Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘Rice Wars’

Pre-credit sequence. Matt is a broken man. As we begin the episode on Redemption Island, Matt’s praying to various facets of the Trinity making it clear that he’d just as soon go home, but that he’s willing to stick around and fight if it’s God’s will. Matt isn’t sleeping and while he says he’s trying to hold onto his sanity, there’s ample evidence that that particular ship has already sailed. He’s ready to go head-to-head with Marine Mike, when David walks into their little camp. Suddenly, Matt is going through a list of people who wouldn’t quit. That list includes his dad, his brother and, of course, Jesus. “My mind’s completely blown at this point,” Matt admits. Nobody has a clue what to expect from future Duels or from possible positions on the jury. Why won’t God or Jeff Probst explain things to them?!?
Phillip vs. Steve, The Set-Up. They’re more sane over at Murlonio, relatively speaking. The remaining Zapateras may be at a disadvantage in numbers, but their spirits are high, as they continue to eat the rotted fish from last week. Steve, ready to quit last week, is now glad he’s still around and perplexed by Phillip. “I can’t imagine somebody always being that strange,” he says. “I’m not sure if Phillip is even a good guy at heart,” Steve says, as Phillip reclines in his chair making refinements to his feathered headband. We’ve got our central conflict in place for this episode.
The Rice Gap, The Set-Up. Phillip is deep in meditation. He’s a practicing Buddhist, apparently. He’s channeling his connection to divine and ancient powers, specifically his ancestors. Phillip’s grandfather has somehow let him know that his relationship with Rob has achieved a full circle of trust, or something that means that Phillip is no longer contemplating making any moves against his leader. It’s all very deep. Phillip is at peace. Oddly, the Zapateras are also at peace. They ended up with excess rice and with the divided tribal provisions, they’re living fairly well in this diminished group. Things aren’t nearly as good for Team Rob, which is down to two seashells of rice apiece at meals. Phillip appoints himself the deputy of the rice and liberates scoops from the Zapatera stocks.Â
A Host of Cads make a House of Cards. Tree-Mail instructs the full Murlonio clan to pack for Redemption Island to watch the season’s first three-person duel. “I never knew that strangers could hurt me so deeply,” Matt tells his blindsiding buddies. It’s the familiar task in which players have to build a house of cards using stone tiles. In this case, they have 150 tiles to build a tower eight-feet high. The loser will become the first member of the jury. As Probst notes, you don’t have to be first. You just have to not be last. It’s usually been a good task in the past, but in this iteration, it’s somewhat lacking in the tension that comes from a big avalanche of tiles or some similar disaster. Mike gets out to a big lead and reaches the target height first, with Matt close behind. Matt has now survived seven consecutive Duels. David is eliminated, but at least he gets to head off to Ponderosa. Boston Rob is incredulous at the difficulties of toppling Matt. “If it’s His will, I’ll continue to win and try to take Rob out,” Matt says.
From Rice Wars to Race Wars. Uh-oh. Team Rob is getting loopy. First, they sing a lovely “Rice Wars” theme song announcing their intention to devour large quantities of rice. But then, when they go to check on their rice, they discover that nastiness has set in. Their tin is now more maggot than rice. After separating kernels from grubs — they’re just protein, darnit — they determine this is finally the time to nationalize the tribal food supplies. Adorable Andrea is tasked with approaching the Zapateras about pooling resources. Steve’s all “I don’t think so. And I don’t think Ralph would go for it either.” Phillip is disgusted, seeing the worst of human nature. Phillip goes to negotiate with Steve, but The Former Federal Agent’s approach to negotiation is to threaten to hide their tin. Steve announces that Phillip is “a lunatic” and “a dangerous man.” Phillip decides to turn the debate on its ear. “That’s your perception of it. Any time someone of my color gets up in one of your faces, you feel like I’m a lunatic, I’m crazy.” Incredulity spreads around the camp like maggots through rice. “Now you’re making this a black thing?” Steven inquires. Nobody gets into the discussion from either side. “It’s like watching ‘Divorce Court,'” Grant says from a distance. In a more restrained confessional, Phillip tempers his accusations and just says that there were “slight racial undertones.” Phillip then goes into some deep sociology. “I’m like a lot of black men. We’re prepared to self-destruct at any moment. That’s what happens to a lot of black men, they do self-destruct,” Phillip says, noting that he has nothing to lose, since these people wouldn’t vote for him anyway. But back at the fire, Phillip’s returns to the offensive. “That’s what happens with some white folks, they like to take a black man and make him crazy when he makes an argument that you don’t want to hear,” Phillip continues. We continue with swearing, obscene gestures and even the N-word. “It’s not a chip, it’s a log on his shoulder,” Steve says. “What started off as a friendly little song between Grant and me turned into an explosion,” Rob says. He knows that Phillip has made himself into Public Enemy No. 1.
