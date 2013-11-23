Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Josh Hutcherson and HAIM

Look, Josh Hutcherson seems like a nice enough guy. And I understand he”s one-third of the love triangle in what is currently the biggest non-Marvel, non-“Star Wars” franchise around. So when I say I don”t know why he”s hosting, I want you to understand that I understand the business side, just not the creative side. If you want to pimp out “The Hunger Games”, there are probably a dozen other people in that film franchise that would generate more excitement as host than Hutcherson. Again: he”s a good actor, when the material is right. (Check out “The Kids Are Alright” if you don”t believe me.) And I hope I”m surprised by how well he does. But if the first half-hour consists of Panem-centric parodies and Hutcherson playing himself, strap in for a world of pain.
Along for the ride tonight is musical act HAIM, an all-female, up-and-coming indie pop band. As always, I”ll be liveblogging the proceedings. This week, I imagine Team Peeta will be out in full force to tell me how wrong I am in addition to the usual throng. I will try and keep my “Hunger Games” puns to a minimum. I”ll let the show be my guide. See you at 11:30 pm EST when we kick things off officially.
Piers Morgan Live: George Zimmerman is back in the news…well, his new girlfriend, at least. “I”m a sucker for bad boys…and I like when a man”s features are being sucked into the middle of his face.” Why don”t the police help stop his recent activities? “He has way more guns than us!” declares the police chief. Finally, George Zimmer (head of Men”s Warehouse) comes on the complain about “dragging the first two-thirds of my name through the mud.” This wasn”t really a sketch so much as three short takes strung together to stitch a cold open together. Maybe cold opens are something this show shouldn”t do anymore? I”m struggling to remember the last one I actually liked. [Grade: C-]
Monologue: You know, he doesn”t look so short when he”s not standing next to Jennifer Lawrence! So that”s a plus. Hutcherson mentions that the “SNL” cast are huge fans of “The Hunger Games,” so naturally a parade of cast members help carry Hutcherson carry the monologue. Noël Wells is semi-excited to be chosen for the “SNL” version of the Games, since it means extra screen time…until Strong”s Katniss steps in to steal her thunder. (Can we stop with the inside jokes about how the new six cast members have been underused? Please?) Hutcherson gets an honest-to-goodness laugh when he reveals that he didn”t realize “The Hunger Games” films were based on books. Other than that, this was fine-but-predictable stuff. I”ll give it a pass for now and reserve any “Hunger Games”-related exhaustion for the fourth sketch that milks that franchise. [Grade: B]
Girlfriends Talk Show: If you were worried that Cecily Strong would get a reduced sketch load due to hosting “Weekend Update,” this show is putting that fear to rest. I think Hutcherson is the first male to be in “Girlfriends.” So, history! Hutcherson” hunk is in the a cappella group at school…but only sings the back-up part, making his solo here pretty funny. Other than that, he basically sits there and looks good. His presence lets Aidy Bryant”s character mine new areas, especially when she tries to flirt with him. Honest question: At this point in the sketch”s run, shouldn”t Morgan punch Kyra in the face? Kyra is straight-up awful, and we”ve seen them together enough to recognize how destructive this friendship is. I know, I”m asking about continuity in a sketch based on a note-by-note recreation of the original template. But it”s increasingly hard to laugh at Morgan, because Bryant does such a good job grounding the character in a recognizable reality. [Grade: B]
Mr. Patterson”s Office: “He has the mind of a genius, and the body of a baby.” Well, it”s not often that the pitch for a sketch makes it into the dialogue that directly. A few weeks ago, I offered Beck Bennett some advice on how to break through the casting clutter. I know he didn”t read it, but creating something Mr. Patterson wasn”t far from my suggestion at that time. A character this broad lives and dies by its execution, and Bennett”s physicality here is fantastic. Having the clean office devolve into a sea of spaghetti helps add to the overall build of the conceit. I”m not sure this is going to be a runaway character by any stretch, but it”s a fine way to get Bennett some screen time. Working out the “rules” of his physical/mental statuses will be key in the long haul to make this a recurring prospect. [Grade: B+]
Matchbox 3: Hutcherson, Kenan Thompson, and Jay Pharaoah are subway performers who specialize in performing in crowded trains. That involves deploying moves such as the “Running Neck” and “Stirring The Espresso”. Unsurprisingly, Hutcherson seems infinitely more comfortable in the preproduced arena than in sketches. (“I will be holding up a flag for your reference!”) While not as adventurous as other digital shorts this season, it does manage to weave in something of a story involving Hutcherson”s mysterious mid-performance disappearance. Not a bad idea for a segment, but it didn”t really go anywhere after the initial dance moves were revealed. [Grade: B-]
