Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Free Agent’

No “X Factor” tonight, so “Survivor” recapping gets to be early again. Click through for my recap of the Wednesday (October 19) episode of “Survivor: South Pacific.”
Pre-credit sequence. Poor Ozzy. He’s so confused. “Blindsides are a funny thing,” Ozzy mutters to Cochran. “I’m pretty pissed off,” Ozzy says. “How can you trust somebody when they go behind your back,” Ozzy continues. Around the fire, Ozzy announces that he’s now a free agent and that he’s playing for himself. It seems to me that Ozzy is the A-Rod of “Survivor,” except that A-Rod eventually backed into a World Series, didn’t he? Lots of flashy, ego-driven statistics. Not-so-terrific with the team play. Kinda a baby. “That’s how you want it to be? Just you versus us?” Keith asks. Whitney tries reassuring Ozzy that the move wasn’t against him, but Ozzy insists that whenever something is withheld from you, it’s against you. When Whitney tells Ozzy he’s withholding something himself, Ozzy admits that he has the Idol. Ozzy vows that he’s going to let everything hang out there — not literally “everything” or “hang out there,” I assume — and that if his tribe decides to send him backing, “there’s always Redemption.”
The Whiner of Oz. We’re still over with Team Ozzy. It’s Day 15 and Ozzy is still complaining about the blindside. Hilariously, he’s doing his complaining with a snorkeling mask that makes it sound like he has the world’s worst cold. I’m not taking him all that seriously. Jim is pissed off at Ozzy and his “hissy fit.” Whitney thinks Ozzy needs to man up. Ozzy’s sitting all by himself, while the rest of the tribe talks trash about him around the fire. “The less pleasant he is, the better it is for me, so I hope he continues to be a cry baby,” surmises Cochran, who also calls Ozzy “a stupid bitch.” Ouch.
If it walks like a Hantz and quacks like a Hantz. Over at Team Coach, they’re eating well. They still have veggies and other munchies and they may also have some partially masticated pork leftovers. Mmmm… Recooked, pre-chewed pork. Brandon’s feeling antsy, so he goes out into the wilderness and in no time, he finds the clue for the Hidden Immunity Idol, which he attributes to his Hantz DNA (and not just to the sheer, unapologetic laziness of the “Survivor” clue-hiders). Brandon shows his clue to Coach and Albert, who both know that Coach has the Idol. Coach is uncertain if by not telling Brandon he has the Idol, he’s lying. He considers this to be a gray area. As Brandon crawls through the trees and digs around frantically for nothing, Coach goads him with talk about Hantz genes and Albert scratches himself nervously. Albert correctly knows that Brandon wouldn’t respond well to being lied to. “I want to play this game completely honorably,” Coach says, but he’s watching Brandon’s waddle and it reminds him of Russell’s waddle. The editors are even helpful enough to cut in two seconds of Russell footage, pretty much violating the established aesthetic template of “Survivor,” albeit only for two seconds, so it totally doesn’t count.
What the puck? It’s Duel Time. Ozzy and Keith and Rick and Sophie are all in attendance. Elyse finds this experience to be bittersweet. Christine says that Redemption Island has become her home and then she breaks down in tears. “Redemption Island can break you. It sucks,” Christine cries. The Duel is “Survivor” Shuffleboard. Yet another lame Duel. Gotta do better, “Survivor” producers. Rick tries encouraging Christine and gets her middle finger as reward. This is sooooooo dull. Christine seems to have the Duel in hand, but Christine briefly chokes with victory at hand. On their last pucks, Elyse and Christine are tied. Christine wins. I don’t know or care why. Elyse says that she feels a sense of accomplishment, because she gave it all and she’s stronger than she thought she was. Christine has won four straight Duels, but unlike with Matt last season, does anybody feel like Christine has been even vaguely dominant out there? It’s not even luck. It’s just happenstance. Rick worries that if Christine comes back, she’ll flip immediately and try to kill them.
The MisEdnacation of Benjamin Wade. Rick and Sophie return to Team Coach worrying about Christine and her rage issues. “She was just so negative,” Sophie laments, calling Christine the worst person to potentially come back from Redemption Island. Edna’s scrambling, cozying up to Coach and providing him with coconuts. He calls her “adorable” and “my little friend” and says he loves her. As far as Coach is concerned, Edna would lay down her life for him, while Mikayla would not, so they target Mikayla as the next out. Edna vows that she’s willing to follow Coach into battle, “even if it gets ugly.”
