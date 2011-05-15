Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ Finale – The winner is…

There wasn’t a pre-credit sequence tonight, of course. Instead, we got a seven-minute recap of the season dedicated nearly 100 percent to either Rob’s dominance or Matt’s alliance with God. Which of those narratives would dominate Sunday’s (May 15) finale?
Click through…
There’s no need to fear! Underdog is here. It’s Day 35 and Grant arrives at Redemption Island. Grant says he’s “A-OK,” regardless of who betrayed him. “You’re the one I least wanted to come,” admits Andrea, who knows that the next Duel is going to be tough. But she’s prepared to be an Under-Underdog. “Throw it at me,” she says.
Bad Bromance. Murlonio returns to camp and although Phillip is jovial, Boston Rob is bummed. “I’m sure he’s not happy right now, but what’s done is done,” Rob mumbles. Rob misses his boy. “I got a heart in there somewhere,” Rob admits. Rob is confused by the strategy of what will have to be done to the person coming back from Redemption Island, but he knows that if he gets the chance, Ashley has to go.
No diggity. “I feel so great right now,” says Matt, celebrating his 29th day on Redemption Island. He’s moved into a zone of peace with this “special place” he’s been residing. Tree-Mail tells them that their final Duel is approaching. It promises that “digging deep” will be required. Mike has now spent two weeks out on Redemption Island, which he calls “a life-changing experience,” referring to it as Purgatory. They gather around the fire and pray with Matt. “Two blindsides, seven days in the actual game of ‘Survivor,’ 11 Duels,” Matt lists. What a very strange game of “Survivor” Matt has had.
Where’s your Messiah now? [This section title is only meant as an Edward G. Robinson/Chief Wiggum reference, not as a way of questioning the amount that any religion’s messianic figure happens to be invested in reality TV.] The final Duel involves a teeter-totter. On one end? A vase. On the other end? The competitor’s foot. If the vase falls, you go home. And *this* is the challenge that’s culminating the Redemption Island gambit? Seriously, “Survivor”? We may need to have a conversation about this. Yes, this is clearly a tough challenge in its own weird way, but I wanted something bigger. After 40 minutes, everybody is clutching their legs, but nobody has gone out yet. Grant wobbles and out goes Grant. That’s a little sad. Of the people on Redemption Island, Grant was the one I could have tolerated winning the million. WOW! Matt wobbles. His vase crashes. After 29 days on Redemption Island. That’s it. Wow. You know a moment like this was always potentially around the corner, but when it happens… It’s down to Mike and Andrea, both experiencing some twitching. Mike goes out. And Andrea’s going to re-enter the game next. “Hell of a job, Matty,” Boston Rob says, magnanimously. Grant burns his buff first and says that there were gifts to this experience. Matt burns his buff and earns a round of applause from everybody. “God was with me every step of the way and I think His will was ultimately done,” Matt says. “It wasn’t meant to be and that’s alright,” Mike says. Andrea’s back in the game and says she needs to prove herself. Boston Rob says he still thinks of Ashley as a bigger threat than Andrea. For me, Andrea and Ashley are equal threats, because I plan on transposing/confusing their names at least five times throughout the rest of this recap.
Can the puppets become the puppet-masters? “It was awkward coming back to camp,” admits Adorable Andrea. “They’re not necessarily happy to see me,” she admits. Andrea instantly begins her strategizing, approaching Natalie and Ashley, saying that they’re being viewed as puppets. She says that several of the people on Redemption Island told her they’d vote for Phillip over the girls. It’s a lie, but good for Andrea for telling it. Ashley thinks that with Andrea and Natalie, they can move against Phillip or even Rob. “Ashley drives me nuts, but her tactics are so amateur hour,” Rob says. He adds, “I can’t wait to vote her ass out.” This new resentment against Ashley, which started last week, is so out of proportion with what we saw for the first 34 days of this game. Weird.
Beam me up. Immunity is back up for grabs. The challenge is a race across a balance beam, collecting tiles number 1 to 100. They then have to put the tiles in order. That’s not a very hard puzzle, is it? Wait. And the numbers are in order by bag? Oh come on! I wanted the numbers to be totally randomly distributed. That might have been vaguely tough. Because it’s an obscenely simple task, everybody’s in a close bunch, other than Natalie and Phillip. Ashley, Andrea and Rob are down to their last bag. Ashley wins. It’s not very dramatic. This will complicate matters. “I’m kinda at a loss for words,” says the suddenly unbeatable Ashley. “I’m on the chopping block, but it would make so much more sense to vote out Rob,” Andrea says, calling this an opportunity for the girls to actually do something in this game. And I guess I’m seeing this an an opportunity for Rob to make some use of that Immunity Idol he’s had kicking around all season. Presumably this is the last Tribal Council it’s usable?
