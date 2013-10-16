Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘The Dead Can Still Talk’

Pre-credit sequence. We’re following up on Brad’s shocking outster from last week. “Wow, you guys,” Caleb says, obviously pleased with himself. “What the heck? Tribal was unreal,” Teen Mom says, obviously unclear on the very nature of reality. “If this is Brad’s time, it was Brad’s time,” Vytas rationalizes, obviously unclear on the very nature of time. Teen Mom knows that if they can get Caleb to go with them, they’d have the numbers. “It just festered,” Caleb says, explaining that his big move wasn’t premeditated. Hayden is stunned and doesn’t know if he’s now on the outs.
Guess Who’s Coming to Redemption Island? “Caleb made a good move. Kudos to him,” Brad says, crediting Caleb for learning a thing or two from Colton. As we saw last week. Brad arrives at Redemption Island apologizing and raising the white flag. He surrenders aggressively in the middle of the night, waking up John and Candice. “At least I feel a little vindication here,” John says, groggily. “Quite frankly, I’m glad I’m not going to get abused and yelled at on Redemption Island,” Brad says, but Candice says she still has no love for Brad. “In this game, it’s kill or be killed and he’s on our island now,” Candice says, vowing to knock Brad out for good.
The Eyes of Laura M. Meanwhile, the Returnees keep winning and they’re doing OK. Actually, Laura M and Aras are doing better than OK. They’re doing some late-night rub-downs. Laura views this intimacy as a sign of trust. Aras, however, doesn’t think that Laura’s flirtation is earning more of his trust. In fact, he still has Laura, Laura and Kat outside of his alliance. Laura M has posted on Facebook that she thinks this episode was improperly edited to imply something naughty happened, but there she is mentioning her 20 years of marriage. Don’t worry, Laura! I don’t believe for a second that there’s a showmance brewing. Anyway, though, Other Laura, Rupert’s Wife, is still feeling like an outsider, which she is, so that’s appropriate.
Credits!
A bridge too far. Welcome back to Redemption Island Arena. Monica starts crying when she sees that Brad was booted. “I’m so sorry,” she cries. “Can I take your spot?” she asks. “You’re never gonna take my spot. I’m gonna battle. I’ll come back,” Brad promises, and says he wants to prove to everybody that he’s not a jerk. Candice stands by what she’s heard, but gets lectured by Monica about making judgments or something. Ick. The Duel: You have to take planks and build a bridge and then get the planks back and form them into a puzzle. This is a familiar, recycled “Survivor” task. Candice gets out to a big lead building her bridge, but she slows down. John finishes his bridge first, followed by Brad, with Candice suddenly lagging. But the biggest part of the task is still the puzzle-building. “Yin-Yang in the middle! Yin-Yang in the middle!” Monica yells to Brad. John finishes first, winning his second straight Duel and turning to coach Candice. It’s neck-and-neck. Brad finishes! Candice and John exchange no-mouthwash kisses. “I think I’d have to say that this is my hardest,” Candice says, explaining that this was different from playing with 20 strangers. “It’s absolutely miserable,” John says. She tells him not to worry about her and burns her buff. John gives Monica another Immunity clue. “Throw it in the fire,” Brad yells at her. “Throw it in the fire,” Monica repeats. “It’s no good,” Brad yells at her. “It’s no good,” the Stepford Wife repeats.
Momica and Talky Tina. “Thanks for your tears and support,” the Stepford Wife tells her tribe, while Tina agrees that she’d be surprised if Brad doesn’t return to the game. “We’re the same person. If one of us is here, we’re both here,” Monica says, a thought that concerns Tina, even if Monica is vowing that their alliance won’t be changed. “I think that our group will stay five,” Monica tells Tina, saying they’ll decide what happens after the Merge. The jury is still out for Tina.
Big Cajones Burger. The Newbies are sharing a banana. Like bananas, the game has layers, Teen Mom explains. She’s having a tough time, covering in bug bites and with unbrushed teeth. “At this point, we’re losing and slowly our bodies are disintegrating,” Teen Mom says. Katie has athlete’s food and we’re staring it it, just as we’re staring at the flies hovering around various scabs. And… Ew. Why am I looking at Katie’s toenails, which are falling off. “I feel bad for the girl,” says Vytas, who’s also a bit sickened. Out on the water, Vytas and Caleb are chattering, even as Vytas says he’ll never 100 percent trust Caleb again. Vytas is frustrated because he can’t get a read on Caleb, so he’s kissing his butt and talking about how great his skin looks. “Do I feel powerful now? I think the word I’ve heard is ‘big kahunas.'” I genuinely don’t know if he’s talking about the burger joint from “Pulp Fiction” or suggesting he has big balls, only with faulty Spanish.
