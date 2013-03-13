Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Persona Non Grata’

Pre-credit sequence. The Fans return to camp. Laura is gone and Shamar is gone and Matt thinks this will be a turning point. “The game got simplified,” Reynold says. Sherri is emotional at losing Laura, who reminded her of her daughter. “It was a point of division,” says Reynold, claiming that he’s glad he doesn’t have his Idol anymore. “I hope you don’t think I was taking jabs at you guys and your alliance,” Reynold tells the rest of the tribe, but Matt and Mike know that there’s another Idol out there and Reynold could find it again and be a threat again. Or something. As we know from CBS’ relentlessly spoiler-y promotion, all of this stuff with the Fans is going to be totally irrelevant.
Oh, a storm is threatening/ My very life today. Thunder. Lightning. Around the camp, Brandon is starting to get creepy. “I have such a passion for my family. I’d give my life a thousand times in the most horrific way just to see my wife and my kids,” Brandon says. [We would have settled for, “I like my family a lot.”] He’s missing his family and he’s decided that he’s been completely selfish to his family to leave them to play a game. “I can’t do that again. Enough’s enough,” Brandon says, telling his tribe that he’s volunteering to be voted out next Tribal Council. “This has implications that go beyond the Hantz family,” Malcolm tells us, worried that Brandon could just bail before a Tribal Council. “I was about to light the whole thing on fire,” Brandon confesses to a small group. “I’m glad you didn’t do that,” says a chipper Corinne. “I want him off my camp immediately. He’s loco,” Corinne tells us. She isn’t sure what’s coming next from Brandon. What comes next is morning. And — try not to be too shocked — Brandon’s had a change of “heart” and by “heart” I mean “He’s bipolar and everybody on the “Survivor” production staff has put these other castaways in danger by plunking him down in a stressful situation among them.” Brandon calls everybody together and tells the tribe that he’s no longer leaving, because he wants to play. “You’re going to see the most intense Brandon you’ve seen thus far. I’m excited. I’m freaking myself out. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he warns us.
From going nuts to coconuts. There are coconuts and nets and Reward is up for grabs. Two people have to hold up the net, while people from the other tribe try tossing coconuts into the net, making it heavier and heavier. Last person holding a rope wins Reward for the tribe. Want to know what they’re playing for? The winning tribe gets a BBQ, including sausages, steaks, veggies, condiments and wine. Phillip and Brandon and Michael and Matt are holding the nets. Phillip discovers he can psyche Sherri out by shouting things like “Kunta Kinte!” at her, prompting Probst to observe, “Sherri is worthless in this challenge.” Reynold is not worthless and he knocks Brandon out. It’s down to Phillip and Michael. Phillip talks the talk and holds on, as Michael drops his rope. “Phillip once again the hero for the Favorites tribe!” Probst crows. That will have ramifications. The Fans look crestfallen as the Favorites collect their picnic.
The most monkey-filled segment in “Survivor” history. For some reason, we’re wasting time back with the defeated Fans. Eddie thought that this was going to be a turnaround day for them and they blew it. “We need to try something new,” Michael declares. “I went with your plan and got rid of Laura and we still lost today,” Sherri tells us, hoping that this validates the importance of keeping her alliance strategically strong. TARSIER! Anyway, Sherri heads into the jungle in search of the Idol. TARSIER! And Michael is also looking. TARSIER. And REynold is looking. Everybody’s sticking their hands into holes in trees. MONKEYS! Matt is on the prowl as well. All that matters is that Reynold doesn’t find it. TARSIER. And… Guess what? Reynold finds another Idol. He’s giddy. TARSIER. “I might as well just keep playing them if I can keep finding them,” he says, determined to keep this Idol secret. In the shelter, Reynold tells Eddie he has the Idol. They smirk and bump fists. “You can’t get any luckier than that,” Eddie says, laughing at Sherri, who’s still out looking for the Idol. “Luck” is not the word.
If I don’t get some shelter/ I’m gonna fade away.The Favorites are cooking huge piles of food and they’re happy. Well, they’re not all happy. Brandon is nervous and pensive and sullen. “I don’t even know if he won the million dollars if he would ever get right in his head,” Adorable Andrea says. This is simultaneously astute and sad. Phillip is boasting about helping in the challenge with his basketball skills. Leaving aside that the Favorites *did* win the challenge at least in part because of Phillip, this is enough to break Brandon. “It’s really, really, really pissing me off. I don’t want to hear that crap, so right now I’m a little bit aggravated and I feel like venting a little bit,” Brandon says. And so, in the shelter, Brandon attacks Phillip for stating his opinion about something involving the tarp. “I think we can all agree that Brandon is definitely unstable and unpredictable,” Corinne says. Malcolm is already sensing a moment will come when Brandon is more trouble than he’s worth. Of course, it’s not like Phillip is especially well-in-the-head, so he’s fuming. “You don’t slap the gift horse,” Phillip confusingly instructs Brandon, who has swung back into his version of “pleasant.” “As long as I can keep myself under control, I’ll be good,” Brandon tells us. But Phillip is vowing to get rid of Brandon first chance he gets. This episode is getting painful.
Two minutes on wet feet. It’s raining on the Fans. Michael is trying to get work done around camp, but Matt’s got horribly waterlogged and prune-y feet and he can’t help. “We’re failing on all levels of ‘Survivor,’ but we have to do something,” Michael says. More rain. More misery. “I have a definitely head-cold,” Eddie laments. Matt just wishes something good would happen to their tribe.