You’ve gotta know when to hold ’em. “I kinda wish that this challenge was tomorrow’s challenge,” Ashley says. “Sorry Andrea, you’re next,” Rob says coldly, pulling his alliance aside. Andrea smiles understandingly. Rob knows this is the last night he can use his Idol, but he’s convinced he doesn’t need to use it. Is that going to be his undoing? He goes off fishing and leaves everybody behind. Natalie and Ashley make a vow that they’ll stick together and vote Phillip out next. They exchange pinky-swears and agree that they love each other. Phillip sees the conversation and when Rob returns, he reports back that something is brewing. “There are really weird things happening,” says Andrea, who’s sitting directly across from Rob and Phillip as their discussion progresses. The men go off to the woods and Andrea comes over to make one last stab at Girl-Power, saying that going against Rob in the Finals wouldn’t be good. “We have three votes,” Adorable Andrea explains. Lemme think… Yup. Her math appears to be sound. Rob isn’t even slightly fazed by what he’s heard. “I can still dictate this vote. I don’t even need the Idol, as long as I have Natalie,” he says, adding that he’d like to keep the Idol as a souvenir. “What can I say? I like to gamble. I’m sick! I’m so sick!”
Tribal Council No. 1. Grant’s beard is gone. Matt’s hair is well-conditioned. Rob tells Jeff Probst that paranoia is running high. Ashley notes that Rob has had a Target on him from Day One and Andrea agrees that the three women would be wise to bond together and do something strategic. Andrea says this is their only chance to show the Jury they know what they’re doing. Then Natalie acknowledges that Rob is a threat. Seriously, if Rob doesn’t play the Idol, I’m going to beat him up.
Vote No. 1. Andrea writes Rob’s name down. That’s all we see. Probst goes to tally the votes, but first he offers them the chance to play an Idol. “You know what? My mother always told me better to be safe than sorry,” Rob says and plays the Idol nobody knew he had. Andrea’s eyes go back into her head. The votes: Rob. Andrea (with a heart). Andrea. Andrea. Andrea’s done. The girls stuck with Rob. And that’s what the Redemption Island twist earned us this season. Let’s not do that one again, eh “Survivor” producers? “The girls could have done something,” Andrea says, adding that she wouldn’t change her experience for the world.
Final Four deja vu. We’re back down to the Final Four. Again. That means that the first hour of tonight’s “Survivor” amounted to nothing. Phillip says that he suspected Rob of having an Idol all along. Yup. Sure you did, Phillip. Meanwhile, the girls are all happy and huggy. Ashley’s pissed off that Andrea tried throwing her under the bus. As Phillip goes to get water, Rob tells Ashley and Natalie that they’re going to the Finals together. But Rob also knows that if he doesn’t win the last Immunity Challenge, he may be doomed.
Maybe I’m A-mazed. Immunity, as we say, is back up for grabs. It’s the challenge where you race through a maze to collect four puzzle pieces and then to solve said puzzle. It seems like there needs to be one more twist, right? Blindfolding? Nope. Oh, poor Natalie. So easily confused. In an interesting strategy, Ashley basically decides to follow Rob around the maze. Rob gets his fourth piece first, with Ashley close behind, as Natalie is basically running around in tiny circles. Poor Natalie. Rob and Ashley are basically tied as the puzzle-making begins. Rob’s supposed to be the puzzle master. Surely he’ll come through when it counts, right? Rob proposes to Ashley that they work together, but she isn’t sharing. “Only You Are Safe.” Rob wins! Finally poor Natalie, who got only one puzzle piece, gets to cry and hug people. Rob is also in tears. This is pretty much the best scenario Rob ever could have hoped for or dreamed of. Barring a blunder of epic proportions, he should actually win this thing. “It’s cuz of her. Whatever happens now, I’m OK. Even if I don’t win. Which is ironic, because the only reason I ever wanted to come back to play again is to win,” Rob cries, saluting Amber.
The five-percent solution. More hugs. Rob’s taking Natalie to the Finals, but he has to make both Ashley and Phillip think they’re coming with him. Ashley’s confident, but she admits there’s five-percent where you never know. Natalie’s already looking forward to spending the next day with Rob and Ashley, Phillip-free. As the girls cuddle, Rob is having doubts, particularly about Ashley’s ties with the former Zapateras. Decision made! “It’s Ashley,” Rob says, walking over Natalie. He doesn’t ask. He tells. “It’s part of the game that sucks, Natalie,” Rob tells her. “But why?” Natalie says, sticking out her lower lip. “I didn’t come out here to make friends and I came out here and I did,” a very sad Natalie says. But when Ashley approaches Natalie, Natalie keeps the faith and doesn’t reveal Rob’s plot. But Natalie’s last words are telling: “I would rather lose this game than lose a friend in Ashley.”
