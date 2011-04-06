Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘This Game Respects Big Moves’

Pre-credit sequence[s]. The Zapatera Five return to camp after booting Sarita. Everybody’s making feeble rationalizations about how they hope they’ve made the Tribe stronger, while Julie says they need to win a couple challenges in a row. I do believe they’re closing the barn door, but all the goats and chicks and horses and cows already got loose. Meanwhile, Sarita arrives at Redemption Island, impressed with the Swiss Family Robinson set-up that Matt has made for himself over the past 10 years of isolation. Matt, clearly getting a bit worn down by his captivity on Redemption Island slurs, “I was quite happy to see her, because she doesn’t appear to be too incredibly tough.” At Matt’s urging, Sarita reflects on the challenge-losing awesomeness of Zapatera, giving her particular seal of approval to Marine Mike. Matt listens patiently. Up until this point, Matt has been planning on realigning with his Team Rob allies, but listening to Sarita, he seems to be having a change of heart. Perhaps starvation has messed with Matt’s math skills?
There’s a bad Merge on the rise. Tree-mail (and pretty green frogs) arrive at Team Rob. The message says that the entire tribe will witness the next Duel and immediately they all begin to suspect a Merge is coming. Team Rob packs in case they have to shift camps. Something has happened since we last saw this group. Phillip found his meds? Somebody gave Phillip a taste of The Crispy? He’s suddenly happy and perfectly willing to stick with his tribe, post-Merge. Over at Zapatera, they get the same message from their Tree-Mail. Marine Mike is eager to go toe-to-toe with Rob.
One foot in the grave. And speaking of toe-to-toe (or similar extremities), Matt is going into his sixth Duel with an injured foot. He’s got a deep gouge at the bottom of his foot and he’s concerned that if it’s an endurance challenge, he might be in trouble. But Matt has a secret weapon and that secret weapon’s name is God. Sarita thinks Matt is impressive, but she also thinks she’s a worthy opponent. But does she have God on her side? I don’t think so.
Hang on Sloopy. Sloopy hang on. Matt and Sarita arrive at Redemption Island Arena, where Jeff Probst quickly announces that the winner of this Duel gets to return to the game. Boston Rob? Displeased. “There’s a possibility that he might defect to the other team. I mean, that’s what I would do,” Rob explains. Uh-oh. The Duel is, indeed, one of endurance. They have to brace their arms against the wall of a small box. That’s bad. Wanna know what’s worse? Their feet will rest on narrow footholds, which will get increasingly small. This is an absolutely nightmare for Matt, who will be clinging by his injured foot, which appears to be bandaged. A slightly evil Probst decides that 15 minutes into the Duel is the perfect time to ask Phillip what it takes to succeed in this sort of situation. Phillip quotes from the Samurai Code and rambles and rambles as clouds race in the sky. Rob chucks. Matt chuckles. The Zapateras have no idea what to make of this guy. Another 15 minutes pass and they move to the smallest foothold remaining. As Probst talks of leg-cramps, Matt and Sarita both squirm in discomfort. And down goes Sarita. Matt returns to the game. You can’t say the kid doesn’t deserve it. Six duels and six wins. Sarita is bummed. Probst tosses Matt a new buff and it’s a different color. They are, indeed, Merged. Hugs all around. They’re going to a new beach and… A TWIST. At the next Tribal Council? Redemption Island begins AGAIN. Matt figures he has enough inside information to make a big decision.
And “Rosebud” was actually the name for William Randolph Hearst’s mistress’… New beach. New camp. And a feast! Fruit! Bread! “My whole body got happy,” Julie says. They drink beer and wine, munch on nuts and prepare chicken for later. Of course, it’s soon time to choose a new tribe name and, as per usual, Boston Rob is feeling bored and reckons this would be yet another time to screw with everybody. He suggests “Murlonio,” which he claims means “from the sea united.” It’s apparently a reference to the ringleader of Amber’s group of stuffed animals. Awwww. As a Tribe, they build a shelter, while Grant tries to justify their decision to vote him out in the first place. While Matt and Adorable Andrea have resumed their flirtation, Marine Mike makes his move, attempting to woo the Power Couple to his alliance. Mike promises that Matt and Andrea will be guaranteed a place in the Final Four, sweetening the pot with access to an Idol.
Tee-hee. Oh Matt, you’re so clever! Tee-hee. Night brings rain and reveals an unfinished shelter. Oddly, it’s unfinished only on the side where the former Zapateras are sleeping. Team Rob is dry under the tarp. But somewhere, somewhere the baby turtles are moving toward the sea, Matt and Andrea are talking about feelings, or at least talking about strategy. Matt has a plan: He wants to take out Team Rob. He wants to first vote out Steve and then Phillip, lure his Tribe into a false sense of security, and then flip and boot Boston Rob. Adorable Andrea is so astounded you’d think Matt just cracked cold fusion. “This game respects big moves,” Matt reassures a jittery Andrea, who professes willingness to follow him blindly. To us, however, she admits the risk of Matt’s big move.
