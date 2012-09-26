Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘Don’t Be Blinded by the Headlights’

Pre-credit sequence. Team Russell returns to camp after booting Zany Zane. “I know it might sound trite, but thanks guys,” Russell’s determined not to fall back into the Tribal Chief thing again. He’s going to step back and let somebody else go on the chopping block in they fail. On cue, it’s chilly in the Philippines and Angie and Malcolm are cuddling up at night, limbs intertwined. She insists there’s nothing going on, but Malcolm is already instructing himself not to get “booty blind.” “With Angie, literally it’s a booby trap and Malcolm is falling for it,” says Roxy, who worries that Angie and Malcolm could be dangerous together. Oh heck no. Don’t take my Angie away, Team Russell!
Oh honey… Boo-boo. Let’s not forget that there are two other tribes. Up first? Team… MONKEY. Sorry. Team Skupin. RC is worried about moldy rice, but in the process of protecting her grain, she discovers her tribe’s clue. But did Blair Warner see what RC found? It’s unclear. RC and buddy Abi-Maria unfurl the clue together and determine to keep it secret together. RC thinks this’ll prove to Abi that she’s trustworthy, but Abi is worried that RC is getting too close as she examines Skupin’s latest boo-boo. “If she screws me over, that’s it. She’s dead to me,” Abi insists, though RC swears that Skupin is just like a father to her. “She can go off like that and that really makes me nervous,” RC says of Abi, who she suspects might be too close to Pete.
Nose candy is dandy. Over with Team Jeff Kent, the former second baseman is struggling a little. He likes sports metaphors and he’s prepared to wait people out. He’s enjoying the rain, because it gives him an excuse to be relatively sedentary. Hoping to fill time, Team Jeff Kent is playing makeshift checkers next to the shelter, which frustrates Jonathan, who just wants to find that Idol. He gets lucky when everybody leaves him to go make fire in a nearby cave and, in no time, he’s scurrying around everywhere trying to find the Idol. He’s nearly caught by Dawson, prompting an elaborate story about rain, contact lenses and his glasses, a silly story but one with no apparently blowback. Penner has a brainwave! The clue said something about being under a nose and on the rise was a bull with a prominent nose and… Yes. The bull insignia is, in fact, the Idol. Penner’s overjoyed.
Much ado about mammaries. It’s back to Team Russell and back to Angie and Malcolm’s cuddling. Why is this still a thing? Roxy has decided she wants Angie out, because Malcolm is more useful, so she approaches Russell. Acknowledging that Angie is “a hot young chick,” Russell’s concerned and he agrees that, “It looks like she’s got some boob thing going on.” Indeed. “I don’t blame Malcolm for wanting a little slap-and-tickle,” Russell says, but he’s opposed to “Survivor” couples. Roxy is inventing moans coming from the cuddling and she tries to get Denise in on the conspiracy. Denise, in an alliance with Malcom, admits that Angie would be pleasant to cuddle up to and worries that now there are huge targets on their backs. The cameraman is VASTLY more interested in the huge targets on Angie’s front. Roxy’s really invested in this. At least Malcolm is detecting the “strange vibe.”
I never liked Blair Warner on “Facts of Life,” either. They’re hungry over at Team Skupin, where they’re discussing favorite foods. “I’m an introvert by nature, so I don’t do well with chit-chat,” says the “very, very shy” Blair Warner, who says that her normal tendency is just to withdraw. When Blair withdraws, everybody worries that she’s out looking for the Idol. Abi thinks Lisa’s an outsider, which may have something to do with there be an alliance of everybody else in the tribe and then her (and Artis, who doesn’t talk). Lisa sits on the well and cries. Everybody else seems to agree that they’re going to vote her out. “It’s hard being on the outside. Maybe I’m just not able to play this game,” she cries. Geez. If she just started telling Charlotte Rea stories, people will surely love her.
I say a little prayer. Rain continues to fall on Team Russell. “I guess we’re just going to be wet and miserable and it’s going to suck to be us,” Russell says. Malcolm senses that Roxy’s mind isn’t in the game. Will this be the thing to save Angie? Roxy, it turns out, had hoped that her Christian faith would support her in the game, but it’s not. She hasn’t been sleeping and she’s missing her friends and family and church. Roxy’s crying… But out comes the sun, answering her prayers. The seminary student sits on the beach and offers more prayers, which makes Denise nervous. “I don’t pray for anything. If anything’s going to get me to the end of the game, it’s gonna be me,” Denise says.
