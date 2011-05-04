Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘You Mangled My Nets’

Pre-credit sequence. We pick things up on Redemption Island, where Matt and Mike welcome Ralph, who briefs them on Ricegate and other happenings around camp, including Steve’s deteriorating condition. But just at that moment… in walks Steve! Laughter abounds. “Redemption Island just keeps getting crazier and crazier,” Mike says. For his part, Steve is perfectly happy not to have gone to camp with the Ometepe Six. Sitting around a Redemption Island fire, they realize that the Jury will end up being a Zapatera majority. Ralph somehow interprets this information as meaning that if a single Zapatera can make it to the Finals, they’ll be guaranteed to win. He may be right. This would be an epic abomination, so let’s hope that doesn’t happen.
Speed 2: Cruise Control. The remaining Murlonio tribe returns to camp. They’re excited, but also aware that it’s soon going to be time to turn on each other and to end what Adorable Andrea calls “cruise control.” It should be a happy moment, but suddenly Natalie starts bawling, crying what she calls “hormone tears.” I initially read the subtitle as “Hermione tears,” which was confusing. Natalie’s missing regular life, but she tries to reassure Rob and the rest of the tribe that she still wants to play. “She’s 19. Being out here for 30 days, it takes its toll on you,” says an ostensibly understanding Rob. He knows that he has eight days to keep everybody happy and to keep everybody from plotting against him.
Amber waives. The next morning, Grant is out fishing, while Andrea and Ashley open a Sprint-branded piece of Tree-Mail. Inside a box, they find a Sprint phone telling them to go to Redemption Island for the Duel. But their Sprint phone also includes videos from home. Thanks, Sprint! Natalie’s mom makes her cry. Andrea’s dad makes her cry. But why do the videos all have the same production values as a hostage proof-of-life document? Thanks, Sprint? Why the heck is Rob getting a video from his sister as opposed to Amber? That’s such a missed opportunity. She couldn’t find a babysitter? Finally, everybody is crying.
Somebody was choking the chickens. The Redemption Island Four also get a Sprint phone and Sprint videos. Ralph’s video, from a friend (a “friend”?) contains the tragic news that several of his chickens were killed. But the cows are OK. Whew. Does nobody (other than Rob and the absent Amber) have a spouse this season? How strange. Lots of parents and siblings. Sadly, Matt’s message isn’t from Jesus. But his brother wishes him well. “If there’s a chance I can spend any time with my brother, I’ll do anything I can to win today,” Matt promises. I know Redemption Island gives everybody a second chance, but why are the losers entitled to Sprint electronics and possible visits from home? Sorry. Am I cold?
WWJD, Brought to You By Sprint. It’s the first four-person Redemption Island Duel in history. Or something. Jeff Probst collects their phones, praising the magic of Sprint. So the winner of the Duel will get to spend time with their loved one in person. It’s pretty basic: You have four balls and four tiles. First three people to break all of their tiles stay in the game. The first person to finish gets love from Sprint… errr… home. Mike draws first tile-blood and holds that lead through three rounds. On the fourth round, Mike wins the Duel and also earns some “in-person, up-close love.” Matt doesn’t win, but he finishes second, with Ralph coming in third. That’s it for Steve. He tosses his buff on the urn and limps off into the wilderness. Out comes Mike’s mom, but there’s a catch. If Mike wants to, he can forgo his love to let Matt and Ralph have love. He has a third choice. Mike can give love to the six people still actually in the game. It’s an interesting strategic choice. Mike has been reading his Bible and the Bible tells Mike that if he gives the most love to the most people, that’s the righteous choice. Probst is incredulous. Mike’s mom, however, isn’t at all surprised, calling her son a hero. “Don’t vote me off again,” Mike tells the Ometepe Six. May I just point out what a bizarre decision it was to allow the players still actually in the game to have no control at all over the family visit?
No love on Redemption Island. The family-free Redemption Island Three come back to their camp. Ralph isn’t magnanimous about Mike’s decision. Ralph isn’t bitter that Mike didn’t give him time with his friend, but he says that if he’d been in Mike’s shoes, he’d have spent the time with his mother. Matt’s faith is tested. “I’m glad I didn’t win, because I couldn’t have done that,” Matt says. “I asked God to help me win and I think that’s what he asked of me,” Mike tells his friends. He tells us that he didn’t do it for the game, but because it was the right thing to do. “It’s hard for me to know I’ve let my friends down,” Mike admits. No matter what Probst says, Mike really only had the two choices, right? He either would give the love to the six or keep it for himself. There couldn’t have been any value at all to letting Ralph hang out with his friend?
