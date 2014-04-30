Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘Chaos Is My Friend’

Pre-credit sequence. Let's see… It was Jeremiah who went home last? Sure. Sounds right. The Final 7 returns home. Jefra is exhausted, but she's feeling good about the decision she made to stay with Tony and that alliance. Kass is feeling smug about Spencer's Idol, which she claims she knew he had. [She did, indeed, voice those suspicions last week.] She's also feeling smug about knowing Spencer wouldn't give the Idol up, saying that a college-aged human male is “the most selfish beast on the planet.” “I used my Idol and I used it wrong,” Spencer laments. “Tonight we lost the battle, we have not lost the war,” he insists of his dwindling alliance with Tasha. The next morning, Tree-Mail arrives and it includes billets of money. “Survivor” Auction! Trish is hungry and looking forward to eating. “FOOOOOD!” she howls. Tony, of course, knows that the auction will also include an Immunity Challenge advantage and he's determined to get it. “This is our life right now,” Spencer says of the auction. He's not referring to bidding for peanut butter.
Woo wants his babyback babyback babyback. Auction Time! They each have $500. You know the rules and the caveat that the auction will end without warning. Popcorn, candy and a soda is up first. Trish buys it for $80, which is almost exactly what you'd pay for the same haul at your local chain movie theater. She's very happy with her gummy. Up next is a covered dish. Jefra gets it for $100 and it turns out to be… Quesadilla, some guacamole and a margarita. Jefra is very pleased with her purchase. Another covered dish goes to Kass for a bargain price of $20, but Probst offers her a trade for another covered dish. She sticks with her original meal, which is a steak sandwich and iced tea. Good deal. Tony is beginning to fall apart looking at all the food. But he remains strong. The other dish goes to Trish for $60, which earned her water and rice. Three ribs and a beer get Woo's attention and he gets it for only $40. “This auction was a buyer's market,” Spencer admits. As porn music plays, Woo tears into his delicious ribs. Tony, Spencer and Tasha all agree they're just waiting on the advantage. If more than one person bids $500, they have to draw rocks to get the advantage. Spencer and Tony both bid, but Tasha inexplicably sits out. The black rock wins. Tony gets it. Probst lets Spencer keep his losing white rock. Tasha, it turns out, was waiting for a clue to the Hidden Immunity Idol. Instead, the Auction ends. That was rough.
Catch-22 states that agents enforcing Catch-22 need not prove that Catch-22 actually contains whatever provision the accused violator is accused of violating. Spencer is still lamenting the prices at the auction and Tony tries making him feel better by saying that his advantage is a Catch-22 because he took it over food, leaving somebody well-fed to potentially win. In recent seasons, that has not been the case and the advantage has been a gamechanger. “It was devastating,” Spencer says. “I have a new title, I'm the greatest loser at the auction in 'Survivor' history,” Spencer says. Kass is giddy at Spencer's dejected look. “I felt kinda disgusted,” Tony says of his alliance and their complaints about being over-full. It turns out that what Tony got wasn't a challenge advantage, but a clue to yet another Idol. Just what Tony needed! He's out searching, but he's still within sight of Tasha, as she begins wading with the other three remaining women, hoping this will spark Tony's paranoia. And, naturally, it works. Tony sees what's happening and Spencer helps by telling him about Tasha's strong social game and reminding Tony of how close Jefra came to flipping. Spencer works hard and embellishes on Jefra's previous uncertainty. “Tony's willing to play hard, but not always well,” Spencer notes, as he keeps spinning his yarn. Tony is wary, but Spencer's story makes enough sense that he bites. “I'll take matters into my own hands, like I usually do,” Tony promises.
