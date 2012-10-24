Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘Down and Dirty’

Pre-credit sequence. Team Penner returns to camp. Suddenly, Katie has gone from a position of power atop an all-female alliance to “the bottom of the totem pole.” “Compared to these big strong men, I’m looking like the weakest link,” Katie says, vowing to work her magic. That magic begins with Katie telling Denise about the possibility of Penner having an Idol. She’s turning her powers against Penner in the hopes of getting one step closer to the Merge.
Pigeons eat raw rice. They explode. Off to Team Skupin. They’re running low on rice. How is that possible? “What have y’all been doing?” Malcolm asks. Apparently, Skupin has been eating the rice dry. “Mike makes horrible decisions. He’s the most useless player who’s ever been returned to ‘Survivor,'” Mike says. Artis agrees that with the addition of Malcolm, Skupin has become expendable.
Mud Bowl. Reward time. Want to know what they’re playing for? They’re going to a dry hut for a big ol’ picnic. They all agree it’s worth playing for. I haven’t eaten dinner tonight and I also agree that it’s worth playing for. For this challenge, Team Skupin has to set out two players and it has to be a man and a woman, meaning RC and Artis are sitting. The teams have to play in the mud, pushing around what appears to be a giant wicker ball. The bees! The bees! Nobody’s moving the ball, but everybody’s tackling everybody else. It’s a free-for-all with precious little strategy. “This is a ‘Survivor’ challenge,” Jeff says, astutely. But is it a GOOD “Survivor” challenge, Jeff? Things are getting aggressive. And then they’re getting disturbing. Penner goes between Skupin’s legs to try getting a grasp on the ball. Skupin responds by sitting on Penner’s head and squishing it into the mud. “This is like heaven,” Skupin says. “Well. Yeah. It’s like something,” Penner agrees. For a long editing montage of fades, nothing happens. In fact, it’s an hour later and nobody has moved. Finally it’s just Penner and Skupin standing on opposite sides of a ball. A trade his thrown out: Team Skupin’s hypothetical sandwiches for Team Penner’s very real rice. Artis wants no part of this trade. What sense does this make for Team Penner? Why not just play? Penner’s vowing he can catch fish. Skupin and Pete are in favor of the deal. Probst calls the challenge. “Y’all are just not seeing the big picture,” Artis says. Jeff Kent doesn’t seem like such a big fan of this trade either. I’m so confused by why this occurred. Why would you not ATTEMPT to play this game?
A real nice clambake. Picnic time! There are brownies. They look delicious. The sandwiches also look fantastic. “Hopefully this will give us some kind of advantage, some kind of momentum,” Man-Dana says. “The fact that we just don’t have rice is probably going to wear on us in a couple days. Off to the side are envelopes with each other their names. They’re letters from home. After only 13 days? This is all so strange. Everybody cries. Even Jeff Kent cries. Penner feels vindication for his bizarro decision.
Blair Warner picks up the rice in the church where the wedding has been. Back at Tandang, Artis is still shaking his head. “It feels brutal,” Artis says. Artis, it turns out, thinks that Penner made a brilliant move and he tells Malcolm as much. Artis is pissed off at the unilateral decision made by Skupin and abetted by RC. It turned out that Team Jeff Kent had no more rice than they had before, but at least they’ve doubled their meager supply. But is that enough? Abi says that it will go down as one of the dumbest moments in “Survivor,” complaining that Team Jeff Kent used psychology. Blair Warner suggests that this was a lose-lose situation. “We never come back from a challenge and are happy,” RC says, calling the situation at camp “nasty.” “There was no winning that challenge,” Skupin says. How would you know, Skupin? You just wanted more dry rice.
