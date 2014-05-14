Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back’

Pre-credit sequence. It's Night 33. Tasha's gone. And it's raining again. Spencer is annoyed at Woo and Kass for ditching their Final 3 pact and he doesn't particularly care if Tony hears it. “So it turns out the deal that we had is a lie,” Spencer grumbles. “Why bother with the whole charade?” Spencer asks. “Why does anyone lie in this game? It's part of the game,” Kass tells him, explaining to us that she thinks she could beat Tony, who she thinks everybody hates. “As long as they don't stab me in the back, I won't stab them in the back,” Tony says of his alliance. Spencer calls his rivals foolish and says his only chance is that the others don't understand the game.
I Woo-Woo-Woo-Woo-Wonder Why. Tony takes Woo out onto the water to talk Final 3. Tony wants Kass coming with them because he figures she wouldn't get any votes. Woo tells us that he decided to stick with Tony because going to the end with him would be “a lovely thing” since they started the game together. It's not that he thinks he can beat Tony. He just enjoys symmetry. Woo decides to tells Tony everything that transpired at Reward and last week's brief alternative Final 3 alliance. “That just shows your integrity, your loyalty,” Tony tells Woo, but he tells us that he's already thinking of blindsiding Woo before Final 3. Tony's wife told him to try to win the game and not do anything stupid and that taking Woo to the end would be stupid. There you go, Woo: It's Tony's wife's fault if you get blindsided this episode. And foreshadowing sure suggests that's what's coming.
Your name is Mud. We begin the episode with a Reward Challenge centered around a big pit of mud. They have to dive into the mud, cover themselves and scrape the mud into a bucket. The person with the most mud after 10 minutes wins. Wanna know what they're playing for? Pizza delivery. Wait. No Loved Ones? Just pizza? Come on. I like Kass' Face-First Into The Mud strategy. I can admire that. Tony's got the most surface area. Kass probably has the best combination of surface area and hair, since Trish has no surface area at all. But who will win? Tony dominated. It isn't close. His bucket is overflowing. Probst doesn't even bother weighing the buckets. Tony can choose one person to join him. He picks “Anorexia,” which means Trish. “Yeah! Malnutrisha's been dying for pizza,” she crows. “You're picking Trish based strictly on need?” Probst inquires and Tony points at Trish's skeletal form.
Pizza the Hutt. Everybody is still covered in mud, with people especially impressed by Kass' Ed Grimley hair. Kass isn't worried about not getting pizza, because for her this puts more of a target on Trish, who is the Alpha Female to Tony's Alpha Male. “They're like a couple of baboons,” Kass observes. After some cleaning, pizza arrives. Spencer thinks pizza is a metaphor for the game and everybody is handling Tony everything on a silver platter. Tony eating pizza is utterly disgusting and even Trish is a bit grossed out. Covered in sauce and cheese and other detritus, Tony tells Trish about his Idols, which have to be used by the next Tribal, and tells us about his planned lie, which is to claim that the Tyler Perry Idol can be used at Top 4, bluffing his way straight into the Final 3. Tony and Trish agree that they have a better chance against Kass than Woo.
In llama land there's a one-man band/ And he'll toot his flute for you. The next day, Tony goes to Kass and tells her what Woo told him, reassures her that it's OK and says he wants to go to the end with her. “It was stupid of Woo to tell him, but it was stupid of him to tell me,” Kass says. Tony swears on his wife and baby, but Chaos Kass has a clear goal and that's to make Tony seem untrustable. First step? Tell Woo that Tony told her what Woo told him. That make sense? I guess so. “I didn't say anything,” claims Woo, the world's worst liar. So Kass tells Tony what Woo told her when confronted about Tony telling her what Woo told him. Does that still make sense? Tony's incredulous. “I'm allowed to confront people too,” Kass says, before telling Woo that Tony made a Final 3 deal with her. Tony throws his hands up in the air at Kass' Chaos. “At this point in the game, you want as much paranoia as you can stir up,” Kass says, before taunting Tony about him being allowed to talk and nobody else. “I'm sorry I don't talk llama. I'm supposed to talk llama to you?” Tony asks before doing an impression of a llama that does not line up with my perception of what llamas sound like. “That was the last straw that broke the camel's back,” Tony tells the camera, adding that he and Kass are done.
