Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘Too Close For Comfort’

Pre-credit sequence. Murlonio returns to camp having dispatched Adorable Andrea. Ashley is still giddy at the blindside and at joining Natalie as one of the Last Girls Standing. Filled with girl-power pride, she pulls Natalie aside and they vow to protect and defend each other. But Natalie is less giddy about this alliance-by-gender. “I’m leaning toward sticking with Rob,” Natalie tells us. And in no time, The Robfather calls Natalie over and asks about the substance of their conversation, information which Natalie doesn’t even attempt to conceal. Rob tells her to stick with Ashley and pretend to be her bestest chum. And with that, Rob is figuring Ashley may need to be voted out next. He tells us, “Things have to go just right. I’ve had control in this game. I just need to keep control.”
Cutting off your cuddling to spite your face. Adorable Andrea arrives on Redemption Island. Matt, who has taken it upon himself to redub this “The Island of Redemption,” is neither amused, nor surprised to see her. He’s viewing Andrea as his Judas and can barely look her in the eye. Trying to clear the air, Andrea says she knows that Matt hates her, but doesn’t understand why he’s giving her dirty looks at the Duels. “I don’t give you dirty looks. I just don’t know why you’re giving me big puppy-dog eyes,” Matt shoots back. Touche. Andrea rips into Matt for his idiotic decision to make Rob into his confessor. Matt’s sarcastic in response. This is a little awesome. Making things better, Ralph then refuses to make room for Adorable Andrea in their shelter. He figures he was persecuted after the Merge and now it’s her turn. He forces her to sleep on the ground and then taunts her. “Rob was using you like toilet paper. He wiped his ass and now he’s through with you,” Ralph chides. Everybody laughs. Dang. That’s cold.
Get a handle on it. Time for our second four-way Duel. Andrea stares at the Murlonio Five and comes close to tears when she calls it “shocking” and “humbling” that they looked in her eyes and lied. The Duel involves steering a handle through a maze, collecting puzzle pieces and making a puzzle. In the maze, Andrea starts off well, but when she hits a dead-end, she begins to freak out, while Ralph completes the maze first. Mike is through second. Then Matt, followed by Andrea. Everybody’s onto the puzzle. First to complete the puzzle? Mike. Second? Cold-eyed assassin Matt. And then Andrea finishes right behind. So much for the lead, there Ralphie. I don’t wanna say it’s karma, but if you refuse to let Andrea cuddle with you, you deserve all of the wrath the Game Gods can bestow. Ralph broils his buff and heads off to join the Jury. “I want Redemption Island to be over and done with so it’s not a factor anymore,” says Boston Rob, who has obviously begun to realize that his overall strategy failed to factor in this new wrinkle.
Phillip causes more rice-based complications. They’re hungry at Murlonio. Ashley has determined that they’re going to run out of rice in two days, though Phillip accurately points out not everybody will still be there in two days. Rob blames Zapatera for eating too much, which is also probably accurate. That dwindling tribe realized there wasn’t any point in conservation, so they lived well. The Murlonio Five, though, is sitting around conserving energy and starving. Ashley’s food neuroses has made Grant ready to vote her out next, seeing it as an added benefit that Natalie would be scared straight from there. Phillip, perhaps in one of those allegedly cultivated moments of pseudo-villainy, comes and basically instructs the girls that their sustenance is less important than Grant’s, because they’re going to need Grant’s strength to take out whoever comes back from Redemption Island. The ladies are displeased. It becomes a shouting match over how many calories Natalie needs to survive versus Grant, with Phillip yelling, “Don’t you lie on me!” It then becomes about why Natalie and Ashley argue with Phillip, but they never argue with Rob and Grant. “Maybe because they’re *normal*” Ashley tries to explain, but Phillip levels accusations of a snuggling conspiracy. Geez. Everybody in this episode is being so mean to everybody. I know it’s “Survivor,” but why can’t we all just get along? “He’s pathetic and he’s crazy. Not the n-word crazy. He’s just crazy,” Rob smirks. Phillip keeps yapping at the girls. Ashley keeps yelling, “Psycho!” It’s drama, but there’s a problem for Rob: Phillip is picking on both of the women, which brings them together, rather than driving them apart. Rob has to do damage control with Natalie, promising her that he’ll take her to the end. And Rob is right to be worried, because Ashley is ready to make a big move.
