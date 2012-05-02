Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ – ‘It’s Gonna Be Chaos’

Pre-credit sequence. Nobody can believe that Troyzan’s finally gone, though he’s left Kat struggling to make sense of his parting words, “Do it.” Kim is physically relieved by Troyzan’s departure. There’s also the question of how Christina ended up with that extra vote against her, leading to Alicia’s not-so-surprising realization that Christina really isn’t all that smart. Alicia has, in fact, decided that Sabrina is a bigger threat than Christina and she’s changed her priorities. “Little do they know that I’m at the top, controlling everything. I’m the most powerful player in this game,” Alicia has decided. My instinct would be to laugh and point, but weird things keep happening this season. Maybe she’s right?
Without Sprint, we would have no families. It’s morning on Day 31 and Tree-Mail is emblazoned with the word “Sprint,” which can only mean one thing: Aggressive product plug! Or, rather, visits from home. They have video-mail, courtesy of Sprint. Sabrina’s brother tells her that her absence is a void in everybody’s heart. “I never thought Sprint could be so good to me!” gushes Sabrina, who knows the way this game is played. Tears. Alicia has a pretty sister who’s super-proud of her. Tears! Chelsea’s dad says everybody at home is rooting for her. Tears!! Christina’s dad just got a kidney transplant. Tears!!! Kim’s sister is looking forward to spending time with her. Tears!!!! Kat’s got a cousin who she’s REALLY close with. Tears!!!!! Muscular Mark Twain’s wife calls him “Tweety” and he admits he doesn’t deserve her. Tears!!!!!! Sabrina respects Muscular Mark Twain’s 30-year marriage and she wants to give MMT and Mrs. MMT some quality time together and she hopes the other women will do the same.
Tears and hugs. Jeff Probst greets them at Reward. Family time! Kim’s sister sprints out. [See what I did there?] Tears and hugs! Kim’s father sprints out. Tears and hugs! Chelsea’s dad sprints out. Tears and hugs! “After 31 days of being the tough woman out here, I think what everyone is seeing out here is the little girl,” Probst says, half sweetly, all condescendingly. Sabrina’s brother sprints out to greet her. Tears and hugs! Alicia’s sister sprints out. Tears and hugs! Kat’s cousin sprints out and she crawls on her knees to him and then jumps into his arms and wraps her legs around them as the squeal and swear in a made-up cousin language. It’s utterly bizarre, but probably sweet. But definitely bizarre. Muscular Mark Twain gets on his knees and waits for his wife to sprint out. Tears and hugs! “We have a quantum entanglement,” Muscular Mark Twain explains. Awwww. She’s his constant.
LolKat. The Reward Challenge asks players to work their way through a line, tethered to the knotty rope. Want to know what they’re playing for? Family time, duh. Also? Lots of food. Twist! The loved ones will also be tied to the rope. They’re running the challenge together. Sabrina and her brother lag, as do Muscular Mark Twain and his wife. Meanwhile, Kim-n-Sis and Kat-n-Cuz push into the lead. It’s Kat and Robbie! They hug and wrestle enthusiastically as she yells, “I won one, guys!” Kat chooses Kim to join her on reward, showing there are no hard feelings from last week’s reward. Kat also chooses Alicia. She has a reason: She wants to party with Kim and Alicia and get drunk. No. Really. That’s her reason. Well, that beats the heck out of giving Christina time with her ailing father or letting the aging lovebirds be together. They also get to take a Sprint phone with them. Everybody else has to say farewell to their loved ones and live with the fact that they just weren’t as fun to get drunk with. Sabrina and Chelsea agree that Kat should have picked Christina and Muscular Mark Twain. Oh well. Kim’s going on reward, but she also knows she’s going to have to do damage control afterwards.
Let her eat cake. Kat and her drinking buddies arrive at a tropical resort. Kat’s still pumped. She acknowledges a possible mistake in picking, but Kat isn’t one to dwell. On anything. Kat observes, “I’ll just eat my cake, get drunk and go back to camp and deal with them later. “What’s the dizzle?” Robbie inquires, as a revisionist narrative is spun in which Kat and Alicia have been with Kim the whole time and they’re all the guardians of the game. “Do I believe this is the final three? Yes. Do I want to jinx it? No,” Kat says. Kim, meanwhile, goes aside and breaks down her strategy with her sister, explaining that the dizzle is that she thinks she can beat Kat and Alicia. They all use their Sprint phone to take pictures and videos.