War, children. It’s just a shot away. It’s just a shot away. The Favorites are also getting rained on, but thanks to Brandon, they have fire. And that’s a source for crazy as well. “I don’t need no old 54-year-old punk bitch telling me, ‘Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.’ He doesn’t feed me. I’m a Hantz. I feed me,” he tells at the camera. Tree-mail warns that the tribes will be boxing. Brandon is literally sitting in the shelter squashing ants and Phillip seems to imply that he’s considering throwing a challenge to get rid of Brandon. “It is a degree of compassion for him as well as it is potentially a game-saver for us,” Phillip says. He tells Adorable Andrea that he’s planning on throwing the challenge. “I was a bigger man about it,” Brandon insists to Andrea and he senses that Phillip might be prepared to throw the challenge. Uh-oh. Brandon stretches, slaps his hip and tells us that he’s starting to boil a bit. Brandon and Phillip go to the side and Phillip tries telling his little antagonist that he broke the rules of Stealth R Us. Uh-oh. “Can you drop the Stealth R Us? It’s like playing with a child. It’s demeaning, man,” Brandon says. “Actually, it’s a lot of fun for us,” Phillip says. “It’s not. Nobody likes the names,” Brandon says, telling Phillip that nobody likes him. Phillip says that if that’s true he’ll get voted out and… Brandon boils over. He walks into the camp and dumps their rice. Erik tries to stop him. Brandon walks in Phillip’s direction taunting him and knocking off the furniture. “Now vote me out, bitch!” he yells. Dawn tells him to breath. The music gets really ominous. “I’m the author of my fate, buddy. I’m the author of my fate. Now vote me out, bitch,” Brandon yells. Everybody is scared and they’re contemplating just forfeiting the challenge and giving Immunity away.
Rape, murder! It’s just a shot away. It’s just a shot away. Immunity Challenge time. Reynold puts on a smile and talks about how easy the Favorites have it. “What it boils down to is this game is extremely hard even if you win every single challenge,” Reynold acknowledges. “I’m not doing too well, Jeff. I had a little outburst this morning,” Brandon says, asking permission to talk to the other Tribe. He tells the Fans that he’s their second chance and then urges the Fans not to let Phillip go far in the game. Corinne, speaking on the behalf of the Favorites, tells Jeff that they’re planning to forfeit, as Fan jaws drop. “We respect this game and we hope that both you and the Fans can respect our decision to go to Tribal,” Corinne says. But… Yeah. Brandon’s just not in control right now. “They don’t respect anything about the Fans. That’s bulls***, Corinne…” he rants. “You’re the underdog. I love the underdog. I was an underdog too and I still am,” Brandon rails before Jeff calls him over to “a neutral spot.” Probst lets Brandon go off on a ramble about Phillip and Stealth R Us and Boston Rob taking him to the end of the game and… stuff. “You ain’t gonna tell me you’re running the game. I took myself out of this game,” Brandon yells. “How are you feeling right now,” Probst says in cool, measured tones. Somebody prepped Probst for this moment. “I had a rough time after the show,” Brandon says of his first time playing. “I would never be the guy to get walked over episode by episode by episode crying. I can stand here proudly today and say that I’ve never cried a [bleeping] tear on this season. I’ve calloused myself to people who really don’t give a s****,” Brandon says. This is absolutely horrible to watch. Phillip professes innocence. Adorable Andrea cries. “It just really hurts. It’s sad to see. I’ve grown close to Brandon out here and I can’t relate to what you’re going through and it’s hard, because we’re all out to play a game and we’re doing so well,” Andrea says. But Phillip doesn’t want to take any blame and another shouting match ensues with Brandon taking steps in Phillip’s direction. Probst puts his arm around Brandon to calm him, because that’s what the book told him to do. Dawn is hyperventilating. “I want to be the author of my fate in this game,” Brandon says, telling the Fans about the rice-and-bean-dumping. For some reason, Probst brings up Russell and asks, “Is it in the blood?” “I’m starting to come to the conclusion that us Hantzes, we speak our mind,” Brandon says. Phillip just goads him on and goads him on. And Phillip isn’t just lightly picking at scabs. He’s mentioning Brandon’s kids, his uncle and a bunch of stuff. At this point, I’m hating Phillip every bit as much as Brandon, because Brandon is damaged and not well, but Phillip’s button-pushing here is entirely calculating and gratuitous. Erik relinquishes the Idol — “Easiest Immunity ever won,” Probst tells the Fans.
Impromptu Tribal Council. Probst declares that they’re having Tribal Council right there. At the Challenge site. In front of the Fans. Out loud. Brandon votes for Phillip. Corinne, Phillip, Brenda, Malcolm, Dawn, Erik, Andrea and Cochran all vote for Brandon. “You good with this?” Probst asks. “I’m good with it,” Brandon agrees. He points Brandon to an area behind the Challenge spot to “cool down.” “Kick their ass,” Brandon tells the Fans. “Phillip, you’re a bitch,” he yells. “Well, the game just got a little bit more interesting,” Probst says. Dawn says that things are better off for Brandon and therefore for the tribe. “A win’s a win,” says some idiot on the Fans. And at 8:54, the episode is over.
Brandon’s exit speech: “My exit was nice. It was glorious. I showed them that, ‘Hey, this guy’s not just gonna keel over and die.’ If I’m going down in a battle, I’m gonna throw rocks. In my army, I’m gonna go out Braveheart-style. I don’t regret none of it, because I proved my point. I was the author of my elimination.”
