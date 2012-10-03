Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘This Isn’t a We Game’

Pre-credit sequence. Team Russell returns to camp after another Tribal Council. Castaways describe the experience as “fun” and “interesting.” Angie’s not happy with Roxy throwing her under the bus, but she thinks that everybody remaining in their tribe trusts her and knows that nothing is happening with her and Malcolm. Well, that would be everybody other than Russell, who worries about Angie and Malcolm as a couple and is determined to sway Denise to his way of thinking.
Cloistered Abi. Abi is exhausted and she needs a break. Like Jeff Kent, Abi has an injured knee, plus she distrusts her leading ally in RC. “My and Abi really clicked from Day 1,” says RC, who isn’t concerned about what this says about her. They have a paranoid fight on the beach. Or Abi has a paranoid fight with herself. RC just wants to tan The Girls. “Abi’s starting to lose it,” RC tells Skupin, which is exactly what Crazy Abi doesn’t want to see. Abi rushes off to chatter with Pete, telling him about the Immunity clue, as if that was her news to share. Pete is cautious and now doesn’t trust RC. Weird that that’s what his takeaway was. Pete goes out into the wilderness with Blair Warner and tells her that he can protect her if she’s willing to get rid of Skupin. “I would prefer to blindside RC, but Peter’s the one who’s calling it,” says an agreeable Blair Warner. “It just feels like I’m dealt a new hand every day and every day I have to play the hand that you have,” Blair Warner says, newly optimistic. Those are, indeed, the facts of “Survivor” life.
Attention to detail. Over at Team Penner, Jonathan is complaining that his rear hurts. As they sit around the camp, Dana notices that the emblem has gone missing from the rice container. And Carter makes the correct supposition that it’s the Idol. And Jeff Kent makes the correct supposition that Jonathan has it. “I give him props,” Jeff Kent says, calling Penner’s inquisitive “a pure veteran move.” Rather than confronting him, he and Carter and Dawson contemplate blindsiding Jonathan at some point.
Malcolm in the middle. The raft has vanished from Team Russell. Ummm… How does that happen? Apparently it wasn’t above the tideline. “Last night there was no cuddling whatsoever,” Malcolm reassures Denise of his sleeping arrangements. Malcolm knows that the next vote will come down to Angie or Russell and he’s OK either way. Denise is confident in her core alliance, but she’d prefer to keep Russell in order to maintain core strength or something.
Taking a dive. It’s Immunity time already. And it’s underwater. And there are freakin’ big jellyfish. Awesome. Players have to dive down and collect puzzle pieces from underwater. The puzzle pieces spell a word. They’re also playing for reward: First tribe to finish gets a big fishing kit, plus a canoe waiting back at camp. Second tribe to finish gets a smaller fishing kit. Team Russell trails from the very beginning, because they’re pathetic. Or, sadly, Angie is pathetic, while Russell isn’t much better. Probst is impressed with Denise and he’s also impressed with RC, who both turn out to be diving machines. By the end, it’s Denise and Malcolm going back and forth for Team Russell as Angie and the tribe’s namesake stand and do nothing. Everybody’s working on the puzzle. Team Jeff Kent finishes first. Team Blair Warner finishes second. And Team Russell is back to Tribal Council again. Angie blames Russell for his challenge performance. “He might be big and he might be strong, but he is the weak link,” she claims, implausibly.
Antonio Alfonseca’s handshake is the most valuable of all. Team Jeff Kent is giddy. “That was another fantastic victory,” Penner says. “We are always wanting to eat, so I think that works out,” Dana says of their fishing equipment win. Penner is worried that “Jeff” doesn’t trust him. I initially think that refers to Probst, because Penner is nothing if not invested in Probst’s perception of him, but he actually means Future Hall of Famer Jeff Kent. Penner takes Kent aside and tells him about the Idol. “This is a Me game, it isn’t a We game,” Kent says, interested but non-commital. He gives Penner a four-finger handshake that they’ll work together and in Jeff Kent’s world, handshakes without all five fingers doesn’t count.