Amber, encased in t-shirt. The music is so happy for the Murlonio gang! “It was just everything I needed and so much more,” raves Ashley. “How do you keep your hair so nice?” asks Andrea’s dad. Natalie’s mom is convinced that God was looking over her. [Some people don’t cry “pretty.” Natalie cries “pretty.” It’s a skill.] Meanwhile, off to the side, Phillip is explaining to his sister that he’s prepared to play crazy if necessary. I love how everybody’s having conversations about hair and God and stuff and Rob is explaining to his sister how he’s going to take Phillip to the end, because nobody’s going to vote for the whacko. [Gratuitous shot of Natalie smacking her own butt.] Rob’s proud of the game he’s playing, but he insists it’s meaningless if he doesn’t win. “I need this. It’s to make a better life for my wife and kids,” he says, looking at an Amber t-shirt. “I want to win ‘Survivor.’ This is something I’ve been trying to do for 10 years now,” Rob notes.
A 75-Step Program. The Immunity Challenge is a daunting one. There’s a huge puzzle/pyramid staircase that has to be completed. I’m exhausted just looking at it. But I’m a lazy TV critic. It’s like running up and down the stairs at a football stadium. In the sun. After barely eating for 32 days. Carrying heavy planks. Andrea, Grant and Rob get out into a lead. “It’s about 110 degrees today,” Probst says kindly. Phillip, Ashley and Natalie aren’t really in the race at all. Of the leading contenders, Rob is fighting against a kind of fatigue I can’t even imagine. Rob just needs one more puzzle piece. If. He. Can. Just. Make. It. To… The… Top. He does! Immunity for Boston Rob. Yes, he looks like he’s on the verge of death, but Grant and Andrea look nearly as bad and they don’t have Immunity to show for it. Rob is cramping and requires a water assist from Natalie. He declines medical assistance, instead getting help from Grant standing. But again, his knees buckle. Yikes. That’s some drama. If you’ll recall, Rob also passed out mid-jungle in “Heroes vs. Villains.” The boy tries hard.
Phillip’s full-blood Cherokee great-grandfather has written a killer closing argument. “Oh man, my legs are like Jell-O,” Rob says as he stumbles into the camp, content that not only is he not going to Redemption Island, but nobody else has Immunity as an impediment to his plans. In the shelter, everyone agrees that Adorable Andrea has to go next. Well, Adorable Andrea doesn’t agree. She’s convinced that Phillip is being voted out next. If she’s as smart as Rob seems to think she is, why is she not anticipating this? “Lovers are gonna be reunited,” Grant cracks about Andrea and Matt. [Wait. Whose shoe was that tarantula crawling into?] Perhaps feeling too comfortable, Phillip decides this is a great chance to annoy absolutely everybody. Phillip tells the camera that he made himself the villain from the beginning and that these little moments of seemingly pointless instigation are part of his ongoing plan, a plan that includes a strategy to beat Rob. “I know exactly what to say to make everybody else think twice about voting for him. Regardless of everything else I’ve said. Honestly, I think I can defeat Rob.” Color me curious. Suddenly, Rob isn’t sure who he wants to sit with at the end, acknowledging that Phillip is good with words and could be playing him. “If I make the wrong decision, 32 days of hard work could be gone just like that,” Rob admits.
Tribal Council. Enter the Jury. Probst is giddy to watch the alliance fall upon itself. “I feel confident in the relationships I’ve built,” Andrea says. “It’s a totally different Tribal Council tonight,” says Natalie, who says it isn’t fun. Probst tries mocking Phillip’s performance in the challenge to emphasize how little of a threat he is, but Phillip says that he’s just waiting for something that requires upper body strength. Andrea makes a point nobody’s brought up: If they keep their core alliance strong, they’ll be able to fight off the person returning from Redemption. The problem being that nobody knows when that person is coming back and if they’ll even have a chance to crush them. Rob appears to be considering this idea. Lots of blather. And then, because Probst is capable of being a gleeful sadist, he says, “Phillip, before we vote, share one little nugget that you think your great-grandfather would say if he were here now?” Phillip responds, “He’d say, ‘You’ve done everything right to get to this point, hold the faith.'” Wise words.