Kat on a hot tin roof. Back at camp, there’s commiseration. Sabrina swears that she would have declined an invite in favor of Muscular Mark Twain, calling Kat “selfish.” Sabrina observes, “Kat is a bratty 22-year-old who doesn’t deserve to go to the end.” The target has shifted. Chelsea thinks that nobody wants to go to the end with Kat because of Troyzan’s parting words, worrying that her social game may be dangerous. After commercial, Kim and Chelsea parlay. Chelsea wants Kat out, but Kim wants to target Sabrina, because she’s smart and she could get Jury votes. Kim has decided that she isn’t going to feel safe without Immunity, so she’s planning on trying. Well, OK.
Drowned Kat. The Immunity Challenge offers players to lean forward off of a balancing beam, holding onto a bar behind their backs. It’s all about endurance. “All you have to do is hold on. That’s it,” Probst says. Sabrina is the first out. Alicia smiles broadly. Muscular Mark Twain goes out next. After 20 minutes, Alicia bails, robbing the cameraman of his favorite piece of cleavage-cam. Chelsea goes down next, followed by Christina, leaving only Kat and Kim. Hey! Kat and Kim! That’s a bit like that Australian show that NBC remade really badly a few years ago. Kat’s falling out of her top, twitching and whining. Kim isn’t moving. Kat goes down and we all sense that Kim could have gone for hours. Kat, crying in frustration, almost refuses to high-five Kim. Chelsea’s still sure Kat should go out next.
Kat’s in the cradle. Kat’s grumpy. “To lose to someone who’s 28-years-old,” Kat grumbles, pointing out that Kim is positively decrepit. Alicia and Kat are resolute that Sabrina should go next. “It’s amazing how we control the show,” struts Kat, whose cockiness is not all that endearing. It’s also not that well-earned. Alicia’s paranoia shifts in the wind and after watching Sabrina bomb out in the challenge and watching Kat show some measure of fortitude, Alicia has a new sense of danger coming from her bubbly chum. Alicia goes to Kim and proposes her new anti-Kat platform, which Kim isn’t liking at all. Kim’s point is that while Kat is sympathetic, Sabrina could actually sway jury votes. Chelsea, who keeps harping on Kat’s selfishness, is happy to have an ally in Alicia. Both Kim and Chelsea know that this next vote will be a blindside and it’ll change the progress of the game. I don’t think we saw enough to make me believe Kim isn’t going to get her way.
Tribal Council. Kat describes her Reward choice as the hardest she’s made in her life. Kat also says it hurts her feelings, because she doesn’t want to look at their sad faces. Probst goads Kat about why she brought Kim along after Kim dissed her, but Kat repeats her, “I just chose who I wanted to have a good time with” strategy. “I don’t think strategy had anything to do with it,” Sabrina says, warning that Kat will regret the decision. “I am 22 and I am a little naive,” Kat agrees. “That’s her way out every time she screws up,” Chelsea says. “22 is not that young,” Chelsea adds. “Is this whole Tribal Council about me?” Kat asks. Alicia praises Kat’s effort at the Immunity Challenge, but then she and Sabrina tear Kat to pieces for her post-challenge behavior with Kim. Sabrina warns everybody that she’s going to vote emotionally if she’s on the Jury. “If it is going to be a blindside, it’s going to be pretty funny and pretty exciting,” Kat says. “If it does, cool beans. If it doesn’t, touche,” Kat adds, regarding a possible blindside.
The vote. Kat writes Sabrina’s name down. Sabrina writes Kat’s name. Touche, as Kat would say. Probst tallies: Sabrina. Kat. Kat. Kat. Kat. You can see the innocence in Kat’s eyes die. It does not appear that she found that to be funny *or* exciting. She exits crying, the first woman to leave the game in a long, long time. “I’m proud of myself, but I just don’t believe it was my time to go,” Kat says. “I left before Christina and Tarzan,” she wails. “I’m gonna go down as the most naive person in the whole game. I’m going to beg Jeff to let me play again so that I can redeem myself.”
