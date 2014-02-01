Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Melissa McCarthy And Imagine Dragons

Normally, I”d kick things off by saying how excited I am by the prospect of Melissa McCarthy hosting for the third time in three seasons of “Saturday Night Live.” She”s been a fantastic host in each of her previous two attempts, and already at the point where having her as host every year (if she wants to do it) seems like a desirable option. But tonight, it”s all about the end of the Seth Meyers Era on “SNL”. It might seem odd to say goodbye to someone who will actually be on NBC more often per week than now once he takes over “Late Night” after the Winter Olympics. But as head writer for almost a decade, Meyers has shaped the content of the show in ways we won”t really know until his departure.
On top of that, his generous approach to anchoring/co-anchoring “Weekend Update” may not place him atop the list of all-time anchors, but featured a style that shunned the spotlight in favor of those whose characters were made famous due to Meyers” onscreen investment in their success. Stefon simply isn”t Stefon without Meyers there to help facilitate that character”s unique viewpoint, period. Drunk Uncle would still be funny, but not nearly as funny as when playing off Meyers. Seth served as audience proxy: When he enjoyed those who appeared on “Update,” more often than not the audience did as well. The second longest-tenured member in “SNL” history (only Darrell Hammond stayed around longer overall), Meyers cast a shadow as large as it is invisible. We simply won”t know the extent to which he helped shape the show since 2001 until time passes and we see the next phase of the program”s evolution. For now, we can sit back and expect something great in tonight”s “Weekend Update.” And if McCarthy also turns in a typically great performance, this show could be something special indeed.
But that”s for us to find out, as I work through tonight”s liveblog. As always, I”ll be grading each segment in real time. Unlike always, I”m in a pretty nostalgic mood tonight, so expect the curve on tonight”s grades to skew high unless this is a catastrophically terrible show. In short: if there was ever a time to break out “The Californians” again, tonight”s the night, baby! See you all here at 11:30 pm EST, when I kick things off officially.
Super Bowl Halftime Coverage: With Bruno Mars and The Red Hot Chili Peppers rerouted due to the polar vortex, the “best and brightest of Broadway” have stepped in to perform instead. I”m guessing the joke here is “football is manly, and Broadway isn”t,” which marks the second week in a row that “SNL” has featured an awkward intersection of sports and sexuality in the cold open. This is somewhat worse: At least in last week”s ice-skating sketch, the show mocked the lack of skill in the heterosexual skaters. I”m not sure what the real joke is here, especially when the camera cuts to the incredibly annoyed FOX hosts. (Well, except Michael Strahan, who is DELIGHTED.) The musical here isn”t intentionally bad, nor is it actually good. It”s just half-formed, as is the idea for a sketch. Especially due to the fact all the rock/pop performances on display at Super Bowl halftimes are already essentially Broadway musicals, why is any of this supposed to be funny at all? Ugh. My Meyers-inspired goodwill is being tested early. [Grade: D+]
Monologue: McCarthy is happy to be back, but Bobby Moynihan is less than pleased. Why? In fake footage from her last time on the show, we see her acting like a diva after the program. So in the present, we get a wire-fu fight between the pair. I have no living idea why this is happening, but Lord knows all involved are committed to the action, and it”s certainly a new twist on the increasingly-supple monologue slot of the show. Memorable? Eh. Amusing? Sure. [Grade: B]
Some Dumb Little Thing From CVS: Does this hit a little too close to home? You betcha! Other than the G-rated dice, however, there”s little funny about this after the title card displays. Rather than building to any crescendo, it”s simply repetitious jokes that don”t break any ground already established by the premise. [Grade: C]
Delaware 1 Special Report: Representative Michael Grimm has nothing on freshman Congresswoman Sheila Kelly (McCarthy), who angrily reacts to a series of cameras recording her outbursts. It”s not just a variation on her basketball coach bully from last season: it”s the same character, now a Congresswoman. Once again, all footage is pre-recorded. Once again, it”s crowd-pleasing but fairly one note. Once again, I have so little to say that it”s almost comical. I have no idea what is going on and why the show thus far has been so poor. But it’s distressing. [Grade: C]