The Vote. Nobody plays an Idol. Probst tallies: Andrea. Phillip. Andrea. [“Oh my God,” Andrea says, because she knows what this means.] Andrea. Andrea. “Tricky, tricky,” Andrea says. Cutest. Blindside. Ever.
Bottom Line: I’m still irked by the loser-controlled family visit, but relatively speaking, this year’s Sprint product placement was far less than usual. So I’ll get over that. I’ll also ignore what was another really dismal Redemption Island Duel. Shuffleboard? A beanbag toss? Are we not going to make these losers earn their place back into the game at all? Weak. Meanwhile, in contrast, Boston Rob’s Immunity Challenge performance wasn’t “heroic,” because I’m reticent to use the word “heroic” to describe a reality TV performance, but it was sure awesome. As for the move to blindside Adorable Andrea? Well, it was inevitable, but we only saw hints of why it was essential. Andrea’s failure to even consider that she might be targeted this week undermines her intellectual standing in my book. There was nothing she could have done once she realized it, but it would have been good to see that light go on in her eyes. Of bigger concern, Ralph raised an ominous specter: The Zapaterans consistently showcased minimal understanding of the game of “Survivor,” an obliviousness that led to their annihilation. They could be just dumb enough to vote for a Zapatera in the Finals out of pique, or to vote for Matty because he led them all to God on Redemption Island. Other than David, which of those people would have sufficient respect for Rob’s game to vote for him with anybody even vaguely sympathetic sitting next to him? This makes me really worried…
What’d you think of this week’s episode and of the current lay of the land?
While a Zapatera member winning would be bad, I’d still take that over a Matt win, which would be the most disappointing winner in Survivor history, considering he actually played the game for about 7 days and was pretty terrible at it. At least other weak winners had some strategic redeeming quality to their victories… whereas Matt has literally been voted out at more tribal councils than he’s not been voted out at.
Definitely a missed opportunity with Ambuh. I guess the thought process was that they had to have the same person there that was on the video, but screw that, make an exception for the Robfather.
As for Andrea, Rob’s charm is blessing and a curse, and I can’t fault Andrea too much for falling for it. He’s able to make lots of different people feel extremely safe, which has allowed him to run blindsides like this one on Andrea, or his first blindside in All-Stars on Rob C(while Andrea’s smarts can be questioned due to this being her only sample, I think it’s hard to argue against Rob C as an extremely bright player), but at the same time, because he makes them feel so safe, it also makes them feel even more betrayed when he knifes them in the back.
Mike – The argument I’d make in Matt’s favor is that Redemption Island is, for better or for worse, a part of this season. An active part. He’s dominated that part completely, but not just physically. He’s also created a veritable cult out there of people who show up heathens and leave saved. It’s not a social game like “Survivor” has ever seen before, but it’s unquestionable a social game. So far, of the three people on the jury, you know Julie would vote for Matt over *anybody* else. One would suspect the same of Mike and Andrea. Matt has had to play the social game of “Survivor” literally one person at a time, which is either an easier or harder way of playing it than what anybody else (other than Rob) has done. Under normal circumstance, this wouldn’t be an acceptable winning strategy, but I’d take a Matt win over anybody from Zapatera. I wouldn’t *like* it. But I’d understand it… Kinda.
But I *do* like your point that Matt has attended three Tribal Councils this season and been voted out at two of them…
I suppose that is a fair point. I think the reason I haven’t really seen it that way is that for one, we don’t see enough to redemption island to really see Matt’s cult he’s building in a meaningful way, although the exit interviews have definitely seemed to confirm that it is happening, and second is that as a Survivor curmudgeon that has watched from the first episode of Borneo until this one, I can’t really appreciate redemption island as being a part of the game, since to me, if you get voted out, you lost, you weren’t good enough at the game, and you need to leave.
Plus, if anyone except Rob wins this season, it would already be incredibly disappointing since he just played really tight Survivor, made smart decisions, stayed true to his alliance as long as he could, and most importantly when it comes to winning over a jury, he didn’t rub it in anyone’s face to a point that they should want to vote against him.
Matt would be like Julius Caesar, coming back across the Rubicon to take the win. I would love a Matt win. We still don’t know how the final integration will happen, but perhaps R.I. ends with its own tribal council?