Already time for music? OK, take it away, HAIM. They bring “The Wire” to the table, though I”m pretty sure this has nothing to do with Omar and Cutty. The bluesy vocals ground the rather bland pop arrangement, with some of the vocal runs owing to Elvis Presley as much as Stevie Nicks. This is probably the biggest performance in the band”s history, and they chose a song that doesn”t grab the audience by the throat so much as gently wave at them. It”s neither here nor there in terms of the song itself (which is fine, if not great), but curious from a career perspective. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: To give some helpful travel tips, “The Worst Lady On An Airplane” arrives with her Baby Neck in tow. I”m President of the Aidy Bryant Fan Club, but this is the Anthony Crispino in her overall arsenal of characters. To be clear: this is a bad thing. “The Worst Lady” is just a listicle of bad travel experiences given human form. Oh well. She”s the only guest on “Update,” which I assume means the show has oodles of excellent sketches just waiting to go. Cough. The “Update” jokes themselves were fine, but there”s been little to no Meyers/Strong interactions this season. There”s no rule saying they HAVE to play off one another, but it”s curious how that just hasn”t happened. If nothing else, it”ll make the post-Meyers “Update” (assuming it happens at all) an easier transition. [Grade: B]
Josie: OK, I”m a huge fan of The Outfield”s “Your Love”. So an entire sketch based around this song is kind of my heaven. The problem is this: If you know the song, then you can see every punchline coming. If you don”t, it”s probably hard to understand the lyrics upon the first listen. Then again, it”s hard to focus on anything else but Vanessa Bayers” sweater dress. I”m so tempted to ask, “WHY IS ANY OF THIS HAPPENING?” The rules of this universe don”t make a lick of sense. (What was that whole thing about “texting” early on? Does this take place in some sort of ’80s hell dimension?) Then again, how many of us have made up questions in the car along with the radio to have the song “speak” to us? Just me? Drat. Oh well. I do. So I liked this, even if it was an imperfect version of a pretty perfect sketch idea. [Grade: A-]
Best Buy Team Meeting: OH NO WHY? Look. I love Bobby Moynihan and Cecily Strong as much as I hate these two characters. This is the third time deploying these two jerks, and it wasn”t funny the first time. If we see it a fourth time, we may reach a level of crisis not seen since the dark days of “The Californians”. Life”s too short to say anything more about this. [Grade: D]
Dancing: The Kyle Mooney Era of digital shorts has been a highlight of this Fall, with films like “Beer Pong” being some of the best moments overall. This iteration features the rise and fall of a wanna-be dancer”s career within a matter of minutes, essentially playing out the arc of an entire movie in roughly one hundred and eighty seconds. This week”s odd obsession with the 1980″s continues, with Walkmans, VHS players, and decade-specific clothing adorning the sketch. This has more of a Lonely Island vibe than most shorts this season, with logic flying out the window in favor of increasing absurdity. It was still a hundred times more muted than anything Andy Samberg ever did, but as with “Matchbox 3,” this short didn”t quite match the highs already established this season. It was good, but never really got interesting. Given how fascinating some of these shorts have been, that”s a bit of a bummer. [Grade: B-]
HAIM return to perform “Don”t Save Me”. I can”t shake the feeling that the bass player is mad at me about something. Maybe I”ll pay attention to the keyboardist/percussionist stage right instead. She seems nicer. And that”s a good description of the song: “nice”. This track has the happiest freakin” cowbell I”ve ever heard. Earlier I compared the trio”s vocals to that of Stevie Nicks, and here, the drum beat comes straight out of mid-period Fleetwood Mac. It”s a bit uncanny. But since I like mid-period Fleetwood Mac, I”m down with this song. [Grade: B]
Animal Hospital: You see, it”s animal hospital, but they kill all of the pets that come into it! That”s funny, right? No. No. No. Having the animals actually be alive at the end of the sketch didn”t salvage a thing. Profoundly unfunny, mean, and dumb. Not “so dumb it’s clever”. Just dumb. I don’t know if I hate the employees more, or the pet owners who clearly don’t research the hospitals to which they bring their pets. Welcome to the “Worst Sketches Of The Year” Gallery, ye three minutes of my life I”ll never get back. [Grade: F]