Grant me the strength. Here’s comes Ashley’s big move, so I’m shifting it to a new paragraph. Because it’s a big move. At night, Ashley and Natalie come to Rob and propose voting Grant out, but they don’t put it that way. They suggest sending Grant to Redemption Island. “It’s definitely something to consider,” Rob tells her. To us, he says, “I’ve already run the numbers on this scenario weeks ago. It doesn’t make sense. All it does is give Ashley another way closer to squeezing herself into the finals.” And Rob quickly goes and tattles to Grant. The two Alpha Males agree that one of them has to win, even if that requires them to win every Immunity from here on out. “Ashley is a dark individual and she’s ridden on coattails far enough,” Grant says.
The brownie recipe. The next morning, as the women giggle in the shelter, the men scheme in the forest. They collect Tree-Mail, which includes chopsticks. “Ashley’s had a free ride for 35 days and her fairy tale is about to come to an end abruptly,” Rob tells us. The clue gives strong indication of an eating challenge. Ashley knows this is big for her, but she also believes that Rob is taking her proposal seriously. Rob keeps vowing loyalty to Natalie. “I can’t stand what she’s doing to you,” Rob tells Natalie, abruptly shifting into a complicated peanut butter brownie recipe as soon as Ashley wanders over. It’s kinda funny. “Natalie may not be the brightest play to ever play this game. We all know that. But Natalie is a sweetheart. She’s innocent and she’s pure. And Ashley’s trying to corrupt that,” Rob tells us. He compares Ashley to a pain in the ass that he’s had for 35 days. Really? That’s giving a lot of credit to a player we’ve barely noticed half the time.
Go fishhooks. Immunity is up for grabs. It’s not an eating challenge at all. Boo. We’re using fishhooks to assemble a puzzle shaped like a fish. Pretty boring, right? Well, they have to do it with one arm tied behind their back. Still sound boring? Tough. That’s all you get. They’re also playing for reward, specifically a three-course meal delivered to them at camp. Everybody is competitive except for poor Natalie, with Ashley and Grant taking a big lead. “Natalie is out of this challenge. You might as wall sit down and watch,” Probst mocks her. See? Everybody’s mean! Ashley wins Immunity, making a mess of Rob’s best laid plans. Ashley gets a room service menu and she gets to choose one person to join her, so she picks Natalie. Seriously? Did nobody listen to Phillip’s lecture on calories? Grant needs more fuel!
Food porn and strategy. Ashley is happy. Rob is not. “Days like today, man, I wish I stayed home,” Rob grumbles. “All of a sudden, Ashley’s a friggin’ genius. This was all her plan all along. Grant, when you watch this, you’re gonna realize I never wanted to do it this way, bud. And although I like to think of you as a friend, I didn’t come to this game to make friends. I came to win,” Rob tells us, vowing to vote his ass out tonight. This was an “ass”-heavy episode of “Survivor,” wasn’t it? Ashley, Rob and Natalie agree that Grant is out. “It seems like no matter what the situation on ‘Survivor,’ I have to do the dirty work, because everybody else is too stupid to do it,” Rob says, before pulling Phillip aside and explaining that they now need to put on an act for Grant and then reaffirming the plan with the girls and then turning to Grant to make his fake plan. “It’s a lot of work. It’s exhausting,” Rob sighs. Grant’s instinct is to vote Natalie out, with Phillip’s help. “Splitting them up is going to be the best route,” Grant says. They shake as bros. “Blindside,” Grant says. Dinner, accompanied by several waiters, arrive for Ashley and Natalie. They have pizza and nachos and chocolate brownies. They moan and groan and wipe morsels from each other’s lips in very poorly disguised food porn. Instead of afterglow, though, they’re suffering from gorger’s remorse. Now they’re moaning and groaning for different reasons, complete with Natalie presenting herself to… something. Rob fears this couple, because he compares them to his own relationship with Amber. For the first time taking Redemption Island into account, Rob notes that anybody coming back could possibly sway Ashley/Natalie as a package deal. “One man should not have so much power in this came,” Rob repeats himself. “Luckily, I’m not an ordinary man.” Did he do a different version of that same speech for the cameras every single day?
Tribal Council. Ashley’s feeling really good with her Immunity necklace. Grant wishes he’d won and knows he’s a target. “I definitely feel vulnerable,” Rob says, even though nobody has suggested voting him out for weeks. As Ashley talks about her closeness with Natalie, Probst implies that she probably shouldn’t be talking about her closeness with Natalie. With no provocation, Natalie admits that maybe she should be a target. Grant says you have to have faith that people’s word will be their bond. Rob complains about the never-ending Redemption Island twist, but praises Amber for letting him this chase this dream of his. Grant gets emotional talking about his soon-to-be-wife at home. Rob says he’s on-edge and calls this the biggest vote yet.