MVP – Most Vytas Player. Vytas is doing pre-challenge yoga. He says that without Brad around camp, everything is quieter and he can hear the nature. “I’ve never been anywhere more beautiful,” he says. The remaining Tadhana castaways sit across a glorious cliff and declare that they just have to win. Teen Mom thinks that winning the next challenge would be perfect timing for all of them. This is absolutely a stunning place to contemplate sucking.
Chutes and Ladders. Immunity is back up for grabs. Players will race down a slide, two-by-two, catching a ring and tossing it onto a post. First tribe with five rings wins. They’re also playing for Reward. It’s steak, vegetables and spices or, if you’re Tadhana, possibly fishing materials. Monica and both Lauras sit out. Caleb beats Gervase and gives Tadhana a 1-0 lead. Tyson beats Hayden to even things at 1. Katie finally does something successfully and beats Kat to make it 2-1. In our second brother-on-brother showdown, Vytas wins a tiny bit of redemption and Tadhana takes a 3-1 lead. Tina beats Teen Mom and it’s 3-2. With everybody on their second turns, Caleb beats Tyson and Tadhana is on the verge of its first win. The editing suggests this is about to be a big moment for Tadhana. It is. Hayden beats Gervase and the Newbies win their first challenge of the season. Katie thanks Jesus. For the Reward, Tadhana takes steaks, an immediate-gratification decision Jeff Probst mocks.
The choice between Laura and Laura. Suddenly, the Returnees are facing Tribal Council. This is a first for Rupert’s Wife. Her strategy is to be very aware and to mix it up, whatever that means. Laura B, causing trouble, tells Tina that the other girls wanted to do the challenge instead of her. Kat nods politely and figures that Laura’s rumor-spreading was just an act of desperation. Tyson tells us that the plan is to vote out the person everybody is annoyed with, specifically Laura B. Laura M and Aras agree that this could be an easy decision. “Everyone feels uncomfortable with her,” Aras says of Laura B, but he’s beginning to feel like easy votes might be too easy. Aras’ confusing suggestion is that they could vote Laura M out and she might beat Brad and send him packing, making Monica a future asset. They tell Monica that plan, without explaining their reason, but she figures it out herself and counter-suggests Laura B. Aras wants Laura M, but he also doesn’t want to appear to be manipulating the vote. That leads me to suspect we’re about to end our streak of interesting Tribal Councils.
Tribal Council. In this game, fire represents life! Probst begins by asking Gervase about how the game has changed in 13. Gervase says that these people make moves faster than in his day. Tina a agrees that she played more in five days here than she did in Australia. Well, sure. Colby probably wouldn’t say that. Blah blah, blood, blah blah. Aras and Laura M agree that their tribe is their blood, more than their blood on the other tribe. Point-blank, Probst asks Laura B if she belongs in the game. She says she does. Monica agrees that Laura B is part of the tribe, which Probst suggests could be the dreaded vote of confidence.
The vote. Laura M writes Laura B’s name and says there’s only room for one “Laura.” Tina writes Laura, but we don’t know which one. Laura B writes Laura M’s name and also says something about having only one Laura on the tribe. Nobody plays an Immunity Idol. Probst tallies: B. M. M. M. M. The fifth person voted out is Laura M, as Kat engulfs herself in her hoodie. Laura says nothing. “I would expect nothing less from a group of returning players than a blindside straight out of the gate,” Probst grins. Laura arrives at Redemption Island admitting that she trusted people she shouldn’t have trusted.
Bottom Line, Part I. Candice was sent to Redemption Island originally because none of the returning players really knew her. And most viewers didn’t care about that decision, because we didn’t really know her either. So it’s funny that this will probably go down as Candice’s most memorable “Survivor” run in a season in which she didn’t play the traditional “Survivor” game for a single second. In this strange context, she was aggressive, somewhat successful and even briefly likable. It would have been a decent story if she could have somehow found a way to break back into the game. Well, slightly decent. Oh, who am I kidding? I’m still not completely sure who Candice is. But this was a better season for her. I’m going to be able to ask her lots of questions about the chore wheel on Redemption Island.
