Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘Havoc to Wreak’

Pre-credit sequence. Jefra! They voted Jefra out last week. I keep forgetting these things. “That was intense. Pattern continues,” Spencer says, returning to camp. Kass is displeased by the way things played out. “Anyone who crosses Tony gets their cement shoes and gets thrown in the pond,” Kass says of Jefra's sin, which was contemplating backstabbing The Don. Kass reckons that the lesson of her own flip was that you shouldn't leave anybody out and she's tired of being confused at Tribal Council. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” Kass grumbles. She calls Tony a hothead and he protests that he keeps his promises until people conspire against him. Kass tells Tony that she's sick of his condescending attitude and warns him about a Jury. Spencer loves watching Tony and Kass fighting, as Kass refuses Tony's half-hearted apology.
But what does Tony think about Edgar Allan Poe? Tony has been shot at on three occasions. He tells Spencer that he never gets nervous on the job because of adrenaline. It's a conversation among the men, but Kass and the women in the shelter hear Kass' name — Tony says he's surprised that Kass isn't up and that she might be sick — and they decide he's talking trash. He's not. He's talking about police work, which Kass spins into Tony calling her a bitch. “Apparently he's getting more stupid every day,” Kass tells Trish and Tasha. Tensions build and Kass confronts Tony about what she didn't actually hear in any way. Spencer is mighty amused at this rare misunderstanding which Tony is, in fact, the wronged party. “This is a special moment,” Spencer laughs, refusing to step in and offer explanations. “You are always in my thoughts, but I wasn't talking about you,” Tony swears. He still wants to take Kass with him to the end. Kass is tired of being a cult member. “I want to kill the cult leader,” Kass says, outlining the worst season of “The Following” ever.
Does anybody know Kass' thoughts on “chaos”? We now return to “Survivor: Tony's Paranoia.” He decides he needs to squash things with Kass and explain that he wasn't talking about her. Tony's getting indignant. “I know what I said. You don't know what you heard!” he bellows. “This is a classic sign of someone who has gotten too deep into their own lies. They don't even know what they say anymore,” Kass says. She gloats yet again that she likes producing chaos. And we know this. What I wish is that she was actively lying and yanking Tony's chain, rather than just being aggressively wrong and yanking Tony's chain. Tony's fuming. “If you can, just let it go,” Trish advises. “I don't really know, but you can't convince her that that event did not happen,” Tasha smiles. “I just think it's funny that you're totally losing your mind and self-destructing out here,” Kass tells Tony and, at his urging, she says she's going to write his name down and he'd better play his Idol. “You write my name down and you're going home,” Tony promises her. He's so unhinged that he tells everybody about his Tyler Perry Idol. Kass doesn't believe him. Tony tells Tasha and Spencer that they've moved up another notch.
Breakout. Reward time. They're divided into two teams of three. They have to use sandbags to destroy a block wall from the other side, then they have to rebuild their wall. Wanna know what they're playing for? They're serving as “Survivor” Goodwill Ambassadors to a local school, delivering supplies. “A little nourishment for the soul,” Probst tells them, before promising they'll also get nourishment for the stomach in the form of hamburgers and hot dogs. Tasha, Trish and Tony are going against Woo, Spencer and Kass. Spencer's team as a small lead as they start rebuilding their puzzle. Zzzz. Wake me up when this is over. Spencer solves his puzzle after Probst was initially skeptical of his “Build the puzzle from the bottom” strategy. His team wins.
Little Monsters. The ambassadors roll into town in a shiny buss. The kids pour out to see them and to receive book bags and playground games. Woo, humbled, shows off some fancy basketball skills. “I'll be the first to say that I don't really like kids,” says Spencer, who initially calls the kids “little monsters,” but notes he was surprised by how positive he found this. Woo, previously the least impressive remaining player in the game, is magnificent with the kids. He jokes. He demonstrates martial arts. Suddenly, Woo's awesome. “I really like Woo a lot more after seeing how he was with the kids,” Kass says aptly, before turning to Woo and Spencer as new allies. Bonding over their hatred of Tony, they work out a three-way vote to flush the Idol or get Tony out. Spencer, of course, is happy to do whatever. Woo isn't sure, even when Kass tells him the last time the Idol can be used is at Final 5. Spencer suggests they could be the Final 3 and Kass calls it “a fair three.” And Woo agrees, tentatively. Very tentatively. Boring Woo is back! He'll now be “considering” for the foreseeable future.
