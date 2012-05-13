Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ Finale – The winner is…

Ladies Night. No pre-credit sequence this week. Instead, we get the obligatory clip package that tries to make the case that Christina in some way deserved a place in the Final Five and that she’s an “underdog,” not a “darned-lucky coaster.” Anyway, it’s Night 36 at Tikiano. Muscular Mark Twain is gone. Only women remain. Kim wants to reflect on how far they’ve come since those rough first days. “I got rid of Tarzan,” Alicia cackles, still convinced this is all about her, thinking that Kim and Christina will stick with her. They’re all “May the best Woman win.” The next morning, Kim and Sabrina collect tree-mail. Sabrina wants Alicia out, but Kim makes the argument that the only person who can beat both of them with the Jury is Chelsea. “It depends on what we’re honoring,” Noble Sabrina says, stunned at Kim’s hypothetical betrayal. Sabrina understands that if Chelsea wins Immunity, she’s the next most-likable person and therefore the next most-likely to go next. Alicia also is rooting for Chelsea to suck.
Mission KimPossible. We’re going straight to the Immunity Challenge. Once again, Immunity is up for grabs on a challenge that starts with a knotted gate, continues with a balance beam maze, leading to a package of puzzle pieces. The puzzle will give clues to a combination unlocking a flag. Christina and Kim get to the maze first with Chelsea lagging. The leaders stumble on the maze, though, and Chelsea is the first to collect the puzzle pieces. Kim finishes her puzzle first. But will she also solve the riddle? Not at first. Alicia also tries and fails. “This challenge is back on again,” Probst says. Kim recounts and… wins! Chelsea needed that one. Does she know she needed that one? Interesting.
Caught between Alicia’s boulders and a hard choice. The women return. The waves crash. Crabs scurry. Sabrina is warm. Kim’s head is about to explode with options, knowing she has to run numbers to make sure she’ll have potential Jury votes. She steps out to crab with Chelsea, who proposes taking Alicia out and going to the Final 3 with Sabrina. Chelsea tries to explain to Kim that Kim has played the game better than anybody else and that she expects her to win. Chelsea feels completely at ease going into Tribal Council, especially since she’s expecting that Kim will use the Hidden Idol for her if necessary. Kim isn’t nearly so sure that’s the way of things. Alicia, tanning her bosom, trusts Kim and assumes Kim will know better than to go to the end with tough players like Sabrina and Chelsea. Christina assumes Kim is with them, because Christina has no thoughts of her own and believes what she’s told. Kim says she could still go either way.
Tribal Council I. Tarzan has shaved and is at his most Muscular Mark Twain-y. Kat looks good, but dispassionately irritated. Sure she’s got her ducks in a row, Alicia is relaxed and didn’t notice scrambling. Chelsea agrees that scrambling was minimal. “It’s gotten to the point where it’s either this or that,” Chelsea says. Kim says that it’s hard at this point, because she really likes the women she’s with, adding that every Tribal Council has a different criteria. Kim mentions the word “loyalty,” which gets an eye-roll from Kat. “To me, it all comes down to perception and self-perception,” Kim says. Another Kat eye-roll. Kim says that her heart keeps getting in the way. Oh, Kim. Don’t blow this. Stop talking. Alicia’s confident in Kim’s loyalty, which confuses Troyzan on the Jury. Sabrina’s good. Christina has been loyal. Chelsea tells Kim that what she does tonight will gain or lose respect with the Jury.
The Vote I. Chelsea loves Alicia like a sister, but writes her name down. Alicia writes Chelsea’s name, but assure her that she’ll be just fine. No Idol is played. Probst tallies: Chelsea. Alicia. [“It’s gonna be Chelsea,” Kat-Kreskin predicts.] Chelsea. Alicia. ALICIA. “Wow,” Alicia says. “She backstabbed me and Alicia,” Kat whispers. Alicia vows not to be a sore loser and promises to be proud of Kim.
Christina is a player on this season of “Survivor.” No. Really. Kim apologizes to Christina for lying to her. Christina says it’s OK, because what else would she say? Christina isn’t even engaged enough in this game to get angry. Christina also insists that she’s aware that it’s a game and she understands, vowing not to pull a Troy. “I swear, if she wins tomorrow, I’m gonna cry,” Kim tells Chelsea, who agrees and tells the camera that she owes it all to Kim. Chelsea also realizes that if they take Christina to the end, it would be funny to watch her defend her performance to the Jury. It seems that Christina has has only been going at a mediocre pace and now she’s going to go full-throttle. Good timing there, Christina. Tree-mail says that it’s time for…
Rites of Passage. Remember Kourney? With her Orca hat and her broken whatever? Remember Nina? With her… um… being older? Remember Matt? With his… weird insistence that he played a great game, better than anybody still out there? Yeah, I don’t remember that Matt. Remember Bill? Too-ghetto-for-Colton, Bill? Remember Monica? She was pretty strong, so I guess that’s why Colton betrayed his Momica? Remember Colton? Kim acknowledges that the game would have gone differently if he stuck around. Remember Jonas? He only wanted to talk “Survivor” Molecular Gastronomy with me in his exit interview. Remember Mike? Moron. Remember Jay? “Just as beautiful on the outside as on the inside,” Chelsea says. Remember Leif? Dude slept in a BOX! Remember Troyzan? Jeff Probst is gonna want to get him back for future seasons for sure. Remember Kat? So cute. So naive. So loopy. Remember Muscular Mark Twain? That was just last week, of course you do. And Alicia? Shoot. That was 15 minutes ago.