I’ve made a huge mistake. Ozzy’s recovered from his temper tantrum and, like Simon on last night’s “X Factor,” he knows that he made a mistake. “What can we do from here?” Ozzy asks Keith, who suggests that if they bond together, they could be Individual Immunity juggernauts. “I probably shouldn’t have told everybody about the Idol,” Ozzy realizes. Keith agrees. Around the fire, Ozzy apologizes for being a jerk. “I like having Ozzy on my side,” Jim says, pointing out that Ozzy will help the tribe win Immunity and would then be a bigger target post-Merge.
There’s no “M-I-K-A-Y-L-A” in “Team.” Let’s get our Challenge on. As you well might imagine, Immunity is up for grabs. The challenge involves wheelbarrow assembly, an obstacle course, coconut transportation and then slingshotting said coconuts at several targets. They’re also playing for Reward, in this case a lunchtime trip to a natural waterslide. Team Coach has a huge lead in reaching the slingshot. It certainly appears that Cochran’s lack of strength is causing trouble for Team Ozzy. But Team Coach is having slingshot problems, specifically generated by Mikayla’s one-armed shooting style. In no time, we’re tied. Momentum has swung toward Team Ozzy. They’re slingshotting fools! Team Ozzy wins and Team Coach is utterly shell-shocked. This doesn’t look particularly good for Mikayla, now does it? “It’s Mikayla’s fault we lost,” Coach says simply.
We are a Famozzy. Let’s go watersiding! Suddenly, Team Ozzy is a unified team again. “Winning was the best feeling,” Dawn says, recalling where the tribe started. Ozzy has now decided that he loves his tribe and that he wants one of them to win. While Ozzy is diving and everybody else is sliding, it takes a long while to convince Cochran to set aside his sweater vest and own nature, or something like that.. Yes. Lots of footage of people sliding. Let’s leave this and go back where the intrigue is.
Free Radicals. “We win together, we lose together,” Rick says. “We lost as a team,” Brandon agrees. But then it’s time for scapegoating. Coach wants Mikayla gone because she isn’t coachable. But Albert, previously depicted as fairly spineless, is ready to go to war for Mikayla and he says he thinks he can get Coach to listen. Mikayala doesn’t understand why she’s never in the loop when it’s elimination time, but she’s sure that Edna is a bigger weakness. Albert admires Mikayla’s strength and, perhaps more importantly, he fears Edna’s brains. The “strength” argument doesn’t find traction, but the “smarts” argument finds a home with Rick and Sophie. Now it’s time to lobby Brandon, who admits that he, like Cher, has had deliberations on what he would do if he could turn back time. In Brandon’s case, if he could turn back time, he wouldn’t have picked on Mikayla. But Brandon wants to be a Radical for God and being a Radical for God means voting Mikayla out even though he doesn’t want to and he’s changed his opinion. “He’s nuts, absolutely nuts,” Sophie says. So Albert and Sophie approach Coach. One coach to another (Albert coaches dating and basketball), Coach takes the blame for losing the challenge by failing to coach Mikayla out of the game. Albert is unconvinced and we’re in total chaos. So Coach goes to Rick and argues in favor of Edna’s loyalty and subservience. “I don’t know what’s going on,” Rick says. And suddenly the vote is entirely in Rick’s hands. “If I send Edna home, I’m gonna piss off Coach. If I send Mikayla home, I’m gonna piss off Albert,” Rick realizes.
Tribal council. Asked about what went wrong at the challenge, Coach says they had trouble with teamwork and then he blames Mikayla, who isn’t hearing it. Edna admits that she’s “the scrawniest.” “This next challenge is absolutely detrimental to the way the game turns out,” Brandon says, presumably misusing the word “detrimental.” I think he means “essential.” It’s all coming down to loyalty versus getting to the Merge with numbers. “Loyalty can be faked. You can’t fake strength,” Albert says wisely. Brandon’s having none of it. Brandon instructs everybody that they made a pact to stay together as six. “We cannot be divided and have loyalty. Vote me out today if we’re gonna play this loyal,” Brandon rants. Please! Do! Then Brandon goes on about how he wants to keep Mikayla, but he wants to be true to his word. Oy. This couldn’t be more typical. Then Brandon starts ranting about the evils of lasciviousness. Holy cow.
