Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘The Beginning of the End’

Pre-credit sequence. I miss Malcolm already. Will the tribe? It’s night 30 and… TARSIER! “You and me, Eddie! Nothing’s changed since Day 1,” Reynold says. Without hesitation, Reynold tells everybody that he’s capable of winning five Immunities in a row. Nobody disagrees. Eddie makes no such claims about his potential prowess. “Just keep going. Keeping rolling with the punches. You never know. Anything can happen in this game,” Eddie says. Andrea is getting worried about Reynold and his power, but Cochran reassures her that the Fans have no power. He’s ready to take out the remaining Fans. “I’ll do it without remorse. I’ll do it without any reservations,” vows Cochran, who says he isn’t the “Harvard Nerd” anymore. Tree-Mail says something about balance and it also teases that another Immunity Challenge is coming, immediately. No time for Reward, Dr. Jones! “This game never stops,” Erik says. That’s not fair, Erik. Has this game really started for you yet?
Teeter-totter. Floating pyramids teeter atop the water as the contestants arrive for Immunity. Cochran surrenders his Idol and Jeff Probst compliments him on his pale shirtlessness. The challenge is simple: The players have to balance on the pyramid, moving closer and closer to the top as they go. They’re also playing for Reward, in the form of Information. “I have to win or I’m going home. It’s as simple as that,” Reynold says. Oh my goodness. I’m well-fed, but I’d jump off a pyramid for those donuts right now. Erik and Eddie jump off for donuts. Way to be competitive, guys. After 15 minutes, everybody moves up. Cochran, saying that his thighs are about to burst, hops into the water in exchange for three hot dogs. After all of the prior praise, Probst mocks Cochran for this decision. Reynold teeters, but recovers. Brenda teeters, but recovers. They’re at the top of the pyramids and everybody is wiggling. Dawn becomes the first person to fall without getting food and she’s followed by Sherri. Reynold has eight lives, but not nine, as he goes splash. It’s down to Andrea and Brenda. Neither is willing to cave. Three hours pass. This is insane. Even the other contestants are getting bored. It’s become too easy for Brenda and Andrea, so they agree that they’ll each do it on one leg. “This is your rule, not mine,” perplexed Probst says. Somewhat disappointingly, the added handicap knocks Brenda out in seconds. Andrea wins Reward and Information. Brenda isn’t sad about losing, because she knows either Reynold or Eddie is out next.
Can you DIG IT! Everybody is impressed with Andrea. “It’s basically Reynold’s eulogy right now,” says Reynold, though he suggests now might be the time for a blindside. “Unfortunately, I’m not the conductor,” Reynold admits. Andrea promised to share the information with Brenda and now she’s feeling regret and, for the first time, she’s feeling that Brenda is a regret. Rather than seeming squirrelly, Andrea tells her whole alliance. They go out digging together and Erik soon finds it. True to form, Erik just hands the Idol over to the cute girl. With an Idol in her hands, Andrea has new ideas. “Some blindsides need to happen before it happens to me,” Andrea says foreshadowingly. Again, Andrea tells us and also Cochran that Brenda is a threat. “This game is all about timing,” says Cochran, who doesn’t feel like this is the time. TARSIER! Much whispering is going on and Andrea is leading all of it and leading all of it against Brenda. “It’s definitely an option to blindside Brenda,” says Dawn, who admits her biggest obstacle has been her mind. No duh.
Tribal Council, I. Let’s talk about Malcolm’s blow-out haircut, shall we? Did he have a conditioner overdose or something? “I kinda sacrificed some security and self-pride for some donuts,” admits Eddie. Probst is confused by Andrea and Brenda standing out there for over three hours. “When do you ever get the opportunity to test yourself like that?” Brenda says. “I could be a great instrument for any moves you want to make,” Reynold says. “It’s about making a move the second before a move is made against you,” Cochran says, repeating his thesis on timing. There’s an intriguing discussion of how what spawns “Survivor” paranoia is the awareness that you, yourself, can lie or flip. Eddie just wants to squeeze along and Andrea says that the two remaining Amigos are useable votes.