Lie big or go home. The winners return to camp. Woo has decided he's in and Kass appreciates his introspection. Spencer tells Tasha about the new plan and she's game, but they agree that everything depends on Woo not spilling. Tony and Trish agree that they'll ask Woo what went down and if he says there wasn't any strategy talk, they'll know he's lying. They ask. And he says… That Spencer and Kass were talking about taking Tasha out? Really? That's the cover lie? Who came up with that brilliance? Is it such a crazy story that Tony is going to buy it? “I have no reason not to trust him,” Tony tells the camera, but he also says Woo's story makes no sense. “I might have been wrong about Woo all along,” Tony acknowledges.
Count Von Count. Immunity is back up for grabs! Kelly Wigglesworth holds a record with four straight Immunity wins. Tasha has won three straight. They are six different stations of items. You have to count the items and use them to solve a combination lock. The goal seems to be to see who can win the most numbers at once. Lots of people try and fail repeatedly. It's not a great TV challenge because just as the players don't know what numbers they're getting wrong, we don't know either. We don't know which counts are most problematic or which players are coming closest. Nothing. It's a dud of a challenge and for 25 minutes, everybody is wrong. Spencer is right and wins Individual Immunity for the second time and for the first time without relying on the flatness of his head!
GGOAT – Greatest Goat Of All Time. Tasha's “bummed” that she didn't win Immunity, but she says she isn't done and that “there's still havoc to wreak.” The boys will vote Tony and the girls will vote Trish. That's the plan. “We can't lose,” Spencer says, incorrect. “He's gonna freak out about my decision,” Woo mumbles. “I think Woo is ready to make a move,” Tasha says, vowing to act like she expects to go. Saying she expects to go, she wanders off to the pond. “She's too comfortable and when did you ever see her concede?” Tony reads the situation correctly. He's prepared to use whatever Idol he needs to use. “He's like our version of Russell Hantz,” Tasha tells Kass. However, this is the wrong thing to have told Kass, because Kass knows that as much as Russell strutted around thinking he controlled the game, he lost because everybody hated him. So… Now she wants to go to the end with him? “Nobody ever gives the jerk the money, so maybe I keep him,” Kass tells us, before going to Woo and feeling him out on flipping back from their flip. “I'm sitting there like, 'Whoa, this is insane,'” Woo says. And nobody knows what's coming next.
Tribal Council. Tasha announces that she thinks she's going, but she tries to call Tasha out for his various Idols. “Her not being worried makes me worried,” Tony says. Tasha says Tony's the bigger strategic threat. “That's her deflecting the target off her back,” Tony says. Probst tells everybody that they need to flush an Idol out tonight, but Tony says that they should have trust in his alliance and he shouldn't need to use it. There's a lot of chatter, but I don't know if it's making any difference. “I think tonight might be a blindside,” Kass says. Hmmm..
The Vote. Tony writes Tasha's name. Spencer writes Tony's name. Tasha writes Trush. Woo's vote is the big mystery. Probst goes to tally and… Tony sits on his Idol. Oy. The votes: Tasha. Tony. Trish. Tasha. TASHA. And that's that. Boo. She smiles and departs without a word. Spencer is the last Brain. [UPDATE: Yeah. Kass is a Brain too. Forgot about her. She makes it easy.] Tasha says that making it as far as she did after the early Brains struggles was amazing. She laughs and says that the castaways were right to vote her out, because she felt like she had another Immunity run in her. And both Woo and Kass ended up voting for Tasha.
Bottom Line, Part I. In a Final 3 situation, I don't think anybody would have beaten Tasha. She won Immunities. She did a few strategic things. And everybody liked her. Maybe Spencer beats her. But Tony doesn't and Kass doesn't and Trish doesn't and Woo doesn't. So given that… Yep. I'm not going to quibble with a vote to take her out. It behooved nobody to keep Tasha in the game other than Spencer. And Spencer voted to keep her. I love fancy “Survivor” moves, but nobody was benefitted by letting Tasha get into a position where she might win her way into the Final 3 and there's been no Immunity yet that wasn't at least somewhat well-suited for her.