Women”s Group: While other members of the group want to “slow down” or “take more photographs,” McCarthy”s character wants to “avenge the death of her father.” Like ya do. Whew. This is more like it, with McCarthy getting a brand-new character to play and a calm demeanor than belies her murderous intent. Wisely, the sketch doesn”t waste time with the secondary characters and just delves into McCarthy”s character and her twisted vision boards and mysterious boxes. (“Each time I”ve erased a individual as part of my journey, I”ve taken a trophy and put it in here.”) On top of that, ending the sketch with her in a sniper’s line of fire is a great way to punctuate things, in addition to giving her a great reason to leap out a window. Not a total classic sketch (it went on a bit too long and took its time to get to the good stuff), but a breath of fresh air tonight all the same. [Grade: A-]
Guess That Phrase!: Everyone will talk about McCarthy”s character here, I imagine. But the most fascinating one? Vanessa Bayer”s contestant, who hates her daughter and tortures dogs with dance lessons. What a bizarre set of traits for a secondary character! Once again, like last week”s Jonah Hill-centric game show sketch, the game show itself is actually the least important, with the secret origins of “Pass The Mash!” taking center stage by the end of things. This segment does feature a recurring character like Sheila Kelly, but it FEELS like it does, which is to say it seems like “SNL” either enjoys putting McCarthy in the same type of sketch over and over again or McCarthy just really likes playing these types of characters on the show. She”s skilled at playing them, to be sure, but she”s probably great at a lot of other things. I just want onscreen verification of this thesis before the night”s over. “Women”s Group” should have been the start, not the end, of that process. [Grade: B-]
Black History Month: Jay Pharaoh is having a great year on the digital shorts front, and this one”s no exception. Having the “SLAVERY!” punchline delivered so abruptly and so early gave the song a needed edge, and also makes its point without dressing it in catchy melodies or clever lyrics. This isn”t the type of sketch that would have aired earlier in the season, not because of any calendar-related issues but simply because neither the cast nor the writer”s room was particularly equipped to produce it. Having something like this as part of the show”s comedic pool only makes the show better, especially given the fact that this was one the best sketches of the night so far. [Grade: A-]
Imagine Dragons take the stage to perform “Radioactive”. I’m sure these guys are nice and call their parents on a regular basis. But I think I hit my saturation point on this song months ago, which makes its inevitable use in any “Days Of Future Past” commercials that much more terrifying. Also? For a song as naturally cinematic as this, it’s curious to see the band not try to go for any visual interest with its performance. Drake achieved this with only a pair of spotlights, so it’s not like it involves a huge budget. At least Kendrick Lamar arrives halfway through to recreate a bit of the magic of their Grammys’ pairing. His presence plus the quadruple drum attack give the song an urgency lacking in the rest of the performance. It’s thrilling stuff, mostly because it adds a shot of shock back into an all-too-familiar track. [Grade: B+]
Weekend Update: Atlanta resident Buford Calloway appears to discuss the effects of the recent storm on the city. He is verbose in describing to “Sethery” the effects two inches of “Obama”s White Friend” had on his life. Calloway is Taran Killam at his hammiest, which is usually fine, but here feels labored. “Update” itself is short, because the time is needed for Amy Poehler and Stefon to wish Meyers goodbye and take him “to the other side”. I”m torn: I wish that Stefon hadn”t come back so soon, but he”s so intertwined with Meyers that it makes sense as a one-time exception. (Also, the idea of a Human DVR sounds amazing, since I need to keep up with “Scandal” any way I can.) After a few minutes, Andy Samberg appears to sing some Boys II Men, and Fred Armisen makes a brief wordless appearance as former Governor David Paterson after a heartfelt goodbye from Meyers. Not sure we needed Samberg in there, but otherwise, that was a fine, earned emotional goodbye. [Grade: That Update Had Everything…Stefon, Amy Poehler, That Guy Who Will Host “Late Night” In A Few Weeks]