Once again, Immunity is up for grabs. For the last time. Immunity is a genuinely strange Mousetrap/Rube Goldberg contraption asking players to stack 10 bowls on a precarious spring-loaded platform. I like more epic Final Immunity Challenges, but I wouldn’t argue that this task is easy, per se. It’s not a great TV challenge, though. It takes forever. Seriously. TIME-LAPSE, y’all! Whew. Time-lapse, with Christina and Kim in a dead heat. Chelsea is close. Sabrina isn’t close and Probst is mocking her. Kim is within one bowl. Christina is within one bowl. Kim goes to place her 10th bowl. Can she? She does! Kim win Immunity again, for the fourth time. And seriously, if the Jury doesn’t just hand her the million at Tribal Council, that’s craziness. “You’re a beast,” Chelsea tells her. She is a beast. Kim has dominated this game strategically Post-Colton and she’s dominated physically, Post-Merge. Only bitterness is going to prevent a shut-out no matter who she takes with her.
Christina, still a player in the game of “Survivor,” surrenders. Kim’s pleased with herself. Chelsea wants to be told up-front if she’s going next. Kim tells her that it is. “It is what it is,” Christina says. She barely seems to care. Go away, Christina. “Might as well make it as enjoyable and peaceful as possible,” Christina says. Sigh. “She literally didn’t fight for it,” Kim muses, viewing this as being both a positive and a negative, since she knows that if she takes Christina, she won’t get any votes, while Sabrina would probably get a few. I’m not sure why Sabrina would get any votes, but whatever.
Tribal Council II. Alicia flattened her hair, yo. Kim reflects on a quiet afternoon back at camp and Sabrina agrees that nobody saw the need to scramble. Probst is confused by the lack of drama. “Jeff, it’s me,” Christina shrugs. “What’s not clear to me is why that means it made for a quiet afternoon,” says the incredulous Probst. Christina says that Sabrina didn’t try all that hard either. Sabrina doesn’t think Christina made an effort and that perception didn’t equal reality. Kat is amazed by how well-spoken Sabrina is and Troyzan agrees. Ugh. Probst tries to explain the nature of “Survivor” to Christina, but she can’t make sense of anything. It’s possible that Christina is one of the most pathetic players to ever advance this far on “Survivor.” Kim, though, says that things aren’t always as they seem. The music seems to think this is interesting.
The Vote II. Christina writes Sabrina’s name. Sabrina writes Christina’s name. Probst tallies the votes: Sabrina. Christina. Christina. Christina. Christina shows very little emotion and she leaves. Nobody on the jury seems to care either. “I’m honored to make it to the Final 4,” says Christina, who calls herself the underdog, but admits she could have played more strategically.
Champagne and pinapplepagne for my real friends. Morning! Day 39! Sabrina watches the sun rise. She’s feeling emotionally overwhelmed. She’s reflecting on all of the blessing and on returning to real life. It turns out she’s a teacher, but she was recently laid off from her gig at an impoverished school in Brooklyn. She cries. She speaks eloquently. Interesting. This is the editors re-framing the narrative, since we’ve known almost nothing about Sabrina to date. Kim laments her diminished boobage, which will apparently be the essence of her Jury speech. They collect their lavish breakfast. Chelsea didn’t expect to go as far as she did, saying she came out for the adventures, which may be more important than the million dollars. They enjoy champagne. Kim just got divorced, so this is capping off a tough year for her and she hopes to bring her new-found confidence back to Real Life.
Final Tribal Council – Opening Statements. Yeah yeah. The power shifts now. We know this, Probst. Chelsea’s speech is a love letter to Kim and their status as a pair. Chelsea talks about how her hardest point in the game was voting Jonas out, which allowed her to become Cold-Hearted Chelsea, but she also worries that maybe she didn’t have enough of an emotional connection to the Jury members. That will not win her a million. Kim compares “Survivor” to poker, saying she played as hard as she possibly could have, saying that she couldn’t have played any better strategically. “I hope that you all can forgive me. I hope that you all can see it as a game,” Kim says, not apologizing. It’s not a dynamic speech, but it’s a solid example of the, “Yeah, this was all me. Whatcha gonna do about it? Tribal Council speech. Sabrina’s strategy was balance, saying that she stepped down physically at times in order to not appear to be too much of a threat. Sabrina says she can’t separate the game from real life and she seems to admit all of the things she didn’t do aggressively. She makes her “I was laid off” plea. Hard to imagine that winning for Sabrina.