Bugs: Where The Heck You Gotta Be?: I dig Mike O”Brien, since he has what feels like the most bizarre sense of humor on the show. It”s almost aggressively odd. This short has crazy eyebrows, slick editing meant to look sloppy, and some even better sound effects. (The tuba stinger make me spit out my water.) Maybe I”m just happy to not really dislike a sketch that I”m overestimating my own appreciation of this. It”s totally possible. I might rewatch this tomorrow and hate it. But for now, I”m happy! Once again, Hutcherson (as O”Brien”s younger brother) shows more life on film than live in-studio. Then again, aside from one or two sketches, they haven”t asked him to do anything interesting. I wonder if the material just didn”t suit him (in which case, bad job writing, “SNL”) or if they instead chose to largely hide him (in which case, bad job for hiring him to host, “SNL”). [Grade: B]
Thanksgiving Dinner: OK, who slipped me a buncha drugs? Because it looks like Vanessa Bayer is dressed as a turkey and eating corn out of Josh Hutcherson”s hands….like a turkey. A turkey that talks…and agrees to eat her former neighbor. Is this some metaphor for tolerance? And why, when she leaves, does she turn into a real turkey? Was that the reality all along? How many questions will remain unanswered? I”d give this sketch the HAIM bass player stink eye, but I”m honestly just too confused to be mad. [Grade: Gobble Gobble]
Best Sketch: Josie
Worst Sketch: Animal Hospital
Best/Worst Sketch Involving an Actor In A Turkey Suit: Thanksgiving Dinner
Trend I Should Have Loved Yet Found Oddly Off-Putting: All the digital shorts, but only because the show seemed to lean on them for running time rather than because it had a ton of really strong ideas
Thing I’m Most Grateful For: No “Hunger Games”-related stuff after the monologue
In Two Weeks: Paul Rudd starts a run of three December episodes
I thought Animal Hospital was hilarious!
Yeah, me too. I thought it was a top 3 sketch, easy. On the other hand, I thought Mr. Patterson’s Office was one of the stupidest sketches I’ve ever seen, so maybe me and Ryan just like different types of comedy.
I think F’s should be reserved for true clunkers that fail to connect with the audience. Animal Hospital wasn’t a classic, but it had enough genuine laughs to warrant inclusion in this episode. (I particularly loved Kate’s explanation about the rabbit either being “on top of or under a dead turtle”.)
But then, I also didn’t mind the Best Buy sketch. The gag may be getting tiresome, but I still enjoy Cecily’s angry expressions and Taran’s creepy employee. This iteration also had one of the night’s best-received punchlines, as Bobby pointed out “You was better off in the well!”
Overall, this was a fairly average show, mainly notable for how it just seemed to take an odd turn during the last half hour. “Dancing”, “Bugs”, and “Thanksgiving Dinner” really took the show to some strange places.
Animal Hospital wasn’t very good although I would not give it an F. The hilarious sketch of the night was the Office Boss sketch. Beck Bennett is definitely the show’s new star. The very funny Taram Killam will now have someone to help carry the comedy load.
I actually thought that Office Boss was by far the worst sketch of the night. I couldn’t wait for it to end. Granted, I don’t particularly like that brand of humor and it was by no means Bennett’s fault that I didn’t like it. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. I just found the idea of the sketch to be incredibly stupid.
What – no kudos for the Stefon reference in the Dancing sketch? I certainly appreciated it…
That was the only redeeming part of that sketch
There was a reference to Stefon?
Jeffrey: When the promoter tells Mooney’s character about the club he’ll be at, Mooney’s response is (per my memory): “Why that’s the hottest club in New York – it’s got … DJs”
Sometimes I think you overthink the sketches.
I’ll say. “The pet owners who clearly don’t research the hospitals in which they bring their pets.” Was this a serious complaint?!
Greg: Yes. It’s established that the hospital has bad ratings online. And yet people bring their pets anyways. I’m not saying it has any relation to the real world. But in the world of the sketch, there should be no surprise when the events inside the sketch happen. I’ll go with any sketch if the internal logic is consistent. There was no logic at all on display. It was a waste of time.
Okay, while I still think you’re overanalyzing a bit, I see where you’re coming from and how an absence of logic would be a problem for you. That said, I personally think that this sketch fits the bill of being devoid of logic. While most pet-owners will research a vet before they pick one, I can guarantee you that not all of them do. Some people will just pick the vet that is geographically closest to them. It sucks, but it’s true. Also, none of the customers in the sketch EVER mentioned Yelp; that was only the employees. So if you just assume that the four people that came to this vet are the irresponsible type of pet-owners, then I see no reason why the internal logic of the sketch should be considered inconsistent.