A Matt win or a Z win would be great to me because that would be taking advantage of the one weakness Rob has displayed. He hasn’t really factored in R.I. I think mostly everyone feels they have no control over that. BUT if the Z majority jury makes a win for Mike or Ralph, that is something Rob (and the O’s) should have considered while ripping relentlessly through their tribe.
If memory serves, Ometepe did consider R.I. early on in that some of them kicked around the idea of sending a strong player there in order to eliminate Zapatera members sent there. I could be wrong about that and I don’t argue that this was ever the primary reason for sending Matt. However, I do believe it was talked about.
“Sadly, Matt’s message isn’t from Jesus.”
That line made me laugh pretty hard. This season really has felt like Christian Survivor.
Can we discuss at what point it becomes inappropriate for a show to have that much Jesus talk?
I approve of the bible stuff leading to Dan’s mockery in the recap, but it would honestly make me feel uncomfortable if it wasn’t so patently ridiculous. Matt has been bad enough, but really Mike? Normal players would respect you more if you just said it was a smarter strategic move to let the remaining survivors spend time with their loved ones. I’m sure “Jesus” isn’t impressed with your sacrifice.
Having said all of that, I would totally support building a cult around Rob’s performance at the immunity challenge.
Trust me, I’d just as soon never mention Jesus or God or any religious figure in a reality recap ever again. What’s been notable this season is the amount that even if the show *wanted* to, it couldn’t cut around the religion. You had Matt already. Then there was the Bible exchange with Kristina. Then Julie’s post-elimination vow of faith. Then Mike using the Bible to justify his decision tonight. Too many of those things were too central to the flow of the show to edit out. It’s just one of the random wrinkles of this season, for better or for worse. And Matt and Andrea are gonna *totally* rekindle their Bible Studies — if you know what I mean — when she arrives on Redemption Island… Sigh.
This has got to be the most predictable season of Survivor ever. But I think the big reason is that the show is so packed for time with RI bits that there is no time for much player strategy discussion. I mean do you really want me to believe that NO ONE has thought about taking B’Rob? I know he won immunity but I’ve never seen anyone ever bring it up.
Plus, why is no one talking about the Hidden Immunity Idol? Surely they must know someone has it or else clues would be given out.
I really hope they drop RI next season. 42 minutes is not enough time to get everything in. I barely know the player’s names because they never show the long intro.
It is so very simple: Rob has constructed a pure dependent dictatorship where everyone fears everyone’s loyalty to Rob. They think “If I say anything, this other person is so loyal to Rob that I will be gone next.” That is why they run to Rob when someone approaches them, because they know if he gets wind of it, that he will immediately take them out.
Problem for Rob is that once he is no longer in control of them, the fear loyalty will be instantly replaced by euphoric revenge, unless he can go into the final jury vote and sway them with charm (he couldn’t before).
I think the only players who may have noticed, or will notice the idol clue situation are Grant or Phillip. None of the other tribe members ever saw a clue, because Rob consistently got the clues without anyone noticing them. Grant got one of them (I think that’s what truly sealed his and Rob’s alliance), and then there was the debacle with Phillip at the one reward lunch. The other tribe members may not even realize there are clues, because I’ve seen no evidence that any of them actually watched the show before.
It is very interesting to me that by sitting on the HII, and not telling ANYONE that he has it, Rob seems to have effectively removed it from the game. Sure, he has it in his back pocket if he starts to feel threatened, but he isn’t going to use it to save anyone, or to manipulate an alliance. He has stated in previous seasons and interviews that he doesn’t like the idol, and I think he’s realized that his best bet is to pretend it doesn’t exist.
This is the problem when there are returning players with new ones. The same thing happened in Fans v. Favourites where the fans were mostly easily eliminated due to their trusting nature. The Omatepe tribe is full of idiots for letting Rob control them like this, especially when they had the numbers and were getting close to having to eliminate a few of their own. Barring a sudden rebellion from Grant, I don’t see how Rob does not get to the final. However, I also see Matt being set up to return and with all the God talk by more than one player, Matt will win this if he makes it to the final three.