The Vote. Grant writes Natalie’s name. Ashley writes Grant’s name. Probst tallies the votes: Natalie. Grant. Grant. Grant. That’s it for Grant. Rob looks miserable. “See you guys shortly,” Grant says.
Bottom Line. Anybody else feeling this marvelously played season spinning out of Rob’s control? He didn’t expect Andrea’s hostility. He didn’t expect Matt to be unbeatable at Redemption Island. And he didn’t expect for the Redemption Island twist to go this deep into the game. Heck, who did? We’ve got a finale on Sunday and there are still eight players in the game. That’s a little extreme. And of those eight players, there’s now an ever-growing number who I’m pretty sure Rob wouldn’t be able to beat with a Jury. I think he beats Andrea, Natalie, Ashley and Phillip. I think he loses to Grant, Mike or Matt. Does anybody see things differently? His best prayer is some sort of endurance Duel at the start of next episode with Ashley pulling off the upset and returning to the game. But if Andrea returns to the game, what are the chances that Rob is able to prevent her from teaming with the other two girls and taking over? Rob’s got that Idol and he hasn’t even contemplated using it, but when does the Idol leave the game and how will that coincide with the returning player from Redemption Island? Rob’s just putting a lot of faith in Natalie’s docile nature, because otherwise, knocking out your strongest ally and keeping an increasingly powerful duo together can’t possibly have been the right play, could it have?
Bottom Line, Part II. It was a pretty entertaining episode. Lots of confrontations coming to a head. And watching Rob attempt to keep his cockiness and composure even as he’s also rethinking every decision he made and wondering if he blew the whole thing weeks ago? That’s pretty entertaining.
Bottom Line, Part III. Finale Sunday!
So what are you thoughts going into Sunday’s finale?
This was Rob’s big mistake. He had to go to the finals with Grant and Phillip to win. Instead he went with taking Natalie and Phillip? How dumb is that? Natalie takes EVERY VOTE. I think Natalie would even beat Matt. She is ADORABLE. Sigh… hotness wins me over every time.
Natalie is adorable, but rather useless. If the final three is indeed Rob, Natalie, and Phillip (this is just a guess, not a spoiler), I think the votes would go:
Rob 7
Phillip 1 (a spite vote, probably Ralph)
Natalie 1 (Ashley’s vote)
Potatosolution, I believe Ralph’s vote would go to “Philite.”
I can’t imagine Rob gets Matt’s vote in any scenario. Of course, I never imagine he’d go back to wanting to be in Rob’s alliance either.
Uh, maybe you’ve already addressed this, but with eight players left in the game at the finale, how exactly are those exit interviews going to work? Rapid fire lightning round, or just a Bataan Death March of reality show losers?
McNulty – I don’t know! No matter how it goes down it’s gonna be a nightmare, especially with upfronts next week.
I’m kinda nervous about the whole thing…
Dan, I'll take one for the team. Leave the Ashley interview to me.
The BOTTOMLINE part is a mess with mixing up Ashley and Andrea ;)
I don’t think Natalie would get a majority of the votes. She may be pretty comparable to blonde Natalie* last year in that it seemed she rode coattails right to the end. But in the case of blonde Natalie I think voting for her to win was really a vote against Russell who had played a terrible social game.
In this case I believe people will respect B’Rob’s game and give him the vote. Unlike Russell he does play a good social game as well and that may earn him respect and votes.
* I admit I’m biased towards blonde Natalie due to her dreaminess. Actually both Natalies are dreamy and so is Ashley. Where was I??
Blonde Natalie was easily the best player in Samoa. She made the only actual strategy move that was impressive (at 12). And played Russell’s ego perfectly.
Maybe not the best overall player, but probably the best social player. Unfortunately, it’s tough (and boring) for the producers to get that point across to the home viewer… plus so many people on the internet (read: guys) think that someone’s worthless simply because they try to keep a low profile.
Dan – I think you meant his biggest hope is *Andrea* coming back.
The big question is whether the person coming back from Redemption comes before or after the next Tribal Council. If either Andrea or Grant comes back before next council, I think it’s going to be easy taking them out again, barring Immunity. Actually, I think Natalie and Phillip are loyal enough that Rob can even take out Matt or Mike at a five person Tribal Council, again without factoring Immunity in to the equation.
If the next Tribal Council takes place before somebody comes back from Redemption Island, I think Rob and the girls should take out Phillip. Ashley and Natalie hate him enough that they’d rather take him out than Rob, even if that would be the smarter play. I doubt Natalie will be up to blindsiding Rob unless he really pushes her to get rid of Ashley. Depending on Immunity, Rob might have to use the HII to get Ashley out of that’s really what he wants. But then I agree with Razorback that Natalie has a very good chance of winning sitting next to Phillip and Rob, but I still think the dynamic changes in Rob’s favor if Natalie sits next to Ashley and Rob.