Bottom Line. It’s hard to know what to do with this episode. Was it tense and full of high drama? Yes. I can’t dispute that. Did it leave me feeling unclean and a bit disgusted at CBS and the show’s producers? Yes. I just don’t understand why it’s OK to knowingly cast somebody with unquestionable emotional problems for a show like this. Don’t they have psychological screenings in the first place? Yes, somebody you miss the line between somebody who’s “fun-eccentric” and somebody who’s “dangerous-eccentric,” but if you think back over the many years of “Survivor” and “Survivor” clones, how many times have you felt like the producers knowingly put the contestants in danger for the sake of drama? Only a few and several times the bee in the television bonnet was named “Hantz.” In this instance, I don’t blame Brandon at all. Yes, he scares me a bit and I don’t much like the way he treats anybody, but he should have been allowed to live his life as he chose to live it, away from the TV cameras. I don’t understand bringing him back to “Survivor.” I don’t know what kind of assurances Mark Burnett and Jeff Probst thought they had about his stability, or if they thought they had assurances at all. I assume that if Brandon had attacked another player physically, as opposed to just leaving them without food, somebody on the production team would have stepped in quickly. But isn’t it just a bit strange that they had to have those boundary lines at all? Shouldn’t that be an indication that whatever excitement he brought to the show would come with the risk of souring the entire show? Because that’s what Brandon Hantz did for me tonight. I couldn’t take any pleasure in his departure and all I did was feel awful for everybody he came in contact with, because it’s ridiculous they had to deal with that at all. Who were the winners and losers of this episode of “Survivor”? Should Jeff Probst get credit for how he handled what happened out there? Sure. There’s a reason he had a [unsuccessful] talk show with people talking about their feelings. He’s a calming presence. Imagine if Brandon Hantz had been on “Celebrity Apprentice” and Donald Trump had been the person entrusted with wrangling him. We might never see another unscripted TV show ever again. There are circumstances in which you can’t predict the way people will behave and nobody’s going to tell reality producers to stop casting “quirky” or “wacky” people just because one or two take things too far. But maybe you just don’t cast people who have already gone too far previously on the show you’re putting them back into. I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request. This is some straight-up frog-and-scorpion stuff, in my opinion. That’s Brandon Hantz’s nature and I guess that’s what Mark Burnett wanted. I got no enjoyment from watching it, unfortunately. Geez. I know this sounds self-righteous, doesn’t it? I’m sorry. This was just bad.
On a side note: Maybe some sort of mental health PSA at the end was called for? Possibly? I want Brandon Hantz to be well. Who wouldn’t? He’s got kids and a family.
Bottom Line, Part II. Phillip Shepard went from being a worrisome flake to being a sadistic bully tonight, to no purpose at all. Blech. Brandon was already going home. There was nothing to be gained from any of what Phillip did at Tribal.
Bottom Line, Part III. Another Idol for Reynold. That would be the same Reynold who laughed and cackled through every second of the Brandon-Phillip kerfuffle. Blech. There are just too many people who need to go home before I can recover my “Survivor” equilibrium this season.
I agree that they shouldn’t have brought Brandon back. Phillip also seems to have some major issues. These two just don’t “play well with others.”
Reynold is just a jerk. I wish he hadn’t found the immunity idol again.
No, I didn’t like it.
Congratulations Burnett, Probst and CBS. You cast a psycho Hantz in another reality show when you know that he’s unstable. You cast a psycho that would never get to the end at the price of taking a spot from another player just for the sake of drama. Did that ever happen in the first 10 years of survivor? Did you have to stoop so low?
Burnett and Probst are to blame for this. I hope there is a price to pay. They are as bad as the hillbilly Hantz clan for doing this.
This makes Willy’s meltdown in BB last summer quite lame by comparison. At least they had people ready to deal with the situation.
Utterly reprehensible. Survivor has sunk to a new low.
I don’t watch BB so I had to look up what happened, but I just read that Willie was another Hantz. Unbelievable.
Basically, they need to fire their casting director. And whoever is doing the mental health screenings. This was awful and 100% predictable.
But it’s not like the rest of the cast. The favorites are mostly not, I like two of them (Andrea/Malcolm), appreciate another as a very nice person but not a particularly interesting one (Dawn), and one I appreciate in a shallow way (Brenda). The other four remaining are either non-entities or I loathe them. As were the two people dismissed. As for the fans, they went 1/10, with maybe Matt and Mike being alright? Laura is the only one they gave any air time to I like.
Also, get rid of the friggin’ immunity idols. They’re too easy to find and boring at this point. On the plus side, Reynold (REYNOLD!) finding two should put the last stake in the heart of the other Hantz’s claims he has any relevant skills for this show other than being an awful bully.
At this point, the only hope for the season is that now that two of the assholes they were devoting all the air time to are gone, something interesting will start happening, a la One World. If, instead, it remains the Phillip Shepard show, it’ll be the worst season in the show’s history.
Brandon is messed up and an egomaniac. He’d been waiting to throw away the food, it was more important to him to go out with a bang than to try to play the game. I don’t feel sorry for him, only for those who have to put up with him.
Dan, are you going to interview him? Like, how do you even do that interview?
My goodness…
Helen – Until I hear otherwise, I assume I’m gonna interview him, yup. And… I’ll ask him questions the same way I’d ask anybody questions and… cross my fingers. I won’t be antagonistic or anything. I hope.
-Daniel
The sad thing with Brandon is, I think he’s proud/happy with how he went out. I saw, what I thought was his twitter, and he seemed to be boasting of this upcoming episode. Which means, he has had months to think about what happened and is still content with it. That was… strange.
Screw that. I could give a shit what that psychopath says. The only person Brandon should be talking to is a counsellor.
I’d like you to interview Probst and Burnett and hold their feet to the fire. Just what the frack were they thinking in bringing Hantz back??
I’ll give BB a pass about the Willy incident because at least he was an unknown quantity.
Survivor has no excuse. They knew Brandon wasn’t quite right.
And what about Shamar? He wasn’t quite right either. Not that he was dangerous but he has a lot of problems to work out and Survivor is not the place to do that.
I’m so disgusted with the show right now.
Dan… Could you just not? This guy doesn’t deserve any more attention.
Dan, add me to the list of people who believes he should not be interviewed, because the best thing for his health is to keep him in private life and without a glimmer of seeking fame again.
Dan,
This has to be the most embarassing show moment in Survivor history right?
Nice job recapping it, and clearly pointing some deserved blame Phillip’s way to continuing to push Brandon’s buttons.
All I can think of is how awful the reunion show is going to be rehashing all of this. Because you KNOW the producers and CBS won’t be able to stop themselves from exploiting Brandon’s mental issues again.
Dang, Jobin00, I forgot we’re going to have to relive this again in excruciating detail when Probst turns the reunion into the Brandon & Phillip Show.
Dan, not that I think Brandon deserves more public time, but I do hope you get to interview him, if only to ask why he’s proud of scaring people like Andrea and Dawn with his behavior, and to see if he’s getting any counseling (or even talking to his minister, yeesh).
Dezbot,
They’ll probably even try to get Russell to show up and shake his head at Brandon and say he embarassed the family name again.