This segment has nothing to do with rice or race. Immunity is back up for grabs. In the challenge, they have to build a multi-stage puzzle wheel. Advantage Rob, right? The first puzzle has to be completed after a lot of spinning and dizziness. Rob finishes first on the initial puzzle, followed by Julie, Ralph, Andrea, Steve and Grant. The second puzzle is more complicated, with Steve and Andrea getting out to an early lead. But in the end, if it’s Puzzle Time, it’s Rob Time. Steve knows that his alliance is about to lose yet another member if he can’t sway two more people to write Phillip’s name down.
Pyrrhic victory. The Zapateras may suck at everything, but they’ve sure got a lot of rice. Julie’s actually complaining about the amount of rice she’s eaten. Team Rob is scraping up miniscule bits of The Crispy. For Julie, this is the time for psychological warfare, as she buries Phillip’s swim trunks away from camp, leaving him with nothing but his not-so-tighty fuchsia undies. Best case scenario, this is the very definition of a Pyrrhic victory. Yes, Phillip is unhappy that his suit is gone, but everybody else still has to check out Phillip’s undergarments and his man-business, which can occasionally be blurred on TV, but certainly isn’t blurred in real life. “I can play that game,” Phillip declares. Ashley is being positioned as the person most likely to bolt the Rob Alliance and vote Phillip out. Phillip crafts himself a “Survivor” buff loincloth and although he looks settled, but his major ally is wavering. “One man should not have this much power on an island. But I’m grateful that I do,” Rob says. The editors haven’t given us any indication of the voting thought process within Rob’s alliance.
Tribal Council. Phillip arrives at Tribal Council in his loincloth, sans shirt, headdress prominent, accusing Steve of stealing his clothes. Ricegate immediately becomes the central topic of conversation, followed by Steve playing the race card by referencing Phillip playing the race card. “Whoa,” is Jeff Probst’s response. Phillip has refined his argument to suggest that whenever Steve calls him “crazy,” he’s calling him The N-Word, somehow even using Richard Pryor to corroborate. Jeff Probst decides that this is his opportunity to win yet another Emmy and tries lecturing Phillip on the difficulties of race relations and the history of The N-Word. “Do you know what it’s like to be a woman?” Phillip responds. “You’re right. You don’t. You don’t know what it’s like to be an African-American.” Phillip says that he knows racism when he sees it, equating calling somebody “crazy” with calling somebody “boy.” Pushed into a corner, Steve decides to play the “I was a scrub on the Los Angeles Raiders” card, saying there’s no line between black and white in his heart. Probst tries fairly hard to lay out both sides as reasonably as possible. I’m sending Jeff Probst to the Middle East next, given the speed with which he has everybody nodding with new understanding. He even gets Julie to confess to stealing the shorts. “If this were therapy, I’d say ‘Very good session,'” Probst says. “This has definitely been a fascinating Tribal Council, because it illustrates how you live together in a society and get along…” Probst adds.
