’s Kristen Wiig episode is that I actually like Timberlake’s and Fallon’s characters whereas I never like Wiig’s characters. So this is a fun trip down memory lane as opposed to a painful one.
+1
Ryan, I would be curious to hear yours and Mike’s thoughts about something: SNL has done more “host pulls double duty as musical guest’ shows in 2013 than they probably did in the five years before combined. Do you think they’re having trouble booking guests, and do you think it might have anything to do with the diversity controversy?
Esquire2
So McGee wanted the holiday episode that’s hosted by Fallon/Timberlake to be relatively guest star free and nothing but a showcase for the new cast members?
it’s supposed to be a lighthearted holiday episode of a comedy show. i’m chuckling and smiling more than i have all this week. stop with your bah-humbug-ness
Umm, Robin Gibb has been dead for a year. It’s kinda weird.
As an odd note, today (post midnight) would have been Robin & Maurice’s 63 birthday.
Ya, well Barry Gibb was actually there, so if he was okay with JT still playing Robin…..then so be it! It was still as funny as ever!
Before I was going to say that using “Bring it on Down…” as the cold opening was their way of saying they’d bet it to death and were retiring it.
Now that they’d had Barry Gibb on the Barry Gibb show, I say that even more of an indication of that (and not a minute too soon)
Also, with Drake on the next show, it’ll only be January and they’ll already be on their third double-duty host of the season.
Agree with JC that both the -Ville and BG talk show sketches got their official retirement tonight.
Write a comment…Always nice to get reviews based on cast usage instead of whether it is funny or not.
Forget the host. I want to know whether the members of the backup band are each getting their chance to shine.
Dude, seriously. They’re the ‘featured players’. Their JOB is to provide back-up support. The audience doesn’t care in the slightest if Brooks Whelan is getting screentime, they want to be made laugh, and Fallon/Timberlake are doing that. You really need to get off this high horse, because ONLY SNL nerds care, and I count myself as one of those. But it just smacks of a total lack of understanding of what the show is about. The show needs to develop stars, sure, but so they can do episodes like this, not during episodes like this. Save the development stuff for when Vince Vaughn hosts.
I get that more screentime for the cast gives you more to write about, but this is their Christmas episode, and they’re just looking to make people laugh. Give it a rest for a week.
PS I say all that as someone who LOVES Noel Wells, but it’s her first year. She’ll get screentime as she goes along, like every other cast member ever.
I liked the Brooks wheelen joke. He hasn’t got as many jokes as exposition lines. He hasn’t been given room to shine like Becks Bennett & the Executive Baby, Kyle Moody & the digital shorts, or even Mike O’Brien & Olde Tyme Used Car Commercial w/Tina Fae. He seems like he could bring something unique and I’d hate to see him meet the same fate as the guy that was in the same season Teran Kellum started.
I have read enough about what goes on behind the scenes at SNL to know that new cast members need to write and pitch their own material/characters. There is the chance that Brooks Whelan has done that, but can’t get on because lame Lorne Michaels doesn’t have a sense of humor and doesn’t know what is funny.
I don’t know Ryan, that Baby It’s Cold Outside had some pretty poor #castusage not sure if it was actually successful overall due to that.
First of all, loving the sarcasm. Second, it’s actually perfect casting usage, since the sketch put Fallon and Strong on equal footing, let them share the space, and had them work as a team. It’s not about getting every cast member in every sketch. But let’s make that hashtag trend all the same!
I didn’t expect them to reprise Robin Gibb either, but I assume having the real Barry Gibb there to give his blessing was likely a factor. The fact that, as noted above, the show was unfolding on Robin’s birthday may have had something to do with it as well.
Fallon’s Jim Parsons was basically his old French Stewart impression, although he did an admirable job of spouting out “Sheldon speak”. It also felt like the Twin Bed sketch was just a variation on last season’s “hotel is your childhood home” sketch.
I thought the best sketch was easily “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”. A funny premise that was well-executed, it boasted one of the night’s best lines (Fallon’s “Take the trash when you go!”). Of course, Cecily in that little black outfit didn’t hurt either.
Oh, and it was a little surprising Chris Rock took part in the cast goodbyes, yet didn’t cameo in any sketches.
Sadly Jake, upon further review it wasn’t all that surprising to see Rock during the goodbyes and nothing else. While it may be possible he just happened to be in town and showed up for support, I could also see the producers having no room to use him in a sketch on what was a very full show.