I’d be interested to know, if Brandon feels exploited by CBS putting him on the show again? Especially after he had such a hard time on the show the first time, and has stated he had a very hard time after the show as well. Looking back, would he still sign up for the show a second time?
Well going back to BB again. When Willie Hantz started a fight and was taken out of the house he was never seen again except in recaps. He wasn’t at the live finale and his name wasn’t mentioned. So maybe they will do this as well.
Mulderism,
BB doesn’t have a live reunion show though, so I can’t really give BB any kind of “credit.”
Sure they do. At the live final vote everyone is there.
The live finale of BB is a reunion, considering that the jury members and pre jury members all are in the same room with the finalists.
Sorry to repeat your post Mulderism, I opened the box to type, got a call, then typed. At that point you already stated the obvious.
In BB live finale, the jury members are absolutely all there. The pre-jury members aren’t always there, which Willie was.
I can’t verify it but i think every house guest was at the finale except Willie.
BB didn’t sensationalize the event either. It was shown in recaps but other than that Willie was stricken from the record.
I didn’t see Brandon as a dangerously unstable person – I just saw a big crybaby who decided that rather than look stupid by being voted out, he’d MAKE them vote him out. Hence all the “I’m the author of my own fate” talk. I never thought he’d physically attack anyone, because he’s just a gasbag. I’m pretty sure most of the people on the tribe could beat him up anyways.
I always loved Russell on the show because he was a great schemer and a great overall player, even if he was kind of a jerk. Brandon has never been anything but a giant man-baby and it appalls me that he has children of his own.
P.S. – I was blissfully unaware that there was another Hantz in the reality tv world, but now I feel compelled to look up this Willie idiot.
Not sure it was planned specifically, but there was a “CBS Cares” commercial with Mark Harmon during the episode talking about bipolar disorder, at least in my midwest timezone.
There was nothing good about tonight’s episode, but I’ll reserve most of my scorn for the network and producers pimping this meltdown out the wazoo all week. Sadly, I’m assuming ratings will go up this week….sigh.
I, like you, hope this kid gets help (but very far away from more tv cameras).
HWah – Interesting. I got behind fairly early and fast-forwarded through commercials. I assume it wasn’t intention, but that’s still interesting that there was a “CBS Cares” PSA in there somewhere…
-Daniel
That was weird, strange, entertaining (yes I feel for dirty for saying that), awkward, sad, and just, yeah. To quote Gump; “that’s all I got to say about that.”
Can anyone say “ bipolar ”
This punk needs meds or a straight up ass kicking. Phillip is a wack job as well. But these inbred Hantz’s need to be locked up or seriously medicated. Yeah save your comebacks for someone who cares. The people I know wouldn’t put up with losers like Hantz.
Now that you mention it, there was a pretty unnerving moment in camp where Brandon was cutting up food with what seemed like a large knife.
Thank God Brandon is out. I derive no enjoyment from him. Phillip is playing a character, Brandon is a psychopath. This season has been closer to Celebrity Rehab than Survivor. Way to bastardize the greatest reality show ever into garbage television, CBS.
Why is Dawn ALWAYS crying? Don’t go on the fucking show if it makes you cry every hour.
Frustrating episode.
Reynold was behaving like an idiot. No recognition of the seriousness of what was happening. I actually found this episode scary to watch. I assumed the producers would step in to prevent physical violence, but it sure felt it might happen, and quickly. Awful situation, very sad.
Hopefully the producers learned their lesson and will stop casting Hantzes on Survivor.
They got lucky that he never snapped the first time and they got even luckier that all he did was dump some rice and beans this time. (Erik’s “Brandon! No!” kind of reminded me of Chris Kattan’s reaction when Vanilla Ice started trashing the studio during that awkward Mtv special about retiring bad videos.)
I wasn’t as bothered by the episode as Dan was. It was uncomfortable but at least he’s off the show and no serious damage was done.
I’m not as bothered by Reynold and Eddie either. I’m not rooting for them but at least they’re unlikable in a normal low key way. Reynold’s a blowhard that thinks he’s smarter than he is and Eddie’s a shallow meathead. They aren’t unlikable in a way that dominates everything like Phillip and Shemar and Brandon.
Last point: Speaking of the show title, why are Erik and Brenda persona non grata on the show this year? Erik i’m guessing is just being quiet and not giving the editors much to work with. Didn’t Brenda get a lot of editing her first season? Not even a throwaway comment from Brandon early on about how he doesn’t trust her because he doesn’t trust attractive women or a scene where she tries to flirt with Malcolm and he tells her he’d rather flirt with Corrinne?
I think my favorite subplot of this season so far is trying to figure out what’s going on with Brenda. Will they give her a plotline at any point this season? There’s been a lot of Cochran thinking all the chicks are out of his league editing this season. I hope this is leading to one of the girls falling for Cochran. Cochran and Brenda can be the new Rob and Amber.
Brenda and Erik picked the wrong alliance on day 1. That’s their only crime. Not awful, but still they were in the minority alliance. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone makes a play against Philip with them at some point.
BBQ,
I’m not sure how much Phillip is actually in control.
It seems far more likely that everyone is just content to placate Phillip’s “special agent” ego, by letting him think he’s running things.
A lot of time has passed since that initial vote, I mean Brandon and Andrea (who he voted against, and didn’t trust her cute + thinking combination), apparently got friendly, and we obviously didn’t know about any of that until last night.
Thanks for spoiling the entire season for me. Are you serious, telling everyone the final three? That’s so rude. Why would you do that? The comment here are meant to have a discourse in response to Feinberg’s post and to the episode, NOT so that you can ruin my enjoyment by telling me who the final three is. That’s the worst kind of spoiler possible. The main enjoyment I get from the show is speculating who will be voted off each week. Now I can’t do that.
Jonathan – Sorry about that. I deleted the spoiler comment here and I deleted the guy last week and tried to block him. I’ll keep an eye out in case he returns…
And maybe he’s wrong about the Final 3. One never knows!
-Daniel
Thanks Dan, I appreciate that you deleted it and also that you’ll be on the lookout for him in the future. Unfortunately you can’t delete his spoiler from my memory!
