Recap: ‘Terra Nova’ – ‘Vs.’

It”s fairy clear at this point in the game that “Terra Nova” really isn”t interested in big questions concerning the human condition, man”s right to exist, or the ways in which large corporations use technology as a means of control. Those topics are all inherently threaded in the show”s DNA, but usually pushed aside so characters can ask more pressing questions, such as, “When will there be pie?” The joy in reviewing individual episodes of television often lies in teasing out the subtext of a given week. But “Terra Nova” is all surface, so there”s not much meat on the subtextual bone.
So with that in mind, I thought I”d take a page from Dan Fienberg”s coverage of “The X Factor” and bring that running diary style over to tonight”s episode, “Vs.” Then again, if this entire episode is in fact an exploration of Pearl Jam”s seminal second album via the prism of dinosaurs, I reserve the right to revert back to my usual prose stylings in this part of the HitFix jungle.
8:01 p.m. ET: If it”s the start of an episode of “Terra Nova,” it must mean an aerial tracking shot! We follow a large prehistoric mosquito, which flies from the colony straight into Mira”s waiting arms. Man, that act would kill on “Prehistoric America”s Got Talent!”
8:02 p.m.: Taylor is questioning Boylan about his involvement with the Sixers inside what looks like a prison room inside the virtual world of “Tron.”
8:03 p.m.: There are moles in the colony, danger around every corner, so what are the Taylors doing? Painting masks for a Harvard Festival, naturally. And there”s the show”s central problem in convenient arts and crafts form. I like the idea that people celebrate the day Taylor originally came through the portal, but I wish said celebration was laced with either more danger or distrust for the man in charge.
8:04 p.m.: Apparently Zoe is playing Taylor in the Harvest Festival play. I guess her “SONIC WAAAAAVE” wowed the director.
8:05 p.m.: After a quick chat with Josh, Jim checks in on Boylan. He”s slightly cuckoo for cocoa puffs at this point, thanks to Taylor”s sonic assault and some spiked food. And yet, he”s no closer to figuring out how Boylan communicates with the Sixers. Oh fun, “Terra Nova” is going to teach about the ethics of interrogation this week.
8:06 p.m.: With Taylor gone to attend to a problem with the power grid, Boylan calls Jim “Taylor” and mentions something cryptic about a Pilgrim”s Tree, claiming it will be “all over” once he reveals what”s there.
8:08 p.m.: Malcolm tells Jim that Pilgrim”s Tree was Taylor”s home upon first arriving through the portal. But…but…I hadn”t had a chance to guess what it was yet! No fair, show! And what”s buried beneath there? A script for a better show? Nope: a skull. Well, that was my second guess.
8:12 p.m.: Now “Terra Nova” has turned into “Bones,” with Jim and Elisabeth examination a full skeleton. God, I WISH this pair had Brennan/Booth chemistry.
8:14 p.m.: Thanks to the Magic Mosquito, The Sixers ambush Reynolds” convoy on the way to the outpost. It”s nice to see humans do something quickly and competently on this show.
8:17 p.m.: Of course Maddie is directing the Harvest Festival play. Of course. During a quick break from the thrilling theatrical action, a guard knocks over the Magic Mosquito which happens to be flying by. Maddie sees a microchip attached to its belly. Her detective skills know no bounds. Also, I like the idea that The Sixers are using available animals to their advantage. Last week, they used a huge dinosaur as a distraction. This week, a small insect for infiltration. It”s smart stuff. I think I”m “Team Sixers” at this point.
8:18 p.m.: New drinking game: every time Washington comes into a scene for the sole purpose of telling Taylor there”s a problem, take a sip. (If you take any more, you”ll be in the emergency room before the end of the episode.) We learn that the convoy was organized after Boylan”s incarceration, potentially eliminating him as the mole. Or, The Mole, assuming Anderson Cooper”s involved in all this somehow.
8:19 p.m.: Turns out our Mystery Skeleton somehow came through the portal between pilgrimages, which can mean only one thing: Taylor must have killed Doctor Who. Damnit, Taylor!