Very underwhelmed considering the talent present tonight.
I REALLY liked the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” skit. Cecily can SING! She was good as Alanis, too.
Not sure what happened, was Chris Rock on the show and appeared but in rehearsal but they killed the sketch?
Madonna taking her phone out and taking a pic of Barry’s butt and immediately posting it on instagram showing the world the show isn’t live afterall? And seemingly making a phone call in the background? Madonna also didn’t appear in the closing credits. My guess is she walked out ticked off. Maybe Lorne gave her heck. Who knows.
the pic madonna posted, could she have done that during the dress rehersal?
Madonna disappeared from the sketch before it was even over. She obviously was ticked about something, but then she appeared with Fallon to intro Timberlake, so who knows.
XSTAYLOR, Madonna didn’t leave the sketch- she could be seen moving over to Timberlake’s chair (out of camera view) in order to snap a photo of Fallon, Timberlake, and Gibb.
I’m also not sure why anyone would think she was pissed off, as she was clearly enjoying herself during the Timberlake intro.
What was with the teeth or whatever it was she put in her mouth mid-sketch
shaggy84329: The joke was that she was imitating Robin (the only person Barry won’t yell at) by donning bad teeth and talking in soft, one word answers. Only instead of wearing fake teeth like Timberlake does, she wore a gold grill.
That was my interpretation anyway. It didn’t seem to go over well with the audience, probably because the gold grill was difficult to see on camera. (Not to mention, Madonna appeared to have a difficult time finding the grill in her pockets which threw the sketch’s timing off.)
Fallon was presently, if ever so briefly, in that Kimye sketch as one of the people in the choir… I think.
Anyways, I think you were weirdly overly critical on a few of the sketches tonight, but you definitely were RIGHT ON with the top two sketches. If the entire episode was just TWIN BED and COLD OUTSIDE in a loop, it’d be a fantastic episode.
I think I’ve watched “Twin Bed” six or seven times since it aired and I cannot get enough. I think it’s my favorite thing SNL has done all year. Fantastic production values and really genuinely funny. Plus Vanessa Bayer… hot damn. I think this female cast is one of the best female casts in SNL history. Fantastic group dynamic with no clear front-runner and all so talented and this number just cemented it. I truly didn’t think Fallon was necessary at all in it. The women were in charge.
I was a little disappointed at how short Weekend Update and “Kimye” were. It seemed like the show ran really long so they were shortening things like crazy during the show (hence Chris Rock in the goodbyes after not doing anything).
Right off the bat during “Family Feud” I was starting to get annoyed at Fallon and Timberlake’s mugging. God it just bugged the crap out of me. Plus, as an avid HIMYM fan, I must say that Noel shouldn’t have attempted the Alyson Hannigan impression because it was WAY off. And God please stop with the “new cast members don’t get screen time” jokes. None of them needed to be hired. The show could have easily been done with the eleven cast members left after last season and it would have been absolutely great. Stop with those jokes. It makes them seem ungrateful even if they weren’t the ones who wrote them.
I was putting my money on tonight being Seth’s last show seeing as the heavy farewell parade that has been going on these last few weeks. It all seemed underwhelming now that we know he will still he hanging around after they come back from break.
I still can’t get over how good “Twin Bed” was. Still.
“Cold Outside” was good too. Really good. Not “Twin Bed” good, but still really good. Cecily and Jimmy had great chemistry.
I really wanted Jimmy to do another monologue that ended up with the entire cast dancing around on the stage in matching sweaters to Christmas music and fake snow. Every time I watch that monologue from two years ago I immediately feel very happy and filled with Yuletide giddiness. Despite Paul McCartney, I was disappointed.
I really missed the other cast members tonight but at the same time was shocked there weren’t MORE cameos. I’m just a walking contradiction. I mean last year had Samuel L Jackson, Tina Fey, Jimmy, Alec Baldwin, Paul Schaffer, Carrie Brownstein, Kristen Wiig, and probably more that I’m forgetting right now. Tonight just seemed like The Jimmy and Justin Show with the entire cast acting as backups.
Despite all my complaints, a solid show all in all. Not the best, not the worst. Not as good as the last time Jimmy hosted and not as good as Martin Short’s Christmas show last year. But still: solid.
“Twin Bed.” I still can’t get over “Twin Bed.”
Did anyone else find it odd that Kate Mckinnon had a boyfriend in the “Twin Bed” sketch despite playing herself (be it a fictionalized version)? I just couldn’t get past that.