They Don't Know That We Know They Know We Know. Damnit! I thought that was a tarsier, but it was just a knot in a tree. And a snake. Back to Tony and Kass fighting. Kass tells Tony that what she did was strategic. Tony doesn't know what to do with that and Woo doesn't know what to do with anything. Kass has a plan: She's going to pull in Woo and Spencer and mess with Tony's game, even if she can't get rid of him. I'll remind you that this is the exact same alliance she made and betrayed last week. It's either brilliant or idiotic and I really don't know. Woo's sad that Tony didn't swear on his wife and baby. Woo is very, very deep in thought. “My trust in Tony has gone down tremendously,” Woo says. This should be a massive understatement, but it probably isn't. Kass and Spencer suggest targeting Trish and getting rid of one of Tony's goats. They do this when Trish is nearby. Now Trish is pissed off. Spencer is, once again, seeing cracks. He needs Immunity.
Slide Ruler. Immunity is back up for grabs. The challenge involves unwrapping a rope, freeing a key, building a ladder, building steps and solving a sliding puzzle. Tony gets through the first part with a big lead, followed by Trish and then Kass. Tony's still in the lead after the ladder, but Spencer moves up to second. Tony still has the lead after the steps and he has a big advantage on the puzzle. “Does he know how to do slide puzzles?” Probst wonders. He does not. Spencer arrives way behind, but he does, in fact, know how to do slide puzzles. From way behind, Spencer wins Immunity! Probst is very impressed. Tony knows he has to devour a piece of his alliance.
Friggin' Skeletor. Spencer has a little strut. “I've never done a puzzle in my life,” Tony admits. “It was nirvana,” Spencer says of his latest escape from death. “I'm just gonna sit back and enjoy the show,” Spencer tells us. The fighting begins. Trish starts fighting with Kass. “It'd rip you apart in 30 seconds,” Trish spits out. “She looked like friggin' Skeletor,” Kass says. Trish calls Kass vicious and cruel and Tony has to take her off to the side. “Is it going to cost me my game? It could,” Kass admits. Everything hinges on Woo, who is demanding answers from Tony, who tells him that while he *promised* Woo Final 3, he didn't *swear* to Woo Final 3. But now? He's swearing. Oh. Naturally. Woo gets the full-court press from Tony and Trish. “Kass might be a beautiful person on the outside world, but as far as 'Survivor' is concerned, she's absolutely horrible,” Tony says. Tony whips out his dead dad as part of his latest swearing to Woo. “At this point, I just don't feel as though I can trust him,” Woo says, suggesting it may be Big Move time and he goes to Kass and says he's ready to vote out Trish. Kass is happy, but not convinced. Again, Kass, Woo and Spencer make a Final 3 pact. Good gracious, it's deja vu. This time, Tony is lurking in the weeds. Hands are shaken, but Woo says he hasn't made up his mind. “You know it's an injustice to bring that girl to the top,” Tony tells Woo. This is going to be a very, very strange Tribal, isn't it?
Tribal Council. Kass begins by calling Trish a “wild skeleton blue-eyed banshee” and accusing her of “showing her capacity for hatred.” “Kass, unfortunately, is always the victim,” Trish says, accusing Kass of being a troublemaker who doesn't like conflict. I don't think that's true at all, but the Jury sure likes how this sounds. Trish talks about how she hasn't had conflict with anyone, but I guess she means “anyone on the Jury,” since Lindsey might say otherwise if anybody remembered that Lindsey existed. “Things were pretty crazy today,” Spencer smiles. “Now I look at it like 3 Brawn vs 2 Brain,” Woo says. “This young lady here is delusional,” Tony says of Kass, before going into a not-particularly llama-esque Kass impression. Kass trades her own impression of Tony. This lead's Tony's llama to come back out. “I feel like I'm in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,'” Spencer says. Woo says he feels like a foreign exchange student living with a crazy family. [Is *he* comparing himself to Long Duk Dong? And I being racist for *assuming* he's comparing himself to Long Duk Dong? Does Long Duk Dong have nothing to do with anything and Spencer's movie reference has me reaching?] Tony says the vote won't be emotional and he isn't going home. He pulls out both Idols and hints about the power of the Tyler Perry Idol.
