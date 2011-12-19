Recap: ‘Terra Nova’ Finale – ‘Occupation/ Resistance’

Back in the 1980″s, Wendy”s ran a successful ad campaign based around a single catchphrase: “Where”s the beef?” You could apply the same question to “Terra Nova,” which we can now safely say was a 4-hour television movie that managed to also have nine inconsequential hours between the season premiere and season finale. (We might be able to eventually substitute “series” for “season,” but as of the time I”m writing this, that”s still up in the air.) It”s not that there wasn”t another nine hours of story here. It”s that the writers/producers of the series didn”t know how to fill those hours with compelling characters, interesting action, or philosophical inquiry. They knew the starting point, and they knew the ending point. Everything in between wasn”t an opportunity so much as an obstacle.
As for the two hours themselves tonight, well, “Occupation/Resistance” acquitted themselves as the strongest two hours of the series. That”s faint praise, but praise all the same. The show went from “excruciatingly painful to watch” all the way up to “Syfy would be proud to air this on a Saturday night.” So, something! We start off with a fairly ingenious way to get around the fact that any future army could only come back to the past two or three soldiers at a time: by strapping an innocent civilian with a bomb and having him take out the front line of portal defense. That”s smart plotting on the show”s part, and smart planning on Future Evil Threat”s part. (We still don”t know who they are. So let”s call them the FET henceforth.) Moreover, the damage felt palpable in ways that the show had shied away from all season. People were bloodied, bruised, and sometimes literally burning from the explosion. All of this was solid stuff, and showed promise…
…and then Jim woke up in the hospital three days later, with the occupation of the colony already over.* I understand this show has limits to its budget, but even in the finale, the show”s tendency to talk about the cool stuff that happened during commercial break never ceases to make me sigh. Having us catch up with Jim certainly saved the show some money, but kept the Phoenix Group (the Blackwater/Halliburton of 2149) as faceless entities rather than specific enemies. All we learned about them throughout the two hours is that 1) they don”t like to pay for drinks and 2) they all run like seven-year old girls when in formation.
* For the first ninety minutes, I was CONVINCED what was happening was either a dream, or a chance for the show to manipulate timespace to Jim could go back to that moment in time at the portal and stop the explosion. Why else kill Kara seconds after she arrived? Luckily, that didn”t pan out. Still, tough luck, Kara.
Now, there”s actually some mileage to be had in an occupation of the colony. Having those citizens take back the camp is a perfectly strong, albeit overused, narrative device. But here”s a “where”s the beef” moment: for nine episodes, “Terra Nova” had the chance to actually flesh out the members of this colony, show them interacting with each other, and help us understand why the colony is so vital to them. Only by establishing all that does their rebellion have any weight behind it. As such, by the time the ragtag crew assembled, it was Jim, Elisabeth, That Dude In The Wheelchair that we”ve met two or three times, and…other people. Who were these people? What are their hopes and dreams? Hell, what are their NAMES?
Since any hope of having emotional investment in their eventual rebellion set sail about a third of the way through the season, what”s left? Well, the show finally got around to showing how living in this world without the protection of the colony walls would be extremely difficult. And I appreciated the way that Taylor and those with him in the jungle post-insurrection were like a prehistoric Robin Hood and His Merry Men, stealing from the Phoenix and scoring victories against the oppressive regime. But man, everything happened so fast in tonight”s two hours. The insurrection? Over within a night. The start of the rebellion? Within hours of Jim waking up from the blast at the portal. The destruction of said portal at Hope Plaza? Days after that. Dudes: put down the Five Hour Energy drinks and take a breath already.
Having the portal shut down seemed like a bold move for the show, and one I applauded for the thirty seconds that it seemed to mean something. This once again gets down to the type of life depicted on this show, which stands in stark contrast to the way everyone actually TALKS about that world within “Terra Nova.” Throughout these two hours, people talk about that world as their home, and how it”s worth defending. Elisabeth at one point recapitulates the themes laid out in the pilot: “It”s about hope and a second chance, and we can”t let them take that away from us.” And that slogan undoubtedly looks awesome on an inspirational poster underneath a picture of the baby dinosaur that Zoe wanted to keep. But it doesn”t accurately reflect the mindset, ethos, or actions of anyone on this show. It”s not enough to say this world is about hope and second chances…you actually have to SHOW how that applies.