Why is that odd? I don’t know anything about her personal life and just curious what you mean.
maybe she was straight for a while back in the day I work with a gay man who has a son as he was involved with a woman for a while I really dont get the point
It’s weird to assume she was playing herself in that skit just because they dug up old photos from seventh grade. The song also had the premise they were all sisters and all had boyfriends and all had the same room and Jonathan Taylor Thomas photo. If that didn’t throw you, I don’t see why Kate would.
Note to Ryan: The lyrics referred to seventh grade. None of them looked anywhere close to age seven.
McKinnon was billed as “the first openly gay cast member of SNL” when she joined the cast. It was in every news report.
I have such a strange attraction toward Cecily Strong and the “Twin Bed” and “Baby it’s cold outside” skits cemented it for me tonight. Hubba Hubba
Nothing strange about your attraction. She’s gorgeous! And funny!
Oh hell yeah! Cecily was smokin hot in both, but especially Twin Bed.
Congratulations! I am never reading a Hitfix recap of SNL again! This was a fun episode, and if you’re just gonna shrug you’re shoulders and say “Timberlake and Fallon? Eh. C+”, than you truly need to evaluate whether or not you’re even qualified to do SNL review for this website anymore. They were fun, teeming with energy, and a fun tribute to characters and skits that defined the Fallon/Timberlake past. Sure, the Christmas Carol skit was stupid, but Cs for the cold open, Family Feud, AND the Barry Gibb talk show. Will you never be happy with anything SNL does? Go to hell.
I’m not sure I laughed once during the cold open or Barry Gibb Talk Show. Those sketches have been comedy gold in the past, but just reprising a great sketch doesn’t make it funny. If they don’t bring something extra to it, it just feels cheap. I’m happy some people enjoyed those sketches, but I was annoyed. Family Feud had a few good moments but felt like a missed opportunity to me. Much like most of this show.
Go to hell??? Wow – lighten up there, Sparky.
I happen to agree with pretty much every McGee grade for this show. Does that mean we can’t be friends??? That would crush me. You seem like such a lovely, warm, fuzzy character.
I don’t think it was a DMX impression in the Now That’s What I Call Christmas sketch. I think it was a lipsyncing, see: [www.youtube.com]
I’m with what seems to be the majority of the people here.
I thought the show ROCKED!!! I mean, I loved it! Totally enjoyable and really funny! And actually, I thought “the new guys” were able to shine more tonight than they have collectively, all season! Which speaks MILES to Jimmy Fallon!! Besides the fact that who knew Cecily could SING like that? I thought everyone’s best was showcased, and that’s a rarity.
Besides that it was just damn funny and entertaining. Perfect for the holidays.
And btw, Ryan. Ba Humbug to your low ratings on these sketches tonight. Sure some were better than others – but they were ALL pretty great!
I am I the only one who hates whens Ryan starts jerking off when there is an all women sketch? There was nothing magical about the “Let’s Do It In My Twin Bed” video short.
These things have become so infuriating to read…the snobby attitude in all of these reviews is really something to behold.
I find it especially hilarious that you drew a comparison to wrestling…because that comparison seems fair, but not anywhere near the way you used it.
Ya, “new talent” can be put over by the stars. And it sometimes is. On smaller shows.
But the “top talent” literally never changes in WWE(John Cena’s been the same dude for 10 years straight now…same thing week after week).
Whenever a “big show”(Wrestlemania) comes around(which is what this was being the christma episode), they always fall back on the old go tos for those shows to appease fans and send people home happy. For Gods sakes Hulk Hogan is coming back for this year’s Wrestlemania.
And through all of that, you still just won’t accept that ocassionally a variety sketch comedy show like this is going to fall back on greatest hits to appease people.
Just immediately scoffing at anything that featured Timberlake and Fallon and giving nothing but C’s is not at all reviewing the show. It’s just you pre-deciding that you didn’t want Fallon and Timberlake to dominate the show(which is absurd because anyone with any sense knew they were going to) and then marking anything they were in harshly.
These things have gotten way too soap-boxy.
100% agreed
YES, absolutely. I tend to read the hitflix reviews because they typically fall in line with my own determinations, but this one was so oddly critical and snooty. A little variation is expected, obviously, but this…this was just a little too bitter for my taste. When did people forget that variety shows are, largely, supposed to be fun?
