Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘Create a Little Chaos’

The steadily dwindling Team Russell returns to camp, Angie-free. Why bother? It's cold. It's raining. And there's no Angie to cuddle with for warmth. Malcolm certainly looks miserable. His eyes are dull and sunken. He misses Angie, even if he won't say it. They have no fire. They have no Angie. And nobody's saying a word. This is "Survivor" being arty, isn't it? We're gonna play out the opening sequence without dialogue? That'd be fun. Bah. Finally, they break the silence. Malcolm wants to know what else the fates can pile on. "Everyone's scared and everyone's a little bit nervous, but one win is all it's gonna take to turn the mood around," Malcolm says. "With three, there's always one that's out," Denise says. But Malcolm is sure they can launch the greatest comeback. "Line it up. Let's go. And we'll let the chips fall where they may," Malcolm announces.
Pete and Repeat were in a boat. Pete fell off. Who was left? It’s still raining, only now it’s raining on Team Skupin. Their roof is leaking and everybody’s looking bedraggled. “You have nothing to do out here but think about different scenarios,” Blair Warner says, worrying that the rain will prove that they’re not in control. The weather may suck, but Pete’s feeling good, figuring this will be a good opportunity to create chaos. Abi is staring into space and she happens to spot the Immunity Idol clue that she was hiding with RC (except that she wasn’t). Abi’s already found the Idol and she thinks that finding the clue proves RC’s deceit and validates her decision to go off in her own alliance with Pete, who was the ringmaster behind the placement of the previously buried clue. “This couldn’t have gone any better,” Pete says, as Abi repeats her threats to kill RC for betraying her. Pete grins and twirls his mustache.
If only Jeff Kent had learned to work as well with Barry Bonds. MONKEYS! There’s sun over at Team Penner, where they decide to celebrate the respite by starting fire and gathering supplies. Jeff Kent, feeling frustrated at his tribe of kids, takes refuge in Jonathan’s attempts to carry on an adult conversation. I hope they’re talking about “The Nanny.” Kent is learning to adapt and although he didn’t want to work with a returning player earlier, he’s prepared to make deals with Penner now. “He and I are prepared to be loyal to each other deep into the game,” Penner says. Somehow, they’re having this conversation with Carter just steps away from them. Finally they bring Carter in on their conversation. “Right now, I want to go far with you,” says Carter, who has neither personality nor vocal tonality. Carter figures the girls are on the chopping block, but the girls are back at camp strategizing on their own. Dawson, Dana and Whoever Katie Is have decided to stick together until a Merge. “I’m a girl. I can make fire. I can cook a chicken,” says Dana, who knows that women feel comfortable together. Foolish Team Penner. Nobody’s only the chopping block, because only Matsing loses challenges.
The joker… the smoker… the beauty queen… the millionaire and his wife. That was almost a record amount of time away from Team Russell. MONKEY! They’re all still grumbly. “Because of a smoker, a lunatic and a beauty queen,” Russell says of the team’s struggles. “He’s still here only because we’re doing so badly and we need muscle mass,” Malcolm says of Russell. For his part, Russell has realized that neither Malcolm nor Denise has come to him about alliances if they lose again, so he’s become suspicious. But if you recall, Russell has a clue to the Idol and he’s on the prowl. Russell’s convinced he’s probably walked past the Idol a dozen times and he’ll look stupid in the edit. Smart Russell. Denise catches Russell in his search and she’s suspicious now. Wrack-focus on the Idol atop the rice directly behind him. She’s convinced that Russell was actually hiding an Idol he already found and Denise and Malcolm go through all of Russell’s stuff in the shelter. “I have no shame,” Malcolm says.