I am not necessarily offended with that result because Redemption Island is part of the game now. Sure they get voted out, but those who do the voting out were also told that whoever goes to Redemption Island could come back. The problem is that Rob has not been thinking that much of who they vote out and the possibilities of that person returning. Although I do think he knows now that he is screwed if Matt makes it. And really, it would not be a stretch if he is screwed regardless of who makes it back, barring Andrea or the next two Omatepe person who gets sent there. The three jury members that exist currently will vote for Matt, or a Zapatera if there is one to choose from. Out of Matt, Mike, Ralph and Andrea, they will all vote for a Zap, except Andrea, but she will likely vote for Matt out of guilt. There are only 2 votes left in play from the upcoming Omatepe bootees who will be voted out and who could vote for Rob. So really, his actions are similar to Russell in that he did not consider every element of the game, especially with the Redemption Island twist.
How exactly has Rob not taken Redemption Island into consideration. Pretty much every vote since Matt went back to RI has been about getting rid of someone able to eliminate Matt from RI. Also, since the rules to RI seem to change constantly, it’s pretty hard to prepare for it (first it was one on one, then best two out of three, then best three out of four). They voted out Mike thinking he had the best chance in eliminating Matt, only to learn that there would be no duel. Then they voted out David, thinking he’d provide a mental threat to go with Mike’s physical threat, only to learn that the second place finisher (who was Matt) also remains in the game.
At this point, I don’t even know what a good Redemption Island strategy would be. Ask Grant to volunteer for the job?
I believe Amber was pregnant at the time of filming, which is why she couldn’t appear–flying being a no-no that far into a pregnancy.
If anyone from Redemption Island actually wins this game, I’m going to lose it. Once you get voted, you should stay voted out–I just don’t understand this need to reward crappy play.
That’s like saying “If anyone who found a hidden immunity idol wins the game, it will be totally illegitimate.” Redemption Island is part of the game and everyone voted to the island has the potential of returning. You can’t apply last season’s rules to this season. It is a different game. Free your mind.
Julius Caesar comes to mind as someone who was “voted out,” but built up a base on the outside and came back across the Rubicon to take power. Romans had a way of building a power-base when cast out to the provinces. I love R.I. for this reason alone.
Poor Steve- living proof that nice guys do finish last on this show while jerks like Rob and Phillip go on and on, boring the viewers.
What did Steve do in the game that was impressive exactly?
He was awful in challenges from day 1, was for throwing a challenge (which ultimately lead to his tribes demise), and showed zero strategic ability to think outside the box and get people to join an alliance.
While I do respect Rob’s game, I still would vote for Phillip or Matt before Rob. I would vote for Phillip because he’s the only O member to resist, at times, Rob’s cult, and as odd as Phillip can be, I mostly despise the rolling eyes and the narrative against him. When Ashley rolls her eyes, for instance, I want her off, not Phillip; her game is just as arrogantly blind and imbued with an air of entitlement.
I also really like the dynamics where R.I. still has power. In life if you were to create outcasts, they would have the potential to compete against you one way or another. Sending competitors away can boomerang against oneself. Julius Caesar comes to mind, not just for being blindsided by Brutus (normal Survivor tactics), but in his creating a power base outside of Rome.
If a Z wins from a Z advantage in the jury, I think that is legitimate, because that is something the O team (I mean, Rob) should have considered all along. It’s the one weakness in Rob’s armor. I would be loathe to vote for a Z to win, but Mike would be the only one to halfway deserve it on his own merits. But any Z that might win would deserve it, because Rob didn’t count his votes! And that is the result one can reap when one relentlessly rips through the other tribe, without any negotiations and by simply ostracizing the whole tribe.
So first Philip’s plan was to act crazy, make himself hated, thus making himself a great option for others to take to the final 3, only along the way he was going to turn on Rob, when the time was right.
Now his plan is to go to the end with Rob and beat him with some grand argument he’s been having in his dreams with his cherokee great-grandfather?
Basically Phillip’s game is to become as hated by everyone as Russell, all be it in a different way, but play the game without Russell’s strategic ability, luck in finding idols, or big game moves.
There is no way that Phillip has any conceivable speech that could swing a jury vote. It has been shown that people do not vote for people the HATE that played the game well, and they certainly won’t vote for someone they HATE and played an awful game.
I would vote for Phillip over Rob. He’s the only O who has at times resisted Rob’s mind games. While he is indeed a character, I despise most attacks against him, especially in those cases where he is right in principle (e.g., re: “a scoop of the crispy”), though wrong in expecting understanding. He confronts these yes-Rob-whatever-you-say-Rob players. And *they* roll their eyes at him? He’s the only one who has risked his place by being confrontational. So, he goes overboard at times. You can laugh at his visions, but his visions did help him find his shorts! Respect.