The vote. Mikayla writes Edna’s name. Brandon writes Mikayla’s name down. “I really hope it’s you tonight, or else we’re in a world of pain,” Albert says, writing Edna’s name. Edna wishes Mikayla well in her future modeling career, but writes her name down. So it’s all up to Rick? The votes: Mikayla. Edna. Mikayla. Edna. Mikayla. Edna. And… Mikayla. Oh, BOO RICK. Brandon and Coach agree that they love each other. Albert is feeling no love. “Loyalty, no matter how admirable it may be, is not always the answer,” Jeff Probst tells them. When Mikayla shows up on Redemption Island, Christine asks what happened. “You know Crazy Brandon,” Mikayla says. But this wasn’t Brandon’s fault.
Bottom Line. Nope. Brandon wasn’t even vaguely at fault for what went down at Tribal Council. He’s a scary, scary, unstable man, but he’s been that for the entire season. Expecting him to be otherwise is silly. I don’t even have a preference between Edna or Mikayla, I can see the viable arguments for keeping each. But if Edna’s supported by the Crazy Alliance and Mikayla’s supported by the Sane Alliance, I know which way I’d want the vote to go. You’ve got the weird religious hypocrites on one side and the rational intellects on the other side… Is it any wonder that Rick caved and went with Coach and Brandon? Weak, Rick. Weak. I liked that this week at least let Sophie and Albert show their personalities and they both came across as exactly the sort of folks I would want to team with in a game of “Survivor.” Oh well. Ultimately, I don’t believe for a second that either Mikayla or Edna is the difference between winning or losing ANY challenge, so I don’t think Rick’s choice was “wrong,” per se. Realistically, I think perpetual outsider Mikayla was a better bet to get flipped by the pretty Barbies and Kens over at the other tribe, so maybe Coach knew what he was doing.
Bottom Line, II. Not sure what to say about Team Ozzy, but it certainly was hilarious watching Ozzy go all petulant and then realize he may have signed his own death warrant and then backtracking like a sheepish puppy. It seems to me that at a merge, Cochran and Dawn could be poached so easily if Albert and Sophe went to them with a good pitch. But I could be wrong.
What’d you think of Wednesday’s episode?
I think the Blue team made a pretty good move. Unless I’m completely mistaken, it does seem as though Edna will be loyal as hell. Mikayla wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer. She was just like Semhar from the first episode. Hey people, if you can’t do an activity at a challenge, where your participation isn’t completely mandatory, just stop.
Christine is like the anti-Matt from last season. She is completely unsympathetic. How dare Coach had the temerity to vote for someone who wasn’t in their alliance! What game show does she think she is on?
Red team appeared to be all loyal after Ozzy’s hissy fit, but they’ll still have to vote someone off at some point. Ozzy telling everyone he had the idol was brilliant as usual.
Elevation – It was hard to tell from the editing just how bad Mikayla’s one-handed slingshotting REALLY was. It looked like she kept barely missing several targets. Why she was slingshotting like that at all is a mystery…
I didn’t feel sympathy for Matt last season, but what he did was pretty impressive, at least on Redemption Island. What he did off of Redemption Island was consistently idiotic…
-Daniel
Oh I didn’t cheer for Matt at all last year either. I hated the way he played the game. But at least I could see how people would cheer for him with the whole Christian, pious persona.
Christine is just completely unlikable.
Agreed with Fienberg that it seemed like she got better on each shot and was just missing low on a lot of the shots. Seems like two-handed was still a better technique, but whatever. My bigger problem was… did Coach make a single shot? I thought Albert made all of their hits. So why wasn’t he getting trashed? Some serious mysogyny going on in that tribe, in my opinion.
My comment during the reward: “Yay. Gravity.”
Ho-hum all around. When do we get back to challenges involving hand-to-hand combat?
Why is Team Coach keeping a lunatic like Brandon around? He’s not a harmless lunatic like Phillip was last year. He’s a ticking time bomb. If Coach had any strategic sense at all he would have gotten rid of him after the first tribal council fiasco and brought in Mikayla or Edna to replace him. I don’t see much of an advantage in having an alliance going into the merge if one of its members is insane.