Tribal Council No. 2. “It was a definite bummer, obviously,” Ashley says of how close she came in the final Immunity. “Ultimately you want to sit with the people you think you can beat in the end,” Rob says. “I’ve been to this point before and it didn’t work out.” Natalie is confident that she’s been with Rob from the beginning. Phillip touts his status as The Specialist and notes that he hasn’t won a challenge all season. Ashley says she hasn’t betrayed Rob all season and that she has a better chance to win than Natalie or Phillip.
The Vote, No. 2. Phillip, admiring Ashley’s ability to stay in bed each day, writes her name down. “I can’t believe it’s taken 38 days to finally write your name down,” Ashley says, writing “Phillip.” Time to tally the votes: Ashley. Phillip. Ashley. [Ashley’s smile vanishes.] Ashley (with a heart). Poor Natalie. Ashley blows Natalie a kiss. Natalie mouths, “I love you.” Alas, there’s no final kiss between them. “I honestly didn’t know I was going home,” Ashley says, but insists she’s proud of how she played the game. This was the right move for Rob. He can’t lose, can he? Who amongst the Zapateras is going to vote for Phillip? Nobody. So that means that Steve, Julie, Mike and Ralph are going to have to look the camera in the eye and say, “Natalie deserves the million dollars.” And that assumes Natalie is going to be able to find her way to the Final Tribal Council.
Talkin’ ’bout Natalie’s G-g-generation. Day 39. Can you believe we made it? Phillip is celebrating the fulfillment of his great-great grandfather’s vision. “I learned that it’s OK to tell the world that I have a relationship with somebody who’s been dead since 1870. It’s OK!” Natalie is celebrating being really cute and malleable. “I stand for my generation,” Natalie says proudly. Breakfast! Rob has played 117 days of “Survivor” over the past 10 years. Rob regrets apologizing last time. “I should have stood up and said ‘Hey, kiss my ass,'” Rob advises Natalie. It’s time to set Phillip’s tighty-pinkies on fire, “I want to say that I was never proud to wear plum-colored underwear.” It’s amazing that demons don’t come screaming out of the smoldering undergarments. Wait. No Rites of Passage? The hell you say! How am I suppose to remember Francesqua? And several people whose names start with “K”?
Final Tribal Council – Opening statements. I can’t tell if that’s real lightning in the background or “Survivor” theater, but it works. Natalie’s up first. She’s so cute. “My strength in this game was my social skills,” Natalie says, basically saying her strength was being a barnacle on Rob’s undercarriage. “I would be the youngest female ‘Survivor’ winner,” she adds. Phillip’s up next. Phillip says that he revamped his whole strategy when Boston Rob arrived and that he wouldn’t be sitting there without Boston Rob. He also takes credit for implementing the strategy of Stealth, though he praises Boston Rob as the Mastermind. Rob admits that if he had been on Zapatera from the beginning, he might have been less likely to succeed. He lays out a basic platform of strength in challenges, hard work around camp and a slew of alliances. Rob insists that “Survivor” doesn’t define him, that it’s all about bringing something home for his wife and his child.