The scary scenario is if the person coming back comes back after the TC, he or she can win Immunity to get directly into the Final Three, and at that point Rob won’t be able to use his HII. If Mike comes back at that point and wins Immunity, I’m not sure Rob can really do anything – unless he has an easy sacrificial lamb in Phillip. But at that point, his game is shot to pieces anyway, as Mike has a number of easy votes in the Jury.
I don’t think I’ve ever wanted somebody to win a reality show as badly as I want Rob to win this season of Survivor.
“I don’t think I’ve ever wanted somebody to win a reality show as badly as I want Rob to win this season of Survivor.”
This. Okay, and making sure that David Archuleta lost American Idol to David Cook.
First of all, I don’t see why the two girls would go with Andrea, neither of them seemed to like her at all judging by this episode and only about 10% max people that play Survivor go with game theory over personal feelings.
As for the jury, I think the issue for me with the logic of Rob’s play is that I don’t really see Grant as a major jury threat like a lot of conventional wisdom seems to imply. Yeah he won some challenges and is a laid back guy, but the only real ‘Alpha Male’ type that has ever won is Tom Westman, and his dominance and leadership were unparalleled in the history of Survivor (if you include the Ulong decimation in his dominance), and he went with a complete goat that everyone hated, and still likely would have lost if he had taken Ian.
It’s funny too with Natalie, earlier on in the season he took advantage of her seeing him as kind of a father figure, and it seemed to have turned around on him a bit last night as he really seems like he doesn’t have the killer instinct to vote Natalie off anymore since she’s kind of become his Survivor daughter.
yeah like Natalie was ever a big jury threat. She got no votes and even lost to Phillip. You are an idiot. Rob would have lost to Grant if he had kept him around. He made the wise move.
I think Rob can win in an all Omatepe final three. He can probably get Dave to vote for him based on his strategy and then probably Steve and Ralph, especially if he is up against the girls or one of them and Philip. If anyone from Zapatera or Matt makes it back, they basically will have enough winning votes locked up from the Zapatera who are left on the jury.
Honestly, the only F3 I think Rob wins is himself, Phillip, and Ashley. Mike, Matt, and Grant crush him. Andrea and Natalie win in a closer, but still crushing vote.
David’s the only vote he absolutely has.
Ralph showed his true colors in this episode. Very classy guy. Matt is beginning to fail in his attempt to follow Jesusâ€™ example. His pouting when Andrea showed up was disappointing and quite childish.
I donâ€™t see how Rob can win the jury vote because the purple tribe is not going to vote for him (except David, maybe). I think Grant would end up voting against him, too and certainly Andrea is not voting for him.
Rob was caught in the middle of two promises impossible for him to keep. He couldnâ€™t stay true to both Grant and Natalie and still keep the â€˜villainâ€™ Philip. But backstabbing Grant probably cost his vote for Rob. If Philip ends up on the jury, I think heâ€™d vote for Rob no matter what. But I hope Philip is in the final because I really want to hear his special argument against Rob.
Also, if Rob is forced to play the immunity idol, will his former tribe mates resent that he did not tell them he had the idol? That action stirred up trouble in other seasons.
Rob canâ€™t beat Mike, Matt or Grant. Iâ€™m not sure Ashley is resented more than Rob by the purples. They really dislike him and I think resent him enough to vote against him out of spite. So I would actually favor Ashley slightly over Rob if the third finalist is Philip. I think Natalie probably garners more votes than Rob and I would put her winning over him at 50/50.
If the finalists are the two women and Rob, maybe the two of them split votes and Rob sneaks away with the win at 4-3-2. If enough guys with man crushes are on the jury, Rob has a chance.
All in all, a very entertaining season and I am really looking forward to the final.
I think Andrea coming back poses the biggest threat of Ashley and Natalie turning against Rob. They’re not going to team up with Mike/Matt/Grant unless that person wins immunity, because that person is an even bigger threat to beat them in the end than Rob is.
I agree that the Andrea return is the MOST LIKELY threat for an Ashley-Natalie team up against Rob. That said, I don’t think even that scenario is very likely at all, unless of course Andrea were to win immunity (so basically the same situation you laid out with Mike/Matt/Grant).
A Grant return has the most intriguing potential in my mind. Would Rob be able to convince him to simply pick up where they left off and vote off an immunity-less Ashley? Or is Grant now damaged (betrayed) goods, and a pure wild card, if he comes back?
