Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘Keep Hope Alive’

Pre-credit sequence. We begin on Redemption Island on Night 5. Matt arrives at camp and wakes up a disoriented and confused Francesca. “Why are you here instead of Phillip?” Francesca asks, somewhat incredulous at the blindside. Matt hadn’t even packed his stuff. The two bootees agree that Boston Rob is a scoundrel. Now Matt is feeling like “a goober.” But he’s philosophical. He wants to be the underdog and to return for the chance at the million.
I Am Number 5. Back at Team Rob’s camp, Grant and Boston Rob are overjoyed at the results of their Tribal Council. Rob is particularly impressed with Phillip’s acting, offering him either an Oscar or an Emmy. Phillip’s all, “Whichever one doesn’t require me to watch James Franco.” [Too soon?] Proud to have acquired another soldier for his army, Boston Rob assures Phillip that he is now the fifth place in an alliance that also includes Grant, Natalie and Ashley. “You won’t see any flip-flopping here,” Phillip vows. But Rob knows he has a problem and that Adorable Andrea is likely to feel resentment at the Tribal Council back-stab.
Only two people enter The Arena… The sun rises on Redemption Island and Francesca have Tree-Mail. They’re told to head to the Arena for a climactic duel. To the death? Well, no. Sadly. This isn’t “Survivor: Blood and Sand” or “Survivor: Gods of the Arena.” There will be no nudity and no splashes of CGI viscera. But whoever loses is done for good. In “Survivor.” Unless they get invited back for an All-Stars season. Which they won’t.
OK, then… Only six people enter The Arena… Over with Team Russell, there’s an interesting twist. Tree-Mail says that two people from each team will get to go to Redemption Island to watch the Arena duel. They draw rocks and Steve and Dave win. Dave is pleased to have kept Russell and his alliance away from the Redemption Island. At Team Rob camp, Adorable Andrea and Ashley were the winners. “It’s probably more about seeing Matt,” Andrea admits. Her goal is to make sure Matt knows that she wasn’t one of the ones who betrayed him and, of course, Boston Rob wants no contact between Andrea and her “island boyfriend.” He’s worried.
Oh right. Jeff Probst… Fine. Seven people enter The Arena… With high drama, we arrive at the Arena. The four surviving players sit in the stands and look down on Matt and Francesca. “This is the first step in your journey to get even,” Jeff tells them. At this point, Adorable Andrea helpfully chirps, “I didn’t vote for either of them.” Well, not subtle. But effective. “I wish Matt very well in his life, but I’m definitely here to beat him in this game,” Francesca observes. The task: Using sticks and rope, they have to construct long poles and use those poles to collect three keys to open three locks. It’s definitely not a task that unduly favors any type of contestant. Francesca gets off to a fast start and collects her first key and then… her second. It’s a tense and well-edited sequence. Can Matt catch up? He gets one key. As Francesca deals with a broken stick, Matt snags his second key. It’s about as close as could be. Matt’s pole isn’t long enough. Francesa’s is long enough, but the key slips off. Matt succeeds! And your winner is… Matt. Francesca will be my first exit interview of the season tomorrow morning. “Give ’em hell,” she tells Matt, before tossing her buff onto the first. “Being by yourself, it’s definitely hard, but you’ve gotta seize the moment,” Matt says. Probst helpfully tells the observers that they can tell their fellow castways as much or as little as they want. The first rule of The Arena is not, in fact, that nobody discusses The Arena. For whatever reason, Steve sees value in possibly misleading Russell.
Sniff. Sniff. They took away my pretty puppy. Adorable Andrea and Ashley return to Team Rob first. The ladies report that Matt is angry. Boston Rob knows he has to win Andrea’s trust back. He begins by calling her “a good-hearted kid.” He tries to make it clear that it was a decision made by four people, not just him. He’s so darned earnest that he even takes off his Red Sox cap. For now, Andrea has been told that she’s part of Rob’s five and that Kristina and Phillip will be out next, but she also knows that she can’t trust Rob. Her eyes brim over with tears as she she cries, “Deep down, I’m still really pissed about they did. They took my good friend away.” AWWWW. Poor Andrea.
