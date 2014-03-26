Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘We Found Our Zombies’

Pre-credit sequence. Farewell, Uncle Cliffy. Solana returns to camp and Trish has a speech to make, but Lindsey isn't interested in hearing. “You guys just screwed up majorly,” she tells nobody in particular, admitting that she doesn't have any alliances anymore. “I will respect you, because this is a team moving forward, but I don't like you,” Trish smirks. Of course, Trish just threw away a big numbers advantage in order to break up what she's calling a two-person alliance of Lindsey and Cliff. “You disgust me. Everything about you is annoying. Your laugh. Your teeth. Your face,” Lindsey tells Trish, calling her “the most horrific person” she's met. Trish doesn't care. “I can leave here and never think of you again,” Lindsey insists, calling Trish a bully. Lindsey doesn't want to play with Trish anymore, so she goes off wandering. Nobody knows where Lindsey is, other than the cameraman and everybody's favorite interloper, Jeff Probst. “I can't have somebody antagonizing me right now,” Lindsey says, worrying she might go nuts. Lindsey also lists being cold, wet and hungry as factors and she knows that she's going to regret quitting, but she sounds like she's done. Probst tells Lindsey that nobody has ever quit because of something they might do. Lindsey is determined to exit and Probst wants to strategize on how she should leave. The possibility of explaining herself to the tribe is raised, but Lindsey prefers to “do a little curtsey” on the beach, leaving it up to Probst to explain Lindsey's absence Suddenly Trish is feigning concern. “I do feel bad, because I kinda came down on her,” Trish says with no sincerity. Tony doesn't bother feeling pretend-bad. “It was a beautiful thing, two for the price of one,” Tony says. LJ compares it to a zit. Woo claims enthusiasm at a fresh start, but he knows he could go next. Well. That was weird.
Slap Bet. There's a Reward Challenge the next day and Aparri is stunned at what unfolded. Sarah is disgustingly giddy. Ick. Alexis is smugly pleased that all of the Beauties survived. Spencer's pleased to ditch two people without getting his hands dirty. The challenge is a two-person slap fight, with players going one-on-one trying to whack an Idol from the other's hand. It's here I suggest Solana might wish it had the guy with the 7'0″ wingspan. But I'm sure Trish knows better. They're playing for Reward: The winning tribe gets to raid the losing tribe. Alexis and Kass sit out. We begin with Spencer against Woo, a duel won by Spencer who understands that, more than anything, gravity is your friend in this challenge. Trish, called “a little gnat” by Probst, wins a lucky Duel against Tasha. Sarah gives her tribe a 2-1 win with an easy victory over Jefra. In “a showdown of bearded mountain men,” LJ beats Jeremiah. Tony has an easy win over Morgan. Woo gets revenge and beats Spencer to give Solana a much-needed Reward. Woo and Tony get to go raiding. “We're less in numbers, but we're high in morale,” Tony announces.
Planting the seed of discord. Aparri returns, accompanied by the two outsiders. Tony and Woo have a note with their instructions. This isn't some random, willy-nilly raid. They can take two of Aparri's previous luxuries from Comfort, Tarp & Rope and Fishing. They also get a clue to an Idol back at their camp, but Tony, who definitely has a bit of Russell Hantz about him, suggests that they lie about the content of the note, claim it says they can choose somebody to look at the clue with them and attempt to make Jeremiah a target. Woo is amused. They take the Comfort and Fishing Kit and they pull Jeremiah aside, which instantly makes Tasha think bad thoughts. Jeremiah recognizes the clue from back at the old Beauty camp. Because we were all wondering why Jeremiah doesn't just show his tribe mates the clue, Tony goes to take it back.
Works on Contingency. No money down. A note on the beach, written in sand, reads, “Shame on you! Lindsie.” It seems like a note from Lindsey, but why did she misspell her name? I'm confused. Ever-so-confused. Tony and Woo return with their comfort and their seasoning. Tony giddily tells his tribe mates about the Idol thing. “He's lying, stealing and cheating and I'm just glad he's on our side,” Jefra says. But Tony's a changed man! He confesses to everybody that he's a policeman. Trish is impressed. LJ doesn't see how admitting to lying makes Tony trustworthy. LJ is now realizing that that he has to watch out for Tony. Trish also has something to admit. “I'm really a man,” she guffaws. Oy.