Along came a spider. That’s a very large spider and a very large worm caught in his web. This somehow leads to Abi and Team Skupin making seafood stew. Oh right. The spider is Pete, who’s cackling in the background as RC and Abi have evolved from allies, to estranged to outright hostility. “I have nothing to talk to you about,” Abi tells RC when RC attempts to apologize. “You betrayed me! You broke my trust. So that’s it,” Abi tells RC. “Abi is irrational,” RC worries, before going to Pete to get insight, but he rebuffs her attempts to commiserate, pushing her to the outside. “If I knew what I did wrong, I could apologize,” RC tells Blair Warner, who nods politely. Then Blair Warner lets Abi rant about RC, adding oxygen to the fire. Very tricky, Blair Warner. Who’s the spider now?
Same old crap. Jellyfish are freaky, especially totally irrelevant jellyfish that the editors cut into a sequence leading up to… a land-locked challenge. Weird. Anyway, Immunity is back up for grabs. One at a time, players carry two pots of rice on bamboo poles through an obstacle course. Then they will use a wrecking ball to smash the pots. They’re also playing for Reward: First tribe to finish gets steak and veggies and spices. Second tribe to finish get some veggies, a pot and some salt and pepper. With Team Russell half-gone, each of the other team gets to sit their women. That’s a bit gross, “Survivor.” But if that’s the way Jeff Probst wants the game played! Perhaps Team Russell has finally reached its perfectly condensed essence, because they’re in an early lead. However, they’re the only team with a female player competing and as strong as Denise is, she’s not Pete-strong or Jeff Kent-strong and the lead vanishes. The Unstoppable Team Skupin gets to smashing first, followed by Team Russell. Team Jeff Kent seems far behind. There’s no chance they can catch up, is there? Artis gives Team Skupin Immunity. And, heartbreakingly, Malcolm misses and Jeff Kent scores. “Matsing loses for the fourth. Straight. Time,” Jeff gloats. Russell smashes a pot and yells, “Same old crap!” Russell launches into a scary conversation with God. Jeff Probst isn’t impressed. “You’re just a guy,” Probst tells him. “I’m a guy who was formed by God’s hands. A perfect creature,” says Russell. “Russell, not everyone can succeed at everything,” Probst says, explaining the concept of competition. Awk-ward.
Russell Swan’s primal scene. Once again, we’re going to have to spend the last 20 minutes of the episode with Team Russell. No wonder I don’t have a clue who “Katie” is. Guess what? Team Malcolm is miserable again. Malcolm was about ready to cry after the challenge. Russell is sad, frustrated and disbelieving. The music is as melodramatic as I’ve ever heard it before. Out in the water, Malcolm tells Russell that they need to vote Denise to keep strong, but he reassures Denise that they’re sticking with the original plan. “This isn’t right. I don’t go into anything expecting less than the best and when I lose, I’m pissed,” Malcolm tells Denise. Playing therapist, she asks if this is the way he’s always been. This prompts Russell to tell a story of getting beat up as an eight-year-old. Young Russell was scared, but one day he caught one of the kids and punched him and the kid started crying. This taught Russell not to cower. Or something. Denise is GOOD. She reassures Russell that Malcolm will be a bigger threat after a Merge and Russell is so shaken that he’s receptive. “I thought I was gone,” he tells her. Russell finds himself thinking that he’s the swing vote, but he’s not the one getting gunk picked out of his ear by Denise. Ick. Denise is philosophical as they go to Tribal Council.
Tribal Council. “Wow, Denise. Crazy, right?” Jeff Probst says, starting up the conversation. Probst would rather talk to new people, too. “There’s no telling tonight what’s going to happen,” Malcolm tells Probst. They’ve all packed their bags and they’re all shivering. Russell repeats his perspective of his attitude of excellence. “If it’s a fatal flaw, then I’ll just have to accept it,” Russell says. And speaking of accepting it, Malcolm admits that he blew it when it came to pot-breaking. They each plead their cases to stay. Malcolm is young and strong. Denise is strong and social. “When I grow up, I wanna be like Malcolm,” Russell says for why the younger man is a bigger threat. Both Malcolm and Russell agree that Denise is impossible to beat socially. “I think that the two going forward are the two that have the best chance together to go deep in this game,” Malcolm predicts.