Bottom Line, Part II. I don’t know who Laura M is either, but I don’t think the episode made her looked as bad as she apparently worried it might. She was doing a little flirting, I guess. But it wasn’t egregious. I’m sure her husband couldn’t disapprove. As for Laura M as a “Survivor” player? Yeah. I still don’t remember anything she did in her first season other than not quite buy into the Russell Hantz BS Machine. She deserves some credit for that, but in this case, I can’t say whether voting her out was meaningful at all. If Laura B has been trying hard in challenges, then I think between the two of them, it doesn’t much better who you vote out. It comes down to whether people with loved ones are more dangerous than people without. Laura B is still a free radical. Laura M has ties to Teen Mom, if we care. It doesn’t seem like the Returnees are weakened by one loss or the other, nor would they be strengthened by any particular move. Would there have been logic to voting Monica out and trying to make sure that that pair couldn’t be in the game together? Well yeah, that would have been my first thought. But what do I know?
Bottom Line, Part III. After two straight weeks of big Tribal Council blindsides and game-changing twists, this was an disappointing episode. Yes, Laura M was blindsided, but it got to the point where I could barely tell the two Lauras apart anyway. Otherwise, we spent a lot of time watching Laura M massage Aras and a lot of time picking scabs with Tadhana. That’s not a great “Survivor” episode.
What’d you think?
Teen Mom and Tina’s daughter might be two of the least effective players in show history.
Yea, that was the loved one’s biggest mistake getting rid of two girls who seem like competitors and allow them to stay around.
They’re still there, so they’re doing something right. OTOH Brad declared he had no use for Caleb at tribal thus ending his game, and John dealt with the idol clues in the worst way possible.
Gina,
They are doing nothing right in the game.
They only stayed because Brad had a power trip about wanting to get John out. They did nothing other than voting how they were told.
They only stayed last week because Caleb decided to make a play against Brad, which they had no idea was coming.
If they are actually attempting to play the game, and both the girls know (or think) that they are one of the next to go, why aren’t they proposing voting off to any of the other guys flipping and taking out Aras, Caleb, Brad, or John themselves? Oh right, because they are both clueless.
I enjoyed this episode…it was a bit slower, for sure, but I think everyone got a confessional except Gervase (who talked plenty at Tribal) and we had some needed character-building. I think there were some interesting dynamics set up for future episodes. I see the rationale in dumping Laura Morett over Monica if they feel they have a strong bond with Monica, stronger than one they could forge with Laura, and if Brad is the only obstacle to maintaining that bond, take a shot at knocking him out. If it works, awesome, if not, there’s still time to break them up.
Vytas is challenging Tyson for my favorite right now. I also found myself rooting for Brad at RI…now that he’s sequestered and I don’t have to hear him talk for half the episode, I’d like for him to stick around because I think he’s the most interesting candidate (for now) to re-enter the game.
I’ve also decided I prefer these kind of returning players on half and a half seasons. For a pure all-stars, give me the big guns, but when there are lots of new people to meet, having more of the pastels around works out better IMO. I do hope we get a few seasons of pure newbie players to restock the cupboard (although I don’t have my hopes up), but it would be cool to see an all-winners season at some point (maybe their last season?) or the popular idea of Survivor: Outwit (a tribe of strategists), Outplay (a tribe of challenge beasts), Outlast (a tribe of winners).
I was rooting for Brad too. Someone has to get voted off. Tired of the Cody family scapegoating him for all their problems. He wasn’t the only one who wrote Jon’s name down.
I like Vytas too, but never more than Tyson. Blaspheme!
28 is all newbies
I don’t have much to add on the decision to vote out Laura M because I am totally biased against her for some reason. Maybe because she was the head of the snake against Russell in Samoa, or b/c I dislike Teen Mom and didn’t want the mom-daughter combo getting together for a strong 4-some.
I honestly didn’t think twice about Laura M’s “flirting” and wouldn’t have. Seemed pretty tame and I certainly didn’t get the impression they were hooking up b/c of it. It just must have been awkward in that living room with her husband and she felt the need to overreact out of some embarrassment.
I liked Candice and sad to see her go. But Brad sure is entertaining and it’s nice to keep him around. Funny, I wanted him to get voted out so bad, now I want him to stay.