Or as Jameis Winston calls it, “Free dinner.” The women are still in the water when we return. They've reached the “Spencer is too skinny” part of their conversation. Ew. They have a crab that they'd been keeping to eat, but now it's dead. Are they going to eat it still? Or is Tony just going to return to his Idol search? The latter. He finds the described Big White Tree and, in no time, he has yet another Idol. It's his third Idol of the season and combined with The Tyler Perry Special Idol, it makes him mighty powerful. Without hesitation, he puts the Idol around his neck and tells everybody, promising they can have it if they need it, but admitting that he's really just telling them not to vote for him. Wait. Did they eat the crab? I need closure on that.
Balls of fury. Immunity is back up for grabs. Players have to collect bags hidden in the sand, take balls out of the bags and navigate five balls through a maze. Yes, it's another challenge designed only because Jeff Probst loves saying “Balls” over and over again. The first to the maze is Tasha, winner of two Immunities already. She also is the first to land two balls before Spencer and Tony and Woo get to the maze. “Tony goes crazy and knocks his balls all over the place,” Probst says, apropos of nothing. Woo catches up and ties Tasha with three balls and then with four. Tasha lands her fifth ball and wins Immunity once again! She's very grateful to Jesus for his assistance in rolling balls. Is Spencer doomed now?
Do you believe in miracles? YES! Shark! Fishies! Tasha! “For the third time in a row, Tasha has Immunity,” Tasha smiles. She's hoping to keep building suspicion against the girls, in the hopes of protecting Spencer as well. “Spencer goes tonight and she'll go next,” Woo says, unworried. Everybody agrees. For Tony, this is the worst-case scenario, because he doesn't want to go down 4-2, gender-wise. So with Jefra having considered turning on him, Tony now considers turning on Jefra. “You want to pull a fast one tonight?” Tony tells Woo, explaining the play. Amusingly, Tony isn't convinced Woo understands his motive and asks if he understands, but Woo proves his mettle by counting to four. Since he naturally can't bring Kass and Trish in on this vote, Tony goes to Spencer and says that he's willing to be a hero and work with him for this vote, putting it on Spencer to convince Tasha. With a big smile and a fist-bump, Tasha's game to join in what Spencer calls a second “Survivor” miracle.. “If this plan fails, I'm out of the game,” Spencer knows. Insecure, he starts seeking the Tyler Perry Idol. Now in Tony's brain, Spencer was just supposed to relax and let Tony carry him and he wasn't supposed to try to protect himself. And now Tony's reconsidering. “I would say I'm driving myself crazy, but I don't think it's me driving myself crazy, I think it's the game driving me crazy,” he says, predicting chaos.
Tribal Council. “One would think that I'm in trouble based on this information,” Spencer says. Tony, being Tony, announces that Spencer tried to convince him that Jefra tried to flip on him and he brings out his Immunity Idol for theater. Because why would Tony ever just be quite and sit back and vote out Jefra without the heightened drama? Jefra acknowledges that she was upset about the LJ vote. Tony says that they're just trying to hold together to Top 5. “Chaos can only help me,” Spencer says. “There could be a mistake made tonight,” Kass says and Jefra nods in agreement. “I think I played well and I think I played hard. I can go home happy with that,” Spencer says. But he adds, “The most common reason people lose this game is not making the move that they should've when they could've because they got too comfortable.” Now you know! And knowing is half the battle. Thanks. College-Aged Petr Korda!
The vote. Kass writes Spencer's name. Spencer writes Jefra's name and says, “The moral of the story: Actually play the game, before you get played.” Tony doesn't use his Idol. Because why would he? Probst tallies: Spencer. Jefra. Spencer. Jefra. Spencer. Jefra. [Confusion sets in.] JEFRA. “Good job, guys,” she says. Spencer smirks. Jefra leaves with a smile. “They fooled me. Wish I would have jumped ship at Tribal sooner when I had the chance,” Jefra says.