I don’t expect many of the yes-Rob O’s on the jury would vote for Phil, but perhaps some or all of the Z’s, just to stick it to Rob for ripping through their tribe so brutally. I could respect Rob’s game if I were on the jury, but I would not vote for the mastermind behind my getting voted off and onto the jury in the first place, no matter how much I respected their game. Following your principle, however, I would probably vote for Rob over any of the three O women, who absolutely wasted, and even rebuffed (Ashley & Natalie), their one great play to form a sub-alliance of the three women.
The problem for Phillip is that his “resistance of Rob’s control” is only limited to his discussions with the camera.
In every in-game discussion he’s stated he’s with Rob, in the ridiculous STEALTH alliance with Rob/Grant and the girls, resisted temptations to flip to Zapatera, and repeated stated he’s happy where he is.
I think Phillip’s original plan, to get close, become trusted, the blindside Rob, could win him some votes, as of last night his stated he isn’t going to do. He’s the only player in the alliance shown on camera to discuss getting rid of Rob, but that isn’t going to win him any votes unless he actually pulls it off.
I think Ralph’s revelation that if a Z gets into the final 3 they will win is only the tip of the iceberg.
Consider … everyone at Redemption Island is effectively IMMUNE FROM HAVING TO PLAY THE GAME in a way that would alienate them with the jury. That’s the bigger problem … they’re in a parallel universe where it’s too easy to stay in the game (3 of 4 people stay? Gee, tough odds. Give me a break) and where they don’t have to make tough decisions that lead to making enemies of jury members. (RI universe motto: “Outlast, Kinda Outplay, Don’t Worry About Outwit”)
What Matt did in the first round of Redemption Island, having to repeatedly beat people one-on-one, was pretty impressive. But now it’s no longer Redemption Island, it’s Coast Along Until We Bring You Back Into The Game Island. (Dan’s oft-made point about how they controlled the family visits was spot on … totally baffling)
I avoid the previews so I have no clue what’s coming, but the only fair scenario is to have the next RI challenge be the one that brings ONE person back into the game, eliminating the other three. That creates a situation where that person could make the Final 3 by winning 3 immunity challenges (or by somehow swinging somebody away from Rob’s dictatorship). Put them in the Final 5? Too easy for a Matt or Mike to win 2 immunities. Put them in Final 4? Total joke.
I hope the show has this figured out because currently there’s way too much potential for someone from RI to not just win (I would be, ahem, okay with that) … but to win without breaking a sweat. And THAT would be a travesty.
Crumdawg97 – Couldn’t agree more.
My biggest fear about this season is that they will make it too easy for the person returning from Redemption Island. They should have to win at least 2 immunity necklaces or survive a couple of tribal councils to make the finals. I would feel cheated. I know it’s part of the game this season, but if it’s constructed poorly, there’s a problem.
They’ve killed Redemption Island by crowding it with competitors. Immunity challenges are exciting because they can often be “win or go home” for certain players (or the flip side, “win to control who goes home”). We now have a game where it’s a simple elimination of the weakest player in random competitions. Even if Mike looks impressive winning, all he really needed to do was stay ahead of David/Julie/Steve (which is what Matt has done 2 out of 3 times).
I wonder if this was by design, or an improvisational result of having multiple-boot episodes brought on by no quitters/evacuees. When the show has more contestants than it does episodes, they have to go to multiple boot episodes, which was fine before. But now when your gimmick is that eliminations are supposed to be followed by duals? Things get messy.
Put simply, if the show stuck to what we originally understood RI to be: a second chance where competitors have to win competitions to stay alive, Matt would be gone and Mike’s place in the game would be more impressive (as Matt’s early continued survival was impressive). Now that it’s become competitors stay alive simply by not being the last loser, it sucks.
Not to be that girl, as it were, but this reminds me of one of the seasons of Project Runway. In the final four or Final 5, they brought back the two most recently eliminated contestants. However, in order to officially rejoin the competition, they had to outright win the next challenge. There should be some similar type requirement for the remaining Redemption Island survivor.
Tell me who doesn’t try to vote out Rob at Final Four if he doesn’t win final immunity (and can no longer use the HII).