The Vote, I. Brenda writes Reynold’s name down and says things would have been different if he’d been more humble. Nobody plays an Idol. Probst tallies. Erik. Sherri. Reynold. Eddie. Reynold. Eddie. Reynold. REYNOLD. “Good luck, dude,” he tells Eddie. “It’s been a blast you guys. I can’t wait to see what happens.” “We are down to one amigo left,” Probst observes. “Here I am. Adios. I put my trust in a lot of people that wasn’t reciprocated,” Reynold says, insisting he had the time of his life.
Adorable A puts a Bulls-eye on B. Again. “It’s kinda surreal, isn’t it?” Andrea asks. “The gunslingers take out another victim,” Cochran says. Sherri bounces up and down like a lunatic and Andrea is wondering what’s next. Her realization? It’s time for a blindside! Andrea tells Cochran that it has to be Dawn or Brenda. Brenda’s a challenge threat, while everybody loves Dawn. “I think maybe… uh… B should go first,” Andrea says, reclining thoughtfully and playing Godfather, or at least RobFather. Cochran respects the idea of moves, but… “It’s a big move I don’t agree with.” Dawn is the core of Cochran’s alliance and he’s worried at seeing her targeted in any way. Over conversation, Cochran decides to tell Brenda and Dawn that Andrea is plotting against them. Brenda, passive for so long, has retractable claws that suddenly come out. Cochran calls Andrea an independent thinker, which he means as an insult in this instance, and says that if Andrea doesn’t win Immunity and doesn’t play the Idol, she might be going home next.
Erik’s Ladder. Immunity is up for grabs. They have to push buoys through a rope obstacle that also goes underwater to a post holding a key. The key opens a chest that contains ladder rungs that are also a puzzle. The first person to build their puzzle-ladder gets immunity. Sherri lags, while Erik leads, with Eddie close behind. Erik is first to open the chest and Andrea, Eddie and Brenda aren’t far behind. “I don’t know what I’m doing,” Andrea yells as suddenly Erik is going rung-crazy. “It is a blowout,” an appreciative Jeff says as Erik charges to the top of the platform and clinches his place in the Top 6. Well, I guess it doesn’t necessarily matter how long it takes you to start playing the game, provided you start playing before you get sent home. Jeff Probst helpfully reminds Erik that last time he had Immunity, he kinda blew it in epic and hilarious style. “Is there any chance that happens this time?” Probst asks. “I’m way too scared to do that this time,” Erik says. Wait. Scared? But not too smart? Hmmm…
Confucius says she who makes light of past blindsides is doomed to future blindsides. TARSIER! “That challenge was right up my alley. I killed it,” says Erik, who vows that he’s learned from past mistakes and he has a safety blanket and he won’t make a big moral choice of things. Wait. I’d like to back up. What was up Erik’s alley about that challenge? Is he some sort of expert ladder-builder in his spare time? MONKEY! Thunder rumbles as Andrea makes her play and suggests that Brenda is too much of a threat to keep around. “I wanted Brenda out, I talked to everybody and now she’s gone,” recounts Andrea matter-of-factly. Then, because Andrea has no sense of dramatic irony, she laughs about getting blindsided her last time around. After all, she has the Idol and she’s prepared to play it if necessary, but she’s confident that her ducks are in a row. “I have been tricked, fooled and pretty much every adjective,” Eddie says after he’s let in on the plan to boot Brenda. Eddie isn’t so good with parts of speech. Cochran tells Andrea that if they go to the Final Three with Eddie, he’ll beat them and he’s suddenly realizing why Andrea has been protecting Eddie for 10 days. “I’m worried that I’m going to be supplanted by Eddie,” Cochran says, noting that while he admires Andrea, if he isn’t part of her plan, she isn’t part of his. Strongly played, Cochran. Brenda’s taking a leap of faith and writing Andrea’s name, but there’s a possibility that the non-Andreas may split votes with Andrea and Eddie. The goal is to make either waste the Idol or go home. Cochran finds it scary that he’s trusting Erik once again. Erik, for his part, is getting buttered up by Andrea. Will this actually work? Erik seems intrigued. Oh, ERIK.