Final Tribal Council – The Jury Complains. I just don’t get who on the Jury has a real beef here. Jonas starts with a joke, but says he’s happy for all of them. Jonas says that he loves Sabrina, but he’s amazed by how much she sucked at challenges. Jonas thinks Chelsea is “the hottest chick for the season,” asking her for the hugest move she instigated. Chelsea says it was her idea to kick Kat out, which is true. Jonas thought Kim’s game was perfect til the end, but he doesn’t know why she didn’t take Christina to the end. Kim says something about wanting the argument to be “Who played the best game” not people being angry at her. Christina asks a dumb question to Kim. Then Christina asks Chelsea why she hates people. This wasn’t something we saw at ALL in the game. Chelsea swears outside of the game, she isn’t a cold-hearted bitch. Jay begins by saying “no hard feelings.” Jay asks Sabrina why she also took it easy in camp life. Sabrina says it was also strategy, that she’s often overbearing in real life. Mike asks Kim if she’s “perfected the art of the blindside.” Kim makes a smart explanation for how and why she got Troyzan to vote her out. Mike says that Kim took the blame for all of the blindsides she was involved with, but he implies that could be bad. Muscular Mark Twain thanks God and his thesaurus and cries about seeing his wife on the beach. The music swells. He has no questions. Chelsea tells Muscular Mark Twain that his romance with his wife has opened his eyes to what she wants in a partner. KISS UP! Leif is trying to work out his feelings and he wants to know why he’s sad. Kim tells Leif that she was never sure if she could trust him. Alicia tells Kim that they were both kingpins and that if Alicia had been in the Top 3, Kim would be bleeping bleeps. There’s no question where her vote is going. Troyzan congratulates all of them, but focuses on Kim. He asks her one question: When did Kim make the move to demolish him? Kim says it was taking Jonas out of the game. Troyzan implies that was the wrong answer. Kat’s shorts are very short. She’s “destroyed” by Kim. Kat has a secret: It’s something about two open heart surgeries she had when she was a kid. “Take the time that you have and live it to the best that you can,” Kat tells the Jury. Everybody’s crying, suddenly. “I forgive you,” Kat says, as everybody bawls.
The Final Vote. There’s no acceptable vote that isn’t for Kim. This isn’t ambiguous. Anybody who doesn’t vote Kim is a moron. Troyzan writes Sabrina’s name, reducing that tiny piece of residual respect that I may have had. Kat writes Kim’s name. Does that mean nobody votes for Chelsea? I feel like we would have seen it if somebody had, just to suggest there might be three-way drama.
Live Vote Tabulation. “Let’s finish this season off,” Probst says, saying what we’re all thinking. Probst tells them that he has no idea what it takes to win and that whoever wins will have deserved it. Well… OK. Probst tallies: Kim. Sabrina. Kim. Sabrina. Kim. Kim. The winner of “Survivor: One World” is… Kim!
Bottom Line. Whew. That was as straight-forward, easy and deserved a win as one could hope for and I’m glad that knuckleheads like Troy didn’t mess it up for Kim. I’m not going to get into “Best One-Season Player Ever” debates, because Kim was playing against men stupid enough to vote themselves out with Immunity and with women like Christina, but any season is going to have weak players and there’s zero question that Kim dominated this season in every possible way and that there really wasn’t any question that the money belongs in her pocket. We often get to the end of a “Survivor” season and you agree that the person who won deserved to win, but you have to rationalize it on some level. There’s no rationalizing required here. Kim won. She dominated. Great performance. Period.
Bottom Line, II. It was still a fairly dismal season. The editing just had no focus throughout. Fitting that as I finish typing this, Emmy-winning host Jeff Probst is fumbling the live finale left and right. “Survivor” just wasn’t on its game this season, but I’ll be back next season as always.
I have watched every season, and I don’t remember anyone being edited so pathetic as Christina. Other players probably have been equally disinterested in the game, but never edited to that degree. And i guess you only get those sound bytes from players.
I actually sort of sympathized with Kim’s line to Jonas about going to the final 3 with Sabrina because there was no one really to protest vote for if they were mad at Kim since those 2 were with her the whole way, but that said, she still probably out-leveled herself a bit on that one since Christina was just so worthless. It didn’t really matter though, from the F6 on, she was in JT spot where as long as she made it, she really couldn’t lose.
As bad as Troyzan voting against Kim was (which it most certainly was… Richard Hatch my ass, he’s awful), Leif continues to build his case for worst player of all time with the vote against her for no reason whatsoever.
One more thing for anyone. What exactly was the answer Troyzan was looking for? I was confused by that, since Kim’s answer was the case. The second she turned on Jonas it was going to be girls to the end.
Mike,
I’m pretty sure that the answer Troyzan was looking for was something that would have had his ego stroked.
Troyzan didn’t want to believe that Kim had plotted to vote off all the guys that early, when he was under the belief that he was in an alliance with her. I’m guessing Troy was looking for something in the realm of when the girls voted out Jay.
His Richard Hatch delusions of gameplay during the live show, only reinforce this.
That makes sense, the man is definitely an egomaniac, that’s for sure.
Leif was the second vote for Sabrina? I thought it was Mike.