Bottom Line, Part II. So… Lots of yelling in this episode, eh? We really did spend around 10 minutes on Kass yelling at Tony about something he didn't say and Tony handling her accusations in the worst way possible and Kass twisting the knife. And, like I said above, if Kass had known that Tony didn't say anything about her and was just out there messing with Tony's brain out of sheer chaotic glee, I'd have endorsed that entirely. But it was Kass being sanctimonious and Tony being condescending. And there was a lot of that. In fact, there was almost nothing else in the episode. There was a lame Reward challenge (for a worthy and great prize) in which even Probst seemed not to understand basic puzzle-making. There was a lame Immunity challenge in which there was no way to generate tension and Probst had to tell us afterwards how close Tasha came to winning, misunderstanding rudimentary suspense. And then there was a big, elaborate plan to get Tony out that dramatic irony told us never would have gotten Tony out, but it didn't get Tony out nor did they flush an Idol. And so, indeed, Tony is guaranteed a place in the Top 4 and it looks like there's a strong chance we'll get to see whether this is a jury tainted by bitterness or a jury prone to accepting paranoid-but-complicated gameplay.
Bottom Line, Part III. I really think this was a huge Immunity win for Spencer and will contribute to making him unbeatable if he makes the Final 3. He has a strong challenge resume, a resume as both a leader and pawn in alliances and nobody other than Kass hates him. He's been the underdog since the double-elimination in the first episode and he keeps sticking around one way or another. With two more weeks to go, he's definitely the one I'm rooting for.
Bottom Line, Part IV. I have to keep reminding myself about Woo at the school. I liked that Woo. He reminded me of the Woo we met in the first episode, the Woo who wanted to be Cliff Robinson's sidekick. I liked that Woo. Then he went back to being: “OK, here's a play, Woo.” [Five minutes of blank-eyed silence.] “OK.” Last week, I said that Woo gets no votes from anybody. But I guess I can now imagine a Final 3 of Woo, Trish and Tony in which the Jury hates Tony, the Jury hates Trish and somehow Woo gets some votes out of not being hated. Does he get enough votes? No clue. But that lie he told Trish and Tony to throw them off of the scent? That was some bad lying.
What did you think of tonight's episode?
The thing is, Kelly Wiglesworth doesn’t have the record for most immunity challenge wins in a row; Colby won five in a row in Australia. And Ozzy also won four in a row in Cook Islands. I suppose Jeff places immunity challenge wins for women in a separate category, which is stupid, though not surprising.
Ha. I didn’t pay nearly enough attention to his exact wording…
-Daniel
I think he was talking about winning in a row by a woman…
Dan-
Aren’t they going old school and doing a final two this year? By the finale, it’ll be a final four so unless the first hour of the finale is just Tony finding hidden idols for future seasons, you’d think they’d do the eliminations the old fashioned way and actually have the final Immunity winner pick who they want to sit with at the end.
Fast Eddie – Have they announced that? Or are you just doing the math? I refuse to do math!
-Daniel
I’m going off the math. Plus, this would be a good season to try a final two again since there’d probably be legit drama as to who the final immunity winner would take.
There’s no real final two alliances. If the brawns were the final three, it’s not a foregone conclusion as to who would take who and if Kass makes it to the final three, any scenario involving her wouldn’t be predictable.
The only scenario where it’d be obvious is Spencer making it to the final three but losing the final immunity. But even there, you might have a situation where Trish or Woo or Kass has to pick between sitting next to Tony or Spencer.
They have gone into the finale with 4 people before (Philippines) and another with technically 5 but with Erik leaving 5 minutes into the finale episode (Caramoan), and both were a final 3. They just had a reward challenge where the reward was an advantage in the final immunity challenge. I really hope we get a final 2, not only because A vs. B is better than A vs. B vs. a Goat, but because having an advantage in the final immunity is a terrible idea.
There could be a reward challenge like in Philippines and Caramoan. In both of those seasons, there was a reward challenge that gave an advantage in the final immunity challenge. Philippines had that by design, and Caramoan had that because Erik got medivaced out at the Final 5 and they had to make up for a lost immunity challenge.
Are we sure it was by design in Philippines? I always thought it had something to do with having two players leave for medical reasons earlier in the game making it so the timing left them with a final 4.
@ Semi.