8:24 p.m.: Exposition Download Alert: In his destroyed bar, Boylan tells Jim that he merely helped Taylor bury the body five years ago. Taylor used to call him “Tommy Boy,” and blamed the Mystery Skeleton”s presence on Lucas” interference. For his cooperation and continued quiet, Taylor gave Boylan the bar to run. Everybody got that? There”s gonna be a quiz later.
8:28 p.m.: Malcolm finds the skeleton in Elisabeth”s lab, and runs right to Taylor. Taylor plays the “I”m Going to Act Really Guilty While Trying to Play This All Off Card.” Meanwhile, I”m playing the “I”d Rather Be Watching The Patriots Play The Chiefs On Monday Night Football” card.
8:32 p.m.: The drama surrounding the fitting of Zoe”s Taylor mask is more riveting than the majority of other plots in tonight”s episode. Will Maddie and Josh get it to stay on throughout the production of “How to Succeed in Prehistoric Societies Without Really Trying”?
8:34 p.m.: OK, I was wrong: it”s a dragonfly, not a mosquito, that the Sixers are using for recon. They use sonic waves to send it back and forth, which potentially means they are using that classic Pearl Jam song, “Elderly Woman behind the Counter in Boylan”s Wrecked Bar.” Malcolm has surgically repaired the dragonfly”s wing, so Taylor can follow it to the spy.
8:36 p.m.: It”s Harvest Festival Time! Hey, there are two people we don”t know, eating candy apples. There are a few more we”ve never seen, setting the stage for a play. I know we”re only eight episodes into this show, but the sheer lack of world-building is pretty astounding. More work went into the incredibly fake fish at the start of last week”s episode than has gone into 90% of the characters on this show.
8:38 p.m.: Oh God, they are actually showing the entire play. And even better, they are using it to help Jim and Elisabeth solve the case of the Mystery Skeleton: the commanding officer that sent Taylor back in the first place. “There”s a play going on!” Josh helpfully tells them. We know, Josh. We know. By the time the pair get home, they find Taylor there, ready to arrest him after the dragonfly flew straight to their home. Reynolds places him under arrest, with this great, “Oh man, I am so not getting nerdy makeouts in my near future” look on his face.
8:43 p.m.: It”s Exposition Dump Number Two, this time coming to you from the Tron Interrogation Room! Taylor admits to killing his superior, stating that he was sent by the same group that sent the Sixers. Why? In order to provide a pipeline of resources back to 2149. But isn”t the portal only one way? Not if Lucas has anything to say about it.
8:45 p.m.: We”re now in the part of the show called, “He Had to Ask.” With Jim pressing on about Lucas, we get even more backstory in the form of flashbacks: Lucas came in on the second pilgrimage, but once Taylor realized what he was up to, he destroyed all his son”s work. After that, he chased Lucas into the jungle, where General Filbrick materialized through the portal fresh off his murder of Richard Kimble”s wife. But Taylor killed Filbrick and banished Lucas into the jungle to fend for himself.
8:48 p.m.: Were this a better show, I”d love to chalk all this up to an unreliable narrator lying to either Jim, himself, or both. But I”m guessing we just saw the show”s blunt way of dropping exposition in a way it couldn”t artfully fit into the natural flow of the story. Either way, Taylor and Shannon are on the same page now, willing to fight to protect the colony from They Who Shall Not Be Named.
8:54 p.m.: Back the festival, Taylor tells Washington and Malcolm that Jim”s pistol charger gives off the same sonic emission as the one the Sixers used to send/receive the dragonfly. Damn subsonic waaaaaaaves. Then we learn why that story stinks so bad: Taylor planted such a charger in the house to get Jim in solitary. Huh. Maybe my thought in the previous paragraph isn”t so off after all. Well played, show. This round to you.
8:56 p.m.: Taylor takes center stage, and performs as Zoe. OK, not really: but he does welcome the newest baby to the colony for all to see. The idea of Taylor as a zealot who buys into his own righteousness is a strong way to go: I wish “Terra Nova” had done this from the beginning. Stephen Lang is a charismatic actor, one that could believably inspire a group of people to follow him through thick and thin. That they wouldn”t know he was leading them into hell would be all the more powerful.