* Perhaps they could describe Taylor, but the show has somehow segued from him being a problematic dictator to a beloved one. He”s like Kim Jong Il, but looks better in tight black turtlenecks.
How I would have structured the season, given the framework of the pilot: show “Terra Nova” as Eden, complete with its temptations. Everyone came with an ideal by which to live, but struggled with that in the face of the possibilities inherent in starting society anew. Doing so gives insight into the world left behind as well as the one onscreen. Layer these stories atop one another in a way that gives them dramatic resonance and echoes. Couple that with Taylor”s problematic rule over these people: do we need leaders like him to keep things organized? Do we deify men such as this or forge a new way of communal thinking? Were these people picked because they could contribute or because they could be controlled? Do that for, say, six episodes. Then strip all that away with the portal opening in Episode 8, and give the show five hours to make people realize what they miss, vow to truly live up to their potential, and forge the society always promised but never achieved. Oh, and add dinosaurs, liberally. Done. There”s your Season 1 of “Terra Nova.”
But there was no introspection at all throughout those middle nine hours. We learned that Maddie freaks out without her iPad battery, and that Zoe REALLY wants to know when there will be pie. But all of the complicated issues the Shannons brought with them from the future? Utterly dismissed, given as much lip service as a really cool mission that happened in the jungle forty miles from the nearest camera. Josh apologizes tonight for being such a jerk about his father”s jail time pre-pilgrimage, but none of that angst ever made it onscreen. Simply screwing your face up and acting like a douche doesn”t mean you”re mad at your father. It just means you”re a screwy-faced douche. (At least he wasn”t a semi-incestuous douche, like Lucas and his obsession with “sister” Skye. Ugh. )
Even the one death that actually mattered tonight was short-changed in retrospect. Of all the secondary characters on the show, Washington has gotten the most screen time. Mira and Lucas have received more character development, but Washington is someone we know enough to make her sacrifice mean at least a little tonight. But hearing Zoe talk about her relationship with Washington later that night with Taylor only emphasized how bad this show is at creating compelling characters. To hear Zoe talk of Washington, you would think she was talking about a woman that nearly rivaled her own mother in terms of importance.
And yet, did we EVER see a scene between them? Watching Washington teach the children how to read the stars isn”t inherently a hokey idea. It”s something that would have built texture into the world if done right, and made Washington”s final scene with the Shannons infinitely more powerful. Note how she doesn”t even look at Zoe before creating the distraction? It”s almost as if the “Terra Nova” script had a blank page that simply read “MOPPET MAKES TAYLOR CRY” and then filled in the blanks when it came time to actually film the scene.
With the portal down, “Terra Nova” seemed to finally be embracing its true nature: an adventure show about the formation of society without the trappings of modern technology. But no, that”s not the case. Before, we had the portal. Now? We have The Badlands, where things like 18th-century sailing vessels apparently reside. (Luckily, no one mentioned the words “Black Rock,” or I might have thrown my remote at the television.) The Phoenix Group hightailed it out there, along with the Sixers, after Jim destroyed Hall Plaza via explosions and a carnosaur. (The show once asked, “How do you kill a man with a dinosaur?” Like THAT, apparently.) My guess is that Season 2, should it exist, will explain things like the Bermuda Triangle as a way station to “Terra Nova” that always existed throughout the course of human history. What”s in the Badlands? Ships, treasure, all those black socks that somehow disappear inside my dryer…anything”s possible. Including a way back to 2149. With Lucas still alive, kicking, and scenery-chewing, you can bet The Badlands are Plan B to create a connection to the future.