Jonathan Penner’s omakase. Jonathan Penner is prepared to fish. He begins by going after what is apparently a familiar stingray, which flees successfully. Yesterday, when he was enjoying his sandwiches, Man-Dana was overjoyed with his tribe’s trade, but he’s no longer pleased. “To me, it was a pretty risky deal,” Man-Dana says now. “I don’t know if my body can last through this game,” Man-Dana whines. Meanwhile, Penner is off with a spear and a mask. Will he return with fish? Apparently not. He comes back with a couple tiny guppies. “Good Lord,” says an unimpressed Katie, as Penner passes around slivers of quasi-sushi. The role of provider is weighing heavily on Penner, especially Man-Dana’s complaints. Remember that momentum that they were going to get from the sandwiches and brownies? Apparently it was not a long-term momentum, because Team Jeff Kent looks ready to quit.
Failure to launch. Immunity is back up for grabs. In the challenge, one player from each side will launch balls and everybody else will stand in the field catching. Skupin sits out and Abi also sits out, earning Probst’s perfunctory mockery. Blair Warner and Denise are ball-launching and Penner gets his tribe off to a quick 1-0 lead, but RC and Pete push Team Skupin into a fast lead. A bunch of stuff happens and it’s soon 4-4, with Malcolm proving particularly impressive. Malcolm makes the final catch, scoring on Jeff Kent. Team Skupin wins Immunity. Probst deifies Malcolm. And Team Jeff Kent returns to camp looking crushed.
As they said in “Signs” … Swing away! Misery at Camp Penner. Jeff Kent is pointing at least some of the blame at Man-Dana, who is putting the blame on Katie. But Jeff Kent’s concern is that taking Penner to the Merge might be a worse idea and Man-Dana has no spine whatsoever, so he’s willing to vote Penner. “I think we need to pull the Penner Punch,” Jeff Kent tells Man-Dana, who promptly turns around and asks Penner, “What do you want to do, Katie or Penner?” This guy is a huge waste of space on every imaginable level, Carter is. Penner wants Katie out, but without prompting, they tell Katie that the vote is against Denise. There’s a lot of really flimsy strategy going on and Katie isn’t fooled for a second and she’s happy as a clam to vote Penner out. “I’m so confused right now, dude,” Carter tells Jeff Kent. This is astoundingly pathetic. “Which way you wanna swing?” Jeff Kent asks Carter. “You don’t know if you’re going to strike out or hit a home run,” Jeff Kent adds. Yes. You played baseball, Jeff Kent.
Tribal Council. Denise and Katie both begin Tribal Council by saying they feel like they’re in trouble. Denise says it could be a “Last one hired, first one fired” situation. “Because I’m the other girl,” Katie says for why she’d be voted out. Katie speaks to her loyalty. Probst asks Penner why he isn’t concerned about a blindside, so Penner explains that he has to give the impression of confidence. “Everyone one of these votes going forward is gonna hurt,” Jeff Kent says, promising that there won’t be a vote that isn’t a blindside. This doesn’t tip Penner off to anything and he even says that he’d appreciate the gameplay of a blindside against him. “This game sucks, Jeff,” Jeff Kent tells Probst, who bargains him down to “complicated.” Katie vows to stick with her word, no matter what. “Nobody wants to betray anybody and nobody wants to feel betrayed,” Penner explains and he appreciates, for the second time, his admiration for any decision to blindside him again. “This is great drama,” Probst says, hopefully.
The vote. “Good-bye my cuddle-bear,” Katie says, writing down Penner’s name. Penner writes Katie’s name and doesn’t mention cuddling. The offer is made, but Penner doesn’t play his Idol. The tally: Katie. Penner. Katie. KATIE. That’s it for Katie. “I got blindsided. It’s not a good feeling,” says Katie, who tells us that the game is nothing like we think it is on TV.