Honesty is the most confusing policy. Distrust is brewing at Aparri. Alexis sees this as an opportunity and tells Spencer that Jeremiah shouldn't be trusted. “I think Alexis is a little smarter than she lets on,” Spencer says. “I like girls who own how smart they are and what they can do,” Spencer adds, no longer trusting Alexis. But Jeremiah isn't quite as stupid as Alexis thinks. Not only does he tell them what the clue was, but he makes a good point: If Aparri lost, why would they be given access to a clue? This stumps Alexis and Spencer, but they don't care. “Jeremiah's story is tough to buy,” Spencer says. “He's not fooling anyone,” Spencer says, somehow reverse-fooled. Not so brainy, Spencer.
Number 5 is Alive! Immunity time! They have to build a staircase with poles, go through a variety of obstacles to get a machete to release puzzle pieces and then you know the rest. After a lot of futzing about, Aparri has a reasonable lead at the puzzle, but it's not prohibitive. The puzzle forms numbers and there's some question as to whether any of these people can count. Suddenly Solana comes from behind and rushes to a lead. Solana wins Immunity. “Top 5, baby!” Tony crows. Sarah's feeling left out. “I guess I'm moving on and I'll make a new alliance,” she pouts.
You impersonate a person better than a zombie should. So now what for Aparri? “Today was a bummer,” Alexis says aptly. There's bitterness about Tony's “Top 5” claim, proving that all previous evidence to the contrary, they actually know their numbers. But knowing Aparri has the advantage now makes Alexis suspect Tony is saying they have somebody from Aparri in the bag. She doesn't suspect Sarah, for some reason, and immediately points at Jeremiah. Sarah's willing to go against Jeremiah and Spencer figures the Brains get to choose between Jeremiah and Alexis. “Everyone knows we're three tight people and we're going to vote as a block,” Kass says, full of hubris. “We just needed people to boss around. The brain needed a body. We found our zombies, now we're in,” Kass says, delivering the most confusing analogy ever utters. We're staring down a heck of a Tribal Council based on time.
Tribal Council. Fire represents life, which Sarah didn't know. Probst assuming Brains will stick together and Beauty will stick together, though Morgan isn't all that sold on Jeremiah. “You think the pretty people were living a beautiful life and you learn it wasn't so beautiful over there,” Kass says. Spencer says they need to fix the fractures and become unified. Sarah's feeling alone, which either makes her an asset or a threat. Alexis brings up the Jeremiah/raid mystery. “I seen right through that, so I hope they believe me,” Jeremiah slurs. “I don't know if he understands what's happening,” Alexis says. “Anything that's gonna take it off of me right now, I'm good with,” Sarah says. Spencer knows that if they make the wrong move, they're going to be Jury-bound.
The Vote. Alexis says Jeremiah lied 100 times and lost her trust. “You're the one that's gonna flip,” Jeremiah says with a shrug and writes Alexis' name down. Nobody plays an Idol, so Probst tallies. Jeremiah. Alexis. Alexis. Alexis. [Her eyes go wide.] ALEXIS. Jeremiah whistles. Morgan grins. And Alexis exits crying. “I'm one of the biggest fans and so it really breaks my heart that I can't even make it to the Merge,” says a very sad Alexis.