So, the status quo will remain the same, albeit with slightly different parameters. I”d love to think that Season 2 would be a survival-based season, but I imagine that fence surrounding the colony”s perimeter would magically be back by the time the show returned to air. Everything appeared to change tonight, but almost nothing did. And that illusion will probably stick with the show for as long as it”s around. When there”s this much money going into the production, there can be almost no creative risk involved. I”ll say this for the last time: that”s a shame, because underneath all the dino-trappings are the makings of a smart sci-fi show here. But “Terra Nova” never wanted to be smart. It”s unclear what it ever actually intended to be. As such, something that was designed for everyone ended up working for almost no one. For me, there”s no hope here for this show, and it certainly won”t get a second chance from me.
Thanks for reading all season. On behalf of myself and Nyko, I humbly thank you.
What did you think of the season finale? Did it redeem your viewing experience, or did you watch it out of habit rather than enjoyment? Do The Badlands intrigue you, or do they seem like a Hail Mary? How would you improve the theoretical Season 2? Sound off below!
Strongest two hours of the series? Really? It was laughably bad. The only single redeeming factor was the last 2-ish minutes. But the dialogue and the plot devices for 1:58 were horrendous. A few actual quotes:
“If you need another hug, just ask”
“You can’t give up hope, because thats what this place is all about. Its about hope and second chances, and you cannot let them take that away from us”
“Stop. Whatever you’re going to say can wait til you get back.”
That was the single worst thing I have ever seen on television. And its not even close.
Saying this was as good as a Syfy channel movie isn’t exactly high praise.
ASDF, my point is simply that even in comparison with other episodes, this was atrocious. Gimme some Megasupercroc any day of the week over this.
O.M.G. Megacroc and the like are what’s wrong with TV today.
How do you call Maddy’s device an iPad! Don’t you know it’s a Plex?!
You are everything wrong with television. This show may have some dumb dialogue, but let me tell you something. The story was fantastic, and in terms of Television Dramas, the CGI was excellent. It’s different, and clearly a newer show with kinks to work out. You can be as harsh as you want, but you clearly are looking from a viewpoint that is disrespectful and elitist.
I second this comment.
Oh come on, it has mostly been a joke of a show. They went to all the trouble of making a humanity against nature concept only to have most of the season take place in a ridiculously comfortable village where the kids lounge around their huge home playing the 2149 equivalent of ipads and grandpa dictator lords over all. Sonic Wave!
It’s almost like he was being…critical! Imagine that.
I’d say Ryan made his points a lot more convincingly than you. What about the story was “fantastic”? How was it “different” in good ways? How many hokey lines and thin characters does good CGI make up for?
John- you mean really bad CGI? I totally lol-ed at the dino chasing Shannon over an exploding bridge.
I LOVE this show. I agree. It’s definitely different, and I like the fact Lucas survived. I really wish they could have some sort of reconciliation between Lucas and his father. I can’t tell if Lucas really does blame himself, or his father, or he doesn’t know who he blames because he is mentally unstable. I definitely think the kids should have some more character development, and I hate the fact that Skye keeps defecting to all different sides. And the Taylors-Shannons-Skye connection thing is fascinating…
I disagree completely. My biggest issue is that there was no redeeming quality to Lucas. He is just petulant and selfish, and that defines EVERY SINGLE ACTION that he takes. He doesn’t take even a moment to consider the damage he could do to these people or this world. His only focus was hurting his father. He was a completely uncompelling character in all aspects. Other characters weren’t much better. Few had any real backstory or more than one thing that they actually cared about. I felt that this whole show has been about wasted opportunities.
Lucas killed Wash in cold blood. How could there possibly be any kind of convincing reconciliation after that? And yet all he has to do is start crying and Taylor’s hugging him. Ah, no.
this episode was absolutely brilliant, regardless of what anyone says. fox would be mad declining a second chance at terra nova.
SSOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNIIICCC WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAVVVVVEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i think it was the best series i have ever seen…please make a season 2…i will be waiting :)>
This is a damn good show and it needs to stay on the air
It is the best show I have ever seen I hope they make a part 2
I think this place is infested with goddam robots built by Mr. Brannon Braga.
It is the best show I have ever seen
Admittedly, the season finale began to have a predictable air about it. The exit of the Phoenix group out to the badlands was surprising though. The Badlands seem to have been create merely to stem a SimCity show from being created.