Clamming up. Team Skupin’s less giddy, specially since Mike has a new injury of some sort. But look! It’s Artis! Talking! Artis is bitter because Mike’s injury was his own fault. “I’m about fed up with Mike. He’s in my sights,” Artis says pointlessly. Who are you Artis and why do you think you have power? While much of the tribe goes out to get clams, Abi and Pete go in search of a bigger prize… the Idol. When did Abi decide that RC was her arch-enemy? And how crazy is Abi? Be careful, Pete. She will KILL you. Abi may be nuts, but she also realizes that the symbol on the rice might be important. “The whole time. I knew it,” she says. Pete is hoping to get rid of Mike and neutralize RC. But what about the clams?
Munchkin of Muscle. Meanwhile, Team Russell just sucks. They return to camp in silence, like a losing high school soccer team on the long bus ride home. Malcolm laments that he’s stuck on “The Goon Squad of Tribes.” “Thank God for Denise,” he says, calling his buddy “a warhorse” and “a munchkin of muscle.” As Malcolm and Denise conspire, Angie wanders over to insist that she never said, “I can’t.” Really. What does she think she said? Or what does she think the difference is? “Everybody has their weaknesses. Mine showed up today,” Russell says, putting his fate in God’s hands. “If they want to make a bold move and get rid of me because this is the time to get rid of a strong player, I could be gone,” Russell says. Bold? Strong? Huh? Angie and Russell are differently, but equally delusional. “I am down. But I am not out,” Russell says, interrupting his conversation with Jesus.
Making it through nine days on “Survivor” is, indeed, less serious than Jim Crow. Russell or Angie? Angie or Russell? “I hate losing. I would have went again,” Angie promises Malcolm, blaming Denise for diving in too quickly. They agree that Angie wouldn’t have quit, but Russell quit. Angie’s argument is that she and Russell may both stink, but he’s older and heavier than she is. She decides she’s going to Tribal Council to announce that she wants to win. Russell now compares his struggle to the struggle his ancestors had in the Middle Passage and with Jim Crow. “People whose shoulders I stand on have persevered,” Russell says, saying that giving up would be spitting in the faces of said ancestors. Dude. Do not make that comparison EVEN if you’re going to acknowledge that playing a game show for a million dollars is very different from slavery. Nothing you do in the game of “Survivor” should be connected to the adversity faced by your ancestors, at least not out loud. In your head? Think what you want.
Tribal Council. Jeff Probst tries telling them that while it’s bad news that one of them will go home, it’s good news that three of them won’t. Nice try. Denise sacrificed time away from her family, as well as time away from her therapy clients. Malcolm was 12 when the first season of “Survivor” aired and he’s “between tears and screaming” about how this is going. “It’s ‘heartbreaking’ is the word I would us,” Malcolm says. Malcolm is very honest and clear-eyed about the challenge and who failed, though he tries saying he and Denise could have done more. “The people who can do it need to step up. The rest have to go home,” Malcolm says. Snap. Angie would have done her second dive, but why not let Denise do it because she’s better. She insists she’s a fighter and Russell’s a quitter. Russell, however, calls this a strategic decision. “Knowing that there’s 30 days left to go… She ain’t ready. I am,” Russell says. “I think I can fight more than Russell,” Angie says. “I was willing to die last time I played,” Russell says, as if this is a badge of honor. Russell’s not tolerating Angie’s silliness. “I feel this small right now,” Angie says. “It just sucks,” she adds. “I don’t ever cry. I don’t,” Angie cries. Malcolm acknowledges that she’s been thrust into a “strength” role, which none of the other young girls on other tribes have been. Denise says loyalty is very important to her, but Malcolm says strength has to be important earlier and loyalty more important late.
The Vote. “Sorry I made you cry,” Russell says, writing Angie’s name. “One thing about me is I never give up,” Angie says, writing Russell’s name. Probst tallies the votes: Angie. Russ. Angie. ANGIE. Farewell, Angie. She makes a quick pout and then smiles. “Good luck, guys. Kick some ass,” she tells them. “I hope that my tribe can go strong from here on out. I’m their biggest cheerleader,” Angie says, saying she appreciates her life more now.
Bottom Line. What am I supposed to say? Angie’s adorable and I’d happily have kept her around, but her rationalizations for keeping her around were absurd. As we look at things in retrospect, the combination of Zane, Roxy and Angie was too much physical dead-weight for any tribe to overcome. In a different circumstance, a malleable cheerleader like Angie can be a very valuable asset and if the tribes are merged any time soon, Malcolm and Denise are going to wish that they had Angie as their unflagging supporter, rather than Russell, who I suspect wouldn’t feel any connections at all. But Russell, Malcolm and Denise are more likely to win or finish second in a challenge or two than Denise, Malcolm and Angie would be. So that’s the decision you have to make. And I do think I’m prepared to root for Denise and Malcolm going forward. As for the rest of the episode? Abi’s crazy and concerns me. And Jeff Kent only trusts specific handshakes. Now we know. Good-bye, Angie. I really will miss you. Cookies!