8:58 p.m.: Deep in the jungle, Lucas sees the fireworks on display over the Harvard Festival. A boast on Taylor”s part? Or a message? God, now I”m trying to figure this show out. I need to stop doing that. Then again, the last ten minutes have me semi-intrigued about where the story is going. It”s too bad there are so few characters involved in this story to make me truly care about it.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did Taylor tell the truth to Jim, or did he turn his biggest threat into his strongest ally? Is the thought of a futuristic group plundering a prehistoric civilization a strong hook, or too generic at this point to be worthwhile? Is the show doling out its mysteries well, or are things simply too vague to attempt to parse? Sound off below!
Taylor was giving off a slight Jim Jones vibe there at the end. I was surprised that our hero bought into his story so quickly and easily but maybe it’s true.
I don’t like the way the show has Taylor installed as dictator — judge, jury and executioner. There ought to be a council of some kind running things so that some semblance of democracy is presented.
Anyway the show is BORING as hell. Who cares about this long drawn out spy subplot? It’s utterly pointless.
It’s Malcolm. He’s the only character left that the show has cared about enough to give screentime. Plus he’s a douche
Ryan, first, I like the live running blog commentary, light for a light show. Also prolly a lot easier and faster than to try and do a post-show prose analysis.
Second, TRAITOR!
“Also, I like the idea that The Sixers are using available animals to their advantage. Last week, they used a huge dinosaur as a distraction. This week, a small insect for infiltration. It’s smart stuff. I think I’m “Team Sixers” at this point.”
You’ve turned against Terra Nova! Against humanity second chance to get it right! You’ve betrayed your own people! Even Niko, the dino blogger, had more loyalty to the plucky humans. Shame on you, sir, shame on you!
— Ken from Chicagotown, Terra Nova
P.S. I think they have created an interesting arc, Terra Nova VERSUS the future aka the return stargat-er portal–even if it’s way underserved by the writing.
LOVE the recap, LMAO. I’m so disappointed in this show. I dig Jason O’Mara, and Stephen Lang, wish they’d been in a better show. The first episode gave me great hope, the scenes on Earth were very promising. Then it devolved into “Little House on the Jurassic Era Alternate Timeline WTF……?”
Hahahaha–that quote is better than anything that’s happened on the show!
To me this was the best episode so far. Several answers to questions and a more clearly defined field of what the differences are between the sixers and Terra Nova. Yet it still leaves some mystery surrounding Taylor. I really liked this episode and it for once didn’t have much of Josh. We saw more of the community and saw what school kids did for once. And no bad CGI dinos in this one-even though i like them for the most part in most shows. This one finally dwelt on the main plot instead of so many subplots that don’t seem to have a lot of importance to the story.
Guys…
Daryl Dixon and Commander Taylor do stuff. <—- that is a show I can get behind. Just have Daryl fall through a wormhole while fighting a zombie horde. It's pretty obvious only him and Taylor survive to combat the zombie dinosaur menace
so did anyone else get annoyed that they didnt follow the dragonfly to the spy? taylor set up shannon but then never actually finds who is broadcasting the frequency in the first place. shouldn’t that have been a priority? you know, finding the spy?
My opinion is that malcolm set it all up to frame Jim. He’s obviously the spy. Taylor saw through it and used it as a convenient moment to confirm his Malcolm suspicions and to get his exposition / monologuing with Jim taken care of
Let’s be honest, theyve eliminated everyone but him and Washington as the spy and she’s had next to no development so it would have zero impact.
I seem to recall that he came back on either the sixth or seventh, could be wrong about that though
To the nameless commenter: Yup, Malcolm as spy feels about right. They’ve set him up as antagonistic to Jim since Day 1, and they re-opened up that wound early in the hour between the two of them. I thought Taylor changed the frequency to get Jim on his side, but Malcolm would actually have the technical skill to pull that off. Taylor just seized the opportunity. Totally plausible theory!
