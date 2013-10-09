Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘One Armed Dude and Three Moms’

Pre-credit sequence. John arrives on Redemption Island and greets his wife. “Candice. It’s me,” he introduces himself. He’s such a courteous man! “What are you doing here?” she asks, either confused or annoyed. John is shell-shocked that Brad lied to him, but Candice isn’t shocked that Brad was lied to. “I knew you were going to be too trusting with people,” Candice tells him. She loves how gullible her husband is, but she knows this bodes ill for his “Survivor” performance.
Us & Them, premiering on FOX at midseason. Back at camp, the Returnees agree that John wasn’t a good liar and Brad gloats about his achievement. He thinks that in past seasons, the five guys would have stayed together, but in a Loved Ones season, “This isn’t Us versus Them, this is Some against Others.” That’s confusing. Caleb thinks he may be in trouble, because he no longer has a Loved One on the other side.
A third pre-credit sequence? Don’t they know I need time to write? At Redemption Island, Candice arrives flipping Brad off. “I was really upset,” Candice tells Jeff Probst about seeing her husband again. She wanted somebody she hated to be sent to Redemption Island. “Somebody like Brad Culpepper,” she adds. Interestingly, Brad greets this without a smirk. Does the bully dislike being bulled? CREDITS!
The couple that puzzles together, um, something somethings together. “Just look away. You’re a child,” Candice tells Brad, who is trying to stare her down. Monica springs to her hubby’s defence. “There’s not just one person voting. There’s an entire tribe voting,” Monica tries telling Candice, who says that Brad has been hushing the women in the camp. Brad interrupts Candice to say that he doesn’t trust women. John, seemingly taking himself as a woman, admits that he has not been hushed, but adds, “He’s not somebody to be trusted.” Brad agrees, “I think you made a wrong decision in trusting me” I’m so distracted by the drama that I can’t pay attention to what the Duel really entails. They’re maneuvering a key across a rope that’s through a ladder. The key unlocks an assortment of puzzle pieces. There are so many puzzle pieces that really the whole thing with the ladder was utterly irrelevant. Window-dressing. Filler. John and Marissa get off to a fast start on the puzzle, while Candice sets her pieces aside in an orderly fashion. “It’s like he designed this himself,” Probst says of fast-moving John. Probst praises Candice for her calm when it comes to everything but Brad Culpepper. “You cut my baby, I cut you,” Candice says. Brad sneers and whispers to his tribe that he can win John’s trust back, proving his point by shouting helpful advice that John follows to victory. Brad is smug. And Candice finishes second and they both survive. There will be great intimacy at Redemption Island tonight! And Marissa is out of the game. “I’m impressed. I’m proud of you,” Gervase tells Marissa, vowing that she’s given him a little more oomph in the game. John has the new Immunity Clue, which Candice instructs should go to Monica. Probst mocks John for this emasculation, but John knows this will put a target on Monica. “Walk it down and put it in the fire,” Brad yaps at his wife. And Monica does just that. “That is the first time that has ever happened,” Probst says. “Doing what she’s told,” Candice says cattily, approving of spouses who do exactly what they’re told when it’s John, but not so much when it’s Monica.
Bow chicka wow wow. Apparently now that it’s a Couples Resort, we’re spending time on Redemption Island, where John is enjoying spending time with Candice. He wanted to play with Candice and how he has the chance. Plus, Candice is catching fish for the two of them. “This will be a fun story to tell the kids one day,” Candice says, well aware that it doesn’t matter who wins, because a million bucks is a million bucks. And all I can think is that these guys haven’t brushed their teeth for 10 days.
Stand by your Brad. Monica is mopey. “People have hurt feelings and they’re bitter and mad,” somebody tries reassuring her, but Monica is sure that the target is on Brad because he’s being so helpful to his fellow castaways. Yup. He’s just a misunderstood leader who’s surely fishing for everybody and doing all of the work around camp and they resent that. Wow is Brad! “You don’t know Brad from ‘Survivor,'” Gervase very correctly tells Monica, saying that Brad might be “decevious.” Gervase figures that somebody’s running the show over there and he knows it isn’t Marissa.