Pointless misinformation. There’s a shark in the water. Somewhere. Probably not anywhere near Team Russell, but it’s symbolic. Steve and Dave recount the excitement for Russell, but when it gets to the end, Steve tells Russell that “the black chick” won and that “the blonde dude” went home, but tells the truth to his alliance of six. “Right now, the most important thing for me is finding the Idol,” says Russell, who knows he’s down 6-3. Russell, who never used to need clues to find Idols, is frustrated at how vague this clue is. All the while, Ralph hides in the bushes. “It’s not Russell’s game no more. It’s my game,” Ralph says confidently. Russell gives up his search, but Stephanie proposes that a fake Idol would be just as good as a real one. They get together and make a faux Idol and put it in a bag that Stephanie makes a great show of protecting. Steve distrusts Russell and “his little harem” and looks forward to cutting out this cancer.
Now he’s a sores loser. EW. No. Really. EW. No. Seriously. “Survivor” should have its HD license taken away forever for beginning a segment with a tight close-up on the red welts popping up in his armpits. EW. As Marine Mike succinctly puts it, “Russell has got some funk going on with his armpits. Pus-filled rash all over the place. It’s disgusting.” Yes. It is. Mike adds that Russell, “Sits in the tent with his concubines and does nothing.” Steve, Ralph and Mike agree that their best bet is to get Russell out as soon as possible. Steve tosses out the possibility of throwing a challenge just to get Russell out. Dave is vaguely receptive to the idea. Julie, whoever she is, doesn’t like the idea, because she doesn’t want to give Team Rob momentum. They set a code in which one thumb-up means that they’re throwing the challenge.
Spit or swallow your pride. Once again, Immunity is back up for grabs. It’s another of those challenges where contestants are strapped to a giant wheel and have to go under water, grabbing water in their mouths and spitting it out. They have to fill a tube, which will drop a ball into a slide-puzzle that then has to be solved by one contestant. They’re also playing for reward: A lot of comfort items including chairs, pillows, tarp, blankets and a lantern. The the agreed-upon gesture, Steve and his team agree that this is one to throw. They task Julie with mis-spitting, perhaps unaware that she’s the unwilling Shoeless Joe Jackson in their fix. Whether intentional or not, Team Rob gets out to a big lead and with Boston Rob on puzzle duty, it’s over, right? Dave makes a big show of being stymied by the puzzle for Team Russell, as Boston Rob completes the task and pumps his fist enthusiastically. “If I didn’t know any better, I’d think that they threw the challenge,” Russell says, adding, “I’m dealing with a bunch of bitches.”
There’s value in cock-eyed lounging. Boston Rob is happy to have won the challenge, but he’s much less happy by the possibility that their reward may have introduced another clue to another Immunity Idol. Rob scoffed at Hidden Idols in the “Heroes vs. Villains” season and he saw how that turned out, so now he’s doing his due diligence, searching through everything. Nothing. Then he sees Phillip sprawled in one of their new chairs like a beached former federal agent and Rob somehow recognizes that Phillip isn’t sitting exactly straight. The Idol clue is sewed up in the chair. Phillip returns to relaxing and Rob finds his clue. “Had Phillip not been so fat, that chair wouldn’t have been bending so much and I wouldn’t have told him to move,” Rob says, practically dragging the cameraman off into the jungle with him. But having the clue doesn’t really help Rob, because as Russell already discovered, those suckers are not so specific.
You are No. 4. “He’s not my boss and he’s not bossing me,” Ralph says, agreeing that the plan is to get rid of Russell. Their strategy is to split votes and go three for Stephanie and three for Russell. Meanwhile, Russell is irate at the thrown challenge. He knows exactly how the main alliance will split and he and Stephanie correctly determine that if they can just get one member of the main six to flip, everything gets reversed. Russell sends Stephanie over to talk to The Old Lady, that being Julie. Stephanie makes a case built around giving Julie a better place in a smaller alliance, luring her further by telling her that they have the Idol. Old Woman that she is (she’s 50), Julie also respects Russell’s experience in the game. “This is going to be the biggest blindside ever!” Stephanie giggles enthusiastically before sending Russell over as the closer. “If you do this, if this goes the way it goes, I’ve got your ****ing back,” Russell vows, before instructing Julie to write Ralph’s name down. “If this happens… Game On,” Russell gloats, saying this would be his biggest move ever. “Keep Hope Alive” reads the new tattoo on Russell’s arm. Interestingly if you look really closely, the oozing sores under Russell’s arms read, “Abandon All Hope.”