About the Hantz family, I think Brandon has tarnished Russell’s legacy a bit. Russell was willing to spoil camp life by hiding a machete and bury socks, but he did so secretly and with a strategic purpose to further himself in the game. Brandon, on the other hand, had no such strategic motivation. Russell was a far superior player than Brandon in every way, and was much better about maintaining alliances. People forget that in Samoa he had a core alliance from his original tribe that he took to the end. He was certainly a villain, but we never questioned his mental stability.
Dan – thanks for deleting. Last week, I unfortunately got screwed by the “Notify me when someone replies to my comment” button. I read the person’s reply in my email, which was the spoiler, and had I not I would have missed it with you deleting it! Grrr
Why does someone take pleasure out of ruining it for the rest of us? Can you ban his IP address? Approve comments for spoiler-esque shows?
Jonathan – I recommend drinking to forget. Or just for fun! And yeah, without question Russell was a good “Survivor” player. As we established two straight years, he wasn’t playing a *winning* game of “Survivor,” but he played two marvelous second-place (or third?) games.
Andrew 2 – I blocked the person last week’s IP. Or tried to. I’m not 100 percent sure it’s the same person, or that they’re using the same IP. Some people just suck, unfortunately. But we try our best to catch-and-delete as quickly as possible…
-Daniel
That happened to me too last week by “JJ”. I tried to forget the names but then saw them again on the new post.
Thanks Dan – I assume this happens often to you. Is it tougher to review a show/season once it’s been spoiled for you?
@Jobin,
I don’t think Philip is in control either, I just think that they placate him. However, it’ll be interesting to see how things shake out as I’m sure there are alliances within the tribe that haven’t really come to fruition yet.
How come Philip wasn’t mad at Andrea for apparently starting the whole fiasco? She was the one who seemingly betrayed Philip by revealing his plans to Brandon. I kept thinking that Andrea was upset because she was revealed as playing both sides and being sneaky or that some wrath from the majority would come down on her.
I agree…. I am tired of the Hantz family…. Russel was a good heal but he didnt hurt anyone, he loved the game,,,, Brandon is sadistic and needs mental health…. like his cousin on big brother… TV producers STOP it with the Hantz family crap…. its bad enough we have to watch former players get another shot…..
Brandon is unstable and Philip is eccentric….I believe Philip was just defending himself after being verbally attacked in the nastiest way possible. Brandon should not have been on that show….after this episode we will probably have only boring contestants in the future!
Yea I kind of wish Philip just remained silent, but you don’t know how long Brandon was simply just trashing him and that he got fed up by it. I mean bringing his family into it was low, but I imagine it’s pretty hard for most people to stand there and take a beating without lashing out slightly.
BBQ,
Phillip was smart enough to walk away from the awful situation at camp when Brandon started dumping out the rice and beans.
Brandon was already going home. What was the point of pushing his buttons and making his crazy eyes even crazier when Phillip knows he’s unstable?
I could understand Phillip’s (still somewhat awful) logic of doing it at camp, in order to convince the group to throw the challenge and send Brandon home.
But afterwards? There was no benifit to Phillip at all (game or otherwise).
I think Phillip just wanted to make sure that he left for good and that Probst wasn’t going to calm him down and patch things up so he’d stay.
Mulderism,
By that point, there was already no turning back. They decided even before they got to the challenge that they were going to forfeit, in order to send Brandon home.
There was no possibility of patching things up.
Phillips ego then.
Like I said, I’m not trying to defend Philip at all. His comments were low-blows for someone already off the rails. I thought he had done fairly well until that point. My only comment, which not to cure him from blame, was that if a guy keeps insulting you for 10-20 minutes then it’d be difficult to maintain composure and not mouth back some. Philip shouldn’t have done it.
Yeah I’d imagine that it would be pretty hard to stand there silent for 20 minutes while someone continuously rants and raves at you. I can’t remember exactly what Phillip said about Brandon’s kids, but I think it was along the lines of “I feel bad that they have to be around you” which isn’t an insult to the kids, so I was ok with it.
This is exactly why I chose not to watch this season at all. The minute I learned they cast Brandon I was out. And then they topped it off with Phillip.
What Dan described is not, to me, good television. I don’t watch Survivor to see a potentially mentally unstable person go insane on national TV. And I don’t watch Survivor to see a bunch of poor players be brought back for no reason.
Ugh. It’s hard to believe that one of the best seasons of the show was followed by this dreck.
As always Dan, thanks for watching so I don’t have to this year.
I just read a Dalton Ross interview with Probst where he says everyone is evaluated by a psychologist and must pass a mental health test prior to being on. Said Brandon passed. Probst also said he was discreetly talking to security to have them step in if Brandon got physical. I don’t know about their tests but anyone could see Brandon was unstable from his first stint on the show. To a lesser degree so is Phillip. Neither one should have been brought back. Just getting a bit tired of returning players in general.
Tim – That’s comically disingenuous of Jeff. But… whatever he has to tell himself. There’s a lot of rationalizing that I’m sure everybody had to do in bringing Brandon back. Hope they’re satisfied with the drama they got.
-Daniel
I think I’m going to try to find that Klosterman/Probst podcast and listen to it again. Pretty sure the question of psychological screening came up.
I can understand the “we had a psychology examination” rationale for his first time on the show. After all, Schmar clearly had some demons he was battling, and didn’t turn into the scary he’s violently going to hurt someone level that Brandon repeatedly took things to.
But using that same rationale after his first run on the show, AND how he said his time after the show was incredibly difficult for him. There is no amount of rationalizing one can do to justify bringing him back.
Someone should be fired for this. Shamar and Brandon should never have been put on.
Survivor has descended to the Maury Povich show.
I feel like I’m the only one that didn’t see a mentally unstable person, but rather a giant baby who wanted to be as famously villainous as his uncle, but without the gameplay chops to back it up, so he resorts to “crazy” behavior to get himself voted out instead of unceremoniously voted out due to being a mediocre player.