Also, Ryan, on a completely unrelated note, do you have any idea how I can change it so my account doesn’t list my full name whenever I post a comment? I’d prefer it if my full name wasn’t visible. I tried changing my name from “Greg Rubinstein” to “GRubi” in the “my account section, but it didn’t fix the problem… Sorry I’m asking this on here, but I can’t think of anywhere else to ask.
I’d never heard HAIM and I actually thought they were great. One of the best musical guests I can remember for awhile IMO. Loved the first song.
when he said “I’ll be a dead uncle’s monkey” accidently (Dead monkey’s uncle) I laughed my ass off.
Animal Hospital was funny! I kind don’t understand why you hate it…were you offended?
I thought this week had the best Kyle Mooney/Beck Bennett short yet. For some reason him throwing the VHS at the screen and then it playing the video cracked me up.
But the best moment for me was Josh Hutcherson asking the bug where she’s going and it says I’M GOING TO THE SUPERMARKET
A+
Also, I hope this is the last Girlfriends Talk Show. The joke is worn out.
On the one hand…I thought HAIM killed it. They nailed the musicianship like they always do and they had fun.
On the OTHER hand…they played their 2 most laidback popular songs, which was a terrible decision. They should’ve played Forever and Falling.
Also, people weren’t prepared for bassface. Not one bit. lol
I really like HAIM, love the album. But I just cannot stand to watch them live, mostly because of the faces (which are otherwise quite nice faces off-stage). I have violent reactions to the bassface, and Danielle’s singing face. It reminds me of John Mayer.
For everyone that was introduced to HAIM last night, just go buy the album.
Corey Haim > HAIM
I was at the dress rehearsal for this show and I was surprised the turkey sketch made it… I would have put money on it being cut since it wasn’t really generating a lot of laughs. It was originally the post-monologue sketch, so at least that was changed.
There was some Meyers/Strong interactions going on at the dress rehearsal, too with a sentimental “Come On, Dictionary” segment about the word “selfie” being added, explaining that the dictionary doesn’t need to try to stay current (“It’s like your mom talking about twerking”) because it needs to remember it’s true purposes (for example, crushing a spider). It generated laughs and I was surprised it was cut.
Aidy just gets better and better with “Girlfriends.” The sketch itself can become tedious after a while because it is so cookie-cutter in terms of the format, but Aidy just saves it time and again. Her flirting was at least something we hadn’t seen before and she rocked it.
I cannot stand Mike O’Brien. I’m sorry. He has little to no stage presence. I personally don’t think he will last more than this season as a performer. All of his lines are delivered totally flat and monotone and it’s not because of his characters. Even when he is playing simple roles (see: “Cartoon Catchphrase” and “Heschi” from Kerry Washington’s episode), he cannot act his way out of a paper bag. Not to say he isn’t a talented writer, which he is. I just don’t think performing is the right step for everyone.
Where was Nasim? Tonight ended the “Nasim-playing-the-lead-role-in-the-first-sketch-after-the-monologue” streak that was going these last few weeks, and tonight she hardly showed up at all. She’ll be leaving soon for “Mulaney.” They’re not going to realize what they had.
I personally thought Animal Hospital was funny. Certainly not deserving of an F, I wouldn’t think. There’s not much going on, sure, but the jokes were landing and everyone seems to be having a good time.
I also thought the “Bugs” pre-recorded sketch would be cut, too. Not because it wasn’t “funny” (see above about my thoughts regarding O’Brien), but because I wasn’t expecting THREE pre-recorded sketches in one show and I thought this was the weakest of the three. Oh well. Changing times, I guess.
I seem to be in the minority that didn’t really enjoy the “Josie” sketch. After I saw it at the dress rehearsal, all I could say was “What was that?” I guess I just didn’t understand it. What was the purpose of him just lip synching to the song? Why did Aidy mention texting, then no one else make any reference to modern times? Like… what was the point of that? It all just confused the living hell out of me.
I thought the texting thing was implying that these people are all living in some podunk town that’s still in the 80’s, a la Napoleon Dynamite. But I could be wrong, it was confusing.
Interesting to hear a review of the dress rehearsal as that’s insight not usually shared.
Is ‘Mulaney’ happening? I thought that wasn’t going to series?
Thanks for your post, Weston.