The vote. Russell writes Malcolm’s name. Malcolm writes Russell’s name. And it’s all up to Denise. Well, unless she wrote her own name down. Thunder crashes as Probst tallies the votes: Russell. Malcolm. The fourth person eliminated is… RUSSELL. There are no hugs or graceful acknowledgements as Russell departs. Probst tells them to keep fighting. “Right now, it’s just utter shock. I was just completely blindsided,” Russell says, criticizing his dysfunctional tribe. He says that he and “Survivor” don’t get along and he’s done with it.
Bottom Line. Odd jellyfish choices aside, that episode was a tribute to the craft of the “Survivor” music and editing teams, because by all rights, that should have been the most boring and predictable episode of the season. The team that has lost EVERYTHING lost again. The player who wasn’t part of a pre-existing alliance went home. There was no Angie to be found. And yet it was an interesting and sometimes harrowing episode that played out as extended therapy for Russell Swan, albeit not necessarily productive therapy, unless “Survivor” was the embodiment of all of his demons and escape from “Survivor” was the only true exorcism. There was, however, something raw and painful about watching Russell’s journey in this episode and something sad and cruel at witnessing the false hope Malcolm and Denise gave him on that last day. They thought he had an Idol and they had to take his vote out of play and they did exactly the right thing, but that doesn’t mean it was pleasant. As for Matsing, they’ve certainly been a textbook example of a tribal disintegration and I think that “Survivor” probably played things wrong by not shuffling into two tribes in this episode. The Immunity Challenge in which two teams benched their entire female contingents for a challenge that only rewarded strength and agility was a disaster for the game and one that should be avoided, even if only by contrivances. Otherwise, not much is new in “Survivor”-land. Abi is crazy. Pete is an evil genius. And somebody named “Katie” exists.
As much of a tool as he is, and even though I like RC and Skupin a lot, I’m finding myself enjoying Pete quite a bit. First and foremost, seeing his pre-season interviews, I had the same ‘obvious mactor meathead’ thought RC did when she initially formed the alliance with him, but the decision to hide the clue in plain sight in her stuff was actually pretty damn inspired. It makes her look terrible, they’ve already found the idol so there’s no risk of publicizing the clue, and it’s just generally not a thing people normally think to do. Definitely a pretty high level play by Pete there, I was impressed.
As for Malcolm and Denise, I’m very interested to see where things go from here since they really are a great pair, and it would be a shame if they don’t get a chance to get some work done against the odds like JT and Stephen did, particularly considering how fractured the other 2 tribes are.
I like it too. It reminds me of Russell when he was burning socks and hiding machetes…
Mike – Pete’s interesting, because he’s a big Alpha Male playing a smaller, sneakier person’s game and nobody seems to be suspecting a thing. It’ll be interesting how long he can create chaos before his presumed strength makes him a target.
Mike. Off-topic, but do you read Dan Gheesling’s blog? He did a two part post ranking the BB houseguests. ([www.dangheesling.com])
Very interesting read. I’ve learned a lot about BB between the discussions and his blog.
I had not seen that, but I checked it out after seeing your post, and definitely thought his analysis was pretty spot on. Having Britney 1st was a pretty easy decision, since she was winning that season in a walk if she didn’t have to go against one of the two best BB players of all time. I also was happy to see him give Ian a good ranking, just because it shows a lack of bitterness and resentment from Dan. Hearing him talk about Kara was pretty interesting, as well, given that we didn’t get to see much of her in the game, and it seemed like she could have been an interesting player if her status as Dan’s player didn’t force her on the block early.
Pete made a really smart move with the idol clue, since it cemented Abi vs RC. But I’m not sure it was neccessary, Abi was already hell bent on getting RC out.