I agree that Brandon is more legit crazy than Philip, but like Philip I think he’ll be pretty loyal to Coach just like Phil was to Rob.
True, Brandon is no Phillip. But Coach is no Boston Rob.
I have no idea what that means, but I know it’s true…
-Daniel
I don’t think Brandon will stay loyal when he finds out Coach lied to him about having the immunity idol. I think that will be Albert and Sophie’s play when it’s time to undermine Coach.
Cesar,
Coach doesn’t trust Brandon anymore, but he knows (like with Edna) he can control his vote, where no one else will be able to.
Albert/Sophie may try to use that against Coach, but I think they realize that Coach/Brandon have an alliance. So even if it is revealed to Brandon that Coach’s lied, he still might stick to his “word” as he did tonight to remain honorable.
It will all depend though on how Brandon views Albert/Sophie act of disloyalty tonight against the 6, when they tried to dump Edna.
You have no idea how badly I wanted Albert, Rick, Mikayla, and Sophie to use some sort of telepathy and/or eerily knowing glances to decide to all vote for Brandon instead. I wanted that SO BADLY.
I think next time they have to vote someone off, Brandon goes and Edna sticks around.
Albert/Sophie at least can talk strategy with Edna/Coach pairing if they need to, as evidence by tonight its pretty clear that Albert/Sophie have completely given up on attempting to talk game/strategy with Brandon anymore.
And as everyone seems to have seen (Sophie did), Brandon is pretty likely to flip out and believe a lie from a desperate player (as he did with Stacey), and have a paranoid breakdown.
Benjamin can go $%^ himself. I wish an asteroid would hit their camp. How many targets did he knock down?
It was good to see Cowboy X finally get some air time.
I liked Coach’s passive aggressive way of blaming the team’s loss on himself because he should have realized Mikayla sucked at the sling-shotting.
The answer of course, is none. Coach is, among other things, a RAGING sexist. Which is basically all you need to understand about that tribe.
Exactly, Andrew. “Use two hand, babe.” This is how you coach a female teammate? I coached women’s soccer and if I’d have called one of my players “babe” at any point, I would have had a very angry group of players and found myself likely out of a coaching job.
Didn’t Benji say something before the challenge about voting out Mikayla next tribal? I had the impression he was setting her up to fail so he could justify her getting voted off. I agree that he wants to surround himself with people he can control and not people that are necessarily good at challenges.
When Ozzy was giving his interview while wearing the snorkel, it reminded me of when football player Ricky Williams used to give interviews while wearing his helmet. I wonder if Ozzy also suffers from social anxiety disorder. His temper-tantrum suggests this might be possible.
“It’s Mikayla’s fault we lost,” Coach says. I guess he is saying that because she knocked down zero targets, which is a performance a lot worse than his because he knocked down….zero targets. If Coach succeeds on just half of his shots, the large lead provided by his teammates would not have been squandered. Maybe instead of figuring out the best way to scapegoat his teammate, if Coach would have spent some of that mental energy on figuring out how to better use the slingshot, he might have delivered a win for his team. Mikayal’s shots at least were on line with the target if falling short. One shot even moved the target backwards slightly. None of Coach’s shots came close to the targets. He was, by far, the worst player on his team in that challenge.
Coach uses words like loyalty, honor, and integrity. He talks about playing as a Christian man. But then he sits there at tribal council and lies. He said he told Mikayla during the challenge to stop shooting so Albert could take all the shots. If he said that, the producers/editors did not show that. What we were shown was Coach asking Mikayla if she was tired. Coach blamed Mikayla for the team losing the challenge even though he was responsible for hitting the same number of targets as she. Oh, yeah, that would be ZERO targets hit by Benji. He was WORTHLESS in this challenge and his need to scapegoat someone else to hide his own deficiencies lead to a split in his alliance, which is never a good thing. Benji displayed a very stubborn and stupid way to play and not very honorable to boot.
As far as Brandon goes, maybe he’s crazy and unstable, but he was absolutely right when he said that nowadays we think it’s ok to tell half-lies. Lying by omission is the same thing as lying by commission. Now, whether that means anything in the game of Survivor is something that is certainly debatable. However, Brandon seems to have come to grips with his internal code and how that impacts his game play on the island.