Daddy Braddy gets saddy. Caleb calls Candice out on her spousal inconsistencies, but Brad’s feelings are just a bit hurt, apparently. “It’s just natural for me to kind of lead my family and I have become the leader of this group,” Brad says. He’s already planning ahead and because Caleb is unconnected, he thinks Caleb could be a good target and would bring a Redemption Island Duel at which nobody screams at him. Live to dream, Brad! And for all of my derision just a paragraph ago, Brad is, indeed, providing fish right now. And as he’s out in the water, the other guys are discussing Brad and whether they want to keep him because he would take the target off of them post-Merge. Hayden wants Brad around, but he’s afraid of getting “Johnned.”
Cuckoo for Coconuts. Tyson’s arm is still in a sling. He’s in pain and everybody’s telling him to relax, rest and not help out. “I do like to play it up a little bit,” Tyson admits, noting that this boosts his sympathy and reduces his chore load. Whenever the women go away, Tyson and Gervase go out into the jungle and eat some specially emptied coconuts from outside of the main supply. They’re the Coconut Bandits! Later, Laura returns from the woods and discovers that there are slashes in the coconuts. She isn’t sure what’s happening, but Monica suggests that crabs might be using crowbars to open the coconuts. “Me and Tyson, who would have thought?” Gervase says of Operation Coconut, while Tyson tries telling the women that in Samoa, the coconuts were similarly cracked open. Tyson wants to work with Gervase after a Merge, because they’re both missing their loved ones. He’s also focusing on Aras and Vytas as the pair that would be dangerous if they’re together.
Paddle to the sea. Immunity is back up for grabs. Teams have to paddle out and get five crates. They then have to build stairs with the crates, solve a puzzle, get a key and unlock a flag. They’re playing for Reward as well. It’s tea and coffee and some carbs (or fishing gear). Tyson is determined to compete despite his arm, sending Tina and Kat to the bench. Once again, the Newbies get out to a lead, because the Returnees can’t paddle. Again. This is like going on “Amazing Race” and not being able to drive stick. When the Newbies lose a crate, the Returnees grab the lead back. Things get closer on the stair-building, with the Newbies moving back into the lead. Jeff Probst is throwing out lots of dramatic irony. Tadhana hasn’t won a single challenge yet! The last times Katie went head-to-head with Tina, Tina won! Galang finishes the puzzle first. Did they untie the right key? Yes! Galang wins once again. Laura is sad that Teen Mom’s tribe keeps losing, but she also knows that Teen Mom couldn’t beat her. There are tears.
Beware the three-armed moms. Disheartened Tadhana returns. “Unbelievable. We haven’t won yet. I mean, we suck,” Hayden says. “Today, we lost to a one-armed dude and three moms,” he accurately observes. The men go to get water, but Brad sticks around and tells Teen Mom and Katie that the vote is against Caleb. Teen Mom nods politely, but she isn’t sure if she can trust Brad, who warns them that if they lose another challenge, “it’s nut-cuttin’ time.” Ick. The non-Brad men want to target Teen Mom, but Caleb realizes that there’s something fishy to Brad sticking behind and talking to the women. He thinks, however, that he can trust Vytas and Hayden. Brad’s opinion appears to have changed, though and now he wants to strengthen the tribe and he’s back to targeting Teen Mom and… Oh, whatever.
Tribal Council. “This is not how I envisioned it,” Brad says, telling Jeff that they’ve lost two challenges solely due to puzzles and he blames Teen Mom. Teen Mom wants to find options and she’s determined not to whine. “It’s really tough when you’ve got your dirty laundry getting aired,” Brad says, insisting that the word that’s been spreading is false. Jeff tells Brad that voting out somebody without a loved one would be better for him, which Brad agrees with. This gives Caleb pause. “I love a blindside. Do I want to be the butt of it? No, I don’t,” Caleb says, claiming he’s the low man on the totem pole and accusing Brad of campaigning against him. Brad denies this, like everything else. “The problem is, once you distrust someone, it’s really hard to regain their trust,” Hayden says. Caleb announces that he’s writing Brad’s name down, because he doesn’t want to write Teen Mom’s down. He tells Teen Mom and Katie that they can join him Brad insists he isn’t writing Caleb’s name down. This shocks Aras.