Tribal Council, Part II. Probst tells Eddie that it’d be easy to get rid of him, but maybe they shouldn’t want to. Eddie quotes the wide words of Cochran and says timing is everything and this may be the night for a blindside. Brenda knows that the lies and hurting will come soon. “I definitely believe people are lying to each other… I’m pretty sure I’ve been lied to,” Sherri says. Cochran agrees that he’s been lied to and he’s probably done a little lying. Andrea giggles. “That makes me nervous,” Andrea says, hearing that Cochran has done some lying, though when Probst asks if she’s been any different, she giggles and says “Of course not.” Andrea admits she as the Idol, which amuses Malcolm to no end. And by “amuses” I mean “kills inside.” “My paranoia’s pretty high, so I could play it at any time and they could go home,” Andrea warns everybody.
The Vote, Take II. Andrea writes Brenda’s name and says that it was the balancing over the ocean that let her know Brenda was dangerous. “You’re a sneaky, sneaky little girl always ready to blindside someone. But I don’t think you’re ready for this one,” Brenda says, writing Andrea’s name. Andrea opts not to play her Idol. Brenda smirks. Cochran smirks. Brenda. Andrea. Eddie. Eddie. [Suddenly Andrea’s concerned. She makes “concern” look good.] Andrea. “WHAT?” Andrea yells. [I’m not sure I remember the last time a blindsided contestant became that vocally aware of their blindsiding-in-progress.] Brenda. ANDREA. “Oh you GUYS! That was good,” Andrea laughs. “That was really good she tells Jeff. Malcolm and Reynold are giddy on the Jury. Oh, Adorable Andrea. I’ll miss you most of all. “I should have learned my lesson the first time,” Andrea says. “I will always have this beautiful neckless souvenir that will remind me about trusting people too much,” she says.
Bottom Line, Part I. I was watching tonight’s episodes on a jumpy Slingbox and not on my normal HD set. Was Reynold sporting an awesome mustache at Tribal council? Or was it just a less-awesome goatee? Sorry. That was important business and I wish I’d been able to tell.
Bottom Line, Part II. Two Tribal Councils in one hour is hardly unprecedented on “Survivor,” but it’s almost impossible to do a straight-forward double-tribal and generate any real strategic drama. The problem with that is that one of the week’s eliminations was a no-brainer. Reynold could have gone home in the first episode and he probably should have gone home in the month. It’s amusing that Malcolm and Corinne organized a counter-alliance that ultimately left the two Favorites prematurely snuffed, while Reynold and Eddie outlasted them and outlasted any run either of them should have had. And Eddie is still going. But still, nobody’s shocked that Reynold is gone. The reversal that led to Andrea’s demise would have been more awesome if it had had more time to develop. It was pretty rushed in that second half-hour. Still, thanks to Andrea’s reaction, it was a fun moment. Otherwise, this episode was excellently played by Cochran, reasonably well-played and well-survived by Brenda, who may be sneaking up on us now, and… Look! Erik is alive. I guess that’s good? I haven’t missed Erik, per se, but he sure has been useless. Honestly, though, because of all of the Immunity Challenges and Tribals, I don’t have a sense of strategic interest in this episode. I don’t think anybody made any wrong choices, other than Andrea not playing her Idol. And nothing is all that different going forward. So… Yay?
With Malcolm gone, I didn’t bother watching… but with Andrea gone, I will probably tune in next week just to see how things play out.
Really good second half of the episode. I assumedwe were in for a skippable house keeping episode when they announced two people were getting eliminated. You never want to go home with an idol.
I was dumbfounded silent Brenda did something strategic. I loved Reynold and Malcolm’s reaction to the vote. The jury cutaways have been great this year.
Next week looks like it will feature a ridiculous amount of crying with the families appearing.
Reynold had a great mustache.
Reynold’s stache was legit. Also, odds in vegas are $10,000,000 to win $1 that Dawn cries.
Brenda was strategic last time so it was really weird that she was “silent” all season long and her very first notable screentime came when she saved Dawn’s dentures lol.
Elevation,
I didn’t really see Brenda as being strategic, it was completely Cochran pulling the strings.
He tells Brenda/Dawn that Andrea is coming after them, and boom, he immediately has them both pitted against Andrea.
If Cochran is okay with letting Brenda go home, then he keeps his mouth shut and/or only tells Dawn, and Brenda goes home last night.
Of course Brenda is going to want Andrea out after she is told that Andrea is coming after her.
Cochran has done a really good job of improving his odds every week, by thwarting everyone else’s plans of taking control and/or making a big move.