I find it very difficult to reconcile the Coach that professes loyalty, honor, integrity and Christianity and the Coach that hides things from his alliance-mates and scapegoats teammates when he is equally as bad in a challenge. A true coach does not do things like this; at least a good coach does not.
I don’t have a problem with players deceiving other players. What I have a problem with is someone trumpeting his honorability and integrity in such a way that he is trying to say he is somehow at a higher ethical level than other players and then lying and deceiving. To me, that is the worst kind of Christian: a hypocrite who applies his Christian principles only when it is convenient to do so. Coach needs to reevaluate exactly what it means to be a Christian. After the first episode, I was kind of rooting for Coach. Now? Not so much.
Totally agreed. Coach is an enjoyable player when he’s one of the sidestories. When he’s the centerpiece of the tribe, we realize that he’s just as manipulative and deceitful as any of the other players that are the subject of his holier-than-thou bashing.
“Realistically, I think perpetual outsider Mikayla was a better bet to get flipped by the pretty Barbies and Kens over at the other tribe, so maybe Coach knew what he was doing. ”
BINGO! Like two weeks ago with Stacey, it makes perfect sense to boot Mikayla for the good of the tribe so that Redemption Island can ensure at least one of either she or Christine doesn’t return to the game. Let’s say you keep Mikayla for challenge nuscle AND Christine hangs on at Redemption. Come the merge, you’re now looking at two people in the game with a bone to pick and high flip probability. Edna may be a little dangerous (but honestly, what has she done to signify this? Is anyone else thinking total Asian stereotype?) but a variable is still better than a confirmed negative.
If Keith goes on to win this thing, you really have to mark the last two weeks as his defining move. He hamstrung Ozzy with the Elyse move and, as we saw by Ozzy’s quick turnaround, increased Ozzy’s dependence on him.
If both Coach and Ozzy make it to the merge, how likely do you think an alliance between them would be? When you think about it, the biggest thing standing between them and the million is their celebrity. If they teamed up and took crazy Brandon with them to the final three, I think that’s the best shot either has at winning the game.
The reason that Edna is dangerous because she KNOWS she is 6th in 6-person alliance.
Its not a sterotype to say that she’s smart, and would try to improve her position. ANYONE would whos at the bottom of an alliance is going to try to find away to move up in the 6-person alliance, or find a new alliance where she’s better than 6th.
I’m wondering where Keith thinks he is going to have some sort of immunity dominance. I really haven’t been impressed with him in any of the challenges to date. He like Ozzy seems to be overrating his immunity winning ability.
Keith might be slowplaying to keep Ozzy as the primary physical threat. Then he’ll turn it on down the stretch when he feels like he can no longer hide in Ozzy’s shadow. It’s a pretty tried-and-true Survivor technique.
It’s still team play, it really isn’t a benifit for Keith not to try as hard as he can in challenges so the team win, and retains numbers.
Again, it just doesn’t seem like he’s been all that amazing physically this season in challenges, but it doesn’t seem like anyone has physically dominating challenges so it could jsut be the type of challenges they are playing.
They’re doing a lot of shared work challenges right now, so it’s pretty hard to tell.
I have always thought they have never shown us enough of Redemption Island footage. I get that it’s probably not terribly interesting if the contestant isn’t compelling, but I have no idea how the average contestant occupies their day there, what they eat, etc.
That’s why I was so blindsided by Christine breaking down – I have no idea beyond “living solitary is hard” what is behind those tears, and that kind of seems like a missed opportunity.
Good points. I think the idea of RI is good, as in theory it amps up the competition by aligning “Survivor” more closely to a sport (similar to MTV’s “The Challenge”). But the execution has been garbage. Seriously, a beanbag toss followed by shuffleboard?? Not saying these guys need to duel to the death, but at least make them do something with a survivalism theme like starting fire or some such task.
And here’s an idea I read elsewhere but it bears consideration: Leave the viewers and the other contestants completely in the dark as to what’s happening on RI. Then replace the crappy highlight recap clip episode with consecutive showings of what transpires on RI just before the ultimate RI winner is reintroduced to the camp. It would create a sense of suspense for the audience, throw in a real strategic wildcard/uncertainty for the tribe(s), and allow more time for separate reward/immunity challenges.