The Vote. Spencer writes Trish's name. Trish writes Kass' name and suggests a book on self-awareness. Tony plays his regular Immunity Idol. Probst tallies: Trish. Kass. Trish. TRISH. Kass clap's her hands, smiles and swears in some way that has to be pixelated. Kass flips Trish off as she goes. “You know, I might be too nice to play this game,” Trish says. “Peanut M&Ms anyone? I am so frickin' hungry,” she concludes.
Bottom Line, I. Tony voted for Trish. Does anybody understand the logic to that? I get that he might have understood the way the votes were going and decided to stick to the majority, but to what end? Did he somehow come to decide that he'd be better off having Trish on the Jury and presumably guaranteeing himself her vote with the assurance that he can beat Kass?
Bottom Line, II. I just don't get what Kass is doing at all. Did she decide at a certain point that she was just going to play for third and that that would be victory enough after Luzon? She aggressively alienated a big chunk of the Jury with that initial flip, but you can always hope that the Jury will forgive that as strong gameplay if they don't also hate you. But once you're causing pointless chaos and swearing, smirking and flipping people off as they go? Is there any advantage that I'm not seeing to her strategy? Who would vote for her? Yes, she made the season's biggest move. That's worth whatever the third place check is. And she was responsible for making Woo feel alienated enough to flip. That's a nice boondoggle as well. Given this group of four, she can't beat any of them or take votes away from any of them. Can she?
Bottom Line, III. Sorry. Kass made the game's biggest post-Merge move, but Trish was the one who lured Kass to make the move. And Trish was responsible for getting Lindsey to quit and for taking Cliff out with the help of LJ and Jefra. When you stop and think about it, Tony has played the dynamic, TV-friendly game but his biggest move was blindsiding LJ, really. That came after bigger and more important moves from other people. I'm just thinking out loud here. Going forward with one episode to go, Spencer beats anybody. That's the only thing I know for sure. Well, Spencer beats anybody, Kass beats nobody. Right? With this Jury, though, does Tony beat Woo and Kass? He beats Kass. But does Woo beat Tony and claim one of the most singularly odd “Survivor” wins ever?
Bottom Line, IV. And it was yet another episode where its awesomeness hinges on how much you like Chaos Kass and Tony's shadiness. If you like those things, it was an awesome episode. Tony's llama impression! Kass' betrayal of Tony's child-swearing, which led to Woo's uncertainty and flipping! Spencer's Immunity comeback! Lots of terrific elements.
Your thoughts?
I think Tony voted for Trish because he wants her on the jury, but also because he wants to use the Tyler Perry idol to bluff is way into the final three. They’d surely vote him out if they thought his idols no longer worked, but if he lies to them and says the special power of the TP idol is that he can use it with four left, they probably won’t vote for him.
I’m not following what those two things have to do with each other. Why couldn’t he vote for Kass and still bluff them?
One thing I just can’t get past…
Tony’s ploy to lie about the special idol working next week is really strange. But assuming it works and he knew he wasn’t going home tonight, it creates an obvious question:
WHY DIDN’T TONY GIVE HIS IDOL TO TRISH?
She’s the one person that he knows he can beat and Kass goes home instead if he gives the idol to Trish.
What’s the worst case for him if he does it? They all voted for him? Then he just uses the special idol. He’s not ACTUALLY saving it for next week. That’s a lie.
This is a good point. Maybe he would rather have Trish’s vote on the jury rather than Kass’s non-vote? But boy, if Trish were only more inquisitive about the idols, she could basically insist on Tony’s giving the regular idol to her.
I was puzzled by that too, but I think I get it now: if Tony gives Trish the regular idol, there’s the possibility that he might be the target and would need to use the special idol to save himself, and then he wouldn’t be able to wear it around until the next vote, claiming that it’s still good. So in his mind, he gave up Trish in order to be certain to hold onto the special idol to pull off the bluff into the top 3.