Bottom Line. If your favorite part of “Survivor” is the “If I were in the same circumstances, how would I respond?” aspect of things, then Wednesday’s episode was probably your favorite of the season. Right? The episode was all hypotheticals and even if you happen to believe that everybody did the wrong thing and then responded to the decisions they’d made by making even stranger decisions, there was an awful lot of “Choose Your Own Adventure” fun. So I guess you have to answer the questions…
Bottom Line II – Would you have made the Reward Trade? Me? I don’t think I would. Would I give up my remaining rice for sandwiches and brownies? Yes, but only if I knew with absolutely, iron-clad, 100 percent certainty that somebody in my tribe was willing, able and capable of being a provider of regular protein. Like if I have Ozzy on my tribe? Yes. I made that deal in a second. Sure. Take my carbs. I’ll just eat the bounty-from-the-sea delivered by Aquaman. But it was obvious that despite the fishing gear, nobody at Team Jeff Kent had proven their ability to be a provider and so it was all just on faith that Jonathan Penner would be able to bring home the seafood-bacon. I’m not just gonna give up my reliable food source to say, “Catching fish looks easy on TV.” Not a chance. Because if it isn’t easy, what are you left with? In “Survivor,” rice is the sure thing. It’s what they gave players when it became clear that they were no fun to watch without it. So you don’t give up rice for Imaginary Food. However, on the other side, do I give up my chance for Reward for the other team’s rice? This may sound counter-intuitive after what I just wrote, but… No. Not a chance. Not without knowing EXACTLY how much rice I’m getting in return. Because if I were to volunteer to trade my rice for sandwiches, you know the only circumstance I’d do it in? If I had barely any rice. Team Jeff Kent *could* have had 10 grains of rice and Mike Skupin had no way of knowing that. The chance to get hosed is too great and if I’m Team Skupin, why don’t I put my faith in Pete and Malcolm as the two younger, strongest Alpha Males in the game and assume that in an endurance competition, we can win? I’d come far closer to taking Team Skupin’s side of the deal, mind you. They guaranteed eating for multiple days. Team Penner only guaranteed a sugar rush. I have no clue why Artis was so convinced Penner’s move was “brilliant,” unless he assumed that Penner wouldn’t do what he did without knowing he could catch fish.
Bottom Line III – Would you have blindsided Jonathan Penner? You’ve got a guy with an Idol. He’s astoundingly cocky that nobody’s going to vote him out. He practically begs you to blindside him. And instead you take Katie out? That’s… an interesting strategy. Man-Dana made an OK point that post-Merge Penner will have a big target on his back. But will he really? Yeah, nobody wants to reward a returning player, but Penner’s not a huge threat physically. He’s OK at stuff, but you’re never going to say, “If we don’t get Penner out now, we’re never going to get him out,” which allows him to coast with the Idol in his pocket. Voting Katie out protects a four-person alliance, which isn’t a bad idea, but why would you think a four-person alliance would have any value if you’re suddenly three-down with a Merge looming in the fairly near future? And you’re three down knowing that even if you get rid of Katie, you’ve still got Carter’s weakness keeping you down. I’m not saying I know what the right answer is, but I do think it was an interesting choice. They’re a stronger tribe with this choice, but a stronger tribe to what end?
Thoughts? Good episode? Good decisions? Etc?
Is Abi every gonna participate in the challenges?? She’s only done a couple of them!!! This is how she’s gonna make it to the merge!
Now she can’t even carry the immunity idol since Jeff kinda prohibited her.
This trade made no sense to me at all, for either tribe.
Penner’s tribe: They essentially forfeited the challenge, then traded their rice for the other tribe’s default-win sandwiches. Why not just try to win?
Skupin’s tribe: They also essentially forfeited the challenge, in exchange for a modest amount of rice. Why not just try to win?
Both tribes assumed the other tribe was just going to win anyway, so they might as well get something out of it.
I wouldn’t have gone along with it, if I was on Penner’s team. It’s not like he had been showcasing this great aptitude for fishing.
To be fair to Penner, he was a really good provider in Cook Islands so it’s not like he’s making shit up. Of course, everyone but maybe Denise on his tribe is a plant so how would they know?
pretty ill designed challenge, in that the effort and time it will take to win far outweighs the reward. so the resolution was totally weird, but sort of fitting.
it reminded me a lot of one of the challenges they did in China, way more fun watching that because they played through the whole challenge. snooze fest tonight…
Worst. Challenge. Ever. Whoever designed that one should be fired.