Sled men tell no tales. Immunity is back up for grabs. The challenge involves pairs getting puzzle pieces with a sled. Two people, with the help of a spotter, will then attempt to put three puzzles together. They’re also playing for Reward. Want to know what they’re playing for? The first tribe to finish gets blankets, pillows and a tarp. The second tribe to finish gets a tarp. They also get Immunity, of course. Team Russell is stymied on which player will go twice with the sleds, with Roxy’s dehydration and Angie’s relative weakeness. It’s not surprising, then, that Team Russell is way far behind. Points to Jeff Kent’s Knee for doing double-duty and leading Team Penner into an early lead. With Denise coaching, Team Russell makes up a lot of time. All three tribes have completed two puzzles and are on their third. Team Skupin finishes first. Team Penner finishes second. And Team Russell sucks once again. This does not bode well for Angie, does it? “Either go hard or go home!” yells an outraged Russell, who insists that his tribe ought to be unbeatable.
Roxy music. MONKEY! “This sucks. We lost again,” Denise says. “At least we were close,” Angie tries to rationalize. Russell’s unimpressed with both Angie and Roxy, but he likes that Roxy is willing to narc to him about about happenings around camp. “It’s a public embarrassment if you ask me,” rants Roxy about Angie’s performance, apparently uninterested in recalling that she herself refused double-duty. Roxy continues on and on about Malcolm and Angie being “up each other’s butt,” which is confusing and may reflect some confusion on sexual practices. She’s convinced that Angie’s only strategy is showing her boobs. Roxy’s REALLY worked up about this. “We’re gonna get called out,” Malcolm finally tells Angie, who’s clueless about the implications of her cuddling. “I know I shouldn’t be cuddling with Angie, but it’s cold at night…” Malcolm rationalizes. Yikes. Cobra? Russell takes Roxy’s Angie-paranoia to Denise, who has become the swing vote. “There’s something about Roxy that I just don’t trust,” Denise says, but it really sounds like she trusts Angie’s “headlights” more. Why isn’t Angie fighting for herself at all? Come on!
Tribal council. More Russell ranting. Denise thinks losing sucks. Probst asks Roxy what she’d change if she could. Roxy is pissed off that people are working too hard at camp. Wrong answer. Same question to Angie… “That we could have cookies,” Angie says. Wow. That answer’s so wrong it makes Roxy’s answer suddenly look right. Probst is incredulous. Malcolm tries to defend Angie. A little. “Really? Really? In a game for a million dollars…” Probst asks. The Emmy-winning host isn’t going to leave this aside. Russell says this is all new to Angie. Roxy takes the chance to out the Angie-Malcolm cuddling. “S’up,” Malcolm says to Probst, before saying it’s all about “mutual warmth.” “She’s like a little sister to me,” Malcolm says. “Wow. Creepy,” Roxy says. This is excruciating. This tribe need to vote Roxy and Angie out simultaneously. “That’s her opinion and she can have it,” Angie tells Probst, but he’s in full-on “I’m Jeff Probst and I don’t respect you women with your hormones and weak women parts” mode. He claps his hands to wake Angie up, he’s so outraged.
The vote. “That was fun,” Malcolm says. “God bless you and Shalom,” Roxy says, writing Angie’s name. Angie writes Roxy’s name and says, “I can’t stand you and I won’t miss you.” Probst tallies the votes: Roxy. Angie. Roxy. Roxy. WOW. Angie smiles an evil grin and then makes innocent “Who me?” eyes. “I have some good ties to this group, but if they think they’ve made the right decision, God be with them,” Roxy says.
Bottom Line. Roxy overplayed her hand and she did it in an episode in which she didn’t clearly display she had more to offer than the person who should, by all rights, be going home. Like if Roxy is smart enough to get people talking about Angie and Malcolm, without belaboring it, and then steps up at the challenge and does two legs even dehydrated, surely she’s still around, right? I mean, other than eye candy and warmth, Angie isn’t providing anything, but Denise made the decision that keeping her alliance happy had a greater benefit than keeping Roxy around. It’s early, but I’m inclined to trust Denise’s read on people. She hasn’t led me wrong. I need to muse on two things: 1) Did Roxy get a fair edit or was it yet another of those patented “Survivor” Irrational African-American Woman edits? Do we think the ranting and gesticulating and speaking in tongues were all she was doing out there? Or is that just all we saw to kinda justify the decision the tribe made? 2) Did Angie defend herself in some way that we didn’t see? Because what we saw was pathetic, but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t have a conversation with Denise at some point, reassuring the sex therapist and guaranteeing that deciding vote. The result as we saw it was a bit odd and I’d made my peace with Angie going home. Can anybody remember a “Survivor” episode in which more time was spent discussing the “attributes” of any contestant?
Bottom Line, II. So much time was spent on Angie’s breasts and the politics of cuddling that the other two tribes were forgotten about, which is the big risk of the three-tribe structure. Penner found an Idol. Blair Warner isn’t good at making friends. Otherwise, this episode was completely imbalanced towards Team Russell. It’s hard to imagine this episode causing anybody to like any contestant on any of the tribes more than before. We went from near-total-representation in the initial 90 minute episode to an hour in which at least half of the castaways were silent.