Hislocal, that’s all true, but Tony could have still voted for Kass and kept the special idol for next week. He didn’t have to vote for Trish. That’s what’s puzzling me. But maybe as some others have said, he wanted Trish to be on the jury.
Maybe tony thought trish had a better chance to beat him than Kassel. I think so.
I figured that with two idols, Tony would keep one and give one to Trish, and they’d play both and then both would make it to the final four.
Not only was I surprised that Tony didn’t give his idol to Trish to save her, I was extra surprised that he voted for her. I figured that having her along would mean (a) an ally in getting rid of one of the remaining others, and (b) that he’d do no worse than 2nd place if he makes it to the finals because he’d beat Trish with jury votes.
On Kass…
Is it possible that they should be scared of taking an undefeated trial lawyer to the final three? Just on the chance she makes a great case to the jury, turns around to the other two of them and shouts “LAWYER’D!”?
I mean, that’s the only thing I can think of.
I also think it’s possible Tony wins with the argument that he ran the entire game. This is especially true if Spencer doesn’t win immunity. I gotta think that they all vote Spencer out next episode.
I don’t know, but I am excited to wacth her interactions with the Jury. Hopefully they won’t ignore her like what happened with Sherri on season 26.
I’m not sure I understand what anyone here is doing other than Spencer, because he’s doing “win and immunity and then laugh and laugh” which is pretty straight forward.
Getting in fights with three days left? Dumb, Trish.
Tony has let himself get into a one track plan, where he’s going to bluff with these idols. Whereas the one track plan he needs is “we need to vote out Spencer.” Woo and Kass are possibly clueless and arrogant enough (respectively) to think they can beat Spencer, but Trish had a fair read on the social dynamics, like most bullies do. So you save Trish tonight, removing Kass.
Woo seems like a super nice dude who would be fun to hang around, but watching him thinking is physically painful.
And Kass is maybe the least aware of how others perceive her since Russell himself. The only way her actions make sense to me is if she has actually figured that out but is doing ridiculous shit to guarantee a return invite.
I was thinking we might be heading for a final two but since we’ve yet to have a loved ones visit, I wonder if that will be the time killer for the first hour of the finale.
If it’s actually a final three, they’d need to fill time somehow and a loved ones visit reward would add some emotion to the finale and kill a good portion of the first hour.
Kass seems to be the only one with no shot at winning. If she makes it to the final tribal, most of the questions will be jurors giving her crap. Sarah/Morgan/Trish will all probably use their question to yell at Kass.
I think either Spencer or Tony wins the game with an outside chance Woo sneaks through via bitterness towards Tony and Kass. I have a feeling Tony isn’t as hated as people think. Sarah and maybe LJ would be bitter towards him but who else would be personally bitter at Tony?
Jefra…
It was definitely weird that they didn’t have a loved ones visit, although I enjoyed the episode and didn’t think about it until reading this recap. I’m guessing it was a budget cutting type deal of some sort, although I think that’s a mistake as loved ones is a key element of Survivor they shouldn’t just ditch cavalierly.
It’s too late in the game for a loved one’s visit. What would be the point in doing it now?
Joe Bob, they did it even later still! Though I agree it should have been earlier.
I’m basing my thoughts on the edit. The confessionals throughout the season show the arc of each person’s “story” (sometimes it is one episode when something wacky happens with them, or the episode they are voted out – but there are people who consistently have confessionals).
After last week I realized that Woo & Trish, compared to the others had less “confessional” time compared to the others & I don’t think either will be in the final. So I wasn’t surprised Trish was voted out. I will be surprised if Woo makes it to the final – based solely on that hypothesis ;-)
John Cochrane had a lot of air time the season he won, even early on, when it looked bad for him. It made sense when he got to the final. They had to tell his story.
Unfortunately for you and me both, Dan, Cagayan province is the northern tip of the northern island Luzon and according to Wikipedia the range of the Philippine tarsier is only among the southern islands. I looked it up early in this season and became very sad.
Since this issue was just that important to me I found an academic paper that says there is one species of macaque and one species of civet in the province, but maybe they aren’t on that beach or something.