Tribal Council. It’s time for Tribal Council and we really don’t know how anything’s going to play out. Because this is Team Russell’s first time at Tribal Council, Jeff Probst helpfully tells them that fire represents life. The players agree that there is a division in their tribe, which Sarita attributes to Russell’s legacy. “I’m not playing that game. I came in to win challenges, not lose challenges,” Russell says, calling out the challenge-throwers. “I would say we didn’t go 100 percent,” Mike acknowledges. Stephanie is left to make the case for Russell and his valuable role in the game. It’s a good speech and when Dave tries interrupting her, she’s having none of it. As Russell smirks, Stephanie declares, “Throwing today’s challenge is not strategy. It’s plain stupidity.” Russell’s like the proudest papa ever. Probst chides Dave a little bit for being blown out on the puzzle, before moving back to Russell’s unpredictable nature. “It’s like a sickness almost. It’s a huge black cloud over everything we do,” Sarita says. Again, Stephanie is Russell’s pit bull, protecting her man. I kinda like Stephanie. Probst pauses to predict that this tribe is in trouble after the merge. “It never is as it seems,” Russell says and exchanges a look with Russell. Shades of Jerri and Danielle in “Heroes vs. Villains”? Let’s see…
The Vote. Ralph writes Russell’s name down. Or he does the best he can. What he actually writes is “Ressell.” Sarita writes Stephanie’s name, calling her “misguided” and “rude.” “This is my game, sucka,” says Russell, writing Ralph’s name down. Time for Jeff to tally the votes. Will anybody play an Idol? Apparently not. Russell. Ralph. Stephanie. Russell. Russell. Stephanie. Ralph. Ralph. One vote left… [Russell and Julie exchange s smirk.]… STEPHANIE. Oh snap. Julie played Russell and Stephanie. Love it. Time to revote. Ralph. Russell. Russell. Russell. Russell. DOWN GOES FRAZIER. DOWN GOES FRAZIER. “I’ll be back. Be ready,” Russell says. Stephanie looks at the rest of the tribe and warns, “Storm’s a coming.” She’s got fire in her eyes, that one. As he departs, Russell reflects on his first time ever being voted off on “Survivor.” “I was pissed off. I wanted to bitch-slap every single one of them,” Russell grumbles.
Bottom Line: Part of me wonders if Julie wouldn’t have been better off sticking with Russell’s harem. I mean, you can’t argue with how well Russell has protected people who have protected him, at least for a while. But leaving that aside, what a very satisfying result. From here, the best possible course is for Russell to win three or four or five straight challenges on Redemption Island, to go totally Kurtz in the Arena, slaughter a live cow or something and then to lose in the last possible challenge before re-entering the game? Or would we prefer for Russell to go full Kurtz, win his way back into the game on a grand crusade and then be instantly, unceremoniously, anti-climactically voted out at the first allowable moment back at the Tribe, like Scatman Crothers racing back to save Danny in “The Shining.” Big respect to Julie. But, heck, big respect to Mighty Mite Stephanie as well. She tried hard and none of her arguments were per se wrong. And, of course, big respect to Boston Rob for recognizing that Phillip was lopsided. Another fine entry to start this season.
Satisfying indeed. Nice edit to make it seem suspenseful. I figured Ressell would weasel his way back in, but nope. Great plan from start to finish, throwing the challenge and all.
Not to be Mr. Conspiracy Theorist, but it still seemed like Probst was urging any potential floater votes at Tribal to keep Russell around, didn’t it? Something along the lines of “You’re gonna be in trouble without numbers at the merge.” Anyway, I’m glad none of the six went for any of the bait and voted his ass off. Well done, and well entertained.
Guesser – I couldn’t quite figure where Probst was siding at Tribal Council. The weird, “I’m just warning you that you’re going to be a weak Tribe after a merge” thing was uncharacteristic and nebulous.