Bottom Line, I. If the only two choices for eviction were Alexis and Jeremiah, Aparri made the right move, even with Spencer totally snowed by Tony's Idol ruse. The process of post-Merge recruitment with LJ and Jefra wooing Alexis would have gone, “So Alexis, you wanna…” “Sure.” What possible incentive would Alexis have had not to flip? I think Jeremiah also would have been somewhat willing to flip, but not with the same predictability. Alexis was the sure-thing. Jeremiah was the wild-card. It's definitely safer to get rid of the vote you know you were gonna lose and then hope you keep Jeremiah somehow, which would be easier if you believed him about Tony and the Idol, but at least he's still in play. But it's astounding how quick the power went from Aparri to Solana despite the numbers. Last week it was a best-case scenario for the Brains, but now there's nothing but uncertainty. Yes, it's 6-5 Aparri, but nobody on Solana seems flippable. They've got three closely aligned Brawns and two closely aligned Beauties. Maybe Woo has some wiggle room, but it's hard to know why he'd want to other than avoiding elimination by offering to throw a surprise vote against somebody. Meanwhile, Jeremiah's probably only weakly aligned with Aparri and Sarah would have been a lock to flip if Tony hadn't briefly alienated her. But Tony has warped Sarah's mind before and she's alone and insecure now, which will make her extra-susceptible. Given the existing and acknowledged fracturing in the Beauty contingent, it seems to be like even going into a Merge with five of them shouldn't have seemed like a threat, compared to the greater threat of going into a Merge with four Brawn. And yet we saw no discussion of planning ahead and voting Sarah out. I'm not saying that would have been the right play, but I sure would have wanted to discuss it. Instead, Lindsey's self-elimination means an earlier-than-expected Merge and Sarah as a swing vote. Or maybe Morgan and Jeremiah put aside hurt feelings and it becomes easy for the Bullies and the Babes to target the Nerds. Last week, I liked the position Tasha, Kass and Spencer were in. This week, Kass was making dumb zombie analogies and next week could be a mess. [The possibility that LJ and Jefra could be worried enough about Tony to offer their votes to get him out might be intelligent, but it would also be strategically messy.]
Bottom Line, II. Last week I felt like Trish and Tony made the dumbest move imaginable in giving up numbers and pre-Merge strength to get rid of Cliff. I don't want to admit that Tony might be really smart, but whatever losing Cliff cost them in strength, they seemingly made up for in getting rid of Lindsey. After trying to throw a challenge in their old Tribe, they practically threw two challenges to shed Cliff and Lindsey, but there's no sign that they were weaker as a result and ample sign that they're stronger and certainly more cohesive. I just don't want to admit that Trish did anything right, even by luck. And I don't know what to say about Lindsey. Who would want to spend extra days with Trish? Nobody. But what did Lindsey think she might do to Trish? And why was that fear greater than her desire for the million dollars she had zero chance of winning? There's nothing to be said for quitting at “Survivor” and I'm not going to say it's ever especially admirable. But depending on Lindsey's intellect, she reasonable could have looked at the position she was in and envision every imaginable swing of the game and know that no variation or permutation could possibly have led to her winning. So you can suffer for a few more days, run the risk of killing Trish in her sleep and then finish sixth or seventh, or you can bail? I hate the precedent of bailing, but eying anywhere from three to 25 more days in the game with no reasonable expectation of winning? That's depressing. But still… don't quit, kids. It's bad.
Bottom Line, III. This was a tough episode after the fun and twistiness of last week. The Lindsey departure was unpleasant. Everything involving Trish is unpleasant. Seeing how clueless Spencer is was unpleasant. Seeing Kass' zombie confusion was unpleasant. I feel like the only way this episode was enjoyable is if you're a fan of Tony's mixture of bombast, smugness and manipulation. Did he pare his tribe into the shape he wanted? Yup. Full credit. Did he create dissent in the other tribe where there was no reason for dissent to exist? Yup. I can't give him full credit for that, since it required stupidity from Alexis and Spencer to take root, but it only happened because of Tony. And because he's been working from a position of strength, he's avoided any Russell-esque enemy-making. If Sarah folds next week and Solana is able to recapture numbers, Tony will deserve most of the credit and he's still sitting on an Idol. With just a little finesse, he could cruise from here. Help us, LJ! You may be our only hope.
Your thoughts?
Just once, I want a hashtag after a vote to be #Predictable Vote or #They Pretty Much Knew.
Trying to figure out where we’re going post-merge based on the editing. The only two getting any kind of winner edit on the top five tribe is Tony and LJ. I could also kind of see the brains three being the final three and them showing Spencer’s joke about how they were the final three and just have to beat two whole other tribes at the reunion as they ask them how they all made it to the end.