Didn’t enjoy it AT ALL. Not only was it unbelievably uncomfortable for us, it was made into a spectacle by CBS as though it was entertaining. You’re right, Dan, there are just too many unlikeable/messed up people
I’d never seen a real life Gollum/Smeagol and that was not fun to watch. Brandon was constantly battling his own head. He’d be worked up and upset and want to quit one minute and then being extremely gentle and apologizing for what he said the next minute. He didn’t belong on the show. He was who we thought he was and CBS shouldn’t be proud of that. And Brandon said crap on Twitter to show that he’s proud of what he did 6 months later after having time to reflect. But Phillip was a bully too and was pushing Brandon’s buttons. They both suck at life and at least one of them is gone.
I’m okay with a revolving cast of returning players who were particularly interesting or successful, but that’s not what we have here. The producers wanted crazy, and there’s no way they didn’t see this coming. I saw it coming, which was why I haven’t watched any of this season. I know Burnett and company think this is good TV, and they’ll probably get some people watching the way people watch youtube videos of kids torturing cats, but I’m not participating in it. Anybody who enjoys watching this kind of television has something wrong with them. Survivor lost me before the season started.
Not much more to said that hasn’t been by Dan and the commenters – disgusting, sad TV.
Not why I watch Survivor.
Last season was fantastic because of the enjoyable cast and the fun strategic maneuvering that was constantly taking place. This season has been a disaster in every which way thus far.
That’s what I find so disappointing about this kind of casting. Aside from the Brazilian (I can never remember reality show people’s names, which should tell them all something), last season dialed the crazy way down. We were mostly dealing with rational and strategic players, and it was the most interesting season since the start of the thing. And then we get this mess. Now, I don’t pay attention to ratings, so I don’t know how last season drew compared to this one, but everybody I know who truly enjoys Survivor far prefers last season’s model. I don’t know who could possibly enjoy this.
Hell of a lot of trouble to go through to get a creepy backrub from Probst. Don’t give Dawson any idea.
Sorry to be crass, but have none of you ever seen Paddy Chayefsky’s NETWORK? What was then satire has become today’s reality. Putting a mentally unstable person on prime time equals great television (or, at least, great ratings). It just took tv 40 years to catch on.
Otenenbaum –
Two points:
1) That was not great TV, and it seems the majority of recappers, commenters, etc. have agreed.
2) Survivor has had the same ratings and audience for the past 5 years. They don’t need to rewrite their show – the big fans are fans because of what’s already been done and because they know what the game is about – outwit, outlast, outplay. None of what happened last night had anything to do with the basic principles of the game/show, and that’s why it was disgusting to fans, many of whom are the core loyal audience.
Two other points:
1) I think the producers and network executives would disagree with the idea that this was not great TV. I hold neither of those jobs. I just comment, just like everyone else on this blog.
2) I was being ironic.
Did anyone else notice how badly Brenda was limping during the reward challenge? She’s clearly injured, did I miss something?
I noticed too – it was like she wasnt bending one of her knees. I wonder what happened and if it will get any airtime at all?
Dan and Sarah – Sadly, if anything at all has happened with Brenda out there, positively or negatively, we’ve missed it entirely. I’d say that maybe with Brandon gone, we might get to see more from the *actual* “favorites,” but Phillip is still around to hog the time…
-Daniel
At this point, I’m not sure who I hate more: Reynold for being a dick, Brandon for being a psycho, or Phillip for being a bully. Heck, I’ll go with Probst & Burnett for enabling this crap to begin with. Ugh.
Hope Reynold and Phillip are both gone soon. No more nutjobs and plants, please, CBS!
I thought the episode was great. It’s reality TV, (which should be titled Unreality). I can’t remember the last time my jaw dropped open at insanity on TV. The Challenge on MTV has been mining this stuff for years, and is actually a much better program than Survivor. They have physical altercations and screaming every episode, and the challenges are much better. As Simmons says, The Challenge is America’s fifth major sport.
Well all the Challenge contestants are in their 20’s, and they all have an unlimited amount of alcohol at their disposal.
I don’t see why people dislike Reynold for laughing. First of all he had no idea how serious their argument was until later in the meltdown. But most importantly laughs and reactions are always added in post production. He could have been laughing and reacting at something said earlier and the producers just added it.
I agree that his laughter was more of a way to show that he was happy that he gets to live another day because the seemingly unbeatable Favorites tribe was intentionally throwing in the towel. Other than the initial “we’re the 4 hottest people here” alliance, I think Reynold and Eddie have been pretty much likeable.
Physically assault someone, get removed from the show. Destroy all the food, apparently that’s okay. I was hoping that Malcolm would have tried to stop Brandon from dumping the food, then if B. hit him he’d be gone without a forfeit.
Also, Phillip pushing B.’s buttons could be looked at as a good strategy, making B. look as crazy as possible so the Fans won’t take what he said seriously.
Side note, will that immunity challenge be used later?
I sure didn’t see Phillip as a “sadistic bully” tonight: he was just his usual self. He has a bit of an ego (as do many players), but he certainly didn’t do anything to warrant Brandon’s wrath. And I sure don’t blame Phillip for targeting him. Anytime someone thinks about quitting AND suggests he was going to burn down the camp, I think it’s OK to consider throwing a challenge and targeting said person. And I can’t blame Phillip for finally snapping back and Brandon near the end of that impromptu Tribal Council, seeing how Brandon spent the entire episode tearing Phillip down and going ballistic.
Anyway, I enjoyed the episode for what it was. Now, I don’t want a whole season of craziness (then you end up with an ugly season like Guatemala) but some drama here and there, I can live with. Brandon probably shouldn’t have been on the show (the producers made a mistake there), but it goes both ways: Brandon agreed to be on the show. He wasn’t forced to. He knew what he was getting himself into.
Jimbo – You don’t figure that prodding a guy in the middle of a psychological episode about his family when you know he’s ultra-sensitive about his family and when it has ZERO strategic value is bullying? We’ll agree to disagree. That stuff he said to Brandon at Tribal served only one purpose: To inflame a guy in the middle of a potentially violent episode.
