Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘One-Man Wrecking Ball’

Pre-credit sequence. Galang voted out Laura M last week. I barely remember that. Laura B says that it was sad to see somebody voted out first, but she’s relieved that it wasn’t her. “I feel like an octopus,” Tina says cryptically. Aras was the only person who looked into Laura M’s eye when she left and he hopes that she takes Redemption gracefully, rather than targeting Aras as a ringleader and singling him out. The next morning, Tyson and Gervase are planning for a Merge and anticipating that Aras will align with Vytas immediately, so they both agree that if they lose again, they may need to target Aras. This leads to Tyson talking about Aras’ Zen beliefs which leads to Tyson’s declaration, “I believe in magic. It’s awesome.” Tyson knows he has to tread lightly and agrees, “That’s the tricky part – When to dethrone King Aras,” Tyson isn’t pushing Gervase too hard, but Gervase is determined he doesn’t want to be viewed as a chess piece. He announced that he and Tyson are a power couple. Gervson? Tyvase? Yeah. Tyvase, for sure.
Counting to 100 is a challenge. It’s off to Redemption Island Arena, ostensibly for another Duel. John, Brad and Laura enter. Ciera says she’s had a weird feeling all day, which doesn’t surprise Laura. “She came from me. She’s part of me. We’re alright. We’re still in this,” Laura says, before saying there’s no chance she’s swapping with Ciera. In the Duel, competitors must race across a balance beam collecting numbered tiles and then putting them in order. That seems really simple and dumb. Let’s see if it’s more complicated than just knowing the numbers between 1 and 100. Yeah. This is stupid. Laura and John get out to an early lead as Brad struggles with his numbers between 1 and 10, but balance problems bring John back to Brad. Laura has a big lead on the fourth and final bag and wins the Duel with ease. It’s close, but John wins and Brad is heading home. “I’m so sorry,” Monica says. “Through my fault or no fault of my own, I probably became an anchor,” Brad tells Monica. “I’m going to have to do this all by myself,” Monica laments. Laura opts to give the Immunity Clue/target to Vytas, who continues the recent trend of dumping the clue in the fire. Twist! “After 14 days of playing against your loved ones, we’re going to switch things up,” Probst tells the tribes. Commercial!
Switcheroo time! We’re drawing for new tribes. New buffs are in covered tubes. Tyson insists on taking his buff last, to let fate decision. Tyson, Gervase and Aras all move to Tadhana, while Vytas and Katie move to Galang. So if you’re keeping score at home: Monica, Tina, Katie, Laura, Kat and Vytas are Galang, where Vytas is the only guy. Gervase, Caleb, Aras, Tyson, Hayden and Ciera are the only Tadhanas, where Ciera is the only woman. “I fancy myself a ladies man, Jeff, so this is the perfect place for me,” Vytas says. It seems as if New Tadhana is much younger and stronger than New Galang, which may or may not end up being a major advantage.
Food, glorious food. We start in the very masculine New Tadhana. Tyson thinks that his new beach is way cooler than the old one. Over in Tadhana, it’s 3-3 for Newbies and Returnees. There’s some question on how much information will be shared. Caleb doesn’t hesitate to tell folks what happened with John’s elimination, with Caleb and Hayden actually telling Tyson the clues to the Immunity Idol. “Stupid will be stupid,” Tyson sighs. The Returnees arrive at Tadhana with healthy appetites, which leaves Hayden feeling threatened. “It’s definitely a goal to eat and steal as much food from this tribe as I can,” Tyson declares, while downing a coconut and eating a banana. Tyson’s goal is to appear just helpful enough to be accepted, while also taking more than his share and vowing to be “a one-man wrecking ball” on the food.