Final Tribal Council – Angry Jury Questions. Let the madness begins, starting with Andrea. “First of all, I’d like to start with Phillip. You are weird…” Her question? Who is the real Phillip? “You’ve had 39 days to understand who I am. If you don’t, don’t vote for me,” Phillip says. Andrea then calls Natalie “borderline creepy” in her relationship with Rob. Natalie says it was about making alliances. Andrea doesn’t say a word to Rob. Ashley says she’s going to speak and Phillip is going to listen. She’s wrong, but she praises Phillip for teaching her patience. “You sound like a little whiny child,” Phillip tells her. Ashley tears into Rob for having put him on a pedestal, saying she doesn’t know him at all. HUH?!? If you put him on a pedestal, what the heck were you putting him on a pedestal for?!? Oh, Ashley. Grant comes next and he wants to know why Rob valued his ties to Natalie more than to him. Rob says he didn’t want Grant to kick his ass. Ralph shambles up next and also brings up Natalie’s co-dependent relationship with Rob. Ralph is sad that Natalie wouldn’t talk to him. In a nice moment, Ralph expresses disappointment that Phillip didn’t wear a chicken on his head and Phillip says that he liked Ralph best of the people on his tribe. Matt asks Rob where the line is drawn after 117 days and 10 years and four season. “The line is drawn as soon as I’m back in my real life,” Rob says simply. “All the people you betrayed are having a hard time understanding who you really are,” Matt tells Rob. Julie then instructs the Finalists that none of them played a respectable game. Julie tells Natalie that she would be sad to see her daughter “be a servant to anybody the way that you were a servant to Rob.” And then Julie tells Phillip that his son should be embarrassed for him or by with him. “To hell with you,” Phillip tells Julie. “As a father, teach your daughters to grow up to be strong women and not be treated the way you treated Natalie,” Julie instructs Rob. YIKES. Mike talks about his new faith and the friendships he made in “Survivor,” but he wants to know what the Finalists learned about themselves. Natalie plays the, “I’m fresh out of high school” card. Uh-oh. It’s a good answer. She’s winning votes with that one. “I need to stop playing games,” Rob says, declaring that this will be his last day in “Survivor.” Phillip learned he can stand on his own. Or something. Steve commends Natalie for being 19 and commends Rob for 117 days. And then Steve calls Phillip “a pretty shameful, sorry man” and wishes Natalie and Rob luck. Dave flips the script. He makes a closing argument on Rob’s behalf. “He controlled all of you,” Dave tells them. Oh God. Is Dave costing Rob a million dollars? He may be. Wow. I would *not* want Dave lawyering for me in this particular circumstance.
The Final Vote: So many bitter, angry losers. Who will the smug losers vote for? “No big surprise here,” Dave says, writing Rob’s name down. Ralph votes for “Phile.” We don’t see anyone vote for Natalie, but why do I suspect that that’s because her name is going to be on most of the rest of the ballots?
The Results: Probst begins by asking Natalie if she thinks she has a shot. “Yes,” Natalie agrees. “I hope so,” Rob says, asked if he could win. Phillip says he also could win. The votes: Rob. Phillip. Rob. Rob. Rob. [OK. This is feeling right.] BOSTON ROB is the winner of “Survivor: Redemption Island.” Re races down to Amber and his two daughters. Awwwww.
Bottom Line: Not much to say here, other than “WHEW.” This was, start to finish, one of the most dominant winning performances in the game’s history, made all the more impressive by the size of the target on Rob’s chest coming in. Did he get lucky with the tribe he was assigned to? Sure. But do you really think he couldn’t have taken Dave, Stephanie and Krista and crafted a winning alliance around that? He certainly could have come close. Regardless, all you can do is make the most with the cards you’re dealt and Rob didn’t just make the most, he ran the table without being in real jeopardy for a single second. Think about that, given the reputation he came in with. And good on the jury for recognizing that Rob’s game was physical, mental and strategic. Was it a cult? Sure. Could a player without Rob’s iconographic status in this game have enacted this strategy? Of course not. Still, all respect to Boston Rob, who was the only deserving winner for this season. There’s something a tiny bit anticlimactic to this level of wire-to-wire domination, but I prefer “slightly anticlimactic” to “embarrassing abomination.”
Bottom Line, Part II: Never again with Redemption Island. Please? Never. Again. [Post-Script: Redemption Island will be back next season. Sigh. Because it was such a big success. And two former losers will return for another shot. If one of them is Amanda Kimmel, I’m OK with this. Otherwise? Hell’s no.]
What’d you think of the “Survivor” results? And what’d you think of the “Survivor” season as a whole?
There’s not much to say, other than, “It’s nice when the right person wins.”
Amen to that, and I especially enjoyed it because it tends to invalidate Russell’s nonsensical ‘the game is flawed’ arguments, since even with a final 3, Rob played a strategic and somewhat villainous game, and yet completely blew out the jury votes 8-1. It shows that someone that plays the game in a cold, calculating fashion can definitely win the game if they don’t bully and belittle their competition and generally act like an asshole throughout the whole game such that people just can’t bring themselves to vote for you.
Thanks for another season of reviews and exit interviews (you get to do 8 this week!) The season got off to a promising start, but really lagged from the time Russell got voted out till the time Matt got blindsided the second time.
I was disappointed they are bringing back RI next season and can only hope that they limit it till the merge like we all assumed they were doing. I didn’t mind it when they did it at the beginning of the season but post merge it was awkward and having 3/4 people in them took out almost all of the suspense.