What’d you think of the episode and the results?
Line of the night: “Angie is literally a booby trap.” But you’re right, I don’t know why they kept her.
They always go out of their way to cast absolutely insane black people.
Wow, just wow. I know Roxy didn’t come off looking strong at all this episode, but cookies? Really? How did Denise not vote for her. That is crazy, not to mention if Angie does get closer to Malcolm then Denise becomes the third wheel in her alliance with him. Malcolm would eventually get over losing Angie and still see the practicality of aligning with Denise over Russell. Just wow…..
As for the rest of the episode it was alright. I hope RC finds the hidden immunity idol and doesn’t show it to Abi. Right now I think RC is the best. She seems a good physical player, good on the social, and seems to have built a good alliance. All she needs is the hidden immunity idol. She also has just as good of attributes as Angie too.
Penner has to hope to make it to the merge whenever that is, or he is going to have to play his immunity idol soon, he has to realize he is on the outs with his whole tribe.
Honestly, Roxy’s answer was worse. Roxy said she wanted ‘less hard workers?!’ Angie’s was silly, but that actively bad.
I think RC is in some trouble with regards to Abi.
Abi is seriously crazy paranoid, and while that can be good when directed at people outside her alliance, it’s something that scares the hell out of RC (and it should), because Abi is clearly ready to flip on RC at the slightest paranoid thought that RC is talking with someone else.
Daniel,
Have Survivor producers cast a sterotypically hot-headed Brazilian female before? Or is Abi the first?
Also, its not a season of Survivor without another girl or group of girls targeting the better looking girl(s) around camp for eviction.
Happens every season, and will continue to happen every season.
“She’s hot she has the guy(s) wrapped around her finger” is the go-to excuse to try to throw another girl under the bus, to save yourself.
Especially when the girls are usually always targeted at the first tribals, to keep the tribe strong for early challenges.
Roxy had a bad answer, but at least there was some logic to it, really dumb logic, but she tried to answer the question. Angie just said cookies to try to play up her cuteness, and not have to give a real answer. It wasn’t like it would be a hard question to answer either.
Actually I think RC is in a better position now. If she never figured out about Abi’s hot headedness then she would be in trouble. But now RC realizes that Abi can flip at any second, I think RC will use that to her advantage and then use Abi for her vote for a while, and then RC will just take someone else with her.
Jobin00
If you consider “latin American” instead of “Brazilian”, there is at least one contestant who fits that stereotype just fine. And she just happens to be (in my opinion) the greatest Survivor contestant ever: Sandra Diaz-Twine.
The Jonathan tribe seems like a really bad season of Survivor, right? Like Russell playing Survivor Samoa.
I think the sex therapist didn’t like Roxy because of her faith. Well, at least that was what the edit made me believe. I was pretty sure that the sex therapist would vote out the religious person instead of the couple who seems to be about to have sex. It was kinda obvious. Denise said early that she sees Malcolm as someone young but wise. Although she won’t admit it, Denise is *not* that good at reading people. Malcolm will not vote against Angie – and who can blame him for that? In his place, I certainly would not get rid of her because It’s COLD out there! ;) I bet that if this tribe loses the next challenges, they will get rid of Russell first… And after that is good bye, Denise!
I think, at the end, the “cookies commentary” was a good thing for Angie, because now that everybody knows that she is not the brightest person of the tribe (with answers like that at tribal councils, let’s be honest, she will never win the million dollar prize, we all know how the jury works. Remember Amanda?). Some people on “Survivor” can think too much ahead of the game and do crazy stuff: Roxy went on attack mode when there was no need to. All she had to do was to run two times during the challenge and she would be all right. I think that, at the end, they were both weak links and the tribe may still be thinking about wins instead of alliances. But I still think that Russell should be very, very worried.
I always feel like people get too obsessed with relationship style couples on Survivor. It’s like Survivor All-Stars is the only season they’ve ever heard of. The real couples you need to be terrified of are ones like Todd/Amanda, JT/Stephen, Tina/Colby, Tom/Ian, Earl/Yau, Parvati/Amanda, Kim/Chelsea, etc. Which is why Denise/Malcolm is what people need to be worried about, not Malcolm/Angie. Speaking of Parv/Amanda, I see this similarly to what happened there. When Parv needed to cut James lose and go with Cirie, she did it in a heartbeat, and I think Malcolm is smart enough to do the same here, so if I’m Denise, I’m not worried. That said, if they lose again, Russell is screwed.
Mike,
I think it’s just always harder for in the showmance pairings to explain to others who they might have stronger deals with that they would vote their showmance partner off.
It is also one of those go to convenient excuses saying we have break those two up because they are flirty with each other.
Yet EVERYONE in the game, on the first day or days of camp, feels out the rest of their tribe, then decides who they want to make an immediate 2/3 person alliance with.