All this did was make it explicit to RC that Abi is going to try to get her out, and there alliance is no longer. Now RC knows she HAS to scramble, a possiblity of an RC blindside is completely gone now.
Putting that aside, no matter how good that play might have been, I still see Pete’s hubris getting the best of him.
Because I don’t think he has Blair Warner in his pocket like he assumes. She is FAR more likely to team up with Skupin/RC, since Skupin was nice to her when everyone was freezing her out. And she is clearly only interested in saving herself, so Pete’s deal with her is built on zero actual trust.
In my mind it’s going to be RC/Skupin/Blair vs Pete/Abi, with who knows who’s side Artis is on either forcing a 3-3 tie, or 4-2 vote.
Well the thing is, even if that’s true that Abi was already hellbent on cutting RC, the clue reveal made her look terrible to EVERYBODY, not just Abi, which is the best part of the move. As for Pete, I don’t doubt that this hubris will get the better of him, he’s certainly not getting a winner’s edit, but that doesn’t change this individual move’s quality, or the degree of enjoyability of watching Pete relative to my expected degree of enjoyability watching his pre-season interviews.
Mike,
RC only looks terrible to people in the tribe, who would have expected, had RC found an idol clue, that she shared the idol clue with them.
Artis/Blair Warner don’t appear to be anywhere close enough to expect she would share that clue.
The only person who could possibly have that claim is Skupin, but even then just because you are in an alliance, it doesn’t mean you show it to people.
The other person is Pete, who was in the 3-person alliance with RC/Abi. But Pete was obviously already against RC, but RC didn’t know that. So all this does is make RC believe that this just gave Pete a reason to come after her.
Again, I’m more dubious of the move, because I don’t think his Blair Warner deal is solid, but who knows he could have Artis in his back pocket.
Trust me though, the move was HIGHLY enjoyable, since it was so unexpected and can’t remember anyone ever pulling that move before (which clearly had to be premediated).
I just wonder about Pete’s statement that he’s always going to create “chaos.” It leads me to believe he’s going to stir the pot just to stir the pot, when I’d really rather he only did so when it directly benifited his game.
But I guess we’ll have to see what his next move he makes is, to figure out what path he might be going down.
I really loved the clue move, and it elevated Pete’s gameplay in my mind. And I’d say it’s well above Hanz-level machinations. Hanz thought he’d demoralize people by stealing their shoes and other silly stuff. Pete gunned for a specific player in the sneakiest possible way, and succeeded. That’s rare in this game.
Oh, Dan, talking of Pete, this has been a pretty impressive season from a strategic thinking cast perspective. While I still maintain most casts are pretty terrible, this one is operating way above average. You have Malcolm and Denise, obviously, Pete, RC, Skupin, Penner, Kent (possibly the biggest surprise outside of Pete, I find myself really liking Kent), and even Dana all coming across as competent, aware players thus far. I know Survivor, unlike Big Brother, tends to stick to the script with these things, but I think merging the tribes next episode would be really, really interesting with this many thinking players in the game.
Mike,
Agree with you that it seems there is a decent cast of strategic thinkers in the game so far.
Even those that were already voted out, at least made an effort to try to stir things up and save themselves.
Pleasantly surprised by Kent/Skupin’s game play, since they are letting the other players dictate how they are playing the game. Kent realized its better to work with an idol having Penner than against him, and Skupin was open to whatever happened once he got there and ened up alligning with the kids.
I wish more players would take this approach, instead of deciding before they got there that they were going to play the game as X, Y, Z former players.
Actually I remember a similar event now.
Way back in “S: Australian Outback” Jerri accused Kel of smuggling beef jerky in his bag. Although he flat out denied it he was voted out because of it.
In Survivor some things are just out of your control. Such as the team you are on. The ex-Russell tribe certainly came out on the short end of that stick. I hope they let it go down to 1 before they do a merge or reboot of the teams. Like the season when Stephanie and Bobby Jon were the only two left and they had a fire competition to see who went home. Ah, the good old days of Survivor past. I doubt they’ll let it go to that…
Russell is pretty deluded if he thinks he deserves to stay. Is he not aware of what an ass he makes of himself at every single competition? Narcissist much?