I really wish someone with an actual sense of humor wrote these recaps as opposed to someone who seems to always be offended by EVERYTHING! I thought the show was light and fun, sure there were some clunkers but so what? Overall the vibe was great for a holiday episode and Jimmy Fallon the perfect host. I, for one wish Justin was in more sketches because he’s great on the show and gels with Jimmy and the cast seamlessly. In my opinion Kate McKinnon as Billy Jean King was so funny and silly, I’m not sure why you would call it ‘limp’? Lastly…if Robin Gibbs own brother didn’t think it was odd to do the Barry Gibbs talk show, then who are you question it?
Like with the Rudd show I smiled or laughed at every skit even the Scrooge one this is one of the best shows of the season IMO
I totally agree! And I thought the Scrooge was pretty darn good, too!
Also Ryan, btw, it was Brooks Wheelan as Slash.
Scrooge was funny. Whenever a man prances around and acts like a woman, it is funny. We expect men to act like men so we find it humorous to see something completely different. We would also laugh if a dog began to meow like a cat or moo like a cow. That is why gays are always funny.
Terribly disappointing. Hated the scripted skits enunciated by people thinking they are funny people but they’re just reading cue cards. Very very few organically comic moments on this episode. The re-treads for Timberlake; the camera-whoring of Fallon and Timberlake; the boring SNL News Update; the Calculated to the nth Degree wholly unfunny Baby it’s Cold Outside skit. Was so looking forward to hilarity and cheer. Thanks for the lump of coal, SNL.
Oh and that second BUT I AM AN ARTIST acoustic, orchestral warbling from Timberlake with those absurd jaw scrunches? Pure evidence this guy may be an entertainer but absolutely not a singer. It was laughable. Embarrassing. He brought Drecky back.
You suck
Recap: Another condescending Ryan McGee SNL report
Sarcasm: His sarcasm was reaching new annoying heights. Another week of the same “bit” about featured players??
[Grade: D-bag]
Grading System: Week after week it becomes more apparent that you must just be trolling us by grading things completely opposite to what they deserve.
[F you]
Biggest Surprise: Why does HotFix still allow you to write for them? You obviously don’t appreciate real comedy. Put your Dane Cook album away, and try harder next time.
Side note: Is Cecily Strong pregnant????
Side note 2: seriously. F U Ryan.
I enjoyed the Cold Open … I mean that’s what Fallon does on the Late Night show all the time.
You thought the point of “A Christmas Carol” was that Scrooge was gay? What?! It was an A, both in concept and in execution.
That was the most politically edgy thing they’ve done in years. Not only did they go after repressed Republican and religious nuts, but it also had the most fitting holiday message of all sketches of all: if you’re not true to yourself, you’ll end up miserable and hateful.
I love it when a critic reviews a show/movie, and then the fans tell the critic he doesn’t get it. Look, you can like Timberlake, you can even think he’s incredibly funny, but his “comedy” has never been particularly impressive. His entire schtick seems to consist of grinning and mugging, which, for decades has been reviled in the world of comedy as a lazy way to get a laugh. Mugging is not clever or original. Yes, a lot of people think he’s very funny, but a lot of people also think fart jokes are funny. Maybe Timberlake works on SNL, which years ago stopped trying to produce real, creative comedy, but if you notice, most of his movies tank, which tells us that outside of that niche audience which thinks SNL is funny, he doesn’t do very well.
Um..the criticisms have nothing to do with Timberlake, and EVERYTHING to do with this “critics” horrible/jaded ratings (given that the last three episodes have easily been the best of the season).
Timberlake is funnier than you’re giving him credit for. He gets a lot of laughs from the way he moves, which is always the best joke in the -ville skits. The skinny white arms and big gloves are hilarious when combined with angry hip hop posturing.
He also has killer comedic timing in comedic songs. “Dick in a Box” and its sequel are two of the funniest things SNL has ever aired.
I think he’s also been pretty good in other sketches as well. Go back and watch his “Immigrant Tale” sketch as Cornelius Timberlake, his great-great-grandfather. It holds up really well.
I’ve got to disagree that Jim Parsons is not Sheldon Cooper… at least until he takes on a meaningful acting role that tells us otherwise. Agreed that this became too much of the Jimmy + Justin show, but a good episode overall. In non-J+J dominated sketches, Jimmy’s, such as Feud and Cold Outside (which was utterly amazing), Jimmy provided a veteran guidance to the young players which put them at ease and the show has lacked. I thought that aspect was great.
