Recap: ‘Terra Nova’ – ‘Nightfall’

I”ve been plenty hard on “Terra Nova” these past few months. I don”t regret it, but I”m running out of finding new ways to tell you the same reasons it doesn”t work. Because by and large, each episode is a variation on one of the systemic problems that keep this show from at least being entertaining. (I”m not sure it will ever get to “good,” but the masochist in me keeps hope alive.) No show with time travel, dinosaurs, and conspiracies that cross both centuries and realities should be this pedestrian. Yet, here we are. “Nightfall” was probably the best episode since the pilot, but saying that is damning it with faint praise.
But rather than have me tell you why it”s faint praise, I chose to follow the lead of the show and lean on my inside man to tell you what went down tonight. That”s right: it”s not only the Sixers that have a double agent in their midst. Me? I got my buddy Nyko on the scene to give you all the insider perspective. Who is Nyko? He”s a nykoraptor, of course: a fictional dinosaur made up for the show in case any remaining velociraptors might sue for defamation. (OK, fine: that”s probably not the real reason. But I like the idea of velociraptors and cavemen hanging out, both complaining about stereotypes perpetrated against them by modern pop culture.)
I asked Nyko to give me an up close and personal view of life in his homeland since Taylor and Company burst through the portal and set up camp. Take it away, Nyko!
***
Aw, thanks bro. Glad to finally offer my take on “Terra Nova,” because while it”s been great reading your takes over the past few weeks, it”s just different being here in the thick of things. But trust me: me and the other nykoraptors have been just as bored as you. Sure, we attack the occasional human over the age of 25. (We don”t attack CHILDREN. Sheesh. We”re not animals, Ryan. Well, yes, technically, we are, but not THAT kind.) But mostly, our hearts haven”t been into it. Back when it was just that one guy roaming about on his own, we used to play “Pin the Tail on the Taylor.” That was fun, though he was a surprisingly nimble dude. After that, the others arrived, they built that precious camp, and mostly, we”ve been amused watching them puff themselves up into a false sense of security. You humans are just adorable, I tell you.
But “adorable” doesn”t translate into “exciting television,” I”ll grant you that. We kick it old school (like “85 million years in the past” old school), so we”re used to things moving along at a leisurely pace. But I”ve gotten a glimpse through the portal, and man, the future moves FAST. You all have the attention spans of a pack of acceraptors after it chows down on a group of Sixers. The sugar rush from those would-be freedom fighters is intense! So it must be painful for you to watch what should have been an exciting premise marred down by an least half an episode of worthless stalling. I mean, we nykos are all about moppets crawling through tunnels and all, but wouldn”t you rather watch one of our giant bretheren barreling through the jungle like a battering ram? I know! Us too! And we”re dinosaurs! I can”t imagine how much more exciting for you that must have been. For you, it was a glimpse into the promise of what “Terra Nova” was supposed to be. For us, it was “Taco Tuesday.”
But good on “Terra Nova” for finally owning up to its inherently silly premise and straight up delivering some B-movie goodness. We nykos love us a good B-movie! We throw a tarp up over the fence surrounding the colony once a month and screen “One Million Years B.C.” for all the cinephiles in the jungle. So watching a meteor shower set off an EMP that left the colony helpless from attacks by either the Sixers or the various beasts in the jungle seemed like a fine premise for an action-heavy episode. After all, no colony 85 million years in the past in a dinosaur-infested jungle should have as many first-world problems as “Terra Nova” does. Did you hear how relieved Elisabeth was about the ability to once again make coffee? Ugh. And you wonder why all those pterosaurs kept interrupting the Shannons” booty call: it”s bad enough that they had a third child illegally in the future. The pterosaurs couldn”t deal with the idea of a fourth child bearing their genes running amok. It”s just like Notorious E.M.P. always said: mo” moppets, mo” problems.
Nearly everything about what this nyko deemed the A plot worked: the EMP attack led naturally to Mira and company seizing the moment to retrieve her mystery box. Rather than have another annoying stand-off outside the fence, the Sixers used a combination of fire and weaponry to guide my main man Stanley right for the “Terra Nova” fence. (Ryan: don”t tell the other humans, because it”ll hurt their feelings: we can totally get by the fence anytime we want. We just don”t want a bunch of mopey humans in our neighborhood. Totally brings down the property values.) The fight that ensued over the box wasn”t exactly “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dino,” but still got actual ACTION onscreen. And given that half of the cool sequences of the show actually happened during commercial breaks during the first few episodes after the pilot, this is a major improvement for “Terra Nova.”
(What? You want to know what those off-screen missions were like? Dude. SO. AWESOME. Life-changing. Breathtaking action mixed with genuine pathos that had me in awe of your species. But I don”t want to tell you more. I can already see your brows furrowing and lips trembling.)