The vote. Caleb does, is promised, write Brad’s name down. Brad, as promised, doesn’t vote for Caleb and votes for Teen Mom. Nobody plays an Idol. Probst tallies: Brad. Ciera. Ciera. Brad. Ciera. BRAD. A tie! Revote! We’ll see if this changes anything, since the lines are pretty much drawn. Hayden writes a “C” and crosses it out and laughs nervously. Probst tallies again: Brad. Ciera [Hayden’s vote.]. Brad. BRAD. Wow! “Well-played. I’m not mad at you,” Brad tells Caleb. “I made a bad move. I’m not like everybody else,” Brad says as he leaves. “What just happened?” Teen Mom asks. Jeff Probst says it’s one of the most shocking votes ever. I’m not sure about that. But it was definitely fun. Brad arrives at Redemption Island waving the white flag and Candice is giddy about the opportunity to take Brad out of the game for good.
Bottom Line, I. Marissa didn’t get to participate very much in the game, but she seemed feisty and smart and capable. I wish she could have had the chance to do more. I’m not crushed by her absence, but mostly I’m just going to have Redemption Island to talk to her about tomorrow morning. That’s less fun.
Bottom Line, II. For the first time, I started to feel like this was getting unpleasant, the one-sidedness of the season. On one hand, I like watching Brad lose and another Tadhana loss set up a really good Tribal Council and some interesting power shifts. On the other hand, you invite loved ones out to play “Survivor” with returning players and then you split them up and then the Newbies lose absolutely everything? That’s not a fun “Survivor” experience at all. I know it’s not anybody’s job to make “Survivor” a fun experience and I’m not saying this is unfair, just that it’s sad to take people who were excited about a new experience and then just watch them get beaten down. This is a personal-feeling comment, not a “Survivor” game comment, of course. But I guess you could ponder this: The Newbies keep leading the parts of challenges that are most in their physical control and they keep blowing the parts that are most “Survivor”-familiar. Back in “Fans vs. Favorites,” they only had four weeks before the tribes were shuffled and each side voted out two players, so there’s nothing to suggest that the game will always be weighed in favor of an All-Returning Tribe against an All-New Tribe. So, again, I’m not blaming “Survivor” for this. I’m just imagining how I would feel if I dreamed of having the same awesome “Survivor” experience as my loved one and then everything kept sucking. Anyway, though… enough empathy.
Bottom Line, III. Stupid Brad. Stupid Brad responding to getting blindsided with the class and respect of somebody who understands the way “Survivor” has to be played sometimes. Stupid Brad, actively admitting that he made a bad decision that led to his downfall. There’s something so unpleasant about briefly being forced to somewhat like Brad. Because I was really building up a deep reservoir of dislike for Brad, with the way he keeps responding to the antipathy hurled in his direction, with the way that he talked over Candice and ordered Monica around and with the way that his unlikability forced Monica to be his unlikable and oblivious defender. And kudos to Caleb, not just for correctly reading his position in the game and having a spine, but also for doing it in the way that he did. I feel like Caleb realized that people and also viewers are at least somewhat judging him based on Colton, so he decided to pull off a massive blindside right out in the open. That was a ballsy and dramatic move and he did it in a way in which he was both earnest, but also smart. Works for me.
Bottom Line, IV. On the other hand, it’s absurd that Teen Mom and Tina’s Daughter are still in the game. They’ve been useless in challenges, useless at strategy and yet they’re pushing deeper and deeper into the game at a stage where, under most circumstances, the useless people are supposed to be out first. And it’s worse, because Teen Mom and Tina’s Daughter are also aligned with two of the less useful returning players. They make a totally natural weak power quartet if things properly Merge. Nobody wants that.
Bottom Line, V. Candice has displayed a certain amount of unexpected verve these past couple weeks, but with John she makes an uninteresting couple. I see potential, though, for some Redemption Island drama, followed by a fun Duel next week.
Anyway, though, that was a good episode. Your thoughts?
Brad deserved it 100% after destroying his tribe/alliance last week by taking John out for absolutely no intelligent reason.