This has been troubling me all season since a vast amount of my enjoyment from this show is random cutaways to the wildlife. The snakes and lizards have been good character this season but I really miss the more furry cast members.
Fay – “Survivor” seasons should only be in monkey-favored environments. Is that too much to ask? I think not!
-Daniel
But what about that shot of Mr. Krabs?
Fay – thanks for your homework! But lest we forget… bats are furry too… ;)
My prob. w/ tarsier footage is that they are nocturnal little guys. Yet all Survivor film I’ve seen is in broad daylight. The poor lil’ fellows can’t don a ‘do not disturb’ sign, yet no doubt they have been! And that disturbs me, rather deeply. I don’t mean to take moments of happiness away, but those critters are *incredibly* sensitive – and I just hate to see innocents harmed for our entertainment. Bats can handle that kind of stuff, tarsiers can not…
I’m starting to talk myself into Woo being a deserving winner. He approaches strategizing like a kid approaches spinach, but he’s been voting with Tony every time without alienating himself to the same degree. And while most of those times were just Tony going “Hey, we’re voting LJ out” and Woo saying “OK”, he actually got himself off the chopping block and managed to drag Tony along with him tonight.
It would be a very odd win, and it would rely on Spencer not winning out immunity (however many immunity wins that would be), but I think there’s a good chance the jury would support Woo over Tony, and I’m not certain that it would be entirely undeserved. Tony’s been playing the game like he did that slide puzzle, with a lot of quick movements, but not a very good idea about how it should look in the end.
Other Scott – Yup. I talked myself from “least deserving winner” into “odder winner” regarding Woo. I can see strategy in what he is doing. And I can’t say that it’s “bad” strategy, since look where he is.
It’s a modified version of the Fabio/Jud strategy, only without the season-closing Immunity domination. But if Woo winds Final Immunity, I think the result would be very similar to what Fabio did/said at the Jury.
-Daniel
I don’t know if I will laugh hard if BroDude wins, or laugh hardest if he does. Woo’s mostly under the radar, but he has been entertaining at times, so I wouldn’t mind if he beat Tony. He can’t beat Spencer, though.
If Woo wins, there will be howls from fandom about his being undeserving; but I have always staunchly defended the notion that the jury has every right to treat their vote as nothing more nor less than “who would I like to give a million dollars to?”, and I could see that being Woo.
Everything hinges on Spencer winning the final immunity challenge. If he does he wins the season by a landslide. The Jury is made up of former alliance members of his who he constantly tried to save and never blindsided who will vote for him over anyone else, and people who were blindsided by their former alliance members and would (hopefully) appreciate the fact that Spencer has fought hard the whole game and vote for him. If Spencer doesn’t win immunity he is almost certainly voted out after both Kass and Woo both flip on him yet again because they know they can’t win against him. If that happens I have no idea who wins. Both Tony and Kass have pissed off a whole lot of people while Woo has done nothing the whole game but follow Tony around like a lost puppy. I’m definitely rooting for Spencer but I guess Tony played the next best game. Especially from a manipulation standpoint.
I’m rooting for Spencer all the way. I hope he has one more immunity left in him!
I also don’t get why Tony didn’t save Trish. She’s so loyal that it guarantees he’s in F3 whether Spencer wins immunity or not. He should have saved his alliance. Now he has to rely on them being stupid enough to fall for his bluff if he doesn’t win immunity, and I don’t think that Spencer (or Kass) will believe him.
Could not agree more – was absolutely certain he would play it for Trish. And I actually liked Trish and her gameplay. I think she could have pulled off the “oddest” win – only of course if Spencer was out of the picture.
Heres to hoping though that he can get that last Immunity win… He would be the deserving winner.
Could not agree more – was absolutely certain he would play it for Trish. And I actually liked Trish and her gameplay. I think she could have pulled off the “oddest” win – only of course if Spencer was out of the picture.
Heres to hoping though that he can get that last Immunity win… He would be the deserving winner.
Tony would like someone who knows he would be voted by one pf the jury members which is Trish.
I think it’s obvious Tony didn’t give Trish the idol because he knew Trish is an in the bank jury vote and can sway people at Ponderosa to his side. Not getting out Spencer due to his immunity wins and getting rid of Jefra first is what could cost him the game in two ways.