Oh, and Dan, who do you have as the best one-season player ever if not Kim? I think you could probably make a case for Heidik and Alan’s beloved Fireman Tom (and I’d argue Ian giving up 1 million dollars at the final 3 is worse even than them going to tribal voluntarily), but outside of that, I’m not really sure. I’m just not sold on ‘these men were historically stupid,’ just because I feel like 90% of the people that play Survivor are just total fish anyway.
Mike – I put Ian’s mistake on a different [lower] level, because it was a single-person error rather than a tribe error. It took a full tribe of men, ALL of whom decided to go to Tribal Council despite Immunity, to make that happen. Still, though, if you’re including Tom — who played afterwards on “Heroes vs. Villains — you can certainly include Richard Hatch, who wrote the book that everything afterwards has been based upon. I think JT played a perfect game his first time (and I always insisted Stephen got too much strategic credit, but then JT sucked when he came back for Heroes vs Villains). Yul played one great game. I think you could make an argument that what Sophie did last season, surrounded by that cast of lunatics, was VERY impressive… I think Sophie probably goes down as a truly underrated winner…
Etc…
-Daniel
Ian’s was at the last possible vote before the million though, but tribe vs. single is a fair point.
Hatch – I just don’t know how to compare Hatch because S1 was like a different game. It’s like comparing Jim Brown to LaDanian Tomlinson, but Hatch was definitely great.
JT – JT was still more of a team effort with Stephen, even if you want to say Fishbach got too much credit, but Kim had her main ally actively working against her by spewing her plans every couple of days (particularly on the Tarzan boot episode).
Yul – I know Yul says he didn’t need that stupid idol to turn Penner, but… that idol was stupid.
Sophie – I’m not sure about Sophie. I liked Sophie quite a bit, but the edit focused so much on Brandon, Coach, Ozzy, and Cochran that I’m just not sure how much she did to influence the game outside of wisely aligning with Coach and assuming he’d both take her and punt final tribal.
I think Yul has a great case to be the best player mainly because he outlasted an immunity challenge monster (Ozzy), used his idol in the right way, and secured a jury vote (Adam) by voting out Jonathan early, a vote that won him a million dollars. He played a game to win from the merge on. The only reason I wouldn’t have Yul as 1 is because he couldn’t win immunity and it was a final 3 which saved him from having Ozzy win the final immunity and getting rid of him.
If any of these players had actually TRIED to blindside Kim then I would give Kim full marks, but Chelsea, Christina, Jay, Kat, Leif, Tarzan, and Mike had zero interest in trying to win the game. They made no moves to better their position to win and IMO made it really easy for Kim to sail through unscathed. One of the worst strategic casts I can remember. Alicia and Christina had two chances to swing the game and get in front of the jury and win (with Troyzan and again with Tarzan at 6) and did neither. That’s horrendous game playing.
Yul did not play nearly as good a physical game as Kim. Kim basically played like Yul and Ozzy combined, which is pretty amazing when you think about it.
Sophie had one of the best tribal council performances ever and is a deserving winner because of that, but it wasn’t sealed before that. She could’ve lost with a lesser performance (or a better one from Coach). Kim could’ve performed like Amanda at Final Tribal and still won.
@larrymcg Yeah but would we be saying Kim played a great physical game if Ozzy was on this cast? Yul couldn’t beat Ozzy at anything, but I doubt many could. It’s not Kim’s fault everyone on her season were terrible. She played a great game, but she was playing chess and everyone else was playing hungry hungry hippos. I think Kim would have won a lot of the seasons, but would love to see her against a formidable foe.
Well considering she’s a woman (and thus has less competition to get cast on All-Star seasons, Hi Candice!) and she won Fan Favorite, I’d be surprised if we don’t get the chance to see that. And also, to be fair to Kim, it often looks like the other people are playing Hungry Hungry Hippos when you have a really dominant player like Boston Rob in RI, Heidik, Hatch, Todd/Amanda, JT/Stephen, Parvati/Cirie, Russell, and now Kim this season.
Part of the reason Yul didn’t win any challenges in his season is that it didn’t suit his purposes to win. It was better for his gameplay to have Ozzy be perceived as a immunity threat. You’ll notice if you watch the challenges that most of challenges Ozzy won, Yul came in second place which means that he was shadowing Ozzy just to make sure that somebody in his alliance won immunity. This is also something that he’s confirmed in post show interviews.
Kim was definitely one of the more dominant winners to play the game, but I’m not sure where I’d rank her right now.
Boston Rob played the most dominating, Machiavellian, game that I have seen. I missed a couple of season in the early-middle, but Rob has to the best for me. He basically won Amber a million, then completely dominated his season. Kim played similarily, but I never felt like she was as amazing as Rob.
boston rob on his redemption island was by far the most dominating single season performance. He created a post merge camplife so one sided that he forbade his tribe from being alone, lest the other tribe sways one of them. He won immunity challenges and found hidden idols, convinced his tribe to take a beach day so he could search camp, and THREW A CLUE INTO A VOLCANO!! i am a HUGE Russel fan, and in a one on one i think Russell is better (as seen in heroes vs villians) but that season was Robs all the way
Dan is just a biased guy.