All of this tied back finally to Lucas, Taylor”s son. Now, we nykos have seen him in the jungle all along, defacing every rock possible with his crazy equations. Now we know that the box contains even more variables from the future, transported by Mira in order to allow Lucas to do his work. At this point, half of the nykos think Taylor”s the bad guy, and half of us think he”s actually a noble man who is truly trying to create a better world for those sent back. You should see our online message boards: things are getting heated, Ryan. But mostly, we”re excited that the show is picking up threads seemingly abandoned from the pilot. We read all those articles about how this show was supposed to live and die by our affection for the family, but really, we”re all about dino action and portal intrigue at this point.
Because let”s face it, the family is getting in the way of the good stuff right now. Crucial episode time that could have been dedicated to fashioning tonight”s “Terra Nova” into “Helm”s Deep Plus Dinosaurs” was instead spent on moppets, awkward muddy first kisses, and pulling a parasite out of a dude we barely know. Did you read what I just wrote? “Helm”s Deep Plus Dinosaurs”! I am literally shaking with delight just typing that out. I”m a nerdy nyko, I”ll give you that, but still: who watching “Terra Nova” right now is a Maddie/Reynolds ‘shipper? Who viewed their “Attack of the Clones”-esque picnic and thought, “Hells yes, this is the show I signed up for!” Had the show snuck in a sneak-attack love story that gripped fans unexpectedly, sure, that would have been a welcome addition. I”m down with a solid love story in the middle of my B-movie, if it”s done well. But it seems like the show is just ticking off a box, rather than telling a story that”s vital to the overall proceedings.
It”s almost like “Terra Nova” is ashamed of being stupid fun, in much the way that we”re ashamed of just how stupid most of this show has been up to this point. When Taylor screamed, “SONIC WAVE!” or Mira implored her horde to drive my main man Stanley, “….ALL THE WAY TO TERRA NOVA!”, we were all in. We were munching popcorn with a fervor most “Terra Nova” fans wish we”d munch on Josh. (We”re getting there. It”ll be during sweeps. FOX asked us to wait until now. It”s a ratings thing, apparently.) How many scripted shows on air right now seek to completely and solely entertain at this point? Not enough, as far as we”re concerned. Not every band can write a “Sgt. Pepper”s Lonely Heart”s Club Band,” and not every drama can be “The Sopranos” or “Mad Men.” That”s just the way the prehistoric cookie crumbles. There”s a misplaced emphasis for many shows on being somehow “important,” when all these shows should be doing is having fun with the great concepts they concoct. We”re a bunch of dinosaurs amidst a bunch of people who should be fighting tooth and nail to stay alive at every given moment. Instead, they”re trapped inside Club Med, leaving us on the outside bored to tears and audiences at home feeling much the same way.
In short, “Terra Nova”, tear down the fence. No, not the literal fence between us and your delicious flesh. As mentioned before, we can get past that the way Richard Alpert could get past the sonic fence in “Lost.” (We”re streaming it on Netflix here as we speak. DON”T SPOIL THE END FOR US, MCGEE!) No, we nykos want the show to tear down the fence between what it”s trying to be and what it really is. Put aside any pretenses of being a solid family drama and just give us the B-movie goodness. There were glimpses of them tonight, and they were great. Accepting your limitations will actually allow you to get out of the rut you”ve been in since the start. Accept your status as an expensive pulp indulgence, and in doing so you”ll indulge what little audience is left. They have been waiting patiently for you to realize what they”ve known all along. Episodes like this give them hope that they haven”t been waiting in vain. Don”t let them down.
Well, that”s all for me, Ryan. Gotta get back to the pack now. Check in with you soon, buddy!
***
Well, that was might nice of Nyko. Let”s hope “Terra Nova” heeds his wise words.
What did you think of “Nightfall?” A step up from previous episodes, or just another misfire? Are you intrigued by the mythological developments, or is the show moving too fast/slow in that respect? Should the Shannons be the focal point of the show, or should attention be directed elsewhere? Sound off below!
Wow, that was horrible…not the show, the review. i mean, first of all, writing it from the point of view of the dinosours? no wonder you didnt like the show, you thought that was a good way to write a review. this is not a B movie, its a sci-fi tv show. sci-fi tv is supposed to mix action, science fiction, and the personal lives of the characters. if they got the entire plot out all at once, it would be a movie, not a tv show. and the reason the dinosours dont eat all the villagers is if they did, than the collony would fail, and there would be no reason to have a show. they need to move the plot along slowly, have things return to normal every week, or at least close to normal.
oh, and way to pick on the stuff they are doing right, rather then the stuff they do wrong. i found this review hoping to find someone discussing the show’s version of the science involved with emp’s. i am fairly confident that real emp’s do not damage circuits, they disrupt them, and also drain power supplys. once the power supply is repaired, the circuits will resume normal operation. if a car is subjected to an emp in real life, the engine will stop. a few seconds later, the car can be started as if nothing happened. rule one of sci-fi, consult with real life science before making up fictional science to fit your intended plot.
i agree with you 100%
[www.doh.wa.gov]
EMP destroys circuits. It’s not a mere inconvenience.