I have read where some think Malcolm was the one that programmed the fly to go to Jim, meaning that Malcolm may be the spy or just wants to get Jim out of the way so he can get to his wife. Taylor read this decoy as soon as the fly went to the Shannon’s and that is why he used the situation as a way to get Jim to not reveal anything, before later going after Malcolm. This would explain why Taylor went to his speech at the harvest festival rather than going after the spy, since he already knows who the spy is.
This would also explain why Malcolm got what he wanted when he asked for Dr. Shannon to come back in time. If the same powers that sent the sixers have a hand in the later pilgrimages, then they could be involved somehow in sending Elizabeth to Malcolm. Was this the reason why they especially took pains to search Jim’s house for more than two children? They didn’t want a cop back in Terra Nova, plus Malcolm wanted Elizabeth for his own and the ones in control thought they could get Elizabeth there and then use her under Malcolm’s influence because of her bright mind to work their will for researching things. It is clear Malcolm thought that Elizabeth would be coming without Jim, so he knew from the future that Jim was in jail and out of the way. This knowledge shows that he knew about a way to receive and transmit communication from the future without the need for the portal to be open, so it seems he would have gotten this from Mira, thus making him a prime possibility to be the spy-or, more likely, one of the spies. He wanted Mrs. Shannon to help with his research and because he liked her. Does this make sense or am i forgetting things?
I still think Reynolds (remembered his name!) is also possibly a spy. Did you notice how he wouldn’t look much at Taylor when Taylor gave him instructions before the convoy took off? I think Reynolds told Mira the supply convoy was coming. Did you also notice how Mira looked at him when the sixers stopped the convoy? It could all have been a set up.
I am Mojo CoCo, therefore the nameless commentor is Mojo CoCo, etc… not sure what happened there. I think I had a username logged in here and connected via FB on my phone lol. Wonder why it doesnt show my name though? It says YOU on my screen lmbo
Ken, that’s what i’ve been thinking also. Although, I didn’t make the connection to Jim’s arrest. That makes a ton of sense and would give Elizabeth a reason to leave him for good.
I don’t really think Reynold’s is. My opinion that he’s just a stupid kid. They’ve had a tendancy to telegraph most surprises. I really hate the idea going around the networks that all shows need big season/series arcs of mysteries.
I’m still trying to keep the faith in this show. It has been incredibly boring but I keep hoping that soon there will be and episode that brings everything together. We’ll all say “oh, ya they did have to have those stupid seemingly pointless episode before this for the whole thing to make sense.” Something tells me I will be severely let down though…
I don’t know if it was the fact that Lucas was looking at the fireworks or looking at a sky with no stars in it.
I really like the show but I strongly agree they need actually go do something instead of every episode being about teenage hormone issues and those pesky sixers… this episode left me kinda puzzled though maybe Taylor was telling the truth it seems to be an interesting plot / “go green ” ad campaign but my gut tells me somethings still not right i dont think Taylor is telling the truth or at least all the truth we all know how he was on avatar… I am surprised our beloved cop hero just bought the story like nothing happened… all in all I see two ways this goes one they open a awesome new plot a Vs. battle between past and present sixers and terra nova and the show actually goes somewhere! OR Taylor was telling the entire truth thats the big mystery go back to your illegal fruit alcohol kids and try not to become Dino poop…
My favorite part of every week’s episode is the musical opening credits, particularly when the 7 continents merge into the one big land mass that existed during pre-historic times. I think it looks nice, and it teaches me something. Show only goes downhill after that.
The “one big land mass that existed during pre-historic times” was Pangaea, but that was 100 million years BEFORE Terra Nova. In 85 million BC, that had long ago split up. Have a look at the maps here: [cpgeosystems.com] You didn’t really expect this show to care about actual scientific facts, did you?
I would very much like a flashback episode completely focused on when Taylor came through the portal and had to survive on his own.
I completely just gave up on this show and officially deleted it from my DVR. This show had so much potential. One thing they could have done was implement flashbacks from their time on Earth. Would it have been too similar and a rip off of LOST? Probably, but at least it would have been a better and more interesting show. No one cares about these characters because they don’t do anything but complain and solve mysteries that no one cares about. I don’t see this show lasting another season so I’m done. Thanks for the funny reviews.