Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘A Mystery Package’

Pre-credit sequence. Murlonio arrives back at camp after last week’s Tribal Council, which was so eventful that I only remember the lectures on race relations and I’d completely forgotten that Julie was sent to Redemption Island. Steve approaches Phillip and extends a really insincere olive branch. Steve doesn’t apologize, but he also says Phillip doesn’t need to apologize either. That, by the way, is almost identical to the way Segregation ended in the South. “I felt it was a little self-serving,” Phillip says, figuring that Steve will be targeted next. For his part, Steve is disappointed that he had to reach out to Phillip and not the other way around. “I’m just gonna keep plugging away,” Steve says, hoping that Boston Rob may decide to cut Phillip loose next. Yeah. No. “Phillip’s not going anywhere. Phillip’s under my protection. As long as he keeps up his stupid antics, he’ll be coming with me all the way to the Finals,” Rob says.
Did you order the Code Fuchsia? We’re up to Day 28. Steve and Ralph are the Last of the Zapateras. Steve, so faux-consiliatory the night before is wondering where, exactly, “numbnuts” is. He’s referring to Phillip, who has gone on a quest for his shorts, hidden by Julie before her departure. He’s had a vision, courtesy of his great-great grandfather, a full-blood Cherokee — You might remember him from such visions as “The Feather” — and he’s in search of shorts. Eureka! Under the second rock, Phillip finds his shorts! Oh come on. That’s impressive. You know you’re impressed. Phillip is giddy, rambling, “Here’s to you, Julie. Don’t mess with the undercover specialist, because he makes his living uncovering truth. And most people, like you, can’t stand the truth. What did Jack Nicholson say to Tom Cruise? Son, you can’t stand the truth! You can’t take the truth!” Well, that’s 0-2. But still, he did find the shorts. “Phillip, he’s a different breed,” Steve says. Now, see, again… I’m not saying Steve’s racist. But maybe you don’t call the black guy a different breed, Steve? Just to protect yourself? Phillip can’t wait to see the look on Julie’s face at the Duel when he comes in with his crotch wholly swathed.
You can’t spell “Redemption Island” without “Redemption.” Over on Redemption Island, Julie is celebrating her best night’s sleep since entering the game. Matt? Not-so-well-rested. Mike has noticed that Matt’s spirits are in a downward spiral. “You can tell he’s kinda at his breaking point,” Mike says, hoping that that might impact Matt’s challenge performance. “I’m out here wasting away. I’m missing my family. I can only feel them when I really really try,” Matt says, sniffling. “God has me here for a reason,” Matt continues to insist. Matt doesn’t quite see God’s purpose yet, but he’s got faith still. “God’s literally been carrying me for the past four days,” says Matt, who describes himself as “so over this game.”
God enjoys “Survivor Shuffleboard.” Matt has spent 21 days on Redemption Island, a fact that Jeff Probst points out to him before the Duel. This morning, Matt is at peace. “It sounds to me like you’re ready to go home,” Probst observes and Matt agrees. The Duel task is “Survivor” Shuffleboard. The goal is to land all three pucks in the end zone, with Mike drawing first blood, scoring on his first two pucks. Adorable Andrea tries making encouraging faces in Matt’s direction, but just as she forsake him, Matt has forsaken her. Soon, Matt and Mike both have two pucks in their end zones. And Matt becomes the first player saved. “God is not done talking to Matt,” gushes an oddly evangelical Probst. Matt grins. Boston Rob glowers. Matt is joined by Mike, who survives his second straight duel. Julie is heading home. Probst compares Matt to Jesus, who fasted for 40 days. Jesus did not, if memory serves, win a million dollar prize. Julie goes into a teary speech about her house in foreclosure and how she came into “Survivor” for the money, but now her life has been changed. She vows to go home, find a church and become involved. “Peanut butter and oatmeal,” Julie yells as she departs. Adorable Andrea knows that what with all the God, there’s no room in Matt’s heart for her.
It’s not you, it’s him. But maybe it’s you. Andrea returns to camp needing girl-talk. She’s just gone through one of the strangest breakups imaginable and she needs to be told it wasn’t her fault. “We all put him there, you know…” says Marriage Counselor Rob. Andrea doesn’t feel guilty on a game level, but she has human-level qualms. Eventually people will learn not to express your pesky mortal foibles around Boston Rob. The Robfather and Grant go out for a walk and they agree that Andrea is too good at challenges and has too many friends and may need to be voted out soon. Grant is actually the ringleader in this brutal twist, even suggesting that Andrea should maybe go out before Steve and Ralph. Grant says the Immunity Challenge could make the decision for him.