Bottom Line. Oh, Kat. I don’t know if she’s ever going to be viewed as the most naive player in “Survivor” history. Erik Reichenbach still probably gets that prize. But I think it’s easier to justify being a 22-year-old guy duped by a group of cute, eyelash-batting girls. And Erik’s previous performance in the “Micronesia” season, while hardly Mensa-level, was more “genially youthful” than “cluelessly naive.” Kat goes down in the latter category for sure. She won’t look at it this way, but she was lucky to make it as far as she did, since she was a hair away from being eliminated in the season’s first or second episode. But was eliminating Kat here the smart move or was it based on a variety of faulty premises? Alicia was needlessly impressed by Kat’s strength on one particular challenge. Kat’s been OK at challenges, but regardless of her alleged youthful strength, she’s also been a liability at other challenges. And Chelsea was needlessly bitter about Kat’s selfishness. If we’re being honest, didn’t Kat’s stupidity in failing to take Muscular Mark Twain and Christina on the Reward simply alienate two Jury members permanently? The entire premise that Kat’s social game would get her votes seemed to have been based on Troyzan’s whisper and not on any kind of relationships that we saw between Kat and anybody else on the Jury. I just personally think that if I’m Chelsea, I should be confident enough to know that if I’m standing next to Kat making my final statements, I’m going to be able to crush her. Kat remains exactly the person I would want to take with me to the end, while Sabrina or even Alicia, two people who might be able to assertively hold their ground, are bigger threats. I’d have kept Kat, personally. And with the current Jury composition, I don’t get casual willingness to keep Muscular Mark Twain around. I wouldn’t want to set up the possibility that sexism and sympathy might determine the million bucks.
Bottom Line, II. I wish we’d seen a little bit more of the process that led Kim to decide it’d be best to go along with the group and boot Kat, rather than Sabrina. Because of the editing, Kim ended up looking like a bit of a follower in this circumstance, which was a change in her overall narrative. She gets points, obviously, for making the adjustment when she knew the tide was going the other way, rather than being a straggling vote for Sabrina. While it was notable that Kim told her sister she was willing to go to a Final 3 without Chelsea, we’ve yet to see either one of them admit when it’s going to be the right time to turn on each other. That’s probably the piece I’m most interested in as we move into the last couple weeks of the season.
What’d you think of Thursday’s episode? Was the right choice made?
That was quite the blindside. I was totally surprised. I should have been paying more attention before but I didn’t see that coming at all. I really thought Tarzan would be next before but I guess he’s still valuable for voting and not much a threat to win challenges. I won’t miss little Miss Pouty though…
I admit I’m a cruel hearted bastard. I fast-forwarded through the whole family get-togethers to get to the challenge. Probst was back to his usual self – berating players – in front of their loved ones to boot!
Kim has all the power and looks like a sure thing to get to the finals. I’m not sure if the jury will go in her favour though.
And the dream foreshadowing continues. Alicia: Kat Killer.
I was surprised by Kim’s discussion of going with Kat and Alicia, I assumed for a while now that the A-plan was Tarzan and Alicia, since that seems to be the easiest route to a win. If that is the case (or even Christina), then Kim is still drawing live anyway, so why fight the tide. Basically, I see this as akin to the time in Survivor China when Todd tells Amanda, ‘They’ll get rid of us if we don’t start doing what people want,’ rather than Kim being a follower, but who knows. If Kat was set in stone for Kim’s final 3, I’d think she takes more of a stand, if not, then it’s not worth expending a bunch of capital with her alliance to get this done since all 3 of her pals wanted Kat out. The thing that makes Kim’s game so exquisite to me is that Alicia, Kat, Sabrina, and even Chelsea (in the sense that she thinks Kim would never turn on her) all still somehow are deluded into thinking they’re running the show, so it seems wise not to shatter that illusion yet (see: Alicia’s opening confessional and Kat’s line about “It’s amazing how we control the show”) if it’s not absolutely necessary.
I think you’re right about it being smart for Kim to go along with the tide so as not to plant the seeds of putting a target on herself. However, I don’t think it would be a good idea to take Tarzan to the final. As seemingly worthless as he’s been as a player, he does paint a sympathetic picture for some of the potential female jurors and some of the men may vote for him simply out of spite toward any female finalist.
Yeah, I definitely did consider that option, particularly that the men might be prone towards a spite vote towards anyone with a penis. It’s tough though, on the one hand, you could make a case that Kim is the favorite against anyone left in terms of winning a jury vote since the most likable person left will be seen as her lapdog, but she could also arguably lose to anyone left (outside of Alicia, I don’t see how Alicia could ever win). That’s the problem with reading the jury, perceived jury threats often are not and vice versa (see Brandon vs. Albert last season for an example, most thought Brandon a goat and Albert a major threat, but instead Brandon would have won easily, and Albert couldn’t have beat anyone) so unless you have a clear choice like Rob had with Phillip and Natalie, it can be tough to figure out the best option in terms of goats.