-Daniel
@Dan – After being called a bitch about 200 times, and also being called out as the guy running the game and solely responsible for Brandon’s downfall (never good to look like the leader, nor is it good to seem like a tyrant) I really can’t blame Phillip too much, personally. Maybe he got a little personal in bringing up how Brandon lived with Russell/had his aunt watching his kids, but he managed to hold back up to that point despite all the other times Brandon tried to provoke him (like on the beach, where Phillip just walked off without bothering to escalate things). If Phillip was like that from the beginning of the episode, definitely, I’d see him as a bully. And Phillip DOES have a history of being a bit temperamental and quick to blame/attack (like when he accused Steve Wright of being racist in Redemption Island). But the fighting back finally came out after Brandon blew up on Corinne, ripped apart Phillip half a dozen times, and tried to act like he was the hero and good guy by dumping out the rice (as if he really did it to even the game up). I think it’s just human nature to react the way Phillip did to someone who eviscerates you the way Brandon did.
Jimbo – Being a bully is one side of human nature. Obviously “sadistic” is diagnostic and when I write things like that, I sound like an idiot. Or I run the risk of sounding like an idiotic.
-Daniel
Jimbo,
Brandon called Phillip a bitch and told him to shut up a bunch of times.
Nothing Brandon said, nor how many times he said it, deserved Phillip attacking Brandon by suggesting he’s “not being a good father.” That is taking things to a whole new level.
Brandon is 21 years old. Phillip is at least better than twice that, at his age and as a former “special agent” he surely should be able to control his emotions.
Everyone else in the tribe realized no good could come from attempting to have any bit of a back and forth with Brandon, Phillip should have been able to realize that and not throw gasoline on the fire just for the hell of it.
As fallout from his first appearance on the show, Brandon’s wife divorced him, that’s why he ended up living with Uncle Russell for a while. Not sure why the kids wouldn’t have been with their mother, instead of with an aunt (and Russell got divorced too, after one of his seasons).
Apparently, also, Russell was dating or is still dating Mikayla, source of Brandon’s frustration in his first season. What a messed-up family!
I didn’t know Brandon’s wife divorced him because of the show, though. I can’t imagine why he’d want to go back on after getting back together with her!
@Jobin00 – Phillip never questioned Brandon’s parenting: he attacked Brandon because he seemed to belittle those who have helped him in the past. And I’d say Brandon did more than just tell Phillip to shut up. He did threaten to fight him like two dozen times, among other things. Phillip probably would’ve been best off completely shutting up (like he did for most of the episode) but hey, it’s not easy to do that when you’re starving and getting drenched.
@Dezbot – If Russell is actually dating Mikayla (quick google search suggests it could be possible, but I don’t care enough to look into it)….wow, that must be one hell of a Thanksgiving.
Apparently my information was out of date, Brandon and his wife did divorce (or at least separate) after his last appearance on the show, but they have since reconciled.
Read Dalton Ross’s EW pre-show interview with Brandon for some interesting comments by Brandon (in retrospect).
[insidetv.ew.com]
“Dude, if these returning cast members or whoever they are — if they think that they can get under my skin easy anymore or emotionally hurt me? Brother, ain’t nothing like living life. Ain’t nothing like it. Survivor is a game. But I’ve been though some serious mess here recently. I’m an icebox, bro. I’m an icebox. I’m hard. They’re not going to be able to get under my skin. They’re not going to be able to make me pop. They’re not going to be able to manipulate me into thinking that they are my friends, brother.”
The second paragraph up from the bottom explains his current “relationship” with Russell.
you can’t diagnose brandon as mentally ill from watching a heavily edited tv show. they compress two days into 42 minutes, ffs. brandon’s obviously a hothead who got po’d by phillip (who wouldn’t?), and then maybe his anger intensified when he dropped the net and the old guy didn’t. sure it’s stressful out there and people freak out. it doesn’t mean the guy’s mentally ill. maybe he’s just a stupid a-hole performing for the cameras.
Bejebus – You’re completely right about this. The edit we see is textbook bipolar, but that’s an edit, it’s not actual analysis. And I’m not a therapist/psychiatrist/psychologist/any of that, so I don’t even know from “textbook.”
-Daniel
Sophie, who is at least in Med school and spent 37? 38 days? a lot of time with him made exactly the same comment somewhere last night. For what that’s worth.
I don’t know about bipolar (if he truly is, he cycles *very* fast), but I think he’s definitely got problems with anger management. Maybe Charlie Sheen can mentor him since LiLo turned Charlie down…
I think it’s more likely that he’s a meth head and perhaps with some tattoo regret. The boy has tiger stripes on his arm for Pete’s sake. I love short kids that use the word ‘bitch’ and bow up from 30 feet away. Good for Phillip. He was more patient that Brandon deserved.
and all of you people claiming it was bad television and you won’t watch anymore, i have to laugh. the very first episode of the very first season started with a petulant guy climbing a tree to avoid working, and the same season ended with a woman saying she would let another contestant die of thirst. haha and she seemed totally serious at the time. this is why people watch. phillip is annoying and every week i hope they vote him out, but if all the phillips and brandons were voted out it would be a terrifically boring show. i can’t even remember the names of a lot of those boring “nice” people, even though i root for the nice ones to win most of the time. conflict is the soul of drama. everybody getting along famously would be boring as hell to watch.
Bejebus – Nobody has said they want everybody getting voted out. But the show *can* exist in a comfortable and entertaining way without things like what happened in this episode. Somebody *telling* another contestant they would let them die of thirst is different from literally dumping the food for all of the contestants, isn’t it? And a petulant guy climbing a tree to avoid working is different from… This, isn’t it?
In any case, I think it’s bad TV, but it isn’t going to stop me from watching and wouldn’t stop me from watching even if this weren’t my job…
-Daniel
The start of the meltdown was confusing to me. Was Brandon so delusional that he though he was going to be able to switch tribes? He was ranting about giving the fans a “2nd chance”… I’m guessing he just lost his mind.
Fixing Survivor 101
This season now needs:
– More scenes from Andrea, Brenda, Erik and Malcolm
– To bring back Evil Corinne.