I assume Probst is always anti-challenge-throwing. That goes against his “Survivor” ethos, so he may have just been annoyed about that part of things?
I was strongly against Rob and Russell coming back but seeing Russell blindsided was a fun scene, hope he never comes back this season and until Survivor franchise ends!
Forg – At least one more Russell week. And I’m betting he takes Matt out. I just can’t imagine Russell being *that* easy to kill off. He’s a roach…
He was blindsided? Not really…
Whether it works out in the end for Julie or not, that was an exceptional play by her tonight. She really went next level on Russell there, and completely outplayed him.
When you have a master scrambler like Russell, if he thinks he’s safe, then he’ll just stop scrambling, which will make sure he’ll get voted out if you know your 6 votes are solid. It definitely reminded me of the handshake from Boston Rob to Rob C. in All Stars in it’s brilliance. If Rob C had any inkling he was going home(same as Russell here) there’s almost no way he actually would have.
On the other hand, everyone else(well, namely Steve and Ralph) on her tribe were completely boneheaded tonight. First of all, you don’t throw challenges on survivor, it almost never works(See:Thailand, Cook Islands, and Pearl Islands).
Secondly, if Ralph had just told his alliance he had the idol they could have just put 6 votes on Russell and had absolutely no risk going into tribal.
Next, what the hell was Steve thinking when he bought into Stephanie holding her bag like that thinking Russell actually had found the idol again. When you make yourself look strong, you’re almost certainly weak, and vice versa. It was an incredibly obvious bluff, she might as well have just said, “Hey guys, I’m trying to pretend I have a HII in here.”
I also think that if you’re dealing with Russell and HIIs, it’s probably not a terrible idea to just put all the votes on his third person in the alliance. I mean, on Heroes vs. Villains there was no way he would think to give the idol to Danielle when Tyson voted himself out, so they could have just put 6 on her and I think the same would have been true of Christa tonight if he actually had it.
Mike – I agree that Ralph is playing a risky game by not telling his alliance he has an Idol, but I don’t think Steve ever really bought Stephanie’s bluff, they just hedged against it. It seemed to mostly just make Steve annoyed, the bag lie, rather than making him extra cautious. I think with a Russell, you always assume he has Idol. But certainly Ralph could have cleared that up easily and for some reason he didn’t. I remain uncertain if Ralph’s a stealth genius or a lucky buffoon. Based on “Ressell,” I’m feeling like it may be the latter, but I can be persuaded the other way…
I was ready to lose it. Good editing job had me fooled. I really wanted that little troll to go and now he has.
Throwing challenges is always a bad idea – especially when it’s a reward/immunity challenge. Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face. Did they really not need the reward items? Luckily for them it worked out in the end.
At the end of it all it was stupid to throw the challenge and they risked having it blow up in their face. Lucky for the six that Julie didn’t side with Russell. They better be careful.
Did people really think that Natalie rode Russell’s coattails last year? Stephanie is the #$^#%$ grandmaster of that. What a $%^% minion. She can go next.
I hope Matt kicks Russell’s ass next week.
Why aren’t they showing the final votes anymore? I know there isn’t a farewell speech anymore but I’d like to see how people voted without having to go look it up.
Mulderism – Stephanie was already much more of an active participant than Natalie ever was. Of course, now Stephanie doesn’t have any coattails to ride and she just possibly may have alienated one or two (or 6) people with her Tribal Council behavior. So we’ll see if she’s got any juice of her own…
And yeah, I didn’t bring it up, but obviously throwing a challenge is never a great idea, but I guess if you figure that getting rid of Russell and his suppurating armpits is more luxury than a chair could ever provide…
I disagree Daniel. Natalie worked around camp and she seemed like a nice positive force to have around. A lot of Russellpologists think she shouldn’t have won but I’m happy she did. I think her cheerful and supportive attitude around camp and challenges went a long way. I thought she was dreamy too so maybe I’m a bit biased.
Now look at Russell’s harem. Did any of them do anything to help? It seemed like they were sitting around scheming all the time.
I wonder if Russell has shingles? That would suck.
Mulderism – Is “Russellpologists” a technical term?