I’d say Sarah goes with her new tribe next week but the two people they’d be most likely to target have idols. Would they be savvy enough to vote Woo? Unless they target LJ or Tony and they somehow don’t play their idol…
Only potential winners I see are LJ and Spencer. Tony is just a wildcard/agent of chaos who no one is going to end up trusting/willing to vote for. LJ is the most obvious winner’s edit here.
Wow – I thoroughly enjoyed this ep. throughout! Almost every moment!
Oh Dreads – your ally was wiped out, you totally made fun of Trish but then she got the better of you – *strategically*. Ha. Run away you big baby – it’s not about fear of what you might do — but fear of what you can’t!
Woo! I loved how his tribe was all “C’mon Woo” cuz I was too! They embraced him, and his charisma will get him through! (I hope!)
LJ: “To solidify that Tony is trustworthy, he exposed that he lied. Different.” Yeah – LJ got this right away – why didn’t Copgirl? *This* is why LJ’s a threat, Copguy, btw…
Alexis put forth a very compelling argument, and I found myself in the *very* rare situation of rooting for someone to stay. Only problem is, she *is* more of a threat than Country Boy. He’ll spill it all w/o a second thought — while she’ll contemplate it all… So yeah, she’s gotta go. ;(
Alexis admitted she’d jump to LJ and Jefra last week assuming they would.be voted out. When it was clear they were staying then she was the obvious choice.
BBQ – Alexis said that Country Boy had flipped back and forth. I checked the ‘previously on Survivor’ bit to make sure. I thought that was calculated to undermine his potential loyalty – and that the clue prank should’ve opportunistically reinforced that.. But Country’s guileless-ness ultimately prevailed. That’s still my read – but I could very well be wrong!
Alexis told the Brains last week that she was loyal to Jeffra (and I believe TJ Lavin) and that is why she was open to working with them. I’m sure the Brains question the loyalty of both of them, but Robb Stark probably provides more in challenges AND may have had an idol this week. It really didn’t seem like anyone other than Alexis was pushing for King who lost the North to be gone. They didn’t even really show Jeremiah’s push with the Brains, which led me to think it was such a ‘no-brainer’ the show couldn’t get much material to even make it compelling other than from Alexis.
With LJ leery of Tony now, couldn’t he go to Woo, who has no real alliance, and get him to take out Tony with him and Jefra. Playing up Tony’s sneakiness seems like a smart play and would gain LJ a strong long term ally.
As for last week, wouldn’t the smarter move have been to take out Lindsey? It would have effectively cut off the two person alliance and kept Cliff for his strength in challenges. Didn’t hurt em this week, but it could soon.
There was any momentum against Dreads but plenty against her closest ally… It was the best move, no doubt.
Sorry, *wasn’t any momentum* I mean.
And best move — seriously — Dreads WALKED away….
At this stage it is *all* about maneuvering… Really.
Not that it matters anymore post merge, but is this the first time they weren’t letting tribe members sit out challenges b2b? I really liked that. I feel like in past seasons the same person would sit out every time.
“Back to back” means between tribal councils and it’s been true pretty much forever.
really? I seem to remember Natalie sitting every challenge when Rob won a few years ago.
I really think you’re projecting on the “Dissapointed how clueless Spencer is”…
No one’s ever really done something like what Tony did tonight, I’m not sure how we’re not only faulting Spencer for not picking up on it but calling him an idiot for not picking up on it.
Ya we know Jeremiah’s story makes sense because we saw it happen, but his story IS pretty hard to buy because no one’s ever done this before…
That’s what made the edit so funny. We see Jeremiah figure out what Tony did and tell his tribemates what we know to be the truth, only to cut away to Spencer (who’s actually a pretty sharp guy) saying “there’s no way that’s a true story”.
Pics or didn’t happen.
I dunno….the Nigerian prince who’s sending me his riches told me not to trust this scam.
There’s not too many likeable people left to root for…LJ? Aside from him, the whole Solana tribe is unlikable and then there’s Sarah who’s pretty brutal as well.