I feel like the episode would have been better if they didn’t tell us about the blindside (in the episode description and on Facebook).
Is it a merge coming up or a tribal swap? Merge might be better. However, as exciting as this early season has been, I fear the end might be just as boring as loved ones pair up and dominate.
I thought the blindside label by CBS was a little overblown. It had to be Kat or one of the 2 Lauras who was kicked out.
Seemed to be a way to get people focused on a transition episode. Going into tribal I assumed it was Laura M (since Laura B knew she might be going home, ergo no blindside) or Aras (and that they were totally going to surprise the viewers with him getting voted out b/c he campaigned too heavily and his seemingly throw-away comment right before.
Post a comment…
Not sure why Vytas was pushing to vote out Laura M. By all accounts from him and her, she was willing to vote howevery Vytas wanted her too. Why get rid of someone who’s only alligned with you? She’s outside the alliance, but she gives Vytas options going forward, by his ability to control her vote.
I think he over thought things, because he took an asset to him specifically and threw it away.
Sure it has the chance of hurting Brad, but if you want to hurt Brad, then why wouldn’t you just send Monica to RI? Wouldn’t the majority of that alliance realize that it would hurt Brad’s game just as much?
Jobin — I don’t think the goal was to hurt Brad per se, but to chain Monica. And going after an alliance member the first chance one gets would’ve likely made Aras (or whomever else) the next on the list. You are right though – the guy proactively threw away an asset which left me scratching my head too. Personal gain none, personal loss one. But in terms of the alliance, it’s not such a bad bet. And I guess it could be a tick on the cv, if he ever gets to make a jury plea.
But Laura M still has her little one who could step in for mom. So sending in the big gun for Brad, could just end up being a cartoonish “bang” flag instead. Course it would be hilarious if it killed him. ;)
“What the heck? Tribal was unreal,” Teen Mom says, obviously unclear on the very nature of reality.
Ooookay. So you only ever use words literally? And you know having a baby at a young age doesn’t define a woman as “teen mom”.
Isn’t that how she defined herself initially? She certainly led with it and told everyone about her being a teen mom. On a show where many people get lost for being boring, it’s the one way to identify her. Perhaps we should use the bug bitten out of shape useless at challenge young woman?
Uh, what?
BBQ, perhaps using “Ciera” sounds easier, nicer and more fair, actually. But if you must avoid calling her by her name at all costs, how about cute, resilient brunette girl? Sounds like a more plesant thing to put out in the universe about a person who seems perfectly sympathetic. I’m sure you would be kickass at those challenges and no bug would ever touch your pristine skin and fit body though! So judge away.
I don’t find her cute. I do not find her sympathetic. Whether or not I would be good at these challenges doesn’t excuse the fact she’s probably the worst one in the current game at them (I would not be the worst, I can assure you). I brought up the bug-bites, not because she’s the only one to get them, but because it’s how the show presented her. She’s been presented as 1) a teen mom; 2) useless at challenges; 3) Laura M’s mom; and 4) bitten by a lot of bugs.
Are you Laura M taking to social media?
Wow Dan, “Stepford Wife”, “Teen Mom”, If I didn’t know you and just read that I would find you sexist. The CBS edit shouldn’t be enough for you to insult those women, and even by the edit I wouldn’t call them that, I generally like them and they seem like they have good heads on their shoulders.
Well Monica was acting exactly like a Stepford Wife and Ciera was the one who initially referred to herself as Teen Mom.
She jokinglly referred to herself as teen mom once, if i’m not mistaken, but I don’t think she officially changed her name. I’m with Liu.
Dan picks on the Survivors equally, male or female. Lighten up, Francis.
How about some weird Hollywood reality mashup Survivor? The Baldwins vs Duck Dynasty? Cast of LOST vs cast of The Lost Boys?
They’d pick up some new fans for sure.
Glad to see Galang finally lose, because watching Tadhana go to tribal every week was getting boring. Also glad Brad survived, because even though he’s an awful Survivor player, every season needs a villain, and Brad fits that role well. The tribe swap that seems to be happening next week should keep the momentum going. Season’s been great so far.