So here’s the thing: if you vote out Penner you’re gambling your entire game on starving Jeff Kent and starving Denise beating whichever foursome Team Skupin sends out while dragging useless Carter and useless Katie. This seems unlikely. And then you need Denise to flip Malcolm (or flip both RC and Skupin or Skupin and Lisa or RC and Lisa depending who ends up voted out) without an additional idol as leverage and you’re still at a tie.
With Penner you pray for a puzzle challenge which he can win, especially with Denise. Then you try to have Denise flip Malcolm with the additional idol as leverage.
You’re 100% doomed if you vote out Penner and 95% doomed if you vote out Katie. So you take out Katie and pray.
Can’t wait to see the damages that these three HIIs will cause…
Andrew – I can buy that. That’s as reasonable an explanation for the vote as any. And certainly nobody’s gonna MISS Katie. Other than for cuddling, apparently…
-Daniel
I thought Penner was the right choice. I can’t imagine Penner or Katie being more or less loyal when it comes to it and Penner is better in the challenges, for whatever good that’s worth at this point. Team Jeff Kent’s best hope is for a merge next week and they can join with RC/Skupin/Malcolm.
I also think an advantage of keeping Penner is along similar lines to Andrew’s comment but from a strategic perspective as well. If you’re down 7-4, even if you win next week, you’re still down 6-4, so why not keep as many wild cards as you can in the game to hope for the best. Maybe Penner can use his idol to make it 5-4, get Denise to pull in Malcolm, and now you instantly have the numbers. It’s better that than getting easily Pagonged.
Smart move to keep Penner. As others have pointed out, you need the idol as a weapon post-merge, especially if you are going to be the merging down numbers.
It was Jeff and Carter’s decision, and they are really the closest to Penner.
So even post-merge, if Penner tries to pull something off, they will likely be invited to join whatever new alliance gets cooked up by Penner (Kent especially).
What a disappointment! They’re there to compete, not to make agreements. I watch agreements being made on ABC’s Shark Tank, not on Survivor.
Jeff should have said: “Do you want to trade the reward for rice? Win the challenge FIRST. What are you all, elderly women???”
I would laugh out loud if “all the rice” of the other tribe was actually “nothing”, only the bag with not even a grain inside. That would be hilarious.
Speaking of laughs: “Penner, let’s vote Katie or Penner?”
Sauloccl – I feel like somebody does something like the “Penner, vote Katie or Penner?” every season, but Man-Dana is really a dullard. It’s sad we lost Real Dana, because she was kinda feisty…
-Daniel
God there are so many absolutely unlikable people on the show this season.
Carter is gutless and seems to have an IQ of about 12. Ryan Lochte comes across like a Rhodes scholar compared to him.
Artis successfully fills the crazed black man stereotype. Abi Maria is a complete bitch. I don’t get how she and Artis couldn’t understand that it was a good move to trade one meal for a few more days of extra rice. That seemed like the steal of the century to me. They were too busy being petulant children to notice.
I love how Penner survived. He gave away all their food because he said he could fish, and then he didn’t catch any fish, and still didn’t get voted out. That’s incredible.
Abi isn’t wrong: if they had a huge quantity of rice, they would never consider to give away ALL of it!
She doesn’t even compete in challenges. I don’t know why her opinion would matter in that situation. She doesn’t need the extra food.
I may have missed this, but how come Skupin took the fall for the trade? No one stood up and was defiant against him (or if memory serves correctly, even said no). Easy scapegoat syndrome? Pete seemed to agree with Mike as well. I don’t get how people were so upset with Mike for what seemed like a favorable trade.
Because Abi and Artis are crazy and looking to vote out Michael at all costs.
Yeah, I have no pity for the non-Skupin and RC members of Tamdang. I mean, I’m sure Pete just agreed to cause chaos, but Abi, Artis, and Lisa all could have protested vehemently and there’s no sign that any of them did.