The Vote. Steve writes Phillip’s name down, but urges him to find piece in his heart. Julie votes for Phillip and Ralph votes for “Phile.” [Is there any chance that Ralph’s total illiteracy and inability to spell any name correctly is a joke?] Phillip writes Julie’s name down, which is a bad choice if he ever wants to find his trunks. Probst tallies the votes: Phillip. Phillip. Phillip. Julie. Julie. Julie. Julie. Julie. Rob’s Alliance holds strong. And Phillip’s shorts are gone forever.
Bottom Line, Part I. Boy oh boy. Context is really important, eh? Because if you took the transcript of this episode and just looked at the words that were exchanged, you’d be very hard-pressed to find any fault with anything Phillip said or did. In that case, you wouldn’t know all of the previous examples of Phillip’s craziness. You wouldn’t know the preponderance of evidence Steve was responding to. You wouldn’t know the tensions between these two tribes and the strangeness of their already having separate rice supplies. You wouldn’t know the tone of voice used by either man. I’m inclined to believe that even though Phillip has displayed ample reasons to be categorized as “crazy” and even though I personally wouldn’t have interpreted what Steve said as being racist, it’s not untrue that basic traits of being “opinionated” or “passionate” are treated in different ways when racial difference is involved. So Phillip was right, but he was wrong, but that doesn’t mean he was actually wrong. And, interestingly, there are few visible public situations in which this phenomenon is reenforced more prominently than reality TV which can be, as we so often hear, a social experiment. “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett has been responsible for more than a few casting decisions that reenforced and reaffirmed certain stereotypes about opinionated African-Americans. Mark Burnett likes drama and one of the ways he’s most reliably found to yield good drama is by exploiting and perpetuating racial assumptions. If Burnett had his way, every one of his shows would feature a Phillip or an Omarosa or a NaOnka every season, since he’s discovered that African-Americans with opinions make for tremendous villains. You can almost sense his disappointment when an opinionated minority contestant like Francesca either comes across as rational or is eliminated early. Because the diversity on these shows is spotty — sometimes “Survivor” does a great job with rainbow casting, other times dreadful — those become the most repeated representations of race on one of the post popular shows on television. But “Big Brother” perpetuates the same stereotype. “America’s Next Top Model” thrives on it. And even “American Idol” does it, substituting “diva” for “crazy,” where “diva” becomes a pejorative almost always applied to African-American contestants with opinions. So Mark Burnett perpetuates a phenomenon of media representation and then, in the case of tonight’s episode, gets a provocative episode of television out of the climate he’s stoked. And then, best of all, because Phillip *is* crazy, we can mostly discuss his commentary as the crazy commentary of a crazy man, rather than as a reasonable critique delivered, sadly, by an unreasonable person. That leaves Jeff Probst — as white as they come — to be the Paternalistically Sage, Dimpled, White Wise Man, suddenly making all of the season’s cute little white girls understand Phillip, as if he required a translator. “Survivor: Perpetuating and Solving Racism for 22 Seasons.”
Bottom Line, Part II. Otherwise? yet another business-as-usual episode. Rob’s grasp over his alliance is so strong that they’re willing to sustain ties to Phillip to keep with the game plan. If you think about it, that’s remarkable. And farewell to David, who probably got as good a puzzle-based Duel as he could have hoped for, but couldn’t do anything with it.
“Is there any chance that Ralph’s total illiteracy and inability to spell any name correctly is a joke?”
I am entirely certain it’s a joke. Any lingering doubts should have been put to bed with “Philite.” As for David, another puzzle challenge and another completely middling performance. I guess his “spend more time on the base than the other two” plan would have been brilliant had either Mike or Matt completely wiped out, but they didn’t.
Wasn’t it “Phile”, not “Philite”? Which I could certainly imagine might be an attempt to write “Phil.”
At the same time, I agree – by now it’s clear that he is overly, almost willfully, unable to spell basic common names. Surely it must be faked to some degree. I just could not imagine why.
It was “Phile” this time. The first time he voted for Philip (in the TC where Mike went out) Ralph voted for “Philite.”