– Less crying (and by crying I mean Dawn)
– No more Phillip and Cochran annoying comments
– To get rid of the fans ASAP and let the favorites carry the rest of the season.
– Challenges with Puzzles
I’ll add to this list.
– a new host
– a new producer
– a new casting director
– new ideas
– new locations (e.g. Not some tropical island)
– no “hidden” immunity idols
It’d be nice if they returned to Africa: Gabon was a great location (and still remains my favorite season. No returning players, really impressive group of contestants).
Immunity idols need to be banned, I agree: they’re way to easy to be found but once you find it, it’s hard to hide it. Every tribe, every week, they always split the votes anyway, so it makes no difference. Maybe the idols should only be introduced (or allowed to use) after the merge.
They should only cast people that want to win the $ and avoid those who will act like they’re crazy to become famous.
My guess is that Brandon is actually nice in real life. But he wants to be as famous as his uncle Russell, so he (badly) pretended to be bad. The result is that he comes across as some kind of psychopath on the air.
I think everything about him this season was fake.
If we’re going with that theory about Brandon, it’s probably some mentality about ‘men don’t get punked’ and he would rather be a meatball and fight then get ‘punked.’ It was like he realized he was being played and would rather react violently to “stand up for himself” rather than appear to be made a fool.
Or, he’s just a lunatic.
I think Brandon was jockeying for his own reality show. He may have a personality or mood disorder, but I think in his mind that he was making great television. I think he dramatized a lot of that stuff. I think he can be held accountable for it and it doesn’t have to be totally chalked up to a mental or emotional problem. But I’m not a psychologist. Just watched a lot of Phil Donahue when I was a kid, and followed up with Oprah & Dr. Phil later in life. LOL.
Survivor is an unscripted show. Some parts of yesterday’s episode, however, were scripted: Poorly written and played by a guy called Brandon Hantz.
In retrospect, this Dalton Ross interview with Brandon is even creepier: [insidetv.ew.com]
During the family visit episode when Brandon was first on Survivor, his father was concerned about his well-being and sought out Brandon’s teammates about it. I thought Brandon was so wacked out in that kind of environment that Jeff had to be joking at the finale about bringing uncle-nephew back to compete against each other. Russell is a pretty warped individual but at least he’s not so reckless as to invite others to vote him out like Brandon did. Russell fought to stay in the game; Brandon effectively did the “suicide by cop” way out of the game.
Let me come to Phillip’s defense. Phillip may be nutty and even appear to be a bully in situations like this with Brandon but he was well within the boundaries of the game. He may not win sportsmanship points but this isn’t a game that’s really about good sportsmanship — outwitting can take on some pretty mean things. I don’t blame him for getting under Brandon’s skin; that’s part of this game and Phillip proved in last night’s episode that he’s a much better Hantz (at least in the “evil” respect that Russell brought to the game) than Brandon ever could be.
Brandon, if you ever read this, you aren’t cut out for this kind of environment — game or not. You may have authored your own exit but IMO you didn’t go out Braveheart-style. You went out in a manner befitting a three year-old child, or as I suggested above “suicide by cop” (you could quit the game without any of the drama and theatrics that hurt others, through ruining food, more than yourself). Please get some help if you act this way in your real life and save your “GFY”-type responses for Mark Burnett’s team if they dare ever ask you to appear on Survivor again.
I am really tired of the Hantz family. Russell is just ignores the fact that you need a social game in order to win survivor. Russull’s brother was on Big Brother last season and got expelled from the game. Now Brandon’s 2nd season he gets voted out and destroys most of the camp’s food. And for what? To be the “bad boys” of reality tv? Enough of that crap! Phillip needs to be reminded that he isn’t Boston Rob! He did go too far about Brandon’s kids though. They shouldn’t have been brought up in the conversation. Maybe producers should bring in actual fan favorites next time instead of the Hantz family.
Also, all of the Hantz have anger issues and major mood swings. They rip into people and then they apologize and go on like nothing happened.
I fear for their families. Seriously.
Disgraceful on the part of the show to cast this man just for the sake of ratings; a fragile, mentally unfit person is put into this dreck for the sake of “entertainment.” And, now he is going to be interviewed?
Personally, I think interviewing him is just one more exploitive bit of behavior with respect to this man. I’m not sure it is any different that casting him on the show as you now know exactly what happened; why do you have to participate in this cruel situation?
I’m really pretty revolted that you too will be doing this all for the sake of readership (no different to me than doing it for ratings).
Pretty disgusting behavior all the way around.
Lee – I interview every “Survivor” and “Amazing Race” contestant. I attempt to do it with respect and without exploitation. I’m sorry that revolts you. I’ll post the interview tomorrow evening and you can decide if you decide it feels exploitative. Or you can not read it if you don’t want to.
-Daniel
Yes, I know. Everyone is just doing their job. JP and CBS casting him to bring more eyeballs to their show and hitfix doing exactly the same.
I would think there might be some introspective thinking about the appropriateness of such an interview but, at the same time, I am not surprised. Everyone’s line in the sand is in a different place….
I wonder of the staff who did all the work building the challenge was ticked with the forfeit. Maybe they’ll ise it next week. Have no idea what “boxing” involved. I’m also surprised at how quiet Brenda has been. She was such a conniving little diva her first stint. Maybe trying to stay under the radar this time?
Ian Terry, winner of BB last summer did a podcast to talk about Survivor and his personal experience with Willie Hantz.
[survivorsuperfancast.com]
I hope it’s okay to post this here.
Shame on CBS…It was evident from his previous appearances on survivor and should have been picked up on basic psychological testing that Brandon was ill and suffering from bipolar II. CBS would never have let a contestant participate w/ untreated hypertension for all of us to watch have a stroke….or maybe they would have….pathetic… And Philip is another accident waiting to happen…looks like he has borderline personality disorder….
Brandon really does seem to have Borderline Personality Disorder. It’s generally what people think Bipolar Disorder looks like, the whole having to walk on eggshells around someone because they could just go off with little provocation.
I really hope they don’t cast him again. Last season was so good because it was about interesting people actually playing the game. This season is about people playing to the cameras.