As for Season 2, I really have high hopes. If they realize that there will be a following, it will give them more creative license. I agree with Ryan that the finale seemed too rushed. They could have easily done much more with the resistance and the infiltration into Hope Plaza. I look forward to seeing how the people of Terra Nova deal without the technology of the future.
With the ending of season 1, I can honestly say that I can wait for the next season without much anxiety. And if it is not renewed, I won’t be more than mildly disappointed.
I enjoyed watching Terra Nova. My family and I look forward to season 2.
It’s the only show that my entire family watches together and all love it….ages 13-50. We, too like the family, the story and can’t wait for the next episodes from week to week. We actually started watching mid-season and had to back track to get the earlier episodes. Love it. Hope it comes back.
Meh. You’re overly cynical. It was a good show. Any series is going to have those Star Trek episodes, especially if they want to fill out a season. But the tripe that you wrote, worthless.
OMG so much garbage…got bored reading and it takes a lot for me to get bored. Don’t quit your day job!
I see a lot of comments from huger idiotic morons that wouldn’t know a great show if it bit them in there proverbial asses, as such there was plenty to show wash as a secondary main character type and her loss was a big deal, i for one along with thousands upon thousands others love this show and hope season 2 can hope to match the perfect this show has brought us. As for the comments i know people will post about what i say well save it for someone who cares get your head out your ass and go troll elsewhere your an unwanted joke of the human race with no senses at all.
Show sucks, bad writing, aiming for the wrong audience. Shame as the concept had potential.
I’m confused by all the defensive comments. HitFix is infested with kids!
In many ways, it reminded me of No Ordinary Family in structure – knew what they wanted to do for the end of the season when it really should have been the middle. And it should have lasted a few episodes rather than being shoved into a couple of hours.
It wasn’t bad – there was some interesting tactical planning, but it varied wildly – given there was a big explosion, why did Wash need to stay behind? But the killing of Kara was actually sort of ingenious on the behalf of FED – you know that Taylor is anticipating something. So you send Kara in, presumably Shannon intercepts her and the two of them are standing right in front of the bomber trying to have a nice emotional moment.
And then the bomb goes off.
I enjoyed the finale, like you said a 2-hr Sci-fi action flick…. but for all you who are praising the show…Do you realize how pointless pretty much every episode in between the Pilot and Finale were?? Absolutely pointless – the writers need to get their act together.
Why does this sound like Deja Vu? It seriously sounds like, based on these write-ups, that they basically used every single plotting and characterization mistake made in Falling Skies as a formula for Terra Nova’s progression…
I think they killed Kara so Josh and Skye can become a couple next season. On the other hand, the destruction of Hope Plaza makes her death unnecessary – Josh, knowing that the portal between 2149 and Terra Nova was destroyed, would be free to have a relationship with Skye anyway. No point in waiting for someone who isn’t going to come.
By the way, can’t Hope Plaza be rebuilt? It might take a few years, but I’d expect that Terra Nova wasn’t permanently cut off from the future (even without whatever is in the Badlands). They destroyed Hope Plaza, not the rift.
The occuptation story had so much potential. I thought back to the final season of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” when the Dominion had taken over the station. They could have done a lot with that, but to make it work you needed to have made some investment in the characters in all the wasted episodes prior.
One of the biggest problems I has was that we spent the whole season seeing Mira built up as the arch-nemesis and then she was almost invisible in the finale. I get that her bosses showed up, but she’s one of the few non-Shannon’s that actually got some depth this season and needed a bigger role in the season climax.
There is, however, hope for your socks. They probably are inside the dryer working their way through toward the exhaust. I have had this happen, finding a sock, and money, inside the machine when a repairman came for a visit. I’m not sure if someone did a load or loads without the lint filter, or if sometimes things like socks work their way through around the filter edges.
Having a hero family could target all ages and genders, in a brand-new world where moral standards could be high, customs (besides “courting”) different, but I’m constantly disappointed. Taylor forgives all. Sneaky slimy son Lucas survives, Kara and Washington poof gone, the biggest battle over while we-Jim unconscious. Colonists depend on high-tech from future. Flintstones used their time’s resources.