I agree. If the girls were going to flip on Rob, they would have done so by now. Last night was the time to do it, and neither showed any interest in doing so. Plus, Rob bought all of Natalie’s loyalty when he chose her over his buddy Grant.
I’m not trying to be mean or make fun of Ralph, but has anyone else had a suspicion while seeing his spelling of people’s names at Tribal Council that perhaps he cannot read?
I think that’s why despite his large lead in last night’s Redemption Island challenge he didn’t even come close to finishing the puzzle. The point of the puzzle was to try and spell the words and he clearly had a lot of trouble.
Again, I’m not making fun of him. It was just a theory I had since I first saw how he spelled people’s names and last night’s performance made me think I could definitely be right.
Anyone who writes down Krasta or Phile is either playing a huge joke on us or is actually illiterate. So I would not be surprised to learn it was the latter.
I’ve wondered this, too.
Me too.
He couldn’t have kept this a secret from the producers when he applied to be on the show. So if he really can’t read then the challenge was quite unfair.
I tried to ask about this in my exit interview today. I really don’t know if/how he answered. I understood maybe a third of what he said in the interview. I thought it was silly that they had to subtitle him at times this season, but I found myself wishing that my phone could subtitle…
-Daniel
I find it hard to believe they would put a person on the show who was actually illiterate.
Still waiting to see if they’ve got the right balance figured out – making Redemption Island matter (putting one person back in the game late enough that they at least have a shot to win) but not making it ruin the game (putting that person back so late that they only need one immunity win to reach the final 3, which is too close to handing them $1 million a silver platter).
I really thought they needed to bring back the RI person for the final 6 so they’d need to win 3 immunities, but I would settle for them bringing someone back in the Final 5 (needing 2 immunities) right away to kick off the finale.
I still don’t see how it’s fair that Rob et al have to keep backstabbing and alienating their own people (Andrea and Grant) while the RI crowd gets a free pass on having to do any dirty work.
People have commented on how Rob’s game hasn’t accounted for the RI factor – I would argue there’s just no possible way that ANYONE who’s casting votes at every tribal council could beat someone from the RI parallel universe where you’re immune from casting votes and pissing people off.
It’s always been difficult to overcome hurt feelings in this game. And now they’ve created a scenario where one person doesn’t have to worry about that at all. Sure, they still have to win their way back in, but in the grand scheme I think the producers failed to account for the potentially ENORMOUS jury advantage afforded the RI survivor.
I think the original idea for RI was that there would be more of a revolving door, and someone would get inserted into the game at a time when they could mix things up. Matt screwed both those things up, first by winning all of them, second by not flipping to the Zaps. As a result, it’s had no impact on the game as of yet, and the only way it will is if the person who survives wins the necessary immunities to get themselves to the end.
Having eight people still alive for the finale is ridiculous. Soon the season is just going to be a three part mini series.
With so many Redemption Island people still in play, I’m not really sure what Rob’s best final 3 is.
I would guess Phillip, and either one of the girls. They are both completely non-descript and haven’t really done anything to distinguish themselves in any manner and be deserving of a million dollars.
I think Rob is in pretty good shape. It isn’t like he has done a scorched earth strategy like Russell the last couple years.
I don’t think people would vote for Matt because of his idiocy.
That all being said, Mike would have it in the bag if he reached the end :)
With 8 people still left…how are they going to work the “fast-forward” part where they walk along the trail and remember everyone from the season?
“Hey, remember an hour ago when we voted him out…yeah I do remember that!”
Jobin – “Remember the first time we voted Matt out? Then remember the second time we voted Matt out?” Yeah. The Rites of Passage is gonna be a bit of a sham…
-Daniel
I think with Redemption Island having 4 contestants on it, they need to have a challenge where only 1 person wins and is back in the game. There’s no way they’d allow more than 1 person to come back and ruin the show. Unless it’s Grant or Mike coming from Redemption, Rob pretty much has this wrapped up.
If Rob makes it to the finals, he really does deserve the win, but I’m not entirely sure he will. A lot will depend on what he says to the jury. I can see dave voting for him. And I’m not sure Steve and Julie hate Rob — they hate Phillip for sure! LOL But I think I can see a scenario where Steve and Julie respect Rob’s game. They didn’t even TRY to stay in the game, b/c they knew it was no use b/c Rob had everyone in line and on the same page.
Ralph won’t vote for Rob. Just a gut feeling.
Now…I do think Rob might have made a big mistake this week — I think he should have voted for Natalie and broken those two up.