I had forgotten about that. You’re right.
I thought it was a joke when he came up with Krasta. No one whose first language is English would actually think the name could be spelled that way.
We’ll see. I certainly think it’s *possible*. But then again, he also can’t really speak in complete sentences either. So I don’t know when it’s parody and when it’s genuine… I guess this could be a total performance in the same way Fabio played a himbo last year? If so, it’s a committed piece of acting?
-Daniel
I want to know exactly what obscene gesture it was that Phillip made. I mean, the obvious answer is that he did the finger, but surely they could have easily blurred that out. The decision to cut away from Philip to me seemed to suggest that he did something else, which makes me curious.
Other than that, a very entertaining episode. The sheer ferocity of the Steve/Phillip argument was uncomfortable to watch at home, so I can’t imagine how it was at camp.
I do think you’re being a bit too cynical about Probst in your “win an Emmy” comment. Certainly Probst is not without fault as a host, and often intrudes himself far too much into the game, but I think he was being reasonable in this case. His job is to discuss what’s going on in camp, and explore the tensions that are there. This was clearly the point of tension for the previous few days, and therefore had to be discussed. At the same time, you could see Probst trying to be very careful to tiptoe through the subject while getting everyone to make their viewpoints clear. He was doing everything he normally does, just this time with a more delicate subject matter.
Yeah, a so-so episode. Phillip is nuts and it was worth a try to get him wound up and see if he could piss off enough people to get voted off. I don’t know why the minor tribe didn’t go to B’Rob and make a deal to vote out Phillip to get a few days of peace before they take out the rest of them. B’Rob’s got the numbers.
Of course he wouldn’t do that though because why would you? Phillip is a lightning rod and takes the spotlight off everyone else. A perfect person to take to the finals. Phillip seems really delusional.
Matt’s hilarious. Of all the people in the world and all the suffering he thinks he’s being tested. He should change his name to Job. Oh the humanity!!
Steve explicitly mentioned to Rob and Grant that the remaining Zaps were going to vote for Phillip. Rob just chose not to risk losing the extra man, which is the main reason the Zaps are being picked off right now.
Nic919 – Well, Rob wanted the extra number, but he also wanted to keep his Public Enemy No. 1.
I wonder if Rob has a clear strategy for getting rid of Grant, or if he’s just trusting that the cute girls want to give him a million dollars no matter what happens…
-Daniel
At this point the only way for Rob to not win the million dollars is by keeping Grant, no one is going to vote for the girls (Andrea might have had a chance but she backstabbed Saint Matt) and who even knows the other two’s name. But people will vote for Grant because he played it safe and he is strong physically.
I have nothing to add to the rice-ism issue so I will focus on Matt. If God has a plan, then why keep talking to God? Your story has been written by your lord. Stop questioning it and ride it out or accept that there is no God looking out for you and that the world is just a random and twisted place where effort rules over praying.
Can we just accept at this point that David was never any good with puzzles?
I think the rules should require tribes to merge when the merge comes. Rob has prevented the game from being played by keeping his tribe from having any private conversations with the others. This has made the show boring and sad because the competitors on the other side all seem to be honest, decent people who should be given a fair shot to play the game.
The honest, decent people on the other side who are only in this position because they threw a challenge at the beginning of the season.
The tribes did merge. It’s just that Rob is playing the game THAT well. It isn’t as if Rob is blackmailing them all to obey him…they are all willingly doing what he tells them. Any one of them, at any point in time, could go talk to the the Zapatera members, or strategize a way to vote Rob out. But Rob has such control of the game that they know any ‘rock the boat’ moves would lead to Rob targeting them.
The beauty of Survivor is that there is no one right way to play/win the game…Rob has just found a way to advance in the game that, while somewhat boring from a TV viewing standpoint, is fascinating from a human psychological perspective.