[www.futurescience.com]
Another one. A lot of psuedo-science and survivalist sites think as you do – no damage, just restart the car… heh. Good luck with that. The other link post was me as well, the first Mike – not me.
Really, there’s a rule to sci-fi FICTION? Surprising. Real science says that time travel and light-speed travel are IMPOSSIBLE. And yet they remain staples in sci-fi stories. Interesting, then, because it seems that FICTION can be just that, FICTION, and sci-fi fiction merely pertains to science-related stories.
The review was so far off I wish IT was 85 millions years lost. Way to miss the entire concept of the show *golf clap* For someone who writes as if they’re smart, you sure are dumb when it came time to watch the show for what it is…not what YOU wanted it to be. Seriously, 5 eps in and you haven’t cought on this is a “Family Drama”, that’s just sad.
And its also damn boring and a huuuuge waste of mo.eh that its slipping ratings are certainly not paying for.
Land of the lost was also a family drama and it was much better executed, the family was more interesting, and it had sleekstaks.
Family dramas don’t need a budget rumored to be larger than game of thrones…. It’s a sci fi show that is doing a poor imitation of a family drama.
This show is a huge let down to most, that’s why it is bleeding.g viewers. Unfortunately the smallest possible segment of viewers being happy doesn’t pay the bills, even when a show is infinitely smarter, more interesting, and better executed than this train wreck has been. This has been a huge let down for fans of everything this show promised it could be.
Show still hasn’t justified its 20 million dollar pilot. The Demo slipped last week 2.1. This show needs a prayer to get renewed. If it does its going to get a serious budget reduction and along with crappy revamp. Look how well the revamp destroyed Human Target second season.
SONIC WAVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
when he yelled that, I imagined how much funnier it would be in real life where dozens of people would have just stood there with blank looks on their faces. Seriously, no one knew what was happening but had the fire drill down.
cory
your comments are sad…. just because its not what you wanted to be doesnt make it bad.. also fyi ratings for all networks have dropped over the years… look at NBC or The CW which use to be WB even ABC has had a larger orverall decline in rating over the years more than NBC its just not headlined as NBC’s rating are pitiful…. House ratings are also down so…… i believe that if the show bounces back up to a 2.5 then it will be renewed with major budget cuts….
a few things…
1) wrong thread. We’re celebrating the awesomeness of a fully executed sonic wave disaster plan here.
B) its not about what I want. I want 10 more seasons of chuck and a Dr who episode with the 10th and 11th doctor. However, Terra Nova is not what it promised to be. It was supposed to be a ground breaking sci fi drama centered around a compelling and dynamic family. It really is none of these, unless youre only considering the cost as ground breaking.
Festivus) again you are somehow creating an argument over silliness that I, in fact, did not say. I said its slipping numbers don’t justify the budget. You obviously agree with that. Whether it gets renewed or not is up to the showrunners and the concessions they’re willing to make. A show like this was no doubt designed to evetually make syndication. They may have even known that they wouldn’t be out of the red until then. downward trending ratings for networks, at a time when cable companies are fed up with their exorbitant fee demands, make this an even bigger gamble. They created this show hoping it would do glee numbers, not NBC numbers lol
Purple) I’m still watching the show bc I have hope that the producers are seeing what’s drastically wrong and are willing to change it. This show could be great, but its no where near at the moment.
hang on a second. who taught you how to count? “1, B, Festivus, Purple?” i mean, i get the joke, but festivus and purple do NOT fit at all.
Sonic Wave!! was too much. I seriously started laughing. If I was there I would have been like “What the hell is he screaming at?” I think an “Everybody get down!” would have been more appropriate and effective.
Watching the show by DVR is the way to go. Fast forwarding thru all the pointless family garbage makes it bearable, while you hold out hope that the long term story line finally develops.
It opened with the slowest moving meteor in the history of the world, and went downhill from there.
Let’s slaughter the Shannon family and move on. I too was glad to see Lucas but find it hard to accept that he’s living rough all on his own when every time a heavily armed soldier steps outside the fence at night they get themselves killed.
Show has been a disappointment of epic proportions but at this point it’s getting so bad it’s kind of funny. Having Mike here in the comments is also quite amusing…
Excellent review, and a bit humorous. I think Mira was an exceptional actor, as was Taylo (whatever their real names were). There was too much time spent on hum-drum, boring stuff. Not much thrill & excitement. Not saying it should have had intense drama main story-line the whole time … but it was mostly disregarded. It needed more passion – not “love” – passion!
Err?
Did you actually watch the show or just slept through it? I agree there where flaws inthe show but nowhere NEAR THAT many , Have you watched Star Trek TNG? A black hole full off plotholes and YET the sci fi geeks STILL loves it! Or BSG remake(WORST remake in the history off remakes).