The problem with A v. B is that you seldom get A v. B in a finale, you get A v. Goat. Therefore it’s better to have it A v. B + GOAT so at least you get a better showdown at the end. Giving whomever wins the finale challenge the ability to pick their opponent is a fairly substantial advantage.
BBQ-
How many goats are there though?
Spencer is probably winning if he makes it to the end. Tony’s dominated the season and might dominate a jury vote but it’s also possible he gets Hantz’d and loses votes due to bitterness.
Trish could easily benefit and be the Natalie White to Tony’s Russell and I could see her beating Woo and Kass.
Kass should be a goat due to her being unlikable and bitterness from the merge flip but she is also an attorney whose never lost a case so it’s entirely possible she slaps together a decent final tribal performance.
Woo’s the only true goat where I can’t really picture him beating anyone at a final tribal cause it’d be hard to make a case that he outplayed any of the other four. The only one I could see him beating is maybe Kass if the bitterness towards her was too much for her to overcome.
Kass/Woo are probably goats. But I’m talking about most seasons. There is a reason why they went to 3 in the final. Less chance of a GOAT getting in there.
I think they usually do a 2-hour finale, where the first hour is really just the penultimate episode, where #4 goes home, and then the 2nd hour is the true finale where the final 3 face the jury (and the 3rd hour is the reunion).
I always wondered why they went from final 2 to final 3, but the way you guys describe it, it makes much more sense that there’s usually a goat, so why not have genuine suspense between player A and B. Nice!
Ugh I wanted Tash to win. =(
I had really been rooting for Tasha, but she came up really short in a big crucial skill tonight: successfully acting like she was going out. And then of course she made the huge blunder of convincing Cass Tony was Russell Hantz (cha-ching!) which I’m not sure he actually is. More like Richard Hatch, perhaps.
Spencer is the final brain? Forgetting somebody there haha
Yeah, Brains made up three of the top six, which did not look likely shortly before the merge.
Kass’ intelligence is up for debate.
Heh. True dat.
Guess I can fix…
-Daniel
Agreed about her intelligence. Then again, most of the “brains” weren’t exactly especially qualified. She went to an unaccredited law school. They’re a joke in the legal field.
Tony in this episode very much proved himself an astute player of the game. He plays too hard sometimes, but he is great at mapping out the angles, and sniffing out scenarios that don’t add up (like the story Woo told).
I really disagree with you, Dan: I thought both challenges in this ep were top tier, well designed and fun to watch. It’s true that you can nitpick the second one in terms of being unable to tell how close any of the players are, but it added an element of suspense when they tugged on their rods (TWSS, yes). I’ve always thought the PTB should make a theme park where you can go play Survivor challenges instead of paint ball or lazer tag. Would be fun and profitable, I bet.
Dan you said: “Tony sits on his Idol. Oy.”
Why would he use it? There’s no reason to use the regular idol until the special idol (which you don’t choose to use; it’s like an invisible amulet of protection) is used up, is there?
Slacker – “There’s no reason to use the regular idol…”
Yeah my thoughts exactly. ;)
SlackerInc – The “Oy” was just about the inevitability that the vote was going Tony’s way, since I was rooting for Tasha. I’m not saying he should have played it.
-Daniel
I agree with Dan about the challenges. I think they were decent challenges in person, but I didn’t think they worked on TV (especially the second one). The way they edited it was poor and it was probably too time consuming to give a proper edit. The way it was also edited it made it seem that when Spencer/Skeletor ran up to their locks at the end that one of them was going to win. Needed better execution and time, which was wasted on a dumb Kass/Tony argument.
Tony is very astute. I don’t think its necessarily true that Spencer would beat him. He’s Russell without the hostility (except Kass — who doesn’t get along with anyone) and tension. People seem to really like him, and if his fault is him ‘playing too hard’ well he might just garner the respect of the jury since he hasn’t been openly mean to anyone.
I’ve come to really like Tony as a player. He really knows the game inside and out, which shows he’s a true fan of the show. He’s really not like Russell at all. The difference is that Russell was always patting himself on the back for his accomplishments, whereas Tony is genuinely excited about his accomplishments. It’s alot easier to root for a guy like Tony (although ultimately I’m rooting for Spencer).