New tribes, new targets. Over at New Galang, Tina is overjoyed to be reunited with Katie. It’s interesting that after the swap, there’s only one pair of loved ones together and it’s Tina and Katie. This is, as you’d imagine, what Tina had been hoping for. “I’ve been playing water and now I can play blood,” Tina says. Vytas feels like he has lost all control, which is probably pretty apt. Monica wants to force her fellow Galangs to agree to stick with the original alliance, which is exactly what you’d want to do if you’re Monica and you just watched your hubby leave the game. Kat is uninterested in any commitments. “You want to learn how to play ‘Survivor’? Shut it,” Kat declares. Because if there’s anybody whose advice I’d seek out on how to play “Survivor,” it would be Kat. The new arrivals at Tadhana are taking over, with Tyson deflecting blame onto Aras whenever possible. He’s apologizing for Aras’ bossiness and trying to make it clear that he isn’t in charge. “I have to do everything I can to get to Day 39,” Tyson says.
You’ve got to pray just to make it today. They’re praying over at Galang, or Kat is trying to pray. “There’s not a lot of play for me coming in here,” Vytas says. I’m confused by why we’re spending so long on Kat’s difficulties praying. We get it. She’s not great with words, but her heart was in the right place. Now Vytas is doing what Vytas does: He’s telling everybody about his time in the hoosegow. “It’s a neat part of a man that can share his emotions and feelings,” Laura says, comparing Aras’ sensitivity to Rupert’s willingness to be emotional. Vytas is making the ladies love him by talking about how all he wants to do is repair his relationship with Aras. I’d describe Laura as “smitten, but slightly cautious.”
Koi oh Koi. Immunity time! The challenge involves racing out to a cage at the bottom of the ocean. Each cage contains a fish trap. Each fish trap contains puzzle pieces. The usual. They’re also playing for Reward in the form of a picnic. “His swimming has improved quite a bit from Day One,” Probst says of Gervase. Wow. Tina and Laura open the cage, but they forget to bring back the first trap. Will that be it for the new Galang? Probst sure thinks it’s a catastrophe. Tadhana has a huge lead as they start puzzle-making. But Tyson and Aras struggle with the puzzle, as Tina and Monica begin coming back. “You never know in ‘Survivor,'” Probst crows. Galang thinks they’ve solved the puzzle. They celebrate. But they’re wrong. They think they’ve solved it again. But they’re wrong. Again. Tadhana thinks they have it and they do! “Wow,” Probst says.
More than one way to skin a Kat. So, now what for Galang? They’re all dejected. “On the inside, I’m so frustrated with Tina and Laura B,” Vytas says, knowing that he can’t act out. “If it’s me tonight, I don’t blame you. If it’s somebody else, I feel horrible guilt,” Tina says. Vytas keeps quiet. “Being a man in the midst of only women, whatever they choose to do is going to go down,” Vytas admits. Kat figures that Vytas is going out, but what she really wants to do is get rid of Monica, who won’t shut up. Kat goes to Tina to suggest booting Monica, which Tina’s kinda OK with, except for the possibility of being in a female minority post-Merge. Tina turns around and narcs to Monica, a situation which Monica calls “a little worrisome.” “I need to do what’s best for Monica,” Monica says, before going and confronting Kat, who lies to her face about the conversation with Tina. Kat lies and lies and lies, but ends up hugging Monica and saying that Vytas may need to go out. Monica has learned the “Survivor” Golden Rule, which is “Do unto others before the do unto you” and Vytas is more than willing to vote for anybody. Tina tells us that it’s a coin-toss as they head for Tribal.
Tribal Council. Kat begins by saying that she and Monica aren’t getting along, spinning more lies. Monica says that she just wants trust. “I genuinely love Monica and I love the girls,” Kat says. “Trust in this game is sticking with your alliance no matter what,” Vytas needles. Kat promises Monica that she’s always had her back, but Monica is hesitant. “I feel like the women should stick together,” Kat says. Vytas emphasizes that Kat has made mistakes in loyalties, while he has made no mistakes. Vytas says it’s up to the women to decide if they can trust him. Kat repeats that she loves them and she’s had their back. “I’ve heard stories about her not having people’s backs,” Vytas says. “It sucks to make mistakes, but I haven’t,” Vytas closes. Kat is red-faced as we go to vote.