Kat was especially obnoxious this episode. From the past eps, I thought she was simply a doofus. Was she always this selfish? I guess I didn’t notice because she was cracking me up most of the time. Oh, well, I like Sabrina best anyway, so I’m glad it wasn’t her time to go.
Yes, Kat has always been this selfish. Or rather self-centered more than selfish.
Alicia on top? Please. She’s delusional. If she truly was in control she’d have convinced Tweety, Christina and Kat to vote out Kim & then Chelsea realizing that Kim & Chelsea would probably respect that move and the person who orchestrated it. If any of these players would, as jury members, vote without emotion they are Kim & Chelsea. Alicia isn’t in control of anything except her mouth and that mouth usually produces something despicable and vile at least once per episode.
Sabrina redeemed herself a little for me with her intended generosity toward Tweety & Christina. Could it have been strategic to get jury sympathy? Maybe. Probably. But at least it would have been something that also benefited somebody else.
Kat is one of the most unlikeable players I can recall on this show. Top ten in that category. SHE was the one whose feelings were hurt by the reward challenge? Yes, because the ENTIRE world centers around her. Most people grow out of that when they reach 1st grade. “Is this whole Tribal Council about me?” Kat asks. Well, you make EVERYTHING about you, Kat. Lie in the bed you made. Not only is she a spoiled 22-year-old, she is a petulant child as displayed by her refusal to congratulate her supposed final three partner. Naive? No, just really, really dumb. Kat disgusts me only a little bit less than the despicable Ah-lee-sha and the vile pig Colton. Hopefully Kat will look at her actions and attitudes and use it as an opportunity for a little bit of self-examination and try to improve herself. Odds on that? 55-1 against.
I think Chelsea is one of those players who would rather see other players she thinks deserve to be in the final instead of players she can easily beat. She would rather see her friend Kim in the final and lose to her than beat Kat.
I wonder if Tarzan is being kept around because most of the women see him as easily manipulated and someone they can use to make a big move.
Kim has a problem. She realizes she has a great chance to beat unlikeable people like Ah-lee-sha and Kat but she has a very strong alliance and friendship with Chelsea. Breaking Chelsea’s trust could be very problematic for Kim. Not just with Chelsea but with other members of the jury. I would find it hard to believe that Chelsea would vote for Ah-lee-sha or Christina, for example, over Kim for the million bucks, but the fellas on the jury could use Kim’s betrayal of Chelsea as an excuse for justifying voting for someone else. I don’t know. A lot of this season makes little sense from a strategic standpoint.
I can’t stand this notion that any person who goes on Survivor “deserves” family time more than any other. By choosing to go on Survivor you are making the conscious decision that being in the game is more important than that 2 months or whatever it is of family time. Oh, Christina needs to spend time with her dad because he got a transplant? Then maybe she shouldn’t have AGREED TO GO ON A SHOW THAT PROHIBITS HER FROM DOING SO! I don’t know why this annoys me so much but it does.
I agree with you. But it seemed to me that Sabrina was making that point on behalf of Tarzan and Christina, rather than the two of them making it for themselves.
Joe,
I’m pretty sure this was just easy justification to vote someone off, not a real belief by Sabrina that someone truly “deserved” more time with family members, on a show that takes you away from family contact for 40 days.
At this point the big female alliance needs to start trageting its own, and ANY little thing is going to be jumped on and beaten like a dead horse, as the reason that person should go.
They need to have some reason why they are breaking their promise to an alliance member. Happens every single season.
I have no idea why people in the game aren’t more aware of the jury reactions when people speak during tribal council.
The Jury is blatently OBVIOUS about their opinion of certain players. Christina and Kat are two players that they jury would never give a million dollars to in a million years.
I’m sorry but Kim is not playing a fantastic game as some may seem. If you are playing a great game, you are able to stem the discontent against Kat, and explain she should be part of everyone’s final 3 plans, because the jury clearly loathes her stupidity.