Vis a vis your comment on Weekend Update, I have to say that Cecily’s work this season has been very, very weak. She has no sense of comedic timing and has a dry delivery that conveys absolutely no sense of understanding what is funny about the joke. If Seth leaves, may God have mercy on our souls. A Cecily Strong WU will fail utterly and miserably.
It seems Mike O’Brien is an acquired taste because I love his advanced sense of humor. His investigative reporter piece was very funny dark humor. It’s definitely a big departure from the usual junk that meets Lorne Michaels’ approval. As long as humorless Lorne Micheals is the gatekeeper, there will be no comedy risk taking. Can’t wait until Lame Lorne retires and the funny gates can open.
I think its sad in this day and age people get attacked for having a different opinion I myself thought Animal Hospital was god awful but if you enjoyed it great
Here we are 2013 with me3ssage boards etc but if you don’t agree with the “popular opinion” it seems you are an outcast. I honestly thought we would embrace a different opinion I guess not
You’re probably the most rude person.. you should seriously just not even say anything if you’re going to diss people like that. He tried. I’d like to see you do it.
To whom are you referring?
You take your crazy back to Panem.
I thought the hest buy one was the funniest… over doing it a bit, yup, but still funny funny characters and random insults are hilarious. Pet hospital was good to! As long as your not over analytic. Considering its fake, its funny.. but i thought tonights show overall was pretty good
Mr. Patterson’s Office was the first time I have laughed at an SNL sketch in years. Beck Bennett is SNL’s new star.
absolutely this. it was the funniest sketch of the night, though honorable mention goes to “Josie” for being a fun and creative skit
Agree on both points. I thought Benett was just filling Sudekis’ shoes (and he has) but that sketch showed a Will Ferrel quality to him that could prove really interesting.
Almost all of this show will be forgotten by tomorrow. It’s not that it was bad, it just wasn’t memorable. Can’t believe music critics like Haim. They were disappointing. Bennett’s physical comedy was impressive, but where else can that sketch go? I can see SNL running it into the ground.
What a boring episode! I didn’t laugh once. All of the new, interchangeable guys are so blah and not at all funny. I don’t understand the praise for the digital shorts, I think theyre awful. I’m not a fan of Andy Samberg but at least his shorts had some life to them and werent as dull and dreary as Kyle Mooneys. Josh Hutcherson was a forgettable host, why he was chosen makes zero sense. The three previous episodes had some really good moments but this one was just a dud. Bring back Kerry Washington!!
This is, honestly, the worst episode of SNL that I have watched in the last few years. I also didn’t laugh aloud a single time. I might have cracked a smile once (probably during the Best Buy sketch). The writing is completely lame and unfocused.
I totally agree with Svetlana’s assessment of the “lonely island era” digital shorts. While Samberg was not terrific in live sketches, those shorts had some humor.
yet again proving why it’s no longer worth staying up to watch this show. The cold open was in poor taste. The monologue was okay but an obvious and easy choice. The only other sketch I liked and genuinely laughed at was Josie.
Haim was awful, but I’m sure the groups fans loved it.
I must be on a different page. I thought Animal Hospital was hilarious and the Best Buy sketch characters never fail to amuse me. The Bug sketch did nothing for me at all.
I’ve been reading these reviews for a few weeks now, and although I can tell we have different preferences in terms of humour, I can’t help but think that even though you criticise sketches by making references to the writing, execution, etc, your opinions are very much influenced by whether you like the sketch on a personal level. Liking “Josie” because it has that song that you like, and absolutely bashing “Animal Hospital” because it references animal cruelty (?) are good examples.
I’m not sure leaving personal taste out is a good thing. I try to express my biases so you, the reader, can have as full an understanding as possible for why I give what’s ultimately a very subjective grade. Sure, I talk about the writing and execution, but that’s only one part of the whole picture. The idea of an objective sketch grade seems counterintuitive to me. That “Your Love” is a song I love helped my like “Josie,” but didn’t leave me blind to some of its imperfections. For “Animal Hospital,” I didn’t find the scenario funny, the world fully realized, or any internal logic present.
Just wondering why no one mentions Good Neighbor, the comedy team where Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett are from. If you go watch all the Good Neighbor stuff on YouTube it shows pretty much what you should expect from the new version of SNL Digital Shorts. After the Lonely Island it looks like SNL wants to continue a trend of bringing on Internet popular sketch groups and Good Neighbor is the next one up.
Good point. I have seen some of the GoodNeighborStuff posts and find it humorless and lame. If this is the future of SNL’s digital shorts, the show is doomed. Honestly, I watch every episode of SNL hoping and praying for a miracle, but given the low caliber of writing and talent it is foolish to expect anything worth watching. Too sad.