The 5 guys should have just stuck together and knocked out the worthless women. Voting out Marissa was stupid choice. She seemed somewhat able at challenges.
Even more so considering the way that John absolutely destroyed the puzzle. Obviously it was just one puzzle, but considering how pathetic Teen Mom, Tina’s dau, and Caleb have been at the puzzles, I would have liked my chances had John stuck around and been the puzzle builder.
1st Tribal Teen Mom should have gone home instead of Marissa, because she’s incredibly weak, and failed at the puzzle.
I thought John telling Brad about the idol was a sign of trust, but I guess not. I don’t think Brad liked that John was talking strategy and seemed to have a mind of his own.
Teen Mom is terrible. She’s not even in shape and she’s shown she is terrible in puzzles. It makes no sense. This tribe has arguably gotten rid of their two best girls and two best men. Yikes.
Brad was questioning his John’s loyalty because John didn’t want to search for the idol together with Brad, John just said he would do it.
Funny thing is John seemed to be doing that more to protect their secret two person alliance and idol clue sharing that could hurt both of them, than to screw John over. But Brad didn’t see it as such.
I’m just amazed that the HII is actually ‘hidden’. When did they start making them hard to find again? And has anybody been looking for them?
I guess Brad started it so why not burn the whole house down? Caleb may not care if his tribe keeps losing so long as he’s still around. I don’t see them turning things around now with two strong guys gone. But then again they weren’t exactly winning either with those guys.
One thing I heard about RI is that you can still trade out with a loved one before the challenge. If that’s true, the producers aren’t showing that aspect of the twist.
“you can still trade out with a loved one before the challenge”
Yeah, that’s the whole reason why they voted out Rachel a week or so ago, thinking that maybe Tyson would take her place in the Duel, thus weakening his own team.
I wonder if a pair could swap back and forth, such as (for example) Monica going in for Brad next week and then Brad going back in for Monica the next.
That’s what I mean – you can do a swap at every duel. It’s not just a one time deal.
Can’t say I’m a fan of that new info Mulderism.
It should be a one shot deal to switch. Otherwise the pair of loved ones could be looking at the given challenge in the arena, and deciding who should do it.
Are you sure that they can swap at each challenge? You’d think they’d show Jeff asking Gervase if he wanted to swap w/ Marissa since it was her last episode on the show.
That’s what I heard in an exit interview.
This is why I keep watching this show, for moments like that.
After all these seasons, you’d think these people would understand that NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOUR ALLIANCE AND YOUR WORD. You can be the biggest jerk and the least likable person in the game, but if you are loyal to your alliance, you can ride the whole way through, even when your side is down on numbers.
Brad’s an awful player, but I hope he sticks around simply because he is entertaining. He’s mixing it up and causing tension. Every season needs a good villain, and Brad is filling that role. I do wish Tadhada was more competitive, however. How can no one on the tribe do a puzzle?
Who is the fourth player in the weak power quartet? Hayden or Vytas? Do you think Hayden is on the outs now or maybe both guys that aren’t Caleb?
Ciera and Katie clearly aren’t useless at the game if they can keep surviving despite their challenge performances. And in what way are Laura and Tina useless returning players? They’re both very physically fit, and Tina’s a good player, if I recall – good enough to win her first time round. Bit sexist to disregard them all as useless women.
I don’t for a second think Dan is sexist, and in fact credit him with often exposing the sexism that’s rife within the game because of the actual sexist involved, aka the host.
That said, I do disagree with Dan on the second part about Laura and Tina. Teen Mom and Katie are in fact useless and are merely sticking around because the power in the alliance wants to target someone else, not because of anything they are actively doing.
Marissa went down because of her comments at the beginning of the game toward Brad.
Rachel went out purely because they wanted Tyson to switch with her.
John went out because Brad outthought himself and is very bad at Survivor.
Brad went out because Caleb made a brilliant forward-thinking move.
Ciera and Katie had no agency on any of those decisions.
That said I’m not sure by what metric Tina and Laura could be seen as less useful players. Tina, along with Aras, is the driving force of the main alliance. And after this week, it could be argued that Laura is quickly becoming one of the best puzzle builders in Survivor history, and since most challenges are defined by the puzzle, rather than the set-up, Laura might be the most important person on the tribe in pre-merge challenges.