The only other interesting thing of note was that Pete seems to be taking a page from Russell Hantz’s playbook by creating mayhem. It was funny to see him set up RC like that but wouldn’t you want to keep RC for challenges? She’s pretty good and Abi seems quite irritating to have around. She’s the only person I definitely want sent packing.
Maybe once the tribes are merged or rebooted we’ll get 2 challenges again.
As far as shuffling the tribes, I’m not sure how they could have done it, unless it was a full tribe shuffle, with three new tribes of 5. Otherwise, someone would get an advantage of an extra player. I’d be surprised if they don’t break up Malcolm and Denise now, with a possible plotline being their fight to make it far enough to get back to one another and continue to work together.
Other than that, I’m happy to see Penner make a (possibly) solid alliance, as someone like him (who loves the game, is fairly good at strategizing, and is at least somewhat likable) doesn’t deserve to go out simply because he’s a returning player.
Finally, I’m curious to see what else Pete has up his sleeve (if anything). He seems to have a good idea of how to manipulate his tribe’s emotions.
I don’t watch survivor consistently, but at least in older survivor didn’t they have it to where people couldn’t sit out a challenge two times in a row? What happened to that? It sure would of made it more even for Malcolm, Denise, and Russell.
Now onto the episode. Like others have mentioned, Pete is playing the game pretty damn well, and in a Russell Hantz type of thing, just not as overtly douche-baggy though. Still is too insufferable for me to actually like him though, I do hope RC finds a way to boot him out, or someone else come the merge.
The loss for team Malcolm, Denise, and Russell was just heartbreaking like you said. I thought they had one last chance, but that shot of the boulder coming back was so crushing. And I can’t blame Russell for smashing a pot, and being mad, that is four losses in a row. If it is one loss, it would be overreacting, four losses though, and having to put up with the camp life, I can let that slide. The talk to god though was weird and over the top, it was funny how he called Probst the lord by accident.
Carter also spoke, and boy was that bad. He is somehow going to end up making it far, and I will never know anything about him other than his name and who is pulling his strings.
Lord Probst does not care for your God talk, Russell!
Re: not sitting out two challenges in a row: I think that only applied to the days when they had separate reward and immunity challenges. If you sat out reward, you could not sit out immunity, which brought actual strategy into the decision of who would not participate.
My Hope for next week:
They take the remaining 14 players, randomly pick two captains, then have the captains pick their new teams.
It adds a HUGE amount of strategy to picking a team, since you have the balance keeping your tribe strong, and still surrounding yourself with players you are or want to allign with.
It also prevents from teams being randomly chosen out of a hat, then being COMPLETELY lopsided (think that happened last season) with all the athletic players on one team.
My Prediction for next week:
The producers HATE to easily add any strategic decision making to the game, so they just keep the existing tribes and throw Malcolm on one team, and Denise on the other.
Based on how they played up the Men vs Women alliance on Team Penner, I’m guessing Denise ends up there.
No, you’re wrong: the producers WANT as much craziness as possible, as they recognized that over the past few seasons everyone was just locking into an alliance of five and riding it to the end, which is boring and predictable. That’s why they did three tribes for this season. I don’t think they’ll have anything like you described (whenever castaways pick tribes, it usually doesn’t work out well), but there’s definitely gonna be some sort of tribe swap that will change things up a lot. They could simple reshuffle players among the three tribes, consolidate tribes and have a swap later (like in All-Stars), or something else, but there will be some sort of pre-merge twist.
Jimbo,
They did 3 tribes to add a twist, but having 3 or 4 tribes to start is hardly a NEW twist, they’ve done it before, they will do it again.
Where is your evidence that castaways picking tribes doesn’t usually work out well?