It’s pretty clear that Pete, Artis, and especially Abi would have threw a temper tantrum no matter what deal Skupin came up with it.
Even if it would have been reversed, they would have remained silent on their opinion during the trade talks, then they would have said it was an awful deal afterwards.
I’m kind of dumbfounded by the lack of rice conservation by BOTH tribes. They realize they only a few days of rice left, and make ZERO attempts to ration it appropriately. I can understand getting pissed at Skupin for eating dry rice, but why they dont have rules about the consumption of their ONLY food source is pretty dumb.
Last point, not sure why everyone from the other tribe believed Penner was able to catch fish, because his entire tribe was asking IF HE COULD DO IT, meaning he HAD NOT done it previously.
Elevation,
As to your likeability of the players, it is an EXTREMELY bad sign when Jeff Kent is somehow one of the likeable players.
Haha, yeah you’re right. I think getting off the PEDs and away from Barry The Creep Bonds has made Jeff Kent a nice guy!
Does anyone else think Man-Dana looks like Rosamund Hanson from Life’s Too Short?
Well that sucks. If they were at a stalemate why not send in a new team and finish the challenge? I’d make it a rule that if both teams quit then no one gets the reward. They just mollycoddle the teams and give them an out. Unprecedented indeed.
When did Jeff Kent get a knee brace? Does Survivor do sponsor gifts now?
My friend and I noticed that, too. I thought medical didn’t give them anything unless they took them out of the game? Or was that Kent’s luxury item (if they even do those any more)?
1. When Team Skupin got Team Penner’s rice, they said it was only an extra day’s worth. How did Team Penner use up all their rice in just 17 days while they had fishing gear?
2. I think it was waaaaay back in Season 2 (Australian Outback) when one of the teams ran out of food, and they had to give up their shelter to get more. Wonder what will happen in a few days when neither team has any food?
3. I wonder if Jeff Kent’s “this game sucks!” was a shout-out to survivorsucks.com.
I don’t get why people on Tandang were so against the deal, if they were against they should of just spoke up and said something. Artis should of put his foot down and said no, instead of saying, “Well I don’t like this, but do what you want.” He gave them permission to make the trade, and then he get’s all pissy about it? Screw that. If I was Skupin I would of called him out on it. Same with Abi. It seemed like the majority of Tandang were iffy about the deal, and on something that is a tribe decision, I just don’t see how you can have the majority be against it, yet it still happens. That makes no sense. Though I think Abi didn’t really voice her opinion till afterwards because she was actually set to participate in that challenge, and after seeing how it went she probably didn’t want to do it, and then just wanted to blame Skupin for the bad trade.
Also for the challenge, it seemed better to just end it, at least for the tribes. The ball was really only moved around in the beginning, and the stalemate which was over an hour it didn’t seem like the ball moved an inch. And it would of probably took three more hours just for that round to finish. I can see not playing it, because then they would of wasted a whole day on it. Even if you got a meal for winning, it seems too much of a price to pay if you lose. You go back after a whole day is wasted and you go to a meager portion of rice after wasting all your energy. It was a horrible challenge though, there shouldn’t of been a way for the game to hit a dead stop for hours at a time. The Survivor producers caused that one.
Though I have to do give props to the editors on this episode, they made it seem for sure that Penner was gone. Sure there was some talk about Katie, but Carter and Kent seemed deadset on Penner. I’m wondering if what Penner said at Tribal council got them to flip to Katie at the last second. Penner while being cocky, did put some thought into their heads that he may have played the idol, at least that is how I saw it. And I’m thinking if he was able to do that, that Kent and Carter would rather just vote out Katie and hope to make it to Merge with Penner and his idol in their pocket. Have a “target” to get votes off their backs, and also a potential safety blanket if need be. If that is what happened, then Penner pulled one amazing bluff.
Good comments, but I don’t think they switched their Penner vote at tribal. It was 4-1 so they were all on the same page going into it. I think Penner brought more value to the tribe and it was just selective editing that made it seem otherwise.