Did Team Russell make the right call? Or would you have kept Angie?
I wish they would show more of the Red and Yellow tribes.
I have absolutely no idea what’s happening or who is aligned with who in the Red Tribe. Has the guy who isn’t Penner or Jeff Kent spoken a single time in three episodes?
It seems like the dynamic completely changes every time we get the two minute glimpses into the Yellow group. Pete and the Brazilian abruptly turning on Michael and RC came out of nowhere.
I like being able to see things develop.
Elevation – Sadly, it’s not the editors’ fault Matsing keeps losing. And I think this episode was juggled, structurally, to get in another couple non-Matsing segments. Three tribes is tough enough and when one keeps losing, it’s a perfect storm, unfortunately…
-Daniel
I understand. I’m just frustrated because I’m in a Survivor Pick Em game and we’re supposed to pick one person each week for the first 5 episodes who we think will make the finals. I had RC for this week and she went from being in control to on the chopping block in about 20 seconds.
They seemed to make it a point to give people we hadn’t heard of an opportunity to get some face time. There are still people that I have no idea who they are though on both red and yellow.
I’m afraid Malcolm and Denise are either going to be split up or picked off immediately when they get placed with new tribe.
Yea that is my fear too. People will know they are together and just eliminate them automatically and the idiots who are on the outs won’t realize they could use those two until it is too late and they are getting voted out themselves. I think that’s how it always goes.
I think Malcolm/Denise have a good shot of sticking around in the game for a while.
When they merge into 2 teams, everyone is still going to be voting on challenge strength, and Malcolm and especially Denise are really strong performers so far.
There is surely dead weight on the other teams that would be targeted first.
I think when they “merge” into 2 teams, they will split up the teams randomly in some fashion, which will help M/D too.
I think Denise has the better chance of the two to go farther in the game though, since she won’t be targeted (correctly or not) as a post-merge individual immunity threat as Malcolm will (since he’s a dude).
Yes, I wish they would have kept the talent. Angie kind of reminded me of Natalie who went on to win the prize. Angie was likewise pretty upbeat and seemed like a nice, positive person to have around. But it probably made sense to go with the stronger person if they want to win physical challenges.
I notice that they are still going with combined reward/immunity challenges. Why is that? So that the audience can see more of the tribe life?
I think the combined challenges hurt them. If they had a reward challenge and Russell’s team won – that may have given them a boost for the immunity challenge. Sometimes a win is all you need to turn things around.
And even with a single challenge and more tribe time – I hardly know anything about the other tribes. I barely remember anyone apart from the celebrities.
Mulderism – Like you say, Imagine how few people you’d feel like you knew if not for Jeff Kent, Blair Warner, Skupin and Penner. It’s an argument for keeping the returning players coming. They let the editors use a certain shorthand…
-Daniel
In your “The Vote” paragraph, Angie wrote down Russell’s name, not Malcolm in the Middle’s.
Was this the first time in 3 episodes that we heard Artis speak? I barely even know the rest of the people on the series. Like when Pete talked to Abi, I’m like “Wait, who’s Pete and where did he come from?”
MGrabois – Fixed! Thanks…
And Artis was involved in some conversations about Injury-Prone Mike in the premiere, but I don’t think he’s had a “confessional” segment before tonight…
Pete, on the other hand, has been in each episode. He’s got himself pretty well positioned for at least a while, I think…
-Daniel
I like you, question why Pete would try to tempt fate and try to work with Abi.
Considering he’s fully aware that Abi/RC came to him to make an alliance of 3, those 2 were clearly together.
Then for after what (9 days?) pass Abi already distrusts RC, only based on paranoia since they haven’t even been to a tribal.
For someone who’s apparently sitting back and running surveillance, he seems like he’s not as smart as he thinks he is, and hubris never works well in the game.
Jobin, Perhaps the paranoia has been made worse by the fact they have not gone to tribal. If they were to go tribal perhaps that stress would have cemented their bond. Time and success, however, seem to have allowed paranoia to seep in and destroy their bonds with no opportunity to prove or disprove it.