There is always going to be a chance that the teams aren’t evenly matched, no matter HOW they decide to split up the teams.
Did the producers do a good job of splitting up the 3 tribes this season? Of course not, one tribe just got trounced for 4 straight weeks.
And randomly picking teams is even more likely to end up creating uneven teams actually.
At least with the players picking, it forces players to make multiple decisions about who to pick for their new tribe.
The producers should WANT compelling TV, whats more compelling pulling a random colored rock out of a bag, or having players pick their own teams?
Actually I hope they let ex-Russell go down to 1 and then do a merge/re-shuffling.
The goal of the producers seems to be that they want to just mix it up so the contestants can’t get a good read on the game and plan accordingly. That way people can’t come into the game with a stone cold strategy, execute it, and then dominate. They don’t want what happened in Boston Rob/Coach seasons where a group of 5 dominated and there was no excitement for over a month.
Kent may want to align with Penner, but he needs to do a better job of keeping his former alliance placated.
Pete’s chaos made me feel sorry for RC, and I didn’t even like her in the beginning. Now I’m hoping she gets it together with Skupin to take out Pete along with Abi. Though Abi first because she’s so unpleasant. Funny crazy = good entertainment. Paranoid crazy = eh, not so much.
I don’t know about Pete. I think he might be a little too clever for his own good to seriously be a threat to win.
Russell was delusional. I swear Survivor has a crazy religious/crazy African-American quota they have to fill every season. Russell fit both categories.
I’m so tired of the blue team. I’m ready to see Yellow and Red finally get something important to do. Denise or Malcolm could really tip the scales with whichever tribe they go to. I presume they’ll be split up.
I don’t get why the “we’re sitting the girls” decision was so contemptible, Dan. They essentially won the ability to do that by remaining undefeated in challenges. It’s not their fault that the other team has allowed things to get so lopsided.
The show is called “Survivor,” and what happened in that challenge was by far the most Darwinistic approach. Seems logical to me.
Haynie – So you’re saying that the other teams won the ability to sit their girls in challenges and you see no problems with that from a game-structure-POV?
We’ll just agree to disagree…
-Daniel
On other shows, maybe. But in a show that draws it’s very theme from the idea of survival, I can’t complain when teams use their most natural advantages over each other.
Let me use “Amazing Race” for two counterpoints. One, challenges come up all the time in which teams with one or two males have a clear advantage due to strength. I’ve seen several instances where teams of all women (or weak men) fall behind and lose simply because they struggle with the physicality. Unless you abide by the notion that women are smarter than men, this doesn’t seem to ever get balanced out over the course of a season.
Two, you complain loudest about the “equalizers” on TAR. Asking the other tribes on Survivor to have to play at least one woman in the last challenge would have been a total equalizer. Why is it okay then?
Jess – First off, the idea that “survival” has anything to do with “Survivor” is just silly.
And the equalizers I complain about on “The Amazing Race” are when the PRODUCTION organizes things so that teams lose established advantages that they earned for themselves through success in the Race. That’s… entirely different from what you’re saying. Like… It’s really not in any way equatable. I’m opposed to teams sitting at the gate of a sports complex for eight hours and allowing the team that drove to a different country to make up an eight hour advantage by doing nothing.
“Survivor” is a co-ed competition reality series. Last night, the task allowed two teams to sit EVERY one of their women. If the mere presence of *having* women on a team is a disadvantage, that’s a problem.
And even if you *don’t* abide by the “Women are smarter” notion, “Survivor” always contains endurance and balance-based challenges that give women a notable advantage. Kim’s domination on individual challenges last season would be a showcase example of tasks in which brute physical strength is marginalized in marginalized in favor of other, more equitable, physical tasks.
A much better comparison is my taking issue on “Amazing Race” with Detours in which all-female teams have a distinct disadvantage solely because they’re females and lack the capacity for brute strength held by a team of 20-something males.
But this isn’t comparable to “Amazing Race” equalizers at all.