And honestly, if they don’t do this then they are just asking to be voted out.
I don’t think that means that Malcolm is definitely closer alligned with Denise than Angie, that remains to be seen.
But at least Malcolm is self aware that he’s a bit of an idiot for cuddling with her, because he knows it is no way going to help his game.
Seriously what`s with the speaking in tongues? How ridiculous was that?
Reasons why Roxy went home:
1) She was LAZY around camp, you can’t be lazy this early in camp.
Especially when you ONLY have 5 people in your tribe, that is a ton of start up shelter work that needs to be completed by 5 people, when its usually a group of 10 doing the work.
2) Denise is in an alliance with Malcolm, even though she might be 3rd, the zero mention of it this week was just to build suspense. Denise voted out Roxy, with the promise that, if need be, Russell and not her would be the next to go.
3) She didn’t even attempt to step up in the challenge. The lack of drinking excuse was terrible. What exactly stopped her from drinking water the day of a challenge? Pretty sure this was the biggest thing that swayed Russell’s vote.
“slack-and-tickle”
I’m pretty sure he said “slap and tickle” (which is the correct euphemism) :-)
Keeping the Crazy over the Cutie should have been a no-brainer. Didn’t they see the Rob and Special Federal Agent (?) Phil Show? :-D Angie may blow the answers in final tribal, but she’s cute and so far, inoffensive, which makes her a perfect UTR player to win. Plus, you know, everyone loves boobies.
“Booty Blind” is my favorite Survivor phrase now.
Dezbot – Faulty late night proofreading… Off to fix… Thanks!
-Daniel
You’re welcome!
“Cobra?”
Cobra Kai!
C’mon, I couldn’t be the only person to think this when they showed the cobra…anyone? Anyone?
“Can anybody remember a “Survivor” episode in which more time was spent discussing the “attributes” of any contestant?”
Without knowing the exact minutes spent, I can’t this felt any more focused on than some of the previous Parvati episodes.
Haynie – Lots of time was spent on Parvati’s flirting, to be sure, but nobody was ever obsessed to this degree with any one aspect of her anatomy…
-Daniel
i can imagine the Survivor Editors laughing themselves silly seeing how many different direct or indirect mention of Angie’s assets they could cram into the ep.
Roxy had to go out before first she decided to go all in in getting Angie out, and after a while she should have noticed that she was driving alone that car over a cliff. Angie didnt add much to the team on the challenge, but Roxy added even less.. plus was lazy around camp (and not only not working but on top of it complaining about others working too much), by the time she had declared her own personal anti-boobs jihad she was digging a big hole at the same time she was burying herself in it. Proof of this is that at the end everyone else on the tribe voted against her.
“anti-boobs jihad” – Good stuff.
I give Roxy credit for at least trying to throw Angie under the bus to save herself.
Most people early in the game just go out quietly without making the effort.
Pretty by the numbers episode. I was glad Roxy was voted out, she was kind of a weirdo.
The focus has been so heavy on the purple team thus far. I don’t really have a great feel for the Yellow and Red teams yet.
Is the yellow team an alliance of Michael, Pete, RC, The Brazilian, and the black guy with Lisa on the outside? I don’t really know. RC has a fine rack.
Jeff Kent was moving around pretty well in the challenge despite the knee injury. Penner getting the idol was big. He seems like kind of an island to himself with the rest of his tribe though.
I have a feeling that Penner is on the outs and the yellow seems to be run by RC and Michael.
I don’t think Team Russell is long for this world.
Post a comment…
So if Team Russell keeps losing, how long before they are forced to mix up and/or combine the tribes in some sort of merge into 2 teams?
My guess would be if/when they get down to 3 people left by losing one more person.
Angie and Roxy were both pretty worthless. Angie had the worse tribal council, but usually, every castaway’s mind is already made up on who they’re voting for when they go to tribal anyway, so you have to really have a blowup (like Shannon in Nicaragua) to change people’s minds. At least Angie seemed willing to trying going twice, unlike Roxy. As for tribe camera-time, we’ll get more when the tribes inevitably consolidate in episode 4 or 5 (In All-Stars the 3 tribes lasted for 4 full episodes), and also, when another tribe besides Matsing actually loses.
So long petty girl. You won’t be missed and the rest will be just fine without you and your petty BS.
At least they made the HII harder to find this time. You actually needed a clue to find it…
Or someone to try and pick up the Rice Jar the wrong way?
Responding a little late, but what are your thoughts on how long they stay with three tribes. I don’t know if they would let an entire tribe drown, especially since we are getting the best read on Team Russell. I bet if Team Russell were to get down to 2 or 3 they would merge them into the other tribes.
BBQ – I assume they’re two weeks away from a shuffle. Three at the most. But they’d probably do that anyway. It’s the “Survivor” Way.
-Daniel