Your own Personal Jesus. It’s morning in Murlonio and Marine Mire is reading the Bible. No, he’s not pandering to his new Christian potential ally at all. What book is he reading from? Matthew. Duh. Matt, who has more than a passing resemblance to Textbook Jesus himself, reveals to his camp that he believes God wanted him to win Redemption Island. “I’m morally conflicted here,” Matt admits to us. God wants him to stick with his word, he figures, but he also wants to make a big move. As Bible Study progresses, Rob is playing with a pair of pliers and worrying that he has nothing to add to the Christian Coalition. “I’ve got nothing against God. I go to church on Sunday. But any time a group of individuals likes the same thing, I don’t like that. It could be romantic comedies, it could be Oreo cookies. If they’re all liking it together, I want that broken up,” Rob says, plotting to send Mike right back to Redemption Island.
Your balls on a platter, sir. It’s their first Individual Immunity Challenge. The challenge asks players to perch on a log balancing a progressively large number of balls on a platter. This is kinda a lame challenge, eh? Phillip seems on the verge of going out first, but he recovers. Probst is impressed. “I’ve got rhythm, baby,” Phillip says. Julie goes out first, as the players all go up to two balls. Down goes Ashley and then David. The players start three-balling it. Out next are Andrea, Grant, Matt, Rob and Phillip. “Ralph, one ball hanging on the edge,” leers Probst. Although Ralph tries talking to his balls, he goes out, followed by Steve. It’s Mike vs. Natalie for Immunity. “It’s like those balls are glued to his disk,” Probst says of Mike. “There’s a fly on Mike’s ball,” notes Julie. It’s the fly that sinks Mike’s ship. Natalie wins. She’s amazed. And cute. Mike knows that pesky fly may have earned him a trip to Redemption Island.
I don’t want to start any blasphemous rumors… Mike figures that he and Ralph are most likely to be on the block and secures Ralph’s promise to cede the Idol to erase the votes on this side. Mike’s plan is to target Grant, rather than Rob with their votes. Out on a precipice, Rob and Matt discuss how Redemption Island changed Matt. And Matt has decided that he’s going to honor his God and stay with his original Tribe. He’s so true to that devotion that he tells Rob about Mike’s promised Idol. “Thanks man, that means a lot,” Rob tells Matt. But he’s not as pleased as you might expect. “First of all, he has the audacity to think that he’s going to come up with a plan to vote me out. And then the stupidity to tell me that. It just confirmed he can’t be trusted,” Rob says, readjusting his sights squarely on Matt, who finishes explaining his plan to eliminated Rob and says, “I’m glad we talked.” Rob’s not pleased Matt squealed and Andrea is even less pleased, feeling like she’s been thrown under a bus.
But I think that God’s got a sick sense of humor… “This is like a turning point in the game,” Rob says, pulling Natalie aside and leveling that the vote is against Matt. Natalie giggles approvingly. “Dude. He’s such a good Christian guy,” Grant says, before being swayed. Ashley’s easy to convince. Matt isn’t blind, though, and notices that Rob has gone off on his own and Mike jumps all over his indecision. There are snakes everywhere. Mike writes a note to Matt. It’s a promise to take him to the Final Three if he votes for Grant. “Here I am at the crossroads between keeping my word and breaking it,” Matt muses, after showing the note to Andrea. Rob knows how big this vote is, telling the plan to Andrea, who suddenly may hold all the power in this game.
Tribal Council. Ralph and Rob agree to Probst that even though the tribes have merged, they’re still two separate tribes. When Dave maligns the claim that Team Rob “won” the tarp they were sleeping under, admitting that Zapatera threw that particular challenge. Probst seems proud to have gotten this confession, as if folks hadn’t been acknowledging as much at Tribal Council for weeks. Phillip goes off on an epic tale about The Sea, which sometimes carries something parasitic and leaves a stench. Team Rob knows Phillip and they laugh. Team Formerly Russell looks on perplexed. Matt claims he’s started to see the whole picture. Rob has a worried look. And there’s a lot of time left in this episode. Is something weird about to happen?