It’s big, it’s heavy, it’s wood. And with that? Immunity Challenge! It’s an old fashioned one-on-one Log Roll. They’re also playing for Reward, specifically a gigantic chocolate cake and some milk. In an intriguing First Round match, Grant knocks Boston Rob out. “I love you, Rob,” Grant says. But when will Rob realize Grant is a threat? In a war of cuteness, Ashley knocks Andrea out. In a Zapatera battle, Ralph tops Steve. And in the last First Rounder, Phillip beats Natalie. In the Second Round, Grant outlasts Ashley, while Ralph beats Phillip. Will a Zapatera actually win Immunity? No. Ralph dictates the tempo, but Grant is victorious. Rob smiles, but should he be smiling? Temporarily? Yes. Grant chooses Rob to share his cake with him. Probst lets Grant pick a second cake-eating buddy and he selects Andrea, which is interesting and probably smart strategy, though Natalie gets very pouty. Probst tosses a mystery bundle to the rest of the Tribe and tells the winners that they have two minutes to stuff their faces with cake. “Just eat it like a pig,” yells Phillip. It’s a little gross, but also very funny, especially the closing shot of Andrea with her face smeared with frosting. Alas, there’s no place for the phrase “chocolate cake bukkake” in a family recap. No place at all.
It’s not paranoia if there’s a twist coming. We return to camp and I’m examining Andrea’s belly to see if you can see the outline of a hunk of chocolate cake, like a python after it gulps down a mouse. Everybody else is wondering about their mystery package, which can’t be opened until Tribal Council. They surmise that the package feels like it may be a deck of cards. The Zapateras have some hope, but not much. Ralph is becoming more unintelligible with every passing day and he thinks he’s doomed. Steve isn’t ready to quit, but he’s getting weaker and weaker. Because Steve has nothing left, Rob wants to keep him around and decides that Ralph is out. But if there’s anything Rob hates, it’s twists. Rob decides that it’s important to have other contingencies in place, just in case wackiness ensues, which causes him to approach Ashley and Natalie. He tells them that if two people have to be voted out, Andrea is Target No. 2. And, what, you expect disagreement? “Rob’s very smart,” Ashley says. As a last-ditch, Steve goes to Ashley and Natalie and says that they could join the Zapateras in voting Rob out, turn the game upside down. They promise to consider it. “That would work, if we actually wanted Andrea in on it. But we don’t,” Ashley explains and then rushes off to tell Rob about Steve’s plot. Uh-oh. Rob doesn’t like signs of spirit.
Tribal Council. The Jury enters. David has been eating well. Boston Rob agrees with Probst that either Steve or Ralph is out next, barring a twist. Probst tries to complicate things by asking Andrea about the inevitable erosion of her alliance, but Andrea says they’re all rock-steady. Ralph predicts he’s going out and Steve agrees. But Grant and Phillip don’t think Steve is as feeble as he’s playing. With his last speech, Steve reminds everybody that Boston Rob’s broken promises in seasons past, specifically to Lex. “It’s now or never to do something large,” Steve says. Probst, ever Boston Rob’s best press agent, reminds everybody that Rob didn’t betray Amber that season and, “he hasn’t betrayed her since.” Rob agrees that he’s still got that alliance to this day.
The Vote. Steve loudly whispers “Let’s do it!” Ralph is so determined to vote Rob out that he even spells his name correctly. Nobody — that meaning Rob — plays an Immunity Idol. Probst reads the votes: Rob. Rob. Ralph. Ralph. Ralph. Ralph. Ralph. So that’s it for Ralph. He starts to walk off, but Prost stops him. TWIST? No. Ralph just forgot his torch. Bye. TWIST! Steve unwraps a deck of cards. The top one says they’re about to compete for Immunity immediately before immediately voting out another player. Interesting.
It’s in the cards. Each player is handed a deck of cards. It’s a memory challenge. Probst will show them a group of symbols. They have to remember the order and flash them back to Probst. Through three cards, everybody is even, but Natalie and Phillip go out on Card 4. Grant and Andrea go out on Card 5. On the sixth card, Rob wins Immunity and the ability to steer the next vote. They all nod at each other, but what does the nodding mean?
The Vote II. Adorable Andrea writes Steve’s name and adorably cheers “Ometepe!” But is she about to look really, really foolish? Probst tallies the votes: Grant (Steve’s vote). Steve (Andrea’s vote). Steve (It’s over). Steve. Steve. “Nowhere left to hide,” Probst warns the six remaining castaways.