Alas, because of the sheer number of contestants remaining, CBS opted to do five conference calls tomorrow, instead of 1-on-1 exit interviews. For 1-on-1 interviews, I’d have rearranged my entire day tomorrow, but with FOX and NBC both doing their upfronts, I’m gonna be trying to do one or two of the calls, tops… It’s a bit sad to come up short. And it’s a bit annoying that apparently next season is going to be the same…
-Daniel
I don’t like Rob that much be agree he is the only who deserves to win.
But the Redemption Island twist was more of a distraction
And congrats Daniel for not mixing Ashley’s and Andrea’s names this around ;)
All in all I like the early parts of the season but after the merge things just got boring and Redemption Island overstayed its welcome.
There was a ridiculous amount of jury bitterness this year, but I think Dave may have helped Rob out in convincing his Zapatera mates to vote for Rob, except for Ralph. The jury was so busy attacking everyone that if they had to make a choice, the logical one was to vote for Rob, which again explains why Ralph did not.
Dave’s speech was great. He is my favorite of the losers. And I laughed out-loud reading your point about Ralph.
Dave was great – a very unique perspective for a tribal council.
Phillip should have told the jury what he said to the camera a couple of weeks back, how he is playing the villain. That his strategy was to be hated so everyone would take him to the final three. If he had said that he *might* I repeat *might* have won, at least he would have showed he had a strategy other than ride Rob’s coattails.
Yeah, I was waiting for him to do that, thought that would’ve won him a few votes possibly.
Natalie is so much cuter without makeup. She should NEVER wear makeup ever again. Anyway, the best player won. I take back what I said last season… Russell isn’t the best ever. It is clearly Rob.
Almost every year I start thinking “makeup gun set to whore” when I see the female contestants in the reunion show. There is a way to have makeup look more natural, but they never seem to do it. That said, Ashley and even Andrea did not look so overdone.
Going into this last episode, I gave Rob about a 25% chance of winning the final vote. I did not count on Natalie and Philip, in their final speeches, telling the jury to vote for Rob. In that final tribal, Natalie and Philip were pathetic idiots.
Rob knew exactly what he was doing in bringing those two to the final. Wow. I’m not sure what was sadder – Natalie being tongue-tied and unable to say anything of substance, or Phillip saying that Rob was the man and then essentially saying “Screw you!” to every member of the jury (save Ralph).
Makes you wonder, if Phillip had offered kind words to every juror the way he did Ralph – you know, instead of pointing and yelling at them – could he have picked up a few more votes? Enough to win?
Agree, with you on Phillip. Remember when he said he had this whole perfect argument devised to beat Rob in the end. Who knew it was telling everyone to go F themselves one by one!
I’m still disappointed that Phillip didn’t flip on Rob and vote him out. It saddens me when people don’t make their best strategic moves at all times.
Phillips case to the jury could have then been:
1) That he was the mastermind being blindsiding Rob, and had a vote in blindsiding everyone else on the jury.
2) Apologize for the way he acted, but state it was how he had to play, so that he could stay in the game, until a time came that he could make a big strategic move to change the game.
3) Final 3 would have been Phillip and Natalie and Ashley or Andrea, since both Ashley and Andrea would have been the biggest threats to win, and Phillip and Natalie would have been the weakest players to take to the final 3.
Give Rob credit for not only making it to the final vote, but for arranging to go up against two people who could not win. I’m still not sure how he did it — except via the revelation at Final Tribal that they knew he had the HII.
I think it was very dishonest editing that they didn’t show that Ashley and Natalie knew Rob had the HII.
Dishonest editing? It is called EDITING. What planet are you from?
That was a very important piece of information that obviously shaped the way two pivotal players were thinking about a very pivotal piece of strategy. It explained something that seemed inexplicable during the season and that is why nobody turned on Rob as the numbers dwindled. When you edit something in such a way that fails to give the full picture and hides a fundamental piece of what happened on the game, that’s dishonest. Being a Razorback, I guess you are from Arkansas and I know how difficult it is for you people to think critically. So I’ll give you a break on this one. I’m from planet Earth, btw.
Still disappointed that Natalie voted against Ashley, knowing it would knock her out. Philip would have lost a tiebreaker due to having more votes from prior tribals, even on a 2-2 split vote.
It’s not like she needed Rob to carry her through another immunity.
Equally disappointed that Philip admitted that he was playing strategically, but his normal is everyone else’s crazy.
Rob was the best player start-to-finish. The most dominant Survivor performance that I can remember.