The Vote. Kat votes for Vytus, or some variation on his name. Vytus votes for Kat. Probst tallies: Vytus. Kat. Kat. And that’s that already. Kat. KAT. An astounding piece of self-immolation is complete. “Thank you,” Vytas tells his ladies. “I’m worried about Hayden,” Kat says, worrying that this may have embarrassed Hayden, that he may not want to date somebody who didn’t even make the Merge. Those are truly words to live by. Dating is for Mergers.
Bottom Line, Part I. Farewell, Brad Culpepper. That’ll teach you to count to 100 faster. What a dumb, dumb Duel. And what a fittingly anti-climactic exit for the guy who was probably the dominant figure for the first 14 days of the game. We’ll see how reflective Brad has become regarding the mistakes he made in his handling of power at Tadhana. At least his tenure was memorable, I suppose.
Bottom Line, Part II. Kat was always a weird choice to be brought back to “Survivor.” Yes, she’s cute and yes she’s kinda goofy in a silly blonde way, but she wasn’t all that strategically clever in “Survivor: One World” and she didn’t prove to be strategically clever here. And yes, those were both understatements. I don’t care how annoying Monica is, if Monica wasn’t becoming an actual threat to Kat, there’s no excuse for Kat to decide this was the right moment to flip on a free-floating player without a loved one, rather than just cleanly knocking out one of the most sympathetic and strong players in the game, part of the most powerful remaining duo. Why would you do that? Kat went from having nobody even considering her to sending herself to Redemption Island in a matter of seconds. On the list of people who might have been targeted at this Tribal Council, you had Vytas as the Odd Man Out and really it should have been unanimous. You had Tina taking personal responsibility for blowing a challenge that she did, indeed, co-blow, so if you wanted to take the “strengthening the tribe” approach, she might have been the second pick. But nobody was ever going to get around to considering Kat until Kat forced them to. You’ve got to give Vytas some credit for the speed with which he ingratiated himself to his new tribe, while also taking credit away from all of the women for the obviousness of his ploy and its effectiveness. Side note, though: Did it benefit Tina to narc on Kat rather than just trying to push Kat to vote Vytas out now, while promising to get Monica out next? Or if you’re Tina do you figure that you’ve been dealt a really weak tribe and you’ll get more chances to vote Vytas out later, so you might as well jettison the person whose loyalty is somewhat in question? I dunno. Voting out Kat neither eliminates a real threat, nor does it make a weak tribe stronger, so it was just a vote of pique that Kat brought upon herself. I haven’t been especially impressed with Tina all season so far. She’s been a real dud at puzzles and those were allegedly her strength coming in.
Bottom Line, Part III. I really feel like there was a lot of bad acting, post-shuffle. Vytas pretty much announced, “You’re women, so I’m going to play on your sensitivities” and his tribe bought in totally. We’ll have to see if Tyson’s really, really, really vocal attempts to deflect to Aras will pay off. It’s hard to know if even Tyson expects it to pay off. Tyson strikes me as one of those players who create drama or little side-bets just to amuse himself. Since Tyson amusing himself is semi-amusing TV, I’m OK with it.
Seriously, Vytas is really good, the way he pushed just enough, but primarily let Kat dig her own grave. Heck of a move by Vytas to keep himself alive for another round when he really shouldn’t have been able to.
And Kat in her most Karl Pilkington-esque way might have actually stumbled on to something clever there, because as Sophie Clarke said on twitter after the episode “although… when considering potential mates, “would this person make the merge?” is actually a pretty good barometer”
Yea Vytas has already won the real Survivor; 8months in LA county with no gang affiliations. Hes probably talked himself out of alot worse than redemption island. Kat was way out of her depth at that tribal council
What do you make of all this clue burning? Is it really that bad to have an immunity idol?