Marissa went down because of Gervase’s celebrating.
If Gervase doesn’t do that, no one has ANY reason to vote off Marissa and either Teen Mom or Tina’s dau go home for being weak and/or puzzle failing.
Agree with Mike. Teen Mom is awful. No presence in challenges or strategy.
@ Jobin — I think both factored into the decision to get out Marissa. If I recall correctly, Brad said something about getting her out b/c of those comments BEFORE the immunity challenge and then used Gervase as a reason to get rid of her to the tribe.
Understood about the comments against Brad being Brad’s real movitation for getting out Marissa, but I don’t see how Brad could sell getting out Marissa without Gervase celebrating like a fool after nearly drowning.
At most the rest of the guys would have gone, “ok brad we know you want Marissa gone, but we have all the power, and can wait to get her out next tribal, and this increases our chances of winning the next challenge.” If he persists, then he likely would have been gone sooner for trying to run the game, etc.
Not every negative comment about a female is sexism.
“The last times Katie went head-to-head with Tina, Tina won!”
I think he said about Teen Mom and Laura, who were competing against each other at the puzzle stage. Tina sat the challenge out. Also, you refer to Aras being shocked by Caleb at Tribal, but it was Vytas.
Anyway… :-) Great ep. I’m enjoying this season far more than I expected (especially as I hadn’t even planned to watch because of Colton). Loved seeing Brad get his comeuppance, and I hope John and Candice destroy him in the duel next week. He’s a jerk and a terrible “Survivor” player. And a jerk. A big, dumb jerk.
Dan,
Do you know what the rules are this season for tie votes? If Brad and Teen Mom would have tied during the 2nd vote, what would have happened?
Fire building?
Everyone BUT Brad/Teen Mom draw rocks?
It’d be rock drawing for everyone but Brad and Ciera if there was another tie (potentially a 2 minute discussion before rock drawing to see if anyone would switch, like they had in Marquesas, the one time rocks were drawn). The “Purple Rock” scenario is there to break ties, and it did, since there’s no way Vytas was going to risk his life in the game to save Brad, who would be safe.
I wish I would have known that, even though it would have been pretty clear that someone was going to switch and Brad was going to go home.
Also would have explained why Braden was shown having such a hard time voting, considering by writing down Teen Mom again, there was a chance he was sending himself home. Without that info, everyone just assumes it goes to a fire building comp against Brad and Teen mom.
I really wanted to like the loved ones’ tribe. I thought they were going to be the one who dominated (Hayden, John, Brad all on one tribe?) and Vytas, Marissa, Rachel, and Caleb seemed to have the immense upper hand over the other t ribe, especially once Rupert and Mrs Rupert swapped. I’m shocked that Teen Mom is still around. She has shown shes poor in challenges and it seems obvious, ya know, since her mom cries EVERYTIME, that they are jumping right back together. Teen Mom is my new least favorite.
I disliked Brad, but that tribe will be weaker and less interesting with him gone. To get rid of arguably your best two challenge-players in consecutive weeks when you haven’t won is problematic.
Good episode. I called Brad going home after what was one of the strangest pre-tribal sequences I’ve ever seen. Good episode, one of the best pre-merge tribals, and glad to see Tyson holding it down.
Mrs Rupert has actually been crushing it in the challenges at diving down underwater, usually that is pretty hard, even for some of the guys.
It didn’t look very deep. Six to eight feet under water. It was almost too shallow to dive.
Doesn’t matter how deep it was, you have to hold your breath while you untie a complex knot underwater. Mrs Rupert has indeed been crushing it.
I actually like Brad, and hope he takes Monica’s place next week. He’s made a couple bad choices but I like how he sees it as a “game” and nothing more. The current Red tribe now might be the most worthless tribe in survivor history. And for the love of God how have they not found the idol yet?
I loved the move Caleb made even though it might have been a very stupid thing to do at this point in the game. If I were him I would have gone idol searching (favorably with nobody watching and searching the jungle like a maniac if necessary) and prepare to kick Brad out after the weaker links are gone. At the end of the day it will be tadhanas downfall that they played too strategically aggressive too early in the game. But I loved the feistiness of his move and wish he would have thought about the possible place-switching.