Right, and the other key difference is that he doesn’t act nasty, even to people that argue with him. Kass thought he did, but as we all know he was actually not saying what she thought he was–and he did not, as a result of the misunderstanding, fall into the trap of going off on her. (Yes, he was insistent that she was wrong, but didn’t call her an idiot or insane or anything.)
There was no reason for Tony to play the regular idol, since the Perry one has him covered. But attempting to flush out the known regular one, would have just put it back into the playing field and potentially into more dangerous hands (Tash, Spence). I’m surprised that Kass considered siding w/ them this round, but at least it made for a more interesting ep., I suppose.
I think it’s real wrong to go to a school and not have nifty backpacks for *all* the kids! Come on Survivor, you can easily cough that up! And what were those plastic rings? Supplies? Supplies for what exactly?
I also think it’s mighty wrong to throw sandbags at Barong!
And who else could Woo say was the target of strategizing? The only person not on reward and not really being targeted was Tash… And if he said there was no strategizing, then as Trish/Tony said – they’d know it was a lie. Tony didn’t totally believe it cuz it didn’t make much sense. But had Woo said Trish, maybe say, cuz they were afraid that Tony *might* have the Perry idol — then Tony *might’ve* played the regular idol on her behalf… So even though Trish was an actual (secondary) target – she may have been the better choice to name? Well, maybe not so much when Kass decided upon Tash anyhoo…
Sorry! I should clarify re: attempting to flush the idol would have just put it back into the playing field — from the players’ pov, that is. Not in actuality.
Woo should have said they were trying to convince him to take out Tony. That’s believable, deflects the target off Woo onto Kass (because Tony already knows Spencer wants him gone), and keeps Tony from trying to protect Trish. Augh!
Also augh! to Tasha for bringing up Russell. You have to ask her about that, Dan, see if she realized it was a mistake then or only after seeing it play out on TV, or if it really didn’t factor into it because Kass was already thinking of taking a goat with her to Final 3(2) (even though Kass is more of a goat than she realizes!).
Anyway, go, Spencer! You’re the only one I want to see win at this point (though Woo beating Tony would make me laugh pretty hard).
Kass’ strategy is great except for two things:
1. People don’t hate Tony as much as she thinks.
2. People doesn’t like her much, either.
Let’s say it does come down to Kass, Trish/Woo, and Tony. The only jury members who I think are locks to be anti-Tony are Sarah, LJ, and Jefra. Jeremiah, Tasha, and Spencer would all be more likely to go with whoever they felt played the best game.
That leaves Morgan and whoever doesn’t make between Trish/Woo. After seeing the way Morgan clashed with Trish, something tells me she and Kass weren’t great buddies either. Trish/Woo will depend on how they are taken out of the game.
Tony didn’t betray Sarah and they did bond early. LJ seemed pretty ‘chill’ about it in his interviews and Ponderosa. Heck, LJ admitted he was considering moving against Tony at some point soon so shouldn’t have that much gripe. Jefra, who knows. I honestly do not think that there is a huge anti-Tony movement. He’s likable and playing a great game. I could certainly see people being bitter, but I don’t think its a lock like people are suggesting.
Morgan hated Kass, remember their comments on the episode after they departed and, i believe, in Morgan’s interviews post-show.
Also, Kass is an idiot.
I wanted them to all vote Tony just so I could see the smug look turn to blank confusion for Kass when Tony played the special idol.
Nice job, Kass. You’re so awful that you’ve got me pulling for Tony (I’m pulling for Spencer, in the end, but in the short term).
Kass’s strategy to change her vote made no sense. Even if she believes that she has a better chance sitting next to Tony in the end than Tasha (news flash: she has no shot against either of them), she still should have followed through with the original plan of splitting the votes to flush out Tony’s idol. Then if she still wanted to vote out Tasha she and Woo could have just voted for her in the re-vote. Kass once again proving she is a terrible player, but at least she’s one of the few people actually playing.
Also—let’s say that Spencer goes next and then Tony goes. Who wins in a final three of Woo, Kass, and Trish? That has to be the worst final three ever right? You would have two people who didn’t play the game at all and one person who played a terrible game and is universally disliked. Would the jury be allowed to abstain from voting or vote to give the money to charity or something?
Trish played a pretty good game pre-merge (ousting Cliff) and getting Kass to switch. She’d have the best argument in my opinion. Her problem is that while she may hang her hat on those accomplishments, she has been utterly outplayed by Tony within her own alliance down the stretch.