I’m thinking more the editing, but I was just throwing that out there as a possibility, because Kent did seem like he was hinting towards Penner at TC with the words he said.
Also, I don’t think 4-1 means that much. I don’t think Kent and Carter fully trust Denise, and that even if they were voting out Penner they wouldn’t tell her due to the possibility she might warn Penner about it. They only needed three votes and had it for sure with Katie, if they wanted to do that. But either way it is way more likely that it was just good editing.
I can why Probst hates Abi because she sits out so many challenges, but why did he go after Katie last night? She wasn’t nearly as bad as she was at the last challenge. Was he afraid her girl alliance might actually work? Seems like he was trying to get the tribe to vote her out so he could keep his man-crushes Kent & Penner. Lord.
Artis finally gets to speak more than a few sentences, and he rants. Lord x2.
I don’t think Denise will have trouble talking Malcolm into joining her sane alliance if they merge soon. He probably wants to get away from the crazy on his tribe. God knows I would.
Dezbot,
I think it’s going to be really interesting what goes on during the merge, because it’s clear everyone on Team Skupin has a real hatred of each other.
Which is kinda crazy, considering they keep winning.
It was especially funny when Malcolm was trying to look on the bright side of the deal “hey guys, they have no rice now, that’s huge” then some combo of Abi and Pete/Artis jump down his throat, and he throws his hands up “I’m just trying to look on the bright side…geeze.”
It will be interesting who Malcolm and Denise join up with, since Malcolm has the idol still, post-merge he could end up in an alliance that has 2 idols available to them at the same time. Which I can’t remember happening.
Has there ever been a team that kept winning and developed such hatred? I know the old saw, “Familiarity breeds contempt,” but don’t the winning teams generally like each other while winning, then get cutthroat later in the game?
The only way Malcolm won’t be in a two-idol alliance is if he goes with Skupin/Blair Warner/Denise only. I don’t foresee that happening. I bet Denise sways him to her Penner alliance. She’s been a fairly good judge of character so far, and once Malcolm outlines how nuts Abi is, I doubt she puts herself through that uncertainty by taking Abi along as a goat. Of course, I am frequently wrong about these things :-)
There have been a few instances where winning teams have hated teammates enough to throw challenges, so I don’t think Team Skupin is all that unusual. We haven’t seen enough of them in camp to get a true read on the dynamics, but based on one scene last night, I think the majority of the bad feelings exist between Abi and RC, and Abi has gotten Pete and Artis on her side in a sort of mean girls clique (perhaps in part because of the HII). Other than the blatant Abi-RC feud, I don’t necessary think that all of Tandang hate each other.
Robin,
I think the biggest thing is that I don’t remember an alliance falling apart when they have yet to go to tribal.
RC, Skupin, Pete, Abi (and maybe even Artis) were all in an alliance together to start the game, now they can’t stand each other and Pete/Abi want RC/Skupin out.
It could just be that Abi’s actions are clouding everything, she seems to constantly b*tch and complain about EVERYTHING. Seriously, how bad would her temper tantrums and rants be if they were losing a few challenges?
Ugh, I don’t like to think how bad Abi would be if they were losing.
Good point on the original alliance of 5 (I think Artis WAS in it, because I remember one of them saying they had a 5 person alliance). I think the previous thrown challenges were to get out people who were never in the majority alliance either because of personality differences (the first Hantz season?) or because they were dead weight.
But I do think that Abi and her irrational hatred of RC is the driving force behind the current turmoil. Skupin makes a convenient secondary target because he’s a retuning player and apparently a bit of a dumba**.
If they get to a merge I think Malcolm and Denise will go with Abi/Pete/Artis only because they know they could beat those 3 in any jury vote (maybe not Pete, but they could blindside him at some point) A jury consisting of Jeff Kent, Penner, RC, Skupin and the other 2 would seem to be one that leans towards best player and wouldn’t hold grudges IMO.