Of the remaining players, I’m not sure who wises up and targets him, because right now he’s been (besides the Phillip vote) respondsible (Andrea) or partly respondsible for everyone sitting on the jury. And that isn’t something that looks like it’s going to change any time soon either.
It’s Cochran’s game to lose. Hope he doesn’t blow it.
They haven’t edited anyone else as a winner except Andrea or maybe Malcolm. So he won. Unless they’re repeating the editing mistakes of Samoa and Brenda or Erik took it without being mentioned by the show.
We’ve got invisible Erik, even more invisible Brenda, weepy Dawn, Eddie who the show considers to be the dumbest persona live, and Sherri who has said one incredibly dumb thing since the merge and nothing else. Meanwhile Cochran is narrating every episode and hasn’t been a transparent dick to every member of the jury.
There’s no plausible winner besides him. Had they given us Brenda confessionals for the like nine weeks she was totally edited out of the show, I could buy her as the winner, but not the way this has been put together. There even could have been a pretty good story about a friendly rivalry between her and Andrea that existed as far back as the pre-show interviews on Andrea’s side. And absolutely would have existed if they were both dudes and performed like they did in challenges.
Andrew,
Not sure you can go by screen time in terms of who’s going to win.
Look at last year, Denise was playing this amazing social game, but we had no real evidence of that.
They’ve shown they are just going for ratings with crazy drama by featuring Phillip, Shamar, and Brandon. Besides, they ALWAYS are going to feature someone in those talking head interviews if they are entertaining, look how much screen time Corrine/Malcolm/Cochran get.
They go for whoever gives them a good quote for TV each week, not always how to craft a narrative of why the winner won. Remember Probst has many times disagreed with the juries votes, and thought player Alpha Male should have won instead.
Think production wise it was likely a mistake to have the split. I know this week’s episode would have been inherently boring when done like that because as soon as Reynold lost we knew it was him.
But I do feel like the whole Andrea going home thing should have had an hour, because that was the first really significant move any favourite’s made in quite a while now.
It also leaves all of us with no real sense of whether it really is a mistake to not play the idol on her part. It’s easy to simply use hindsight and say “she got voted off, she should have played it”, but that’s remarkably unfair to contestants. If she was 100% comfortable then it’s just a tip of the cap to the rest of the tribe(which it appears she was hence her reaction when she realized what was happening as the votes were read). But seeing the way the planning was cut together it’s hard to imagine how someone that strategically aware(and someone who we’ve seen be very cautious/paranoid in the past) completely missed this altogether.
Andrea was one of the driving forces of the show this season, rushing her elimination into 20 minutes because of the inevitability of Reynold seems like an odd choice by the producers.
But if this week hadn’t been two tribal councils, it would be next week (it’s always five people in the finale, never six), and Andrea would have gone in the first half hour which would have been even more rushed and anti climatic. And a whole episode devoted to Reynold going home? I don’t think so.
Lisa, it doesn’t have to be a this week or next week choice on when to have the double tribal. They could have done it earlier in the season.
The Brandon meltdown episode and Matt getting the boot the following week would have been the perfect choice to combine into one. No reason we needed to sit through a full hour of that Brandon insanity.
Essentially the producers thought it would be more entertaining to devote a full hour to Brandon and Philip arguing (a full hour even with no immunity challenge and a ridiculous excuse for “tribal”) than it would to see more of the mechanics behind the blindside of one the season’s key strategic players.
Is this more a commentary on what they think of their own show, or what they think of their audience?
Dan – really bad mustache for Reynold. Think Rollie Fingers without access to mustache wax.
He looked like a creepy porn star.
Poor Andrea… smart, but ultimately not smart enough to outwit Cochran. Now we’re left with only one thinker in the group (Cochran — his game to lose now). She should have made her move the vote prior when she could have taken control. She didn’t go bold enough, just attempting to nibble at the senior alliance rather than take control. If her, reynold, and eddy all agree to vote for someone they could have much more easily got Erik to come to their side and they’d be up 4-3. No way Erik jumps to a losing ship, 3-4 when he could be in 5-2. Erik is a goober, but he made the right choice.
I guess that’d be my question for Andrea, if she considered making a stronger move (with Reynold/Eddy) that would have put her firmly in control by ousting Cochran than attempting to get a periphery player (Brenda).