I totally understand in the vote where Andrea was eliminated having fear of the hidden immunity idol but if they really knew about it from the merge shouldn’t that just have motivated them to move more quickly move against Rob since they would like have to do it more than once in order to counter the idol. I guess the fracturing of the ometepe alliance that might have cause would have scared them but still by not challenging him they basically accept not first place. That is come to think of it the story of the season really.
Rich is right. We were led to believe that Rob didn’t tell anybody about the Idol. They absolutely should’ve shown us when Rob told Natalie, Ashley and who knows who else about it. That’s just too critical to leave out and totally misframed the way we viewed Andrea’s attempt to swing the girls against Rob.
I was so shocked by that piece of information! I was also thinking that no one new about the Idol and I couldn’t understand how NO ONE even considered making a move against Rob.
@bjkrautk: The “whoever had more previous votes” thing hasn’t been the tiebreaker since Australia. Most likely, Ashley and Philip would’ve had to face off in a challenge, most likely fire building, which Philip probably would’ve dominated.
If Natalie and Ashley were aware that Rob had the idol, why not vote out Phillip instead?
It would have been Ashley’s best play, since it would have Andrea the bigger target at the final tribal. If Rob won the idol, then Andrea was gone. If Ashley or anyone else won the idol, then they could vote out Rob or Andrea. Either way Ashley would have made it to the final 3.
Julie is a hypocritical jerk.
I hope a lot of the jury, especially her, feel ashamed of themselves when they watch that tribal live. Jeez, lighten up people, it’s a game…or is it?
It always cracks me up how mad people get at final tribal council. Zapatera only has themselves to blame — they don’t throw that challenge, and we are possibly looking at a very different season.
Kudos to Julie – she seems to care about the way women are treated and she didn’t hide her emotions. Yes, throwing the game cost her the game, but her raw emotions were refreshing, honest and she described the situations accurately.
@late viewer… the women weren’t “treated” by BRob. They made their own decisions. The editors certainly treated them badly (not revealing that Nat/Ashley knew about the idol) but Julie couldn’t have known that.
Anytime a jury member starts bringing in people’s kids and things from outside the game, I roll my eyes. Rob may have deceived people, but there have been 22 seasons so if you don’t know that by now, don’t sign up for the game. I also don’t feel the women were treated poorly by Rob. Natalie may have a bit of hero worship but he didn’t yell at her and not even to Ashley and he did not like her.
Nic919, you’re right. After 22 seasons you would think most jury members would know how the game works and be able to process that they simply got outplayed.
For our part as an audience, I think we keep being surprised by the level of resentment spewing out of the jury, even though we too should expect it after all this time.
Obviously living all those weeks out there they have heightened emotions – not to mention unedited viewpoints (albeit unedited viewpoints limited to their own personal, malnourished experience).
I guess I would totally understand the anger factor if each jury member had literally been voted off just minutes or hours before. But most have ample time to simmer down and recognize the game for what it is – yet most are somehow still FUMING come final tribal council.
What, you mean a 40+ year old woman bullying a 19 year old girl isn’t a hugely classy move worthy of her high horse at final tribal?
Agreed. I liked Julie fine until she stood up to talk before the final vote. I think her opinion about wanting the young women to stand on their own two feet was totally valid – but the way she expressed it was totally Jerry Springer Show.
Agreed also re: what is up with Survivor contestants still whining about having been deceived? I understand that they spent a lot of time and went through a lot together. I could see myself being disappointed, maybe even a little bitter for a day or two after getting voted out/blindsided. But weeks, even months later? Come on now.
Particularly in the case of Grant! I thought he was way more zen than that.
Of the 3 left I’m satisfied that he won. But that’s damning with faint praise. I agree he had a target on his back but on the other hand it was like he had a huge advantage with experience. So ultimately I think his advantages outweighed his disadvantages coming into the game.
Where are all the strong women? Parvati and Cirie wouldn’t get led around by the nose like that. A sad commentary. Was casting so awestruck with B’rob and Russell coming back that they just picked players based on their photos?
This season was better than the fall season but it would have been had to sink lower than the fall season. But ultimately this has been the least satisfying year of Survivor. It pains me that next season they will follow this formula again.
I dunno. Maybe I’m done with this show. RI and two returning losers? AGAIN? Which of Probst’s favorites are they going to give ANOTHER chance to?
Was that Adam Scott of ‘Parks and Recreation’ sitting behind Agent Hardy in the audience at the Letterman theater?
Oh my, it absolutely was (you could really tell when they showed Grant’s new wife)
I noticed him too. It was totally him. He was even trying to sorta cover his face with his hand. Heh. Funny guy.
I miss Party Down.
I also miss Veronica Mars but that has a bit less to do with Adam Scott.