Nicky – It’s weird. And I wonder if it would have made any difference if Probst had warned them in advance that a shuffle was coming. It would have had to have. I mean, surely Vytas doesn’t care about putting a target on himself if he knows there’s already a target on himself. And that’s probably true for a bunch of other people.
But yeah, the superiority about Idols has been silly this season and it has all been based on John being stupid.
The Vytas play could have been to take the clue and read it out to the whole tribe. No advantage for any one player, adds more interest in the game. Also, it’s weird that people apparently aren’t looking for the idols. Given that they’re usually hidden in plain sight, clues may not even be necessary.
Either the producers decided to stop hiding the clues in obvious places or these are some really dumb players. In recent seasons past you had people finding them over and over without even needing clues.
I’m quite certain the idol is buried. Clues are necessary.
I can’t believe that nobody has decided to read the clue aloud – either to their own team, or everyone right there at Redemption – because it would take the target off your back, but also give you a clue that you could try to use, and also appear as a favor to everyone else, possibly putting yourself into their good graces. Seems kinda childish that they just keep tossing it.
Getting Kat out was so dumb! I get from Monica, because Kat was coming after her, but what’s the other’s excuses? Between a savy, strong, social, likable dude with an equally savvy, strong, likable dude who’s a winner of the game, AND a dumb, naive girl who has no shot to the game against anyone, you vote HER out? So, so dumb.
It’s smart for Tina, because it keeps Katie off the chopping block. If Galang loses next week, they can boot off Vytas since he’s an easy target. If they booted Vytas (a former Tadhana member) this week, they may have been inclined to boot off Katie, another Tadhana transplant, next time, and that isn’t good for Tina’s game.
I don’t see how it’s smart for Tina. She seems to be in control of the alliance and has her daughter as a loyal member. I don’t think either her or her daughter is touchable at this point. Both Kat and Monica went to her. Vytas may be the easy out, but they still have Laura whom no one seems to like and is on the outs. Seems to me like Monica/Tina/Tina’s Daughter are running that alliance.
It’s a smart move for both Tina and her alliance. If Kat makes it to the merge, there’s a good chance she’ll switch to be with Hayden. Plus they have a better chance of winning the next challenge if they keep Vytas. And on the slight chance that they win, Tadhana could vote out Aras, which would keep Vytas in “their pocket.”
I think Tina’s move was smart. It builds and soldifies trust with Monica, who’s alone in the game.
Which is of greater benefit to Tina’s game, since Kat is always going to be waiting to pair up with Hayden.
It also keeps Monica around who’s older and one would assume weaker in individual immunity challenges.
Would have been interesting to see if Tina would have had a different thought process had Brad still been on RI though.
What’s perplexing to me is that it seems like (for the 100th time on Survivor), the decision to get rid of Vytas sprung not from the fact that he was a minority from the other team, but simply because of Girl Power. I guess they could have been saying “let’s keep it all girls” as shorthand for voting out the person who happens to be a man, but past Survivor seasons indicate that it’s actually just because they feel the need to have an all-girl alliance, which is baffling. This isn’t a group of co-workers in an office somewhere who feel they might be the target of actual sexism, this is a gameshow where everyone has to stab everyone in the back – who the hell cares what gender they are? I’d be aligning myself with every creature under the sun if it meant I could win.
Speaking as a guy. I’m not in favor of the girl-power alliance, I tend to find them boring. I’m also not a fan of the bro-liance like Brad instituted in the beginning of the season.
I do think that the girl-power thing certain benefits, particularly, the alpha-female and that is why its usually so promising. There are usually less “alphas” amongst the women on this show, so by eliminating other leaders/alphas they ensure their position. In addition to balancing the playing field during individual immunity challenges. It also is a way to easily unite the women together and gives them a common rallying cry.
So whilst I don’t like them, they make a lot of sense and can be really effective with the right leader.