-Daniel
I completely disagree with the idea that women have advantages in endurance and balance-based challenges. Kim may have dominated but so did Ozzy, so that’s more about an individual’s superiority as opposed to gender. I can recall plenty of endurance challenges where there equal, if not superior, numbers of men remaining in the end.
As for the “Race” comparison, Survivor folks don’t have the benefit of gaining advantages based on time or proximity. The pre-merge focus of the game is keeping your tribe strong to compete in challenges. They talk about it every week. Women and weak men are sent home all the time for being challenge liabilities. If this is the thought process and behind eliminations, then how is it fair to turn around and penalize those teams just because another group is struggling? Should they share their food and tarps also?
And also, lost in this discussion, is the fact that they were just one Malcom swing away from winning immunity. This challenge was actually more about balance and endurance than raw strength, so Denise should have been fine according to your logic.
Jess – Women absolutely have an advantage in balance-related challenges. Less so in endurance-related. So I was certainly wrong to say “notable advantage.” I’m not really sure why I did. Apologies. Certainly what I meant to say is that in the second half of the game, the individual challenges often shift towards balance and endurance because there’s a greater chance of equality and compensating attributes in those challenges.
Challenges are traditionally and ideally balanced so that they reward a variety of attributes. A man with brute strength might not have the agility or quickness of a woman. Thus you’d have reasons not to just pick off the women one at a time, because men have weakness as much as women do, obviously. However, two teams looked at the task last night and, without hesitation, sent their women packing.
And the task last night was NOT “more about balance and endurance than raw strength.” It just wasn’t. It included a balance component, but it was balancing not-insignificant weights. Matsing had a large advantage after Malcolm and Russell performed and they lost the advantage because Denise was appreciably slower than the two men going against her.
And I never said the other teams needed to be penalized or forced to play women or anything absurd like what you’re suggesting. It was an unfortunate combination of an unnaturally depleted tribe and an unnaturally strength-dependent challenge. To my mind, though, a well-designed challenge — and one that didn’t put Matsing at a fatal disadvantage — would have been one that led either or both of those two other teams to think that for any stereotypical reason of your choosing, a woman might have helped.
And… again… Your “Amazing Race” equalizer analogy and your “sharing food and tarps” analogy have nothing to do with anything I’m saying at all.
-Daniel
Maybe I misinterpreted your original comment. When you said “gross,” I assumed you were criticizing the decision of the male contestants to so easily bench their females. Granted, you did address “Survivor” with that comment, so I should have taken that into account.
I still disagree on several points, but those are just a matter of personal preference. I understand your position much more. Thanks for taking the time to discuss it.
@DF: “And the equalizers I complain about on “The Amazing Race” are when the PRODUCTION organizes things so that teams lose established advantages that they earned for themselves through success in the Race. That’s… entirely different from what you’re saying. Like… It’s really not in any way equatable. I’m opposed to teams sitting at the gate of a sports complex for eight hours and allowing the team that drove to a different country to make up an eight hour advantage by doing nothing.:
===========
Dan, it’s truly refreshing to hear a critic call out amazing Race on it being not so much … amazing… or a much of a race.
I’ve only watched about half of a season out of sheer disgust; my guess from that is the winning team would win by several days in an actual somewhat amazing race.
Then again, I understand CBS’s interest in making it seem competitive. I’m a professional poker player, therefore I have a very high/perverse tolerance for enjoying a big win 8) I also have an acute BS detector.
Obviously you can see which is stronger.
Daniel, gotta take umbrage with you stealing my Jeff Kent – Barry Bonds line I’ve been dropping in the comments all season! Haha.
Not sure why they allowed all women from the other tribes to sit it out and allowed some of them to sit it out two challenges in a row. The very least that Jeff could have done is to mandate one woman in the challenge to make it more even….stupid! Matsing tribe lost their lead because Denise is short and it would be harder for her to do that challenge.