The Living Pictures Exhibition: Here”s a sketch that answers the question, “How could ‘SNL” kill the goodwill from that ‘Weekend Update” segment as quickly as possible?” Awkwardly paced, not very well-rehearsed, and generally mean in a way that the show rarely is, it”s an epic bomb that is fascinating from a “train wreck” perspective. This is a sketch that was written, accepted, produced, aired at dress, and miraculously made it on air. The story of how any of that happened would make a riveting documentary. On the plus side? BROOKS WHEELAN SIGHTING! HE LIVES! Poor guy. I bet he’s incredibly funny. We just have no clue. His best-bet for stardom this Spring is people mistaking him for the lead of “About A Boy.” [Grade: F]
Girlfriends Talk Show: Morgan finally gets to pick the guest, and it”s her older, divorced friend Donna. It seems like a twist on the sketch, but Kyra once again steals the scene by co-opting Donna as her own bestie. Still, having a woman on the talk show with an active sex life (involving a Hawaiian man named Pua) gives enough variation to not make this feel like a retread of past versions. Plus, Aidy Bryan”s Morgan always gets at least one to three perfectly written lines that almost justify the sketch”s inclusion in and of themselves. (This week, we get, “I”m dating the woman I”m becoming, and I love every minute of it!”) There”s something desperate about Donna that the sketch never truly explores (ie, is she really happy or just as sad as Morgan remembers, albeit expressed in a new way), but that”s probably due to a combination of McCarthy”s skill and my vast over-reading of the subtext here. There”s no way “Girlfriends” could support that subtext, but it was there all along all the same. [Grade: B-]
Imagine Dragons return to perform “Demons”. There are lots of songs that mean well and have messages worth hearing that still make me want to jump through a window when they come on the radio. This is one of those songs. It”s not you, Imagine Dragons. It”s me. This song brings out my demons, I guess. [Grade: D]
The Summer Of Diane: Moynihan”s narrator/onscreen protagonist woos McCarthy”s slovenly character in a combination of voice-over and mime. It”s not a bad approach, as the two often ironically juxtapose to fun effect. But holy hell, this is short. Maybe 90 seconds, tops? I”m all for a sketch that doesn”t overstay its welcome, but there was enough of an idea here to flesh out a few more clashes between wistful memory and crude reality. [Grade: C+]
Super Champions With Kyle: Another week, another man-child Kyle Mooney character. But what makes this one more palatable than the others: 1) The incredibly cheesy graphics that split up each interview, and 2) the fact that these are man-on-the-street improv sessions rather than scripted bits. (I can”t say for a fact that these weren”t written, but they didn”t involve any cast members, and it”s hard to imagine writing a better punchline for that Super Bowl protestor than the one that guy actually gave.) There”s certainly room on “SNL” for non-scripted bits such as this, and I”d love to see who could do this besides Mooney in the weeks to months to come. It”s not like anyone in New York would recognize any of the new cast members this year right now anyways. [Grade: B+]
Best Sketch: “Women’s Group”
Worst Sketch: “The Living Pictures Exhibition”
Biggest Surprise: They pulled off the worst show of 2014 on Meyers’ last show with a host that can be funny in her sleep. But this show was off almost from the start, with actual funny bits hard to find.
Biggest Non-Surprise: The farewell to Meyers was nicely done, and did as much to help give credibility to Cecily Strong’s future anchor performances as it did to honor those by Meyers.
Next Week: Olympics, and the week after that…and the week after that. The show doesn’t return until March.
What did you think of tonight’s show? A great sendoff for Meyers overall, or just on “Update”? Will you miss the show during its hiatus or do you think the show needs to recharge its batteries? Sound off below!
The cold opening used the phrase “You are tearing me apart.” Was that a reference to The Room?
I thought I was the only one who caught that! I recognized it immediately….dang, that’s kinda sad.
“You’re tearing me apart!” was James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause before Tommy Wiseau made it “You are tearing me apart, Lisa!” on The Room.
Thanks! I admit, I only know about The Room from thatguywiththeglasses.com, more specifically, the Nostalgia Critic and Obscurus Lupa.
Jay Pharoah was playing Michael Strahan, not Shannon Sharpe.
Indeed it was! The fun of a liveblog. Corrected, with thanks.
It was pretty obvious that it was Strahan given that his name was printed on the desk. Maybe race-sensitive Ryan was just assuming all black sportscasters are the same in that they can’t speak clearly.