BBQ – I don’t think guys have that great of an advantage in individual immunity, since brute strength isn’t tested. Agility, endurance, innate athleticism, hand-eye coordination, mental focus, etc are not a guy or girl thing. BUT they might cast more athletic guys than girls though, cuz prominent boobs and asses have nothing to do with an athletic physique. Different selection criteria for males v. females, methinks.
Hislocal — Kat was voted out — it wasn’t a ‘girl power’ play. It was an alliance and loyalty thing…
I thought it was a good episode. I was fairly surprised Vytas didn’t get voted out. I thought the whole thing was a red herring. I think Tyson is joking around with the anti-Aras stuff at this point. It would be unbelievably dumb to vote out Aras and intentionally create a 3 relatives vs 2 returnees dynamic with the red tribe.
I think Tyson THINKS he’s joking around, but he’s being way too over the top, and it’s going to bite him in the ass.
No more nicknames?
Mulderism – I didn’t have an especially good day and I thought I’d skip the accusations of sexism for one week.
Don’t let the haters drag you down! It was just one stupid woman who was complaining.
Elevation – No, no. I understood the principle — In that particular recap, there were nicknames for two female contestants and zero men. I’d say that it’s the show that tends to diminish female contestants FAR more than I do, but I’m not incapable of understanding the POV that it might rub some readers the wrong way. Some days I’m happy to stand by certain pieces of silliness in my writing. Other days, it just isn’t worth it.
And Stepford Wife Monica was pretty assertive this week. Teen Mom Ciera was useless as ever.
Survivor is the most sexist show there is. If they really wanted to make it different they would have a show in the arctic. But then they couldn’t stick women in bikinis.
Come on now Dan, us regulars know you’re fine. It was probably just Laura or Teen Mom using an alias because they were “upset at how they were being portrayed.”
I would never call Dan sexist, but I also got that point and am glad Dan saw it too and didn’t continue the trend. As a female fan of Survivor, I definitely find the show doesn’t shocase the female players POV as much as the men, in screentime, confessionals, storylines, what have you. Though if there truly are reasons for nicknames in the future, i’m all for it!
I didn’t have a problem with the jokes, and I knew to take them as just jokes, considering Dan is usually one of the first people to voice annoyance at Probst’s usual challenge admonishment of any females performance in any challenge.
Good episode, but as mentioned, the duel (a repeat of a Survivor: Redemption Island immunity challenge) was awful and Kat being voted off doesn’t really change the game much. The season has been entertaining though and the merge should be reeeally interesting, especially with a lot of people wanting to take out Aras and Vytas.
I love Tyson but cannot help but think he is doomed. Tyson doing Tyson stuff today was refreshing and hilarious, but it looked like they were setting him up for some sort of doom. Let’s hope not.
This was a decent episode. Hate to see Laura stick around, especially at the expense of Brad.
Kat is just laughably stupid. At least she was entertaining.
I really like Vytas (I think he’s #2 behind Tyson) and glad to see he stuck around. I’m not a fan of much of anyone on his tribe and hope the merge comes soon.
I thought for sure Tyson was going out because we saw so much of him. I never thought I’d say this, considering how much I used to hate him, but I’m glad he’s still around! :-)
Of course Ciera gets a strong tribe. now she will never leave. I’m so sick of her… What a useless player who has just gotten lucky at tribal councils.
Considering Tina’s biggest ally in the game is Aras, I can sort of see why Tina’s consideration is more of vote out Kat or Monica rather than swaying Kat into voting out Vytas (who Tina might not want out as she could form Aras/Vytas/Katie/Tina alliance down the road). I actually think Monica poses a bigger threat to Tina (if she does intend to break Aras and herself off from her original alliance later on), but Kat also was the only other person with a loved one remaining. It’s a toss up, so I don’t think Tina made a bad decision, per se, given the opportunity Kat gave her.
But yeah, Kat really made a big blunder and caused herself to be voted out more than anything else. Vytas did well to ingratiate himself into the women while banking on Kat’s mistake, but then I think he overplayed it a lot in the tribal council.