I was less smitten by Natalie, so perhaps I under-credited her. Rest assured that if Andrea does anything at all this season, I’ll give her ample credit!
It’s a word I just coined.
rus.sell.pol.o.gist (noun). Someone who argues that Russell Hantz should have won “Survivor: Samoa” based on his strategic gameplay and accomplishments alone despite the fact that the winner needs to receive a majority of votes from his peers. Also, a person who thinks the jury vote should be in the hands of the viewing public instead of peers.
Mulderism – Thumbs up from me. I just wasn’t sure if it was something that was floating around in the “Survivor”-boards ether…
Now I’m curious if Russell will argue that the rules of Redemption Island should be changed if Matt kicks his ass.
I’m of the mindset that Julie would be better off with Russell. She’s on the bottom of either alliance. I say go with the guy who says “I got you f***ing back.”
It seems like there’s a strong alliance in each tribe. The next few votes could be quite predictae.
Here’s the problem with that though: she’d be switching from a group of 6 to a group of 4, so she’d be in the minority. I know that everyone has this starry-eyed view of Russell constantly bucking the numbers and coming out on top, but I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to openly switch from a majority to a minority. She’ll have plenty of time to maneuver higher in her group later.
Except there’s no such thing as a durable group of six. Someone always realizes that they’re #5 or #6 in the group.
But she did the right thing. The unpredictability of Russell being there makes it a harder game to play.
Actually, she would have gone from a group of six with an offset of a group of three to a group of four with a larger group of five…. until they voted out one of the larger group members in a blind-side. Then they would be two groups of four.
Russell is a troll and a roach and everything that has already been said, but its tough to argue that you dont want to see what he’s going to do when he’s on the screen. I for one hope he runs the gauntlet on RI and comes back to wreck havoc. It would be interesting to see what he would do coming back to no alliance since I assume he would have to go through his 2 girls at least to get there. I also think they bring the RI player back into the game 1 week after merge.
Based on how the episode was edited, Rob’s tribe will now go on a run and the other tribe will regret their move to throw the challenge. Meanwhile, Russell will lose to Matt and be eliminated from the game. Matt will return and exact his revenge on Rob… and likely win the whole thing.
And let me add that whether you like or hate Russell, working with him has been very beneficial to people. Working against him has never worked out well. Russell is an evil troll when people gun for him. Otherwise, he is just… fine an evil troll, but at least he is as amiable as possible when you are on his side.
If he somehow beats Matt, I would start to worry. That guy has special powers from hell. However, I still think Matt will win and return to the game to exact his revenge on Rob. That is the far more compelling story at this point.
Working with Russell didn’t work out too well for Danielle last season, unless you consider being reduced to tears during Tribal Council and getting voted out much earlier than the final three as “working out”. He flipped on her rather viciously last season, mostly just to show Parvati that he could.
It also didn’t work out all that well for JT, but that was his own stupid fault. Coach didn’t have much success working with Russell either.
You know who worked ACTIVELY against Russell all season long in HvV? Sandra. Whatever happened to her?
Andy – I think it could be easily argued that Danielle had no cause for being on Heroes vs. Villains in the first place and that she basically made it as far as she did because she aligned with the right person and that if she hadn’t wavered, she’d have been fine, at least for another episode or two.
Coach and JT, that was their fault completely…
-Daniel
My point largely is that this “working with Russell pays off for people” meme that’s started up isn’t exactly true. It’s basically true for the people it worked out for (namely Natalie and Parvati) but not true for a bunch of others. Which makes it not unlike every other alliance in Survivor history. Eventually, some people you ally with have to go.
Incidentally, while Parvati’s alliance with Russell helped her making the final two (not insignificant, since she had no other allies in the Villains tribe until Russell joined her), her association with him cost her the game in terms of jury votes. (On a smaller scale, it was similar with Mick in Samoa, who got no votes in the final tribal). Which is something to note, and possibly something Julie took into consideration: that winning a jury over would be difficult if she was branded a turncoat and Russell ally.