Pharoah’s Strahan also had the gap in his teeth:
[cjzero.com]
It wasn’t a strong open, but there was enough to give it at least a passing grade. Melissa McCarthy’s ghost-of-old-Broadway voice and Taran Killam uncomfortably referencing sports metaphors were the highlights.
That wasn’t Shannon Sharpe, it was Michael Strahan. I had to say it…
The joke with the showgirls, llamas, and Lincoln. Seth put that in. Was the thing with McCarthy stealing the llama a reference to Seth’s leaving, or am I getting too philosophical. Maybe a gag is just a gag.
I was laughing so hard at the cold open that I was crying. I guess we just have fundamentally different senses of humor.
You are in the extreme minority. That cold open was horrible. You and Lorne Michaels apparently have the same bad sense of humor.
The cold open was an absolute A+. This is coming from someone who loves musical theatre and Football.
Can’t wait to read the overreaction to the Black History Month sketch.
I admit that I stand corrected.
Woo! “Radioactive” is one of the only songs that I like.
WHY IS A BROOKS WHEELAN SIGHTING A GOOD THING????? My God, there are about 5 funny people on this show (Cecily Strong not among them). Even if they concentrate in those five, the writing has been BRUTAL this year. Wht am I staying up until midnight????
I think Ryan was joking with that Brooks Wheelan item, a callback to all the cast list utilization remarks in past reviews. I give that portion of his review a solid B+.
I was at the dress rehearsal. The Frida Kahlo sketch got almost no laughs so I thought for sure they would cut it. Weird.
Still in shock over seeing Seth, Amy, Bill, Andy and Fred all together again. (and in person!)
Did Amy, Bill, Andy, and Fred come in for the dress rehearsal too? And were there any skits that were cut in favor of the Living Art skit?
Yep, they were all there! And there was a really bad Women in the Workplace sketch that got cut, and one on the SOTU that wasn’t great, but was better than the Living Art.
She just said “shit”. Ow, my freaking ears!
Me and Ryan have a very different taste in music.
This show makes me want to stop watching SNL. Superbowl weekend with so many stars and players in town and not one thing besides horrible opener. After weekend update it was awful. And imagine dragons? Old news….
I have enjoyed Seth as Weekend Update host, but since he has been head writer as well, a shakeup in the writing department is badly needed so it may be a blessing in disguise
I can’t totally disagree with this, especially since a show like this relies on new blood to continue to stay vital. But that role is so nebulous that it’s easy to say “bring in new people” without knowing specifically how Meyers actually improved stuff that might have been worse under other leadership. So it’s a tough call. But a worthwhile assessment on your part to be sure and something worth thinking about.
I’m generally the first to defend SNL when I hear the cries of “take this off… it hasn’t been good since the 70s.” Tonight, however, I cannot defend. This was horrible. Perhaps this would have been better off had they all just gone onstage with no script and just chatted and improved.
The cold opening was awful…..that’s the best they can come up with? Really?
I actually saw Kyle Mooney yesterday on Super Bowl Boulevard in Times Square, with a crew. So I was hoping to see something exactly like this tonight.
The Kyle character is actually a character he’s been doing on youtube for a while now.
Turned the show on at 12, and dear god what a punishment. The Frida Kahlo bit could be one of the worst sketches of all time, but what annoyed me most of all was that joke about Pope Benedict in Weekend Update. Stupid, offensive, and worst of all, totally unfunny. Even the live studio audience didn’t produce a laugh for that one.
Um, I don’t think that’s true. I actually remember that joke getting one of the bigger laughs of the night. I’m also not sure why you think it was all that offensive. Because it parodied the former Pope as a maniacal evil villain? So what?
I think that the Jonah Hill episode was way worse than tonight’s episode
The best part of the show was the “monologue”. I loved the phrase “the increasingly-supple monologue slot of the show”. So true and so welcome if it is funny which tonight was and Drake’s was. In response to the comment, “not sure why we needed Samberg” on the Weekend Update goodbye to Seth, it’s not about us, it’s about Seth although I enjoyed seeing Andy. As a longtime, loyal fan of SNL, even when a sketch isn’t funny, it is still interesting. I wish SNL would have a on-line writers’ blog each week discussing each sketch along with a Q&A segment. I need an explanation of the cold open.