I think Jeremiah may reconnect with LJ, and Jefra. Morgan will stay with the Brains,Sarah will be the wild card. So if Spencer, or Woo doesn’t win immunity I think they may be the next to go.
I didn’t think this was a bad episode. Tony is playing a more refined Russel Hantz game, which is at least interesting. He’s starting to win me over even though I loathe Trish. Trish is the unlikeable version of the blonde that poached Russell’s win at Samoa.
TJ Lavin hates quitters, that’s why Lindsey didn’t make it back to camp. You do not quit bug Trish was overly mean and a bully. Bleh.
Jeremiah is beginning to look like Robb Stark. Both are really dumb with questionable decisions. Jeremiah is the King in the North?
Alexis was bound to flip. She admitted as much last week I’m her first Congo with the brains. They even showed it again this week in the previews. So her ousting wasn’t a surprise unless brains were collusally fooled by Tony’s inception.
I liked Cliff, but Dan needs to get over it, haha! MJ shrug. Then again I’d be wicked bitter if someone voted off one of my faves so what do I know?
Morgan is probably the most secure with the brains right? I’d imagine she’s their 4th and solid.
Kass’ zombie analogy made sense to me. See: [www.scientificamerican.com]
I cannot stand Trish. I was little surprised that Jeff was so nice to Lindsey, given how he normally treats Osteners, but my friend reminded me that Lindsey is a girl, so…. :-D
Heh. Warning: tangent below!
I’ve not checked out link, cuz I’m familiar w/ this stuff. But isn’t it freakin’ cool? You know an estimated 40% of the world population is harboring personality changing parasites in our brains! Toxoplasma. We’re not intended hosts – so alterations are merely a by-product, but still…
It infects rodents that makes them *attracted* to cats (part of complex life-cycle). I actually had a wild mouse that my kitties adopted as a pet/toy. I’m *sure* it had Toxo! It was *so* damn cute seeing them play together!
Oh and I should clarify that I do not let my cats hurt critters! I rescue their captures and release them to safety. But this mouse was very different and so were my cats, they were so very gentle – no claws, no teeth, and certainly no tossing it about. And the mouse would chase them down! It’d also come bounding to me and crawl into my hand and I’d hand feed the little guy.
Toxo rewires fear and anxiety responses, in addition to the attraction stuff. It even impacts sexual arousal(extra horny male mice sexually transmit it to the girls who then transmit it to their babies in utero). I’m not sure if it’s been tested whether infected humans are also more horny or not though, but given the similarities of our brains – it’s certainly possible!
But it is the largest known environ influence to onset of schizophrenia (!) and guess what – give infected mice anti-psychotic medicine and they are cured of their attraction to cats!
Ok, I’ll stop now. Sorry for the stray!
I hate to admit that I’m starting to like Tony.
Also, I didn’t care about Alexis either way, but I did feel bad when she was so upset about not even making it to the merge. I’d probably act the same way if I ever made it onto the show and got voted off early.
Oh and lastly – was I the only one who took a beat to realize that Trish was joking about being a man?
Yes to all three.
Errr, I mean I agree on all your points. I’m starting to like to Tony. I didn’t like Alexis but I did feel bad, and I had to triple take before deciding that Trish was joking.
The reason Lindsey’s name is spelled “Lindsie” is because the message was not written by Lindsey, it was written by TRISH! Duh!!
It says:
Shame on You!
Lindsie and a cross over it…
Trish, who obviously can’t write or place a comma correctly after Shame on you
is really the only person who would have written that.
Seriously…whoever wrote this post needs to go back and rewatch the show…
Bummed that my hottie Lindsey is gone.
Did anyone think the Brains (braaaiins) were a bit impolitic in the way they were talking at TC? I never understand when people say candid things to Jeff like that. Basically, “wow, we’re pinching ourselves that our group is so united and the Beauties are in disarray”. They should have mouthed platitudes about how it is all one united group now, blah blah blah. The stuff they were saying, if the other four had a clue and got over their internecine bickering, could have clued the others into the idea that maybe their best move was to vote out a Brain.