Great point also about the show’s outstanding female cast – Kate McKinnon has really surprised me.
And last, any NBA fans would know that McCartney was spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game earlier in the week, barely missing a t-shirt cannon, and was in town.
Where was Beck Bennett? There are about 15 people in the opening cast credits and the same 5 people appear in every sketch. Why have such a large cast if they are just going to be under-utilized?
With all that said, I did manage to sit through most of the episode and laugh at most of it which is rare these days. “Twin Beds” was the highlight of the night.
Did anyone else think that the show was running a little bit behind last night? Tiny, subtle things like the show starting at 11:30 and not 11:29, the fact that JT didn’t perform until about 12:05 or so and therefore WU wasn’t until about 12:10, and the fact that they showed a million commercials between two of the skits at the end, including 5 or so after the SNL bumper? Even for JT’s second song, the JT bumper was displayed for about a millisecond before they rushed into getting him on camera, and ending the show after the musical guest’s performance is unusual as well.
My theory is that Chris Rock was planned for a final sketch after JT’s second song, but was cut for time. Between being a few minutes late, and the fact I got to see credits for this episode (which never happens – my local NBC channel cuts off SNL exactly at 1:01AM and I often can barely see the goodbye before it cuts away) I think they had to sacrifice a sketch.
I think it’s the result of the dress rehearsal. It seems to me Kimye was originally the cold open (due to the lack of Fallon and Timberlake) and that Ville got pushed up in the rotation.
When Saturday Night Live is consistently funny, like it was last night, it doesn’t matter how much the new cast members are used. This show needs laughs more than it needs Beck Bennett to be well utilized.
Given how focused you are on cast usage, it’s weird you didn’t like the inside joke about Brooks Wheelan. That joke is perfect for the 10% of SNL’s audience who weren’t asking themselves “Brooks who?”
That was the funniest episode of the season and the best use of music in skits I can remember. “Twin Bed” was the best segment of the season, the skits with Timberlake were entertaining — Robin Gibb taking offense at being punned was the highlight — and the cameos by Madonna, Paul McCartney and Barry Gibb were so much better than that sad Sylvester Stallone/Robert DeNiro camel skit a week earlier. I liked how pumped up the crowd was, and the cameos fed that.
The only negative was Timberlake’s musical performance. He’s a great live performer, but you couldn’t see that when he was in silhouette surrounded by lasers and Big Brother images of his eyeballs belching fire. The second song was too low key for the stage.
Your prediction that Seth Meyers would get one sendoff bit a week on Update was 100% on the mark. The guy’s getting more extended farewells than Mariano Rivera.
TJ would be better with his Tenn Kids backup band. which were with him his last visit to SNL. but I think his band is off for the holidays. so he had to play with guest musicians for the second song. I think he did as much as he could with this first song. you should look at his iTunes concert when he opens with Only when I walk away. it rocks with his band the Tennessee Kids and the horns and backup singers. too bad they couldn’t make it to NYC.
This blog’s meta description is seriously out of date. When I came here via Google, it said Monkeys as Critics offers Daniel Feinberg’s show recaps for Lost, Dollhouse, 24 and Heroes.
TONS of Brooks sightings! I was beginning to feel really bad for the guy.
TONS of Brooks sightings! I was beginning to feel really bad for the guy.
Overall, a great SNL show. harder for Justin to Rock out to Only when I Walk Away without his Tenn Kids. if you compare the SNL version to the opening of his iTunes festival performance, no comparison. he had to make it more rocking with the lasers. I guess the Tenn Kids are all off for the holidays. Love the Twin Beds and Baby its Cold outside skits. Fallon has become a better skit writer since leaving SNL. He will be great on the Tonight show.
I don’t usually comment on these, but the comment carnage here has me rather enraged. I highly doubt that you’re going to read this, Ryan (I wouldn’t be reading these comments if I were you), but I think you do a great job with these, and I appreciate the time you put into it and the consistency with which you cover the show. No, I don’t always agree with your stances, but I think it’s a lot more constructive to see someone actually pointing out the issues in a sketch than to read endless praise for mediocrity.
As far as this particular episode was concerned, I really liked “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” When it began, I was sure they would do something silly to screw up what could be such a simple, but effective sketch, but, to my shock, it stayed on point. I liked the cold open, Scrooge, and Family Feud sketches a bit more than you, but only because all the actors seemed to be genuinely enjoying themselves.