Bottom Line, I. Jefra wasn't much of a “Survivor” player, but I'll miss her Tribal Council expressiveness. Her emotional arc at Tribal during the Sarah blindside was one of my favorite moments of the season and her descent from confident to crestfallen tonight was also fun. With hindsight, Jefra now knows that thanks to the Tyler Perry Idol, even if she had stuck with Tasha, Jeremiah and Spencer and they had targeted Tony, he wouldn't have gone home anyway, so whatever move she needed to have made, she needed to make it a while back. Do we find any significance in the four consecutive eliminations from the Beauty Tribe? Or from the Beauty Tribe being the first of the three original tribes to get entirely wiped out? My feeling from the beginning was that whatever advantage “beauty” had as a game attribute, it was negated by initial segregation by looks. If a Morgan or an Alexis had been on a heterogenous tribe to start with, they might have been able to flirt their way into a secure alliance that could have carried them to the end. Instead, you had Jeremiah and LJ butting heads and Morgan and Alexis becoming polarized and by the time the Beauty leftovers made it into integrated groups, the alliance lines were drawn. Jefra's the only of the beauties who found herself in a more traditional “Survivor” alliance, drafting along a sturdy Alpha Male, and that's very likely why she was the last to go. But she didn't have nearly enough game to make it any further.
Bottom Line, II. So we're at six now. And Tony is guaranteed a place in the Final Four, right? Unless there's a slightly earlier time limit on one of those Idols? I'm really not sure. But regardless of how things progress, say you're at Top 4 and you aren't Tony and you win Immunity, do you take Tony to Top 3 hoping that Sarah, LJ and Jefra make for a bitter Jury? Or do you jettison Tony the first chance you get, even if that somehow means going to Final 3 with either Spencer or Tasha?
Bottom Line, III. I continue to root for Tasha and Spencer, but in the previous scenario, I can't see *allowing* either of them to get to the Final 3. If they win out and earn their place there? Not much you can do and I think either one of them would be almost impossible to beat with this particular Jury. The only person I'd be determined to take with me to the Final 3 if I were anybody out there is Woo, because he gets zero votes regardless of what happens over the next episodes. He's an easy goat to drag along. Kass, Trish, Tony, Spencer and Tasha can all make arguments that they earned the million, that they shaped the game as it has developed. That's been the case for a while, though, hasn't it? Jeremiah and Jefra could have been goats, but they never could have won. LJ could have won if he'd sat with a couple villains and he could just smile and look pretty.
Bottom Line, IV. It was, once again, an episode that was as entertaining as you find Tony's paranoia and Idol-finding propensities to be. At this point, if you don't like Tony, you should be rooting HARD for him to win, because if he doesn't win, “Survivor” will make sure he's in every single season in perpetuity. Russell Hantz did 19, 20 and 22, which is the tightest bunching of “Survivor” appearances ever, but I'm betting they get Tony out there for both 29 and then 30 if this season goes pear-shaped for him in traumatic fashion. It'll be “Survivor: Tony vs. Russell vs. Coach” (or something) and then he'll be back for whatever “Survivor 30: All-Stars of All-Stars” happens to be. You'll never see the end of Tony on “Survivor.” If he wins, he'll still be in “Survivor 30” somehow, but we'll be spared his appearance next fall. So choose your rooting accordingly.
Thoughts?
Tasha has this on lock if she makes it to the jury. I imagine Spencer would as well, but his social game is weaker and they cut to Tasha smiling EVERY time the jury walks in. I think she won this. And if she did it with an immunity sweep, Probst’s head might explode, and that’s all to the good.
Also probably means Tony self-destructs spectacularly and he will be on every season until they cancel it or Probst quits.
God I hope you’re right! I want Tasha to win so bad!
I’m not sure I’m convinced that Woo will get zero votes if he makes the finals. Likability has won over strategy in the past, and if it’s a final 3 of Woo, Tony, and Kass, I can definitely see at least one jury member tossing a vote Woo’s way (at least one of Sarah, Morgan, or Jefra seem like they could feasibly vote for Woo over Tony or Kass).
I wouldn’t actually mind having Tony back for another season or two. Unlike Russell, he doesn’t quite give off that insufferable sociopath vibe.