Regarding the rules: Are you sure loved ones can switch places multiple times? Wouldn’t have John done that because he felt miserable for letting Candice take the heat? And also the tierules… don’t they switch firemaking and rockdrawing from season to season?
I’m pretty sure I heard that in a exit interview podcast last week. The fact that this has never been offered at the duels makes me question it though.
Caleb made it pretty clear that he thought Brad was gunning for him (which he was), so he couldn’t just sit around and wait to get rid of Brad. He made the perfect move that someone in his position could make.
I think the rock drawing is a much better tiebreaker because it basically forces someone to go back on their alliance in order to avoid getting eliminated themselves. Much juicier than seeing who’s a better Bear Grylls.
Instead of throwing it in the fire, Monica should have read the clue out loud. Then she would have gained the trust of her entire team, and possibly the other team as well. Plus she would have avoided any accusations of sexism, or being subservient to Brad. I really hope Brad loses the RI challenge.
I said the same thing. Why not share the clue with your whole tribe? Then you not only get rid of the target on your back, but they actively like you more for helping them out. Stupid spiteful move, her and Brad are made for each other. I bet she takes his place next week (if his machismo will allow him to accept that).
I hope she doesn’t take his place. Brad made this bed for himself, he should be man enough to lie in it. It just occurred to me that you shouldn’t read the clue out loud until you get back to your camp. Since the same clue applies to both camps. I hope someone on the “loved ones” team figures out that if you find the HII in your camp, you have a pretty good idea of where it’s hidden in the other camp. I wonder if part of the reason Brad voted out John was so he could be the only one looking for the idol. How sad for him that he couldn’t find it.
Way to go Caleb! It was the time to strike, since his name *was* out there. Brad’s ‘over-thinking’ rightfully backfired… Now even if the other guys want to go after Caleb for forcing the tie and breaker – he can always team up with the girls if needs be. Sure they are weak but they should just plan on losing anyway and start looking toward the merge now. Its just numbers that count right about now and there are benefits to bringing weak ones to the merge table… the less threatening the better chance of overall survival.
I know they teased Monica taking Brad’s place in the next episode, but if she does that it would be one of the dumbest moves in Survivor history right along side Tyson voting himself out basically, Erik giving up immunity and anything James did. It would put Brad in a position to get immediately resent to Redemption because the veterans would vote him back in against Monica if she even survives the duel.
I can’t see that happening at all. What I was wondering was if at the end of the puzzle if John wouldn’t put his last piece in and see if Candice could beat Marisa and if she didn’t he would fall on his sword, not put the piece in and let Candice stay in the game. If my girlfriend was on the show with me I would at least think about that.
And nearly every girl who read this just made a little “ohhh” sound :-)
I was actually thinking the same thing and was a little disappointed when he didn’t… also, unlike Brad/Monica, it would serve the couple game wise to keep the female since she is a way stronger competitor
They must have discussed what to do if they need to go head-to-head with each other. I think the only way a couple could really handle that is by agreeing to each try as hard as they can to win. If you “fell on your sword” to let your loved one win, that could lead to a lifetime of resentment, especially if you felt that they squandered the opportunity you gave them.
Yeah the only reason I brought it up is because of what Eve said. Candice is by far the stronger of the two players. John had two idol clues and was part of the majority alliance and still got voted off. He’s blown a big advantage that Candice handed to him. I think he also owes it to Candice to take one for the team. It’s obvious he is gullible and/or not good enough to win the game. They will both be in very tough positions if they make it off of RI, but I think Candice has by far a better shot than John considering this is her 3rd time playing. That’s why I brought up that scenario. If it was Tyson vs Rachel I would say Rachel should fall on the sword if the roles were the same.
Marissa looked so sad to be leaving the show, it kinda broke my heart.
I feel like the loved ones thought process is “we keep losing challenges, and we got rid of our 2 strongest girls. Instead of getting rid of the 2 girls who are making us lose, let’s start picking off our strongest guys!”