The Vote. We don’t see any of the votes, though Matt deliberates for a while. Will an Idol get played? Yes. Ralph gives his Idol to Mike. Probst reads the votes: Grant. Grant. Grant. Grant. Grant. Funny how that works. Steve. Matt. Matt. Matt. Matt. Matt. WOW. MATTY. Rob smirks. “Let the fireworks begin,” Steve mutters. “Genius is what that was,” Dave says. “What the hell, guys?” says Matt, as he walks down the steps. Matt returns to Redemption Island confused by God’s seemingly contradictory will. “I want to friends with these people. Well they don’t want to be friends with me. And apparently I’m just not very good at this game of ‘Survivor,'” he says.
Bottom Line: I don’t know if this was “genius,” but I know it was the right move. And it was so obviously the right move that I wonder why there wasn’t some provision gave the Redemption Island winner at least a one-week Immunity. Matt’s mistake was his approach to Rob and the weird impression that what Rob would appreciate most was honestly, rather than flatter. I really believe that if Matt goes to Rob and just says that because he’s a man of God, he’s sticking with his original Tribe, Rob takes a week to test that loyalty and targets Mike or Steve or whoever. Instead he admits to the possible plan to turn on Rob, which would never be the right way to win the guy’s heart. Meanwhile, Zapatera basically threw away an Immunity Idol for nothing. Oh and was there an Immunity Idol clue amidst the Merge Feast? We didn’t see it or hear about it, but shouldn’t it be assumed that a new camp would bring a new Idol into the game? Anyway, I like the sadism of Rob’s move. And I like the sadism of Adorable Andrea going along with it. She was truly Matt’s Mary Magdalene. Meanwhile, another potentially uninteresting exit interview tomorrow. But after this week, they should start getting reliably good.
What’d you think?
I reallly want B Rob to win, but the edit supports an obvious andrea win. i like her but i hope im wrong. There hasnt been a winner this obvious since Earl
John – I think Andrea has played safely, but well so far. And in order for her to win, she’s probably going to have to be a central piece of whatever ground-swell knocks out Rob/Ashley/Natalie/Grant, so it’s possible she could make a big move. And I’ve been told by a wise man that the game respects big moves…
-Daniel
I think Rob can win if he properly uses the idol. He is smart enough to know that everyone else in the game, whether openly or not, are at least thinking about plotting against him. He undoubtedly knows that there will be a time when he needs to use the idol. It’s going to come down to him using it at the proper time (i.e. when Andrea and/or Phillip make their move against him).
Also, I’m pretty sure he might be the only person in the history of Survivor to not tell ANYONE that he has the idol, which could be key when he finally does play it. I’m always amazed at how everyone who finds an idol tells someone (I get that it can be a good bargaining chip, but still) and so I’m excited at the possibilities that can happen with him keeping it secret.
I definitely see Andrea and Phillip being stealth threats. The episode a few weeks back where Phillip and Andrea bonded a bit and discussed a potential alliance is a big reason for thinking this. There is too much good footage for them to waste time on that scene, especially considering it had no effect on the events of that episode, if it isn’t going to come into play at some point.
And finally, they keep showing Phillip’s strategy of “let your enemy make the first move”, and Rob didn’t do that this week, so I could see that aspect of Phillip’s strategy playing a role soon.
Just to clarify, because I think I missed something when I flipped over to ANTM (don’t judge):
Did Rob convince Matt to vote for Steve knowing that that useless vote would give his alliance the numbers advantage?
The Redemption Island challenge made me miss Parvati. It’s a shame that she aligned with Russell so quickly– I would have loved to see exactly what much a Rob-Parvati alliance was capable of. The potential for manipulation is mind-boggling.
I think Rob just wanted to make sure that extra vote went somewhere it wouldn’t make any difference.
And many things make me miss Parvati… Watching foxy boxing, mostly. [And yes, that’s my second Parvati/Foxy Boxing joke of the day…]
-Daniel
Oh, Matt… you gloriously naive and sweet man you. First rule of the universe: when dealing with a Type-A personality, don’t EVER tell him you planned against him. He will ALWAYS ELIMINATE YOU FIRST. Not just on Survivor but in any situation. They are successful leaders partly because they are paranoid!
Great episode.
I could not BELIEVE that Matt was that stupid/naive. That was incredibly dumb. First of all, why would you want to shack up with the team that BLINDSIDED you in the first place? And then why the hell would you go tell Rob for no reason at all that you were plotting his removal? I was going to root for him, but I can’t now.
Ralph is like Stephen Hawking compared to Matt.
It’ll be curious to see if Andrea decides to vote with the Purple team.
I think you mean Adorable ASHLEY.
How many episodes are we in and I don’t know half the tribes names? I guess mostly because they don’t show them anymore in the opening credits. They got so much to cram in that they’re shaving time wherever they can.
So this is an odd twist throwing someone back to RI. How’s this going to work now? Does the survivor return just in time to join the final 3? That would be hilarious.