1) Spencer is still around and will beat anyone in the final
2) Spencer would have gone to Ponderosa and stumped hard for Tony since he believes (rightfully so) that no one else has any idea what they’re doing out there.
Kass is slowly sliding up the scale of awful people on Survivor. Everything she says is derogatory to people’s appearances and mannerisms. She’s terrible. I like how she thinks she beats Tony in a final. If it’s final 3, the anti Tony votes got to Woo or Spencer. I wonder if she realizes that she’s the season’s jerk? Probably not.
Here is a link to Tony’s Secret Scene, where he confirms a lot of what you above are thinking. He figures Trish is a lock to vote for him on the jury, and harder to beat in the final vote than the other weak competition. He knows Kass is never going to vote for him to win if she is a juror, but an easy goat at the end to compete against.
He really comes off as thoughtful and strategic here. You will like Tony more after this, I bet.
[www.youtube.com]
That is one theory, but if I was Trish, who got back stabbed at the very end by Tony, I would vote for Kass before I voted for the backstabber. But that is just me. After 40 days, he knws Trish better than and I.
Why no family visits? I loved those. They probably forgot about it since it wasn’t needed on BvW. Hmm.
And I wonder what Kass’ kids think about her after watching her on Survivor. I would be embarrassed if she was my mother. She’s just rude with no context whatsoever. :/
Tony should have had both idols validated, then give regular one to Trish. Send Wu home. Making folks think the specialness of the special idol was play it could be played at round three.
He easily wins vs Kass and Trish if they can get Spenser out. Other wise Spenser wins.
Instead:
Spenser wins if gets to final 3.
Wu wins if he gets to final 3 and Spenser is not there.
Tony does not win.
Kass is a joke.
Tony was so close, then he choked.
One more comment
Last immunity challenge is often an endurance challenge like standing on pole or something (“How bad do you want it”), as opposed to a skill challenge.
Tony has no chance at that, he bette hope they buy his idol works with 4 left clam.
I think Tony voted for Trish because he wanted to keep Kass in the game so that he would have a better chance of winning. Additionally, he was worrying that Woo might choose to vote out Kass instead after discovering Tony’s idols. So Tony decided to flip right away in order to ensure that Trish would be the one to go.
How do we know that Tony voted for Trish?
He only ready three of the votes (Spencer, Kass, Woo). Am I missing something?
After the commercials, and then next week’s preview, Survivor always shows the votes and a comment from the Snuffee. Is usually about 3 minutes before the end of the hour.
Thanks Peters.
Relatively new Survivor watcher, and I try to avoid the next week previews so I never noticed that.
So, follow up question:
Do the jury members/fellow survivors know how the vote numbers ended up?
No, the votes are not revealed except Probst shows at Tribal, so is just a matter of figuring it out on their own.
I really want spencer to win this seasons survivor,he really deserves to win after all that he’s been through,,,go spencer
I didn’t much care for this ep. It was either going to be Spence, or Trish if he won immunity, which he did. The rest was just filler drama. Ugh.
But did no one else notice how the jury was *loving* Tony’s rant about Kass? He’s totally won this! Unless Spence wins immunity again, that is. And what if he does? Does that mean Woo is gone, instead of Tony? His bluff re: Perry idol might just work (!) and was smart. Probst *could’ve* blown his um, cover, but cuz the idol is automatically activated – no need to announce that its powers end there…
Tony has played a wild and uncoordinated game. BUT the man is adaptable, and very few Survivor players are. They get stuck in a mind-set and do not update their game at all, generally speaking. Tony shoots from the hip and then scrambles to recover. And to his credit, he has done so (plus some real luck).
I’d like to see both Spence and Tony make it to the finale. Tony *could* beat him! Why? He can make the jury laugh and smile. And yeah, that *is* worth a million bucks. ;)
And just another thought… the music this ep. was out of control! Woo gets lovely Oriental pan flute (?) that heightens his sincerity, and Kass and Tony get loud banging and clanging that accentuate their disharmony. But it was overwhelming – they seemed to jack up the volume a magnitude or so. We get it, already! No?