BBQ,
I would have figured, just like RC had thought, that sharing the idol clue would have cemented the bond.
But Abi was already flipping out last week (6 days in?), that RC was talking with Mike.
If the simple act of having a conversation with someone else (who’s in their alliance too!), is going to cause Abi to distrust you, then I really don’t see how you can have a solid 2-person alliance with them.
RC clearly needs to realize that Abi is making a move against her, and do something to conteract that.
I also doubt that Pete has Blair Warner in his pocket as he suspects. I think Mike could easily sway her over to his side, since he was clearly friendiest to her when she was especially feeling shunned by the rest of the tribe in the early days.
Good points, I’m not trying to defend Abi as I think she’s a bit of a wild one, but I just think that time has been a detriment in establishing their relationship. With no real target (other than the obvious Blair? Is that her show name or real name?) to focus her energy she is sitting around getting more and more paranoid. She’s probably just crazy and this rift would have come up sooner or later, I just believe not having to focus on someone else has caused Abi to start freaking out sooner.
One would think that sharing the HI clue would have helped cement that bond, but who knows how it is being spun in someone’s mind. ‘Of course she has to share it with me, I was right there, that doesn’t prove she trusts me!’
Good pt about Blair and Mike. I really like Mike and RC and hope they can manage something. You remember how people treat you when they don’t need you rather when they do.
Blair’s her facts of life name.
I guess I just am also going off of the producers usual sterotypical casting, ie Brazilian female = hot headed female prone to arguments, etc.
With the HI clue, I can see how Abi would see that as the history of the clue finding.
I’m sure as you point out that Abi sees it that RC had no choice but to show the clue, and RC sees it as she could have figured out a way (just come back to the bag of rice later) to get the clue out when no one was around.
But even if you say RC built up zero credit towards their bond with the HI clue, she still really hasn’t done anything to think that RC isn’t being genuine about her alliance with Abi.
Well, one week sure changed things for the yellow and red teams. RC went from being in good position to now being second out of her tribe, possibly. And now Jeff Kent might be taking his bum knee to Penner, which would leave all the other reds in chaos, since Jeff is clearly the leader over there.
For some reason I think Peter will be fine, he seems to have Abi under control more than RC did. But he really should align himself with RC. Those two would go far, and he wouldn’t have to carry around Abi by his self. I think he is worrying about people he could control way to early right now, at least wait for the merge. But whenever the Merge comes it is probably going to be a fight between Peter and his alliance, vs maybe Penner/Kent, and Denise/Malcolm. That should be awesome to watch, and maybe even RC/Skupin if they can survive. This is setting up for an awesome post merge tribe.
Best bet for Russell now is to jump into an alliance with Denise and Malcolm. It should be pretty clear to him that if they don’t win till the merge he is gone. So might as well just form an alliance on top of trying to win everytime. Better to go into the merge with allies rather than no one. Plus having to stay alive and winning immunity challenges could be a bonding experience having to win every challenge from here on out(well, not lose).
Welcome to the Malcolm/Denise bandwagon Dan, it’s pretty comfortable here. Also, glad that Malcolm did what I said he would do last week and cut Angie if it was necessary. I doubt there’s already a swap next week, so they really need to win at least one challenge. Maybe if they get a lucky draw when there is a tribe swap, and both end up together, they can do some damage, ala JT/Stephen in Tocantins when they were way down in numbers at the merge since it seems like there’s a lot of dissension in the ranks, particularly with Team Skupin (Dear God that Abi is a lunatic).
Mike – I’ve liked Denise from the first episode! The only thing delaying my full bandwagon jump was my appreciation for what Angie brought to the table.
Denise and Malcolm have a Tina-Colby vibe if Tina and Colby were smarter players. I wonder, though, if when we get to any Merge if Skupin is going to recognize that vibe IMMEDIATELY. That assumes Skupin will make it to the merge without being voted out or being eaten by a shark.
-Daniel
Dan – Excellent comparison to Tina-Colby. I too am on the Denise/Malcolm fan train, so it would be great if they could take it as far as Tina/Colby did.
As far as Skupin, I think he’s going to fall into another fire or something equally debilitating before they ever get to the merge. Have we ever had a person more injury-prone?
Did he have cuts under both his eyes? He’s getting further into “horror movie victim” territory with each episode.