I think that has to be the most impressive aspect of Tony’s gameplay is that people seem to like him. I do not believe this jury will be as bitter as Russel’s were. I have a feeling the cast may be a tad more upset at the reunion after watching many of his comments and tricks, but it’s impressive how he can be in control, unreliable, and still well liked.
I would want to go to the final 3 with Kass and Woo. I think neither has even a remote chance of winning. Yeah, Tony is such an active game player I enjoy watching him. Those 2 idols he has could have been anyones but he managed to get them. I hope he makes it to final 3
The look on Kass face when Jefra was blind sided? Priceless. Kass was just so smug talking about Spencer, and his rock. I wish it was Kass leaving. Now that Tony has taken away one of Trish goats, is she still trusting Tony? Was this vote also okay after the LJ vote? Who would have thought that the Brains would out last the Beauties?
Tony may be difficult to get rid of (at least before final IC challenge) but I can’t see him winning over Tasha or Spenser, or maybe even over Trish. Jurors might reward hard playing, but I don’t think they usually reward players who break their alliances the way Tony has twice in the last few weeks.
I wonder which produces more satisfaction: Probst saying balls over and over or Fienberg writing balls over and over….
BALLS!
-Daniel
Trish talking about how skinny other people are? Come on.
if they had wanted to eliminated tony they should had flushed his idol by voting him out until he has ran out of it.
Last week I was told that Trish wasn’t playing bad and has made”big moves.” And questioned whether I’ve even watched the show. To that I say again.
Trish is a bad player.
The sad part is that she’s not the only bad player to make it this far.
Making moves before the merge does not help you win. The jury rarely ever takes that into account and most of the jury never even sees those moves on the island. Now twice, TWICE, Trish has been blindsided at a vote and has no idea what Tony is doing. How is she not playing horribly? Her, Woo, and Jefra have done NOTHING to try to win the game post merge. It’s so frustrating. Trish made a decent move getting rid of Uncle Cliffy which turned into a really good move because Lindsay quit. 2 for 1. But when she’s had the chance (and Jefra and Woo) to flip on Tony, Trish is the one that says things like “I trust Tony”. What a maroon.
Trish and Jefra should have at least forced Tony to use the Tyler Perry idol last week by roping in Spencer, Jeremiah and Tasha. Worst case scenario? Tony uses the idol after the vote, Jeremiah goes home. Then they have a solid 4 to re vote Tony out of the game this week. Bad survivor players wait and wait and wait. Woo, Jefra, and yes Trish (with Kass a close 4th) are in this camp. As a person that loves Survivor it’s so frustrating to see them be lemmings to Tony’s insanity. If I was on Survivor i would pray to end up with people like that and anyone defending the way they play. Easy pickings.
In conclusion. Go Tasha!
I don’t think the tribe knew about the Perry idol, and last we heard on that front, I think, was that Tony said it was fake… Yeah he burned them the week before last and this week too, but Spence and Tash would still have to be top priority – for all. Looking at it from a jury pov. And timing is part of the game; Kass, Woo and Trish could still very well topple Tony at the end, cuz idols can’t be played to get into the F3, right? So there’s the risk he’d get immunity there, but ousting Tash & Spence first would not be the mark of “bad playing” – but rather, better timing.
Salticid- It doesn’t matter if they knew about the idol or not. Let’s say they didn’t know. Ok, all the Tony votes are gone, the idol is burned and Jeremiah is still out of the game (Woo and Tony voted for him). Then it’s a 4-3 split at least and Trish/Woo/Jefra/Kass options are still wide open as they could use Tony as a vote to get rid of Spencer or Tasha since he would be on the chopping block or they just get rid of Tony right there. Either way they are the majority and Spencer/Tasha are screwed. If Trish’s whole game is for Tony to not win the final immunity challenge at 3 in a game where she’s done zero in immunities, well that’s a little ridiculous.
It’s terrible playing by that group of 4. They can cut Spencer and Tasha whenever before the final 4. Instead they let LJ and Jefra get voted out by Tony instead of striking the first blow.