You beat me to it. I thought I’d be the only one to notice something like that. He sure seemed like he didn’t want to be recognized on a CBS show. Maybe next season of “Parks and Rec” they will have a joke about Ben Wyatt liking Survivor a little too much.
Rob talked a lot throughout the season about the “exhausting” work involved in talking to various people and making them all believe what he wanted them to. So it was an interesting twist when he had to do almost NO WORK at the final Tribal Council.
It wasn’t just that Natalie, Phillip and Dave all presented his case for him. It was also that he didn’t oversell or even defend himself.
He got the (accurate) sense from the jury that things were going his way and just kept his comments to a minimum. Didn’t act cocky or entitled (see Russell’s opening statement in his first season; which I did love, BTW, even if it didn’t work out for him). He just acknowledged the truth (didn’t shy away from anything he was confronted about) and trusted the jury would do the right thing.
Interesting that Grant still holds a grudge – I thought after seeing how hard it was for Rob to vote him off he’d get over it.
Has there been a tell-all Survivor book written by a contestant? With this season especially, it seemed to be a very transformative experience for people.
I was surprised that Grant was still stewing, too. As to why… OK, purely guessing here:
Grant is, pardon the cliche, a team player. His values about competition come from football – a rough, demanding team sport. Whole > sum of parts, & etc. Grant’s a good guy and a good teammate, so his natural instinct was to trust Rob. Like he said on the finale, he thought Rob was down with going all the way to the end and THEN going mano-a-mano, may the best man win.
But like I said, that’s just my guess. It’s not like I know the guy or anything.
The right person definitely won and it was because he had the right people in the final vote with him. I think that Ashley or Andrea would have given him quite a run for his money if they would have made it there.
It still surprises me about how many people take things that happen on the game too seriously. Julie and others seem extremely jealous when they start name calling the contestants that are left. They should know that money is at stake and not worry about what a person is like away from the game in their real lives, it’s what they did in the game that counts.
Not one of the most dominant performances, without question, the MOST dominant performance! Jeff said it best, he played almost a perfect game. He won it when he won that last immunity. There was no chance anyone was going to vote for one of the girls or Phile (lol Ralph!) if they were of right mind. It took the guy 4 times to get it right but there has never been a more deserving winner IMO.
That was a great end. Rob really did pitch the perfect game. Outside of Mike someone how winning RI, I knew that he was going to win easily. Totally deserving, completely dominant.
He only got 1 vote, but you have to hand it to Phillip for finishing second. I thought for sure he would get bumped at the beginning when he was so annoying.
I love the overly bitter people at the jury questioning. You got outplayed, pretending to be the king of Mt. Pious just makes you look like a douche.
It seemed pretty damn obvious when the tribes were segregated after the merge and they were getting systematically eliminated one by one, that it didn’t take Watson to figure out what was happening. Leather face had alot of misplaced anger.
I wonder who the 2 returners will be next season for South Pacific. Richard is in prison, so it won’t be him.
I don’t understand why the purple team thought they were being back stabbed.
This will never happen, but I would love to see Mike from the Outback who got his hands all burned up get another shot.
as far as who is coming back, I have a few opinions and want to hear what others think. I could definitely see it being Phillip and Coach coming back…which could be interesting, or terrible. The one I’d really like to see is Rob Cesterino and Stephen Fishbach. Both nerdy guys with extremely good strategic gameplay.
I would love the Dragon Slayer. They’ll probably bring in at least one woman this time.
I don’t think adding Rob Cesternino and Stephen Fishbach leads to one additional person watching the show.
Parvati wouldn’t shock me.
In my opinion they should just drop this idea. They should only bring back players for an All-Star season.
Returning stars get too much of the spotlight and it’s not really fair to the ‘newbies’.
Sadly I fear we may be stuck with the Redemption Island “twist” until it actually delivers a game-changing scenario (and possibly an unfair final result that would have people clamoring for its removal).
I don’t mind them introducing new elements to the game like they’ve always done (although thank goodness the Medallion of Power seems to have been permanently banished), but Redemption Island has major flaws.
The concept of double elimination in competition (say in a baseball tournament) is that you give people a chance to earn their way back in ON A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD. One team emerges from the winners bracket. One team emerges from the losers bracket. But guess what? The team from the losers bracket has to beat the winners bracket team TWICE…because it’s true double elimination.
In Survivor, the losers bracket person comes back as a full-fledged player. They don’t need to beat the people playing the real game TWICE, just once.