Keep in mind that Tina and Monica were in an alliance with Aras before the tribe swap. I consider it likely that this had a part in the decision to keep Vytas, in hopes of bringing him into the alliance post-merge. Kat is dumb, but I’m sure even she could figure out that she was on the “outs” with the Monica, Tina, Aras, Tyson, and Gervase alliance. Kat would have turned on them post-merge and joined up with Hayden. Smart move by Tina/Monica.
I wonder if the simplicity of the Redemption Island challenge was the result of Probst’s bias channeled through his executive producer role in an attempt to give Brad a chance at possibly beating Laura at a puzzle. I think it’s safe to assume Probst would have been rooting for Brad, given his player preferences.
So I guess with the ‘mistakes’ made, the Kat was out of the bag, eh?
Funny that Monica seemed to want to take credit for going on the offensive – when it was decisively Tina who made that call. Kind of slick, actually. Stepford had no idea that she had just been manipulated.
Speaking of, I don’t think Vytas’ overtly submissive (!) antics factored much at all… Kat was gone the moment she opened *her* mouth; such a shame she didn’t take her own ‘shut it’ advice. I guess she has yet to fully grasp the concept that it is the *content* of speech that matters… I think the prayer footage, was in itself, a sort of play on words to highlight that. Clever.
Teen Mom wasn’t completely useless – by *not* doing the puzzle, Tadhana 2.0 pulled the win. Oh wait, I guess that is useless — which is actually an improvement! Sad.
I’d like to see Tyson find the idol with the intel that was so freely given. And I keep wondering whether he is going to get busted for his banditry. He really isn’t all that surreptitious, which makes it rather funny. Going after Aras (not so underhandedly) isn’t a bad plan, since he may indeed be the ‘power couple’s’ greatest threat. Plus, the former tribal boundaries look to be somewhat fluid over there — which is exactly what I was hoping to see. A true mix up perhaps?
I wish there were a list of all Survivor Challenges ever because that Redemption Island one was the worst they’ve ever come up with. I know their hands are tied because they can’t use the water, but come on. Why not a backwards alphabet contest?
To me it looks like the merge is after next week. and that Laura B is this year’s easy win to the finals. Her name didn’t come up once, she is a majority alliance for now and everyone left except for Teen Mom would beat her in a finale.
I really wish Aras wasn’t on the outs because it would be interesting in a merge scenario if Aras would go with Vytas and the women or stay in his own group of guys. Alas, we will not get that it looks like.
I’m getting more and more frustrated with this season. Is it just me or are these people – especially the women – playing a really stupid game this time around??? Since when has strategizing become a bad thing? You know that that’s what wins you the game, right? Since when is throwing a clue into the fire acceptable behaviour on this show? (And yes, I kind of count Vytas as a woman right know… seems fitting with all the whining and stupid game play… he got lucky with Kat being even more stupid) And really ladies… you forgot the trap? Really? They should have both been voted out just for being that careless. Then Tina messes up the puzzle – twice ! – and destroys her chances for a post-merge female alliance, all because Kat couldn’t even follow her own advice and just shut it. Still, for me the worst part was listening to Kats statement at redemption island. Is she actually worried her boyfriend might dump her cause she didn’t make the merge? Don’t you have any pride, girl?
By the way, Daniel: I don’t mind if you call it as you see it. Ciera doesn’t seem to have anything going for her except for being a teen mom and Monicas submissive behaviour towards her husband needed to be called out. In my opinion, one shouldn’t stop there ;-)
I thought for sure that Tina was going to be voted out.
Strike 1 – forgets the trap
Strike 2 – celebrates TWICE despite the puzzle being wrong
Strike 3 – has a built-in alliance because she’s the only person on a team with their loved one.
But, apparently Girl Power won out once again, and they never considered voting for anyone but Vytas until Kat dug herself into her own grave.
And in my opinion voting the big dude out of a tribe consisting only of physically weak women would not have been smart either.