Andrea was in control the whole time except the vote where Malcolm made everyone immune. Which took out her main ally and crippled her end game. She’s the one getting her way after the merge, not Cochran.
But when she has to make a move, she became like the third or fourth person to dramatically underestimate how tight Cochran and Dawn are. Which that pair deserves credit for. When she told Cochran that she wanted Dawn out at some point, she’s doomed. If she got Brenda out here by not mentioning Dawn, she’s in great shape.
So if I had a question for Andrea I would ask how she perceived her relationship with Cochran versus Cochran’s relationship with Dawn.
She wasn’t trying to outwit Cochran though, she was playing the game with him and sharing information with him first out of everyone. I think he made a mistake in rating her out, bu we’ll see how it plays out for him.
I think last night showed the differences in Andrea’s and Cochran’s games.
Andrea’s plan seemed to be to slowly eliminate anyone who wasn’t in her final 3 plans.
But Cochran’s plan seems to be eliminate anyone who is smart and strategic, who would try to make a move against him.
Besides it was a red flag, that Andrea reason for wanting Brenda out was she was afraid of a challenge run by her. As Cochran noted, it was just another ruse to keep Eddie around, who would also seemingly be just as “likely” to go on a challenge run.
But Andrea lacked some self-awareness, if she wanted Brenda out for her challenge abilities, she has to realize that others would want to vote her out for the SAME reason. Add the fact that she had a hidden immunity idol, and that it would be harder and harder to get rid of her with the inability to split votes in later tribals. She should have realized that the best play for everyone else in the game was to get rid of her, and the move against Brenda wasn’t more beneficial.
Also, I’m pretty sure I’d go crazy from paranoia playing this game while be hungry (not crying like Dawn though). The whole discussion about having to trust people when you know you are being untrustworthy is really a constant mind F—.
Agreed with everything JOBIN00 said. Pretty much nailed my thoughts on the whole back half of the episode. I wish we could have seen more about how they made Andrea feel comfortable enough to not use the idol because the way they edited Tribal made me shocked she didn’t use it. Also amazing to me how many times a person who firsts suggests a blindside is the one that gets blindsided themselves. Andrea probably beats everyone there except Cochran. She should have just booted Eddie to keep everyone happy and then gotten rid of Cochran at 5 or 4 sicne Cochran winning immunity at either spot is not likely over Erik or herself.
Duncan,
FWIW Andrea mentioned that everyone was really quiet and low key during the day she was voted out, which she said should have tipped her off.
Andrea’s problem was that she was openly on good terms with Eddie, so of course she’d like to bring him along.
On the other hand it looks like NO one has any idea that Cochran/Dawn are in this together.
It sure seems like no one has any idea that Cochran and Dawn are loyal too each other.
It looks like they have a final 2 deal (I think they made one on one of the first days into the game), but they’ve also seemingly kept up that deal too, as evidence by them being the first person they talk to when they find out any juicy info (Corrine tells Dawn, who tells Cochran and last night’s Andrea tells Cochran, who tells Dawn/Brenda).
Andrea would have never thrown out Dawn’s name had she had any idea Cochran and Dawn were together.
I wonder if Cochran would have gone along with voting out Brenda, had Andrea not brought up voting off Dawn after that. No reason to lay out plans that far in advance, especially when everyone is under the assumption of a possible blindside this vote, then get Eddie out next week.
That was an odd episode. When they said it was a double eviction I assumed two back to back votes. This was just a compressed episode.
No one has brought up John as a target yet as far as I recall. The Favorites were so focused on getting the amigos out and now it may be too late. I agree its John’s game to lose. But he may yet be blindsided too.
Andres seemed in pretty good spirits getting blindsided like that. I would have been pretty pissed myself.
Andrea’s very intense in the game so it was a surprise to see her pretty giddy on her vote. She took the game seriously but she’s a gracious loser at least and I think she won’t be a bitter jury
Also, my question for the girls is: does Sherrie wear makeup all the time or just at tribal councils?
Question for Andrea: So how long did you have to keep your eye on Malcolm when he was looking for the idol last week?
Malcolm already answered that question.
I would be interested to hear how hard it was to find, considering Malcolm’s struggles. I’d also like to know from Reynold if Malcolm had given any indication to him about what the clue said.