It definitely felt like the writers were expecting McCarthy to do the heavy-lifting this episode, especially with the weak material they provided her. Way to tarnish Seth’s final episode.
“makes its inevitable use in any “Days Of Future Past” commercials that much more terrifying.” — Dear god, don’t give Fox marketing any ideas. Please.
Your reviews of Imagine Dragons were bogus even I dont usually enjoy typical radio music but you can see their passion in it and no less than A+ for it dont b a jerk
I agree. I am NOT a top 40 kind of guy and, frankly, I was introduced to Imagine Dragons through my 12 year old daughter. I hate the non-musically inclined “talent” that passes for music these days. However, Imagine Dragons were great live. I tend to judge a musical act on their live performances rather than what gets auto-tuned and thrown on an album. To downgrade the performance because it didn’t visually stimulate you or have some fancy sideshow is very strange. This group gets and A+ from me for the performance. No dazzling lights or distracting blinky, flashy elements is a GOOD thing.
I was blown away by that performance of “Radioactive” with the orchestra, all the drums and the Kendrick Lamar Grammy-style mashup. It didn’t need lasers or weird lighting — they threw the kitchen sink at that song.
Radioactive was fantastic! Energetic and passionate, it was the only high spot in a weak, weak episode.
The point of the Super Bowl sketch was to satirize it and take down it down a peg as an excessively and boastfully macho event. It was a neat concept, but to drive the point home, they should have cut to beer addled guys in jerseys with their faces painted watching at home, bemused by what was going on.
I didn’t think this was so bad. It was better than the Jonah Hill episode last week. Sure, McCarthy plays the same type of character too often, but she’s awfully good at it and still throws in a few curves. The cold open was supposed to be terrible and succeeded. There were only 2 real duds: “Living Pictures” and the incredibly unfunny final bit with Kyle. “Super Champions” gets an F+ (the plus being for the cheesy graphics). I look forward to McCarthy coming back in a year or so and hope they write her more varied material. (As far as Season 39 episodes go, this one was better than Willis, Goodman, Hutcherson and Hill).
I agree with you about the Kyle Mooney bit…it was horrible! I didn’t always love the digital shorts, but at least when they were bad they were still lively and entertaining unlike the morose, unfunny sketches that Mooney does. I dint think the ‘living pictures’ sketch was that bad, it had some funny moments and definitely did not deserve an F.
I agree with you about the Kyle Mooney bit…it was horrible! I didn’t always love the digital shorts, but at least when they were bad they were still lively and entertaining unlike the morose, unfunny sketches that Mooney does. I dint think the ‘living pictures’ sketch was that bad, it had some funny moments and definitely did not deserve an F.
Actually, I think the Kyle Mooney interview bit was scripted. I’m not an expert of microphones, but I don’t think that one would work in that situation. It would need a windscreen and be placed really close to the speaker’s mouth to avoid picking up the street noise. The sound of the voice’s didn’t change even when he pulled the mike away, which would indicate that they were wearing body mikes.
I also recognized one of the interviewees as an actor I know.
I doubt it was scripted, Kyle’s been doing man-on-the-street interviews like that for years, check out his Youtube channel.
i was in stitches from those interviews. mooney is such a talent.
Calling it the worst SNL of 2014 is not saying much as this was only the third SNL of 2014. Giving “Demons” a D is obviously just a reflection of your personal dislike of the song as I’m sure many like myself love that song. Overall the show was typical of SNL these days, an occasional bright spot amid a lot of forgettable material. The new cast still hasn’t found its legs but I would love to see Mike O’Brien do a skit as David Byrne.
“Reason #22: Jazz … nah, it’s SLAVERY.” Your Twitter campaign to #FreeJayPharoah has been rewarded big time this year, Ryan.
Agreed, it was a nice send-off for Seth. Also a nice hand-off to Cecily–and nice to see she is still doing characters in the show. Hopefully that won’t stop.