Bottom Line. Boston Rob’s Zapatera Genocide is complete. And as boring as it sometimes was to watch — and as boring as it has made my exit interviews — it was “Survivor” domination in its purest form. But what he did was almost the easy part. He retained totalitarian control over a numbers alliance and cleared out the opposing tribe. The way he did it may have been unprecedented, but the bottom line was fairly common. It’s what comes next that’s the complicated part. Theoretically, turning on Andrea next is easy. But what comes next? The big questions that remain unanswered involve when the Redemption Island winner returns to the game and how that impacts how late Rob can play his Idol, because he has at least one game-altering reversal in his back pocket if he needs it. As for the rest of the episode? Steve issued his own death warrant and didn’t even know that through complacency, he could have lived to fight another day. Oh well. Matt’s ongoing Redemption Island domination? Eerie. And disturbing. By the end of this season, he could definitely charter a plane to Guyana and start his own cult. It’s time to make the challenges a bit harder, I think. Shuffleboard was a weak task practically designed to coddle Matt.
At least we can finally move on to something a little more captivating. Steve was like a poor man’s version of Dan from last season at challenges. He just couldn’t do anything.
If I’m Rob, I am getting rid of Grant next. He is going to be popular with the vote because of his physical dominance, and I want as many cracks as possible of him getting knocked out at Redemption island.
If he gets eliminated you just know that Matt is going to say that the fact he made Julie start going to church again was why God sent him there.
I can’t see a good reason to take out Andrea just yet. Grant is an immunity threat, and he has to go out soon, so Rob should target him as soon as possible. After that, he has to split up Ashley and Natalie, as they’re not going to vote for each other. Andrea will be easier to take out at four than any of the other core alliance members.
The problem with bringing Phillip to the end is that Phillip can’t be told what’s going on, as he’d just tell and mess up the plan. I think it’s probably more likely that Rob will end up using the HII to save Phillip than to save himself – but that will show his hand, so he has to make sure there’s no possible alliance against him after that.
I really hope they bring back Matt or whoever survives Redemption Island in one of the next two episodes.
I’m wondering if it’s worth it to bring Phillip to the end. Nobody will vote for Phillip, but maybe the jury will vote for anybody who’s not Phillip or Rob, even Ashley or Natalie. On the other hand, if you bring both Ashley and Natalie, there’s not really any selling-point for either of them, as they’ve been pretty much indistinguishable from each other. As an added point, they’re much easier to control and guarantee Rob numbers all the way to the end – something the Phillip-strategy doesn’t.
Actually, this performance has been done twice before:
Rob himself did it in All Stars, with the Steve of that season (Shii Ann) winning immunity at 7, causing him to boot Alicia a round early. And then the Tom/Ian/Katie/Gregg/Jenn fivesome did it with Caryn along for six. And then had a fantastic episode (the second best ever, I think) when they turned on each other and Tom/Ian/Caryn carried the day.
I disagree with the notion that Grant should be eliminated soon. If Rob gets rid of Grant now, Grant will rock Redemption Island and come back with a vengeance. If I was Rob, I’d take out Grant as soon as Redemption Island is over.
I thought about that, but if Redemption Island isn’t over until, say, top 4, there’s a very real opportunity that Grant could go on an Immunity run all the way to the final three.
Also, with three competitors on RI, especially Matt, Mike, and Ralph, even someone as strong as Grant would be more likely to be eliminated than to survive. Obviously, he could survive and come back looking for revenge (and then I’d probably root for him), but it seems more risky for Rob to wait than to pull the trigger.
Even if he came back, it would probably be easy to get people to see how big a threat he is and vote him out again, meaning he’d need an Immunity run after all.
Rob can’t get rid of Grant for one very important reason, it would make everyone in his alliance distrust him. No, the moves he can make that will keep his current loyalty is Andrea first, then Ashley. Natalie has proven to be very loyal to Rob so I think he will keep her around. Though, the fact that she has stayed under the radar means she could win the whole thing. Still, Matt will eventually return to the game and that will make him the most dangerous person in the game. So Rob needs Grant around to help him beat Matt.
“Everyone” in this scenario is Ashley and Natalie. Andrea knows she’s at the bottom and Phillip knows he’s at the top. But with a HII, Rob should be able to take out Ashley, even if she and Natalie give in to their temptation to try and vote out Phillip.