I actually disagree with you about Cochran playing that pefectly. Andrea was a target in front of him, now that she’s gone he’s at the forefront, next one blindsided I bet. It was clear Andrea trusted him with very information, Cochran could have continued to use Andrea until she outlived her usefulness. Now Cochran can’t hide. He’s the bigget threat there and everyone knows it.
I agree with you. No way Cochran makes it all the way now, he’s the biggest threat, even immunity wise this time! As long as Andrea was there he had more power and numbers. I’m not that excited about the final 3 prospects. Dawn will probably end up winning I guess, and she’s a decente player, but not na exciting winner.
Who’s going to take out Cochran though?
Dawn – with Cochran, and he’s seems to be best chance to get to the end. She might be close with Brenda.
Brenda – has some loyalty to Cocrhan since her just saved her from being voted out, also her and Dawn might be close.
Erik – Completely out of the loop, and is constantly just being told by people what to do. He seems content just being the swing vote to everyone else’s plans that put him in the middle.
Eddie – Might be dumber than Erik, which is impessive. No way he’s convincing anyone to do anything with him.
Sherri – Not going to work with Eddie due to past bad blood. And the favorites are just using her as a pawn, they will discard at some point. Remember she’s seems pretty bad at challenges, so I’m guessing she’s in everyone’s to be voted out 4th plans.
I’m more sad this week losing Andrea than I was last week losing Malcolm. I’m really, really bummed. She had a great atitude about it but you can tell inside she was hurt because she was so serious about the game =(
Me too. Last week I was relieved Andrea stayed even though Malc was my favorite last season/second fave this season. I was way more upset Andrea left like that after a strong game. And she’s so very pretty. So, so pretty
Well at least we know Andrea and Cochran are still friends given their recent horse back riding ventures. I’m sad they didn’t make it to the F3 together though.
“Oh, Adorable Andrea. I’ll miss you most of all.”
Me too Dan… me too.
I really liked her too but when she went gong ho on getting rid of Brenda, i just started resenting her. Good riddance to Bad rubbish. I just hope Cochran wins.
Don’t forget Brenda wanted to vote Andrea out the TC Phillip went. Brenda has no reason to be on a high horse. And Brenda was her most direct competition, they had been the final 2 in a challenge twice, and Benda won the first one. They had similar skils and Andrea was affraid Brenda would replace her in the alliance considering that Andrea was more overt and strategic in the game.
That is a good point Kyle. Brenda wasn’t any more loyal to Andrea, so her voting confessional was very catty.
Erik continues to be one of the dumbest players in the history of the show. Just handing over the idol to Andrea so non chalantly. He’s lucky that won’t come back to bite him.
And Eddie, for giving up on the challenge when he was one of the two on the block. And he has no clue what is going on.
If Cochran doesn’t win, it will be a shame, IMO. He and Andrea have been the best.
How do you know it won’t come back to bite him?
Eddie may have given up on the challenge if Andrea had already told him he was ‘safe’ this week – she was gunning for Brenda instead.
Because of the way the show is edited I’m sure we don’t see some important conversations, especially if it makes for more dramatic viewing.
Eddie by his lonesome poses no real threat and Andrea might have kept him in her pocket, despite the momentum against him. Instead of widely announcing she wants to “blindside” – she might have just planted the suggestion that Brenda was more of a threat and try to subtly persuade others into making that same (rational) decision for themselves. Folks are more willing to do stuff – if they think that it was their own idea! And it is a way of testing the waters without asserting one’s own play for dominance. She was just *asking* for a smack-down, methinks.
If you want to ‘blindside’ and go off the map – then do it big *and* quietly. Andrea did neither.
And speaking of maps, what is up with an immunity PLUS idol clue challenge? That is a bit too stacked – hardly balanced for a feat of uh, balance.
Well I’m assuming that since Malcolm was voted out without finding the idol, they had to get the clue back out there so someone could find it.
Hey, Dan!
Maybe it’s too late to suggest a question, but you should ask Andrea to reveal her end game, her true “Final 3” deal.
Andrea – “Let’s try and blindside someone when they don’t see it coming.”
Good thing she’s adorable.
That’s the game of survivor. I respect her for it. If she had cried and moaned when it happend to her, than yeah, she’s a hypocrite, but she said well done, so.