I liked Stephanie. She reminded me of a weasel-y, sexier Sarah Silverman. That said, two questions:
1. Did Probst say at TC, “If you have an Idol, play it now”? I don’t recall hearing it.
2. So the reward contained a clue to the location of an HII. But that reward could have gone to either camp. Was there a second HII at Camp Russell (with an equally applicable clue), or did the clue get added to the chair somehow after the winner was determined?
Adam B. – Don’t forget “shorter” when describing Stephanie. She’s wee.
And no, Jeff didn’t ask anybody if they wanted to play the “Idol,” though that doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen… Not much reason for Ralph to have played his or for the fake, which presumably Stephanie still pointlessly has, to come into play…
-Daniel
It sounds like these opening clues are so vague that it could apply to almost anything. But it’s equally possible that production takes a time out between the challenge and the contestants leaving with their rewards to fix up the rewards and plant clues.
Will we be seeing interviews with the cast offs like last season? Or no because of the new RI integration?
Maxwell – I’m doing my first interview this morning and it’ll post on Friday!
-Daniel
I was kind of surprised when Russell and Rob were inserted into the game without any sort of immunity. I just didn’t see any way Russell could really advance all that far with everyone on the tribe being fully aware of who he is.
I think that’s a big reason why they did Redemption Island, so that even if Russell is voted out, he’s not gone yet.
Rob’s made it through two tribal councils with ease, so it can be done. Obviously, Russell is at a bigger disadvantage due to his reputation, but that’s his fault, isn’t it? (Also, he did himself no favours by immediately hauling out the same dusty Russell Hantz playbook: aggressively search for idols, make alliances with younger women, taunt his tribemates with “you’re either with me or against me”).
Russell had about a week before he had to face tribal council to improve his status amongst his tribe, and winded up doing the exact opposite (they wanted him gone so bad, they literally couldn’t wait to lose to get rid of him).
Did anyone else think that Rob finding the Hidden Idol clue to be way too convenient? Everyone’s looking around like crazy, yet Rob somehow figures it out that it’s in the chair that his puppy dog Philip’s sitting in, with no one else around to watch him take apart the chair? Seemed a little TOO perfect.
Russell’s going to have a difficult time in any future Survivor shows he’s a member of, because everyone is familiar with him now and knows how he plays. He was definitely too cocky this season and relied too much on his past success, thinking he’d be able to find another hidden idol and reverse the odds yet again.
I think his tribe is mostly made up of complete idiots. The only way you can even consider throwing a challenge on purpose is if you have a large advantage in numbers, which they don’t. Now all the momentum has shifted to Rob’s tribe, and they may very well win every challenge from now on. Russell may not be fun to hang out with, but he’s a very valuable asset in challenges, imo, and that’s something his tribe never even seemed to consider.
We haven’t seen much of that Julie woman, so I don’t know how tight she is with the other members of her alliance, but I feel confident that she probably would’ve made it much further into the game had she sided with Russell last night.
I think Russell’s team should’ve tried to embrace him more than they did anyway, because I think they’ll need him if they hope to compete with Boston Rob post merge.
Stephanie seems like the best player in her tribe. Too bad she’ll probably be voted out next. I hope that her ominous warning comes true, though, and that Russell’s “storm” comes charging back into this game at some point. I doubt that’s going to happen, though.
You can look at throwing the challenge as a strategy: You have a team of 6, the rest of your tribe is a team of 2. On the other tribe, it’s a team of 2 or 3 (depending on where Andrea lands) and a team of 4 or 5. So your team is the strongest.
Glad Ressell is out. I hear he doesn’t get back into the game.
oh Cmon, yea I agree I want new faces in survivor and more screening time for other as well ,however imagine if Julie would have switched and Ralph went home, that would be the most exciting and unreal episode of survivor history I mean I was almost shaking to see Russell be victorious again. No one predicted something like that on the 6alliance and it would be 5 faces completely shocked+Jeff+Ralphs Idol washed away= man that would be fun.. Now it was just the simplest way, and everything will be back to normal and no fun at teamRussell -happy calm family-boring, but if Russell would have stayed he would have let the whole Hell loose there for at least couple of episodes… I just fear it will get a bit boring after Russell is gone , sorry , but TV will miss him…unless Philip go completely crazy in that case we may forget Russell..