If Kim can’t get players to vote her way when she has the immunity necklace, the hidden immunity idol, and is an alliance with everyone at the same time, how good of a mastermind can she be exactly? She had all the power, and still couldn’t get Sabrina out, thats pretty damning. What exactly could the “backlash” from the others have been?
Why would anyone allign with Alicia? I understand she’s a probably disliked loudmouth type, who isn’t winning any social currency from the jury, but her strategy on who should be targeted next changes on a whim. If her target can change on a whim, which multiple players still in the game are aware of, then she’s a threat to anyone in her own alliance.
I honestly don’t believe that Chelsea has an strategy in her, she’s fouled up strategicall multiple times this season, and I’m sure her final 3 strategy is severely flawed. Her whole “she doesn’t deserver to be here” are not things you hear out of the mouth of a strategic player.
I want more insight into Sabrina’s final 3 plans, because I have no idea what they are, and she’s clearly well spoken and intelligent, and I’d like to think she’s waiting until Kim is vunerable to try to make a move against her.
I wish they gave us more insight into periphery players’ plans. Are they even trying? Or are they all resigned to the fact that if they pretend they’re useless someone will take them to the final 3 and they have a shot to win if the ring leader was vile enough.
Agree, I really thought they would be able to show more of that now that they got rid of the waste of time Redemption Island mess.
It would be great to see Christina assess her game play so far in a one on one interview: “It’s pretty clear everyone thinks I’m worthless out here, and the jury openly mocks me whenever I speak, so I’m really not sure how I have a chance at magically changing everyone’s minds between now and a potential final 3 vote.”
If, as I suspect, Chelsea wants players in the end that she sees as deserving (however she defines it), then that doesn’t mean she is playing a worse game, just different. Not every player has to play ‘strategically’ in the sense that they must bring the most reviled players possible to the final with them. A lot of people would argue that is the coward’s way. It is often rewarded in this game because the jury, in my opinion, often votes against people rather than for people. They often vote for the person the dislike the least. I don’t think most of the players think strategically in the way you define it and that is why emotional votes are often the prevailing votes. But I would submit that bringing the players with you to the final that have played the best game is, in fact, a legitimate strategy. The efficacy of it depends on how well you have played the game. Have you played without alienating jury members? Have you demonstrated sound voting strategy by voting out the right people at the right time? Have you built a good alliance and stuck to it? Have you been good at challenges, especially individual, maybe winning 2 or 3 times? By putting three players in the final that ‘deserve’ to be there, you force the jury to contemplate which player has played the best game rather than voting against the players they dislike the most. Some people find it more agreeable to play that way and I don’t have a problem with it.
There isn’t one proper way to employ strategy in this game.
Even though i know probably 3 girls will be in the final, so we will only get to watch 2 more get the boot i will be happy to see that (except for Cristina, that has been basically dead in the water the whole season)… surprisingly to me, my dislike for Kim is been surpassed by my respect for her game.
btw, Kat’s blindside immediately after she was raving about how fun blindsides are, would have been unbelievable if it was a scripted show.. reality can be stranger than fiction.. the gang i was watching the show with, went from laughing madly to feeling genuinely sorry for the ultra-naive kid.
Was it just me that didn’t see Kat getting unanimously voted off?
I didn’t see all the votes. I only saw 4-1 with a one not shown. I imagine it was for Kat or they would have shown it.
In the credits they showed all the votes and they were all for her.
BBQ – They always try to make it as dramatic as possible when pulling the votes, so if you don’t see any votes they were always for the person who got voted off.
Dan, when you interview Kat, will you be teaching her the proper meaning and usage of the word touche?
Poopy Pants – Because I was rushing out the door to catch a plain, I didn’t have time to teach Kat vocabulary, nor to explain where and what your appendix is. Instead, it was just a straight forward interview. I think there’s some good stuff in it, though… Posting tomorrow!
I’m surprised no one has mentioned this yet, but could Chelsea’s turn on Kat have been about Kat’s decisions for the reward challenge? Chelsea seemed to be the one primarily working against Kat and could have been upset that she was left out of the Big Three’s family time reward. Perhaps she realized her position in the Big 3 (and as Kim’s Lt.) was slipping and reacted to a threat. The problem with that is Kim willfully went along with this decision and this could hurt her own endgame. Kat was loyal and stupid. Someone I’d want to go up against. Kim should have axed one of her LTs (Sabrina/Chelsea) and spared Kat. Mistake.
Now who am I cheering for? I don’t know.