Pat – I agree with SemiColwin on this one. There has never been a “rule” on how to handle a post-merge situation and Rob has just created a 100 percent new strategy. If it works? Maybe we’ll see it again. But he could certainly still find a way to lose this game despite orchestrating the entire season from start to finish. I personally find it nice that after 22 seasons, there are still utterly fresh ways to tackle “Survivor” as a game.
And yes, the “honest, decent people” have *only* themselves to blame… Especially people like David who obviously would have been better off aligning at least in some way with Russell at the beginning of the season.
-Daniel
@Dan: “I personally find it nice that after 22 seasons, there are still utterly fresh ways to tackle “Survivor” as a game.”
More and more, this is what’s been separating SURVIVOR from THE AMAZING RACE for me. SURVIVOR changes enough from season to season, either through producer tweaks to the game or different methods of play by the contestants, that it renews itself. Meanwhile, I can’t help but feel like I’ve seen all THE AMAZING RACE has to offer at this point.
I do think the RACE is the better game, and if we’re comparing best season to best season, it’s probably the better show. It’s definitely the one I’d rather compete on. But it’s format makes it incredibly competitive. I think this current season may be my last, because even when it’s loaded with teams I enjoy, I’m no longer invested in what will happen next (because it’ll be the same as what happened before).
Err.. that should read “the format makes it incredibly REPETITIVE”.
Andy – And this is why Boston Rob should be on every season of “The Amazing Race,” also. He and Amber played The Race in an entirely different way from the way anybody else played it before or since, bringing an intellectual and strategic approach that was, unfortunately, not 100 percent compatible with the game’s format, but boy I loved watching it in motion…
-Daniel
To me, Rob’s strategy on this season of Survivor reminds me of Richard Hatch — keeping his tribe separate from the other tribe post merge. Hatch obviously did it first, but it also takes a smaaaahht guy to use it again and not get called on it by anyone.
you know what really is crazy ? .. i’m black, and i have thought Philip is “unstable” since day one.. i am even almost sure if he indeed work for the government it wasn’t as a federal agent.. i could believe in the post office or as a low level clerk on a security agency.. and when he played the race card against Steve on the camp.. i was like, this is it, he is really, really crazy.. but when he started explaining himself on Tribal council.. the whole, is not what he said, but what he means.. i was starting to clearly see his side.. not that Steve meant it, but that Philip had reasonable reasons (pardon the redundancy) to believe what he believed.
I kind of feel bad for Steve. I think he has a history of sucessfully working in an inter-racial enviroment, that is now tainted. Or is this an exmaple of a person who has worked in an inter-racial who should have known better?
Studioplant – I don’t think it’s tainted at all. At the WORST, he looked like he maybe should have taken the time to consider that most negative way his comments could possibly be interpreted and simply didn’t, which is probably excusable under the “Survivor” circumstances. But based on editing and context, most people are going to view Steve as the victim in this particular bit of ugliness. I *certainly* don’t view him as the victim, but even if I think he could probably have considered his words better, it’s hard to feel like his intent was racist in nature…
-Daniel
I view him as the victim. All he did was call a crazy man crazy. Any thoughts that Steve somehow created a racial situation while lying there– dude never even got up or raised his voice– should get no traction. None. The crazy guy made the situation racial and should be the one having defend himself as a racist.
It’s obvious Steve did not intend to be a racist. All he did was call someone crazy…who is obviously acting crazy. Race has nothing to do with it. At all.
Steve isn’t racist. Phil is a complete loon. Its tough to treat Phillip seriously like he is some sort of MLK like figure when it comes to race while he is running around in fuchsia underpants with an Indian head band.
Other than the episode where Matt got voted off, the show has been predictable as hell the last few weeks. I’m not sure the girls or Grant realize that winning is the point of the show.
I loved David’s gimmick of being a puzzle genius but getting eliminated because he couldn’t solve the puzzle his last two challenges.
Did anyone else note that they put in a black bar to obscure the fact that it was Mike, not Matt, who pushed over Matt’s house of cards after the duel? They’re really pushing the Matt vs. Rob-narrative hard…