And this doesn’t even take into account that these people are not really playing “the game.” They’re playing a wholly different game where they don’t have to vote off (AKA, offend) jury members. Yes, they face the constant threat of elimination in the duels (oh wait – sometimes only one person out of four faces that threat), but all that while they’re compiling a really unfair advantage should they be able to get themselves back into the mix.
And what did RI really add to the game? The returnees were promptly voted out again so it didn’t affect the main game at all. Despite the editing showing that Rob wanted to vote out Ashley I think the final result would have been the same if Ashley didn’t win immunity.
What RI did add to the game was more air time devoted to it that took away from challenge time of the main game and interaction time between the players that we never saw. Was every challenge a reward/immunity one? It seemed like it.
Maybe if Survivor was on twice a week it would help. But they are cramming too much stuff into a 42 minute show.
I think the better question is: What does the show “want” RI to add to the game?
If they want it to throw a monkey wrench into things, then they’re just trying too hard — using a gimmick to accomplish what people’s personalities can handle just fine. More critically, they’re providing that potentially unfair advantage at the end.
If they want to simply want to use it as a mechanism to give another chance to a good player/hard work who had a target on their back early on, I can live with that.
But RI should be over and done once you’re merging and voting off future jury members. That’s where it gets into unfair territory with the RI people not truly playing the same game.
One of the best parts of Redemption Island was how willing people were to share information and how they felt they had been wronged by their tribe. It seemed like there was a tribal dynamic created there, especially when there were 3-4 people, and I initially thought they were creating an anti-Rob tribe over there.
It would be an interesting variation to see the Redemption Island people come back into the game as a tribe to compete with the merged tribe. That would be a way to end Redemption Island after the merge. Compete again for tribal immunity until a second merge, and then every vote from there on out would be a vote to send the person to the jury.
Steve, I think that would be majorly crossing the line from “give em at least a chance” territory into “pretend they were never really voted out” territory.
The idea is intriguing…for another game. But I’d prefer they stop doing things to bastardize Survivor.
My favorite part of this season – Ralph’s spelling. I didn’t actually catch on till about halfway through the season. Without being mean, is it fair to say he can’t read. [www.youtube.com]
I thought this season was almost just going through the motions. Rob had great luck in getting into the tribe he did – he would’nt have lasted in the other tribe. Redemption Island was a waste – and should not be brought back (too late).
Too many weak girls on this version.
Why bring back losers – seriously – Rob back 4 times? Jeff P had a hard time not gushing over Rob throughout the season – it was weird.
I was glad when the season ended – if it’s not better right away next season – I’m not watching…despite my wife promising me things if I watch it with her.
I thought RI was fine and I’m fine with it being back next season. It’s probably too early to give up on it – clearly it was meant to be a revolving door of sorts to keep things unpredictable, but Matt threw a wrench into the works by dominating every challenge.
I’ve only watched for about 4 or 5 seasons, but Natalie wins the award for worst jury plea in recent memory (ever, maybe?). “Tongue-tied” as Dan put it was very kind. I get that she’s young and was overshadowed by the ultimate veteran (and separately, a well-spoken defense attorney), but wow, any votes she may possibly have had a shot at, she lost with her “speech.” Ouch.
I like that they’re bringing back old players each season now, apparently. There will at least be some familiarity and it makes it easier to stay invested in the beginning.
Also, I think this season gave the producers a fairly deep pool for an all-star season or a return of some sort. Philip’s a no-brainer, and it’s easy to picture Matt, Mike, Grant, or possibly Dave getting another shot.
The problem is it’s not a level playing field. Bringing back 2 past players is one of the worst ideas they have ever come up with next to RI.
I think it’s done just to boost up ratings. But the returnees have the advantage of experience and they got a lot of the spotlight.
I really like all-star seasons because everyone has experience and we know them already. But the way they are doing it now is unfair to the newbies.
They should be trying to find new B’robs and Russells instead of recycling them through until they win.
Probst, please throw Russell’s number away…
I’ll admit to being a little disappointed Matt didn’t end up winning the $100K Sprint popularity contest thing. I bet people figured that Rob would probably fall just short again, so give it to him for overall merit.
At the beginning of the season I thought Matt would bore the hell out of me, because that’s usually my reaction to people who mention God or Jesus more than 100 times in a two-minute conversation. But the particular situation he ended up in and how he handled it totally won me over.
The dude stayed in it till almost the very end by winning *10 straight challenges*. You gotta hand it to him – that is seriously *clutch*. And if his religious belief is what got him through it all, who am I to quibble with that? His faith is genuine; that’s who he is. He’s not in my face telling me I’m bound for the fires of hell, he’s just a Christian guy being a contestant on a TV show.