I think you’re using the advantage of hindsight here. The group sans Woo were going after the biggest threats. Their failure was to not predict Tony’s move. That doesn’t really make for terrible playing, just lack of insight that we as an audience happen to have.
Your argument that they could cut Spence and Tash ”whenever” *also* entails risk of one of them squeaking into F3. And had Tony not (unpredictably!) taken out Jefra – they all would have benefited by minimizing that risk – by striking first. That’s actually pretty good play.
This will be the last I talk about this because it’s getting old, but I don’t think my point is getting across. Jeremiah was a bigger threat last week than Tony? Spencer said during Tribal they are all voting for Tony in the final. There’s always risk with people that can beat you squeaking into a top 3, it is Survivor, but Tony is a way bigger target than Jeremiah to win. Hell, Trish, Woo etc could all make a better case than him. And now by keeping Tony around and not at least weakening him they’ve let him make another move to help Spencer and Tasha. They completely blew it last week. Completely blew it this week. That’s not hindsight since Tony controlling the game has been going on from week 1 and Trish should know that since she’s been there the whole time!
And you say if Tony hadn’t taken out Jefra they would have minimized the risk of Spencer and Tasha and “their failure is not predicting Tony’s move” Uh, they saw what he did to LJ right? Why would they think they have any clue what he’s thinking. Good players do predict that stuff happening (or something happening) and act first. Bad players don’t. . That’s exactly what I’m saying. They empowered Tony to do this! I’m sorry. That’s terrible.
I’m sorry I’ve gotten old and feel free to ignore or get exasperated – but Jeremiah + Spence + Tash = 3. Tony = 1. That’s a numerical threat right there. Oh I know that 4 > 3, but that’s a narrower margin. Tony placated the alliance after LJ, so yeah – they were played! Does that really make them terrible players? And this time around, it was actually *Tony* who was played by Spence! He actually hurt himself in the process. You don’t usually predict players to act against their own best interest. Well, I don’t.
And I might add that although 4 > 3, that four is substantially a weaker number when it is 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 > 3. Three poses much more of a threat when it’s tight esp. compared to a four that are loose. They are united by shared interests of fracturing the 3, and that ended up being Jeremiah by default.
Do people not like Tony? He’s playing the game and playing it well. Granted he’s helped by playing with some bad players and his immunity strength, but.give the guy credit he’s the only doing something besides those on the chopping block. Most people sit back.but he’s been proactive in shaping the end game.
Kass is awful. Anyone else find her comments s bit sexist? Spencer has done much more than her and she wants to talk about selfishness, she went from a position of strength to a position of reliance because her ego couldn’t take her alliance placating someone else for 1 important vote.
Spencer or Tosh have to go next. They’ve been doing well considering their position. While I do not think many on thisbjury will be bitter, they’d have strong arguments and impressive resumes.
Agreed with everything. Kass is terrible. Everything she says is disgusting. She acts like Spencer is a dope when he’s outplayed Kass the entire way by mere fact that he’s still around when he’s been in the minority alliance the whole way. The only way Kass/Trish/Woo can now win is if they all make the final together. any other 3 combo and it’s a win for Spencer/Tash/Tony.
A Kass/Trish/Woo final 3 would be awful for Survivor but funny to watch their speeches. “I, uh, climbed a tree and fell?”
I used to think that Trish had a decent argument (convincing Kass to switch and booting out Cliff), but seeing her constantly outplayed by Tony has hurt her. She’d have to pull off something impressive, getting rid of Tony, and creating the end game favorable for her (which, you’re right is Kass/Woo).
I do think they Trish planned on getting rid of Tony at some point, which makes Tony’s move to undermine her within his own alliance more impressive, if true.
Woo might garner some votes in that final three simply off his humor, likability, and smile.
Kass probably believes she can sway any jury because of her trial lawyer experiences, but her game play has been turrible. Even going all the way back to when they got rid of the Poker-Pro on week 2.