Anyway, the point is, thanks for the coverage, and don’t let the rude commenters get you down.
I second the thanks to Ryan for the coverage (and podcast).
Also, wanted to address something in Serenfire’s comment. It’s hard to argue with your summation that in the cold opening, Scrooge and Family Feud the actors seemed to be enjoying themselves… but therein lies the problem, IMO.
When the actors are enjoying themselves more than the people at home, that’s bad news. Sure, we all like it when occasionally the actors break the ‘fourth wall’ and we get to see behind the curtain, but Kimmel seems to have made a career from it. Add to that Timberlake and you get a level of backslapping that’s just off-putting.
I think it’s a matter of personal preference. Fallon has such an earnestness about him that when he breaks, it becomes charming. It works for him, I guess. I find Timberlake’s breaking significantly less tolerable, but not to a level that I fault him for it. There’s just an energy brought to the performance when the actors are enjoying themselves, is all I’m trying to say.
Believe me, I usually rather hate it when they break on camera. It generally makes me really, really uncomfortable. On the other hand, I know that a lot of people watch SNL SOLELY to see the actors to break. Meh.
Can we PLEASE kill the “—-ville” sketch now? Funnily its always the post-monologue sketch, so this was probably as you say just a way to get it out of their system. Unfortunately it’s also a weird hybrid with Timberlake and Fallon’s history of rapping the history of rap.
Agreed that the logic of Celebrity Family Feud hurt it as Jim Parsons and Sheldon are not synonymous. Similarly, Noel Wells was doing Lily from HIMYM and not really Allyson Hannigan. But that’s also the sort of thing Celebrity Jeopardy did all the time, so I won’t be too harsh about it. Plus Jay Pharoah’s Ice-T was great, and Timberlake’s Fallon was spot-on hilarious. I rarely laugh out loud, but this had me guffawing. Especially when he broke and laughed like Jimmy always does (which put Jimmy under the podium).
And the “twin bed” song was genius. Sounded like something by Rachel Bloom. …Though I’ll admit that X-Files VHS tapes stacked on a VCR in there would actually be kind of a turn on for me (the Hanson poster would probably have killed it though).
I think Madonna should get major kudos for NOT reading from cue cards, a very refreshing and un-SNL thing to do. The cold opening “Sound of Music” sketch was pretty much ruined because of this blatant need to read from cue cards. Can’t anyone remember at least SOME of their lines?
Oops, sorry, the Sound of Music cold opening was from last week (I just watched it online and got my shows confused) but what I said about Madonna, still holds true.
Gee whiz, I disagree with Ryan a lot of the time, but some of you need to calm it down. I think he has some valid points in his recaps.
I tend to agree with him on this episode, but I think that has a lot to do with me not being a huge Timberlake/Fallon lover. I don’t DISLIKE them, but not everything they touch is automatically gold in my eyes. For example, the “bring it on down to ___ville” bit is so played out it hurts. The Family Feud skit could have been better, but it turned into the Timberlake/Fallon buddy hour. You KNEW they would both break character the moment it was revealed the Timberlake was Fallon–which, btw, not a good impression whatsoever, you would’ve had no idea if they didn’t tell you–and when Justin laughed and Jimmy doubled over I was more annoyed than amused.
And I know I’m in the minority, but I agree with Ryan’s problem with cast usage. I’ve been watching SNL for awhile. Particularly last year, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Tim Robinson (who didn’t make it but was very funny) were featured SO MUCH more than any of the featured players this year. I’ve been a huge fan of Beck Bennett and Kyle for years, and I read that the both of them, along with the third member of their comedy group Good Neighbor, Nick, were in talks with Comedy Central for a pilot before Beck and Kyle were cast on SNL. If this is how they’re going to be utilized, it seems like a big waste of their talent. Seriously, Tim Robinson was in so much last year, and they didn’t even keep him. I just don’t get it.
I checked out Brooks Wheelan’s stand up and John Milheisner too–they’re absolutely hilarious, but you’d have no idea the way they’re being used this season (which is barely).
I understand that the majority of viewers wanted a big Timberlake/Fallon friend-fest of repeated-to-death skits. That’s fine. But flipping out on Ryan for having a different opinion is pretty dumb. Keep your shirts on.
The bloke who writes this blog is the most terrible judge of comedy there is. SNL is terrible but he pans the few times its mildly amusing and praises it when its at its most lame.
Why did you call Jean a dude?
Jean was obviously a woman.