Props to you for pulling out Antonio Alfonseca. Don’t think that went unnoticed. Good stuff.
I was going to post this exact same thing.
Also, can we point out just how awesome RC was in the challenge? It’s not the best comparison, but it reminded me a bit of Ozzy, in that she just kept going (including 3 straight without stopping), and it was especially impressive because she was getting the deeper pieces.
I’m just happy anybody other than me was amused!!!
-Daniel
Well let me just add my Alfonseca amusement here as well.
Semicolwin – RC was crazy dominant in that challenge. I wonder why other teams didn’t do that, especially for the early pieces that were near the surface. It seemed like most of the time was spent getting out of the water via the ladder, and its not like they could dive in and get the pieces it was too far.
How can you not include the “Skupin bleeding from the face!” in your recap? I laughed my behind off when it was shown a week ago, and I actually forgot it so I laughed again this week. Great moment.
At his rate he’s going to be dead in a few weeks.
I’m really enjoying this season. As I previously said, while the Yellow Tribe is exciting, the Red Tribe reminds me of a bad season of Survivor. The Purple tribe (aka Team “Tribal Council”) however is like a déjà vu of Ulong: Malcolm and Denise are Bobby-John and Stephanie 2.0!
Did you notice that every single shot of (my fellow Brazilian compatriot) Abi (even on the opening credits) is preceeded by the image of a snake? I may be wrong but I think she is about to become one of Survivor’s most notorious villain.
I don’t think Abi is crazy: she has a closer ally in Pete and fears the bond developed between RC and Michael. Getting rid of Lisa is a bad idea because if Abi’s knee is indeed somehow injured, she could easily be the next to go.
Abi is playing a smarter game than RC: RC should have used the clue to make an alliance with Michael instead of Abi. That’s exactly what Abi did: she shared the information with Pete. Now RC not only thinks that she is part of the majoritary alliance (an alliance that does not exist), but she will never find the idol to protect herself. She basically told Abi: “Hey, look how dangerous I am: I found the Hidden Immunity clue”. If she had waited to tell someone about it, she would realize that Abi doesn’t like her.
I may be mistaken, but didn’t Abi make a comment about being lucky that she saw her find the clue? If that is right, then she didn’t really have a choice but to share it with her.
Sauloccl and SemiColwin – The original edit gave no implication that Abi saw RC find the clue (which could have easily been included in the cut), but then Abi indicated she did. As I’m continuing to go with the theory that Abi is, at the very least, impressively paranoid (if not nuts), I have no idea who or what to believe there…
I think that, at the very least, Abi has pointlessly alienated RC on multiple occasions, but there are obviously lots of things we’re not being shown simply because we’re spending SO MUCH time with Team Russell. Abi’s like, “I’ve hurt my knee twice” and we’re like… Twice? We didn’t see you hurt your knee once!
So any version of Abi we’re seeing is even more a function of the edit than it usually would be…
-Daniel
I remember the editing being really weird surrounding RC finding the clue. Abi seemed to indicate that she saw RC find the clue, giving RC no choice. But then RC’s confessional made it sound like RC chose to share the clue with Abi. So one of them is either lying or delusional.
If Abi was playing a smarter game that RC, than she wouldn’t openly fight with RC. All Abi is doing is throwing up red flags (HUGE ones) to RC, that RC can’t trust Abi.
Abi/Pete’s plan is still VERY flawed and I see it as pretty short-sighted.
If they target Mike, they are going to have to do it be betraying RC (who was in original RC/Abi/Pete alliance), since she would want to keep Mike.
Why does Abi/Pete think RC is going to want to be alligned with them going forward in that case?
Then its all going to come down to Blair Warner, who is on the outside so is up for any deal to keep herself safe for another week, and Artis who we have no idea where in the tribe and with others he stands.
Abi/Pete could easily be on the other end of numbers game with RC/Artis/Blair Warner on the other side.
The brilliant play by Pete would be to blindside Abi. Blair Warner/Pete and RC/Mike form a new 4 person alliance, which allows Pete to ally with someone who’s stable (BW). If he pulls that off, he could potentially also net himself the immunity idol, since burying it in the woods, i’m not sure who exactly has ownership of it.
I don’t know that burying it in the woods is such a great idea. What if RC digs it up without realizing where it came from originally? Does she get to keep it? Are you allowed to “steal” an HII?