This doesn’t take into account Redemption Island, but my guess is that whoever survives that will be voted off immediately unless they win immunity. But it seems too big a gamble to keep Grant around to win immunity ahead of Matt.
Also, we should note that the contestants don’t have the benefit of seeing the edit the producers are giving Matt. Obviously he has tremendous staying power, but still the odds are against him eliminating Mike, Ralph, and Grant to get back in the game at this point.
Your scenario of Andrea, Ashley, Matt leaves Grant one Immunity Challenge from the million dollars. That seems awfully risky from Rob’s perspective.
Leaving B’Rob in means you are living on borrowed time – unless your name is Phillip.
A bold, game-changing move would be for the others to blind-side B’Rob and keep Phillip in the dark. If they got rid of him then it’s anybody’s game. They just need to hope he doesn’t win on RI.
Here’s the question I can’t answer: if Rob doesn’t win final immunity — and assuming he can’t play his HII that late — which Zapatera in his or her right mind is going to bring him into the final Tribal Council? That’s the part I haven’t figured out. Is it just assuming that “loyalty” is going to matter?
Adam – “Loyalty” or a conviction that, as a commenter below says, nobody will give Rob the million because they assume he’s rich…
-Daniel
What you noted below is exactly right: the other five could each have perfectly rehearsed strategies as to how to get rid of or otherwise defeat Rob, but it’s not being shown to us.
The other problem: there have been no challenges, whether reward or immunity, which forced members of the tribe to make choices and go against each other. No “break the plates,” no real “who gets to go away with you to the pig sacrifice”? So Rob could keep perfectly silent as to who he’s favoring.
When is Rob’s alliance going to wake up and realize he is running the show, Grant should have done a back stab 3 tribals ago to get rid of Rob
AngryPanda – I don’t think the alliance is *unaware* Rob is running the show. For now, they just don’t care. And there are two possibilities:
1) They really ARE just that excited to be playing with Boston Rob and they don’t care about winning for themselves, because winning for Rob would be a great honor.
2) The producers liked the “Boston Rob Dominates” arc and didn’t want to spoil it by showing whatever scheming was happening behind his back and they’ve been saving it for the mother for all blindsides, but in that case it’s all editing and somebody like Natalie has been plotting Rob’s ouster for weeks…
We’ll see…
-Daniel
It seems to me that the winner will be decided before the live event at the end. I assume that Rob and Phil are going to the end. Whoever else goes will be the winner.
Nobody will vote for Rob to win a million bucks because he already has a bunch of money. Nobody will vote for Phil because everybody hates Phil.
The only way around this is for Rob and Phil to take somebody who really hasn’t done anything and then to play the coattails card.
Even then, Rob would be relying on them giving the rich guy the million. Of course, Phil might be able to win in that scenario if he could convince everybody in the final jury that everything has been an act and that he’s really a great player.
Otherwise, the third person in wins a million.
I agree.
If Steve had been sincere in his words to Philip after Tribal, heâ€™d have said them away from the rest of the tribe or even away from any cameras.
Matt may be over this game but I am over him insisting that God put him in this game. Get over yourself, Matty.
I love Mattâ€™s competitive fire. Even though he is practically checked out of the game, when he is in a challenge his competitive nature kicks in. I admire that.
Canâ€™t wait to hear Julieâ€™s hypocritical, self-serving performance at the final tribal council. So glad sheâ€™s out.
Rob may agree with Grant that Andrea needs to be voted out soon, but what do you want to bet that Rob sees Grant as a bigger threat? Grant and Mike both on RI would offer the best chance of getting Matt out of the game permanently. Nobody wants Matt back in because it would seem that he would dominate any final voting.
Kudos to Ralph, big kudos, for correctly spelling Robâ€™s name. I wonder if Ralph could spell cat if we spotted him the C and the A?
Because there will be a third finalist, I think it will be difficult for Rob to convince Julie, Steve, and Ralph to vote for him. No way Matt votes for Rob. I don’t think he can count on Andrea’s vote. David might vote for Rob if he felt Rob played the best game. Same for Mike, but I think Mike would lean more toward the thinking of the other Zaps and make an anti-Rob vote. I’m not sure Rob can win no matter what the finalist combination turns out to be. Maybe if he has Philip and Ralph with him?
A “Log” reference! Thank you, Dan. We must keep the brilliance of Ren & Stimpy alive whenever we can.
The twist would have been amazing if the person with the next hightest votes would leave. ROB That would have changed the game from total boredom