Not sure if Kat realizes how popular and genius the goodneighbour guys and particularly kyle is.
Mike…..everyone has a different sense of humor but to call those guys ‘genius’ is really, really pushing it. Im with Kat, those guys blow.
I mean fair enough, I get that everyone has different tastes, but there are lots of geniuses who people don’t like or connect with. I think the following they have should really speak for itself. The lonely island champions them, and I think their humour really delves into some unexplored or seldom explored territory. Their youtube videos (kinda akin to Tim and Eric) may seem random and absurd and dumb, but they’re almost always acutely satirizing something (e.g. peoples’ general interactions, subcultures). I think one of the problems they face is if you don’t get it or like it, they’re kind of alienating because if you’re not “in on the joke” it could come across as really crappy. I’m not saying you don’t get it or that you SHOULD like it, but I stand by my belief that they’re comedy geniuses. If you haven’t thoroughly explored their stuff, give them another chance and keep and open mind.
I’m with Mike, I’ve been a huge GoodNeighbor fan for awhile. If anybody has any time, just go to their Youtube page. I’d recommend starting with “Is my roommate gay?” or “Toast”. They’re hilarious and I really hope they stay on SNL for a long time.
Josh showed the limits of his talent. This show has to get canceled. It’s really terrible, not funny, and the meanness of the writing seems to go unnoticed by the current audience. I have been watching since its beginning so I know what it once was. I am stunned at what the audience finds fuuny. HAIM = Horrible Atrocious Inept Musicians. SNL seems to drag in the worst musical acts on the planet.
PS Your grades for the sketches were far too generous.
Could not agree more with the “F” for Animal Hospital. Dull, repetitive, and not funny in any way. The audience was totally silent at the end and the premise was just dumb.
Middling episode overall, but I did enjoy Mr. Patterson and Josie.
I thought Josh did a great job with the material he was given. The SNL writers are just writing bad material lately. It seems that Josh was a afterthought in the show and SNL really should have done more with him. Don’t blame the hosts, blame the writers.
Maybe SNL should go back to the Chevy Chase school of cold opens: just a random sketch that plays out until someone falls down.
Was Justin Bieber ever on Girlfriends Talk Show, or am I just thinking of Miley? I liked this iteration, which kept it from getting stale. Morgan wasn’t just the butt of the joke, but this time was digging her own hole. Really fun. The one thing I’d like to see now is for Kyra’s crazy boyfriend to show up.
HAIM’s performances were weird; it just seems like they wrote songs that are just outside their range, and trying to sing in a low register. Patti Smith would’ve hit it out of the park, but these girls should bring it up a tone, particularly “The Wire.” But I can’t stop looking at the hot one stage right who looks like the unholy spawn of Mayim Bialik and Jennette McCurdy. And I agree about the bass player. She seemed like she was doing an angry Anne-Hathaway-as-a-T-rex impression. If they stopped trying to sing like Melissa Etheridge doing Stevie Nicks, I might like them better. They may also be a group better on record than live.
Mike O’Brien’s okay, though I can’t shake the feeling that Lorne hired him based on how much he looks like Dave Foley.
The Josie sketch was a raip=off of that youtube guy, steve kardinal, with his “songs in real life” – they should just hire that guy and his crew and do that every week
I found the HAIM bassist distracting with her unnatural facial expressions. Great description of second song having a mid-period Fleetwood Mac feel. It WAS uncanny.
totally agree
Check out “Singing while doin chores” on Kyle’s youtube channel. It’s basically a funnier version of their short that aired on snl.
Ryan, you saying that something is on the same level as “The Californians” is like telling me I’m going to laugh my ass off, guaranteed. Turns out, I did!
Saturday Night Live hasn’t been funny in decades and your all idiots for thinking it is. Rock on generation that embraces mediocrity and political correctness. Rock on idiots!
I thought this was a very average show
Highlights
bits of Girlfriends Talk Show
Josie
Best Buy Meeting [I actually love these characters]
Worst
Mr. Patterson’s Office [i found the whole thing unfunny]
Animal Hospital
Turkey Dinner
I don’t really like any of the new men in the cast hopefully Bobby,Jay and Taryn stay a long time
Yeah. Overall, I’m not super impressed with the new male cast members. I’m hoping they grow as the season progresses. Noel needs more airtime. I haven’t seen enough of her to develop an opinion.
Animal hospital was really funny! Shocked u hated it that much.