Dezbot,
Competely agree. Nor was yelling “I found it, I found it!” no matter how far away she thought the others were clamming.
I think they have rules, that you can’t go into someone’s bag and steal an immunity idol, but anything else has to be seemingly fare game right?
Daniel,
Do you have any idea how the immunity ownership works?
Could Pete just move it, and take it for himself, even though he knows Abi found it?
I’m curious to understand what really happened with the HII discovery. My guess is that Abi really saw RC when the clue was found. Abi thinks that’s the only reason why she was given the clue, while RC didn’t want to keep it secret. Abi is paranoid,
I agree. Mike and RC are two of the strongest players of the tribe, but let’s think numbers for a minute:
Lisa likes Michael but Pete didn’t offer her a friendship, he offered an alliance (alliance > “I know you were a TV star”). I’m pretty sure that Pete is not going to blindside Abi. And the other one, Artis (is that his name?), he wants to eliminate Michael. The “I found it, I found it” scream was dumb, but I’m still really worried for Michael and RC.
I think you can look at each other’s bags but you can’t steal it. Lost in the jungle, however, I believe it’s fair game.
Angie’s problem with the first part of the immunity challenge was clearly due to her flotation devices keeping her too close to the surface. Poor little Cookies!
Seriously, though, how does “I can’t do it!” translate to “I never quit”? She’s not the brightest bulb, bless her heart. Liked how Malcolm said all those nice things so he can still have a chance with her after the game, though. I really hope he and Denise make it far into the game.
Also, there’s an Artis? And a Dawson? I think Probst is just making those people up…
To quote Lloyd Christmas after dropping off Mary at the Airport, “goodbye my love!”
I agree with Daniel about keeping Russell, I was a big fan of Angie, but I don’t think you could reasonably keep her over Russell. He can’t dive, he can still run, wrassle, and use his “ox” like strength. Still I would have liked more time with Angie this season. :(
The most alarming development is what is going on at Mikes camp. The Brazilian seems crazy and a huge liability. And getting rid of Mike and RC, they seem like the two best players on the team. I don’t know. And the Computer Engineer (I don’t know his name) is upset at Mike for breaking the goggles? Seems dumb.
I’m sure Barry Bonds got a lot of those 4-finger handshakes from Jeff Kent.
I think the Brazilian is signing her own death warrant and will be gone at the first available opportunity. She won’t even use her idol.
Abi (the Brazilian) is completely nuts! Her paranoia is already eating her alive,and if she doesn’t get ahold of herself she’ll flip out on everyone, like she flipped out on RC, and reveal just how unstable she is ! I hope she does, and in turn is voted off because I do not like her at all. I thought RC jumped the gun in sharing the clue with her, but I was confused as to whether Abi had actually seen RC find it, or not. Either way, Abi has been rude, impatient, and irrational from the start. I think she has realized that RC is friendly and well liked, and that RC is awesome at physical challenges, and pretty smart as well, and Abi is extremely jealous. She’s clearly jealous of RC and Mike’s friendship – probably because Mike didn’t chose her over RC to buddy up with. Abi uses injuries we’ve never even seen to excuse herself from competing and seems to dislike other women – judging from her treatment of RC and dismissal of Lisa. I did notice that the editors show a shot if a snake prior to all Abi scenes, so I’m hopeful that she’ll do herself in with her complaints and backstabbing this early in the game. She’s not much of a competitor in challenges, and she is sneaky, but not very smart – especially when she ran around camp screaming “I found it!” Needless to say, I like Mike and RC, but hope Abi leaves soon. Of course,she’s already stirring up drama,so she’ll probably make it to the bitter end !
Is anyone else bothered by the combined reward/immunity challenges that have become the norm the last number of seasons?
I like the challenges because they are usually pretty creative and fun to watch. I don’t know if they are trying to have more tribe time by cutting a challenge every episode.
i think that if Russell’s tribe had won a separate reward challenge that they may have done better in the immunity challenge. As it was they nearly caught up at the puzzle stage.
I am actually glad they are just doing one challenge. With three tribes, there are people that the viewer still doesn’t see (Katie? Carter? Dawson? Artis?) If they had another challenge, we would probably lose another 2 or 3 characters.
I miss the separate challenges. I’d rather have two tribes instead of three so there’s more time for the challenges. Rewards are pretty important in shaking up alliances, which leads to more drama and fun for us!