Depends on how much of Natalie and Grant’s strategy stems from remaining faithful. If Grant is smart, he figures he can beat Rob head-to-head without resorting to a “betrayal.” And I suspect he probably *could* beat Rob head-to-head. Of course, Rob has no plans to take Grant to the Final 3, which Grant could find out about at any point…
In other words, if they see Rob the way Rob sees Phillip (the person for whom no one will vote), then, yeah, maybe. But I think either of them gains more respect from the jury as the person who (to use a cycling metaphor for the first time) drafted behind Rob and then passed him on the last lap.
At this point Rob has won three individual immunities to Grant’s two, though Grant’s also solely responsible for the tribal immunity in that lacrosse-ish challenge. So neither of them have the “I won more challenges” argument, yet.
I don’t think this jury is going to vote for whom they think is the best player or who had the smartest strategy. This will be largely an emotional vote for them and I think there will be large doses of anti-Rob voting out of sheer resentment.
The jury is almost always overly emotional/resentful when determining who they’ll vote for in the end. We’ve seen it time and time again.
That’s why Redemption Island could prove to be extremely flawed…You’ve already got a game where jury members tend to vote for whoever pissed them off the least rather than who deserves to win – and then you throw in a wrinkle where multiple competitors are put into this isolated environment where they don’t even have to play the game (meaning don’t ever have to cast a vote and risk pissing people off in the process).
It’s just creating too major of a potential advantage for someone who couldn’t keep themselves in the main part of the game in the first place.
Andrea is so much hotter now than in the press photos from the beginning of the season. Its going to be bad times come the live reunion show when they are out of the jungle.
I don’t know who Rob is going to take to the final 3. I’d definitely take Phillip. I guess he could take completely anonymous Ashley girl who has done nothing to distinguish herself the entire season.
My point (that I also made after last episode) is that Phillip makes the person sitting next to him and Rob look very attractive, even if it’s someone like Natalie or Ashley who hasn’t done anything. On the other hand, if Rob sits next to both Ashley and Natalie, there’s really nothing to distinguish between them, no reason to vote for one rather than the other. They simply cancel out each other, and it’s going to be difficult to come up with a good reason to vote for one of them. Also, they’re loyal and easy to manipulate, so they give Rob numbers all the way to the end. If you vote one of them home, the other could stop being loyal.
Regarding not voting for Rob out of spite, he hasn’t really been especially mean to anybody from Zapatera. He hasn’t blindsided any of them or promised them anything, so there’s no reason for any of them to harbor especially negative feelings towards him, rather than the rest of the Ometepes. Matt is obviously going to be resentful, and when he blindsides Grant, he’ll make an enemy. Still, he’s been very good at not getting into personal beefs with anybody.
If I were Rob, I would take out Grant and the person coming back from Redemption Island as soon as possible and then get rid of Phillip just before final three. It’s not horrible to sit next to him, but he makes the final Tribal Council more volatile, less predictable, and to a control freak like Rob, that should be avoided if possible.
Call me crazy, but I don’t see how Rob wins this game. He’s effectively put EVERYONE over there on RI, Matt twice! There’s 3 jury votes he already doesn’t have. Plus Matt, Ralph, Mike and now Andrea. Even if he takes Phillip with him, is there anyone else he can take that would make people vote for him?
I think that RI will come back to bite Rob in the ass. And it’s sad, he’s dominated this season.
It all depends. Historically juries have tended to not give credit where it’s due, bypassing the dominant player and voting for either someone who just rode their coattails or a third player who coasted under the radar without any strong alliance.
The Redemption Island dynamic makes it even tougher for a good player, because not only did Rob send those people there, but it forces him to start backstabbing his own people (Andrea) while there are other people still alive in this game (Matt, Mike, Ralph) who don’t even have to cast a vote at all, let alone cast a backstabbing vote. It’s a serious flaw in the game that people who were voted off can outright keep their hands clean while the true survivors are forced to do the dirty work (and alienate themselves with jury members in the process).
That said, barring someone from RI getting to the end, the final 3 will all be part of Rob’s alliance…and in that scenario I like Rob’s chances. I just don’t think the others have distinguished themselves enough in the eyes of the jury members to steal votes away from Rob.
We might actually be seeing an instance where the jury — even if they dislike Rob and the way he got them out of the game — just can’t vote for anyone else with a straight face.
Again, this assumes someone from RI isn’t in the final 3. If they are, they win and the season officially becomes a travesty.