Mulderism – Part of me wants to see Matt go on another Redemption Island run and then re-enter the game at the Top 4 or Top 5 and then have to have a jury decide on the merit of a guy who spent maybe 6 days playing “Survivor” and 30 days going steadily crazy on his own on a deserted island… But most of me would just as soon see him go home, impressive achievements aside…
And I *mean* Adorable ANDREA.
-Daniel
Seriously, Andrea is better looking, smarter, and less obnoxious than Ashley. Considerably more adorable. I’d actually like her as a winner quite a bit, as she understands the first rule of Survivor: be quiet! Which Matt did not and now he’s gone again.
While Ashley is obnoxious and not as nice of a person as Andrea, there is no comparison looks-wise. Ashley is absolutely beautiful and Andrea is average. To each his own I guess.
Definitely rooting for a Rob win although I don’t see it happening (unless the stars align and there is a *perfect* moment for him to play his idol).
Not sure if Rob figured that Ralph would make a worthless idol play, but flushing that out along with voting out the guys who could jump at any tribal, makes it genius to me.
Rob is running things. He even got Andrea to vote Matt.
I don’t know that I agree with your analysis. Rob seemed to believe Matt when he said he’d decided to stay with Omatepe and not to target Rob – certainly he didn’t seem to take any steps to protect himself from that – in which case they should have taken out another Zapatera, at least this week. With Matt, you’ve got a 7-5 advantage that you can take down to 7-4, which gives you a buffer before you take out Matt. You take out Matt now, you’re down to 6-5, and then you just need one person to flip and you’re in the minority.
Actually, Rob was playing the right odds. Matt and Andrea are two. Even at 7-4, their flip would make it 5-6. He had to get rid of the one element that would make Andrea flip.
i am having fun watching Rob play this huge chess game basically unopposed, plus i have always thought that he deserved to be a Survivor Champ long time ago.. but what he did to Matt is beyond Sadistic, specially since it involved Andrea as in hindsight the actual vote that sent Matt to go-crazy island.. that last bit is enough to break down Matt’s Heard, Confidence and Will to endure.. :(
*heart
Rob is “unopposed” only because his tribe decided to treat him like a king and do whatever he wanted rather than target and dispose of him like Russell’s tribe did. I guess as long as Rob keeps them under his thumb, he’ll be safe, but if you screw over enough people, you’re not going to earn the jury vote. Anyway, not really sure why Rob “deserved to be a Survivor Champ a long time ago”—because he has no other life and can go on every reality show in creation? He’s actually the biggest reality show loser of all time: 0 for 6 if he blows this one too.
Well, practically speaking he’s 1 for 5, and if not for a mysterious holding of a plane (one of the very rare times I become a conspiracy theorist) in the TAR7 finale and then awful taxi luck he’d be 2 for 5.
This may have been the most entertaining episode since the season premiere. Great drama at Tribal. I like that Mike has emerged as the leader of his tribe (unclear pre-merge if he had a pulse) and mobilized his team so as not to get voted off whenever that may suit Rob. It didn’t work, but it was interesting anyway.
I don’t think they needed to give the RI returnee immunity. If they came back during the tribal phase, then yes, a one week immunity would seem appropriate. But in the merge phase? Matt had the same shot at immunity as everyone else. Plus, he should’ve been in the cat bird’s seat, with two sides competing for his vote. Instead, he screwed up. I honestly thought he was one of the safest guys out there this week, until he wasn’t.
There wouldn’t have been a new idol at the merge since there were already two in play. Doubt they would want to bring a 3rd into the game. I’m curious if they’ll put the one played last night back into the game.
In the past, they haven’t returned a second idol to the game post-merge. They wait until both idols have been played to bring one back. Doesn’t mean that will always be the way it goes, but I suspect they will not replace Ralph’s idol.
Although Matt was incredibly stupid to listen to Rob again, something tells me that he will outlast everyone else again on Redemption island and come back to win. As it stands, the Zapatera tribe feel bad for him and as Rob picks them off they will end up in the jury. Also, Andrea would likely vote for him to win. So that is 6 votes right there.
I also think that Grant is picking up on how he is a target and Rob may not have it so easy as he thinks. Phillip is always out there too and Zapatera would be smart to try to get him to flip.
I don’t see Zapatera voting for Matt. They know their attempt to flip him failed. I think he’s a man without a tribe; if he survives RI again, he’s just voted out again at the first opportunity.
Matt basically has to win every week to stay in this game. Every duel, then every immunity challenge. No one wants to ally with him, and no one would want to go to jury with him. All because he’s just too damned nice.
I love the idea of Matt being the first person in Survivor history to be voted out three times in the same season. We’ll see.
“Ralph tries talking to his balls.”
There’s a sentence I bet you thought you would never write.