His hero Boston Rob benefitted BIG TIME from Zapatera throwing a challenge but you don’t see him saying anything about that. ugh.
Kim is a top 5 winner easily and probably played one of the best games of Survivor we have ever seen.
Frank G – “Biased”? I have a preference.
Kim played a great game this season. Deserved to win and deserved to win in a shut-out. Says it in the recap.
-Daniel
It was pretty impressive the amount of damage control she had to do and actually pulled off. I don’t think her cast mates were dumb. They got it right a few times and saw the reality of the situation (Jay’s suspicions, Alicia, Troyzan, Tarzan) but she was just that GOOD at convincing and manipulating them into thinking another way and convincing them that the moves was really in their own best interest not revealing it was actually in her best interest. And she tailor made her methods of manipulation to each different situation and person, ensuring greater chances of success. She read people accurately and told them what they wanted to hear, to get what she wanted. Rob’s cast didn’t really question, they just blindly followed hence they were dumber and easier to hypnotize.
Kim>>Rob
To Frank G —
Rob’s win was very impressive, but I found Kim’s to be stronger. I love them both, in fact they may be my 2 favorite Survivors of all time, so there’s no bias in either direction from me.
First off regarding stupid casts, its the worst possible argument to make against anyone as far as I’m concerned, because we can nitpick every single winner about how stupid their competition was. It essentially just boils the argument down to finding which cast was the least stupid, and awarding that season’s winner the title of best winner by default. Total garbage. I refuse to even go there when analyzing their wins.
Rob came into the game at a much bigger advantage versus Kim. He was a 3 time player, and aside from Richard Hatch, Colby and Rupert was arguably the most well known and popular Survivor player out there. He was just coming off a season just airing in Heroes vs. Villains in which he received quite a positive edit. So the second he came into the game he had all these people looking up to him. That gave him a big advantage, the same advantage that other returning players in seasons with part returnees/part newbies have had (such as Stephenie in Guatemala). People are going to look up to you right off that bat, and there’s little work that has to go there to build that up whereas Kim had to build that up herself as a first time player.
Rob was also in a better position due to the lack of a tribal switch which led to tribe loyalty at all costs. Tribemembers were not going to switch tribes when they barely knew those on the other tribe. Kim could have had that damage her game, such as with the Alicia – Tarzan connection, but made sure it never did.
Boston Rob effectively was in control of his tribe’s alliance, Kim was in control of 2, the girl’s alliance and the cross-tribal alliance with some of the guys post-switch which she was able to use very successfully to get Jonas out, which led to the girls having complete dominance.
Kim showed impressive move after impressive move after impressive move that I didn’t see as much from Rob. His dominance was quite clear the entire time and never really faltered, but you didn’t see the really, really impressive moves that Kim constantly pulled such as duping Troy into voting out Mike, successfully working damage control when Jay got worried at that vote, getting Alicia to vote out Tarzan, etc…
And in the end, Rob went to the end with 2 of the biggest goats this game has seen while Kim went to the end with the 2 strongest people there other than herself and got only 1 less jury vote than Rob did. Had Rob’s F3 been say Ashley, Grant and him instead of Natalie, Phillip and him I think it would have been doubtful that he would have won at the margin he did.
In the end, I love both their games, but gotta give it to Kim. She’s Survivor’s best winner and overall player as far as I’m concerned.
Mike, great post, I can tell you are a real Survivor fan.
I think it is important for some of us to remember that this is a TV show site. A lot of the commenters who post here don’t have an extensive knowledge of the show’s history and aren’t really that experienced with analyzing the game. To many people Boston Rob is their hero and they won’t see past it to consider other players, which is fine, because again, this is a fan for casual Survivor fans to quickly comment on a show they watch. Boston Rob has been pushed down their throat 4 times.
Sophie did play a decent game, I have her as a middle of the pack winner. However, one can use the same argument – she was extremely lucky to be on a tribe with Brandon, Rick, Edna who were 3 of the most rigid players in Survivor history – they were NEVER going to turn and didn’t flip on multiple occasions when it would have improved their position in the game.
That isn’t even to mention Coach who was also one of the most rigid people to ever play. She knew he would never vote her out and he let her into the finals where it would be easy to beat him.
Upolu is one of the dumbest tribes ever assembled, and Sophie and Albert (both playing essentially the same game) benefitted highly from it. They also benefitted from Cochran’s asinine flip.
That’s the game.
Let’s look at All Stars. Alicia, Big Tom, Jenna, and Rupert were extremely stupid and were terrible strategic players. Rob was easily able to herd them to the end game.
Every season has dumb players. tons of people discount JT’s win because the majority of the people who made it to the merge were basically handing him the win. In fact Brendan said he would rather see JT win then himself win.
Unfortunately, as much as we all would like to imagine that Survivor is 16 or 18 equal people playing Monopoly or something that just isn’t the way it is. Survivor is real life when you are out there and it is very complex. Only a few players are high level thinkers and the game comes easily to them.
I would argue that more than Ian’s move, Tom benefitted from having an idiot like Caryn on his tribe, who made it impossible for Katie to vote Tom out because she would blab to him.