Very good play by Aras tonight, as is to be expected. I think in hindsight if he realized just how much Laura was in his corner, he probably doesn’t make the play, but given the information he has, the logic behind locking in Monica makes a ton of sense, particularly if Monica is keeping Kat inside the tent. Aras/Tina/Tyson/Gervase/Monica/Kat could really steamroll the merge, particularly since aside from Kat (assuming Laura can bounce Brad from RI) they either don’t have loved ones, or in the case of Tina and Aras are too smart as Survivor players to torpedo themselves for them. As long as those two stay on the same page, they will be deadly in this game.
Also forgot about this: “For the Reward, Tadhana takes steaks, an immediate-gratification decision Jeff Probst mocks.”
This frustrated me so much. After the episode tonight, there are 13 people left. Unless they switch it up and merge at 10 this season (which given the previews seems possible) there are like 4 days until the merge, and the other tribe already has fishing gear. Plus, it’s not like the spices go bad in a day…
I’m with you on this one. I didn’t think it was that poor of a decision considering a merge is likely coming.
Agree as well.
Furthermore, they would have to use energy to fish, which after losing every challenge/reward, I’m sure they were severely lacking by this point. Nevermind that someone actually knowing how to fish has actually been pretty rare, even when they are given fishing equipment.
Pure speculation here, but I wonder if there was more to the bug bites scene than it appears. The transition from them struggling to them sitting on the ridge over the ocean (which looked gorgeous) signifies a rise in the fortunes of those players to me. Whether it was just for the immunity challenge or if it portends things to come down the line remains to be seen.
I watched the show when it first came on but not now it seems to staged its time to end the show
I wonder if Monica’s seen as an asset cuz they see how easily she can be controlled? Stepford Wife indeed. Now be a good woman and do as you’re told…
I thought it was funny when she said that Brad ‘isn’t just a dumb jock, he’s a lawyer’. Clearly the two are not mutually exclusive.
And despite what His Douchiness says, the clues can be good if used as communal property for the alliance… not sure why that wasn’t discussed before they entered duel zone. Missed opportunity there.
The ‘switch things up’ clip sounds more like a swap. Good. I’d like to see the Galang alliance separated and frayed apart.
Taking out Laura M over B also has the advantage of dwindling Tadhana’s post-merge prospects, seeing that Teen Mom is still afloat.
Must say that Laura B looked painfully awkward in the social arena. Vets or no, she was stumbling in a big way. But Monica’s announcement of her own non-autonomy, remarkably kept B alive. Gotta say I kind of like that non-linearity.
I said this last week, but I’m still shocked John just went out and won at redemption without seeing if Candice could beat Brad. Candice has a much better shot at winning the game IMO. I’m sure they discussed this before and said something like “just win the challenge don’t worry about me.” But it’s like it didn’t even cross his mind. If I was part of a duo and my significant other had a much better shot at winning the game I would “take one for the team” if it looked like my significant other was going to lose. Just weird. And then for John to cry and say “I’m crushed, blah blah blah.” SHE DIDN’T HAVE TO GO HOME YOU DUMMY.
I am interested in the swap next week. From the previews it looks like Tyson and Gervase have a discussion about Aras, but could that have been before the Redemption duel? Because they switch right there. Is the Redemption Duel the next day after the vote off? Do we know?
Duncan,
The best thing for Candice’s game is if BOTH her and John remain in the game.
Would seem pretty ridiculous if he just sat there with his last puzzle piece out, waiting for her, to ensure that she finishes first, then he can finish right behind her.
People, tell me what you think: Is the clue to the Hidden Immunity Idol the same for each tribe? Or does the winner say who (s)he wants to give it to and then Probst hands them either the Tadhana or Galang hint? Because if it’s the former, then someone on Tadhana should try to receive the clue. Because if you can find the HII in your camp, there’s a good chance you can find it in the other camp.
On the way to the waterfall past the serpentine tree (or something like that) sounds pretty camp specific to me…
Yes, I agree. Thanks.
I can recall some of the things Candice did in her previous seasons, and I have never found her likeable.
In her first season, Probst gave the Survivors a chance to defect to the other tribe if they wanted to; Candice flipped because she had a crush on a guy from the other tribe, and Jonathan Penner followed her because he thought she was his only chance at an alliance. Candice later blasted Penner for being a traitor to his original tribe when she’d done the exact same thing.
In her second time, on Heroes vs. Villains, she again flipped on her alliance to join the Hantz alliance.
This season, she called Brad a child and even though I dislike Brad as well, she was the one acting more childish by telling him not to look at her. To me, she has always come off as somewhat of a spoiled hypocrite.