I don’t get the Tony hate, at all. He’s dominating this season (either due to him being great or the others being especially weak) and has been the only reason to even watch. Spencer might be a good player, but thanks to Kass’ stupidity he hasn’t been in a position to do much. Tony seems likable, played a great game, and can even play the loyalty card (to Woo and Trish). I honestly think that he has a chance to beat Spencer in a finale, depending on how bitter the jury is (it doesn’t seem that bitter). I’m all in on Tony, lets go!
Look at how Tony played last night, he’s great at reading people and manipulating them. And he’s ‘playing too hard’ might have more to do with no one else playing at all (aside Spencer) than him. Here we go Tony, here we go! He’s moving into top 5 territory for me.
Kass. Has there been a more loathsome character? I could see if she were causing chaos to further her game, nope, just being a jerk. Her going to Woo before tribal to undo the flip just sums up her game. Dumb. She has been terrible has willfully chosen to be a ‘cult member’ once she changed because her ego couldn’t stand someone else being placated for a week. Ugh.
I don’t think Tony’s played a good game at all. He just makes big moves for the sake of making big moves. Screaming “final five!” after they won that immunity challenge pre-merge was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. The LJ blindside was probably a smart move, but he alienated half his alliance to do it. The Jefra blindside was idiotic because he left a good player in Spencer in the game and blindsided a girl who had 0% chance of winning the game, plus he alienated his own alliance again but they’re to stupid to do anything about it. Credit him for finding idols, but he’s probably played the most paranoid game ever and he’s only succeeded because he’s playing with arguably the dumbest cast of all time.
> but he alienated half his alliance to do it.
You keep saying that, yet they continue to vote with him. And Trish has supported both decisions after the fact. Tony/Woo/Trish appear to be the core three and they are still together. He got LJ before he could get him (LJ admitted as much to Dan). He got rid of Jefra who wanted to move against him and could have potentially teamed up against him within his own alliance (therefore undermining his allies ability to move against him).
Maybe leaving Spencer around was dumb, but I’m not buying that Spencer is a lock to win. I believe there’s a better than decent chance Tony could beat him head to head. However, he still has Spencer to take attention off him as a threat and to focus people’s votes on. It may be a risk, but it’s still a benefit to him.
He’s been the best player this season. Indisputable.
I agree he’s been the best player this season, but that’s a product of him being aligned with morons and Spencer and Tasha never being in a position to make a move. If any of Kass, Woo, or Trish think they have a chance sitting next to Tony at the end, they’re idiots. If Spencer is sitting in the final three, he’ll win because he hasn’t made any enemies and he’s been the underdog since the second vote.
You don’t know how the jury will vote. Again they might reward Tony for being the best player. If I were Tony I wouldn’t want to chance be next to Spencer, but I don’t think its a given that Spencer beats him.
> I agree he’s been the best player this season
Well then.
However, it was potentially smart for Tony to keep Spencer/Tasha around. They are threats on the outside of his alliance. It keeps attention off of him. If he had gotten rid of Spencer/Tasha the past two weeks he is now sitting there as the only threat and focal point to get out next by anyone wanting to win. He undermined their ability to do that. He keeps attention off of him. It’s actually quite smart. Now it might come back to bite him, but it’s not a bad play.
BBQ – But Tony has not kept attention off of himself. He’s not playing alliance style, but lone gun man. That leaves him fully vulnerable at F4. Stronger players secure their position *thru* that critical window. Now he must rely either on others’ sheer stupidity or a challenge win to get to F3. That’s just real poor positioning, in the end.
Since the core alliance of 5 has messed up so much to this point Tasha was the only play to make since she will definitely win, but whatever. Kass has to be in the top 10 of least likable survivor players. She is terrible.
“”Nobody ever gives the jerk the money” – Kass
Uh, Kass does realize she’s the jerk, right?
My thinking is that if Spencer makes final three with any combination of other players then he wins, if Tony makes final three with any combination where Spencer is not there then he wins. If the final three comes down to Trish, Woo and Kass then it will be between Trish and Woo where the jury will debate if being annoying and blindly following Tony is more worthy of winning than being likeable but pointless and blindly following Tony?). Kass will not win in any combination. Even of the other two dropped dead right before the vote I think she would get zero votes and Jeff P would get the title!