When a Survivor season produces a dominant winner, it is only because other players never voted them out when they could have. When big players ARE voted out, as in Nicaragua when smart players like Marty, Brenda, and Alina went out in a row, you end up with a poor winner like Fabio.
you can’t really have it both ways. Survivor is fun because every season is different and the social dynamics always play out in a different manner.
One World was a good season to me because of he balanced editing.
I’m just so very, very relieved that Alicia didn’t make it to the end. I really couldn’t stand watching her. Even when addressing the jury, rather than ask anything she just continued her tirade of unfounded arrogance and bragging. Highly obnoxious and tasteless all season.
But Kim’s win was definitely well deserved. I started rooting for her back when she found the idol, and never stopped.
Also, I wasn’t really buying the crying during the live show. It just seemed like some big time damage control of fake crying.
Probably true, but I certainly bought it more than Colton’s not even apology.
I thought Alicia got a pass for her nastiness. Everyone focused on Colton but she nearly as bad and avoided most of it all season. He slanty-eyed comments directed at Christina were just awful. Miserable person, I just wish she got more slack for it.
I like how Probst tried helping Alicia with her apology by giving dumb reasons why she woulda said such a mean thing…I think we know one of the girls he was gushing over this season.
Well what started out as a bad season ended up being about average. I’m glad Kim won and think she deserved it. As was pointed out she wasn’t playing with a lot of good competition.
I didn’t really watch much of the reunion show. Just the final vote and some of the comments. They spent a lot of time on Colton which was unusual for a person being voted out before the jury formed. But since he said so many racist and hurtful things they felt they needed to talk about it. I really hope that he is never on a future show and if he is I won’t be watching. I didn’t see the finale when Naonka was on but did she get a lot of air time in the finale the way Colton did?
I’d like to assess the season and the show in general. The producers tried to introduce a new wrinkle with the “One World” concept. It didn’t really pay off. I believe the problem was they also separated the tribes into men vs women which started things off balance. Ironically the women ended up dominating when they started off weak. I don’t think the One World theme really played into that.
I see that they are going to give some people second chances next season. I don’t mind that but I would prefer that if they are going to do that then they should compose all the survivors of these players rather than bring back a few returnees. It’s the same issue I’ve had with the last few seasons with bringing back Boston Rob, Coach, Ozzy etc. The returnees get a bit of an unfair advantage right off the start.
Survivor would be a really great show again if it just returned to its roots and forgot the gimmicks. Just carefully screen and get a good cast and a good location. Forget Redemption Island, Hidden Immunity Idols and other gimmicks. I would also like to see less emphasis on casting eye candy and more emphasis on recruiting strategic players. Wouldn’t it be interesting if they cast a bunch of game theorists and strategists?
There gimmick next season is that there is going to be THREE tribes to start, with a returning player on each.
And of course you know I’m on board with the all strategy nerd season.
Although in the end it didn’t matter, but Kim was foolish not to change her vote to keep Christina instead of dump her. After her showing at Tribal Council, there was no way anyone was going to give Christina a vote for the million. Kim said she was afraid of the backlash if she had taken Christina, but all she would have needed to do is mention that in her statement at the final Tribal Council that she took the person that nobody would vote for.
That said, I’m surprised that Sabrina got votes and Chelsea didn’t get any.
Also: trying to place people for a future hypothetical Heroes vs Villains II, was Colton the only “villain” of this season?
This is such level one thinking. There were no threats. Kim could have been sitting there with JT and Jesus Christ and still wins that jury. It just didn’t matter. This wasn’t a Boston Rob-Brian Heidik type game where she could only win against goats. If anything, taking Christina might have actually turned the jury, where outside of an ignoramus like Troyzan (and WOAT contender Leif), they couldn’t really be bitter because all she did was play well and stay loyal to the 2 people she made a deal with on day 1.
And to your other question Colton is the only villain on this season (outside of Alicia, but she’s not coming back). I see Kim being kind of like Cirie, where she backstabbed, played both sides, manipulated people, but in the end, was always edited to still be the likable one (and was so likable that multiple backstabbed jurors basically begged people to vote for her).
I thought it was a smart play to keep Sabrina. That way she could say while I was cut throat and blind-sided people, I have some loyalty and stuck with my core-three. If she voted off Sabrina it would be obvious she only cared about winning and potential jury would be looking for reasons to NOT give her the money. By keeping Sabrina, she could say she was loyal to a group of three. I thought it was smart. Sabrina was useless (while likeable) and Chelsea was just a lieutenant for Kim.
Live show line of the night, after sitting and defending himself, Colton says: “Well, everybody online said the show was boring after I left.”
Truer words have never been spoken whether you believe his mia culpa or not.
I was really disappointed that they wasted as much time as they did on Colton in the reunion show, given that he was all over the place in trying to defend himself.
Anytime you say, “I apologize *IF* I offended anyone,” your apology has failed. Then he tried to blame it on a game strategy, deciding he had to be a “bitch with teeth.” Kudos to Bill for pointing out that he was making racist, mean-spirited remarks all alone to nobody but the camera.