It wasn’t the WORST show that honor goes to Drake but it was damn average
That’s two straight weeks that Ryan’s allowed his personal hangups about homophobia to overwhelm his judgment about the cold opens.
Frankly, the whole episode seemed lazy; like the writers were all celebrating Seth all week and only remembered Saturday afternoon that they had a show to do that night. Underdeveloped concepts was the theme for the whole show. For example, I love the Sheila Kelly character, but there wasn’t the variety and creativity that they had in the original (nothing even close to the brick or toaster or golf cart). And another Sarah Palin joke? Really?? Six years later I guess that’s where a social satirist goes when the well is dry.
Delaware 1 Special Report deserved an A. McCarthy is great as the character and the way she couldn’t escape cameras was a hilarious way to freshen things up. If McCarthy hadn’t done at least one character prone to fits of rage and disproportionate violence last night, it would’ve been a missed opportunity.
The skit also had one of the great lines of the entire season: “I am freshmen Congressmen Sheila Kelly and I AM INVINCIBLE!”
One of the worst episodes I’ve ever watched! I have been enjoying SNL more and more these past two years and felt that they were making a comeback; this was a huge setback.
I cannot recall when I have ever hit the fast forward button so often. Even Stefon, in the Weekend Update skit, was not funny.
For me, the only funny bits were the slavery bit and the very last skit with the guy (sorry, I don’t recall his name) doing the interviews about the Super Bowl. I usually don’t enjoy the musical acts, but did enjoy the Imagine Dragons.
Worst skits? All of the others are tied!
Hopefully the season gets better … I doubt that it can get worse!
I think the only thing we can guarantee is that without Seth Meyers it’s going to be considerably different going forward.
More like Night of the Living Portraits: Dead on Arrival (Ouch).
Maybe it’s just me, but I haven’t appreciated any of Melissa McCarthy’s episodes. She just seems to play the same cringe-inducing character over and over.
Two highlights:
Kyle Mooney’s bit. SUPERB. Subversive and DIFFERENT. If they ever remade Ghostbusters (they shouldn’t) couldn’t you just see him playing Rick Moranis’ part?
Also: The Slavery song thing.
The problem with a lot of the sketches these days is they are mainly all one note. It’s a set-up, which is revealed early, and they repeat it a couple of times, before it peters out. You’ve gotta finish strong, and a lot of the sketches don’t – and haven’t for some time. But I’ll give credit where credit is due. Two highlights, and a lot of effort, but overall weak writing.
Makes you wonder, if they did straight improv like you see at the comedy clubs or on ‘Whose Line’, would it make the skits feel fresher?
this episode was terrible. I’m beginning to think Rex Reed was right about Melissa McCarthy.
The whole show was awful, not funny, Melissa McCarthy act is tired. Only bright spot was weekend update, Seth Meyers will be missed
The whole show was awful! Melissa Mccarthy’s act is tired. Only bright spot was weekend update, Seth Meyers will be missed. Just like Bill, Amy and Andy left a void with their departure
Was I the only one who was desperately hoping for the return of Barb Kellner?
Your political correctness is nauseating. Yes…I’m a liberal. It’s comedy. The opening sketch was hilarious.
The opening was hilarious! Yet again, you find some way to be offended by something harmless. The best bits were: Aidy Bryant showing up in the last second of a song to say “Whaaaaaaat!?” and Kenan in the last song singing “this is not want I wanted!” which is so spot-on for Broadway villains.
The Freida Kahlo skit was awful, and what made it so cringe-worthy for me was the fact that you know the cast must know it’s bad as they’re performing it. I mean, do you really see Nasim Pedrad finding the idea of that sketch funny?
The game show skit gets points for me just because ‘pass the mash’ is so ridiculous and somehow got funnier every time she said it.
But hands down, the best skit was Kyle’s. I love him. And if anybody thinks that skit was staged or that the people on the street were actors, go check out his Youtube channel. He’s been doing improv man-on-the-street awkward interviews for years.
If you’re a fan of Imagine Dragons then you need to check out Kongos!
[www.youtube.com] a comment…
Jay Pharaoh and Sasheer Zamata not funny. All others funny.