Not sure what country you are from, but in America only men can be sexist.
Tasha can only win if she wins all the immunities. She has won enough immunities now that she’s a way bigger threat to win that final immunity than Tony, and the jury likes her way too much and too obviously that no one wants to sit next to her because she will win. (Whereas Tony might be pissing off enough people that the threat of him getting to ftc is not as big of a threat as Tasha getting to ftc is.) And while I like Tasha a lot, I’m generally not a big fan of winners being winners because they won all the challenges.
As for Spencer, I have sort of grown a little tiresome of his schtick. When things are in his favor, he has no issues with people making big moves (a la Tony), but when it works against him, he blames estrogen and emotions and lack of strategy for a dumb move (a la Kass).
Spencer has been good, aside from the episode immediately following Kass’ swap. Which, let’s be honest was a dumb move for Kass. That’s really the only time he’s been upset at someone making a ‘big move’ and it was, a dumb move, sexist comment aside. So it’s unfair to criticize him when he’s really only been against it once.
It’s not especially a dumb move, considering that her instincts about Sarah forming a f3 alliance with Jeremiah and Spencer were correct. It’s no dumber than this move of Tony’s, yet people pile onto Kass as if she did the worst thing in the world. She didn’t. It wasn’t an especially smart move, but it wasn’t illogical or entirely stupid.
It’s only a dumb ’emotional’ move in Spencer’s eyes because he got the short end of that stick.
It’s not especially a dumb move, considering that her instincts about Sarah forming a f3 alliance with Jeremiah and Spencer were correct. It’s no dumber than this move of Tony’s, yet people pile onto Kass as if she did the worst thing in the world. She didn’t. It wasn’t an especially smart move, but it wasn’t illogical or entirely stupid.
It’s only a dumb ’emotional’ move in Spencer’s eyes because he got the short end of that stick.
Where did you hear that, Sarah? All indications on the show pointed to them simply placating her (including Tasha). Regardless, Kass took herself from a position of power to being a passive role in someone else’s game. She essentially forfeited her chance to win by jumping ship and betraying her alliance. It was a dumb move, and one driven by emotion and ego rather than logic. If she’s hanging her hat on that move, she might not want to hold her breathe on that million.
In control of a majority alliance, or new member of majority alliance with jury upset at you. Hmm? Spencer handled it poorly, but that doesn’t excuse Kass doing something dumb. And it doesn’t compare with Tony’s moves.
Tony’s move this week was much better as he has idol protection for the next two rounds and still has his final three in tact (assuming it’s Woo/Trish). All he did was eliminate a potential wild card who acted against him the week prior and eliminated potential options by his allies to move against him. Tony is still in control of the game with the best chance to win. The moves don’t compare.
No Jeremiah talked about it as well afterwards. And sure placating Sarah was important but how easy was it to have talked to Kass in private afterwards? in any case, Spencer (nor Tash) didn’t make Kass feel secure enough to stick by them and believe them, and that is as much on them as Spencer is going to take credit for manipulating Tony in this move.
Kass’ move isn’t emotional or nonstrategic; if she felt like she was no longer in her aliances’ future plans, why should she sit there and not do something about it? And as far as we could see, Kass was very safe after her vote anyway. So she didn’t have idols, but she was correct in thinking that flipping and pissing off her old tribe isn’t going to led her to her exit anyway. Her chances to win haven’t decreased either (since it was never too hot to begin with). So the moves aren’t that different.
Except to Spencer, and because one helped him and one harmed him, the one that harmed him obviously was the stupid ‘crazy’ move that he takes no blame in. If he managed his alliance better and spent some time bonding with Kass or placate her, then Kass wouldn’t have flipped. It was only crazy because he didn’t think to do any of that. So yeah. I think he should take credit in getting Tony to flip on this vote, but at the same time he is partly to blame for Kass deciding that flipping was her best option when she flipped as well.