I give Colton’s mom some credit for her attempt to save his reputation, but Colton himself seemed to have no REAL remorse – and I think we did see who he is…or at least a guy who was willing to sink to those depths to get attention, good or bad. Having Miyam Bialik there to plug Big Ba–I mean, defend Colton, just made me dislike the guy even more.
If there’s a positive to all that time they spent on Colton last night, hopefully it’s that Survivor got him out of its system and we’ll never see him on the show again.
I’d like to believe that but I think the show likes to have people like that on because it creates controversy. The proof of that is that they devoted so much air time to him when he was on and in the reunion show. Usually on the reunion shows the pre-jury cast is lucky to get a word in. Yet they devoted an entire segment to Colton. Polarizing people, even when they are terrible human beings, get the spotlight in Survivor.
I would not be surprised to see Colton as one of the returnees next season. And if that’s the case I am out.
Mulderism,
I posted this below.
But my thoughts are pretty much that they spent so much time on Colton to help him repair his awful image, because they want to cast him again.
Had they not wanted to cast him again, they wouldn’t have gone all the way to the mother to try to get an apology for Colton’s actions (because he certainly wasn’t giving one).
I hope you’re wrong but I think you’re right.
Agree with Crum Dawg about Bill calling him out and his mom trying to salvage that.
Jobin, you’re probably right about that. I think they’d loved to cast him again and play the whole “redeeming yourself” card that they love. Ugh, I don’t want to see him ever again, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back right along.
It could be that Probst was trying to help what he thought was a immature 20 year old in Colton, who clearly wasn’t “getting it” by going to his mom for an apology.
But with the way they casted returning players in the past, has been always about what would get them the most publicitiy or create the most controversy (Boston Rob, Russell, Ozzy, Coach) and Colton instantly fits that mold.
It makes marketing the new season easier because there is already a familiar name (it doesn’t matter if its for awful reasons) for people to tune in.
Biggest reason of all that Colton will be back, like Coach/Rob/Russell, always gave the (lazy) producers great soundbites to use (in 1v1 interviews, at camp, or tribals).
Like I said, I won’t watch if he’s on. Same with Naonka.
The show is really scraping the bottom of the barrel if they stoop this low. Rewarding bad behaviour like this is sickening.
I’m really thinking this might be my second-least favorite Survivor of all time, behind only Thailand. It was just unrelentingly awful for various reasons, with only the antics of Kat and Tarzan offering any bright spots whatsoever.
Favorite moment of the season: When people were talking about their appendix bursting and Kat’s jaw dropping and being scared that this thing might happen to here. Loved it.
The only brightspot of this whole season is that Kim, dominated the game strategically and physically and was rewarded with a strong final vote in her favor. Maybe this will lead to more people playing strategic in future seasons.
Jeff Probst imploring that the only people who win are those that make big moves clearly has blocked out the last 3-4 seasons when bitterness votes dominated the jury.
The producers and editors of this show were pretty terrible.
We still have no idea if/why Sabrina/Chelsea thought they could win over Kim when it got to the final 3 vote. Yet their plans were to stay with Kim till the end.
While it would have been difficult to get Kim out because she was winning challeneges, and had the idol (though Chelsea might have been the only one who knew that). It doesn’t appear that anyone was trying to get Kim out.
Not even when they are alone in the woods just talking to the camera did someone say they needed to get Kim out. Because had someone actually, they certainly would have shown it, because it would have then built some drama that Kim had to win the final immunity challenges or everyone was going to turn on her.
I’m amazed that people, even when they are constantly blindsiding others in their “alliance,” always assume that they are being told the truth. Why would anyone believe Kim, when they know Kim is the one who lies for the group when its time to blindside someone? You would think everyone would be MUCH more paranoid.
Also, Colton on the live show continued to show he is just an awful human being. After having months to craft an apology (even if he didn’t believe it), he just continued down the road of being awful.
Probst going to his mom to try to get an apology from her on Colton’s behalf was pretty clear that Probst was trying to aid in damage control, because Colton will back next season for sure.
Ugh, what are these producers/Probst thinking.
“It doesn’t appear that anyone was trying to get Kim out. ”
Exactly. That’s why I can’t put Kim as the best game player. Somewhere in the top 10, but it’s tough. The fact that Troyzan spelled out for them exactly what to do at Tribal Council and they still didn’t do it is mind boggling. If they flip there there is a good shot the final 3 are Kat,Alicia, and Christina which would have been hilarious. Kim probably would have gotten a whiff of it and used the idol, but at least make her do something. Even if Kim doesn’t win those immunities at the end she was never in danger of going home which is frustrating as a viewer. Kim is a very deserving winner, just kind of wish the people around her pressured her a little.
Well just because Kim was surrounded by sheep doesn’t mean she wasn’t a great player. There’s no way to prove it unless she was really given a challenge.
The fact that she was patting herself on the back multiple times in the last few weeks, explaining she can’t even believe how great she is at this game, is something that stronger/smarter players would have jumped on and used to bring her down.
“Kim thinks she’s running this game, hear what she said? We need to blindside her immediately.”
Except not one person did this.
I understand that the tribals councils last for HOURS and then are heavily edited to what we see. But how could everyone not pick up on everyone who knew they were voted out next, always pointing at Kim being the ringleader of the alliance that was voting them off. And that she would thus get all the credit for it.
I wouldn’t have found it hilarious had Kat/Alicia/Christina turned on Kim/Chelsea/Sabrina, I would have found one of them would have been a worthy winner.
The reason Kat/Alicia/Christina, hell even Chelsea/Sabrina, were unworthly winners is because they NEVER tried to take out Kim.
As unlikeable and as full of heself as Alicia was, if she turned on Kim and was able to vote her out (what I said she should have done when she had the immunity necklace that week), she would have actually been controlling the game.
What is even more mindboggling is that Alicia was aware that Kim was a big threat, but never made a move against her. She almost did (by going after Chelsea), but then was fooled into bouncing out Tarzan, who Alicia apparently had his vote in her pocket.
I would chalk that up to bad casting decisions.
The challenge a few weeks ago where the players eliminated another one by chopping their rope 3 times and the loser’s wooden statue getting burned showed the pecking order of the tribe. This is usually a good challenge to wake people up and spur them into action.
It didn’t work unfortunately.
Mulderism,
I agree completely. Kim was good. Which was enough to beat this pathetic bunch.
She obviously has the potential to demonstrate she can be a great player.
Another reason I do not believe she’s an All-Time great player, she didn’t dominate or help her team win challenges pre-merge.
Had Colton not had the guys agree to give up immunity, the male/female numbers would have been much different going forward.
She also benefited greatly from the pre-merge team mix up, that put her on the strongest team athletically, while also keeping her in the female majority 4-3 on the new pre-merged tribe.
Not saying that Kim couldn’t have still won, because players always win with some luck (or adjusting their strategy to changes in luck along the way), but it would have been much harder.
Two comments:
1) I loved how Probst was like people need to make big moves to get here and that those that win makes those moves was completely laughable. That has been the problem with the show is when was the last time there was a big move post-merge? Cochran? And before that..? Maybe in the first Russell season? It’s completely laughable that he even mentions that. It’s like hey fans, I know you think this was boring, but I’ll just mention BIG MOVES and everyone will gobble it up. Yum! It’s a joke. No one has any cohones/balls/courage (trying to find a non-sexist term!) or smarts to do it. Fortes Fortuna Adiuvat! But because of how petty the jury often is, it’s best to sit and hope you’re being told the truth by the one or two people making waves.
2) The reason I can’t give Kim best of all time mention is how dumb the people. It was pretty obvious post-Jonas that she was the dominant one and no one dared make a coup against her. I don’t know if Chelsea was in love/star-struck but she could have gotten rid of her and established the season as her reign. Nope. Sabrina was useless. Christina, god awful. Alicia too much confidence. Cat = dumb and immature. The guys were all idiots except possibly Troy, he acted a fool. I mean I said it weeks ago, the misfits should have chopped into the top 3 and positioned themselves better. Nope. It was laughable how people KNEW Kim was the go between and NEVER tried to make it her pay for being duplicitous. Maybe she was just THAT good that she made everyone seem a fool. Or maybe Matt/Colton were the ones that could have played the game, and Troyzan was neutered by the time he realized it was coming, but. Man. Awful cast outside of Kim.
That’s the problem when you cast eye-candy. You get some good players (Kim) and a lot of duds (everyone else). You never really know until the show starts and by then it’s too late and you have to make the best of the casting choices.
If they want to get good game play then they need to start casting smarter. Why not have a season of MIT grads or pit Ivy league schools against each other?
i would much rather see a game of good strategy than a bunch of models with 6-pack abs.
This was the tamest final tribal council in history, right? Most seasons I roll my eyes at how “hurt” or “betrayed” the jury members make themselves out to be, as most of them fail to acknowledge in any way that they are playing a GAME. Here we had the polar opposite…
Obviously not a terrific season, but having the right person win helps redeem the time investment watching it.
Brings up the question – whats more satisfying great season with a undeserving season winner (think both Russel seasons) or a boring season with a deserving winner (this one – Rob’s season)
I think Rob’s season was much less boring for the simple fact that he was going in with a target on his back, and was still able to brainwash a number of people into doing what he said. I mean he had them eating separately, and not talking to non-alliance members, which was just insane to watch.
When Kim came to the forefront as a Terminator, i was always waiting for things to go bad for her, and to someone to take her out, but as soon as she managed to get flawlessly to the end, it was no doubt in my mind she deserved to win. She played a textbook Survivor Winner game.
Boring season but the best person won. Not much more to say than that.
Cheers to the regulars, see you next season!
Not really a good season at all. Just a flat out embarrassing performance by the men. Absolutely pathetic. Worst in the shows history? I can’t think of any worse.
This is the first season in a while in which I honestly didn’t care who wins.
Kim dominated from start to finish, and it was a well deserved win. Not sure how Sabrina got any votes at all.
Kind of a wish they would just end this show, but I’ll be back for the next season.